Image 1 of 12 Creek crossings were a warmup for the river crossings to come later in the week. Unless, of course you fall... (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 2 of 12 80+ Mixed Division Leaders Mario Roma and Adriana Nascimento rode to the stage victory today. (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 3 of 12 It's can get a little lonely in the wilds of the Rockies. (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 4 of 12 Open Mixed leaders Cannon Shockley (f) and Gretchen Reeves are dwarfed by the scenery. (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 5 of 12 Kelli Emmett grinds to the top of the pass en route to the GC win. (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 6 of 12 TR3 masters winner Alec Petro won his second stage today. (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 7 of 12 Adam Craig rides above the tree line. (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 8 of 12 Matt Hadley rides with the leading Kona Team off the top of the Great Divide. (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 9 of 12 Mical Dyck and Jeff Neilsen rode to their first stage win of 2010 in the open mixed category. (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 10 of 12 Kris Sneddon leads Matt Hadley up the climb. (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 11 of 12 Max Plaxton shows the strain as he crests the day's major climb. (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 12 of 12 It can get a little lonely in the wilds of the Rockies. (Image credit: TransRockies)

Stage three of the 2010 TransRockies was officially the most remote day of the event with a route that travelled deep into some of the wildest, most spectacular terrain in the lower Canadian Rockies and included a new crossing of the Great Divide that dropped riders in a place more remote and further from civilization than many of them had been before.

The weather added to the untamed feel of the day with swirling, scudding dark clouds that moved in and out of the area rapidly threatening rain but not delivering. The remote Etherington Creek Campground was subject to the same weather with clear sky thunderclaps and ominous clouds that, luckily, did little more than sweep past the valley campground located at more than 1600 metres above sea level.

While the open men's and open women's standings had been relatively static over the first two stages, the open mixed and 80+ men's divisions were much more open and stage three continued the trend with a change of overall leader in the open mixed division and another tight three-way finish in the 80+ men setting up a dramatic last half of the race.

After two straight stage wins in the open mixed division, Gretchen Reeves and Cannon Shockley (Tokyo Joes) suffered through a tough stage three, giving up 15 minutes to stage winners and new overall leaders Mical Dyck and Jeff Neilson (Terrscape/Trek Canada), the 2009 TransRockies champions. Normon Thibault and Wendy Simms moved one step up the podium to second but remain in third place overall.

In the 80+ men's division, 2009 champions Czech Masters won their second straight stage with a narrow four-minute gap over the British Duo of Team Mule Bar/Abergavenny RC, who are hanging tight and preparing for a big push to overcome their eight-minute overall deficit on the more technical stages where they feel they have an advantage.

In the open men's division, the Kona duo of Kris Sneddon and Barry Wicks extended their lead with a dominant ride to grab their third straight stage win. Making their first appearance on the podium were Team Timex/Sugoi duo Will Kelsay and Matt Boobar, a pair of elite multisport athletes who put their running legs to good use on the big climb to place second on the stage.

This finish was even more impressive considering Will's broken derailleur hanger that forced him to turn it into an emergency single speed for the last part of the stage. Kelsay, who also completed last year's race is seeking to become the first athlete to finish the TransRockies Bike and TransRockies Run double in the same year.

The open women's category maintained the status quo with the Terrascape/Deadgoat Racing duo of Alana Heise and Trish Graczyk winning their third straight stage over the Matching Jerseys Scallion sisters duo. In the 100+ category, the Mountaincruzers (Joe McCarthy/Randy Walker) have established a big lead and look like they're going to run away with the overall. Multiple TransRockies finishers Simon Parker and Jim Seethram are having their best ride yet and sit in second place overall in the 100+ Division.

After the wildest ride of the year, the TransRockies riders head out into the spectacular trails of Kananaskis Country for stage four. The style of riding will change and you can expect the top finishers to shuffle again. It would be a surprise if at least one or two sets of leaders' jerseys don't move again after the day.

Plaxton and Emmett wrap up TR3 titles

The final stage of the 2010 TR3 took riders from the civilised surroundings of Elkford, British Columbia, deep into the wilds of the Canadian Rockies and represented the last chance for the closely bunched top riders in the open men's division to move up in their divisions and grab more of the UCI points and cash on offer.

Having split the first two stages, Max Plaxton (Shoair/Specialized) and Cory Wallace (KONA) were battling with Adam Craig for the overall title with everything to ride for on the final day. The stage had three distinct phases; a long rolling approach climb followed by a sheer 1000-plus metre grind up to the day's high point at the crossing of the Great Divide and finally a raw, steep and technical 15km descent to the finish line.

Off the start, pace groups quickly formed to better check off the 40km until the steepest sections began. Plaxton, Craig and Wallace rode together until the 35km mark when Wallace and Plaxton upped the tempo, dropping Craig just a couple of kilometres before the second feed station.

They rode and pushed together up the climb but disaster struck Wallace on the roughest early part of the technical descent when he cut the sidewall on his lightweight tubeless tyre and had to stop for an emergency trailside repair. "I was worried the whole time on the descent and thought about stopping to put tubes in my tyres," said Wallace.

Wallace was able to hold off a rapidly closing Matt Hadley (Canadian National Team) to grab second place in a time of 3:35:10. He also moved up to second place in the overall standings when Adam Craig also struggled and ended up finishing fourth, 12 minutes behind Wallace but grabbing third in the overall standings. The top five was rounded out by Matt Hadley and Carl Decker (Team Giant).

Free to descend more conservatively, Plaxton got to the bottom unscathed and rode across the finish line solo in 3:30:04 to confirm his second stage win and the overall title. "I felt great through the whole race and am looking forward to getting home for a quick break and another training block before the World Cup Finals and World Championships," said Plaxton.

"I really want to thank the organisers of the TransRockies for sanctioning the event with the UCI. It's really important for guys who race world cups like me and Adam (Craig) to be able to get some UCI points and get better start line positions at those races."

After two dominant performances in stages one and two, it was no surprise that Kelli Emmett tore through stage three to a clear 20-minute win and victory in the overall standings. Rosemarie Gerspacher had held down second place since stage one and she again finished second on stage to confirm her overall placing.

Carrie Edwards grabbed fourth on stage three to confirm third place in the overall standings, holding off a hard-charging Heidi Volpe who managed to move up from eighth on stage one and finish in fourth overall, just two minutes ahead of local hero Christine Misseghers of Crowsnest Pass, Alberta, who grabbed fifth place overall.

In the master men (40+) division, Alec Petro from Massachusetts held onto the lead he had grabbed on stage two with another stage victory and strong performance to hold off endurance sport legend Calvin Zaryski of Calgary, who was able to take second place overall from fellow Calgarian and first stage winner Geoff Clark, who held onto third place overall despite a tough ride which saw him finish half an hour behind the winners.

For some TR3 riders, three days in the Rockies was more than enough but many more will board the shuttles after the awards ceremony wishing that they could stick around for another day or two of epic scenery, great trails and unbeatable camaraderie. After a sellout in its second year, the TR3 is bound to be even more in demand in 2011 when the TransRockies will celebrate its 10th anniversary.

TransRockies stage 3

Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Barry Wicks (USA) & Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona 3:37:27 2 Will Kelsay (USA) & Matt Boobar (USA) Team Sugoi 0:25:42 3 Stefan Widmer (Can) & Marty Lazarski (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory 0:27:17 4 Wouter Declercq (Bel) & Wesley Luca (Bel) granville-trustteam 0:29:53 5 Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek 0:31:44 6 Filip Kuzniak (Pol) & Szymon Zacharski (Pol) mtbtrophy.com team 0:35:03 7 Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Pierre-Yves Nadeau (Can) Nativo Concept 0:48:09 8 Marcus Wallmeyer (Ger) & Andreas Krakau (Ger) www.supernova-lights.com 0:48:13 9 Jonathon Firth (Can) & Drew Simson (Can) Planet Foods/Cafe racers 0:54:57 10 Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Woeckener (Ger) No granny gear 0:55:39 11 Simon Dove (Can) & Peter Tondl (Can) Sweet Pete's Bikes 0:58:17 12 Shaun Van Zyl (Can) & Jonn Teghtmeyer (Can) Team Poser sports 1:07:29 13 Asbjorn Rudolf Hansen (Nor) & TorbjÃ¸rn KÃ¥gen (Nor) GyldenlÃ¸ve Cigar Selskab 1:09:00 14 Roberto Bo (Mex) & Octavio Corona (Mex) Aztana 1:11:25 15 Alvaro Del Coso (Spa) & Ivan Casanovas (Spa) GARCIA CUGAT FOUNDATION 1:17:32 16 Michael Sarnecki (Can) & Mike Blennerhassett (Can) Team Pedal 1:22:24 17 Andy Perle (Irl) & Kilian Perle (Irl) Team Perle 1:23:55 18 Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned) & eelko mosselman magura q-race team 1:27:37 19 Timothy Gladysz (Can) & Scott Bennet (Can) Scoot Thrusters 1:28:23 20 Cory Rutberg (Can) & Ryan Jordan (Can) The Jorberg Experience 1:29:20 21 Inigo Castillo (Mex) & Felipe Cantero Gutierrez (Spa) Frescos 1:30:37 22 Stephen Winton (GBr) & Keith Tatley (RSA) Team Specialized Endura Attack 1:32:28 23 Kirk Schmiedge (Can) & Wade Bourassa (Can) The 5-0 1:32:34 24 Pascal Noppe (Bel) & Filip Markey (Bel) Team Skelle 1:38:38 25 Paul Gough (GBr) & Graeme Lewis (GBr) Below Zero 1:43:24 26 Ed Breland (Can) & Grant Christie (Can) Grizzly Bait 1:43:40 27 Ramon Rivas (Mex) & Ernesto Rivas (Mex) Rivas / Rivas 1:44:13 28 Neil Clarke (Can) & Cory Zetterstrom (Can) Bruce's Cycle Works 1:45:35 29 Jason Reid (Can) & David Asselstine (Can) SFE Racing by Maxxam & Morgan 1:47:08 30 Darin Bullivant (Can) & Dave Hart (Can) Dare to Dream Extreme 1:48:12 31 Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek NSA 2:08:18 32 Josh Hines (Can) & Todd Cheram (Can) Ten Hour Battery 2:14:39 33 Wayne Mihalicz (Can) & Ed Stiles (Can) District of elkford 2:18:59 34 Dan McDonald (Can) & Ian Jones (GBr) Fernie Physiotherapy 2:26:19 35 Tyler Hope (Can) & Jeremy Gizen (Can) TBA 2:29:49 36 Craig Furlong (Can) & Kurtis Averill (Can) Potlickers 1 2:35:51 37 Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Jairo Bradbury (Bra) Danda Bike 2:39:00 38 Alberto Carmona Bosch (Bra) & Ariel Leoni (Bra) Blues Brothers 2:41:00 39 Matt Staneland (Can) & Victor Vassallo (Can) Bear Paw Bakery 2:44:25 40 Francois Bedard (Can) & Mathieu Nadeau (Can) Lessard bicycle/BD 3:12:09 41 Neil Hallam (GBr) & Willliam Moore (Irl) Celtic Wind 3:18:50 42 Matt Bailey (GBr) & Jamie Arbib (GBr) Team 468 3:58:04 43 Michael Shepley (Can) & Chris Dorion (Can) De-Cadence 44 Nir Heler (Can) & Avi Meckier (Aus) Racing Snails 45 Javier Hita (Spa) & Fredi Raurich (Spa) Mastilfels 46 Mark DeBello (USA) & Jacob Parker (USA) Victorious Secret

80+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milan Spolc (Cze) & Martin Horak (Cze) Czechmaster 3:58:34 2 Pete Turnbull (GBr) & George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Abergavenny RC 0:03:37 3 Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can) Deadgoat Racing/RMCC 0:18:24 4 David Hayward (GBr) & Michael Powell (GBr) Team Midas 0:19:38 5 Eric Grotefeld (Swi) & Ralph Sigg (Swi) Backyard MTB 0:30:16 6 Lonn Bate (Can) & Steve Walsh (Can) SchmoeGoat Racing 0:40:33 7 Richard Deglise SWI & Jean-Michel Deglise SWI Altmann Sport 0:46:17 8 Dennis Marineau (Can) & Dan Sigouin (Can) 29 Toes 0:52:02 9 Kirk Chambers (Can) & Rhett Losey (Can) Team DSG 0:52:09 10 Albie Malan (Can) & Shayne Burwell (Can) Beauty Sleep 1:04:02 11 Pieter Van der Merwe (RSA) & Rogerio Gomes (Bra) Brasa team (Brazil/South Africa) 1:09:01 12 Martijn Poelen (Can) & Patrick Vissers (Ned) Dutchies 1:14:28 13 Shayne Soetaert (Can) & Todd Loewen (Can) Fernie Boys 1:18:02 14 Andrew Holmes (Can) & Mark MacKenzie (Can) Ride Fast Take Chances 1:19:01 15 Ken Wirda (Can) & Dan Janzen (Can) Trance Formers 1:21:15 16 Evan Plews (USA) & Jon Gould (USA) Bob's Bicycles/evanplews.com 0:27:16 17 Albert Krauss (Ger) & Rene Koschewa (Ger) Outdoor Base 1:30:13 18 Rodrigo Monroy (USA) & Alejandro Ibarra (Mex) Astray Dogs 1:36:44 19 Fredrik Meltzer (Nor) & Ola Hendseth (Nor) Ken & Dale 1:37:59 20 William Lindsay (Oma) & Charlie Malone (Can) Tartan Tarts 1:38:04 21 Les Van der Roest (Can) & Greg Bergen (Can) vanderroest 1:49:41 22 Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane 1:53:33 23 Harold Charest (Can) & martin gregoire (Can) Le yeti 1:57:54 24 Dieter Hachenberg (GBr) & Illya Rudkin (GBr) Fighting Forty 2:02:26 25 Mark Butshler (Can) & Nicoll Keith (Can) Tinhorn Creek Crush Club 2:06:11 26 Charles Mitchell (Ned) & Dirk Nevelsteen (UAE) Racing from Russia 2:07:03 27 William Warden (GBr) & Stephen King (GBr) Dundee Thistle 2:11:56 28 Sergio Torrens (Spa) & Jose Torrens (Bra) The turtle brothers 2:20:43 29 Raimund Welte (Ger) & Andrej Zupanic (Ger) Blue 2:21:07 30 Brian King (USA) & Scott Talbert (USA) Team Pisgah 3:03:45 31 Alexander Sprung (Ger) & Fritz Mueller (Ger) Flott-wie-nix 3:04:01 32 Benjamin Bourse (Bra) & Luis Elortondo (USA) Lindoia Twins 3:44:43 33 Carlos Leon (USA) & David Fernandez (Dom) Before Old Age 34 Juan Galarza (USA) & Rudy Augsburger (USA) Got culo? 35 Javier Whittingslow (Bra) & Mario Gustavo Bacce (USA) Bacci - Witty

Open Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alana Heise (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can) Terrascape-Deadgoat Racing * 4:52:41 2 Magi Scallion (Can) & Kate Scallion (Can) Matching Jersies 0:31:39 3 Kira McClellan (Can) & Linda Huh (Can) Suarez Senoritas 0:50:39 4 Marlene Hogarth (Can) & Laurel Shuttleworth (Can) Hot Flashes 1:17:46 5 Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Shannon Holden (USA) Vanderkitten/Velo Bella 1:35:05 6 Luciana Cox (Bra) & Adriana Boccia (Bra) Flower People 1:54:14 7 Sierra Van der Meer (Can) & Jennifer Roberts (Can) Fat Tire Ballerinas

Open Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Neilson (Can) & Mical Dyck (Can) Trek Canada/Terrascape 4:02:28 2 Wendy Simms (Can) & Normon Thibault (Can) Kona-Frontrunners 0:12:25 3 Gretchen Reeves (USA) & Cannon Shockley (USA) Tokyo Joes/Tennessee Pass Cookhouse 0:15:07 4 Martijn Bilthof (Ned) & Petra de Bruin (Ned) Team Nijmegen 0:50:42 5 Andy Stadelmann (Swi) & Karin Schuepbach (Swi) Swiss Mountain Goats 0:54:52 6 Anke Dannowski (Ger) & Felix Breske (Ger) bo-racing team & mtb-orienteering germany 1:01:02 7 Zoe Procter (GBr) & Ed Procter (GBr) Bowline climbing club 1:14:52 8 Stefan Plas (Bel) & Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel) Fizik Bike Tribe 1:25:22 9 Tammy Simmons (Can) & Jeremy Simmons (Can) Trek Store Barrie 1:47:09 10 Patrizio Morlacci (GBr) & Angelina Gabellone (RSA) Jambo 1:49:07 11 Andrea Perezgil (Mex) & Fernando Del Olmo (Mex) Factor Bike 2:05:00 12 Keith Brodsky (Can) & Jill Homer (USA) Rocky Mountain Trail Trash 2:52:57 13 Pamela Roy (Can) & vidal michaud (Can) Bike for Jasper Oxygen 2:57:09 14 Tim Harper (Can) & Ali Metzger (Can) Wait4TNA 3:11:10 15 Borja Gomez Alsius (Spa) & Adelaida de Foxa Eymar (Spa) Borade 16 Ryan Nock (Can) & Mariesa Nock (Can) Fun Loving Criminals

80 + Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mario Roma (Bra) & Adriana Nascimento (Bra) Brasil Soul MTB Team 5:17:03 2 Clint Ball (USA) & Karen Tremaine (USA) Blues' Clueless 0:10:37 3 Sinead Fitzgibbon (USA) & dennis loebs (USA) Bogbrook Bogmen 0:12:23 4 Ted Weiss (USA) & Sandy Weiss (USA) VeloForce Tandem 0:20:11 5 Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Dynamic Charlotte Duo 0:26:07 6 Tony Southwell (Can) & Corinne McKernan (Can) Paradocs 1:10:22 7 Mark Halwa (Can) & Lori Halwa (Can) Always Right & Always Wrong 1:35:11 8 Janet Jones (Can) & Bruce Jones (Can) Two Jones 1:37:51 9 Rory Munslow (GBr) & sherry munslow (Can) Team Munchkin

100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joe McCarthy (Can) & Randy Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers 5:12:46 2 Ricardo Garcia (Bra) & Marcelo Silveira JÃºnior (Bra) Peabiru Brazil Team 0:41:39 3 Peter Meijler (Ned) & Gerard Prince (Ned) Dutch-connection 0:57:48 4 Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & the Stick Man 1:02:25 5 John Clark (NZl) & Ken Scott (NZl) Henderson Cycles Alexandra NZ 1:29:25 6 Ilse Kroener (Ger) & Ullrich Wuensch (Ger) Lalung La 1:33:31 7 Leonard Mushtuk (Can) & Gary Daelman (Can) Older Bud Wiser 2:09:17 8 Rory Cattanach (Can) & Michael Berger (Can) Don Valley Boys 2:31:01

TR3 stage 3

Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Plaxton (Can) 3:30:04 2 Cory Wallace (Can) 0:05:06 3 Matthew Hadley (Can) 0:05:54 4 Adam Craig (USA) 0:17:13 5 Carl Decker (USA) 0:19:07 6 David Gonda (Can) 0:30:54 7 Ian Auld (Can) 8 Matthew Farquharson (Can) 0:31:34 9 Ryan Correy (Can) 0:34:17 10 Luke Way (Can) 0:37:13 11 Thomas Vandendaele (Bel) 0:38:07 12 Jonny Friesen (Can) 0:39:40 13 Matthew Hirschey (USA) 0:44:14 14 Steve Martins (Can) 0:47:29 15 Juan Munster (USA) 0:47:44 16 Juan Garcia Casatti (USA) 17 Blake Zumbrunnen (USA) 0:48:17 18 Rob Hewitt (Can) 0:48:27 19 Erik Bakke (Can) 0:53:26 20 Jesse Mong (Can) 0:55:17 21 Kurtis Bond (Can) 1:02:22 22 Eric De Nys (Can) 1:06:48 23 Jason Redfern (Can) 1:09:29 24 Ken Hurd (Can) 1:09:30 25 Michael McCalla (USA) 1:12:13 26 Trevor Pombert (Can) 1:16:20 27 Sean Messing (Can) 1:16:28 28 Aaron Glover (Can) 1:16:53 29 Brent Rosvold (Can) 1:18:36 30 Sean Bartlett (Can) 1:19:46 31 Grant Hvizdos (Can) 1:20:16 32 Jason De Rijk (Can) 1:21:21 33 Sloane Anderson (USA) 1:23:05 34 Donald Arsenault (Can) 1:24:49 35 Phil Puurunen (Can) 1:26:35 36 Jess Kruchoski (USA) 1:27:42 37 Cam Baty (Can) 1:28:33 38 Michael Gibson (Can) 1:30:02 39 Gordon Craib (Can) 1:30:38 40 Peter Fenton (USA) 1:33:46 41 Onil Ray (Can) 1:35:06 42 Blair Maciura (Can) 1:35:47 43 James Keevel (Can) 1:36:30 44 Anjo Roelofs (Can) 1:37:23 45 Rafael Alves (Bra) 1:37:32 46 Husain Esmail (Can) 1:39:52 47 Matthew Wilkie (Can) 1:40:50 48 Kevan Wilkie (Can) 49 John Skrypnyk (Can) 1:45:52 50 Joshua Maximon (USA) 1:47:12 51 Stephen Hanus (Can) 1:52:59 52 Hans Frei (Mex) 2:08:11 53 Jorge Rivas (Mex) 2:09:45 54 Derick Berry (Can) 2:12:03 55 Steve Wenger (Can) 2:16:18 56 Jason Poitras (Can) 2:17:40 57 Russell Braun (Can) 2:21:32 58 Steve Kelly (Can) 2:22:06 59 Ian Jones (Can) 2:27:14 60 Mark Balkenende (USA) 2:30:29 61 Glen Whittington (GBr) 2:33:48 62 Andrew Williams (Can) 2:33:49 63 Tom Kutina (USA) 2:38:25 64 Bas Van Lankvelt (Can) 2:43:12 65 Greg Sylvestre (Can) 2:43:13 66 Sheldon Smart (Can) 2:47:40 67 Sam Mothana (Can) 2:53:36 68 Darren Engels (Can) 3:03:33 69 Jay Parkin (Can) 3:10:25 70 Scott McKnight (Can) 71 Bryan Danard (Can) 3:11:05 72 Kris Aksomitis (Can) 3:11:07 73 Tim Borys (Can) 3:20:05 74 Craig Watson (Can) 3:33:02 75 Jay Averill (Can) 76 Sarel Van der Walt (Can) 3:35:13 77 Andrew Webb (Can) 3:52:02 78 Ross McNaughton (Can) 3:52:03 79 Robert Ungerer (Can) 3:59:49 80 Werner Folscher (Can) 81 Warren Ellis (Can) 82 Bryce Jamieson (Can) 83 Wesley Arthur (Can) 84 Homero Sanchez (Mex) 85 Graham Skilliter (Can)

Open Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kelli Emmett (USA) 4:09:20 2 Rosemarie Gerspacher (Can) 0:20:34 3 Heidi Volpe (USA) 0:37:03 4 Carrie Edwards (USA) 0:43:19 5 Christine Misseghers (Can) 0:48:35 6 Lisa Le Poole (Can) 0:57:37 7 Michelle Chow (Can) 1:09:54 8 Krista Turcasso (Can) 1:19:04 9 Julie Kelly (Can) 1:42:47 10 Margo Downey (Can) 1:48:11 11 Pam Pearson (Can) 1:52:25 12 Cindy Maloney (Can) 1:58:36 13 Deb Zupancic (USA) 2:06:50 14 Beverly Watson (Can) 2:11:01 15 Richelle Love (Can) 2:31:45 16 Julia O'Shannassy (Can) 2:36:57 17 Julie Urlaub (USA) 2:42:40 18 Barbara Schmidt (Can) 2:45:21 19 Lesley Matthews (Can) 2:47:15 20 Carrie Hewitt (Can) 2:55:57 21 Michelle Klapatiuk (Can) 22 Allison Rose (Can) 3:35:48 DNF Margie Smith (Can) DNF Lyndsey Clapperton (Can) DNF Kim Godman (Can) DNF Donna Benitez (Can) DNF Michelle Ellis (Can) DNF Julie Nucci (GBr)

Masters Men (40+) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alec Petro (USA) 4:08:10 2 Bjorn Morisbak (Nor) 0:03:34 3 Calvin Zaryski (Can) 0:03:37 4 Darren Robinson (Can) 0:13:25 5 Dean Etienne (Can) 0:19:34 6 Rob Krushel (Can) 0:23:47 7 Andy Aufschnaiter (Can) 0:24:15 8 Franck Gimard (Can) 0:25:27 9 Brad Tymchuk (Can) 0:31:20 10 Geoff Clark (Can) 0:33:25 11 Ray Woodruff (USA) 0:34:23 12 Sean McLaughlin (USA) 0:41:50 13 Doug Nottebrock (Can) 0:46:42 14 Pete Eaton (Can) 0:47:23 15 Michael McCormack (USA) 0:48:26 16 Curtis Burge (USA) 0:49:42 17 John Chambers (Can) 0:49:44 18 John Miele (Can) 0:51:13 19 Garth Campbell (Can) 0:56:29 20 Daniel Cyr (Can) 0:57:15 21 Tim Hudema (Can) 1:00:22 22 Stuart Neal (Can) 1:11:51 23 Dorian Medlicott (Can) 1:12:13 24 Frans Hettinga (Can) 1:17:40 25 Tom Ryan (Can) 1:17:53 26 Darren Dyck (Can) 1:17:57 27 Dave Eleiter (Can) 1:18:05 28 Rod Batycky (Can) 1:19:32 29 J. James Friesen (Can) 1:28:44 30 Dave Johnston (Can) 1:29:20 31 Brad Fuller (Can) 1:29:42 32 Jeff Forsyth (Irl) 1:31:40 33 Juan Pablo Santiagos (Chi) 1:34:14 34 Clive Burke (Can) 1:38:58 35 Dominic Orsler (Can) 1:41:21 36 Trevor Warne (Can) 1:41:22 37 Scott Diehl (Can) 1:41:23 38 Paul Starnino (Can) 1:41:24 39 Scott Bratt (Can) 1:44:36 40 Stan Mayer (Can) 1:46:11 41 Roger Smith (Can) 1:48:19 42 James Szarko (Can) 1:50:17 43 Nelson Whitmore (Can) 1:52:48 44 Chris Gregson (Can) 1:52:52 45 Bruce Barker (Can) 1:52:53 46 Scott Gerecke (Can) 1:53:15 47 Ed Tuggle (Can) 1:53:16 48 Scott Matzelle (USA) 1:56:36 49 Neil Symington (Can) 1:56:37 50 Glenn Eleiter (Can) 2:00:20 51 Steve Kutina (USA) 2:00:25 52 Travis Huch (USA) 2:01:04 53 Steve Lougheed (Can) 2:09:36 54 Dave Taillefer (Can) 2:12:11 55 Scott Mccallum (Can) 2:14:08 56 Walter Pavlic (Can) 2:18:42 57 Len Pedersen (Can) 2:26:53 59 Edgar Pulido (Mex) 2:34:06 60 Mark Nutley (Can) 2:35:18 61 Kevin Worobey (Can) 2:47:16 62 Dave Rathnow (Can) 2:47:51 63 Patrick De Sayve (Mex) 2:49:13 64 Stefan Mundt (Can) 2:54:34 65 Peter Roker (Can) 2:54:55 66 Mark Kamachi (Can) 2:54:56 67 Eric Drolet (Can) 3:02:31 68 James Heelan (Can) 3:37:31 69 Pablo Toribio (USA) 70 David Deere (Can) 71 Burke Linttell (Can) 72 Valois Gonzalez (USA) 73 Manuel Pachano (Ven)

TransRockies general classification after stage 3

Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Barry Wicks (USA) & Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona 8:54:02 2 Stefan Widmer (Can) & Marty Lazarski (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory 0:34:38 3 Wouter Declercq (Bel) & Wesley Luca (Bel) granville-trustteam 1:05:58 4 Will Kelsay (USA) & Matt Boobar (USA) Team Sugoi 1:27:37 5 Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek 1:28:16 6 Filip Kuzniak (Pol) & Szymon Zacharski (Pol) mtbtrophy.com team 1:29:23 7 Jonathon Firth (Can) & Drew Simson (Can) Planet Foods/Cafe racers 1:39:28 8 Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Pierre-Yves Nadeau (Can) Nativo Concept 1:52:02 9 Marcus Wallmeyer (Ger) & Andreas Krakau (Ger) www.supernova-lights.com 2:12:56 10 Simon Dove (Can) & Peter Tondl (Can) Sweet Pete's Bikes 2:34:27 11 Asbjorn Rudolf Hansen (Nor) & TorbjÃ¸rn KÃ¥gen (Nor) GyldenlÃ¸ve Cigar Selskab 2:41:59 12 Shaun Van Zyl (Can) & Jonn Teghtmeyer (Can) Team Poser sports 2:44:01 13 Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Woeckener (Ger) No granny gear 3:03:13 14 Roberto Bo (Mex) & Octavio Corona (Mex) Aztana 3:08:35 15 Michael Sarnecki (Can) & Mike Blennerhassett (Can) Team Pedal 3:19:48 16 Andy Perle (Irl) & Kilian Perle (Irl) Team Perle 3:29:21 17 Kirk Schmiedge (Can) & Wade Bourassa (Can) The 5-0 3:35:21 18 Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek NSA 3:47:05 19 Alvaro Del Coso (Spa) & Ivan Casanovas (Spa) GARCIA CUGAT FOUNDATION 3:50:37 20 Stephen Winton (GBr) & Keith Tatley (RSA) Team Specialized Endura Attack 3:52:25 21 Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned) & eelko mosselman magura q-race team 4:19:20 22 Jason Reid (Can) & David Asselstine (Can) SFE Racing by Maxxam & Morgan 4:23:46 23 Neil Clarke (Can) & Cory Zetterstrom (Can) Bruce's Cycle Works 4:24:51 24 Matt Staneland (Can) & Victor Vassallo (Can) Bear Paw Bakery 4:33:35 25 Craig Furlong (Can) & Kurtis Averill (Can) Potlickers 1 4:35:17 26 Cory Rutberg (Can) & Ryan Jordan (Can) The Jorberg Experience 4:46:05 27 Paul Gough (GBr) & Graeme Lewis (GBr) Below Zero 4:55:40 28 Pascal Noppe (Bel) & Filip Markey (Bel) Team Skelle 5:00:20 29 Inigo Castillo (Mex) & Felipe Cantero Gutierrez (Spa) Frescos 5:01:06 30 Timothy Gladysz (Can) & Scott Bennet (Can) Scoot Thrusters 5:19:40 31 Ramon Rivas (Mex) & Ernesto Rivas (Mex) Rivas / Rivas 5:26:22 32 Ed Breland (Can) & Grant Christie (Can) Grizzly Bait 5:29:26 33 Darin Bullivant (Can) & Dave Hart (Can) Dare to Dream Extreme 5:50:35 34 Dan McDonald (Can) & Ian Jones (GBr) Fernie Physiotherapy 6:06:52 35 Josh Hines (Can) & Todd Cheram (Can) Ten Hour Battery 6:07:11 36 Wayne Mihalicz (Can) & Ed Stiles (Can) District of elkford 6:20:41 37 Tyler Hope (Can) & Jeremy Gizen (Can) TBA 6:49:09 38 Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Jairo Bradbury (Bra) Danda Bike 7:10:51 39 Alberto Carmona Bosch (Bra) & Ariel Leoni (Bra) Blues Brothers 7:31:17 40 Francois Bedard (Can) & Mathieu Nadeau (Can) Lessard bicycle/BD 8:41:06 41 Sean McDonnell (Can) & Colin Jackson (Can) East Meets West 9:16:16 42 Neil Hallam (GBr) & Willliam Moore (Irl) Celtic Wind 9:37:40 43 Matt Bailey (GBr) & Jamie Arbib (GBr) Team 468 9:59:11 44 Michael Shepley (Can) & Chris Dorion (Can) De-Cadence 45 Nir Heler (Can) & Avi Meckier (Aus) Racing Snails 46 Javier Hita (Spa) & Fredi Raurich (Spa) Mastilfels 47 Mark DeBello (USA) & Jacob Parker (USA) Victorious Secret

80+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milan Spolc (Cze) & Martin Horak (Cze) Czechmaster 9:47:31 2 Pete Turnbull (GBr) & George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Abergavenny RC 0:07:47 3 Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can) Deadgoat Racing/RMCC 0:43:43 4 David Hayward (GBr) & Michael Powell (GBr) Team Midas 0:59:49 5 Eric Grotefeld (Swi) & Ralph Sigg (Swi) Backyard MTB 1:28:13 6 Lonn Bate (Can) & Steve Walsh (Can) SchmoeGoat Racing 1:47:27 7 Evan Plews (USA) & Jon Gould (USA) Bob's Bicycles/evanplews.com 1:58:48 8 Richard Deglise SWI & Jean-Michel Deglise SWI Altmann Sport 2:04:25 9 Kirk Chambers (Can) & Rhett Losey (Can) Team DSG 2:26:50 10 Dennis Marineau (Can) & Dan Sigouin (Can) 29 Toes 2:37:28 11 Albie Malan (Can) & Shayne Burwell (Can) Beauty Sleep 2:41:57 12 Shayne Soetaert (Can) & Todd Loewen (Can) Fernie Boys 3:29:37 13 Andrew Holmes (Can) & Mark MacKenzie (Can) Ride Fast Take Chances 3:34:00 14 Martijn Poelen (Can) & Patrick Vissers (Ned) Dutchies 3:41:55 15 Fredrik Meltzer (Nor) & Ola Hendseth (Nor) Ken & Dale 3:45:43 16 Ken Wirda (Can) & Dan Janzen (Can) Trance Formers 3:54:40 17 Mark Butshler (Can) & Nicoll Keith (Can) Tinhorn Creek Crush Club 4:07:39 18 Rodrigo Monroy (USA) & Alejandro Ibarra (Mex) Astray Dogs 4:14:16 19 William Lindsay (Oma) & Charlie Malone (Can) Tartan Tarts 4:30:59 20 Albert Krauss (Ger) & Rene Koschewa (Ger) Outdoor Base 4:44:34 21 Les Van der Roest (Can) & Greg Bergen (Can) vanderroest 5:10:26 22 William Warden (GBr) & Stephen King (GBr) Dundee Thistle 5:20:19 23 Harold Charest (Can) & martin gregoire (Can) Le yeti 5:21:22 24 Dieter Hachenberg (GBr) & Illya Rudkin (GBr) Fighting Forty 5:25:22 25 Charles Mitchell (Ned) & Dirk Nevelsteen (UAE) Racing from Russia 5:30:16 26 Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane 5:34:57 27 Raimund Welte (Ger) & Andrej Zupanic (Ger) Blue 6:31:49 28 Sergio Torrens (Spa) & Jose Torrens (Bra) The turtle brothers 6:36:04 29 Brian King (USA) & Scott Talbert (USA) Team Pisgah 7:15:29 30 Benjamin Bourse (Bra) & Luis Elortondo (USA) Lindoia Twins 7:24:10 31 Alexander Sprung (Ger) & Fritz Mueller (Ger) Flott-wie-nix 7:53:56 32 Pieter Van der Merwe (RSA) & Rogerio Gomes (Bra) Brasa team (Brazil/South Africa) 8:25:43 33 Carlos Leon (USA) & David Fernandez (Dom) Before Old Age 34 Juan Galarza (USA) & Rudy Augsburger (USA) Got culo? 35 Javier Whittingslow (Bra) & Mario Gustavo Bacce (USA) Bacci - Witty

Open Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alana Heise (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can) Terrascape-Deadgoat Racing * 12:10:04 2 Magi Scallion (Can) & Kate Scallion (Can) Matching Jersies 1:01:28 3 Kira McClellan (Can) & Linda Huh (Can) Suarez Senoritas 2:45:40 4 Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Shannon Holden (USA) Vanderkitten/Velo Bella 4:06:39 5 Marlene Hogarth (Can) & Laurel Shuttleworth (Can) Hot Flashes 4:17:19 6 Luciana Cox (Bra) & Adriana Boccia (Bra) Flower People 5:15:58 7 Sierra Van der Meer (Can) & Jennifer Roberts (Can) Fat Tire Ballerinas

Open Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Neilson (Can) & Mical Dyck (Can) Trek Canada/Terrascape 10:05:35 2 Gretchen Reeves (USA) & Cannon Shockley (USA) Tokyo Joes/Tennessee Pass Cookhouse 0:11:46 3 Wendy Simms (Can) & Normon Thibault (Can) Kona-Frontrunners 0:35:29 4 Andy Stadelmann (Swi) & Karin Schuepbach (Swi) Swiss Mountain Goats 2:21:03 5 Anke Dannowski (Ger) & Felix Breske (Ger) bo-racing team & mtb-orienteering germany 2:33:27 6 Martijn Bilthof (Ned) & Petra de Bruin (Ned) Team Nijmegen 2:41:20 7 Stefan Plas (Bel) & Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel) Fizik Bike Tribe 3:42:11 8 Zoe Procter (GBr) & Ed Procter (GBr) Bowline climbing club 4:10:20 9 Tammy Simmons (Can) & Jeremy Simmons (Can) Trek Store Barrie 4:26:12 10 Patrizio Morlacci (GBr) & Angelina Gabellone (RSA) Jambo 5:13:07 11 Andrea Perezgil (Mex) & Fernando Del Olmo (Mex) Factor Bike 5:44:33 12 Pamela Roy (Can) & vidal michaud (Can) Bike for Jasper Oxygen 7:02:52 13 Keith Brodsky (Can) & Jill Homer (USA) Rocky Mountain Trail Trash 7:36:59 14 Tim Harper (Can) & Ali Metzger (Can) Wait4TNA 8:20:37 15 Borja Gomez Alsius (Spa) & Adelaida de Foxa Eymar (Spa) Borade 16 Ryan Nock (Can) & Mariesa Nock (Can) Fun Loving Criminals

80 + Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mario Roma (Bra) & Adriana Nascimento (Bra) Brasil Soul MTB Team 12:54:27 2 Clint Ball (USA) & Karen Tremaine (USA) Blues' Clueless 0:38:57 3 Sinead Fitzgibbon (USA) & dennis loebs (USA) Bogbrook Bogmen 1:27:11 4 Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Dynamic Charlotte Duo 1:34:51 5 Ted Weiss (USA) & Sandy Weiss (USA) VeloForce Tandem 2:14:18 6 Tony Southwell (Can) & Corinne McKernan (Can) Paradocs 3:29:46 7 Mark Halwa (Can) & Lori Halwa (Can) Always Right & Always Wrong 4:19:22 8 Janet Jones (Can) & Bruce Jones (Can) Two Jones 5:02:18 9 Rory Munslow (GBr) & sherry munslow (Can) Team Munchkin

100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joe McCarthy (Can) & Randy Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers 12:54:58 2 Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & the Stick Man 3:21:07 3 Peter Meijler (Ned) & Gerard Prince (Ned) Dutch-connection 3:24:49 4 John Clark (NZl) & Ken Scott (NZl) Henderson Cycles Alexandra NZ 3:40:11 5 Ilse Kroener (Ger) & Ullrich Wuensch (Ger) Lalung La 4:57:50 6 Leonard Mushtuk (Can) & Gary Daelman (Can) Older Bud Wiser 5:55:07 7 Rory Cattanach (Can) & Michael Berger (Can) Don Valley Boys 6:38:51 8 Ricardo Garcia (Bra) & Marcelo Silveira JÃºnior (Bra) Peabiru Brazil Team 9:45:53

TR3 final general classification

Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Plaxton (Can) 2 Cory Wallace (Can) 0:10:33 3 Adam Craig (USA) 0:18:14 4 Matthew Hadley (Can) 0:29:28 5 Carl Decker (USA) 0:31:36 6 Ian Auld (Can) 1:05:53 7 David Gonda (Can) 1:22:26 8 Michael McCalla (USA) 1:36:02 9 Matthew Farquharson (Can) 1:38:43 10 Luke Way (Can) 1:41:48 11 Ryan Correy (Can) 1:52:30 12 Jonny Friesen (Can) 1:54:19 13 Steve Martins (Can) 2:04:47 14 Juan Munster (USA) 2:04:57 15 Thomas Vandendaele (Bel) 2:09:44 16 Sloane Anderson (USA) 2:11:34 17 Juan Garcia Casatti (USA) 2:16:51 18 Rob Hewitt (Can) 2:18:58 19 Blake Zumbrunnen (USA) 2:23:30 20 Erik Bakke (Can) 2:30:07 21 Matthew Hirschey (USA) 2:33:03 22 Jesse Mong (Can) 2:34:55 23 Kurtis Bond (Can) 2:44:25 24 Brent Rosvold (Can) 2:47:40 25 Sean Bartlett (Can) 2:58:03 26 Eric De Nys (Can) 3:03:04 27 Grant Hvizdos (Can) 3:05:38 28 Ken Hurd (Can) 3:08:09 29 Donald Arsenault (Can) 3:09:22 30 Jason Redfern (Can) 3:19:20 31 Trevor Pombert (Can) 3:20:49 32 Aaron Glover (Can) 3:28:05 33 Jason De Rijk (Can) 3:32:35 34 Jess Kruchoski (USA) 3:38:38 35 Cam Baty (Can) 3:43:47 36 Sean Messing (Can) 3:45:32 37 Phil Puurunen (Can) 3:48:33 38 Peter Fenton (USA) 3:59:57 39 Onil Ray (Can) 4:01:48 40 Anjo Roelofs (Can) 4:05:55 41 James Keevel (Can) 4:15:16 42 Michael Gibson (Can) 4:19:02 43 Rafael Alves (Bra) 4:20:28 44 Joshua Maximon (USA) 4:20:36 45 Kevan Wilkie (Can) 4:20:38 46 Husain Esmail (Can) 4:24:03 47 Matthew Wilkie (Can) 4:28:47 48 Gordon Craib (Can) 4:35:50 49 Derick Berry (Can) 4:39:27 50 Blair Maciura (Can) 4:43:48 51 Stephen Hanus (Can) 4:57:26 52 John Skrypnyk (Can) 5:20:37 53 Steve Kelly (Can) 5:21:21 54 Greg Sylvestre (Can) 5:27:33 55 Bas Van Lankvelt (Can) 5:32:05 56 Jason Poitras (Can) 5:43:15 57 Jorge Rivas (Mex) 5:54:46 58 Russell Braun (Can) 6:03:33 59 Glen Whittington (GBr) 6:11:52 60 Hans Frei (Mex) 6:14:31 61 Mark Balkenende (USA) 6:16:55 62 Sheldon Smart (Can) 6:27:44 63 Tom Kutina (USA) 6:28:49 64 Steve Wenger (Can) 6:29:11 65 Sam Mothana (Can) 6:51:50 66 Ian Jones (Can) 6:55:36 67 Kris Aksomitis (Can) 7:25:26 68 Bryan Danard (Can) 7:26:24 69 Andrew Williams (Can) 7:34:21 70 Tim Borys (Can) 7:40:53 71 Scott McKnight (Can) 7:57:44 72 Jay Parkin (Can) 8:15:47 73 Sarel Van der Walt (Can) 8:37:22 74 Jay Averill (Can) 8:59:09 75 Darren Engels (Can) 9:09:05 76 Craig Watson (Can) 9:21:03 77 Andrew Webb (Can) 9:53:46 78 Ross McNaughton (Can) 10:20:12 79 Robert Ungerer (Can) 10:41:47 80 Warren Ellis (Can) 81 Werner Folscher (Can) 82 Bryce Jamieson (Can) 83 Wesley Arthur (Can) 84 Homero Sanchez (Mex) 85 Graham Skilliter (Can)

Open Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kelli Emmett (USA) 10:05:01 2 Rosemarie Gerspacher (Can) 1:14:02 3 Carrie Edwards (USA) 1:59:26 4 Heidi Volpe (USA) 2:04:45 5 Christine Misseghers (Can) 2:06:43 6 Lisa Le Poole (Can) 2:55:04 7 Krista Turcasso (Can) 3:13:27 8 Michelle Chow (Can) 3:40:44 9 Julie Kelly (Can) 4:27:52 10 Margo Downey (Can) 4:59:00 11 Pam Pearson (Can) 5:24:05 12 Cindy Maloney (Can) 5:35:35 13 Deb Zupancic (USA) 6:01:38 14 Beverly Watson (Can) 6:26:02 15 Richelle Love (Can) 6:28:05 16 Julia O'Shannassy (Can) 7:12:33 17 Julie Urlaub (USA) 7:19:33 18 Lesley Matthews (Can) 7:57:45 19 Barbara Schmidt (Can) 8:00:18 20 Michelle Klapatiuk (Can) 8:03:16 21 Carrie Hewitt (Can) 8:03:44 22 Allison Rose (Can) 9:21:35 23 Margie Smith (Can) 24 Lyndsey Clapperton (Can) 25 Kim Godman (Can) 26 Donna Benitez (Can) 27 Michelle Ellis (Can) 28 Julie Nucci (GBr)