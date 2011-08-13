Trending

Sneddon wins over teammate Wicks

Team Zaboo remain ahead in TR7 with one stage to go

Riders faced one of the classic days of the TransRockies as they went through bear country.

(Image credit: Paul Done)
The course was one of the more technical stages.

(Image credit: Paul Done)
The singletrack.

(Image credit: Paul Done)
Threre are bears down there.

(Image credit: Paul Done)
It was up and down all day, which made for some lonesome riding for many riders.

(Image credit: Paul Done)
Conditions can get pretty windy on course but there was no such problem for riders this year.

(Image credit: Paul Done)
Stage winner Kris Sneddon (Kona)

(Image credit: Paul Done)
Simon Pulfrey navigates the rockier parts of the course.

(Image credit: Paul Done)
Two teammates on stage 6 of the TransRockies

(Image credit: Paul Done)
Riders await the start of stage 6

(Image credit: Paul Done)
The Rocky's really are an amazing backdrop for racing.

(Image credit: Paul Done)
A team KuK rider

(Image credit: Paul Done)

Water? Check. Food? Check. Tube, tools, rain jacket? Check. Bear spray? Bear spray! There aren’t many bike races which list bear spray as mandatory equipment but the TransRockies route travels through some very active bear country and route changes due to wildlife are part of the TransRockies.

After conservation authorities contacted Trans Rockies organizers during the week to let them know that there was a grizzly bear mother and cubs on the trails of stage 6, a new stage finale was quickly implemented which would see racers finishing at Stoney Nakoda resort rather than at Rafter Six ranch, the traditional last night stopover of the TransRockies.

If a small route change counts as a hiccup, it was the only one on a day which was as perfect as the TransRockies has ever seen. Riders and crew woke up to a clear mountain morning and the temperatures rose quickly before the 9:00 am rollout. The weather held, temperatures stayed moderate, the winds never picked up and the field was able to enjoy the queen stage of 2011 in pristine Rocky Mountain weather. Three times they ascended trails to above 2000m metres where the rode in jaw-dropping panoramas of the rugged front ranges of the Rockies and three times they rode down legendary descents. On the day riders would accumulate a mile and a half of descending.

TR4

If it was a beautiful ride, it was also a long a tough one, and winning times for the pros were again close to four hours. After two straight TR4 wins, Barry Wicks took second place behind his teammate Kris Sneddon. After two trying days in the bad weather, the teammates called a truce and rode the day together with Sneddon taking the win as they rolled across the finish line together in the same time of 3:42:52. Behind them, David Gonda finsihed a clear third to grab the final overall podium spot. Marty Lazarski, his closest competition, suffered a number of mechanicals on the day, losing over a half hour and slipping to fourth overall.

Mechanicals blew apart the men’s 40+ podium race as former TR7 winner Jeff Neilson suffered a double tire cut while in the lead. After a long repair process he knew top spot had slipped away and showed epic mountain bike spirit, stopping to help Marty Lazarski with his mechanical problems. Neilson’s bad luck was Simon Pulfrey’s fortune as he rolls into the last day with an almost-insurmountable 26 minute lead.

The women’s TR4 race has been a one-rider show with Kira McClellan winning all three stages but behind her, Cassandra Stamm and Pam Pearson are separated by only 40 seconds so the ride into Canmore will be anything but ceremonial.

TR7

The open men’s category of the TR7 event has produced some the best racing of the week with four fast teams battling for the podium spots all week. Stage 6 produced another battle which was eventually decided by the fickle hand of mechanical fate. The leading team from Switzerland, Team Zaboo, has had a relatively mechanical-free week but their luck changed on stage 6 when both Mat Haussener and Damian Perrin broke their saddles but they managed to stay with the other teams and lost only 1:27 to second placed Team Fernie who worked with eventual stage winners Team Honey Stinger to paceline the last few kilometres of the rerouted course to increase the gap.

Team Fernie who have lost almost 20 minutes during the week to mechanical issues have cut Team Zaboo’s lead down to a mere 2:16 with one stage to go. The former World Cup racers Marty Vale and Carter Hovey of Team Fernie have promised to come out guns firing on stage 7 in an effort to overcome the gap and win the overall.

The battle for third is just as interesting as Team Honey Stinger’s late surge has cut their gap from the overall podium from 18 minutes after stage 3 to a hair under 4 with one day to go. Third-placed Team Bicycle Café/Gericks Cycle might have the locals advantage but Honey Stinger has seen this stage before and will be chasing the last overall podium spot along with their third stage win of 2011.

Stage 7 preview

The final stage of 2011 takes riders up the beautiful Bow Valley to the town of Canmore, just outside Banff National Park with more than 1300 metres of climbing and lots of singletrack, this is more than a ceremonial champagne ride to the finish.

This stage features long sections of the TransCanada Trail which includes challenging rooty sections and fast fun trails leading to the town of Canmore. Once in the town, the route will explore some of the Quarry Lake trail network, and then into the Canmore Nordic Centre, host venue of the 1988 winter Olympics and UCI Mountain Bike World Cup racing from 1998-2000. Finally, the route will descend into the town of Canmore and the cheers of the assembled crowd on Canmore’s Main street.

Full Results

TR 4 Open men stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona3:42:52
2Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:00:00
3David Gonda (Can)0:06:34
4Aroussen Laflamme (Can)0:36:23
5Ryan Draper (Can)0:39:15
6Simon Tremblay (Can)0:45:20
7Raf De Bakker (Bel)0:45:22
8Thomas Grandi (Can)0:47:57
9Nuno Lourenço (Por)0:53:24
10Rhett Losey (Can)0:53:25
11Marty Lazarski (Can)1:03:23
12Scott Edmunds (Can)1:04:43
13Brent Rosvold (Can)1:13:34
14Yannick Bouet (Can)1:16:39
15Sean Staniforth (Can)1:23:58
16Lars Andrews (Can)1:23:58
17Husain Esmail (Can)1:25:41
18Francois Millard (USA)1:25:41
19Gordon Craib (Can)1:32:46
20Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned)1:35:52
21John Skrypnyk (Can)2:05:35
22Jason Crockett (Can)2:08:07
23Chris Bryce (Can)2:08:07
24Graham Munro (Can)2:17:30
25Bryce Jamieson (Can)2:19:57
26Sam Long (USA)2:30:02
27Mark Breakspear (Can)2:32:56
28Scott McKnight (Can)2:47:57
29Vincent Laarveld (Can)2:53:20
30Joe Long (USA)3:14:14
31Brian Geransky (Can)3:23:17
32Bob Rietveld (Ned)4:58:24
33David Young (Can)7:17:08

TR4 Open women stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kira McClellan (Can)6:12:43
2Pam Pearson (Can)0:09:44
3Cassandra Stamm (USA)0:12:55
4Amelia Ufford (Can)0:58:58
5Sari Indrawati Swinnen (Bel)1:04:17
6MaryEllen LaBerge (USA)1:04:43
7Kris Norris (Can)1:19:28
8Andrea Lang (Can)1:33:57
9Allison Rose (Can)1:53:07
10Linda Hochstenbach (Ned)2:28:33
11Brooke Shore (USA)4:47:17

TR4 40+ men stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pulfrey (Can)4:03:18
2Jeff Neilson (Can)0:25:16
3Alaric Fish (Can)0:30:30
4Dave Eleiter (Can)0:42:15
5Lonn Bate (Can)0:44:19
6Albie Malan (Can)0:46:35
7Gary Brown (Can)0:49:41
8John Clews (Aus)0:56:13
9Craig Mclaren (Can)1:01:45
10Grant Christie (Can) Taniwha1:22:13
11Darren Withers (Aus)1:23:41
12Kirk Chambers (Can)1:26:56
13Francis Sutherland (Can)1:28:20
14Tim Hudema (Can)1:30:54
15Mike Cavaliere (Can)1:36:25
16Marty Smith (USA)1:39:27
17Rod Batycky (Can)1:43:51
18Brad Dixon (Can)1:44:09
19Scott MacTavish (Can)1:47:01
20Sean Van dongen (Can)1:47:41
21Glenn Eleiter (Can)1:48:31
22Simon Weekley (Can)1:59:31
23Scott Darling (Can)2:06:26
24Bill Darling (Can)2:06:27
25Darrell DeBoer (Aus)2:09:23
26Yvon Pare (Can)2:37:42
27Walter Pavlic (Can)2:41:12
28Randy Fehr (Can)2:53:27
29Ray Rothlisberger (Can)2:56:13
30Dave Bennett (Can)3:11:15
31Patrick Gilmar (Can)3:18:48
32Tim Schmidt (Can)3:28:52
33James Heelan (Can)3:30:22
34Neil Rhodes (GBr)3:39:16
35Clive Gammon (Can)3:43:23
36Anton DeKlerk (Can)3:54:31
37Mike Stark (Tha)4:36:45
38George King (Can)6:56:42

TR7 Open men stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek4:05:09
2Martin Vale (Can) & Carter Hovey (Can) Fernie0:00:01
3Mat Haussener (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Zaboo Pro Team290:01:28
4Travis Hauck (Can) & Brian Cooke (Can) Ryders Eyewear/Bicycle Cafe/Gerick Cycle0:07:07
5Emmanuel Morel (Fra) & Juan Manuel Garcia Casatti (USA) Sojasun-Jctracing0:18:08
6Luke Way (Can) & Toby Roessingh (Can) Cycles Lambert/Ridley's Cycle0:37:14
7Dan Janzen (Can) & Kent Dyck (Can) True Grit1:04:46
8Timothy Gladysz (Can) & James Lewis (Can) Total Bs And A Dirty Hippy1:16:38
9Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek / I2P1:36:54
10Jeremy Gackle (Can) & Matthew Mendes (Can)1:46:09
11Chris Wicks (Can) & Wade Larson (Can)1:50:43
12Andrew Senn (NZl) & Brendan Campbell (NZl)2:13:09
13Stefan Mundt (Can) & Jay Averill (Can) Potlickers 22:17:56
14Matt Pauli (Aus) & Ryan Myler (Aus)2:20:37
15Anthony Brichieri-Colombi (Can) & Paul Schapira (Can) Le Yeti2:35:55
16Colin Hendriks (RSA) & Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) Bear Magnets2:56:54
17Mike Douglass (GBr) & Carl Panter (GBr)3:57:48
18Wesley Arthur (Can) & Vince Wickes (Can) Carbon Crashers6:54:51

TR7 Open women stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Krista Turcasso (Can) & Angie Krasnay (Can) Fernie Fix5:35:07
2Simone Mccallum (Aus) & Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus) Shparkle Horsh And The Hypermonkey0:12:33
3Margie Smith (Can) & Dana Goodman (Can) Zach Attack/Make A Wish Foundation!0:15:39
4Korrie Dubray (USA) & Yvonne Kraus (USA)0:59:24
5Pam Hauck (Can) & Seabird Urtasun (Can)2:00:22
6Jennie Sprigings (Can) & Lisa Munkley (Can) Champion Systems5:24:53

TR7 Open mixed stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Schellenberg (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can)4:50:21
2Tom Zidek (Can) & Anna Carin Zidek (Swe) Bicycle Cafe Express0:24:52
3Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Yvonne Bürgi (Swi) Zaboo Team290:35:26
4Julie Kelly (Can) & Steve Kelly (Can) Fernie Goats0:44:52
5Eric Drolet (Can) & Sarah Owen (Can)0:50:22
6Libor Oplt (Cze) & Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:52:16
7Laura Anderson (USA) & Chris Alstrin (USA) Spidey Can't Be Flat1:20:43
8Nathen Weselake (Can) & Tamara Weselake (Can) Happy Anniversary?1:49:35

TR7 80+ Men stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoff Clark (Can) & Devin Erfle (Can) Deadgoat Racing4:23:19
2Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can)0:03:11
3Martin Horak (Cze) & Milan Spolc (Cze)0:04:48
4René Reidinger (Aut) & Axel Strauss (Aut) Integraglobal.Com0:10:11
5John Chambers (Can) & Eric De Nys (Can) Vevires Vires0:30:05
6Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Wöckener (Ger) Chesters Hofbräuhaus Buam0:37:59
7Enslin Uys (RSA) & Bruce Biccard (RSA)0:52:19
8Stephen Davies (Aus) & Richard Paine (Aus) Think Global0:52:42
9Mark Butschler (Can) & Tim Loewen (Can) Tinhorn Creek / Nsa1:04:11
10Trevor Warne (Can) & Ed Reynolds (Can) Potlicker 31:16:13
11Jp Pougiales (USA) & Derek Hodson (USA)1:22:26
12Darren Dyck (Can) & Jeffrey Forsyth (Can) The Mud Studs1:22:44
13Graham Ross (Can) & Mike Brooks (Can)1:27:16
14Andrew Nicholson (Can) & Steve Mccarthy (Can) 2 Behind Bars1:31:56
15Danny Farnham (USA) & Martin Ross (USA)1:32:02
16Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane1:52:31
17Aydon Aspin (GBr) & Mark Goulsbra (GBr) Wherethelarwi2:05:23
18Bjoern Langmack (Ger) & Noel Magermans (Ger) Dirty Deeds2:17:11
19Mark Millichip (GBr) & Richard Lloyd (GBr) Bitter And Twisted2:22:17
20Keith Byrne (Swi) & Klaus Saage (Swi) Team Kuk2:27:46
21Allen Liversage (RSA) & Francois Swanepoel (RSA) African Rangers2:33:20
22Mark Almond (GBr) & Gordon Dickson (GBr) Team What Mountain Bike Red Cloud2:33:38
23Adrian Turner (Can) & Paul Gamston (GBr)3:55:58
24Keith Nicoll (Can) & Mark Sherman (Can) Tinhorn Creek/Terra Design6:36:41

TR7 80+ Mixed stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Carrer (Swi) & Eva Carrer-Enz (Swi) Kraftwerk - Rockthisbike.Ch5:05:02
2Steve Walsh (Can) & Alana Heise (Can)0:00:02
3Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Doug Krumpelman (USA)0:22:24
4Dennis Loebs (USA) & Sinead Fitzgibbon (USA) Bog Brook Bogmen1:17:43
5Thomas Miller (USA) & Karen Libsch (USA) Double Trouble1:51:24
6Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Face The Danger5:54:58

TR7 Open gender stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stan Magee (Can) & Jon Gould (USA) Team Rmcc Eastside Cycles4:30:49
2Neil Evans (GBr) & Scott Calley (USA) Santa's Sacred Riders0:59:26
3Joe Mccarthy (Can) & Randal Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers1:09:15
4Hans Swaans (Ned) & Frank Raschke (Ger) Joy Bike Oldies1:16:59
5Andy Aufschnaiter (Can) & George Andrew (Can) Astoria De'd Dogs Jasper2:16:36
6Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & The Stick Man2:40:19
7Rory Cattanach (Can) & Rob Wright (Can)3:30:20

TR4 Open men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barry Wicks (USA) Kona10:00:47
2Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona0:03:50
3David Gonda (Can)1:04:10
4Marty Lazarski (Can)1:38:08
5Aroussen Laflamme (Can)1:46:56
6Ryan Draper (Can)2:04:30
7Simon Tremblay (Can)2:22:44
8Thomas Grandi (Can)2:28:38
9Rhett Losey (Can)2:34:04
10Raf De Bakker (Bel)2:56:19
11Nuno Lourenço (Por)2:59:11
12Scott Edmunds (Can)3:05:47
13Brent Rosvold (Can)3:20:16
14Yannick Bouet (Can)3:27:00
15Sean Staniforth (Can)3:34:19
16Husain Esmail (Can)3:42:27
17Francois Millard (USA)3:56:33
18Gordon Craib (Can)4:18:10
19Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned)4:24:21
20Lars Andrews (Can)4:30:21
21Chris Bryce (Can)5:11:07
22John Skrypnyk (Can)5:35:33
23Jason Crockett (Can)5:57:32
24Graham Munro (Can)6:10:28
25Bryce Jamieson (Can)6:29:19
26Mark Breakspear (Can)6:32:17
27Vincent Laarveld (Can)6:59:49
28Brian Geransky (Can)8:50:10
29Scott McKnight (Can)9:06:04
30Sam Long (USA)9:23:56
31Joe Long (USA)10:08:08
32David Young (Can)13:35:16
33Bob Rietveld (Ned)14:42:21

TR4 Open women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kira McClellan (Can)16:26:43
2Cassandra Stamm (USA)0:56:29
3Pam Pearson (Can)0:57:08
4MaryEllen LaBerge (USA)2:26:21
5Amelia Ufford (Can)2:32:20
6Sari Indrawati Swinnen (Bel)3:18:18
7Allison Rose (Can)7:41:48
8Kris Norris (Can)7:49:25
9Andrea Lang (Can)8:04:32
10Linda Hochstenbach (Ned)8:16:23
11Brooke Shore (USA)11:23:21

TR4 40+ Men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pulfrey (Can)10:52:02
2Jeff Neilson (Can)0:26:09
3Alaric Fish (Can)1:12:15
4Gary Brown (Can)2:06:34
5Lonn Bate (Can)2:16:27
6Mike Cavaliere (Can)2:25:13
7Albie Malan (Can)2:29:08
8Craig Mclaren (Can)2:32:31
9Dave Eleiter (Can)2:35:35
10John Clews (Aus)2:42:27
11Darren Withers (Aus)3:24:47
12Kirk Chambers (Can)3:24:48
13Grant Christie (Can) Taniwha3:43:09
14Francis Sutherland (Can)3:51:33
15Marty Smith (USA)3:54:46
16Tim Hudema (Can)4:08:45
17Glenn Eleiter (Can)4:25:35
18Darrell DeBoer (Aus)4:25:45
19Rod Batycky (Can)4:28:21
20Scott MacTavish (Can)4:50:07
21Brad Dixon (Can)4:50:48
22Bill Darling (Can)5:08:21
23Scott Darling (Can)5:12:19
24Sean Van dongen (Can)5:23:58
25Simon Weekley (Can)5:24:00
26Walter Pavlic (Can)6:55:59
27Yvon Pare (Can)7:17:42
28Ray Rothlisberger (Can)7:30:09
29Randy Fehr (Can)7:43:23
30Dave Bennett (Can)8:09:17
31Patrick Gilmar (Can)8:44:03
32Tim Schmidt (Can)9:41:35
33James Heelan (Can)13:01:49
34Neil Rhodes (GBr)13:20:44
35Anton DeKlerk (Can)13:22:28
36Clive Gammon (Can)13:39:13
37Mike Stark (Tha)14:30:29
38George King (Can)16:07:52

TR7 Open men general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mat Haussener (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Zaboo Pro Team2919:40:53
2Martin Vale (Can) & Carter Hovey (Can) Fernie0:02:16
3Travis Hauck (Can) & Brian Cooke (Can) Ryders Eyewear/Bicycle Cafe/Gerick Cycle0:21:31
4Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek0:25:30
5Emmanuel Morel (Fra) & Juan Manuel Garcia Casatti (USA) Sojasun-Jctracing1:52:57
6Luke Way (Can) & Toby Roessingh (Can) Cycles Lambert/Ridley's Cycle3:12:49
7Timothy Gladysz (Can) & James Lewis (Can) Total Bs And A Dirty Hippy5:57:21
8Dan Janzen (Can) & Kent Dyck (Can) True Grit5:59:40
9Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek / I2P6:25:20
10Jeremy Gackle (Can) & Matthew Mendes (Can)7:29:24
11Chris Wicks (Can) & Wade Larson (Can)9:38:23
12Anthony Brichieri-Colombi (Can) & Paul Schapira (Can) Le Yeti9:43:14
13Matt Pauli (Aus) & Ryan Myler (Aus)12:18:52
14Andrew Senn (NZl) & Brendan Campbell (NZl)12:21:24
15Stefan Mundt (Can) & Jay Averill (Can) Potlickers 212:29:19
16Colin Hendriks (RSA) & Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) Bear Magnets17:14:22
17Mike Douglass (GBr) & Carl Panter (GBr)24:09:03
18Wesley Arthur (Can) & Vince Wickes (Can) Carbon Crashers24:54:20

TR7 Open women general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Krista Turcasso (Can) & Angie Krasnay (Can) Fernie Fix26:19:43
2Simone Mccallum (Aus) & Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus) Shparkle Horsh And The Hypermonkey1:59:53
3Margie Smith (Can) & Dana Goodman (Can) Zach Attack/Make A Wish Foundation!2:13:18
4Korrie Dubray (USA) & Yvonne Kraus (USA)6:53:14
5Pam Hauck (Can) & Seabird Urtasun (Can)12:20:07
6Jennie Sprigings (Can) & Lisa Munkley (Can) Champion Systems18:32:19

TR7 Open mixed general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Schellenberg (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can)23:54:21
2Tom Zidek (Can) & Anna Carin Zidek (Swe) Bicycle Cafe Express1:54:24
3Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Yvonne Bürgi (Swi) Zaboo Team292:17:29
4Julie Kelly (Can) & Steve Kelly (Can) Fernie Goats3:22:11
5Libor Oplt (Cze) & Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point3:35:15
6Laura Anderson (USA) & Chris Alstrin (USA) Spidey Can't Be Flat4:59:56
7Eric Drolet (Can) & Sarah Owen (Can)5:40:20
8Nathen Weselake (Can) & Tamara Weselake (Can) Happy Anniversary?9:45:15

TR7 80+ men general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Horak (Cze) & Milan Spolc (Cze)20:57:51
2Geoff Clark (Can) & Devin Erfle (Can) Deadgoat Racing0:24:19
3Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can)0:27:14
4René Reidinger (Aut) & Axel Strauss (Aut) Integraglobal.Com0:52:27
5John Chambers (Can) & Eric De Nys (Can) Vevires Vires2:59:39
6Stephen Davies (Aus) & Richard Paine (Aus) Think Global4:40:56
7Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Wöckener (Ger) Chesters Hofbräuhaus Buam4:43:55
8Mark Butschler (Can) & Tim Loewen (Can) Tinhorn Creek / Nsa4:54:42
9Enslin Uys (RSA) & Bruce Biccard (RSA)5:31:46
10Andrew Nicholson (Can) & Steve Mccarthy (Can) 2 Behind Bars5:33:23
11Trevor Warne (Can) & Ed Reynolds (Can) Potlicker 35:53:53
12Graham Ross (Can) & Mike Brooks (Can)6:01:26
13Danny Farnham (USA) & Martin Ross (USA)7:10:11
14Jp Pougiales (USA) & Derek Hodson (USA)8:05:56
15Darren Dyck (Can) & Jeffrey Forsyth (Can) The Mud Studs8:35:26
16Aydon Aspin (GBr) & Mark Goulsbra (GBr) Wherethelarwi8:51:38
17Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane9:03:05
18Mark Millichip (GBr) & Richard Lloyd (GBr) Bitter And Twisted10:59:16
19Keith Nicoll (Can) & Mark Sherman (Can) Tinhorn Creek/Terra Design11:11:33
20Bjoern Langmack (Ger) & Noel Magermans (Ger) Dirty Deeds11:26:24
21Keith Byrne (Swi) & Klaus Saage (Swi) Team Kuk12:58:31
22Allen Liversage (RSA) & Francois Swanepoel (RSA) African Rangers14:43:36
23Adrian Turner (Can) & Paul Gamston (GBr)24:57:31
24Mark Almond (GBr) & Gordon Dickson (GBr) Team What Mountain Bike Red Cloud28:51:18

TR7 80+ mixed general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Walsh (Can) & Alana Heise (Can)24:28:48
2Marco Carrer (Swi) & Eva Carrer-Enz (Swi) Kraftwerk - Rockthisbike.Ch0:20:57
3Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Doug Krumpelman (USA)0:55:05
4Dennis Loebs (USA) & Sinead Fitzgibbon (USA) Bog Brook Bogmen5:40:39
5Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Face The Danger8:49:31
6Thomas Miller (USA) & Karen Libsch (USA) Double Trouble18:52:46

TR7 100+ open gender general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stan Magee (Can) & Jon Gould (USA) Team Rmcc Eastside Cycles22:53:57
2Joe Mccarthy (Can) & Randal Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers4:03:51
3Hans Swaans (Ned) & Frank Raschke (Ger) Joy Bike Oldies5:00:29
4Neil Evans (GBr) & Scott Calley (USA) Santa's Sacred Riders5:44:34
5Andy Aufschnaiter (Can) & George Andrew (Can) Astoria De'd Dogs Jasper8:08:36
6Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & The Stick Man12:33:21
7Rory Cattanach (Can) & Rob Wright (Can)20:17:29

