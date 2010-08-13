Trending

Kona crew back on top

Heise & Grajczyk hours ahead of the rest

Image 1 of 10

Keith Nicoll of the Tinhorn Creek Crush Club shows the strain of five days in the Rockies.

Keith Nicoll of the Tinhorn Creek Crush Club shows the strain of five days in the Rockies.
(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 2 of 10

Kona's Kris Sneddon sets a killer pace on the first climb while teammate Barry Wicks looks back to see how the other teams are faring.

Kona's Kris Sneddon sets a killer pace on the first climb while teammate Barry Wicks looks back to see how the other teams are faring.
(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 3 of 10

Team Trek Barrie (327) leads a group of riders up the climb out of Anchor D Ranch.

Team Trek Barrie (327) leads a group of riders up the climb out of Anchor D Ranch.
(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 4 of 10

CzechMaster Martin Horak (f) leads teammate Milan Spolc along the Elbow River.

CzechMaster Martin Horak (f) leads teammate Milan Spolc along the Elbow River.
(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 5 of 10

Team Timex/Sugoi enjoy the spectacular surroundings of Kananaskis.

Team Timex/Sugoi enjoy the spectacular surroundings of Kananaskis.
(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 6 of 10

Dax Massey of Team Honey Stinger leads his teammate Nate Bird to a podium place in stage five.

Dax Massey of Team Honey Stinger leads his teammate Nate Bird to a podium place in stage five.
(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 7 of 10

100+ Open Leaders the Mountaincruzers have won all five stages in their category.

100+ Open Leaders the Mountaincruzers have won all five stages in their category.
(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 8 of 10

Jeff Neilson (f) and Mical Dyck lead the Open Mixed division after five stages.

Jeff Neilson (f) and Mical Dyck lead the Open Mixed division after five stages.
(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 9 of 10

Gretchen Reeves (l) of The Tokyo Joes team continues to ride strongly with her partner Cannon Shockley.

Gretchen Reeves (l) of The Tokyo Joes team continues to ride strongly with her partner Cannon Shockley.
(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 10 of 10

Lonn Bate of SchmoeGoatRacing fights through the glacially cold Elbow River.

Lonn Bate of SchmoeGoatRacing fights through the glacially cold Elbow River.
(Image credit: TransRockies)

After a day of riding over and through the foothills of the Rockies to the west of Calgary, riders headed back into the heart of the mountains on stage five. In doing so, they left the mud and meadows of the cattle ranch lands behind and entered the high peaks and spectacular valleys of Kananaskis Country.

The 54km route starting at Anchor D Ranch included no major passes or high-altitude rides but a relentless up and down profile and endless singletrack, adding up to another gruelling day in the Rockies for the over 200 riders still moving toward the finish line in the TransRockies.

After losing 43 minutes and the overall leaders' jerseys the day before, Kris Sneddon and Barry Wicks of Team Kona came out determined to set a shattering pace and overcome their nine-minute deficit to the first-placed Rocky Mountain Factory team of Stefan Widmer and Marty Lazarski.

From the gun, Team Kona pushed the pace and was able to drop the rest of the field early. With a relentless performance, free of mechanical problems, they were able to push their final gap over Rocky Mountain to almost 20 minutes by the end of the stage, which they finished in just a few seconds over three hours and 23 minutes, grabbing the leaders' jerseys back and establishing a solid 11-minute overall advantage with two stages remaining.

Behind them, the Honey Stinger duo of Nate Bird and Dax Massey finally shook off the mechanical woes that have plagued them since their race started with an inauspicious smashed wheel on stage one. With a clean run, they were able to chase the Rocky Mountain boys all the way to the finish line for a strong third place finish that moved them up into fifth overall.

With fourth on the day, Team Timex/Sugoi held onto the last overall podium spot. These two teams look set to battle the fourth-placed Belgian Granville/Trustteam for the last podium spot all the way to the finish line in Canmore.

After surviving an early three-way challenge, the 2009 champion CzechMasters (Milan Spolc/Martin Horak) took a stranglehold on the 80+ men's division with four straight stage wins. Their closest competition, Team Mule Bar/Abergavenny Cycling, have been unable to close the gap as one half of the team, Peter Turnbull, has been struggling for two stages with stomach problems that have left him unable to eat. He's bravely fighting to the finish line each day with partner George Rose but is unable to ride at full speed and close the gap to the Czechs.

It's testament to the international flavour of the TransRockies that, after five days, the six sets of leaders' jerseys have so far been held by riders from no fewer than six countries (Canada, USA, Brazil, Czech Republic, England, Wales).

One of the truths of the TransRockies is that there are two different race experiences; one for the elite riders and one for the recreational riders, who can sometimes be out on course for twice as long as the elites. By the time most of the recreational athletes reach the finish line, the top finishers are showered, massaged and changed, and are often grabbing a recovery nap before dinner.

The summer weather pattern of the mountains normally brings any precipitation for the day during the afternoon when the heat builds and storm clouds bloom. Stage five was a case in point as all the teams who managed to finish in five hours or less rode the stage under dry skies while teams who were out longer than five hours were caught out in a storm which rolled fierce black clouds down the valley.

Storms like this are not unusual in summer and the TransRockies team kicked into gear, making gallons of hot chocolate and tea and putting up extra tarps and tents to provide a dry place for the riders as they came across the finish line.

Even through the clouds, the riders can see and feel the finish line coming ever nearer with just two more stages left until they roll down Main Street in Canmore to be greeted by friends, family and well wishers celebrating their successful completion of an epic 2010 TransRockies.

Results

Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barry Wicks (USA) & Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona3:23:03
2Stefan Widmer (Can) & Marty Lazarski (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory0:19:52
3Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek0:26:58
4Will Kelsay (USA) & Matt Boobar (USA) Team Sugoi0:33:20
5Wouter Declercq (Bel) & Wesley Luca (Bel) granville-trustteam0:33:58
6Jonathon Firth (Can) & Drew Simson (Can) Planet Foods/Cafe racers0:37:15
7Filip Kuzniak (Pol) & Szymon Zacharski (Pol) mtbtrophy.com team0:45:03
8Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Pierre-Yves Nadeau (Can) Nativo Concept0:51:17
9Marcus Wallmeyer (Ger) & Andreas Krakau (Ger) www.supernova-lights.com1:05:33
10Kirk Schmiedge (Can) & Wade Bourassa (Can) The 5-01:11:38
11Asbjorn Rudolf Hansen (Nor) & TorbjÃ¸rn KÃ¥gen (Nor) GyldenlÃ¸ve Cigar Selskab1:12:50
12Craig Furlong (Can) & Kurtis Averill (Can) Potlickers 11:15:22
13Shaun Van Zyl (Can) & Jonn Teghtmeyer (Can) Team Poser sports1:22:49
14Matt Staneland (Can) & Victor Vassallo (Can) Bear Paw Bakery1:24:55
15Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Woeckener (Ger) No granny gear1:27:00
16Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek NSA1:33:49
17Neil Clarke (Can) & Cory Zetterstrom (Can) Bruce's Cycle Works1:35:09
18Cory Rutberg (Can) & Ryan Jordan (Can) The Jorberg Experience1:39:23
19Simon Dove (Can) & Peter Tondl (Can) Sweet Pete's Bikes1:40:02
20Roberto Bo (Mex) & Octavio Corona (Mex) Aztana1:41:32
21Alvaro Del Coso (Spa) & Ivan Casanovas (Spa) GARCIA CUGAT FOUNDATION1:42:29
22Stephen Winton (GBr) & Keith Tatley (RSA) Team Specialized Endura Attack1:45:19
23Darin Bullivant (Can) & Dave Hart (Can) Dare to Dream Extreme1:55:43
24Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned) & eelko mosselman magura q-race team2:01:48
25Jason Reid (Can) & David Asselstine (Can) SFE Racing by Maxxam & Morgan2:05:28
26Paul Gough (GBr) & Graeme Lewis (GBr) Below Zero2:08:32
27Inigo Castillo (Mex) & Felipe Cantero Gutierrez (Spa) Frescos2:15:15
28Wayne Mihalicz (Can) & Ed Stiles (Can) District of elkford2:23:40
29Ed Breland (Can) & Grant Christie (Can) Grizzly Bait2:29:48
30Andy Perle (Irl) & Kilian Perle (Irl) Team Perle2:33:31
31Pascal Noppe (Bel) & Filip Markey (Bel) Team Skelle2:33:54
32Josh Hines (Can) & Todd Cheram (Can) Ten Hour Battery2:36:52
33Michael Sarnecki (Can) & Mike Blennerhassett (Can) Team Pedal3:14:51
34Francois Bedard (Can) & Mathieu Nadeau (Can) Lessard bicycle/BD3:18:25
35Alberto Carmona Bosch (Bra) & Ariel Leoni (Bra) Blues Brothers3:22:46
36Tyler Hope (Can) & Jeremy Gizen (Can) TBA3:38:21
37Ramon Rivas (Mex) & Ernesto Rivas (Mex) Rivas / Rivas3:48:59
38Dan McDonald (Can) & Ian Jones (GBr) Fernie Physiotherapy3:50:12
39Matt Bailey (GBr) & Jamie Arbib (GBr) Team 4684:00:53
40Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Jairo Bradbury (Bra) Danda Bike4:03:15
41Michael Shepley (Can) & Chris Dorion (Can) De-Cadence
42Neil Hallam (GBr) & Willliam Moore (Irl) Celtic Wind
43Javier Hita (Spa) & Fredi Raurich (Spa) Mastilfels
44Mark DeBello (USA) & Jacob Parker (USA) Victorious Secret

80+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milan Spolc (Cze) & Martin Horak (Cze) Czechmaster3:53:24
2Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can) Deadgoat Racing/RMCC0:12:32
3David Hayward (GBr) & Michael Powell (GBr) Team Midas0:13:27
4Pete Turnbull (GBr) & George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Abergavenny RC0:25:22
5Albie Malan (Can) & Shayne Burwell (Can) Beauty Sleep0:43:43
6Lonn Bate (Can) & Steve Walsh (Can) SchmoeGoat Racing0:47:20
7Kirk Chambers (Can) & Rhett Losey (Can) Team DSG0:47:21
8Eric Grotefeld (Swi) & Ralph Sigg (Swi) Backyard MTB1:01:32
9Richard Deglise SWI & Jean-Michel Deglise SWI Altmann Sport1:16:39
10Dennis Marineau (Can) & Dan Sigouin (Can) 29 Toes1:27:30
11Fredrik Meltzer (Nor) & Ola Hendseth (Nor) Ken & Dale1:28:01
12Andrew Holmes (Can) & Mark MacKenzie (Can) Ride Fast Take Chances1:30:05
13Ken Wirda (Can) & Dan Janzen (Can) Trance Formers1:32:48
14Les Van der Roest (Can) & Greg Bergen (Can) vanderroest1:40:10
15Shayne Soetaert (Can) & Todd Loewen (Can) Fernie Boys1:45:02
16Mark Butshler (Can) & Nicoll Keith (Can) Tinhorn Creek Crush Club1:45:52
17Martijn Poelen (Can) & Patrick Vissers (Ned) Dutchies1:51:21
18Dieter Hachenberg (GBr) & Illya Rudkin (GBr) Fighting Forty1:51:27
19Albert Krauss (Ger) & Rene Koschewa (Ger) Outdoor Base1:51:59
20Rodrigo Monroy (USA) & Alejandro Ibarra (Mex) Astray Dogs1:54:27
21William Lindsay (Oma) & Charlie Malone (Can) Tartan Tarts1:59:24
22Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane2:14:40
23Harold Charest (Can) & martin gregoire (Can) Le yeti2:27:40
24Raimund Welte (Ger) & Andrej Zupanic (Ger) Blue2:57:43
25William Warden (GBr) & Stephen King (GBr) Dundee Thistle3:00:43
26Charles Mitchell (Ned) & Dirk Nevelsteen (UAE) Racing from Russia3:06:55
27Sergio Torrens (Spa) & Jose Torrens (Bra) The turtle brothers
28Alexander Sprung (Ger) & Fritz Mueller (Ger) Flott-wie-nix
29Benjamin Bourse (Bra) & Luis Elortondo (USA) Lindoia Twins
30Carlos Leon (USA) & David Fernandez (Dom) Before Old Age
31Brian King (USA) & Scott Talbert (USA) Team Pisgah
32Juan Galarza (USA) & Rudy Augsburger (USA) Got culo?

Open Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alana Heise (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can) Terrascape-Deadgoat Racing *4:59:07
2Magi Scallion (Can) & Kate Scallion (Can) Matching Jersies0:40:51
3Kira McClellan (Can) & Linda Huh (Can) Suarez Senoritas1:11:01
4Marlene Hogarth (Can) & Laurel Shuttleworth (Can) Hot Flashes1:27:52
5Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Shannon Holden (USA) Vanderkitten/Velo Bella1:56:52
6Luciana Cox (Bra) & Adriana Boccia (Bra) Flower People2:03:40
7Sierra Van der Meer (Can) & Jennifer Roberts (Can) Fat Tire Ballerinas

Open Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Neilson (Can) & Mical Dyck (Can) Trek Canada/Terrascape4:00:16
2Wendy Simms (Can) & Normon Thibault (Can) Kona-Frontrunners0:09:45
3Gretchen Reeves (USA) & Cannon Shockley (USA) Tokyo Joes/Tennessee Pass Cookhouse0:14:47
4Martijn Bilthof (Ned) & Petra de Bruin (Ned) Team Nijmegen0:58:53
5Anke Dannowski (Ger) & Felix Breske (Ger) bo-racing team & mtb-orienteering germany1:04:50
6Andy Stadelmann (Swi) & Karin Schuepbach (Swi) Swiss Mountain Goats1:28:03
7Stefan Plas (Bel) & Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel) Fizik Bike Tribe1:43:23
8Patrizio Morlacci (GBr) & Angelina Gabellone (RSA) Jambo2:02:23
9Andrea Perezgil (Mex) & Fernando Del Olmo (Mex) Factor Bike2:03:01
10Tammy Simmons (Can) & Jeremy Simmons (Can) Trek Store Barrie2:37:31
11Zoe Procter (GBr) & Ed Procter (GBr) Bowline climbing club3:00:53
12Tim Harper (Can) & Ali Metzger (Can) Wait4TNA
13Keith Brodsky (Can) & Jill Homer (USA) Rocky Mountain Trail Trash
14Pamela Roy (Can) & vidal michaud (Can) Bike for Jasper Oxygen
15Borja Gomez Alsius (Spa) & Adelaida de Foxa Eymar (Spa) Borade
16Ryan Nock (Can) & Mariesa Nock (Can) Fun Loving Criminals

80 + Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mario Roma (Bra) & Adriana Nascimento (Bra) Brasil Soul MTB Team5:25:03
2Clint Ball (USA) & Karen Tremaine (USA) Blues' Clueless0:10:29
3Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Dynamic Charlotte Duo0:24:13
4Sinead Fitzgibbon (USA) & dennis loebs (USA) Bogbrook Bogmen0:37:47
5Ted Weiss (USA) & Sandy Weiss (USA) VeloForce Tandem0:56:23
6Tony Southwell (Can) & Corinne McKernan (Can) Paradocs1:19:32
7Janet Jones (Can) & Bruce Jones (Can) Two Jones1:36:52
8Mark Halwa (Can) & Lori Halwa (Can) Always Right & Always Wrong
9Rory Munslow (GBr) & sherry munslow (Can) Team Munchkin

100+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe McCarthy (Can) & Randy Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers5:12:38
2Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & the Stick Man1:29:45
3John Clark (NZl) & Ken Scott (NZl) Henderson Cycles Alexandra NZ1:38:52
4Peter Meijler (Ned) & Gerard Prince (Ned) Dutch-connection1:49:13
5Ilse Kroener (Ger) & Ullrich Wuensch (Ger) Lalung La
6Leonard Mushtuk (Can) & Gary Daelman (Can) Older Bud Wiser
7Rory Cattanach (Can) & Michael Berger (Can) Don Valley Boys

General classification

Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barry Wicks (USA) & Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona16:45:24
2Stefan Widmer (Can) & Marty Lazarski (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory0:10:55
3Will Kelsay (USA) & Matt Boobar (USA) Team Sugoi1:43:30
4Wouter Declercq (Bel) & Wesley Luca (Bel) granville-trustteam1:48:30
5Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek1:51:21
6Filip Kuzniak (Pol) & Szymon Zacharski (Pol) mtbtrophy.com team2:00:39
7Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Pierre-Yves Nadeau (Can) Nativo Concept2:36:31
8Marcus Wallmeyer (Ger) & Andreas Krakau (Ger) www.supernova-lights.com3:36:49
9Asbjorn Rudolf Hansen (Nor) & TorbjÃ¸rn KÃ¥gen (Nor) GyldenlÃ¸ve Cigar Selskab4:08:42
10Shaun Van Zyl (Can) & Jonn Teghtmeyer (Can) Team Poser sports4:31:09
11Simon Dove (Can) & Peter Tondl (Can) Sweet Pete's Bikes4:32:26
12Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Woeckener (Ger) No granny gear4:53:52
13Roberto Bo (Mex) & Octavio Corona (Mex) Aztana5:22:44
14Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek NSA5:57:03
15Alvaro Del Coso (Spa) & Ivan Casanovas (Spa) GARCIA CUGAT FOUNDATION6:06:13
16Matt Staneland (Can) & Victor Vassallo (Can) Bear Paw Bakery6:13:36
17Craig Furlong (Can) & Kurtis Averill (Can) Potlickers 16:18:28
18Neil Clarke (Can) & Cory Zetterstrom (Can) Bruce's Cycle Works6:31:54
19Stephen Winton (GBr) & Keith Tatley (RSA) Team Specialized Endura Attack6:41:57
20Michael Sarnecki (Can) & Mike Blennerhassett (Can) Team Pedal6:47:20
21Andy Perle (Irl) & Kilian Perle (Irl) Team Perle7:06:20
22Cory Rutberg (Can) & Ryan Jordan (Can) The Jorberg Experience7:15:16
23Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned) & eelko mosselman magura q-race team7:29:54
24Jason Reid (Can) & David Asselstine (Can) SFE Racing by Maxxam & Morgan7:38:33
25Inigo Castillo (Mex) & Felipe Cantero Gutierrez (Spa) Frescos8:22:23
26Paul Gough (GBr) & Graeme Lewis (GBr) Below Zero8:32:37
27Darin Bullivant (Can) & Dave Hart (Can) Dare to Dream Extreme8:47:13
28Pascal Noppe (Bel) & Filip Markey (Bel) Team Skelle8:57:01
29Ed Breland (Can) & Grant Christie (Can) Grizzly Bait9:39:14
30Wayne Mihalicz (Can) & Ed Stiles (Can) District of elkford9:58:04
31Josh Hines (Can) & Todd Cheram (Can) Ten Hour Battery10:13:45
32Kirk Schmiedge (Can) & Wade Bourassa (Can) The 5-011:18:41
33Ramon Rivas (Mex) & Ernesto Rivas (Mex) Rivas / Rivas11:33:54
34Tyler Hope (Can) & Jeremy Gizen (Can) TBA11:46:26
35Dan McDonald (Can) & Ian Jones (GBr) Fernie Physiotherapy12:25:17
36Alberto Carmona Bosch (Bra) & Ariel Leoni (Bra) Blues Brothers13:25:50
37Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Jairo Bradbury (Bra) Danda Bike14:15:09
38Francois Bedard (Can) & Mathieu Nadeau (Can) Lessard bicycle/BD15:00:37
39Matt Bailey (GBr) & Jamie Arbib (GBr) Team 46817:35:26
40Michael Shepley (Can) & Chris Dorion (Can) De-Cadence
41Neil Hallam (GBr) & Willliam Moore (Irl) Celtic Wind
42Javier Hita (Spa) & Fredi Raurich (Spa) Mastilfels
43Mark DeBello (USA) & Jacob Parker (USA) Victorious Secret

80+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milan Spolc (Cze) & Martin Horak (Cze) Czechmaster17:51:45
2Pete Turnbull (GBr) & George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Abergavenny RC0:46:45
3Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can) Deadgoat Racing/RMCC1:05:23
4David Hayward (GBr) & Michael Powell (GBr) Team Midas1:45:54
5Eric Grotefeld (Swi) & Ralph Sigg (Swi) Backyard MTB2:58:44
6Lonn Bate (Can) & Steve Walsh (Can) SchmoeGoat Racing3:12:20
7Kirk Chambers (Can) & Rhett Losey (Can) Team DSG4:04:34
8Albie Malan (Can) & Shayne Burwell (Can) Beauty Sleep4:07:08
9Richard Deglise SWI & Jean-Michel Deglise SWI Altmann Sport4:16:05
10Dennis Marineau (Can) & Dan Sigouin (Can) 29 Toes5:06:56
11Fredrik Meltzer (Nor) & Ola Hendseth (Nor) Ken & Dale6:27:12
12Ken Wirda (Can) & Dan Janzen (Can) Trance Formers6:39:12
13Shayne Soetaert (Can) & Todd Loewen (Can) Fernie Boys6:40:18
14Andrew Holmes (Can) & Mark MacKenzie (Can) Ride Fast Take Chances6:45:01
15Martijn Poelen (Can) & Patrick Vissers (Ned) Dutchies6:46:17
16Mark Butshler (Can) & Nicoll Keith (Can) Tinhorn Creek Crush Club7:08:20
17Rodrigo Monroy (USA) & Alejandro Ibarra (Mex) Astray Dogs7:30:06
18Albert Krauss (Ger) & Rene Koschewa (Ger) Outdoor Base8:17:34
19Les Van der Roest (Can) & Greg Bergen (Can) vanderroest8:18:43
20William Lindsay (Oma) & Charlie Malone (Can) Tartan Tarts8:23:23
21Dieter Hachenberg (GBr) & Illya Rudkin (GBr) Fighting Forty9:25:43
22Harold Charest (Can) & martin gregoire (Can) Le yeti9:36:12
23Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane9:48:01
24William Warden (GBr) & Stephen King (GBr) Dundee Thistle10:41:58
25Charles Mitchell (Ned) & Dirk Nevelsteen (UAE) Racing from Russia11:16:22
26Raimund Welte (Ger) & Andrej Zupanic (Ger) Blue11:59:25
27Sergio Torrens (Spa) & Jose Torrens (Bra) The turtle brothers
28Benjamin Bourse (Bra) & Luis Elortondo (USA) Lindoia Twins
29Alexander Sprung (Ger) & Fritz Mueller (Ger) Flott-wie-nix
30Brian King (USA) & Scott Talbert (USA) Team Pisgah
31Carlos Leon (USA) & David Fernandez (Dom) Before Old Age
32Juan Galarza (USA) & Rudy Augsburger (USA) Got culo?

Open Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alana Heise (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can) Terrascape-Deadgoat Racing *22:12:00
2Magi Scallion (Can) & Kate Scallion (Can) Matching Jersies2:10:34
3Kira McClellan (Can) & Linda Huh (Can) Suarez Senoritas5:22:55
4Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Shannon Holden (USA) Vanderkitten/Velo Bella7:17:35
5Marlene Hogarth (Can) & Laurel Shuttleworth (Can) Hot Flashes7:18:54
6Luciana Cox (Bra) & Adriana Boccia (Bra) Flower People9:53:44
7Sierra Van der Meer (Can) & Jennifer Roberts (Can) Fat Tire Ballerinas

Open Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Neilson (Can) & Mical Dyck (Can) Trek Canada/Terrascape18:19:08
2Gretchen Reeves (USA) & Cannon Shockley (USA) Tokyo Joes/Tennessee Pass Cookhouse0:41:35
3Wendy Simms (Can) & Normon Thibault (Can) Kona-Frontrunners0:55:01
4Martijn Bilthof (Ned) & Petra de Bruin (Ned) Team Nijmegen4:39:56
5Andy Stadelmann (Swi) & Karin Schuepbach (Swi) Swiss Mountain Goats4:41:55
6Anke Dannowski (Ger) & Felix Breske (Ger) bo-racing team & mtb-orienteering germany4:44:52
7Stefan Plas (Bel) & Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel) Fizik Bike Tribe6:57:11
8Zoe Procter (GBr) & Ed Procter (GBr) Bowline climbing club8:32:56
9Patrizio Morlacci (GBr) & Angelina Gabellone (RSA) Jambo8:56:43
10Tammy Simmons (Can) & Jeremy Simmons (Can) Trek Store Barrie9:04:33
11Andrea Perezgil (Mex) & Fernando Del Olmo (Mex) Factor Bike10:18:31
12Keith Brodsky (Can) & Jill Homer (USA) Rocky Mountain Trail Trash
13Pamela Roy (Can) & vidal michaud (Can) Bike for Jasper Oxygen
14Tim Harper (Can) & Ali Metzger (Can) Wait4TNA
15Borja Gomez Alsius (Spa) & Adelaida de Foxa Eymar (Spa) Borade
16Ryan Nock (Can) & Mariesa Nock (Can) Fun Loving Criminals

80 + Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mario Roma (Bra) & Adriana Nascimento (Bra) Brasil Soul MTB Team23:45:20
2Clint Ball (USA) & Karen Tremaine (USA) Blues' Clueless0:49:39
3Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Dynamic Charlotte Duo2:27:46
4Sinead Fitzgibbon (USA) & dennis loebs (USA) Bogbrook Bogmen3:15:08
5Ted Weiss (USA) & Sandy Weiss (USA) VeloForce Tandem4:11:57
6Tony Southwell (Can) & Corinne McKernan (Can) Paradocs6:16:52
7Janet Jones (Can) & Bruce Jones (Can) Two Jones8:24:22
8Mark Halwa (Can) & Lori Halwa (Can) Always Right & Always Wrong
9Rory Munslow (GBr) & sherry munslow (Can) Team Munchkin

100+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe McCarthy (Can) & Randy Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers23:36:27
2Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & the Stick Man5:59:28
3Peter Meijler (Ned) & Gerard Prince (Ned) Dutch-connection6:32:07
4John Clark (NZl) & Ken Scott (NZl) Henderson Cycles Alexandra NZ7:21:49
5Ilse Kroener (Ger) & Ullrich Wuensch (Ger) Lalung La
6Leonard Mushtuk (Can) & Gary Daelman (Can) Older Bud Wiser
7Rory Cattanach (Can) & Michael Berger (Can) Don Valley Boys

 

