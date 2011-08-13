Image 1 of 12 Riders faced one of the classic days of the TransRockies as they went through bear country. (Image credit: Paul Done) Image 2 of 12 The course was one of the more technical stages. (Image credit: Paul Done) Image 3 of 12 The singletrack. (Image credit: Paul Done) Image 4 of 12 Threre are bears down there. (Image credit: Paul Done) Image 5 of 12 It was up and down all day, which made for some lonesome riding for many riders. (Image credit: Paul Done) Image 6 of 12 Conditions can get pretty windy on course but there was no such problem for riders this year. (Image credit: Paul Done) Image 7 of 12 Stage winner Kris Sneddon (Kona) (Image credit: Paul Done) Image 8 of 12 Simon Pulfrey navigates the rockier parts of the course. (Image credit: Paul Done) Image 9 of 12 Two teammates on stage 6 of the TransRockies (Image credit: Paul Done) Image 10 of 12 Riders await the start of stage 6 (Image credit: Paul Done) Image 11 of 12 The Rocky's really are an amazing backdrop for racing. (Image credit: Paul Done) Image 12 of 12 A team KuK rider (Image credit: Paul Done)

Water? Check. Food? Check. Tube, tools, rain jacket? Check. Bear spray? Bear spray! There aren’t many bike races which list bear spray as mandatory equipment but the TransRockies route travels through some very active bear country and route changes due to wildlife are part of the TransRockies.

After conservation authorities contacted Trans Rockies organizers during the week to let them know that there was a grizzly bear mother and cubs on the trails of stage 6, a new stage finale was quickly implemented which would see racers finishing at Stoney Nakoda resort rather than at Rafter Six ranch, the traditional last night stopover of the TransRockies.

If a small route change counts as a hiccup, it was the only one on a day which was as perfect as the TransRockies has ever seen. Riders and crew woke up to a clear mountain morning and the temperatures rose quickly before the 9:00 am rollout. The weather held, temperatures stayed moderate, the winds never picked up and the field was able to enjoy the queen stage of 2011 in pristine Rocky Mountain weather. Three times they ascended trails to above 2000m metres where the rode in jaw-dropping panoramas of the rugged front ranges of the Rockies and three times they rode down legendary descents. On the day riders would accumulate a mile and a half of descending.

TR4

If it was a beautiful ride, it was also a long a tough one, and winning times for the pros were again close to four hours. After two straight TR4 wins, Barry Wicks took second place behind his teammate Kris Sneddon. After two trying days in the bad weather, the teammates called a truce and rode the day together with Sneddon taking the win as they rolled across the finish line together in the same time of 3:42:52. Behind them, David Gonda finsihed a clear third to grab the final overall podium spot. Marty Lazarski, his closest competition, suffered a number of mechanicals on the day, losing over a half hour and slipping to fourth overall.

Mechanicals blew apart the men’s 40+ podium race as former TR7 winner Jeff Neilson suffered a double tire cut while in the lead. After a long repair process he knew top spot had slipped away and showed epic mountain bike spirit, stopping to help Marty Lazarski with his mechanical problems. Neilson’s bad luck was Simon Pulfrey’s fortune as he rolls into the last day with an almost-insurmountable 26 minute lead.

The women’s TR4 race has been a one-rider show with Kira McClellan winning all three stages but behind her, Cassandra Stamm and Pam Pearson are separated by only 40 seconds so the ride into Canmore will be anything but ceremonial.

TR7

The open men’s category of the TR7 event has produced some the best racing of the week with four fast teams battling for the podium spots all week. Stage 6 produced another battle which was eventually decided by the fickle hand of mechanical fate. The leading team from Switzerland, Team Zaboo, has had a relatively mechanical-free week but their luck changed on stage 6 when both Mat Haussener and Damian Perrin broke their saddles but they managed to stay with the other teams and lost only 1:27 to second placed Team Fernie who worked with eventual stage winners Team Honey Stinger to paceline the last few kilometres of the rerouted course to increase the gap.

Team Fernie who have lost almost 20 minutes during the week to mechanical issues have cut Team Zaboo’s lead down to a mere 2:16 with one stage to go. The former World Cup racers Marty Vale and Carter Hovey of Team Fernie have promised to come out guns firing on stage 7 in an effort to overcome the gap and win the overall.

The battle for third is just as interesting as Team Honey Stinger’s late surge has cut their gap from the overall podium from 18 minutes after stage 3 to a hair under 4 with one day to go. Third-placed Team Bicycle Café/Gericks Cycle might have the locals advantage but Honey Stinger has seen this stage before and will be chasing the last overall podium spot along with their third stage win of 2011.

Stage 7 preview

The final stage of 2011 takes riders up the beautiful Bow Valley to the town of Canmore, just outside Banff National Park with more than 1300 metres of climbing and lots of singletrack, this is more than a ceremonial champagne ride to the finish.

This stage features long sections of the TransCanada Trail which includes challenging rooty sections and fast fun trails leading to the town of Canmore. Once in the town, the route will explore some of the Quarry Lake trail network, and then into the Canmore Nordic Centre, host venue of the 1988 winter Olympics and UCI Mountain Bike World Cup racing from 1998-2000. Finally, the route will descend into the town of Canmore and the cheers of the assembled crowd on Canmore’s Main street.

Full Results

TR 4 Open men stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona 3:42:52 2 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 0:00:00 3 David Gonda (Can) 0:06:34 4 Aroussen Laflamme (Can) 0:36:23 5 Ryan Draper (Can) 0:39:15 6 Simon Tremblay (Can) 0:45:20 7 Raf De Bakker (Bel) 0:45:22 8 Thomas Grandi (Can) 0:47:57 9 Nuno Lourenço (Por) 0:53:24 10 Rhett Losey (Can) 0:53:25 11 Marty Lazarski (Can) 1:03:23 12 Scott Edmunds (Can) 1:04:43 13 Brent Rosvold (Can) 1:13:34 14 Yannick Bouet (Can) 1:16:39 15 Sean Staniforth (Can) 1:23:58 16 Lars Andrews (Can) 1:23:58 17 Husain Esmail (Can) 1:25:41 18 Francois Millard (USA) 1:25:41 19 Gordon Craib (Can) 1:32:46 20 Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned) 1:35:52 21 John Skrypnyk (Can) 2:05:35 22 Jason Crockett (Can) 2:08:07 23 Chris Bryce (Can) 2:08:07 24 Graham Munro (Can) 2:17:30 25 Bryce Jamieson (Can) 2:19:57 26 Sam Long (USA) 2:30:02 27 Mark Breakspear (Can) 2:32:56 28 Scott McKnight (Can) 2:47:57 29 Vincent Laarveld (Can) 2:53:20 30 Joe Long (USA) 3:14:14 31 Brian Geransky (Can) 3:23:17 32 Bob Rietveld (Ned) 4:58:24 33 David Young (Can) 7:17:08

TR4 Open women stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kira McClellan (Can) 6:12:43 2 Pam Pearson (Can) 0:09:44 3 Cassandra Stamm (USA) 0:12:55 4 Amelia Ufford (Can) 0:58:58 5 Sari Indrawati Swinnen (Bel) 1:04:17 6 MaryEllen LaBerge (USA) 1:04:43 7 Kris Norris (Can) 1:19:28 8 Andrea Lang (Can) 1:33:57 9 Allison Rose (Can) 1:53:07 10 Linda Hochstenbach (Ned) 2:28:33 11 Brooke Shore (USA) 4:47:17

TR4 40+ men stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pulfrey (Can) 4:03:18 2 Jeff Neilson (Can) 0:25:16 3 Alaric Fish (Can) 0:30:30 4 Dave Eleiter (Can) 0:42:15 5 Lonn Bate (Can) 0:44:19 6 Albie Malan (Can) 0:46:35 7 Gary Brown (Can) 0:49:41 8 John Clews (Aus) 0:56:13 9 Craig Mclaren (Can) 1:01:45 10 Grant Christie (Can) Taniwha 1:22:13 11 Darren Withers (Aus) 1:23:41 12 Kirk Chambers (Can) 1:26:56 13 Francis Sutherland (Can) 1:28:20 14 Tim Hudema (Can) 1:30:54 15 Mike Cavaliere (Can) 1:36:25 16 Marty Smith (USA) 1:39:27 17 Rod Batycky (Can) 1:43:51 18 Brad Dixon (Can) 1:44:09 19 Scott MacTavish (Can) 1:47:01 20 Sean Van dongen (Can) 1:47:41 21 Glenn Eleiter (Can) 1:48:31 22 Simon Weekley (Can) 1:59:31 23 Scott Darling (Can) 2:06:26 24 Bill Darling (Can) 2:06:27 25 Darrell DeBoer (Aus) 2:09:23 26 Yvon Pare (Can) 2:37:42 27 Walter Pavlic (Can) 2:41:12 28 Randy Fehr (Can) 2:53:27 29 Ray Rothlisberger (Can) 2:56:13 30 Dave Bennett (Can) 3:11:15 31 Patrick Gilmar (Can) 3:18:48 32 Tim Schmidt (Can) 3:28:52 33 James Heelan (Can) 3:30:22 34 Neil Rhodes (GBr) 3:39:16 35 Clive Gammon (Can) 3:43:23 36 Anton DeKlerk (Can) 3:54:31 37 Mike Stark (Tha) 4:36:45 38 George King (Can) 6:56:42

TR7 Open men stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek 4:05:09 2 Martin Vale (Can) & Carter Hovey (Can) Fernie 0:00:01 3 Mat Haussener (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Zaboo Pro Team29 0:01:28 4 Travis Hauck (Can) & Brian Cooke (Can) Ryders Eyewear/Bicycle Cafe/Gerick Cycle 0:07:07 5 Emmanuel Morel (Fra) & Juan Manuel Garcia Casatti (USA) Sojasun-Jctracing 0:18:08 6 Luke Way (Can) & Toby Roessingh (Can) Cycles Lambert/Ridley's Cycle 0:37:14 7 Dan Janzen (Can) & Kent Dyck (Can) True Grit 1:04:46 8 Timothy Gladysz (Can) & James Lewis (Can) Total Bs And A Dirty Hippy 1:16:38 9 Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek / I2P 1:36:54 10 Jeremy Gackle (Can) & Matthew Mendes (Can) 1:46:09 11 Chris Wicks (Can) & Wade Larson (Can) 1:50:43 12 Andrew Senn (NZl) & Brendan Campbell (NZl) 2:13:09 13 Stefan Mundt (Can) & Jay Averill (Can) Potlickers 2 2:17:56 14 Matt Pauli (Aus) & Ryan Myler (Aus) 2:20:37 15 Anthony Brichieri-Colombi (Can) & Paul Schapira (Can) Le Yeti 2:35:55 16 Colin Hendriks (RSA) & Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) Bear Magnets 2:56:54 17 Mike Douglass (GBr) & Carl Panter (GBr) 3:57:48 18 Wesley Arthur (Can) & Vince Wickes (Can) Carbon Crashers 6:54:51

TR7 Open women stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Krista Turcasso (Can) & Angie Krasnay (Can) Fernie Fix 5:35:07 2 Simone Mccallum (Aus) & Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus) Shparkle Horsh And The Hypermonkey 0:12:33 3 Margie Smith (Can) & Dana Goodman (Can) Zach Attack/Make A Wish Foundation! 0:15:39 4 Korrie Dubray (USA) & Yvonne Kraus (USA) 0:59:24 5 Pam Hauck (Can) & Seabird Urtasun (Can) 2:00:22 6 Jennie Sprigings (Can) & Lisa Munkley (Can) Champion Systems 5:24:53

TR7 Open mixed stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Schellenberg (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can) 4:50:21 2 Tom Zidek (Can) & Anna Carin Zidek (Swe) Bicycle Cafe Express 0:24:52 3 Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Yvonne Bürgi (Swi) Zaboo Team29 0:35:26 4 Julie Kelly (Can) & Steve Kelly (Can) Fernie Goats 0:44:52 5 Eric Drolet (Can) & Sarah Owen (Can) 0:50:22 6 Libor Oplt (Cze) & Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point 0:52:16 7 Laura Anderson (USA) & Chris Alstrin (USA) Spidey Can't Be Flat 1:20:43 8 Nathen Weselake (Can) & Tamara Weselake (Can) Happy Anniversary? 1:49:35

TR7 80+ Men stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoff Clark (Can) & Devin Erfle (Can) Deadgoat Racing 4:23:19 2 Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can) 0:03:11 3 Martin Horak (Cze) & Milan Spolc (Cze) 0:04:48 4 René Reidinger (Aut) & Axel Strauss (Aut) Integraglobal.Com 0:10:11 5 John Chambers (Can) & Eric De Nys (Can) Vevires Vires 0:30:05 6 Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Wöckener (Ger) Chesters Hofbräuhaus Buam 0:37:59 7 Enslin Uys (RSA) & Bruce Biccard (RSA) 0:52:19 8 Stephen Davies (Aus) & Richard Paine (Aus) Think Global 0:52:42 9 Mark Butschler (Can) & Tim Loewen (Can) Tinhorn Creek / Nsa 1:04:11 10 Trevor Warne (Can) & Ed Reynolds (Can) Potlicker 3 1:16:13 11 Jp Pougiales (USA) & Derek Hodson (USA) 1:22:26 12 Darren Dyck (Can) & Jeffrey Forsyth (Can) The Mud Studs 1:22:44 13 Graham Ross (Can) & Mike Brooks (Can) 1:27:16 14 Andrew Nicholson (Can) & Steve Mccarthy (Can) 2 Behind Bars 1:31:56 15 Danny Farnham (USA) & Martin Ross (USA) 1:32:02 16 Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane 1:52:31 17 Aydon Aspin (GBr) & Mark Goulsbra (GBr) Wherethelarwi 2:05:23 18 Bjoern Langmack (Ger) & Noel Magermans (Ger) Dirty Deeds 2:17:11 19 Mark Millichip (GBr) & Richard Lloyd (GBr) Bitter And Twisted 2:22:17 20 Keith Byrne (Swi) & Klaus Saage (Swi) Team Kuk 2:27:46 21 Allen Liversage (RSA) & Francois Swanepoel (RSA) African Rangers 2:33:20 22 Mark Almond (GBr) & Gordon Dickson (GBr) Team What Mountain Bike Red Cloud 2:33:38 23 Adrian Turner (Can) & Paul Gamston (GBr) 3:55:58 24 Keith Nicoll (Can) & Mark Sherman (Can) Tinhorn Creek/Terra Design 6:36:41

TR7 80+ Mixed stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Carrer (Swi) & Eva Carrer-Enz (Swi) Kraftwerk - Rockthisbike.Ch 5:05:02 2 Steve Walsh (Can) & Alana Heise (Can) 0:00:02 3 Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Doug Krumpelman (USA) 0:22:24 4 Dennis Loebs (USA) & Sinead Fitzgibbon (USA) Bog Brook Bogmen 1:17:43 5 Thomas Miller (USA) & Karen Libsch (USA) Double Trouble 1:51:24 6 Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Face The Danger 5:54:58

TR7 Open gender stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stan Magee (Can) & Jon Gould (USA) Team Rmcc Eastside Cycles 4:30:49 2 Neil Evans (GBr) & Scott Calley (USA) Santa's Sacred Riders 0:59:26 3 Joe Mccarthy (Can) & Randal Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers 1:09:15 4 Hans Swaans (Ned) & Frank Raschke (Ger) Joy Bike Oldies 1:16:59 5 Andy Aufschnaiter (Can) & George Andrew (Can) Astoria De'd Dogs Jasper 2:16:36 6 Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & The Stick Man 2:40:19 7 Rory Cattanach (Can) & Rob Wright (Can) 3:30:20

TR4 Open men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 10:00:47 2 Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona 0:03:50 3 David Gonda (Can) 1:04:10 4 Marty Lazarski (Can) 1:38:08 5 Aroussen Laflamme (Can) 1:46:56 6 Ryan Draper (Can) 2:04:30 7 Simon Tremblay (Can) 2:22:44 8 Thomas Grandi (Can) 2:28:38 9 Rhett Losey (Can) 2:34:04 10 Raf De Bakker (Bel) 2:56:19 11 Nuno Lourenço (Por) 2:59:11 12 Scott Edmunds (Can) 3:05:47 13 Brent Rosvold (Can) 3:20:16 14 Yannick Bouet (Can) 3:27:00 15 Sean Staniforth (Can) 3:34:19 16 Husain Esmail (Can) 3:42:27 17 Francois Millard (USA) 3:56:33 18 Gordon Craib (Can) 4:18:10 19 Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned) 4:24:21 20 Lars Andrews (Can) 4:30:21 21 Chris Bryce (Can) 5:11:07 22 John Skrypnyk (Can) 5:35:33 23 Jason Crockett (Can) 5:57:32 24 Graham Munro (Can) 6:10:28 25 Bryce Jamieson (Can) 6:29:19 26 Mark Breakspear (Can) 6:32:17 27 Vincent Laarveld (Can) 6:59:49 28 Brian Geransky (Can) 8:50:10 29 Scott McKnight (Can) 9:06:04 30 Sam Long (USA) 9:23:56 31 Joe Long (USA) 10:08:08 32 David Young (Can) 13:35:16 33 Bob Rietveld (Ned) 14:42:21

TR4 Open women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kira McClellan (Can) 16:26:43 2 Cassandra Stamm (USA) 0:56:29 3 Pam Pearson (Can) 0:57:08 4 MaryEllen LaBerge (USA) 2:26:21 5 Amelia Ufford (Can) 2:32:20 6 Sari Indrawati Swinnen (Bel) 3:18:18 7 Allison Rose (Can) 7:41:48 8 Kris Norris (Can) 7:49:25 9 Andrea Lang (Can) 8:04:32 10 Linda Hochstenbach (Ned) 8:16:23 11 Brooke Shore (USA) 11:23:21

TR4 40+ Men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pulfrey (Can) 10:52:02 2 Jeff Neilson (Can) 0:26:09 3 Alaric Fish (Can) 1:12:15 4 Gary Brown (Can) 2:06:34 5 Lonn Bate (Can) 2:16:27 6 Mike Cavaliere (Can) 2:25:13 7 Albie Malan (Can) 2:29:08 8 Craig Mclaren (Can) 2:32:31 9 Dave Eleiter (Can) 2:35:35 10 John Clews (Aus) 2:42:27 11 Darren Withers (Aus) 3:24:47 12 Kirk Chambers (Can) 3:24:48 13 Grant Christie (Can) Taniwha 3:43:09 14 Francis Sutherland (Can) 3:51:33 15 Marty Smith (USA) 3:54:46 16 Tim Hudema (Can) 4:08:45 17 Glenn Eleiter (Can) 4:25:35 18 Darrell DeBoer (Aus) 4:25:45 19 Rod Batycky (Can) 4:28:21 20 Scott MacTavish (Can) 4:50:07 21 Brad Dixon (Can) 4:50:48 22 Bill Darling (Can) 5:08:21 23 Scott Darling (Can) 5:12:19 24 Sean Van dongen (Can) 5:23:58 25 Simon Weekley (Can) 5:24:00 26 Walter Pavlic (Can) 6:55:59 27 Yvon Pare (Can) 7:17:42 28 Ray Rothlisberger (Can) 7:30:09 29 Randy Fehr (Can) 7:43:23 30 Dave Bennett (Can) 8:09:17 31 Patrick Gilmar (Can) 8:44:03 32 Tim Schmidt (Can) 9:41:35 33 James Heelan (Can) 13:01:49 34 Neil Rhodes (GBr) 13:20:44 35 Anton DeKlerk (Can) 13:22:28 36 Clive Gammon (Can) 13:39:13 37 Mike Stark (Tha) 14:30:29 38 George King (Can) 16:07:52

TR7 Open men general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mat Haussener (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Zaboo Pro Team29 19:40:53 2 Martin Vale (Can) & Carter Hovey (Can) Fernie 0:02:16 3 Travis Hauck (Can) & Brian Cooke (Can) Ryders Eyewear/Bicycle Cafe/Gerick Cycle 0:21:31 4 Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek 0:25:30 5 Emmanuel Morel (Fra) & Juan Manuel Garcia Casatti (USA) Sojasun-Jctracing 1:52:57 6 Luke Way (Can) & Toby Roessingh (Can) Cycles Lambert/Ridley's Cycle 3:12:49 7 Timothy Gladysz (Can) & James Lewis (Can) Total Bs And A Dirty Hippy 5:57:21 8 Dan Janzen (Can) & Kent Dyck (Can) True Grit 5:59:40 9 Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek / I2P 6:25:20 10 Jeremy Gackle (Can) & Matthew Mendes (Can) 7:29:24 11 Chris Wicks (Can) & Wade Larson (Can) 9:38:23 12 Anthony Brichieri-Colombi (Can) & Paul Schapira (Can) Le Yeti 9:43:14 13 Matt Pauli (Aus) & Ryan Myler (Aus) 12:18:52 14 Andrew Senn (NZl) & Brendan Campbell (NZl) 12:21:24 15 Stefan Mundt (Can) & Jay Averill (Can) Potlickers 2 12:29:19 16 Colin Hendriks (RSA) & Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) Bear Magnets 17:14:22 17 Mike Douglass (GBr) & Carl Panter (GBr) 24:09:03 18 Wesley Arthur (Can) & Vince Wickes (Can) Carbon Crashers 24:54:20

TR7 Open women general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Krista Turcasso (Can) & Angie Krasnay (Can) Fernie Fix 26:19:43 2 Simone Mccallum (Aus) & Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus) Shparkle Horsh And The Hypermonkey 1:59:53 3 Margie Smith (Can) & Dana Goodman (Can) Zach Attack/Make A Wish Foundation! 2:13:18 4 Korrie Dubray (USA) & Yvonne Kraus (USA) 6:53:14 5 Pam Hauck (Can) & Seabird Urtasun (Can) 12:20:07 6 Jennie Sprigings (Can) & Lisa Munkley (Can) Champion Systems 18:32:19

TR7 Open mixed general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Schellenberg (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can) 23:54:21 2 Tom Zidek (Can) & Anna Carin Zidek (Swe) Bicycle Cafe Express 1:54:24 3 Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Yvonne Bürgi (Swi) Zaboo Team29 2:17:29 4 Julie Kelly (Can) & Steve Kelly (Can) Fernie Goats 3:22:11 5 Libor Oplt (Cze) & Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point 3:35:15 6 Laura Anderson (USA) & Chris Alstrin (USA) Spidey Can't Be Flat 4:59:56 7 Eric Drolet (Can) & Sarah Owen (Can) 5:40:20 8 Nathen Weselake (Can) & Tamara Weselake (Can) Happy Anniversary? 9:45:15

TR7 80+ men general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Horak (Cze) & Milan Spolc (Cze) 20:57:51 2 Geoff Clark (Can) & Devin Erfle (Can) Deadgoat Racing 0:24:19 3 Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can) 0:27:14 4 René Reidinger (Aut) & Axel Strauss (Aut) Integraglobal.Com 0:52:27 5 John Chambers (Can) & Eric De Nys (Can) Vevires Vires 2:59:39 6 Stephen Davies (Aus) & Richard Paine (Aus) Think Global 4:40:56 7 Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Wöckener (Ger) Chesters Hofbräuhaus Buam 4:43:55 8 Mark Butschler (Can) & Tim Loewen (Can) Tinhorn Creek / Nsa 4:54:42 9 Enslin Uys (RSA) & Bruce Biccard (RSA) 5:31:46 10 Andrew Nicholson (Can) & Steve Mccarthy (Can) 2 Behind Bars 5:33:23 11 Trevor Warne (Can) & Ed Reynolds (Can) Potlicker 3 5:53:53 12 Graham Ross (Can) & Mike Brooks (Can) 6:01:26 13 Danny Farnham (USA) & Martin Ross (USA) 7:10:11 14 Jp Pougiales (USA) & Derek Hodson (USA) 8:05:56 15 Darren Dyck (Can) & Jeffrey Forsyth (Can) The Mud Studs 8:35:26 16 Aydon Aspin (GBr) & Mark Goulsbra (GBr) Wherethelarwi 8:51:38 17 Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane 9:03:05 18 Mark Millichip (GBr) & Richard Lloyd (GBr) Bitter And Twisted 10:59:16 19 Keith Nicoll (Can) & Mark Sherman (Can) Tinhorn Creek/Terra Design 11:11:33 20 Bjoern Langmack (Ger) & Noel Magermans (Ger) Dirty Deeds 11:26:24 21 Keith Byrne (Swi) & Klaus Saage (Swi) Team Kuk 12:58:31 22 Allen Liversage (RSA) & Francois Swanepoel (RSA) African Rangers 14:43:36 23 Adrian Turner (Can) & Paul Gamston (GBr) 24:57:31 24 Mark Almond (GBr) & Gordon Dickson (GBr) Team What Mountain Bike Red Cloud 28:51:18

TR7 80+ mixed general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Walsh (Can) & Alana Heise (Can) 24:28:48 2 Marco Carrer (Swi) & Eva Carrer-Enz (Swi) Kraftwerk - Rockthisbike.Ch 0:20:57 3 Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Doug Krumpelman (USA) 0:55:05 4 Dennis Loebs (USA) & Sinead Fitzgibbon (USA) Bog Brook Bogmen 5:40:39 5 Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Face The Danger 8:49:31 6 Thomas Miller (USA) & Karen Libsch (USA) Double Trouble 18:52:46