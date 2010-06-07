Trending

Bishop, Yeager win inaugural Trans-Sylvania Epic

Dramatic final stage shifts men's and master's GC

Rachel Mirvish (mirvishracing.com) leads other racers during the last stage

Rachel Mirvish (mirvishracing.com) leads other racers during the last stage
(Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography / www.aelandesphotography.com/eventblog)
Riders race through the woods on the last stage of the Trans-Sylvania Epic.

Riders race through the woods on the last stage of the Trans-Sylvania Epic.
(Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography / www.aelandesphotography.com/eventblog)
Men's Trans-Sylvania Epic GC Winner Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)

Men's Trans-Sylvania Epic GC Winner Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)
(Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography / www.aelandesphotography.com/eventblog)
Women's Trans-Sylvania Epic GC Winner Selene Yeager (Team CF)

Women's Trans-Sylvania Epic GC Winner Selene Yeager (Team CF)
(Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography / www.aelandesphotography.com/eventblog)

Three riders. Two podium positions. Seven seconds.

Alex Grant (Cannondale Factory Racing). Brandon Draugelis (PAValleys.com). Christian Tanguay (Team CF).

That was all the information needed to know that the final day of the inaugural Trans-Sylvania Epic would be anything but processional for the elite men's field. With six days behind them and a GC that was anything but locked in save for a solid lead by Cannondale's Jeremiah Bishop, the legs and lungs of these battle weary racers were tested a final time on the final stage of Trans-Sylvania Epic.

Trusting his improving form, having already erased a double digit deficit from the start of the week to stand tied for second, Cannondale's Grant, with help from teammate Bishop, used the tactic of hitting them hard and hitting them early to put Tanguay, racing with an deep muscle bruise sustained the previous day, into difficulty before the race had left the race headquarters' trails.

Continuing to pile on the pressure, Grant slowly and gradually pulled away from Draugelis eventually putting more than two minutes into the PAValleys.com racer and locking up second place on the final podium. Not content to allow this three-way battle to be the only drama on the day, Drew Edsall (Yeti) added to the excitement by making the move with the Cannondale riders and eating into his deficit to Draugelis and Tanguay as well. Draugelis held off the Yeti threat but Edsall was able to take the time out of Tanguay needed to vault into fourth overall due in part to a course deviation by the Frenchman from Team CF.

The four riders who deviated from the correct course included masters' second place Alec Petro (Team Psycho), who was making an inspired charge for the lead held by Cannondale's Garth Prosser. So inspired was Petro that he was able to overcome both the added time from the mistake and the initial 1:30 he was behind at the start of the day and take the overall victory in the 40+ competition. Prosser finished second while Alex Hawkins rounded out the masters' GC podium.

With GC battles locked up at the start of the day in the women's, singlespeed, duo and tandem categories, most riders were content with a "rolling party" final stage punctuated with adult beverage breaks and general relishing in the accomplishment of completing the week of challenging East Coast courses offered up by Trans-Sylvania.

Selene Yeager (Team CF) rolled across the line first for the women and also locked up the overall GC ahead of Karen Potter (MTBRaceNews.com) and Rebecca Rusch (Team Specialized). The singlespeeders mixed it up with Tanya Hanham, Peter Keiller and David Cormier on the stage podium and Greg Martin taking overall victory ahead of Greg Jenne and Rich Dillon. Marc Risdale and Kim Jones took the overall win in duo while Rob and Sara Lichtenwalner rode home with the tandem victory.

Every participant completing the seven Trans-Sylvania stages walked away from the final awards ceremony sporting medals that succinctly summed up the determination and dedication required by these men and women to overcome the challenges thrown at them this week.

Full Results

Men open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)1:23:28
2Drew Edsall (Yeti)0:00:07
3Alex Grant (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:00:32
4Brandon Draugelis (PAValleys.com Racing Team)0:04:10
5Blake Harlan (Team Jamis)0:07:38
6Mark Weir (WTB)0:07:50
7Jason Moeschler (WTB)
8Evan Plews (www.evanplews.com)0:09:39
9Mike Cushionbury (Bicycling magazine/SMC)0:11:08
10Christian Tanguy (Team CF)0:11:12
11Mike Yozell (PAValleys.com)0:14:14
12Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclismo)0:15:31
13Michael Wissel (back bay bicycles/ espresso royale caffe)0:18:20
14Nathan Ruch0:21:20
15Tim Darwick (The Bicycle Shop Inc.)0:22:42
16Jake Davidson (Fast Forward Racing)0:26:33
17Ben Cruz (WTB)0:26:47
18James Spurk (City Cycle)0:45:14
19Jarret Kinder (Memphis Velo/Smith and Nephew)0:45:17
20Joseph Castle (What would Jay do?)0:52:10

Women open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Selene Yeager (Team CF)2:09:06
2Karen Potter (MTBracenews.com)0:00:05
3Rebecca Rusch (Specialized)0:06:31
4Kathy Evans0:07:16
5Liz Notter (The Bike Lane)0:13:19
6Rachael Mirvish (mirvishracing.com)0:32:57
7Laura Gleason (Giordana Clif Bar)0:33:01
8Susan Williams (Memphis Velo/Smith and Nephew)0:33:02
9Kerry Combs (Hup United-JBV Coaching)0:52:20

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanya Hanham (Tall Tree Cycles)2:50:20
2Peter Keiller (Misfit Psycles)0:00:02
3David Cormier (CVC / Subaru of New England)0:00:04
4Rich Dillen (TEAMDICKY)0:01:59
5Douglas Jenne (High Gear Cyclery / Ghostship Clothing)0:02:00
6Greg Martin (Club Ride Apparel)0:02:01

Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alec Petro (Team Psycho)1:37:40
2Alex Hawkins0:01:58
3Garth Prosser0:04:33
4John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS)0:16:13
5Mike Stevens (Bike Line)0:21:38
6Pete Fraker (Plum Grove Cyclery)0:34:54
7Dave Pryor (Urban Bourbon)0:37:20
8Doug Lange
9James Taylor (Cross Country Cycle)0:41:18

Duo Co-ed
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kim Jones & Marc Risdale Duo (Misfit Psycles)

Duo women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2Kristin Gavin & Nikki Theiman (Team CF)

Tandem Co-ed
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rob Lichtenwalner (PAValleys.com)

Men open final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)13:11:56
2Alex Grant (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:14:36
3Brandon Draugelis (PAValleys.com Racing Team)0:18:14
4Drew Edsall (Yeti)0:21:09
5Christian Tanguy (Team CF)0:25:23
6Evan Plews (www.evanplews.com)0:29:28
7Blake Harlan (Team Jamis)0:51:24
8Mark Weir (WTB)1:34:32
9Jason Moeschler (WTB)1:52:56
10Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclismo)2:03:31
11Mike Yozell (PAValleys.com)2:10:15
12Ben Cruz (WTB)2:50:24
13Mike Cushionbury (Bicycling magazine/SMC)3:38:25
14Michael Wissel (back bay bicycles/ espresso royale caffe)3:40:05
15Nathan Ruch3:44:40
16Jake Davidson (Fast Forward Racing)4:35:37
17James Spurk (City Cycle)5:22:16
18Jarret Kinder (Memphis Velo/Smith and Nephew)6:16:25
19Tim Darwick (The Bicycle Shop Inc.)6:40:14
20Joseph Castle (What would Jay do?)9:47:40

Women open final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Selene Yeager (Team CF)16:41:10
2Karen Potter (MTBracenews.com)0:22:03
3Rebecca Rusch (Specialized)0:48:39
4Rachael Mirvish (mirvishracing.com)4:53:46
5Laura Gleason (Giordana Clif Bar)6:44:17
6Susan Williams (Memphis Velo/Smith and Nephew)7:06:05

Singlespeed final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Martin (Club Ride Apparel)17:11:00
2Douglas Jenne (High Gear Cyclery / Ghostship Clothing)0:18:05
3Rich Dillen (TEAMDICKY)0:31:42
4David Cormier (CVC / Subaru of New England)2:09:57
5Peter Keiller (Misfit Psycles)2:26:00
6Tanya Hanham (Tall Tree Cycles)3:59:27

Men 40+ final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alec Petro (Team Psycho)15:05:35
2Garth Prosser0:03:04
3Alex Hawkins0:50:37
4Dave Pryor (Urban Bourbon)1:22:47
5Mike Stevens (Bike Line)1:26:05
6Steve Peters1:44:03
7John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS)2:08:42
8Pete Fraker (Plum Grove Cyclery)4:46:20
9Doug Lange5:14:04

Co-ed Duo final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kim Jones/Marc Risdale Duo (Misfit Psycles)

Duo Women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2Kristin Gavin/Nikki Theiman Duo (Team Cystic Fibrosis)

Tandem final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rob Lichtenwalner (PAValleys.com)

