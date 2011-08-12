Image 1 of 12 Barry Wicks still leads the TR4 Open Men's division (Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies) Image 2 of 12 Late night repairs (Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies) Image 3 of 12 Time to chill out around the campfire (Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies) Image 4 of 12 Sam Long on the trail (Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies) Image 5 of 12 Erika and Doug Krumpelman stay focussed (Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies) Image 6 of 12 A smooth switchback (Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies) Image 7 of 12 One of the very busy members of the medical staff (Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies) Image 8 of 12 Pam Pearson works her way over the jagged track (Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies) Image 9 of 12 When you an ride with a smile on your face it's a good day (Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies) Image 10 of 12 Some light snow on the trail (Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies) Image 11 of 12 Some light snow on the trail (Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies) Image 12 of 12 Riding for the cause (Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)

Lance Armstrong once described the Tour de France as “3500km of pointless suffering and with few exceptions, most ultra-endurance events fit this same description. The kind of people who sign up for epic adventures and races aren’t the kind of people who go home and brag about how great the weather was and how much time they spent by the swimming pool, instead, they talk about the pain, the difficulties, and the discomfort.

For these people, day five of the 2011 TransRockies was a perfect day on the bike. The first sections of the course were coated with a thick layer of hail which fell the night before making traction hard to find and good lines through the singletrack impossible. With average speeds chopped by the conditions, even the fastest riders were out on course for four hours in the rain and cold and the average finishing time was closer to six hours on this classic TransRockies day.

Rolling out from Little Elbow Campground under cloudy skies, none of the riders were taken by surprise as they had been the day before and everyone took their extra clothes out of their gear bags and were prepared for an epic day in the high mountains. For most, this would be a day for survival, not racing.

This has been one of the closest races ever in the Open Men’s Division of the TR7 with four teams from three countries trading the top placings on a daily basis. The battle for first place tightened up again as former Canadian National Team riders Martin Vale and Carter Hovey (Team Fernie) grabbed the stage win and took three minutes out of the overall lead of Team Zaboo cutting their gap down to less than four minutes with two stages to go. Behind them, Team Honey Stinger (Nate Bird and Dax Massey) continued their methodical ride picking up another podium finish and closing in on an overall podium spot. After a mechanical-plagued 2010, their 2011 approach has put them in striking distance of their first overall podium at the TransRockies.

While the status quo held in the other Open Divisions, the Swiss KRAFTWERK - rockthisbike.ch team of Marco Carrer and Eva Carrer-Enz found the tough conditions to their liking and grabbed their first stage win of the week. The 80-plus leaders from

After the baking hot, dry conditions for the TR3, TR4 solo racers have seen the exact opposite side of the Rockies with back-to-back days of cold and stormy weather. As they had the day before, Team Kona Barry Wicks and Kris Sneddon, who won TR7 as a team last year, grabbed the top two places in the TR4 Open Men’s division. Wicks again set the fastest time of the day with a scorching 3:55:49 and Sneddon was the only other athlete to finish in less than four hours with a 3:59:15. Another former TR7 winner, Marty Lazarski had a strong day to grab 3rd overall and move up into 3rd on GC. Kira McLellan secured her second straight win in the Women’s division to extend her GC lead.

For many riders, the commitment and sacrifice necessary to complete an event like the TransRockies is a great platform for fundraising around important causes and one team from Canmore has managed to raise over $40,000 for the Make a Wish Foundation through their riding. Team Zach Attack/Make a Wish Foundation is named for Zach Goodman, a heroic 13 year-old from Canmore who was able to take 14 of his family on a vacation to Hawaii with the help of Make-a-Wish before he died of brain tumours. Zach’s mom Dana and his aunt, Margie Smith are not only competing for a podium spot in the Open Women’s division but are close to completing a $50,000 fundraising drive for the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Day five might have been the toughest day that many 2011 TransRockies riders have spent on a bike they came to the Rockies to test themselves against the toughest mountain bike race in North America. The thousand-yard stares at the finish were quickly replaced with war story telling around the campfire and over the endless dinner buffet and with two more tough stages to go before the finish line in Canmore including the legendary ridge rides of Stage 6, there will be more suffering and more new stories to tell at the closing banquet on Saturday night and when they get home to friends and family.

Stage 6 Preview: Little Elbow Campground-Rafter Six Ranch 72km

The "Queen Stage" of the 2011 TransRockies is one of the most fun and memorable days it's possible to have on a mountain bike. Stage 6 covers the most distance and includes significant climbing but a lower finish elevation means that riders get 300 vertical metres more descending. And what trails they get to ride--it includes dozens of kilometers of world-famous trails, fantastic ridgeline views and incredibly fun descents. Locals will surely recognize Powderface Creek Trail, Prairie Creek Trail, Jumpingpound Ridge Trail, Coxhill Ridge Trail, and Lusk Pass Trails as some of the best rides in the area and after today, the riders of the 10th TransRockies will do the same.

Results

TR 4 Open men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Barry Wicks 3:55:49 2 Kris Sneddon 0:03:26 3 Marty Lazarski 0:32:15 4 Aroussen Laflamme 0:50:56 5 David Gonda 0:55:27 6 Ryan Draper 1:00:58 7 Rhett Losey 1:06:44 8 Thomas Grandi 1:10:51 9 Simon Tremblay 1:13:45 10 Yannick Bouet 1:24:23 11 Scott Edmunds 1:24:26 12 Brent Rosvold 1:26:17 13 Nuno Lourenço 1:26:48 14 Jacques La Cock 1:27:38 15 Sean Staniforth 1:27:55 16 Husain Esmail 1:37:37 17 Francois Millard 1:40:15 18 Raf De Bakker 1:54:35 19 Chris Bryce 1:56:40 20 Gordon Craib 1:58:14 21 Lars Andrews 2:02:31 22 Jasper Van de Luytgaarden 2:05:15 23 Bill Darling 2:20:24 24 John Skrypnyk 2:23:05 25 Graham Munro 2:29:16 26 Mark Breakspear 2:42:22 27 Jason Crockett 2:43:17 28 Vincent Laarveld 2:45:42 29 Bryce Jamieson 2:58:48 30 Brian Geransky 3:49:24 31 Sam Long 4:10:37 32 Joe Long 4:10:41 33 Scott McKnight 4:18:24 34 David Young 4:18:25 35 Tugart Araujo 4:19:34 36 Egidio Neto 4:19:43 37 Jim Heidecker 7:04:11

TR4 Open women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kira McClellan 6:42:39 2 Pam Pearson 0:21:29 3 Cassandra Stamm 0:22:57 4 MaryEllen LaBerge 0:38:39 5 Amelia Ufford 0:41:59 6 Sari Indrawati Swinnen 1:11:16 7 Allison Rose 4:17:21

TR4 40+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Neilson 4:19:03 2 Simon Pulfrey 0:00:19 3 Alaric Fish 0:27:43 4 Mike Cavaliere 0:36:21 5 Darren Robinson 0:36:32 6 Gary Brown 1:01:02 7 Craig Mclaren 1:01:08 8 Lonn Bate 1:01:27 9 John Clews 1:09:23 10 Albie Malan 1:10:40 11 Kirk Chambers 1:17:56 12 Darren Withers 1:19:59 13 Marty Smith 1:27:00 14 Grant Christie 1:33:59 15 Darrell DeBoer 1:35:35 16 Francis Sutherland 1:36:34 17 Dave Eleiter 1:39:07 18 Glenn Eleiter 1:46:10 19 Tim Hudema 1:46:51 20 Scott Darling 1:59:27 21 Rod Batycky 1:59:28 22 Scott MacTavish 2:02:00 23 Brad Dixon 2:07:21 24 Simon Weekley 2:22:29 25 Sean Van dongen 2:39:20 26 Walter Pavlic 3:01:08 27 Dave Bennett 3:03:59 28 Randy Fehr 3:04:26 29 Chris Gregson 3:04:44 30 Ray Rothlisberger 3:08:57 31 Yvon Pare 3:13:55 32 Patrick Gilmar 3:33:05 33 Tim Schmidt 4:03:50 34 George King 6:40:57

TR7 Open men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Vale (Can) & Carter Hovey (Can) Fernie 4:14:33 2 Mat Haussener (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Zaboo Pro Team29 0:03:11 3 Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek 0:10:49 4 Travis Hauck (Can) & Brian Cooke (Can) Ryders Eyewear/Bicycle Cafe/Gerick Cycle 0:16:51 5 Emmanuel Morel (Fra) & Juan Manuel Garcia Casatti (USA) Sojasun-Jctracing 0:43:26 6 Luke Way (Can) & Toby Roessingh (Can) Cycles Lambert/Ridley's Cycle 0:53:30 7 Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek / I2P 1:17:31 8 Dan Janzen (Can) & Kent Dyck (Can) True Grit 1:17:35 9 Timothy Gladysz (Can) & James Lewis (Can) Total Bs And A Dirty Hippy 1:29:02 10 Jeremy Gackle (Can) & Matthew Mendes (Can) 1:36:20 11 Anthony Brichieri-Colombi (Can) & Paul Schapira (Can) 1:58:31 12 Andrew Senn (NZl) & Brendan Campbell (NZl) 2:43:02 13 Matt Pauli (Aus) & Ryan Myler (Aus) 2:43:13 14 Chris Wicks (Can) & Wade Larson (Can) 2:49:57 15 Stefan Mundt (Can) & Jay Averill (Can) Potlickers 2 3:05:10 16 Colin Hendriks (RSA) & Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) Bear Magnets 3:46:04 17 Wesley Arthur (Can) & Vince Wickes (Can) Carbon Crashers 6:45:27

TR7 Open women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Krista Turcasso (Can) & Angie Krasnay (Can) Fernie Fix 5:57:51 2 Margie Smith (Can) & Dana Goodman (Can) Zach Attack/Make A Wish Foundation! 0:21:08 3 Simone McCallum (Aus) & Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus) Shparkle Horsh And The Hypermonkey 0:22:37 4 Korrie Dubray (USA) & Yvonne Kraus (USA) 2:07:24 5 Pam Hauck (Can) & Seabird Urtasun (Can) 5:02:09

TR7 Open mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Schellenberg (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can) 5:02:33 2 Tom Zidek (Can) & Anna Carin Zidek (Swe) Bicycle Cafe Express 0:41:26 3 Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Yvonne Bürgi (Swi) Zaboo Team29 0:49:27 4 Libor Oplt (Cze) & Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point 1:11:38 5 Laura Anderson (USA) & Chris Alstrin (USA) Spidey Can't Be Flat 1:40:53 6 Julie Kelly (Can) & Steve Kelly (Can) Fernie Goats 1:43:46 7 Nathen Weselake (Can) & Tamara Weselake (Can) Happy Anniversary? 2:26:31 8 Eric Drolet (Can) & Sarah Owen (Can) 2:50:06

TR7 80+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoff Clark (Can) & Devin Erfle (Can) Deadgoat Racing 4:34:16 2 Martin Horak (Cze) & Milan Spolc (Cze) 0:05:46 3 Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can) 0:13:16 4 René Reidinger (Aut) & Axel Strauss (Aut) Integraglobal.Com 0:17:00 5 John Chambers (Can) & Eric De Nys (Can) Vevires Vires 0:40:21 6 Stephen Davies (Aus) & Richard Paine (Aus) Think Global 1:06:55 7 Graham Ross (Can) & Mike Brooks (Can) 1:23:53 8 Mark Butschler (Can) & Tim Loewen (Can) Tinhorn Creek / Nsa 1:28:43 9 Enslin Uys (RSA) & Bruce Biccard (RSA) 1:33:06 10 Trevor Warne (Can) & Ed Reynolds (Can) Potlicker 3 1:35:18 11 Keith Nicoll (Can) & Mark Sherman (Can) Tinhorn Creek/Terra Design 1:39:48 12 Andrew Nicholson (Can) & Steve McCarthy (Can) 2 Behind Bars 1:45:45 13 Darren Dyck (Can) & Jeffrey Forsyth (Can) The Mud Studs 1:47:07 14 Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane 2:03:35 15 Aydon Aspin (GBr) & Mark Goulsbra (GBr) Wherethelarwi 2:03:45 16 Danny Farnham (USA) & Martin Ross (USA) 2:05:33 17 Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Wöckener (Ger) Chesters Hofbräuhaus Buam 2:09:28 18 Keith Byrne (Swi) & Klaus Saage (Swi) Team Kuk 2:34:15 19 Mark Millichip (GBr) & Richard LLoyd (GBr) Bitter And Twisted 2:37:09 20 Bjoern Langmack (Ger) & Noel Magermans (Ger) Dirty Deeds 2:45:04 21 JP Pougiales (USA) & Derek Hodson (USA) 2:52:32 22 Allen Liversage (RSA) & Francois Swanepoel (RSA) African Rangers 3:41:15 23 Paul Newitt (Can) & Ray Lachance (Can) 6:25:44

TR7 80+ Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Carrer (Swi) & Eva Carrer-Enz (Swi) Kraftwerk - Rockthisbike.Ch 5:24:40 2 Steve Walsh (Can) & Alana Heise (Can) 0:05:03 3 Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Doug Krumpelman (USA) 0:20:38 4 Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Face The Danger 1:00:12 5 dennis loebs (USA) & Sinead FitzGibbon (USA) Bog Brook Bogmen 2:30:53 6 Thomas Miller (USA) & Karen Libsch (USA) Double Trouble 3:00:51

TR7 100+ Open Gender # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stan Magee (Can) & Jon Gould (USA) Team Rmcc Eastside Cycles 5:34:18 2 Hans Swaans (Ned) & Frank Raschke (Ger) 0:44:38 3 Joe McCarthy (Can) & Randal Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers 0:57:41 4 Neil Evans (GBr) & Scott Calley (USA) Santa's Sacred Riders 1:15:05 5 Andy Aufschnaiter (Can) & George Andrew (Can) Astoria De'd Dogs Jasper 1:27:43 6 Clive Burke (Can) & Nick Beck (Can) Canmore Warriors 2:05:16 7 Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & The Stick Man 2:37:04 8 Richard Woodbury (USA) & Laurie Woodbury (USA) 5:25:42

TR4 Open Men general classifcation after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Barry Wicks 6:17:56 2 Kris Sneddon 0:03:50 3 Marty Lazarski 0:34:45 4 David Gonda 0:57:37 5 Aroussen Laflamme 1:10:33 6 Ryan Draper 1:25:16 7 Simon Tremblay 1:37:24 8 Rhett Losey 1:40:40 9 Thomas Grandi 1:40:41 10 Scott Edmunds 2:01:04 11 Nuno Lourenço 2:05:47 12 Brent Rosvold 2:06:42 13 Jacques La Cock 2:08:17 14 Sean Staniforth 2:10:21 15 Yannick Bouet 2:10:21 16 Raf De Bakker 2:10:57 17 Husain Esmail 2:16:46 18 Francois Millard 2:30:52 19 Gordon Craib 2:45:25 20 Jasper Van de Luytgaarden 2:48:29 21 Chris Bryce 3:03:00 22 Lars Andrews 3:06:23 23 John Skrypnyk 3:29:58 24 Bill Darling 3:32:43 25 Jason Crockett 3:49:25 26 Graham Munro 3:52:58 27 Mark Breakspear 3:59:21 28 Vincent Laarveld 4:06:29 29 Bryce Jamieson 4:09:22 30 Brian Geransky 5:26:53 31 Tugart Araujo 6:12:30 32 Scott McKnight 6:18:07 33 David Young 6:18:08 34 Egidio Neto 6:45:20 35 Joe Long 6:53:54 36 Sam Long 6:53:54 37 Bob Rietveld 9:43:57 38 Jim Heidecker 11:32:40

TR4 Open Women general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kira McClellan 10:13:59 2 Cassandra Stamm 0:43:34 3 Pam Pearson 0:47:24 4 MaryEllen LaBerge 1:21:37 5 Amelia Ufford 1:33:23 6 Sari Indrawati Swinnen 2:14:01 7 Linda Hochstenbach 5:47:51 8 Allison Rose 5:48:41 9 Kris Norris 6:29:57 10 Andrea Lang 6:30:34 11 Brooke Shore 6:36:05 12 Colleen Ast 9:46:01

TR4 40+ Men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pulfrey 6:48:44 2 Jeff Neilson 0:00:54 3 Alaric Fish 0:41:45 4 Mike Cavaliere 0:48:48 5 Darren Robinson 0:54:00 6 Gary Brown 1:16:53 7 Craig Mclaren 1:30:45 8 Lonn Bate 1:32:08 9 Albie Malan 1:42:33 10 John Clews 1:46:13 11 Dave Eleiter 1:53:20 12 Kirk Chambers 1:57:52 13 Darren Withers 2:01:05 14 Marty Smith 2:15:19 15 Darrell DeBoer 2:16:22 16 Grant Christie 2:20:56 17 Francis Sutherland 2:23:13 18 Glenn Eleiter 2:37:04 19 Tim Hudema 2:37:50 20 Rod Batycky 2:44:29 21 Scott MacTavish 3:03:06 22 Scott Darling 3:05:53 23 Brad Dixon 3:06:39 24 Simon Weekley 3:24:29 25 Sean Van dongen 3:36:17 26 Walter Pavlic 4:14:48 27 Ray Rothlisberger 4:33:55 28 Yvon Pare 4:40:01 29 Randy Fehr 4:49:57 30 Chris Gregson 4:52:45 31 Dave Bennett 4:58:01 32 Patrick Gilmar 5:25:15 33 Tim Schmidt 6:12:43 34 George King 9:11:10 35 Anton DeKlerk 9:27:57 36 James Heelan 9:31:27 37 Neil Rhodes 9:41:28 38 Mike Stark 9:53:44 39 Clive Gammon 9:55:50

TR7 Open Men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mat Haussener (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Zaboo Pro Team29 15:34:16 2 Martin Vale (Can) & Carter Hovey (Can) Fernie 0:03:43 3 Travis Hauck (Can) & Brian Cooke (Can) Ryders Eyewear/Bicycle Cafe/Gerick Cycle 0:15:52 4 Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek 0:26:58 5 Emmanuel Morel (Fra) & Juan Manuel Garcia Casatti (USA) Sojasun-Jctracing 1:36:17 6 Luke Way (Can) & Toby Roessingh (Can) Cycles Lambert/Ridley's Cycle 2:37:03 7 Timothy Gladysz (Can) & James Lewis (Can) Total Bs And A Dirty Hippy 4:42:10 8 Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek / I2P 4:49:54 9 Dan Janzen (Can) & Kent Dyck (Can) True Grit 4:56:22 10 Jeremy Gackle (Can) & Matthew Mendes (Can) 5:44:42 11 Anthony Brichieri-Colombi (Can) & Paul Schapira (Can) 7:08:47 12 Chris Wicks (Can) & Wade Larson (Can) 7:49:07 13 Matt Pauli (Aus) & Ryan Myler (Aus) 9:59:42 14 Andrew Senn (NZl) & Brendan Campbell (NZl) 10:09:43 15 Stefan Mundt (Can) & Jay Averill (Can) Potlickers 2 10:12:50 16 Colin Hendriks (RSA) & Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) Bear Magnets 14:18:55 17 Wesley Arthur (Can) & Vince Wickes (Can) Carbon Crashers 18:00:57 18 Mike Douglass (GBr) & Carl Panter (GBr) 20:12:43

TR7 Open Women general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Krista Turcasso (Can) & Angie Krasnay (Can) Fernie Fix 20:44:36 2 Simone McCallum (Aus) & Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus) Shparkle Horsh And The Hypermonkey 1:47:19 3 Margie Smith (Can) & Dana Goodman (Can) Zach Attack/Make A Wish Foundation! 1:57:39 4 Korrie Dubray (USA) & Yvonne Kraus (USA) 5:53:50 5 Pam Hauck (Can) & Seabird Urtasun (Can) 10:19:45 6 Jennie Sprigings (Can) & Lisa Munkley (Can) Champion Systems 13:07:26

TR7 Open Mixed general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Schellenberg (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can) 19:04:00 2 Tom Zidek (Can) & Anna Carin Zidek (Swe) Bicycle Cafe Express 1:29:32 3 Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Yvonne Bürgi (Swi) Zaboo Team29 1:42:04 4 Julie Kelly (Can) & Steve Kelly (Can) Fernie Goats 2:37:19 5 Libor Oplt (Cze) & Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point 2:43:00 6 Laura Anderson (USA) & Chris Alstrin (USA) Spidey Can't Be Flat 3:39:13 7 Eric Drolet (Can) & Sarah Owen (Can) 4:49:58 8 Nathen Weselake (Can) & Tamara Weselake (Can) Happy Anniversary? 7:55:39

TR7 80+ Men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Horak (Cze) & Milan Spolc (Cze) 16:29:44 2 Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can) 0:28:51 3 Geoff Clark (Can) & Devin Erfle (Can) Deadgoat Racing 0:29:07 4 René Reidinger (Aut) & Axel Strauss (Aut) Integraglobal.Com 0:47:04 5 John Chambers (Can) & Eric De Nys (Can) Vevires Vires 2:34:22 6 Stephen Davies (Aus) & Richard Paine (Aus) Think Global 3:53:03 7 Mark Butschler (Can) & Tim Loewen (Can) Tinhorn Creek / Nsa 3:55:20 8 Andrew Nicholson (Can) & Steve McCarthy (Can) 2 Behind Bars 4:06:16 9 Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Wöckener (Ger) Chesters Hofbräuhaus Buam 4:10:45 10 Graham Ross (Can) & Mike Brooks (Can) 4:38:58 11 Keith Nicoll (Can) & Mark Sherman (Can) Tinhorn Creek/Terra Design 4:39:40 12 Trevor Warne (Can) & Ed Reynolds (Can) Potlicker 3 4:42:29 13 Enslin Uys (RSA) & Bruce Biccard (RSA) 4:44:16 14 Danny Farnham (USA) & Martin Ross (USA) 5:42:57 15 JP Pougiales (USA) & Derek Hodson (USA) 6:48:19 16 Aydon Aspin (GBr) & Mark Goulsbra (GBr) Wherethelarwi 6:51:04 17 Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane 7:15:22 18 Darren Dyck (Can) & Jeffrey Forsyth (Can) The Mud Studs 7:17:30 19 Mark Millichip (GBr) & Richard LLoyd (GBr) Bitter And Twisted 8:41:48 20 Bjoern Langmack (Ger) & Noel Magermans (Ger) Dirty Deeds 9:14:02 21 Paul Newitt (Can) & Ray Lachance (Can) 10:08:49 22 Keith Byrne (Swi) & Klaus Saage (Swi) Team Kuk 10:35:33 23 Allen Liversage (RSA) & Francois Swanepoel (RSA) African Rangers 12:15:04 24 Adrian Turner (Can) & Paul Gamston (GBr) 21:06:22 25 Mark Almond (GBr) & Gordon Dickson (GBr) Team What Mountain Bike Red Cloud 26:22:29

TR7 80+ Mixed general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Walsh (Can) & Alana Heise (Can) 19:23:43 2 Marco Carrer (Swi) & Eva Carrer-Enz (Swi) Kraftwerk - Rockthisbike.Ch 0:20:59 3 Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Doug Krumpelman (USA) 0:32:44 4 Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Face The Danger 2:54:36 5 dennis loebs (USA) & Sinead FitzGibbon (USA) Bog Brook Bogmen 4:22:58 6 Thomas Miller (USA) & Karen Libsch (USA) Double Trouble 17:01:24