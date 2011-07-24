Image 1 of 12 The leaders roll out for the final stage of the TransAlp (Image credit: TransAlp - Peter Musch) Image 2 of 12 TransAlp medals await finishers (Image credit: TransAlp - Peter Musch) Image 3 of 12 Urs Huber and Konny Looser (Team Stöckli) win the TransAlp (Image credit: TransAlp - Peter Musch) Image 4 of 12 Urs Huber and Konny Looser (Team Stöckli) celebrate after victory (Image credit: TransAlp - Peter Musch) Image 5 of 12 TransAlp men's podium finishers (Image credit: TransAlp - Peter Musch) Image 6 of 12 Red jersey winners celebrate (Image credit: TransAlp - Peter Musch) Image 7 of 12 The blue jersey clad leaders cross the line for the win (Image credit: TransAlp - Peter Musch) Image 8 of 12 Women's winners Martina Miessgang of Austria and Katrin Neumann (Image credit: TransAlp - Peter Musch) Image 9 of 12 Chilling after 8 days of racing (Image credit: TransAlp - Peter Musch) Image 10 of 12 Cooling off after stage 8 (Image credit: TransAlp - Peter Musch) Image 11 of 12 Mixed team winners Pia Sundstedt of Finland and Carsten Bresser (Image credit: TransAlp - Peter Musch) Image 12 of 12 A TransAlp marriage proposal (Image credit: TransAlp - Peter Musch)

Urs Huber and Konny Looser claimed the overall title at the TransAlp mountain bike stage race. Coming in second in today’s final stage from Trento to Riva del Garda in Italy with a time of 3:00:16 was enough for the two Swiss racers of Team Stöckli to claim their first ever TransAlp title. The new team as of this year mastered the total distance of 670 kilometers and 21,504 meters in climbing from Mittenwald, Germany, to Lake Garda in the time of 27:02:36

Overall second rank went to seven-time TransAlp champion Karl Platt and his Team Bulls colleague of France Thomas Dietsch (27:11:17), who placed third today (3:05:42) but were, in the end, some 8:40 behind of the new TransAlp winners. Italians Massimo De Bertolis and Johann Pallhuber of Silmax Autopolar Cannondale secured the third overall rank (27:21:47).

While the triumphant team started to celebrate their first shared big international title on the last hundred meters, Italy's Mike Felderer and Johnny Cattaneo went for their first 2011 stage win in 3:00:13, thus making up for more than just a bad previous day.

Due to two slashed tires with only one spare 29er tube, Team Full-Dynamix had lost their third spot in the overall ranking. "According to this, we entered today's stage pretty peeved," said Mike Felderer. "We had to bring home something today. That was for sure a confirmation of our skills and that we are able to keep up with the best."

Successful breakaway group

The two Italians had set an attack in the climb to Monte Bondone, pulled clear quickly and thus laid foundation to their triumph later on; however, both also played in the overall leaders' hands. Team Stöckli was also ready to give it a shot and was the only one able to keep up.

"We were lucky that Full-Dynamix had the same idea, so we were able to gain a comfortable lead," Konny Looser said. However, the young gun didn't find any more words when asked about his feelings in the mixed zone right after his big triumph.

But his 25-year-old teammate Urs Huber, who nailed it at his first ever TransAlp participation, did so. "It's great; it's a super feeling to have won the TransAlp. We were able to achieve our biggest goal of the season. We didn't have any physical or technical problems over the course of the eight days. We had some super good days."

Martina Miessgang and Katrin Neumann win women's class

In the ladies' category, Martina Miessgang of Austria and Katrin Neumann of Germany have proverbially fulfilled their biggest dream in 36:29:49 as the Austrian team had been dreaming of a successful end of the 2011 TransAlp last night.

"I haven't realized it yet. But the dream was so nice, it had to come true," Miessgang said.

That the dream came true was something both riders of Mountain Heroes didn't expect.

At first, some leg cramps of Neumann had cost the pink leaders' jerseys on the first stage. Then, a cold caused some physical problems after Pfitscherjoch on stage three.

"We never thought of a realistic chance to beat them (Binder/Troesch), especially this morning as I also had a crash yesterday," said Neumann. "But that it worked out is just amazing," said the 29-year-old

Due to their major effort, the Mountain Heroes relegated Team Felt Ötztal X-Bionic/Rotwild with Natascha Binder of Germany and Danièle Troesch of France to the runner-up position in the day as well as final ranking (4:02:07; 36:41:23).

Germans Claudia Langer and Ellen Blome of Craft And Friends secured their first stage podium as third (4:11:32) while Switzerland's Manuela Jenny and Susanne Tanner of Velorado Racing Team took the third spot in the overall ranking (38:40:38).

Zörweg/Wieltschnig save their lead among masters

Silvio Wieltschnig was able to defend his masters' title. Together with his Austrian fellow countryman Heinz Zörweg, the Factory Cube rider came in second today (3:16:41) thus saving a final lead of five minutes in the overall ranking celebrating his second consecutive TransAlp win after 29:22:35.

His last year's partner Udo Bölts had given everything he had to reduce the deficit of more than 20 minutes but had to accept defeat in the end.

Together with his German teammate of Centurion-Vaude Andreas Strobel, the former road star, not only won today (3:14:51) but also the four days prior, finally ending up on the second overall podium spot (29:27:52)..

The third team of today as well as in the final ranking was Team Trento Iii consisting of Italians Claudio Segata and Claudio Pellegrino (3:18:55; 30:36:21).

Craft-Rocky Mountain wins mixed category

In the mixed class, Pia Sundstedt of Finland and Carsten Bresser of Germany (Craft-Rocky Mountain) underlined their starring role by winning the final stage of the 14th TransAlp (3:27:33). They rode 31:03:01 in total in the saddle, more than half an hour less than overall second ranked team Centurion-Vaude (31:38:02).

Milena Landtwing of Switzerland and Martin Kiechle of Germany had lost more than eight minutes today, still finishing as second best mixed of the day (3:35:37).

Nina Gässler and Hans-Jürgen Stauber of German Hard Roxc Racing Team followed in third position (3:39:18). They rossed the finish line 10 minutes ahead of overall third classified Mountain Heroes (33:23:28), Kristina Weber of Germany and Patrick Jung of Italy.

Senior masters leaders keep perfect record intact

Eight stages - eight wins: that's the impressive record of Silvano Janes and Walter Platzgummer. The two Italians of Trient-Südtirol thus lived up to the standard today (3:18:50) of being the main candidate for the title in the class for the teams with a total age of more than 100 years.

According to this, both also took the senior master title in 29:48:39.

Like every other day so far, Austria's Erich Pross and Erwin Dietrich of Zweirad Janger Simplon were the ones to finish in the runner-up position (3:37:51), thus also cementing their second rank in the overall ranking (32:06:49).

Third place on the day went to Germans Peter Graap and Hermann Schneider of Plattmacher (3:52:54). Walter Perkmann of Italy and Georg Niggl of Germany (Craft And Friends_ finished third overall (33:57:37).

Brief Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Full-Dynamix (Ita) 3:00:13 2 Team Stöckli (Swi) 0:00:03 3 Team Bulls I (Ger/Fra) 0:05:30

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mountain Heroes 2 (Ger/Aut) 3:55:20 2 Felt Ötztal X-Bionic / Rotwild (Ger/Fra) 0:06:46 3 Craft And Friends 5 (Ger) 0:16:12

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craft-Rocky Mountain 2 (Ger/Fin) 3:27:33 2 Centurion-Vaude, SUI (Ger) 0:08:04 3 Hard Rocx Racing Team (Ger) 0:11:45

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Centurion-Vaude (Ger) 3:14:51 2 Factory Team Cube 1 (Aut) 0:01:50 3 Team Trento Iii (Ita) 0:04:04

Senior masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trient-Südtirol (Ita) 3:18:50 2 Zweirad Janger Simplon (Aut) 0:19:01 3 Plattmacher (Ger) 0:34:05

Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Stöckli (Swi) 27:02:36 2 Team Bulls I (Ger/Fra) 0:08:41 3 Silmax Autopolar Cannondale (Ita) 0:19:11

Women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mountain Heroes 2 (Ger/Aut) 36:29:49 2 Felt Ötztal X-Bionic / Rotwild (Ger/Fra) 0:11:34 3 Velorado Racing Team (Swi) 2:10:49

Mixed final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craft-Rocky Mountain 2 (Ger/Fin) 31:03:01 2 Centurion-Vaude, (Swi/Ger) 0:35:01 3 Mountain Heroes 1 (Ita/Ger) 2:20:27

Senior master final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trient-Südtirol (Ita) 29:48:39 2 Zweirad Janger Simplon (Aut) 2:18:10 3 Craft And Friends (Ita/Ger) 4:08:58