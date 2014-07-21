Daniel Geismayr and Hannes Genze win stage 2 of the TransAlp race (Image credit: TransAlp)

The second day of the 17th TransAlp wrapped up with a top result for Team Centurion Vaude. Besides celebrating the stage win, the Meckenbeuren based squad also took over the lead in the seven-day stage races' overall ranking.

Daniel Geismayr and Hannes Genze of Centurion Vaude 2 claimed victory in the rainy 87km battle from Imst to Nauders in 3:40:50.7 with a lead of seven seconds on second ranked Alban Lakata and Kristian Hynekof Topeak Ergon Racing. Markus Kaufmann and Jochen Käss of Centurion Vaude 1 earned the third spot on the podium and also raced into the Yellow Jerseys with 1:45 advantage over Topeak Ergon Racing in the overall standings.

So far leading Team Bulls 1 came in with more than five minutes on the stage winners in fourth position because Urs Huber and Karl Platt struggled with the cold temperatures. The German had problems and went a bit hypothermic. As a result, the two pro riders slipped out of the top-three of the overall ranking.

In contrary, today's stage winners Daniel Geismayr and Hannes Genze climbed up to the third rank thanks to their parforce run.

During the stage, both athletes had already cumulated a gap of 1:45 on the breakaway group consisting of Lakata, Hynek, Kaufmann and Käss in the second climb of the day up to Pfundser Tschey but pushed it to the limit in the following downhill.

In the last ascent to Norbertshöhe, Geismayr and Genze were able to close the gap again and even step up their game once more successfully launching a sprint to victory on the home stretch.

Much to the delight of Geismayr who celebrated his career's first Transalp stage win. "It's a fantastic feeling. Yesterday, I was thinking to myself, that we could be able to podium once. I never thought a win could be possible!"

His teammate Genze, who will step back from active racing end of the year, said, "It's good and a perfect redemption for last year when I struggled so badly. It's nice to take a decent step towards my goal of finishing my last TransAlp with a good result. But I hope we don't have to pay the price for our effort tomorrow."

His teammate Kaufmann, new wearer of the Yellow Jersey, was also pleased that he achieved his goals: "Everything went fine. We wanted to attack and now have the lead. There is nothing more I could ask for except of better weather!"

Change of lead in women's event

In the women's event, yesterday's second ranked racers from Switzerland, Cornelia Hug and Andrea Fässler, were able to underline their strength showing why both are the main aspirants for the women's title. Team Crazy Velo Shop Scott mastered the stage to Nauders in 4:54:32. "It was tough, but we are happy," said Fässler.

They came in 5:25 ahead of Silke Schrattenecker and Barbara Mayer who - as a result - lost the pink jerseys (4:59:57.7). The Austrian Team Nakita Powermums has now a deficit of 1:18 on their Swiss rivals to catch up.

Mountain Heroes riders Sarah Bosch and Danièle Troesch rounded out the podium as third in 5:18:48 and also took over the third rank in the women's classification. However, both capitalized on the misfortune of another team.

Barbara Liservices.datasport.com/2014/mtb/Transalp/stage2/ardet of yesterday's third ranked duo Cyclone Sport/Rochat Cycles had to give up due to hypothermia.

In the Mixed category, Sally Bigham and Ben Thomas of Topeak Ergon Racing were once again unbeatable (4:20:49). Heinz Zörweg and Andrew McLean of Rad.Sport.

Click here for full results.