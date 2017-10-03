FDJ blame Moscon for Reichenbach's season-ending crash
Broken elbow for Swiss rider in Tre Valli Varesine
The season has come to an end for FDJ's Sébastien Reichenbach, who crashed in Tuesday's Tre Valli Varesine in Italy and sustained a fractured elbow.
The 28-year-old crashed 75 kilometers into the race on a descent, according to the team as the result of "the dangerous behavior of one of his opponents, Gianni Moscon," the team wrote on Twitter.
Moscon did not address the accusation, but responded saying, "I'm very sorry to hear that [Reichenbach] was hurt after there was an accident in today's race. I wish him the best recovery."
FDJ and Moscon have a sour history this season. He served a six-week disciplinary suspension by Team Sky for hurling racial epithets at FDJ's Kevin Réza.
Moscon's strong results in the latter part of the season were then dampened by a disqualification from the UCI Road World Championships for holding onto the Italian team car while chasing back from a crash.
Although Reichenbach's injury leaves the team without an important support rider for the remaining Classics, FDJ could take heart in the second place finish by Thibaut Pinot, who was narrowly out-sprinted by Alexandre Geniez (AG2R La Mondiale), with Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) in third. Moscon finished seventh.
According to Frédéric Guesdon, the result was a good indicator of Pinot's form for Il Lombardia. "This is not a circuit for him. Well, he takes second place, beaten by a former teammate who went to look for this victory but we have no regrets. This morning, we would have been happy to take second place."
