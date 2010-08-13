Image 1 of 10 Keith Nicoll of the Tinhorn Creek Crush Club shows the strain of five days in the Rockies. (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 2 of 10 Kona's Kris Sneddon sets a killer pace on the first climb while teammate Barry Wicks looks back to see how the other teams are faring. (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 3 of 10 Team Trek Barrie (327) leads a group of riders up the climb out of Anchor D Ranch. (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 4 of 10 CzechMaster Martin Horak (f) leads teammate Milan Spolc along the Elbow River. (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 5 of 10 Team Timex/Sugoi enjoy the spectacular surroundings of Kananaskis. (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 6 of 10 Dax Massey of Team Honey Stinger leads his teammate Nate Bird to a podium place in stage five. (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 7 of 10 100+ Open Leaders the Mountaincruzers have won all five stages in their category. (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 8 of 10 Jeff Neilson (f) and Mical Dyck lead the Open Mixed division after five stages. (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 9 of 10 Gretchen Reeves (l) of The Tokyo Joes team continues to ride strongly with her partner Cannon Shockley. (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 10 of 10 Lonn Bate of SchmoeGoatRacing fights through the glacially cold Elbow River. (Image credit: TransRockies)

After a day of riding over and through the foothills of the Rockies to the west of Calgary, riders headed back into the heart of the mountains on stage five. In doing so, they left the mud and meadows of the cattle ranch lands behind and entered the high peaks and spectacular valleys of Kananaskis Country.

The 54km route starting at Anchor D Ranch included no major passes or high-altitude rides but a relentless up and down profile and endless singletrack, adding up to another gruelling day in the Rockies for the over 200 riders still moving toward the finish line in the TransRockies.

After losing 43 minutes and the overall leaders' jerseys the day before, Kris Sneddon and Barry Wicks of Team Kona came out determined to set a shattering pace and overcome their nine-minute deficit to the first-placed Rocky Mountain Factory team of Stefan Widmer and Marty Lazarski.

From the gun, Team Kona pushed the pace and was able to drop the rest of the field early. With a relentless performance, free of mechanical problems, they were able to push their final gap over Rocky Mountain to almost 20 minutes by the end of the stage, which they finished in just a few seconds over three hours and 23 minutes, grabbing the leaders' jerseys back and establishing a solid 11-minute overall advantage with two stages remaining.

Behind them, the Honey Stinger duo of Nate Bird and Dax Massey finally shook off the mechanical woes that have plagued them since their race started with an inauspicious smashed wheel on stage one. With a clean run, they were able to chase the Rocky Mountain boys all the way to the finish line for a strong third place finish that moved them up into fifth overall.

With fourth on the day, Team Timex/Sugoi held onto the last overall podium spot. These two teams look set to battle the fourth-placed Belgian Granville/Trustteam for the last podium spot all the way to the finish line in Canmore.

After surviving an early three-way challenge, the 2009 champion CzechMasters (Milan Spolc/Martin Horak) took a stranglehold on the 80+ men's division with four straight stage wins. Their closest competition, Team Mule Bar/Abergavenny Cycling, have been unable to close the gap as one half of the team, Peter Turnbull, has been struggling for two stages with stomach problems that have left him unable to eat. He's bravely fighting to the finish line each day with partner George Rose but is unable to ride at full speed and close the gap to the Czechs.

It's testament to the international flavour of the TransRockies that, after five days, the six sets of leaders' jerseys have so far been held by riders from no fewer than six countries (Canada, USA, Brazil, Czech Republic, England, Wales).

One of the truths of the TransRockies is that there are two different race experiences; one for the elite riders and one for the recreational riders, who can sometimes be out on course for twice as long as the elites. By the time most of the recreational athletes reach the finish line, the top finishers are showered, massaged and changed, and are often grabbing a recovery nap before dinner.

The summer weather pattern of the mountains normally brings any precipitation for the day during the afternoon when the heat builds and storm clouds bloom. Stage five was a case in point as all the teams who managed to finish in five hours or less rode the stage under dry skies while teams who were out longer than five hours were caught out in a storm which rolled fierce black clouds down the valley.

Storms like this are not unusual in summer and the TransRockies team kicked into gear, making gallons of hot chocolate and tea and putting up extra tarps and tents to provide a dry place for the riders as they came across the finish line.

Even through the clouds, the riders can see and feel the finish line coming ever nearer with just two more stages left until they roll down Main Street in Canmore to be greeted by friends, family and well wishers celebrating their successful completion of an epic 2010 TransRockies.

Results

Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Barry Wicks (USA) & Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona 3:23:03 2 Stefan Widmer (Can) & Marty Lazarski (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory 0:19:52 3 Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek 0:26:58 4 Will Kelsay (USA) & Matt Boobar (USA) Team Sugoi 0:33:20 5 Wouter Declercq (Bel) & Wesley Luca (Bel) granville-trustteam 0:33:58 6 Jonathon Firth (Can) & Drew Simson (Can) Planet Foods/Cafe racers 0:37:15 7 Filip Kuzniak (Pol) & Szymon Zacharski (Pol) mtbtrophy.com team 0:45:03 8 Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Pierre-Yves Nadeau (Can) Nativo Concept 0:51:17 9 Marcus Wallmeyer (Ger) & Andreas Krakau (Ger) www.supernova-lights.com 1:05:33 10 Kirk Schmiedge (Can) & Wade Bourassa (Can) The 5-0 1:11:38 11 Asbjorn Rudolf Hansen (Nor) & TorbjÃ¸rn KÃ¥gen (Nor) GyldenlÃ¸ve Cigar Selskab 1:12:50 12 Craig Furlong (Can) & Kurtis Averill (Can) Potlickers 1 1:15:22 13 Shaun Van Zyl (Can) & Jonn Teghtmeyer (Can) Team Poser sports 1:22:49 14 Matt Staneland (Can) & Victor Vassallo (Can) Bear Paw Bakery 1:24:55 15 Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Woeckener (Ger) No granny gear 1:27:00 16 Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek NSA 1:33:49 17 Neil Clarke (Can) & Cory Zetterstrom (Can) Bruce's Cycle Works 1:35:09 18 Cory Rutberg (Can) & Ryan Jordan (Can) The Jorberg Experience 1:39:23 19 Simon Dove (Can) & Peter Tondl (Can) Sweet Pete's Bikes 1:40:02 20 Roberto Bo (Mex) & Octavio Corona (Mex) Aztana 1:41:32 21 Alvaro Del Coso (Spa) & Ivan Casanovas (Spa) GARCIA CUGAT FOUNDATION 1:42:29 22 Stephen Winton (GBr) & Keith Tatley (RSA) Team Specialized Endura Attack 1:45:19 23 Darin Bullivant (Can) & Dave Hart (Can) Dare to Dream Extreme 1:55:43 24 Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned) & eelko mosselman magura q-race team 2:01:48 25 Jason Reid (Can) & David Asselstine (Can) SFE Racing by Maxxam & Morgan 2:05:28 26 Paul Gough (GBr) & Graeme Lewis (GBr) Below Zero 2:08:32 27 Inigo Castillo (Mex) & Felipe Cantero Gutierrez (Spa) Frescos 2:15:15 28 Wayne Mihalicz (Can) & Ed Stiles (Can) District of elkford 2:23:40 29 Ed Breland (Can) & Grant Christie (Can) Grizzly Bait 2:29:48 30 Andy Perle (Irl) & Kilian Perle (Irl) Team Perle 2:33:31 31 Pascal Noppe (Bel) & Filip Markey (Bel) Team Skelle 2:33:54 32 Josh Hines (Can) & Todd Cheram (Can) Ten Hour Battery 2:36:52 33 Michael Sarnecki (Can) & Mike Blennerhassett (Can) Team Pedal 3:14:51 34 Francois Bedard (Can) & Mathieu Nadeau (Can) Lessard bicycle/BD 3:18:25 35 Alberto Carmona Bosch (Bra) & Ariel Leoni (Bra) Blues Brothers 3:22:46 36 Tyler Hope (Can) & Jeremy Gizen (Can) TBA 3:38:21 37 Ramon Rivas (Mex) & Ernesto Rivas (Mex) Rivas / Rivas 3:48:59 38 Dan McDonald (Can) & Ian Jones (GBr) Fernie Physiotherapy 3:50:12 39 Matt Bailey (GBr) & Jamie Arbib (GBr) Team 468 4:00:53 40 Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Jairo Bradbury (Bra) Danda Bike 4:03:15 41 Michael Shepley (Can) & Chris Dorion (Can) De-Cadence 42 Neil Hallam (GBr) & Willliam Moore (Irl) Celtic Wind 43 Javier Hita (Spa) & Fredi Raurich (Spa) Mastilfels 44 Mark DeBello (USA) & Jacob Parker (USA) Victorious Secret

80+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milan Spolc (Cze) & Martin Horak (Cze) Czechmaster 3:53:24 2 Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can) Deadgoat Racing/RMCC 0:12:32 3 David Hayward (GBr) & Michael Powell (GBr) Team Midas 0:13:27 4 Pete Turnbull (GBr) & George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Abergavenny RC 0:25:22 5 Albie Malan (Can) & Shayne Burwell (Can) Beauty Sleep 0:43:43 6 Lonn Bate (Can) & Steve Walsh (Can) SchmoeGoat Racing 0:47:20 7 Kirk Chambers (Can) & Rhett Losey (Can) Team DSG 0:47:21 8 Eric Grotefeld (Swi) & Ralph Sigg (Swi) Backyard MTB 1:01:32 9 Richard Deglise SWI & Jean-Michel Deglise SWI Altmann Sport 1:16:39 10 Dennis Marineau (Can) & Dan Sigouin (Can) 29 Toes 1:27:30 11 Fredrik Meltzer (Nor) & Ola Hendseth (Nor) Ken & Dale 1:28:01 12 Andrew Holmes (Can) & Mark MacKenzie (Can) Ride Fast Take Chances 1:30:05 13 Ken Wirda (Can) & Dan Janzen (Can) Trance Formers 1:32:48 14 Les Van der Roest (Can) & Greg Bergen (Can) vanderroest 1:40:10 15 Shayne Soetaert (Can) & Todd Loewen (Can) Fernie Boys 1:45:02 16 Mark Butshler (Can) & Nicoll Keith (Can) Tinhorn Creek Crush Club 1:45:52 17 Martijn Poelen (Can) & Patrick Vissers (Ned) Dutchies 1:51:21 18 Dieter Hachenberg (GBr) & Illya Rudkin (GBr) Fighting Forty 1:51:27 19 Albert Krauss (Ger) & Rene Koschewa (Ger) Outdoor Base 1:51:59 20 Rodrigo Monroy (USA) & Alejandro Ibarra (Mex) Astray Dogs 1:54:27 21 William Lindsay (Oma) & Charlie Malone (Can) Tartan Tarts 1:59:24 22 Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane 2:14:40 23 Harold Charest (Can) & martin gregoire (Can) Le yeti 2:27:40 24 Raimund Welte (Ger) & Andrej Zupanic (Ger) Blue 2:57:43 25 William Warden (GBr) & Stephen King (GBr) Dundee Thistle 3:00:43 26 Charles Mitchell (Ned) & Dirk Nevelsteen (UAE) Racing from Russia 3:06:55 27 Sergio Torrens (Spa) & Jose Torrens (Bra) The turtle brothers 28 Alexander Sprung (Ger) & Fritz Mueller (Ger) Flott-wie-nix 29 Benjamin Bourse (Bra) & Luis Elortondo (USA) Lindoia Twins 30 Carlos Leon (USA) & David Fernandez (Dom) Before Old Age 31 Brian King (USA) & Scott Talbert (USA) Team Pisgah 32 Juan Galarza (USA) & Rudy Augsburger (USA) Got culo?

Open Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alana Heise (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can) Terrascape-Deadgoat Racing * 4:59:07 2 Magi Scallion (Can) & Kate Scallion (Can) Matching Jersies 0:40:51 3 Kira McClellan (Can) & Linda Huh (Can) Suarez Senoritas 1:11:01 4 Marlene Hogarth (Can) & Laurel Shuttleworth (Can) Hot Flashes 1:27:52 5 Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Shannon Holden (USA) Vanderkitten/Velo Bella 1:56:52 6 Luciana Cox (Bra) & Adriana Boccia (Bra) Flower People 2:03:40 7 Sierra Van der Meer (Can) & Jennifer Roberts (Can) Fat Tire Ballerinas

Open Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Neilson (Can) & Mical Dyck (Can) Trek Canada/Terrascape 4:00:16 2 Wendy Simms (Can) & Normon Thibault (Can) Kona-Frontrunners 0:09:45 3 Gretchen Reeves (USA) & Cannon Shockley (USA) Tokyo Joes/Tennessee Pass Cookhouse 0:14:47 4 Martijn Bilthof (Ned) & Petra de Bruin (Ned) Team Nijmegen 0:58:53 5 Anke Dannowski (Ger) & Felix Breske (Ger) bo-racing team & mtb-orienteering germany 1:04:50 6 Andy Stadelmann (Swi) & Karin Schuepbach (Swi) Swiss Mountain Goats 1:28:03 7 Stefan Plas (Bel) & Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel) Fizik Bike Tribe 1:43:23 8 Patrizio Morlacci (GBr) & Angelina Gabellone (RSA) Jambo 2:02:23 9 Andrea Perezgil (Mex) & Fernando Del Olmo (Mex) Factor Bike 2:03:01 10 Tammy Simmons (Can) & Jeremy Simmons (Can) Trek Store Barrie 2:37:31 11 Zoe Procter (GBr) & Ed Procter (GBr) Bowline climbing club 3:00:53 12 Tim Harper (Can) & Ali Metzger (Can) Wait4TNA 13 Keith Brodsky (Can) & Jill Homer (USA) Rocky Mountain Trail Trash 14 Pamela Roy (Can) & vidal michaud (Can) Bike for Jasper Oxygen 15 Borja Gomez Alsius (Spa) & Adelaida de Foxa Eymar (Spa) Borade 16 Ryan Nock (Can) & Mariesa Nock (Can) Fun Loving Criminals

80 + Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mario Roma (Bra) & Adriana Nascimento (Bra) Brasil Soul MTB Team 5:25:03 2 Clint Ball (USA) & Karen Tremaine (USA) Blues' Clueless 0:10:29 3 Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Dynamic Charlotte Duo 0:24:13 4 Sinead Fitzgibbon (USA) & dennis loebs (USA) Bogbrook Bogmen 0:37:47 5 Ted Weiss (USA) & Sandy Weiss (USA) VeloForce Tandem 0:56:23 6 Tony Southwell (Can) & Corinne McKernan (Can) Paradocs 1:19:32 7 Janet Jones (Can) & Bruce Jones (Can) Two Jones 1:36:52 8 Mark Halwa (Can) & Lori Halwa (Can) Always Right & Always Wrong 9 Rory Munslow (GBr) & sherry munslow (Can) Team Munchkin

100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joe McCarthy (Can) & Randy Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers 5:12:38 2 Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & the Stick Man 1:29:45 3 John Clark (NZl) & Ken Scott (NZl) Henderson Cycles Alexandra NZ 1:38:52 4 Peter Meijler (Ned) & Gerard Prince (Ned) Dutch-connection 1:49:13 5 Ilse Kroener (Ger) & Ullrich Wuensch (Ger) Lalung La 6 Leonard Mushtuk (Can) & Gary Daelman (Can) Older Bud Wiser 7 Rory Cattanach (Can) & Michael Berger (Can) Don Valley Boys

General classification

Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Barry Wicks (USA) & Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona 16:45:24 2 Stefan Widmer (Can) & Marty Lazarski (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory 0:10:55 3 Will Kelsay (USA) & Matt Boobar (USA) Team Sugoi 1:43:30 4 Wouter Declercq (Bel) & Wesley Luca (Bel) granville-trustteam 1:48:30 5 Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek 1:51:21 6 Filip Kuzniak (Pol) & Szymon Zacharski (Pol) mtbtrophy.com team 2:00:39 7 Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Pierre-Yves Nadeau (Can) Nativo Concept 2:36:31 8 Marcus Wallmeyer (Ger) & Andreas Krakau (Ger) www.supernova-lights.com 3:36:49 9 Asbjorn Rudolf Hansen (Nor) & TorbjÃ¸rn KÃ¥gen (Nor) GyldenlÃ¸ve Cigar Selskab 4:08:42 10 Shaun Van Zyl (Can) & Jonn Teghtmeyer (Can) Team Poser sports 4:31:09 11 Simon Dove (Can) & Peter Tondl (Can) Sweet Pete's Bikes 4:32:26 12 Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Woeckener (Ger) No granny gear 4:53:52 13 Roberto Bo (Mex) & Octavio Corona (Mex) Aztana 5:22:44 14 Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek NSA 5:57:03 15 Alvaro Del Coso (Spa) & Ivan Casanovas (Spa) GARCIA CUGAT FOUNDATION 6:06:13 16 Matt Staneland (Can) & Victor Vassallo (Can) Bear Paw Bakery 6:13:36 17 Craig Furlong (Can) & Kurtis Averill (Can) Potlickers 1 6:18:28 18 Neil Clarke (Can) & Cory Zetterstrom (Can) Bruce's Cycle Works 6:31:54 19 Stephen Winton (GBr) & Keith Tatley (RSA) Team Specialized Endura Attack 6:41:57 20 Michael Sarnecki (Can) & Mike Blennerhassett (Can) Team Pedal 6:47:20 21 Andy Perle (Irl) & Kilian Perle (Irl) Team Perle 7:06:20 22 Cory Rutberg (Can) & Ryan Jordan (Can) The Jorberg Experience 7:15:16 23 Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned) & eelko mosselman magura q-race team 7:29:54 24 Jason Reid (Can) & David Asselstine (Can) SFE Racing by Maxxam & Morgan 7:38:33 25 Inigo Castillo (Mex) & Felipe Cantero Gutierrez (Spa) Frescos 8:22:23 26 Paul Gough (GBr) & Graeme Lewis (GBr) Below Zero 8:32:37 27 Darin Bullivant (Can) & Dave Hart (Can) Dare to Dream Extreme 8:47:13 28 Pascal Noppe (Bel) & Filip Markey (Bel) Team Skelle 8:57:01 29 Ed Breland (Can) & Grant Christie (Can) Grizzly Bait 9:39:14 30 Wayne Mihalicz (Can) & Ed Stiles (Can) District of elkford 9:58:04 31 Josh Hines (Can) & Todd Cheram (Can) Ten Hour Battery 10:13:45 32 Kirk Schmiedge (Can) & Wade Bourassa (Can) The 5-0 11:18:41 33 Ramon Rivas (Mex) & Ernesto Rivas (Mex) Rivas / Rivas 11:33:54 34 Tyler Hope (Can) & Jeremy Gizen (Can) TBA 11:46:26 35 Dan McDonald (Can) & Ian Jones (GBr) Fernie Physiotherapy 12:25:17 36 Alberto Carmona Bosch (Bra) & Ariel Leoni (Bra) Blues Brothers 13:25:50 37 Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Jairo Bradbury (Bra) Danda Bike 14:15:09 38 Francois Bedard (Can) & Mathieu Nadeau (Can) Lessard bicycle/BD 15:00:37 39 Matt Bailey (GBr) & Jamie Arbib (GBr) Team 468 17:35:26 40 Michael Shepley (Can) & Chris Dorion (Can) De-Cadence 41 Neil Hallam (GBr) & Willliam Moore (Irl) Celtic Wind 42 Javier Hita (Spa) & Fredi Raurich (Spa) Mastilfels 43 Mark DeBello (USA) & Jacob Parker (USA) Victorious Secret

80+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milan Spolc (Cze) & Martin Horak (Cze) Czechmaster 17:51:45 2 Pete Turnbull (GBr) & George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Abergavenny RC 0:46:45 3 Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can) Deadgoat Racing/RMCC 1:05:23 4 David Hayward (GBr) & Michael Powell (GBr) Team Midas 1:45:54 5 Eric Grotefeld (Swi) & Ralph Sigg (Swi) Backyard MTB 2:58:44 6 Lonn Bate (Can) & Steve Walsh (Can) SchmoeGoat Racing 3:12:20 7 Kirk Chambers (Can) & Rhett Losey (Can) Team DSG 4:04:34 8 Albie Malan (Can) & Shayne Burwell (Can) Beauty Sleep 4:07:08 9 Richard Deglise SWI & Jean-Michel Deglise SWI Altmann Sport 4:16:05 10 Dennis Marineau (Can) & Dan Sigouin (Can) 29 Toes 5:06:56 11 Fredrik Meltzer (Nor) & Ola Hendseth (Nor) Ken & Dale 6:27:12 12 Ken Wirda (Can) & Dan Janzen (Can) Trance Formers 6:39:12 13 Shayne Soetaert (Can) & Todd Loewen (Can) Fernie Boys 6:40:18 14 Andrew Holmes (Can) & Mark MacKenzie (Can) Ride Fast Take Chances 6:45:01 15 Martijn Poelen (Can) & Patrick Vissers (Ned) Dutchies 6:46:17 16 Mark Butshler (Can) & Nicoll Keith (Can) Tinhorn Creek Crush Club 7:08:20 17 Rodrigo Monroy (USA) & Alejandro Ibarra (Mex) Astray Dogs 7:30:06 18 Albert Krauss (Ger) & Rene Koschewa (Ger) Outdoor Base 8:17:34 19 Les Van der Roest (Can) & Greg Bergen (Can) vanderroest 8:18:43 20 William Lindsay (Oma) & Charlie Malone (Can) Tartan Tarts 8:23:23 21 Dieter Hachenberg (GBr) & Illya Rudkin (GBr) Fighting Forty 9:25:43 22 Harold Charest (Can) & martin gregoire (Can) Le yeti 9:36:12 23 Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane 9:48:01 24 William Warden (GBr) & Stephen King (GBr) Dundee Thistle 10:41:58 25 Charles Mitchell (Ned) & Dirk Nevelsteen (UAE) Racing from Russia 11:16:22 26 Raimund Welte (Ger) & Andrej Zupanic (Ger) Blue 11:59:25 27 Sergio Torrens (Spa) & Jose Torrens (Bra) The turtle brothers 28 Benjamin Bourse (Bra) & Luis Elortondo (USA) Lindoia Twins 29 Alexander Sprung (Ger) & Fritz Mueller (Ger) Flott-wie-nix 30 Brian King (USA) & Scott Talbert (USA) Team Pisgah 31 Carlos Leon (USA) & David Fernandez (Dom) Before Old Age 32 Juan Galarza (USA) & Rudy Augsburger (USA) Got culo?

Open Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alana Heise (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can) Terrascape-Deadgoat Racing * 22:12:00 2 Magi Scallion (Can) & Kate Scallion (Can) Matching Jersies 2:10:34 3 Kira McClellan (Can) & Linda Huh (Can) Suarez Senoritas 5:22:55 4 Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Shannon Holden (USA) Vanderkitten/Velo Bella 7:17:35 5 Marlene Hogarth (Can) & Laurel Shuttleworth (Can) Hot Flashes 7:18:54 6 Luciana Cox (Bra) & Adriana Boccia (Bra) Flower People 9:53:44 7 Sierra Van der Meer (Can) & Jennifer Roberts (Can) Fat Tire Ballerinas

Open Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Neilson (Can) & Mical Dyck (Can) Trek Canada/Terrascape 18:19:08 2 Gretchen Reeves (USA) & Cannon Shockley (USA) Tokyo Joes/Tennessee Pass Cookhouse 0:41:35 3 Wendy Simms (Can) & Normon Thibault (Can) Kona-Frontrunners 0:55:01 4 Martijn Bilthof (Ned) & Petra de Bruin (Ned) Team Nijmegen 4:39:56 5 Andy Stadelmann (Swi) & Karin Schuepbach (Swi) Swiss Mountain Goats 4:41:55 6 Anke Dannowski (Ger) & Felix Breske (Ger) bo-racing team & mtb-orienteering germany 4:44:52 7 Stefan Plas (Bel) & Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel) Fizik Bike Tribe 6:57:11 8 Zoe Procter (GBr) & Ed Procter (GBr) Bowline climbing club 8:32:56 9 Patrizio Morlacci (GBr) & Angelina Gabellone (RSA) Jambo 8:56:43 10 Tammy Simmons (Can) & Jeremy Simmons (Can) Trek Store Barrie 9:04:33 11 Andrea Perezgil (Mex) & Fernando Del Olmo (Mex) Factor Bike 10:18:31 12 Keith Brodsky (Can) & Jill Homer (USA) Rocky Mountain Trail Trash 13 Pamela Roy (Can) & vidal michaud (Can) Bike for Jasper Oxygen 14 Tim Harper (Can) & Ali Metzger (Can) Wait4TNA 15 Borja Gomez Alsius (Spa) & Adelaida de Foxa Eymar (Spa) Borade 16 Ryan Nock (Can) & Mariesa Nock (Can) Fun Loving Criminals

80 + Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mario Roma (Bra) & Adriana Nascimento (Bra) Brasil Soul MTB Team 23:45:20 2 Clint Ball (USA) & Karen Tremaine (USA) Blues' Clueless 0:49:39 3 Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Dynamic Charlotte Duo 2:27:46 4 Sinead Fitzgibbon (USA) & dennis loebs (USA) Bogbrook Bogmen 3:15:08 5 Ted Weiss (USA) & Sandy Weiss (USA) VeloForce Tandem 4:11:57 6 Tony Southwell (Can) & Corinne McKernan (Can) Paradocs 6:16:52 7 Janet Jones (Can) & Bruce Jones (Can) Two Jones 8:24:22 8 Mark Halwa (Can) & Lori Halwa (Can) Always Right & Always Wrong 9 Rory Munslow (GBr) & sherry munslow (Can) Team Munchkin