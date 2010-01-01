Trending

Bevin upsets Roulston on opening stage

Rising junior sprints to Tour lead

Mens Podium L to R, Alex Ray (Bica Vida) - Sprint Ace, William Bowman (Benchmark) - U19 leader, Kieran Hambrook (Tasman Glass) - U23 leader, Patrick Bevin (Bici Vida) - Tour Leader, Hayden Roulston (Columbia HTC) - 2nd on GC, James Williamson (U23 Subway Avanti) - mountains leader

(Image credit: David Letsche, cyclingphotos.co.nz)
Race 2, Women, Masters 1-6. Kieran Turner M1 Ridestrong wins the 50k opening event and takes the yellow jersey into day 2.

(Image credit: David Letsche, cyclingphotos.co.nz)
Womens podium, L to R Kate Chilcott, Karen Fulton, Cath Cheatley.

(Image credit: David Letsche, cyclingphotos.co.nz)
Vino for the winners, as you'd expect

(Image credit: David Letsche, cyclingphotos.co.nz)
All smiles at the Tour de Vineyards

(Image credit: David Letsche, cyclingphotos.co.nz)
Patrck Bevin (Bici Vida) wins the mens 60k race and secures the yellow jersey into stage 2, a 110k testing course throughout grape growing areas of the Tasman District.

(Image credit: David Letsche, cyclingphotos.co.nz)

Elite Men
1Patrick Bevin (Bici Vida)1:19:00
2Hayden Roulston (Columbia HTC)
3Kieran Hambrook (Tasman Glass)
4James Williamson (Subway Avanti)
5Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)
6Marc Ryan (Reiker Cycles)0:00:09
7Alex Ray (Bici Vida)0:00:18
8Clinton Avery (PWS - Eijssen)
9Michael Northey (Bici Vida)
10Josh Aitkins (Benchmark Homes 1)
11Sean Joyce (Black Peleton)
12Willi Bowman (Benchmark Homes 1)
13Felix Laufkotter (Tasman Wheelers)
14Jeroen Van Schelven (Silence Lotto Bodysol)
15Jeremy Yates (Enterprise)
16Heath Blackgrove (Hotel San Jose)
17Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida)
18Roman Van Uden (Bici Vida)
19Warrick Spence (Tasman Wheelers)
20David Ayre (Tasman Wheelers)
21Thomas Ashley (Tasman Wheelers)
22Thomas Hodgson (Tasman Wheelers)
23Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes 1)
24Andrew Williams (Benchmark Homes 1)
25James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes 1)
26George Bennett (Tasman Glass)
27Caleb Hill (Tasman Glass)
28Jonathon Kalma (Tasman Glass)
29Joel Macmillan (Tasman Glass)
30Alex Frame (Benchmark Homes 2)
31Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes 2)
32Nick Hextall (Benchmark Homes 2)
33Jason Christie (Carbon Zero)
34Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Carbon Zero)
35Johno Gee (Carbon Zero)
36Kyle Ralfe (Carbon Zero)
37Mike Sleeman (Carbon Zero)
38Martin Van Barneveld (Tri NZ)
39Tom Davison (Tri NZ)
40Tony Dodds (Tri NZ)
41James Elvery (Tri NZ)
42Dylan Mcneice (Tri NZ)
43James Gibson (John Bull Racing)
44Ben Hopewell (John Bull Racing)
45Tom Hubbard (John Bull Racing)
46Marc Prutton (John Bull Racing)
47Hayden Sword (John Bull Racing)
48Jeremy Inglis (Southland Times)
49Cameron Karwowski (Southland Times)
50Hamish Presbury (Southland Times)
51Sam Steele (Southland Times)
52Hamish Tomlinson (Southland Times)
53Colin Cornberg (Bici Vida)
54Scott Wilder (Bici Vida)
55Carl Williams (Bici Vida)
56Patrick Avery (Waiariki MTB)
57Scott Green (Waiariki MTB)
58Carl Jones (Waiariki MTB)
59Luke Weston
60Nick Hand (Carbon Zero)
61Jacob Junghanns (Carbon Zero)
62Nigel Pink (Carbon Zero)
63Chris Sharland (Avanti Plus Nelson)
64Michael Naylor (Avanti Plus Nelson)
65Dillon Bennett (CYB Racing)
66Kirk Hamilton (CYB Racing)
67David Smith (CYB Racing)
68Ryan Wills (Subway Avanti)
69Chad Adair
70Richard Anderson (Peak Fuel)
71Fraser Bermingham (Black Peleton)
72Josh Brown (Mico Plumbing)
73Brad Carter (Cycology)
74Simon Finucane
75Fraser Gough (The Hub)
76Andy Hagan
77Michael Hall (Beast of Critas)
78Timothy Hargrave
79William Harris
80Jamie Hawke
81Logan Horn (Pushbikes)
82Max Justice (Multisport Bikes)
83Chris Kendall (Wheelworks)
84Sam Lindsay (Giant)
85Alex Manderson
86Luke Mccarthy
87Jeffrey Mcdowell
88Alex Mcgregor (Cycle Sport Trek)
89Ruaraidh Mcleod (Isorex)
90Mike Northey
91Adrian Retief (Bikesmith-Ellsworth)
92Daniel Seagar
93Matt Shallcrass (Scotty Browns)
94Sam Weston
95Patrick Williamson
96Brad Tilby (Placemakers)
97Jason Allen
98Kevin O'Donnell (CYB Racing)
99Mitchell Cooper (Avanti Plus Nelson)0:07:05
DNFMark Forders (Benchmark Homes 2)
DNSAshley Hough (Waiariki MTB)

Elite Men General Classification after stage 1
1Patrick Bevin (Bici Vida)1:18:50
2Hayden Roulston (Columbia HTC)0:00:02
3Kieran Hambrook (Tasman Glass)0:00:04
4James Williamson (Subway Avanti)0:00:06
5Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)0:00:08
6Marc Ryan (Reiker Cycles)0:00:19
7Alex Ray (Bici Vida)0:00:28
8Clinton Avery (PWS - Eijssen)
9Michael Northey (Bici Vida)
10Josh Aitkins (Benchmark Homes 1)
11Sean Joyce (Black Peleton)
12Willi Bowman (Benchmark Homes 1)
13Felix Laufkotter (Tasman Wheelers)
14Jeroen Van Schelven (Silence Lotto Bodysol)
15Jeremy Yates (Enterprise)
16Heath Blackgrove (Hotel San Jose)
17Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida)
18Roman Van Uden (Bici Vida)
19Warrick Spence (Tasman Wheelers)
20David Ayre (Tasman Wheelers)
21Thomas Ashley (Tasman Wheelers)
22Thomas Hodgson (Tasman Wheelers)
23Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes 1)
24Andrew Williams (Benchmark Homes 1)
25James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes 1)
26George Bennett (Tasman Glass)
27Caleb Hill (Tasman Glass)
28Jonathon Kalma (Tasman Glass)
29Joel Macmillan (Tasman Glass)
30Alex Frame (Benchmark Homes 2)
31Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes 2)
32Nick Hextall (Benchmark Homes 2)
33Jason Christie (Carbon Zero)
34Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Carbon Zero)
35Johno Gee (Carbon Zero)
36Kyle Ralfe (Carbon Zero)
37Mike Sleeman (Carbon Zero)
38Martin Van Barneveld (Tri NZ)
39Tom Davison (Tri NZ)
40Tony Dodds (Tri NZ)
41James Elvery (Tri NZ)
42Dylan Mcneice (Tri NZ)
43James Gibson (John Bull Racing)
44Ben Hopewell (John Bull Racing)
45Tom Hubbard (John Bull Racing)
46Marc Prutton (John Bull Racing)
47Hayden Sword (John Bull Racing)
48Jeremy Inglis (Southland Times)
49Cameron Karwowski (Southland Times)
50Hamish Presbury (Southland Times)
51Sam Steele (Southland Times)
52Hamish Tomlinson (Southland Times)
53Colin Cornberg (Bici Vida)
54Scott Wilder (Bici Vida)
55Carl Williams (Bici Vida)
56Patrick Avery (Waiariki MTB)
57Scott Green (Waiariki MTB)
58Carl Jones (Waiariki MTB)
59Luke Weston
60Nick Hand (Carbon Zero)
61Jacob Junghanns (Carbon Zero)
62Nigel Pink (Carbon Zero)
63Chris Sharland (Avanti Plus Nelson)
64Michael Naylor (Avanti Plus Nelson)
65Dillon Bennett (CYB Racing)
66Kirk Hamilton (CYB Racing)
67David Smith (CYB Racing)
68Ryan Wills (Subway Avanti)
69Chad Adair
70Richard Anderson (Peak Fuel)
71Fraser Bermingham (Black Peleton)
72Josh Brown (Mico Plumbing)
73Brad Carter (Cycology)
74Simon Finucane
75Fraser Gough (The Hub)
76Andy Hagan
77Michael Hall (Beast of Critas)
78Timothy Hargrave
79William Harris
80Jamie Hawke
81Logan Horn (Pushbikes)
82Max Justice (Multisport Bikes)
83Chris Kendall (Wheelworks)
84Sam Lindsay (Giant)
85Alex Manderson
86Luke Mccarthy
87Jeffrey Mcdowell
88Alex Mcgregor (Cycle Sport Trek)
89Ruaraidh Mcleod (Isorex)
90Mike Northey
91Adrian Retief (Bikesmith-Ellsworth)
92Daniel Seagar
93Matt Shallcrass (Scotty Browns)
94Sam Weston
95Patrick Williamson
96Brad Tilby (Placemakers)
97Jason Allen
98O'donnell Kevin (CYB Racing)
99Mitchell Cooper (Avanti Plus Nelson)0:07:15
DNFMark Forders (Benchmark Homes 2)
DNSAshley Hough (Waiariki MTB)

Elite Men Sprints Classification
1Patrick Bevin (Bici Vida)6pts
2Alex Ray (Bici Vida)4
3Michael Northey (Bici Vida)3
4Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes 1)2
5Jeroen Van Schelven (Silence Lotto Bodysol)1
6Clinton Avery (PWS - Eijssen)1
7Warrick Spence (Tasman Wheelers)1

Elite Men Mountains Classification
1James Williamson (Subway Avanti)6pts
2Alex Ray (Bici Vida)3
3Josh Aitkins (Benchmark Homes 1)2
4Kieran Hambrook (Tasman Glass)1

Women
1Karen Fulton (Fresh Choice/Toxic)1:12:59
2Cath Cheatley (Trek NZ)
3Kate Chilcott
4Donna Sibley (Bici Vida/Pinarello)
5Lana King (Fresh Choice/Toxic)
6Janine Copp0:00:13
7Josie Giddens (Hub Racing/Cycle Surgery)0:00:23
8Jeannie Kuhajek (Tasman Wheelers)0:07:13
9Cushla Mckay (Fresh Choice/Toxic)

Women - General Classification after stage 1
1Karen Fulton (Fresh Choice/Toxic)1:12:49
2Cath Cheatley (Trek NZ)0:00:02
3Kate Chilcott0:00:04
4Donna Sibley (Bici Vida/Pinarello)0:00:06
5Lana King (Fresh Choice/Toxic)0:00:08
6Janine Copp0:00:23
7Josie Giddens (Hub Racing/Cycle Surgery)0:00:33
8Jeannie Kuhajek (Tasman Wheelers)0:07:23
9Cushla Mckay (Fresh Choice/Toxic)

Women - Sprints Classification
1Karen Fulton (Fresh Choice/Toxic)8pts
2Cath Cheatley (Trek NZ)7
3Kate Chilcott2
4Lana King (Fresh Choice/Toxic)1

Women - Mountains Classification
1Karen Fulton (Fresh Choice/Toxic)6pts
2Josie Giddens (Hub Racing/Cycle Surgery)3
3Kate Chilcott2
4Lana King (Fresh Choice/Toxic)1

Masters
1Kieran Turner (Ridestrong)1:12:59
2Murray Sheridan (Tasman Glass)
3Grant Stirling
4Geoff Keogh
5Henry Kersten
6Nick Kyle
7Derek Milne
8Wade Jennings
9Nick Batt (NSN Alarms)
10Mark Mcginley (Tasman Wheelers)
11Mark Forsey (Warmup)
12Grant Jones (RR Sport)
13Grant Ludemann (Village Cycles)
14Brad Mcfarlane
15Jason Blake (John Bull Cycles)
16Andrew Jamieson (Fitlab)
17Ben Hillary (Natural High)
18John Mckenzie (Warmup)
19Brent Harris (Warmup)
20Garry Overend
21Ron Pithie
22Tom Molloy (Warmup)
23Neil Sutherland (Thule)
24Oliver Ferry (Capital Cycles)
25Michael Ferigo (Warmup)
26Dean Fulton
27Chris Heywood (Stoke Cycles)
28Conway Taylor
29Robert Campfens
30Mark Ferguson
31Glenn Bussell
32Rob Searle (Nelson Alarms)
33Richie Van Vugt
34Brian Lippers0:00:13
35Paul Calder0:07:23
36Martyn Williamson
37Josh Findlay (RR Sport DNS)

General Classification
1Kieran Turner (Ridestrong)1:12:49
2Murray Sheridan (Tasman Glass)0:00:02
3Grant Stirling0:00:04
4Geoff Keogh0:00:06
5Henry Kersten0:00:08
6Nick Kyle0:00:10
7Derek Milne
8Wade Jennings
9Nick Batt (NSN Alarms)
10Mark Mcginley (Tasman Wheelers)
11Mark Forsey (Warmup)
12Grant Jones (RR Sport)
13Grant Ludemann (Village Cycles)
14Brad Mcfarlane
15Jason Blake (John Bull Cycles)
16Andrew Jamieson (Fitlab)
17Ben Hillary (Natural High)
18John Mckenzie (Warmup)
19Brent Harris (Warmup)
20Garry Overend
21Ron Pithie
22Tom Molloy (Warmup)
23Neil Sutherland (Thule)
24Oliver Ferry (Capital Cycles)
25Michael Ferigo (Warmup)
26Dean Fulton
27Chris Heywood (Stoke Cycles)
28Conway Taylor
29Robert Campfens
30Mark Ferguson
31Glenn Bussell
32Rob Searle (Nelson Alarms)
33Richie Van Vugt
34Brian Lippers0:00:23
35Paul Calder0:07:33
36Martyn Williamson
37Josh Findlay (RR Sport DNS)

Masters Sprints Classification
1Murray Sheridan (Tasman Glass)7pts
2Michael Ferigo (Warmup)5
3Grant Stirling3
4Kieran Turner (Ridestrong)2
5Jason Blake (John Bull Cycles)1

Masters Mountains Classification
1Ben Hillary (Natural High)3pts
2Kieran Turner (Ridestrong)3
3Neil Sutherland (Thule)3
4Grant Stirling3

