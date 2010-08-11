Trending

Creek crossings were a warmup for the river crossings to come later in the week. Unless, of course you fall...

80+ Mixed Division Leaders Mario Roma and Adriana Nascimento rode to the stage victory today.

It's can get a little lonely in the wilds of the Rockies.

Open Mixed leaders Cannon Shockley (f) and Gretchen Reeves are dwarfed by the scenery.

Kelli Emmett grinds to the top of the pass en route to the GC win.

TR3 masters winner Alec Petro won his second stage today.

Adam Craig rides above the tree line.

Matt Hadley rides with the leading Kona Team off the top of the Great Divide.

Mical Dyck and Jeff Neilsen rode to their first stage win of 2010 in the open mixed category.

Kris Sneddon leads Matt Hadley up the climb.

Max Plaxton shows the strain as he crests the day's major climb.

It can get a little lonely in the wilds of the Rockies.

Stage three of the 2010 TransRockies was officially the most remote day of the event with a route that travelled deep into some of the wildest, most spectacular terrain in the lower Canadian Rockies and included a new crossing of the Great Divide that dropped riders in a place more remote and further from civilization than many of them had been before.

The weather added to the untamed feel of the day with swirling, scudding dark clouds that moved in and out of the area rapidly threatening rain but not delivering. The remote Etherington Creek Campground was subject to the same weather with clear sky thunderclaps and ominous clouds that, luckily, did little more than sweep past the valley campground located at more than 1600 metres above sea level.

While the open men's and open women's standings had been relatively static over the first two stages, the open mixed and 80+ men's divisions were much more open and stage three continued the trend with a change of overall leader in the open mixed division and another tight three-way finish in the 80+ men setting up a dramatic last half of the race.

After two straight stage wins in the open mixed division, Gretchen Reeves and Cannon Shockley (Tokyo Joes) suffered through a tough stage three, giving up 15 minutes to stage winners and new overall leaders Mical Dyck and Jeff Neilson (Terrscape/Trek Canada), the 2009 TransRockies champions. Normon Thibault and Wendy Simms moved one step up the podium to second but remain in third place overall.

In the 80+ men's division, 2009 champions Czech Masters won their second straight stage with a narrow four-minute gap over the British Duo of Team Mule Bar/Abergavenny RC, who are hanging tight and preparing for a big push to overcome their eight-minute overall deficit on the more technical stages where they feel they have an advantage.

In the open men's division, the Kona duo of Kris Sneddon and Barry Wicks extended their lead with a dominant ride to grab their third straight stage win. Making their first appearance on the podium were Team Timex/Sugoi duo Will Kelsay and Matt Boobar, a pair of elite multisport athletes who put their running legs to good use on the big climb to place second on the stage.

This finish was even more impressive considering Will's broken derailleur hanger that forced him to turn it into an emergency single speed for the last part of the stage. Kelsay, who also completed last year's race is seeking to become the first athlete to finish the TransRockies Bike and TransRockies Run double in the same year.

The open women's category maintained the status quo with the Terrascape/Deadgoat Racing duo of Alana Heise and Trish Graczyk winning their third straight stage over the Matching Jerseys Scallion sisters duo. In the 100+ category, the Mountaincruzers (Joe McCarthy/Randy Walker) have established a big lead and look like they're going to run away with the overall. Multiple TransRockies finishers Simon Parker and Jim Seethram are having their best ride yet and sit in second place overall in the 100+ Division.

After the wildest ride of the year, the TransRockies riders head out into the spectacular trails of Kananaskis Country for stage four. The style of riding will change and you can expect the top finishers to shuffle again. It would be a surprise if at least one or two sets of leaders' jerseys don't move again after the day.

Plaxton and Emmett wrap up TR3 titles

The final stage of the 2010 TR3 took riders from the civilised surroundings of Elkford, British Columbia, deep into the wilds of the Canadian Rockies and represented the last chance for the closely bunched top riders in the open men's division to move up in their divisions and grab more of the UCI points and cash on offer.

Having split the first two stages, Max Plaxton (Shoair/Specialized) and Cory Wallace (KONA) were battling with Adam Craig for the overall title with everything to ride for on the final day. The stage had three distinct phases; a long rolling approach climb followed by a sheer 1000-plus metre grind up to the day's high point at the crossing of the Great Divide and finally a raw, steep and technical 15km descent to the finish line.

Off the start, pace groups quickly formed to better check off the 40km until the steepest sections began. Plaxton, Craig and Wallace rode together until the 35km mark when Wallace and Plaxton upped the tempo, dropping Craig just a couple of kilometres before the second feed station.

They rode and pushed together up the climb but disaster struck Wallace on the roughest early part of the technical descent when he cut the sidewall on his lightweight tubeless tyre and had to stop for an emergency trailside repair. "I was worried the whole time on the descent and thought about stopping to put tubes in my tyres," said Wallace.

Wallace was able to hold off a rapidly closing Matt Hadley (Canadian National Team) to grab second place in a time of 3:35:10. He also moved up to second place in the overall standings when Adam Craig also struggled and ended up finishing fourth, 12 minutes behind Wallace but grabbing third in the overall standings. The top five was rounded out by Matt Hadley and Carl Decker (Team Giant).

Free to descend more conservatively, Plaxton got to the bottom unscathed and rode across the finish line solo in 3:30:04 to confirm his second stage win and the overall title. "I felt great through the whole race and am looking forward to getting home for a quick break and another training block before the World Cup Finals and World Championships," said Plaxton.

"I really want to thank the organisers of the TransRockies for sanctioning the event with the UCI. It's really important for guys who race world cups like me and Adam (Craig) to be able to get some UCI points and get better start line positions at those races."

After two dominant performances in stages one and two, it was no surprise that Kelli Emmett tore through stage three to a clear 20-minute win and victory in the overall standings. Rosemarie Gerspacher had held down second place since stage one and she again finished second on stage to confirm her overall placing.

Carrie Edwards grabbed fourth on stage three to confirm third place in the overall standings, holding off a hard-charging Heidi Volpe who managed to move up from eighth on stage one and finish in fourth overall, just two minutes ahead of local hero Christine Misseghers of Crowsnest Pass, Alberta, who grabbed fifth place overall.

In the master men (40+) division, Alec Petro from Massachusetts held onto the lead he had grabbed on stage two with another stage victory and strong performance to hold off endurance sport legend Calvin Zaryski of Calgary, who was able to take second place overall from fellow Calgarian and first stage winner Geoff Clark, who held onto third place overall despite a tough ride which saw him finish half an hour behind the winners.

For some TR3 riders, three days in the Rockies was more than enough but many more will board the shuttles after the awards ceremony wishing that they could stick around for another day or two of epic scenery, great trails and unbeatable camaraderie. After a sellout in its second year, the TR3 is bound to be even more in demand in 2011 when the TransRockies will celebrate its 10th anniversary.

TransRockies stage 3

Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barry Wicks (USA) & Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona3:37:27
2Will Kelsay (USA) & Matt Boobar (USA) Team Sugoi0:25:42
3Stefan Widmer (Can) & Marty Lazarski (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory0:27:17
4Wouter Declercq (Bel) & Wesley Luca (Bel) granville-trustteam0:29:53
5Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek0:31:44
6Filip Kuzniak (Pol) & Szymon Zacharski (Pol) mtbtrophy.com team0:35:03
7Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Pierre-Yves Nadeau (Can) Nativo Concept0:48:09
8Marcus Wallmeyer (Ger) & Andreas Krakau (Ger) www.supernova-lights.com0:48:13
9Jonathon Firth (Can) & Drew Simson (Can) Planet Foods/Cafe racers0:54:57
10Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Woeckener (Ger) No granny gear0:55:39
11Simon Dove (Can) & Peter Tondl (Can) Sweet Pete's Bikes0:58:17
12Shaun Van Zyl (Can) & Jonn Teghtmeyer (Can) Team Poser sports1:07:29
13Asbjorn Rudolf Hansen (Nor) & TorbjÃ¸rn KÃ¥gen (Nor) GyldenlÃ¸ve Cigar Selskab1:09:00
14Roberto Bo (Mex) & Octavio Corona (Mex) Aztana1:11:25
15Alvaro Del Coso (Spa) & Ivan Casanovas (Spa) GARCIA CUGAT FOUNDATION1:17:32
16Michael Sarnecki (Can) & Mike Blennerhassett (Can) Team Pedal1:22:24
17Andy Perle (Irl) & Kilian Perle (Irl) Team Perle1:23:55
18Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned) & eelko mosselman magura q-race team1:27:37
19Timothy Gladysz (Can) & Scott Bennet (Can) Scoot Thrusters1:28:23
20Cory Rutberg (Can) & Ryan Jordan (Can) The Jorberg Experience1:29:20
21Inigo Castillo (Mex) & Felipe Cantero Gutierrez (Spa) Frescos1:30:37
22Stephen Winton (GBr) & Keith Tatley (RSA) Team Specialized Endura Attack1:32:28
23Kirk Schmiedge (Can) & Wade Bourassa (Can) The 5-01:32:34
24Pascal Noppe (Bel) & Filip Markey (Bel) Team Skelle1:38:38
25Paul Gough (GBr) & Graeme Lewis (GBr) Below Zero1:43:24
26Ed Breland (Can) & Grant Christie (Can) Grizzly Bait1:43:40
27Ramon Rivas (Mex) & Ernesto Rivas (Mex) Rivas / Rivas1:44:13
28Neil Clarke (Can) & Cory Zetterstrom (Can) Bruce's Cycle Works1:45:35
29Jason Reid (Can) & David Asselstine (Can) SFE Racing by Maxxam & Morgan1:47:08
30Darin Bullivant (Can) & Dave Hart (Can) Dare to Dream Extreme1:48:12
31Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek NSA2:08:18
32Josh Hines (Can) & Todd Cheram (Can) Ten Hour Battery2:14:39
33Wayne Mihalicz (Can) & Ed Stiles (Can) District of elkford2:18:59
34Dan McDonald (Can) & Ian Jones (GBr) Fernie Physiotherapy2:26:19
35Tyler Hope (Can) & Jeremy Gizen (Can) TBA2:29:49
36Craig Furlong (Can) & Kurtis Averill (Can) Potlickers 12:35:51
37Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Jairo Bradbury (Bra) Danda Bike2:39:00
38Alberto Carmona Bosch (Bra) & Ariel Leoni (Bra) Blues Brothers2:41:00
39Matt Staneland (Can) & Victor Vassallo (Can) Bear Paw Bakery2:44:25
40Francois Bedard (Can) & Mathieu Nadeau (Can) Lessard bicycle/BD3:12:09
41Neil Hallam (GBr) & Willliam Moore (Irl) Celtic Wind3:18:50
42Matt Bailey (GBr) & Jamie Arbib (GBr) Team 4683:58:04
43Michael Shepley (Can) & Chris Dorion (Can) De-Cadence
44Nir Heler (Can) & Avi Meckier (Aus) Racing Snails
45Javier Hita (Spa) & Fredi Raurich (Spa) Mastilfels
46Mark DeBello (USA) & Jacob Parker (USA) Victorious Secret

80+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milan Spolc (Cze) & Martin Horak (Cze) Czechmaster3:58:34
2Pete Turnbull (GBr) & George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Abergavenny RC0:03:37
3Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can) Deadgoat Racing/RMCC0:18:24
4David Hayward (GBr) & Michael Powell (GBr) Team Midas0:19:38
5Eric Grotefeld (Swi) & Ralph Sigg (Swi) Backyard MTB0:30:16
6Lonn Bate (Can) & Steve Walsh (Can) SchmoeGoat Racing0:40:33
7Richard Deglise SWI & Jean-Michel Deglise SWI Altmann Sport0:46:17
8Dennis Marineau (Can) & Dan Sigouin (Can) 29 Toes0:52:02
9Kirk Chambers (Can) & Rhett Losey (Can) Team DSG0:52:09
10Albie Malan (Can) & Shayne Burwell (Can) Beauty Sleep1:04:02
11Pieter Van der Merwe (RSA) & Rogerio Gomes (Bra) Brasa team (Brazil/South Africa)1:09:01
12Martijn Poelen (Can) & Patrick Vissers (Ned) Dutchies1:14:28
13Shayne Soetaert (Can) & Todd Loewen (Can) Fernie Boys1:18:02
14Andrew Holmes (Can) & Mark MacKenzie (Can) Ride Fast Take Chances1:19:01
15Ken Wirda (Can) & Dan Janzen (Can) Trance Formers1:21:15
16Evan Plews (USA) & Jon Gould (USA) Bob's Bicycles/evanplews.com0:27:16
17Albert Krauss (Ger) & Rene Koschewa (Ger) Outdoor Base1:30:13
18Rodrigo Monroy (USA) & Alejandro Ibarra (Mex) Astray Dogs1:36:44
19Fredrik Meltzer (Nor) & Ola Hendseth (Nor) Ken & Dale1:37:59
20William Lindsay (Oma) & Charlie Malone (Can) Tartan Tarts1:38:04
21Les Van der Roest (Can) & Greg Bergen (Can) vanderroest1:49:41
22Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane1:53:33
23Harold Charest (Can) & martin gregoire (Can) Le yeti1:57:54
24Dieter Hachenberg (GBr) & Illya Rudkin (GBr) Fighting Forty2:02:26
25Mark Butshler (Can) & Nicoll Keith (Can) Tinhorn Creek Crush Club2:06:11
26Charles Mitchell (Ned) & Dirk Nevelsteen (UAE) Racing from Russia2:07:03
27William Warden (GBr) & Stephen King (GBr) Dundee Thistle2:11:56
28Sergio Torrens (Spa) & Jose Torrens (Bra) The turtle brothers2:20:43
29Raimund Welte (Ger) & Andrej Zupanic (Ger) Blue2:21:07
30Brian King (USA) & Scott Talbert (USA) Team Pisgah3:03:45
31Alexander Sprung (Ger) & Fritz Mueller (Ger) Flott-wie-nix3:04:01
32Benjamin Bourse (Bra) & Luis Elortondo (USA) Lindoia Twins3:44:43
33Carlos Leon (USA) & David Fernandez (Dom) Before Old Age
34Juan Galarza (USA) & Rudy Augsburger (USA) Got culo?
35Javier Whittingslow (Bra) & Mario Gustavo Bacce (USA) Bacci - Witty

Open Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alana Heise (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can) Terrascape-Deadgoat Racing *4:52:41
2Magi Scallion (Can) & Kate Scallion (Can) Matching Jersies0:31:39
3Kira McClellan (Can) & Linda Huh (Can) Suarez Senoritas0:50:39
4Marlene Hogarth (Can) & Laurel Shuttleworth (Can) Hot Flashes1:17:46
5Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Shannon Holden (USA) Vanderkitten/Velo Bella1:35:05
6Luciana Cox (Bra) & Adriana Boccia (Bra) Flower People1:54:14
7Sierra Van der Meer (Can) & Jennifer Roberts (Can) Fat Tire Ballerinas

Open Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Neilson (Can) & Mical Dyck (Can) Trek Canada/Terrascape4:02:28
2Wendy Simms (Can) & Normon Thibault (Can) Kona-Frontrunners0:12:25
3Gretchen Reeves (USA) & Cannon Shockley (USA) Tokyo Joes/Tennessee Pass Cookhouse0:15:07
4Martijn Bilthof (Ned) & Petra de Bruin (Ned) Team Nijmegen0:50:42
5Andy Stadelmann (Swi) & Karin Schuepbach (Swi) Swiss Mountain Goats0:54:52
6Anke Dannowski (Ger) & Felix Breske (Ger) bo-racing team & mtb-orienteering germany1:01:02
7Zoe Procter (GBr) & Ed Procter (GBr) Bowline climbing club1:14:52
8Stefan Plas (Bel) & Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel) Fizik Bike Tribe1:25:22
9Tammy Simmons (Can) & Jeremy Simmons (Can) Trek Store Barrie1:47:09
10Patrizio Morlacci (GBr) & Angelina Gabellone (RSA) Jambo1:49:07
11Andrea Perezgil (Mex) & Fernando Del Olmo (Mex) Factor Bike2:05:00
12Keith Brodsky (Can) & Jill Homer (USA) Rocky Mountain Trail Trash2:52:57
13Pamela Roy (Can) & vidal michaud (Can) Bike for Jasper Oxygen2:57:09
14Tim Harper (Can) & Ali Metzger (Can) Wait4TNA3:11:10
15Borja Gomez Alsius (Spa) & Adelaida de Foxa Eymar (Spa) Borade
16Ryan Nock (Can) & Mariesa Nock (Can) Fun Loving Criminals

80 + Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mario Roma (Bra) & Adriana Nascimento (Bra) Brasil Soul MTB Team5:17:03
2Clint Ball (USA) & Karen Tremaine (USA) Blues' Clueless0:10:37
3Sinead Fitzgibbon (USA) & dennis loebs (USA) Bogbrook Bogmen0:12:23
4Ted Weiss (USA) & Sandy Weiss (USA) VeloForce Tandem0:20:11
5Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Dynamic Charlotte Duo0:26:07
6Tony Southwell (Can) & Corinne McKernan (Can) Paradocs1:10:22
7Mark Halwa (Can) & Lori Halwa (Can) Always Right & Always Wrong1:35:11
8Janet Jones (Can) & Bruce Jones (Can) Two Jones1:37:51
9Rory Munslow (GBr) & sherry munslow (Can) Team Munchkin

100+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe McCarthy (Can) & Randy Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers5:12:46
2Ricardo Garcia (Bra) & Marcelo Silveira JÃºnior (Bra) Peabiru Brazil Team0:41:39
3Peter Meijler (Ned) & Gerard Prince (Ned) Dutch-connection0:57:48
4Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & the Stick Man1:02:25
5John Clark (NZl) & Ken Scott (NZl) Henderson Cycles Alexandra NZ1:29:25
6Ilse Kroener (Ger) & Ullrich Wuensch (Ger) Lalung La1:33:31
7Leonard Mushtuk (Can) & Gary Daelman (Can) Older Bud Wiser2:09:17
8Rory Cattanach (Can) & Michael Berger (Can) Don Valley Boys2:31:01

TR3 stage 3

Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Plaxton (Can)3:30:04
2Cory Wallace (Can)0:05:06
3Matthew Hadley (Can)0:05:54
4Adam Craig (USA)0:17:13
5Carl Decker (USA)0:19:07
6David Gonda (Can)0:30:54
7Ian Auld (Can)
8Matthew Farquharson (Can)0:31:34
9Ryan Correy (Can)0:34:17
10Luke Way (Can)0:37:13
11Thomas Vandendaele (Bel)0:38:07
12Jonny Friesen (Can)0:39:40
13Matthew Hirschey (USA)0:44:14
14Steve Martins (Can)0:47:29
15Juan Munster (USA)0:47:44
16Juan Garcia Casatti (USA)
17Blake Zumbrunnen (USA)0:48:17
18Rob Hewitt (Can)0:48:27
19Erik Bakke (Can)0:53:26
20Jesse Mong (Can)0:55:17
21Kurtis Bond (Can)1:02:22
22Eric De Nys (Can)1:06:48
23Jason Redfern (Can)1:09:29
24Ken Hurd (Can)1:09:30
25Michael McCalla (USA)1:12:13
26Trevor Pombert (Can)1:16:20
27Sean Messing (Can)1:16:28
28Aaron Glover (Can)1:16:53
29Brent Rosvold (Can)1:18:36
30Sean Bartlett (Can)1:19:46
31Grant Hvizdos (Can)1:20:16
32Jason De Rijk (Can)1:21:21
33Sloane Anderson (USA)1:23:05
34Donald Arsenault (Can)1:24:49
35Phil Puurunen (Can)1:26:35
36Jess Kruchoski (USA)1:27:42
37Cam Baty (Can)1:28:33
38Michael Gibson (Can)1:30:02
39Gordon Craib (Can)1:30:38
40Peter Fenton (USA)1:33:46
41Onil Ray (Can)1:35:06
42Blair Maciura (Can)1:35:47
43James Keevel (Can)1:36:30
44Anjo Roelofs (Can)1:37:23
45Rafael Alves (Bra)1:37:32
46Husain Esmail (Can)1:39:52
47Matthew Wilkie (Can)1:40:50
48Kevan Wilkie (Can)
49John Skrypnyk (Can)1:45:52
50Joshua Maximon (USA)1:47:12
51Stephen Hanus (Can)1:52:59
52Hans Frei (Mex)2:08:11
53Jorge Rivas (Mex)2:09:45
54Derick Berry (Can)2:12:03
55Steve Wenger (Can)2:16:18
56Jason Poitras (Can)2:17:40
57Russell Braun (Can)2:21:32
58Steve Kelly (Can)2:22:06
59Ian Jones (Can)2:27:14
60Mark Balkenende (USA)2:30:29
61Glen Whittington (GBr)2:33:48
62Andrew Williams (Can)2:33:49
63Tom Kutina (USA)2:38:25
64Bas Van Lankvelt (Can)2:43:12
65Greg Sylvestre (Can)2:43:13
66Sheldon Smart (Can)2:47:40
67Sam Mothana (Can)2:53:36
68Darren Engels (Can)3:03:33
69Jay Parkin (Can)3:10:25
70Scott McKnight (Can)
71Bryan Danard (Can)3:11:05
72Kris Aksomitis (Can)3:11:07
73Tim Borys (Can)3:20:05
74Craig Watson (Can)3:33:02
75Jay Averill (Can)
76Sarel Van der Walt (Can)3:35:13
77Andrew Webb (Can)3:52:02
78Ross McNaughton (Can)3:52:03
79Robert Ungerer (Can)3:59:49
80Werner Folscher (Can)
81Warren Ellis (Can)
82Bryce Jamieson (Can)
83Wesley Arthur (Can)
84Homero Sanchez (Mex)
85Graham Skilliter (Can)

Open Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelli Emmett (USA)4:09:20
2Rosemarie Gerspacher (Can)0:20:34
3Heidi Volpe (USA)0:37:03
4Carrie Edwards (USA)0:43:19
5Christine Misseghers (Can)0:48:35
6Lisa Le Poole (Can)0:57:37
7Michelle Chow (Can)1:09:54
8Krista Turcasso (Can)1:19:04
9Julie Kelly (Can)1:42:47
10Margo Downey (Can)1:48:11
11Pam Pearson (Can)1:52:25
12Cindy Maloney (Can)1:58:36
13Deb Zupancic (USA)2:06:50
14Beverly Watson (Can)2:11:01
15Richelle Love (Can)2:31:45
16Julia O'Shannassy (Can)2:36:57
17Julie Urlaub (USA)2:42:40
18Barbara Schmidt (Can)2:45:21
19Lesley Matthews (Can)2:47:15
20Carrie Hewitt (Can)2:55:57
21Michelle Klapatiuk (Can)
22Allison Rose (Can)3:35:48
DNFMargie Smith (Can)
DNFLyndsey Clapperton (Can)
DNFKim Godman (Can)
DNFDonna Benitez (Can)
DNFMichelle Ellis (Can)
DNFJulie Nucci (GBr)

Masters Men (40+)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alec Petro (USA)4:08:10
2Bjorn Morisbak (Nor)0:03:34
3Calvin Zaryski (Can)0:03:37
4Darren Robinson (Can)0:13:25
5Dean Etienne (Can)0:19:34
6Rob Krushel (Can)0:23:47
7Andy Aufschnaiter (Can)0:24:15
8Franck Gimard (Can)0:25:27
9Brad Tymchuk (Can)0:31:20
10Geoff Clark (Can)0:33:25
11Ray Woodruff (USA)0:34:23
12Sean McLaughlin (USA)0:41:50
13Doug Nottebrock (Can)0:46:42
14Pete Eaton (Can)0:47:23
15Michael McCormack (USA)0:48:26
16Curtis Burge (USA)0:49:42
17John Chambers (Can)0:49:44
18John Miele (Can)0:51:13
19Garth Campbell (Can)0:56:29
20Daniel Cyr (Can)0:57:15
21Tim Hudema (Can)1:00:22
22Stuart Neal (Can)1:11:51
23Dorian Medlicott (Can)1:12:13
24Frans Hettinga (Can)1:17:40
25Tom Ryan (Can)1:17:53
26Darren Dyck (Can)1:17:57
27Dave Eleiter (Can)1:18:05
28Rod Batycky (Can)1:19:32
29J. James Friesen (Can)1:28:44
30Dave Johnston (Can)1:29:20
31Brad Fuller (Can)1:29:42
32Jeff Forsyth (Irl)1:31:40
33Juan Pablo Santiagos (Chi)1:34:14
34Clive Burke (Can)1:38:58
35Dominic Orsler (Can)1:41:21
36Trevor Warne (Can)1:41:22
37Scott Diehl (Can)1:41:23
38Paul Starnino (Can)1:41:24
39Scott Bratt (Can)1:44:36
40Stan Mayer (Can)1:46:11
41Roger Smith (Can)1:48:19
42James Szarko (Can)1:50:17
43Nelson Whitmore (Can)1:52:48
44Chris Gregson (Can)1:52:52
45Bruce Barker (Can)1:52:53
46Scott Gerecke (Can)1:53:15
47Ed Tuggle (Can)1:53:16
48Scott Matzelle (USA)1:56:36
49Neil Symington (Can)1:56:37
50Glenn Eleiter (Can)2:00:20
51Steve Kutina (USA)2:00:25
52Travis Huch (USA)2:01:04
53Steve Lougheed (Can)2:09:36
54Dave Taillefer (Can)2:12:11
55Scott Mccallum (Can)2:14:08
56Walter Pavlic (Can)2:18:42
57Len Pedersen (Can)2:26:53
59Edgar Pulido (Mex)2:34:06
60Mark Nutley (Can)2:35:18
61Kevin Worobey (Can)2:47:16
62Dave Rathnow (Can)2:47:51
63Patrick De Sayve (Mex)2:49:13
64Stefan Mundt (Can)2:54:34
65Peter Roker (Can)2:54:55
66Mark Kamachi (Can)2:54:56
67Eric Drolet (Can)3:02:31
68James Heelan (Can)3:37:31
69Pablo Toribio (USA)
70David Deere (Can)
71Burke Linttell (Can)
72Valois Gonzalez (USA)
73Manuel Pachano (Ven)

TransRockies general classification after stage 3

Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barry Wicks (USA) & Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona8:54:02
2Stefan Widmer (Can) & Marty Lazarski (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory0:34:38
3Wouter Declercq (Bel) & Wesley Luca (Bel) granville-trustteam1:05:58
4Will Kelsay (USA) & Matt Boobar (USA) Team Sugoi1:27:37
5Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek1:28:16
6Filip Kuzniak (Pol) & Szymon Zacharski (Pol) mtbtrophy.com team1:29:23
7Jonathon Firth (Can) & Drew Simson (Can) Planet Foods/Cafe racers1:39:28
8Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Pierre-Yves Nadeau (Can) Nativo Concept1:52:02
9Marcus Wallmeyer (Ger) & Andreas Krakau (Ger) www.supernova-lights.com2:12:56
10Simon Dove (Can) & Peter Tondl (Can) Sweet Pete's Bikes2:34:27
11Asbjorn Rudolf Hansen (Nor) & TorbjÃ¸rn KÃ¥gen (Nor) GyldenlÃ¸ve Cigar Selskab2:41:59
12Shaun Van Zyl (Can) & Jonn Teghtmeyer (Can) Team Poser sports2:44:01
13Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Woeckener (Ger) No granny gear3:03:13
14Roberto Bo (Mex) & Octavio Corona (Mex) Aztana3:08:35
15Michael Sarnecki (Can) & Mike Blennerhassett (Can) Team Pedal3:19:48
16Andy Perle (Irl) & Kilian Perle (Irl) Team Perle3:29:21
17Kirk Schmiedge (Can) & Wade Bourassa (Can) The 5-03:35:21
18Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek NSA3:47:05
19Alvaro Del Coso (Spa) & Ivan Casanovas (Spa) GARCIA CUGAT FOUNDATION3:50:37
20Stephen Winton (GBr) & Keith Tatley (RSA) Team Specialized Endura Attack3:52:25
21Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned) & eelko mosselman magura q-race team4:19:20
22Jason Reid (Can) & David Asselstine (Can) SFE Racing by Maxxam & Morgan4:23:46
23Neil Clarke (Can) & Cory Zetterstrom (Can) Bruce's Cycle Works4:24:51
24Matt Staneland (Can) & Victor Vassallo (Can) Bear Paw Bakery4:33:35
25Craig Furlong (Can) & Kurtis Averill (Can) Potlickers 14:35:17
26Cory Rutberg (Can) & Ryan Jordan (Can) The Jorberg Experience4:46:05
27Paul Gough (GBr) & Graeme Lewis (GBr) Below Zero4:55:40
28Pascal Noppe (Bel) & Filip Markey (Bel) Team Skelle5:00:20
29Inigo Castillo (Mex) & Felipe Cantero Gutierrez (Spa) Frescos5:01:06
30Timothy Gladysz (Can) & Scott Bennet (Can) Scoot Thrusters5:19:40
31Ramon Rivas (Mex) & Ernesto Rivas (Mex) Rivas / Rivas5:26:22
32Ed Breland (Can) & Grant Christie (Can) Grizzly Bait5:29:26
33Darin Bullivant (Can) & Dave Hart (Can) Dare to Dream Extreme5:50:35
34Dan McDonald (Can) & Ian Jones (GBr) Fernie Physiotherapy6:06:52
35Josh Hines (Can) & Todd Cheram (Can) Ten Hour Battery6:07:11
36Wayne Mihalicz (Can) & Ed Stiles (Can) District of elkford6:20:41
37Tyler Hope (Can) & Jeremy Gizen (Can) TBA6:49:09
38Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Jairo Bradbury (Bra) Danda Bike7:10:51
39Alberto Carmona Bosch (Bra) & Ariel Leoni (Bra) Blues Brothers7:31:17
40Francois Bedard (Can) & Mathieu Nadeau (Can) Lessard bicycle/BD8:41:06
41Sean McDonnell (Can) & Colin Jackson (Can) East Meets West9:16:16
42Neil Hallam (GBr) & Willliam Moore (Irl) Celtic Wind9:37:40
43Matt Bailey (GBr) & Jamie Arbib (GBr) Team 4689:59:11
44Michael Shepley (Can) & Chris Dorion (Can) De-Cadence
45Nir Heler (Can) & Avi Meckier (Aus) Racing Snails
46Javier Hita (Spa) & Fredi Raurich (Spa) Mastilfels
47Mark DeBello (USA) & Jacob Parker (USA) Victorious Secret

80+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milan Spolc (Cze) & Martin Horak (Cze) Czechmaster9:47:31
2Pete Turnbull (GBr) & George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Abergavenny RC0:07:47
3Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can) Deadgoat Racing/RMCC0:43:43
4David Hayward (GBr) & Michael Powell (GBr) Team Midas0:59:49
5Eric Grotefeld (Swi) & Ralph Sigg (Swi) Backyard MTB1:28:13
6Lonn Bate (Can) & Steve Walsh (Can) SchmoeGoat Racing1:47:27
7Evan Plews (USA) & Jon Gould (USA) Bob's Bicycles/evanplews.com1:58:48
8Richard Deglise SWI & Jean-Michel Deglise SWI Altmann Sport2:04:25
9Kirk Chambers (Can) & Rhett Losey (Can) Team DSG2:26:50
10Dennis Marineau (Can) & Dan Sigouin (Can) 29 Toes2:37:28
11Albie Malan (Can) & Shayne Burwell (Can) Beauty Sleep2:41:57
12Shayne Soetaert (Can) & Todd Loewen (Can) Fernie Boys3:29:37
13Andrew Holmes (Can) & Mark MacKenzie (Can) Ride Fast Take Chances3:34:00
14Martijn Poelen (Can) & Patrick Vissers (Ned) Dutchies3:41:55
15Fredrik Meltzer (Nor) & Ola Hendseth (Nor) Ken & Dale3:45:43
16Ken Wirda (Can) & Dan Janzen (Can) Trance Formers3:54:40
17Mark Butshler (Can) & Nicoll Keith (Can) Tinhorn Creek Crush Club4:07:39
18Rodrigo Monroy (USA) & Alejandro Ibarra (Mex) Astray Dogs4:14:16
19William Lindsay (Oma) & Charlie Malone (Can) Tartan Tarts4:30:59
20Albert Krauss (Ger) & Rene Koschewa (Ger) Outdoor Base4:44:34
21Les Van der Roest (Can) & Greg Bergen (Can) vanderroest5:10:26
22William Warden (GBr) & Stephen King (GBr) Dundee Thistle5:20:19
23Harold Charest (Can) & martin gregoire (Can) Le yeti5:21:22
24Dieter Hachenberg (GBr) & Illya Rudkin (GBr) Fighting Forty5:25:22
25Charles Mitchell (Ned) & Dirk Nevelsteen (UAE) Racing from Russia5:30:16
26Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane5:34:57
27Raimund Welte (Ger) & Andrej Zupanic (Ger) Blue6:31:49
28Sergio Torrens (Spa) & Jose Torrens (Bra) The turtle brothers6:36:04
29Brian King (USA) & Scott Talbert (USA) Team Pisgah7:15:29
30Benjamin Bourse (Bra) & Luis Elortondo (USA) Lindoia Twins7:24:10
31Alexander Sprung (Ger) & Fritz Mueller (Ger) Flott-wie-nix7:53:56
32Pieter Van der Merwe (RSA) & Rogerio Gomes (Bra) Brasa team (Brazil/South Africa)8:25:43
33Carlos Leon (USA) & David Fernandez (Dom) Before Old Age
34Juan Galarza (USA) & Rudy Augsburger (USA) Got culo?
35Javier Whittingslow (Bra) & Mario Gustavo Bacce (USA) Bacci - Witty

Open Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alana Heise (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can) Terrascape-Deadgoat Racing *12:10:04
2Magi Scallion (Can) & Kate Scallion (Can) Matching Jersies1:01:28
3Kira McClellan (Can) & Linda Huh (Can) Suarez Senoritas2:45:40
4Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Shannon Holden (USA) Vanderkitten/Velo Bella4:06:39
5Marlene Hogarth (Can) & Laurel Shuttleworth (Can) Hot Flashes4:17:19
6Luciana Cox (Bra) & Adriana Boccia (Bra) Flower People5:15:58
7Sierra Van der Meer (Can) & Jennifer Roberts (Can) Fat Tire Ballerinas

Open Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Neilson (Can) & Mical Dyck (Can) Trek Canada/Terrascape10:05:35
2Gretchen Reeves (USA) & Cannon Shockley (USA) Tokyo Joes/Tennessee Pass Cookhouse0:11:46
3Wendy Simms (Can) & Normon Thibault (Can) Kona-Frontrunners0:35:29
4Andy Stadelmann (Swi) & Karin Schuepbach (Swi) Swiss Mountain Goats2:21:03
5Anke Dannowski (Ger) & Felix Breske (Ger) bo-racing team & mtb-orienteering germany2:33:27
6Martijn Bilthof (Ned) & Petra de Bruin (Ned) Team Nijmegen2:41:20
7Stefan Plas (Bel) & Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel) Fizik Bike Tribe3:42:11
8Zoe Procter (GBr) & Ed Procter (GBr) Bowline climbing club4:10:20
9Tammy Simmons (Can) & Jeremy Simmons (Can) Trek Store Barrie4:26:12
10Patrizio Morlacci (GBr) & Angelina Gabellone (RSA) Jambo5:13:07
11Andrea Perezgil (Mex) & Fernando Del Olmo (Mex) Factor Bike5:44:33
12Pamela Roy (Can) & vidal michaud (Can) Bike for Jasper Oxygen7:02:52
13Keith Brodsky (Can) & Jill Homer (USA) Rocky Mountain Trail Trash7:36:59
14Tim Harper (Can) & Ali Metzger (Can) Wait4TNA8:20:37
15Borja Gomez Alsius (Spa) & Adelaida de Foxa Eymar (Spa) Borade
16Ryan Nock (Can) & Mariesa Nock (Can) Fun Loving Criminals

80 + Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mario Roma (Bra) & Adriana Nascimento (Bra) Brasil Soul MTB Team12:54:27
2Clint Ball (USA) & Karen Tremaine (USA) Blues' Clueless0:38:57
3Sinead Fitzgibbon (USA) & dennis loebs (USA) Bogbrook Bogmen1:27:11
4Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Dynamic Charlotte Duo1:34:51
5Ted Weiss (USA) & Sandy Weiss (USA) VeloForce Tandem2:14:18
6Tony Southwell (Can) & Corinne McKernan (Can) Paradocs3:29:46
7Mark Halwa (Can) & Lori Halwa (Can) Always Right & Always Wrong4:19:22
8Janet Jones (Can) & Bruce Jones (Can) Two Jones5:02:18
9Rory Munslow (GBr) & sherry munslow (Can) Team Munchkin

100+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe McCarthy (Can) & Randy Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers12:54:58
2Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & the Stick Man3:21:07
3Peter Meijler (Ned) & Gerard Prince (Ned) Dutch-connection3:24:49
4John Clark (NZl) & Ken Scott (NZl) Henderson Cycles Alexandra NZ3:40:11
5Ilse Kroener (Ger) & Ullrich Wuensch (Ger) Lalung La4:57:50
6Leonard Mushtuk (Can) & Gary Daelman (Can) Older Bud Wiser5:55:07
7Rory Cattanach (Can) & Michael Berger (Can) Don Valley Boys6:38:51
8Ricardo Garcia (Bra) & Marcelo Silveira JÃºnior (Bra) Peabiru Brazil Team9:45:53

TR3 final general classification

Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Plaxton (Can)
2Cory Wallace (Can)0:10:33
3Adam Craig (USA)0:18:14
4Matthew Hadley (Can)0:29:28
5Carl Decker (USA)0:31:36
6Ian Auld (Can)1:05:53
7David Gonda (Can)1:22:26
8Michael McCalla (USA)1:36:02
9Matthew Farquharson (Can)1:38:43
10Luke Way (Can)1:41:48
11Ryan Correy (Can)1:52:30
12Jonny Friesen (Can)1:54:19
13Steve Martins (Can)2:04:47
14Juan Munster (USA)2:04:57
15Thomas Vandendaele (Bel)2:09:44
16Sloane Anderson (USA)2:11:34
17Juan Garcia Casatti (USA)2:16:51
18Rob Hewitt (Can)2:18:58
19Blake Zumbrunnen (USA)2:23:30
20Erik Bakke (Can)2:30:07
21Matthew Hirschey (USA)2:33:03
22Jesse Mong (Can)2:34:55
23Kurtis Bond (Can)2:44:25
24Brent Rosvold (Can)2:47:40
25Sean Bartlett (Can)2:58:03
26Eric De Nys (Can)3:03:04
27Grant Hvizdos (Can)3:05:38
28Ken Hurd (Can)3:08:09
29Donald Arsenault (Can)3:09:22
30Jason Redfern (Can)3:19:20
31Trevor Pombert (Can)3:20:49
32Aaron Glover (Can)3:28:05
33Jason De Rijk (Can)3:32:35
34Jess Kruchoski (USA)3:38:38
35Cam Baty (Can)3:43:47
36Sean Messing (Can)3:45:32
37Phil Puurunen (Can)3:48:33
38Peter Fenton (USA)3:59:57
39Onil Ray (Can)4:01:48
40Anjo Roelofs (Can)4:05:55
41James Keevel (Can)4:15:16
42Michael Gibson (Can)4:19:02
43Rafael Alves (Bra)4:20:28
44Joshua Maximon (USA)4:20:36
45Kevan Wilkie (Can)4:20:38
46Husain Esmail (Can)4:24:03
47Matthew Wilkie (Can)4:28:47
48Gordon Craib (Can)4:35:50
49Derick Berry (Can)4:39:27
50Blair Maciura (Can)4:43:48
51Stephen Hanus (Can)4:57:26
52John Skrypnyk (Can)5:20:37
53Steve Kelly (Can)5:21:21
54Greg Sylvestre (Can)5:27:33
55Bas Van Lankvelt (Can)5:32:05
56Jason Poitras (Can)5:43:15
57Jorge Rivas (Mex)5:54:46
58Russell Braun (Can)6:03:33
59Glen Whittington (GBr)6:11:52
60Hans Frei (Mex)6:14:31
61Mark Balkenende (USA)6:16:55
62Sheldon Smart (Can)6:27:44
63Tom Kutina (USA)6:28:49
64Steve Wenger (Can)6:29:11
65Sam Mothana (Can)6:51:50
66Ian Jones (Can)6:55:36
67Kris Aksomitis (Can)7:25:26
68Bryan Danard (Can)7:26:24
69Andrew Williams (Can)7:34:21
70Tim Borys (Can)7:40:53
71Scott McKnight (Can)7:57:44
72Jay Parkin (Can)8:15:47
73Sarel Van der Walt (Can)8:37:22
74Jay Averill (Can)8:59:09
75Darren Engels (Can)9:09:05
76Craig Watson (Can)9:21:03
77Andrew Webb (Can)9:53:46
78Ross McNaughton (Can)10:20:12
79Robert Ungerer (Can)10:41:47
80Warren Ellis (Can)
81Werner Folscher (Can)
82Bryce Jamieson (Can)
83Wesley Arthur (Can)
84Homero Sanchez (Mex)
85Graham Skilliter (Can)

Open Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelli Emmett (USA)10:05:01
2Rosemarie Gerspacher (Can)1:14:02
3Carrie Edwards (USA)1:59:26
4Heidi Volpe (USA)2:04:45
5Christine Misseghers (Can)2:06:43
6Lisa Le Poole (Can)2:55:04
7Krista Turcasso (Can)3:13:27
8Michelle Chow (Can)3:40:44
9Julie Kelly (Can)4:27:52
10Margo Downey (Can)4:59:00
11Pam Pearson (Can)5:24:05
12Cindy Maloney (Can)5:35:35
13Deb Zupancic (USA)6:01:38
14Beverly Watson (Can)6:26:02
15Richelle Love (Can)6:28:05
16Julia O'Shannassy (Can)7:12:33
17Julie Urlaub (USA)7:19:33
18Lesley Matthews (Can)7:57:45
19Barbara Schmidt (Can)8:00:18
20Michelle Klapatiuk (Can)8:03:16
21Carrie Hewitt (Can)8:03:44
22Allison Rose (Can)9:21:35
23Margie Smith (Can)
24Lyndsey Clapperton (Can)
25Kim Godman (Can)
26Donna Benitez (Can)
27Michelle Ellis (Can)
28Julie Nucci (GBr)

Masters Men (40+)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Toribio (USA)9:26:11
2David Deere (Can)0:42:55
3Alec Petro (USA)0:43:44
4Calvin Zaryski (Can)1:09:28
5Geoff Clark (Can)1:24:56
6Dean Etienne (Can)1:27:23
7Andy Aufschnaiter (Can)1:36:20
8Darren Robinson (Can)1:49:49
9Burke Linttell (Can)1:50:20
10Bjorn Morisbak (Nor)1:50:32
11Franck Gimard (Can)2:04:22
12Rob Krushel (Can)2:15:34
13Pete Eaton (Can)2:19:27
14Brad Tymchuk (Can)2:25:21
15Ray Woodruff (USA)2:31:49
16Sean McLaughlin (USA)2:41:51
17Dave Eleiter (Can)2:52:15
18Doug Nottebrock (Can)3:09:04
19John Miele (Can)3:13:33
20Daniel Cyr (Can)3:13:53
21Curtis Burge (USA)3:15:02
22John Chambers (Can)3:16:12
23Tim Hudema (Can)3:31:03
24Tom Ryan (Can)3:37:01
25Garth Campbell (Can)3:49:56
26Stuart Neal (Can)4:13:50
27Dorian Medlicott (Can)4:24:04
28Rod Batycky (Can)4:32:08
29J. James Friesen (Can)4:47:09
30Frans Hettinga (Can)4:47:39
31Glenn Eleiter (Can)4:48:13
32Michael McCormack (USA)4:49:03
33Paul Starnino (Can)4:54:43
34Brad Fuller (Can)4:58:13
35Juan Pablo Santiagos (Chi)5:00:39
36Dominic Orsler (Can)5:01:18
37Roger Smith (Can)5:07:10
38Dave Johnston (Can)5:19:09
39Darren Dyck (Can)5:19:50
40Clive Burke (Can)5:21:20
41Scott Gerecke (Can)5:23:23
42Scott Bratt (Can)5:24:29
43Jeff Forsyth (Irl)5:24:58
44Scott Diehl (Can)5:26:15
45Ed Tuggle (Can)5:29:03
46Trevor Warne (Can)5:32:37
47Steve Kutina (USA)5:33:37
48Travis Huch (USA)5:33:42
49Mark Nutley (Can)5:44:38
50Chris Gregson (Can)6:08:15
51Stan Mayer (Can)6:11:17
52Nelson Whitmore (Can)6:25:35
53Bruce Barker (Can)6:28:07
54Neil Symington (Can)6:34:26
55Dave Taillefer (Can)6:48:26
56Scott Matzelle (USA)6:53:20
57James Szarko (Can)6:54:27
59Scott Mccallum (Can)7:06:51
60Len Pedersen (Can)7:09:09
61Steve Lougheed (Can)7:10:40
62Walter Pavlic (Can)7:35:59
63Eric Drolet (Can)7:50:31
64Peter Roker (Can)7:58:48
65Stefan Mundt (Can)7:58:57
66Kevin Worobey (Can)8:04:17
67Edgar Pulido (Mex)8:08:54
68Patrick De Sayve (Mex)8:10:11
69Mark Kamachi (Can)8:11:57
70Dave Rathnow (Can)8:51:13
71James Heelan (Can)9:32:13
72Valois Gonzalez (USA)
74Manuel Pachano (Ven)

 

