Trending

Team Fernie claws back time on Team Zaboo

Wicks sets the fastest time of the day in the TR4

Image 1 of 12

Barry Wicks still leads the TR4 Open Men's division

Barry Wicks still leads the TR4 Open Men's division
(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
Image 2 of 12

Late night repairs

Late night repairs
(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
Image 3 of 12

Time to chill out around the campfire

Time to chill out around the campfire
(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
Image 4 of 12

Sam Long on the trail

Sam Long on the trail
(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
Image 5 of 12

Erika and Doug Krumpelman stay focussed

Erika and Doug Krumpelman stay focussed
(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
Image 6 of 12

A smooth switchback

A smooth switchback
(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
Image 7 of 12

One of the very busy members of the medical staff

One of the very busy members of the medical staff
(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
Image 8 of 12

Pam Pearson works her way over the jagged track

Pam Pearson works her way over the jagged track
(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
Image 9 of 12

When you an ride with a smile on your face it's a good day

When you an ride with a smile on your face it's a good day
(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
Image 10 of 12

Some light snow on the trail

Some light snow on the trail
(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
Image 11 of 12

Some light snow on the trail

Some light snow on the trail
(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)
Image 12 of 12

Riding for the cause

Riding for the cause
(Image credit: gibsonpictures.com/courtesy TransRockies)

Lance Armstrong once described the Tour de France as “3500km of pointless suffering and with few exceptions, most ultra-endurance events fit this same description. The kind of people who sign up for epic adventures and races aren’t the kind of people who go home and brag about how great the weather was and how much time they spent by the swimming pool, instead, they talk about the pain, the difficulties, and the discomfort.

For these people, day five of the 2011 TransRockies was a perfect day on the bike. The first sections of the course were coated with a thick layer of hail which fell the night before making traction hard to find and good lines through the singletrack impossible. With average speeds chopped by the conditions, even the fastest riders were out on course for four hours in the rain and cold and the average finishing time was closer to six hours on this classic TransRockies day.

Rolling out from Little Elbow Campground under cloudy skies, none of the riders were taken by surprise as they had been the day before and everyone took their extra clothes out of their gear bags and were prepared for an epic day in the high mountains. For most, this would be a day for survival, not racing.

This has been one of the closest races ever in the Open Men’s Division of the TR7 with four teams from three countries trading the top placings on a daily basis. The battle for first place tightened up again as former Canadian National Team riders Martin Vale and Carter Hovey (Team Fernie) grabbed the stage win and took three minutes out of the overall lead of Team Zaboo cutting their gap down to less than four minutes with two stages to go. Behind them, Team Honey Stinger (Nate Bird and Dax Massey) continued their methodical ride picking up another podium finish and closing in on an overall podium spot. After a mechanical-plagued 2010, their 2011 approach has put them in striking distance of their first overall podium at the TransRockies.

While the status quo held in the other Open Divisions, the Swiss KRAFTWERK - rockthisbike.ch team of Marco Carrer and Eva Carrer-Enz found the tough conditions to their liking and grabbed their first stage win of the week. The 80-plus leaders from

After the baking hot, dry conditions for the TR3, TR4 solo racers have seen the exact opposite side of the Rockies with back-to-back days of cold and stormy weather. As they had the day before, Team Kona Barry Wicks and Kris Sneddon, who won TR7 as a team last year, grabbed the top two places in the TR4 Open Men’s division. Wicks again set the fastest time of the day with a scorching 3:55:49 and Sneddon was the only other athlete to finish in less than four hours with a 3:59:15. Another former TR7 winner, Marty Lazarski had a strong day to grab 3rd overall and move up into 3rd on GC. Kira McLellan secured her second straight win in the Women’s division to extend her GC lead.

For many riders, the commitment and sacrifice necessary to complete an event like the TransRockies is a great platform for fundraising around important causes and one team from Canmore has managed to raise over $40,000 for the Make a Wish Foundation through their riding. Team Zach Attack/Make a Wish Foundation is named for Zach Goodman, a heroic 13 year-old from Canmore who was able to take 14 of his family on a vacation to Hawaii with the help of Make-a-Wish before he died of brain tumours. Zach’s mom Dana and his aunt, Margie Smith are not only competing for a podium spot in the Open Women’s division but are close to completing a $50,000 fundraising drive for the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Day five might have been the toughest day that many 2011 TransRockies riders have spent on a bike they came to the Rockies to test themselves against the toughest mountain bike race in North America. The thousand-yard stares at the finish were quickly replaced with war story telling around the campfire and over the endless dinner buffet and with two more tough stages to go before the finish line in Canmore including the legendary ridge rides of Stage 6, there will be more suffering and more new stories to tell at the closing banquet on Saturday night and when they get home to friends and family.

Stage 6 Preview: Little Elbow Campground-Rafter Six Ranch 72km

The "Queen Stage" of the 2011 TransRockies is one of the most fun and memorable days it's possible to have on a mountain bike. Stage 6 covers the most distance and includes significant climbing but a lower finish elevation means that riders get 300 vertical metres more descending. And what trails they get to ride--it includes dozens of kilometers of world-famous trails, fantastic ridgeline views and incredibly fun descents. Locals will surely recognize Powderface Creek Trail, Prairie Creek Trail, Jumpingpound Ridge Trail, Coxhill Ridge Trail, and Lusk Pass Trails as some of the best rides in the area and after today, the riders of the 10th TransRockies will do the same.

Results

TR 4 Open men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barry Wicks3:55:49
2Kris Sneddon0:03:26
3Marty Lazarski0:32:15
4Aroussen Laflamme0:50:56
5David Gonda0:55:27
6Ryan Draper1:00:58
7Rhett Losey1:06:44
8Thomas Grandi1:10:51
9Simon Tremblay1:13:45
10Yannick Bouet1:24:23
11Scott Edmunds1:24:26
12Brent Rosvold1:26:17
13Nuno Lourenço1:26:48
14Jacques La Cock1:27:38
15Sean Staniforth1:27:55
16Husain Esmail1:37:37
17Francois Millard1:40:15
18Raf De Bakker1:54:35
19Chris Bryce1:56:40
20Gordon Craib1:58:14
21Lars Andrews2:02:31
22Jasper Van de Luytgaarden2:05:15
23Bill Darling2:20:24
24John Skrypnyk2:23:05
25Graham Munro2:29:16
26Mark Breakspear2:42:22
27Jason Crockett2:43:17
28Vincent Laarveld2:45:42
29Bryce Jamieson2:58:48
30Brian Geransky3:49:24
31Sam Long4:10:37
32Joe Long4:10:41
33Scott McKnight4:18:24
34David Young4:18:25
35Tugart Araujo4:19:34
36Egidio Neto4:19:43
37Jim Heidecker7:04:11

TR4 Open women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kira McClellan6:42:39
2Pam Pearson0:21:29
3Cassandra Stamm0:22:57
4MaryEllen LaBerge0:38:39
5Amelia Ufford0:41:59
6Sari Indrawati Swinnen1:11:16
7Allison Rose4:17:21

TR4 40+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Neilson4:19:03
2Simon Pulfrey0:00:19
3Alaric Fish0:27:43
4Mike Cavaliere0:36:21
5Darren Robinson0:36:32
6Gary Brown1:01:02
7Craig Mclaren1:01:08
8Lonn Bate1:01:27
9John Clews1:09:23
10Albie Malan1:10:40
11Kirk Chambers1:17:56
12Darren Withers1:19:59
13Marty Smith1:27:00
14Grant Christie1:33:59
15Darrell DeBoer1:35:35
16Francis Sutherland1:36:34
17Dave Eleiter1:39:07
18Glenn Eleiter1:46:10
19Tim Hudema1:46:51
20Scott Darling1:59:27
21Rod Batycky1:59:28
22Scott MacTavish2:02:00
23Brad Dixon2:07:21
24Simon Weekley2:22:29
25Sean Van dongen2:39:20
26Walter Pavlic3:01:08
27Dave Bennett3:03:59
28Randy Fehr3:04:26
29Chris Gregson3:04:44
30Ray Rothlisberger3:08:57
31Yvon Pare3:13:55
32Patrick Gilmar3:33:05
33Tim Schmidt4:03:50
34George King6:40:57

TR7 Open men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Vale (Can) & Carter Hovey (Can) Fernie4:14:33
2Mat Haussener (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Zaboo Pro Team290:03:11
3Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek0:10:49
4Travis Hauck (Can) & Brian Cooke (Can) Ryders Eyewear/Bicycle Cafe/Gerick Cycle0:16:51
5Emmanuel Morel (Fra) & Juan Manuel Garcia Casatti (USA) Sojasun-Jctracing0:43:26
6Luke Way (Can) & Toby Roessingh (Can) Cycles Lambert/Ridley's Cycle0:53:30
7Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek / I2P1:17:31
8Dan Janzen (Can) & Kent Dyck (Can) True Grit1:17:35
9Timothy Gladysz (Can) & James Lewis (Can) Total Bs And A Dirty Hippy1:29:02
10Jeremy Gackle (Can) & Matthew Mendes (Can)1:36:20
11Anthony Brichieri-Colombi (Can) & Paul Schapira (Can)1:58:31
12Andrew Senn (NZl) & Brendan Campbell (NZl)2:43:02
13Matt Pauli (Aus) & Ryan Myler (Aus)2:43:13
14Chris Wicks (Can) & Wade Larson (Can)2:49:57
15Stefan Mundt (Can) & Jay Averill (Can) Potlickers 23:05:10
16Colin Hendriks (RSA) & Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) Bear Magnets3:46:04
17Wesley Arthur (Can) & Vince Wickes (Can) Carbon Crashers6:45:27

TR7 Open women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Krista Turcasso (Can) & Angie Krasnay (Can) Fernie Fix5:57:51
2Margie Smith (Can) & Dana Goodman (Can) Zach Attack/Make A Wish Foundation!0:21:08
3Simone McCallum (Aus) & Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus) Shparkle Horsh And The Hypermonkey0:22:37
4Korrie Dubray (USA) & Yvonne Kraus (USA)2:07:24
5Pam Hauck (Can) & Seabird Urtasun (Can)5:02:09

TR7 Open mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Schellenberg (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can)5:02:33
2Tom Zidek (Can) & Anna Carin Zidek (Swe) Bicycle Cafe Express0:41:26
3Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Yvonne Bürgi (Swi) Zaboo Team290:49:27
4Libor Oplt (Cze) & Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point1:11:38
5Laura Anderson (USA) & Chris Alstrin (USA) Spidey Can't Be Flat1:40:53
6Julie Kelly (Can) & Steve Kelly (Can) Fernie Goats1:43:46
7Nathen Weselake (Can) & Tamara Weselake (Can) Happy Anniversary?2:26:31
8Eric Drolet (Can) & Sarah Owen (Can)2:50:06

TR7 80+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoff Clark (Can) & Devin Erfle (Can) Deadgoat Racing4:34:16
2Martin Horak (Cze) & Milan Spolc (Cze)0:05:46
3Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can)0:13:16
4René Reidinger (Aut) & Axel Strauss (Aut) Integraglobal.Com0:17:00
5John Chambers (Can) & Eric De Nys (Can) Vevires Vires0:40:21
6Stephen Davies (Aus) & Richard Paine (Aus) Think Global1:06:55
7Graham Ross (Can) & Mike Brooks (Can)1:23:53
8Mark Butschler (Can) & Tim Loewen (Can) Tinhorn Creek / Nsa1:28:43
9Enslin Uys (RSA) & Bruce Biccard (RSA)1:33:06
10Trevor Warne (Can) & Ed Reynolds (Can) Potlicker 31:35:18
11Keith Nicoll (Can) & Mark Sherman (Can) Tinhorn Creek/Terra Design1:39:48
12Andrew Nicholson (Can) & Steve McCarthy (Can) 2 Behind Bars1:45:45
13Darren Dyck (Can) & Jeffrey Forsyth (Can) The Mud Studs1:47:07
14Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane2:03:35
15Aydon Aspin (GBr) & Mark Goulsbra (GBr) Wherethelarwi2:03:45
16Danny Farnham (USA) & Martin Ross (USA)2:05:33
17Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Wöckener (Ger) Chesters Hofbräuhaus Buam2:09:28
18Keith Byrne (Swi) & Klaus Saage (Swi) Team Kuk2:34:15
19Mark Millichip (GBr) & Richard LLoyd (GBr) Bitter And Twisted2:37:09
20Bjoern Langmack (Ger) & Noel Magermans (Ger) Dirty Deeds2:45:04
21JP Pougiales (USA) & Derek Hodson (USA)2:52:32
22Allen Liversage (RSA) & Francois Swanepoel (RSA) African Rangers3:41:15
23Paul Newitt (Can) & Ray Lachance (Can)6:25:44

TR7 80+ Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Carrer (Swi) & Eva Carrer-Enz (Swi) Kraftwerk - Rockthisbike.Ch5:24:40
2Steve Walsh (Can) & Alana Heise (Can)0:05:03
3Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Doug Krumpelman (USA)0:20:38
4Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Face The Danger1:00:12
5dennis loebs (USA) & Sinead FitzGibbon (USA) Bog Brook Bogmen2:30:53
6Thomas Miller (USA) & Karen Libsch (USA) Double Trouble3:00:51

TR7 100+ Open Gender
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stan Magee (Can) & Jon Gould (USA) Team Rmcc Eastside Cycles5:34:18
2Hans Swaans (Ned) & Frank Raschke (Ger)0:44:38
3Joe McCarthy (Can) & Randal Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers0:57:41
4Neil Evans (GBr) & Scott Calley (USA) Santa's Sacred Riders1:15:05
5Andy Aufschnaiter (Can) & George Andrew (Can) Astoria De'd Dogs Jasper1:27:43
6Clive Burke (Can) & Nick Beck (Can) Canmore Warriors2:05:16
7Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & The Stick Man2:37:04
8Richard Woodbury (USA) & Laurie Woodbury (USA)5:25:42

TR4 Open Men general classifcation after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barry Wicks6:17:56
2Kris Sneddon0:03:50
3Marty Lazarski0:34:45
4David Gonda0:57:37
5Aroussen Laflamme1:10:33
6Ryan Draper1:25:16
7Simon Tremblay1:37:24
8Rhett Losey1:40:40
9Thomas Grandi1:40:41
10Scott Edmunds2:01:04
11Nuno Lourenço2:05:47
12Brent Rosvold2:06:42
13Jacques La Cock2:08:17
14Sean Staniforth2:10:21
15Yannick Bouet2:10:21
16Raf De Bakker2:10:57
17Husain Esmail2:16:46
18Francois Millard2:30:52
19Gordon Craib2:45:25
20Jasper Van de Luytgaarden2:48:29
21Chris Bryce3:03:00
22Lars Andrews3:06:23
23John Skrypnyk3:29:58
24Bill Darling3:32:43
25Jason Crockett3:49:25
26Graham Munro3:52:58
27Mark Breakspear3:59:21
28Vincent Laarveld4:06:29
29Bryce Jamieson4:09:22
30Brian Geransky5:26:53
31Tugart Araujo6:12:30
32Scott McKnight6:18:07
33David Young6:18:08
34Egidio Neto6:45:20
35Joe Long6:53:54
36Sam Long6:53:54
37Bob Rietveld9:43:57
38Jim Heidecker11:32:40

TR4 Open Women general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kira McClellan10:13:59
2Cassandra Stamm0:43:34
3Pam Pearson0:47:24
4MaryEllen LaBerge1:21:37
5Amelia Ufford1:33:23
6Sari Indrawati Swinnen2:14:01
7Linda Hochstenbach5:47:51
8Allison Rose5:48:41
9Kris Norris6:29:57
10Andrea Lang6:30:34
11Brooke Shore6:36:05
12Colleen Ast9:46:01

TR4 40+ Men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pulfrey6:48:44
2Jeff Neilson0:00:54
3Alaric Fish0:41:45
4Mike Cavaliere0:48:48
5Darren Robinson0:54:00
6Gary Brown1:16:53
7Craig Mclaren1:30:45
8Lonn Bate1:32:08
9Albie Malan1:42:33
10John Clews1:46:13
11Dave Eleiter1:53:20
12Kirk Chambers1:57:52
13Darren Withers2:01:05
14Marty Smith2:15:19
15Darrell DeBoer2:16:22
16Grant Christie2:20:56
17Francis Sutherland2:23:13
18Glenn Eleiter2:37:04
19Tim Hudema2:37:50
20Rod Batycky2:44:29
21Scott MacTavish3:03:06
22Scott Darling3:05:53
23Brad Dixon3:06:39
24Simon Weekley3:24:29
25Sean Van dongen3:36:17
26Walter Pavlic4:14:48
27Ray Rothlisberger4:33:55
28Yvon Pare4:40:01
29Randy Fehr4:49:57
30Chris Gregson4:52:45
31Dave Bennett4:58:01
32Patrick Gilmar5:25:15
33Tim Schmidt6:12:43
34George King9:11:10
35Anton DeKlerk9:27:57
36James Heelan9:31:27
37Neil Rhodes9:41:28
38Mike Stark9:53:44
39Clive Gammon9:55:50

TR7 Open Men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mat Haussener (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Zaboo Pro Team2915:34:16
2Martin Vale (Can) & Carter Hovey (Can) Fernie0:03:43
3Travis Hauck (Can) & Brian Cooke (Can) Ryders Eyewear/Bicycle Cafe/Gerick Cycle0:15:52
4Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek0:26:58
5Emmanuel Morel (Fra) & Juan Manuel Garcia Casatti (USA) Sojasun-Jctracing1:36:17
6Luke Way (Can) & Toby Roessingh (Can) Cycles Lambert/Ridley's Cycle2:37:03
7Timothy Gladysz (Can) & James Lewis (Can) Total Bs And A Dirty Hippy4:42:10
8Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek / I2P4:49:54
9Dan Janzen (Can) & Kent Dyck (Can) True Grit4:56:22
10Jeremy Gackle (Can) & Matthew Mendes (Can)5:44:42
11Anthony Brichieri-Colombi (Can) & Paul Schapira (Can)7:08:47
12Chris Wicks (Can) & Wade Larson (Can)7:49:07
13Matt Pauli (Aus) & Ryan Myler (Aus)9:59:42
14Andrew Senn (NZl) & Brendan Campbell (NZl)10:09:43
15Stefan Mundt (Can) & Jay Averill (Can) Potlickers 210:12:50
16Colin Hendriks (RSA) & Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) Bear Magnets14:18:55
17Wesley Arthur (Can) & Vince Wickes (Can) Carbon Crashers18:00:57
18Mike Douglass (GBr) & Carl Panter (GBr)20:12:43

TR7 Open Women general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Krista Turcasso (Can) & Angie Krasnay (Can) Fernie Fix20:44:36
2Simone McCallum (Aus) & Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus) Shparkle Horsh And The Hypermonkey1:47:19
3Margie Smith (Can) & Dana Goodman (Can) Zach Attack/Make A Wish Foundation!1:57:39
4Korrie Dubray (USA) & Yvonne Kraus (USA)5:53:50
5Pam Hauck (Can) & Seabird Urtasun (Can)10:19:45
6Jennie Sprigings (Can) & Lisa Munkley (Can) Champion Systems13:07:26

TR7 Open Mixed general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Schellenberg (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can)19:04:00
2Tom Zidek (Can) & Anna Carin Zidek (Swe) Bicycle Cafe Express1:29:32
3Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Yvonne Bürgi (Swi) Zaboo Team291:42:04
4Julie Kelly (Can) & Steve Kelly (Can) Fernie Goats2:37:19
5Libor Oplt (Cze) & Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point2:43:00
6Laura Anderson (USA) & Chris Alstrin (USA) Spidey Can't Be Flat3:39:13
7Eric Drolet (Can) & Sarah Owen (Can)4:49:58
8Nathen Weselake (Can) & Tamara Weselake (Can) Happy Anniversary?7:55:39

TR7 80+ Men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Horak (Cze) & Milan Spolc (Cze)16:29:44
2Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can)0:28:51
3Geoff Clark (Can) & Devin Erfle (Can) Deadgoat Racing0:29:07
4René Reidinger (Aut) & Axel Strauss (Aut) Integraglobal.Com0:47:04
5John Chambers (Can) & Eric De Nys (Can) Vevires Vires2:34:22
6Stephen Davies (Aus) & Richard Paine (Aus) Think Global3:53:03
7Mark Butschler (Can) & Tim Loewen (Can) Tinhorn Creek / Nsa3:55:20
8Andrew Nicholson (Can) & Steve McCarthy (Can) 2 Behind Bars4:06:16
9Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Wöckener (Ger) Chesters Hofbräuhaus Buam4:10:45
10Graham Ross (Can) & Mike Brooks (Can)4:38:58
11Keith Nicoll (Can) & Mark Sherman (Can) Tinhorn Creek/Terra Design4:39:40
12Trevor Warne (Can) & Ed Reynolds (Can) Potlicker 34:42:29
13Enslin Uys (RSA) & Bruce Biccard (RSA)4:44:16
14Danny Farnham (USA) & Martin Ross (USA)5:42:57
15JP Pougiales (USA) & Derek Hodson (USA)6:48:19
16Aydon Aspin (GBr) & Mark Goulsbra (GBr) Wherethelarwi6:51:04
17Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane7:15:22
18Darren Dyck (Can) & Jeffrey Forsyth (Can) The Mud Studs7:17:30
19Mark Millichip (GBr) & Richard LLoyd (GBr) Bitter And Twisted8:41:48
20Bjoern Langmack (Ger) & Noel Magermans (Ger) Dirty Deeds9:14:02
21Paul Newitt (Can) & Ray Lachance (Can)10:08:49
22Keith Byrne (Swi) & Klaus Saage (Swi) Team Kuk10:35:33
23Allen Liversage (RSA) & Francois Swanepoel (RSA) African Rangers12:15:04
24Adrian Turner (Can) & Paul Gamston (GBr)21:06:22
25Mark Almond (GBr) & Gordon Dickson (GBr) Team What Mountain Bike Red Cloud26:22:29

TR7 80+ Mixed general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Walsh (Can) & Alana Heise (Can)19:23:43
2Marco Carrer (Swi) & Eva Carrer-Enz (Swi) Kraftwerk - Rockthisbike.Ch0:20:59
3Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Doug Krumpelman (USA)0:32:44
4Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Face The Danger2:54:36
5dennis loebs (USA) & Sinead FitzGibbon (USA) Bog Brook Bogmen4:22:58
6Thomas Miller (USA) & Karen Libsch (USA) Double Trouble17:01:24

TR7 100+ Open Gender general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stan Magee (Can) & Jon Gould (USA) Team Rmcc Eastside Cycles18:23:09
2Joe McCarthy (Can) & Randal Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers2:54:35
3Hans Swaans (Ned) & Frank Raschke (Ger)3:43:30
4Neil Evans (GBr) & Scott Calley (USA) Santa's Sacred Riders4:45:08
5Andy Aufschnaiter (Can) & George Andrew (Can) Astoria De'd Dogs Jasper5:51:59
6Clive Burke (Can) & Nick Beck (Can) Canmore Warriors7:45:53
7Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & The Stick Man9:53:01
8Rory Cattanach (Can) & Rob Wright (Can)16:47:09
9Richard Woodbury (USA) & Laurie Woodbury (USA)30:36:51

Latest on Cyclingnews