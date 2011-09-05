Trending

Gazvoda comes out on top

Slovenian solos to win ahead of Stevic and Canecky

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Perutnina Ptuj3:31:20
2Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove0:00:05
3Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
4Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Sava
5Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
6Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
7Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre)
8Georgios Karatzios (Gre)
9Matej Mugerli (Slo) Perutnina Ptuj
10Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
11Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
12Predrag Prokic (Srb)
13Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:16
14Gasper Svab (Slo) Sava0:00:52
15Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team

Latest on Cyclingnews