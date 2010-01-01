Bevin upsets Roulston on opening stage
Rising junior sprints to Tour lead
|1
|Patrick Bevin (Bici Vida)
|1:19:00
|2
|Hayden Roulston (Columbia HTC)
|3
|Kieran Hambrook (Tasman Glass)
|4
|James Williamson (Subway Avanti)
|5
|Tom Findlay (Bici Vida)
|6
|Marc Ryan (Reiker Cycles)
|0:00:09
|7
|Alex Ray (Bici Vida)
|0:00:18
|8
|Clinton Avery (PWS - Eijssen)
|9
|Michael Northey (Bici Vida)
|10
|Josh Aitkins (Benchmark Homes 1)
|11
|Sean Joyce (Black Peleton)
|12
|Willi Bowman (Benchmark Homes 1)
|13
|Felix Laufkotter (Tasman Wheelers)
|14
|Jeroen Van Schelven (Silence Lotto Bodysol)
|15
|Jeremy Yates (Enterprise)
|16
|Heath Blackgrove (Hotel San Jose)
|17
|Taylor Gunman (Bici Vida)
|18
|Roman Van Uden (Bici Vida)
|19
|Warrick Spence (Tasman Wheelers)
|20
|David Ayre (Tasman Wheelers)
|21
|Thomas Ashley (Tasman Wheelers)
|22
|Thomas Hodgson (Tasman Wheelers)
|23
|Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes 1)
|24
|Andrew Williams (Benchmark Homes 1)
|25
|James Mccoy (Benchmark Homes 1)
|26
|George Bennett (Tasman Glass)
|27
|Caleb Hill (Tasman Glass)
|28
|Jonathon Kalma (Tasman Glass)
|29
|Joel Macmillan (Tasman Glass)
|30
|Alex Frame (Benchmark Homes 2)
|31
|Leon Hextall (Benchmark Homes 2)
|32
|Nick Hextall (Benchmark Homes 2)
|33
|Jason Christie (Carbon Zero)
|34
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Carbon Zero)
|35
|Johno Gee (Carbon Zero)
|36
|Kyle Ralfe (Carbon Zero)
|37
|Mike Sleeman (Carbon Zero)
|38
|Martin Van Barneveld (Tri NZ)
|39
|Tom Davison (Tri NZ)
|40
|Tony Dodds (Tri NZ)
|41
|James Elvery (Tri NZ)
|42
|Dylan Mcneice (Tri NZ)
|43
|James Gibson (John Bull Racing)
|44
|Ben Hopewell (John Bull Racing)
|45
|Tom Hubbard (John Bull Racing)
|46
|Marc Prutton (John Bull Racing)
|47
|Hayden Sword (John Bull Racing)
|48
|Jeremy Inglis (Southland Times)
|49
|Cameron Karwowski (Southland Times)
|50
|Hamish Presbury (Southland Times)
|51
|Sam Steele (Southland Times)
|52
|Hamish Tomlinson (Southland Times)
|53
|Colin Cornberg (Bici Vida)
|54
|Scott Wilder (Bici Vida)
|55
|Carl Williams (Bici Vida)
|56
|Patrick Avery (Waiariki MTB)
|57
|Scott Green (Waiariki MTB)
|58
|Carl Jones (Waiariki MTB)
|59
|Luke Weston
|60
|Nick Hand (Carbon Zero)
|61
|Jacob Junghanns (Carbon Zero)
|62
|Nigel Pink (Carbon Zero)
|63
|Chris Sharland (Avanti Plus Nelson)
|64
|Michael Naylor (Avanti Plus Nelson)
|65
|Dillon Bennett (CYB Racing)
|66
|Kirk Hamilton (CYB Racing)
|67
|David Smith (CYB Racing)
|68
|Ryan Wills (Subway Avanti)
|69
|Chad Adair
|70
|Richard Anderson (Peak Fuel)
|71
|Fraser Bermingham (Black Peleton)
|72
|Josh Brown (Mico Plumbing)
|73
|Brad Carter (Cycology)
|74
|Simon Finucane
|75
|Fraser Gough (The Hub)
|76
|Andy Hagan
|77
|Michael Hall (Beast of Critas)
|78
|Timothy Hargrave
|79
|William Harris
|80
|Jamie Hawke
|81
|Logan Horn (Pushbikes)
|82
|Max Justice (Multisport Bikes)
|83
|Chris Kendall (Wheelworks)
|84
|Sam Lindsay (Giant)
|85
|Alex Manderson
|86
|Luke Mccarthy
|87
|Jeffrey Mcdowell
|88
|Alex Mcgregor (Cycle Sport Trek)
|89
|Ruaraidh Mcleod (Isorex)
|90
|Mike Northey
|91
|Adrian Retief (Bikesmith-Ellsworth)
|92
|Daniel Seagar
|93
|Matt Shallcrass (Scotty Browns)
|94
|Sam Weston
|95
|Patrick Williamson
|96
|Brad Tilby (Placemakers)
|97
|Jason Allen
|98
|Kevin O'Donnell (CYB Racing)
|99
|Mitchell Cooper (Avanti Plus Nelson)
|0:07:05
|DNF
|Mark Forders (Benchmark Homes 2)
|DNS
|Ashley Hough (Waiariki MTB)
|1
|Patrick Bevin (Bici Vida)
|6
|pts
|2
|Alex Ray (Bici Vida)
|4
|3
|Michael Northey (Bici Vida)
|3
|4
|Daniel Barry (Benchmark Homes 1)
|2
|5
|Jeroen Van Schelven (Silence Lotto Bodysol)
|1
|6
|Clinton Avery (PWS - Eijssen)
|1
|7
|Warrick Spence (Tasman Wheelers)
|1
|1
|James Williamson (Subway Avanti)
|6
|pts
|2
|Alex Ray (Bici Vida)
|3
|3
|Josh Aitkins (Benchmark Homes 1)
|2
|4
|Kieran Hambrook (Tasman Glass)
|1
|1
|Karen Fulton (Fresh Choice/Toxic)
|1:12:59
|2
|Cath Cheatley (Trek NZ)
|3
|Kate Chilcott
|4
|Donna Sibley (Bici Vida/Pinarello)
|5
|Lana King (Fresh Choice/Toxic)
|6
|Janine Copp
|0:00:13
|7
|Josie Giddens (Hub Racing/Cycle Surgery)
|0:00:23
|8
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Tasman Wheelers)
|0:07:13
|9
|Cushla Mckay (Fresh Choice/Toxic)
|1
|Karen Fulton (Fresh Choice/Toxic)
|1:12:49
|2
|Cath Cheatley (Trek NZ)
|0:00:02
|3
|Kate Chilcott
|0:00:04
|4
|Donna Sibley (Bici Vida/Pinarello)
|0:00:06
|5
|Lana King (Fresh Choice/Toxic)
|0:00:08
|6
|Janine Copp
|0:00:23
|7
|Josie Giddens (Hub Racing/Cycle Surgery)
|0:00:33
|8
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Tasman Wheelers)
|0:07:23
|9
|Cushla Mckay (Fresh Choice/Toxic)
|1
|Karen Fulton (Fresh Choice/Toxic)
|8
|pts
|2
|Cath Cheatley (Trek NZ)
|7
|3
|Kate Chilcott
|2
|4
|Lana King (Fresh Choice/Toxic)
|1
|1
|Karen Fulton (Fresh Choice/Toxic)
|6
|pts
|2
|Josie Giddens (Hub Racing/Cycle Surgery)
|3
|3
|Kate Chilcott
|2
|4
|Lana King (Fresh Choice/Toxic)
|1
|1
|Kieran Turner (Ridestrong)
|1:12:59
|2
|Murray Sheridan (Tasman Glass)
|3
|Grant Stirling
|4
|Geoff Keogh
|5
|Henry Kersten
|6
|Nick Kyle
|7
|Derek Milne
|8
|Wade Jennings
|9
|Nick Batt (NSN Alarms)
|10
|Mark Mcginley (Tasman Wheelers)
|11
|Mark Forsey (Warmup)
|12
|Grant Jones (RR Sport)
|13
|Grant Ludemann (Village Cycles)
|14
|Brad Mcfarlane
|15
|Jason Blake (John Bull Cycles)
|16
|Andrew Jamieson (Fitlab)
|17
|Ben Hillary (Natural High)
|18
|John Mckenzie (Warmup)
|19
|Brent Harris (Warmup)
|20
|Garry Overend
|21
|Ron Pithie
|22
|Tom Molloy (Warmup)
|23
|Neil Sutherland (Thule)
|24
|Oliver Ferry (Capital Cycles)
|25
|Michael Ferigo (Warmup)
|26
|Dean Fulton
|27
|Chris Heywood (Stoke Cycles)
|28
|Conway Taylor
|29
|Robert Campfens
|30
|Mark Ferguson
|31
|Glenn Bussell
|32
|Rob Searle (Nelson Alarms)
|33
|Richie Van Vugt
|34
|Brian Lippers
|0:00:13
|35
|Paul Calder
|0:07:23
|36
|Martyn Williamson
|37
|Josh Findlay (RR Sport DNS)
|1
|Kieran Turner (Ridestrong)
|1:12:49
|2
|Murray Sheridan (Tasman Glass)
|0:00:02
|3
|Grant Stirling
|0:00:04
|4
|Geoff Keogh
|0:00:06
|5
|Henry Kersten
|0:00:08
|6
|Nick Kyle
|0:00:10
|7
|Derek Milne
|8
|Wade Jennings
|9
|Nick Batt (NSN Alarms)
|10
|Mark Mcginley (Tasman Wheelers)
|11
|Mark Forsey (Warmup)
|12
|Grant Jones (RR Sport)
|13
|Grant Ludemann (Village Cycles)
|14
|Brad Mcfarlane
|15
|Jason Blake (John Bull Cycles)
|16
|Andrew Jamieson (Fitlab)
|17
|Ben Hillary (Natural High)
|18
|John Mckenzie (Warmup)
|19
|Brent Harris (Warmup)
|20
|Garry Overend
|21
|Ron Pithie
|22
|Tom Molloy (Warmup)
|23
|Neil Sutherland (Thule)
|24
|Oliver Ferry (Capital Cycles)
|25
|Michael Ferigo (Warmup)
|26
|Dean Fulton
|27
|Chris Heywood (Stoke Cycles)
|28
|Conway Taylor
|29
|Robert Campfens
|30
|Mark Ferguson
|31
|Glenn Bussell
|32
|Rob Searle (Nelson Alarms)
|33
|Richie Van Vugt
|34
|Brian Lippers
|0:00:23
|35
|Paul Calder
|0:07:33
|36
|Martyn Williamson
|37
|Josh Findlay (RR Sport DNS)
|1
|Murray Sheridan (Tasman Glass)
|7
|pts
|2
|Michael Ferigo (Warmup)
|5
|3
|Grant Stirling
|3
|4
|Kieran Turner (Ridestrong)
|2
|5
|Jason Blake (John Bull Cycles)
|1
|1
|Ben Hillary (Natural High)
|3
|pts
|2
|Kieran Turner (Ridestrong)
|3
|3
|Neil Sutherland (Thule)
|3
|4
|Grant Stirling
|3
