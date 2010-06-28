Genesys Wealth Advisers dominated the final stage at the inaugural Tour of Toowoomba, taking four of the top six places including first and second with Dylan Newell and William Clarke respectively. Yet all eyes were on the battle for third place, which saw Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) pip Dale Parker (National Junior Road Team) on the line.

Shaw’s narrow third place secured him a time bonus that bumped him into the general classification lead, giving the rider the race win. The pair had started the criterium finale separated by just two seconds after the morning’s stage, with Parker having the upper hand.

While Parker had the time advantage on the final stage, Shaw had the benefit of a full complement of teammates while his rival was alone in the peloton.

As the five leaders reached the finish line two seconds ahead of the next group, Shaw nabbed third place from Parker to win the tour. Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) rounded out the group with fifth place while teammate Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) was first across the line of those that fell behind as the speed increased at the finish, just two second behind.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1:09:55 2 William Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 4 Dale Parker (National Junior Road Team) 5 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:02 7 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 8 Bevan Mason (FKG Toowoomba Team) 9 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:03 10 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 11 Christopher Klem (FKG Toowoomba Team) 12 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 13 Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au) 14 Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:00:04 15 Jackson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010) 0:00:06 16 David Melville (Merida Australia Road Team) 17 Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010) 18 Christoper Williams (Merida Australia Road Team) 0:00:07 19 David De Marco (Fly V Team) 20 Brodie Talbot (Hillbrick Bicycles) 0:00:10 21 Damon Stefani (Data#3 Racing Team) 0:00:11 22 Damien Howson (National Junior Road Team) 23 Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au) 24 Stuart Cowin (Data#3 Racing Team) 25 Stuart Mulhern (Data#3 Racing Team) 26 Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010) 27 Matthew Chew (Data#3 Racing Team) 28 Jay Mccarthy (National Junior Road Team) 29 Matthew Williams (FKG Toowoomba Team) 0:00:13 30 Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010) 31 James Mowatt (Fly V Team) 32 Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au) 0:00:16 33 Nicholas Dougall (Fly V Team) 0:00:17 34 Kristian Juel (GuitarGym-Orbea) 35 Peter Thompson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 36 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:00:19 37 David Edwards (National Junior Road Team) 0:00:21 38 Oliver Kent-Spark (Fenton Green) 39 Mitchell Pearson (Fly V Team) 0:00:22 40 James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:00:25 41 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:29 42 Samuel Spokes (National Junior Road Team) 0:00:30 43 Jason Rigg (Hillbrick Bicycles) 44 Timothy Walker (Hillbrick Bicycles) 0:00:31 45 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 46 Sean Finning (FKG Toowoomba Team) 47 Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia Road Team) 48 Timothy Dalgliesh (Merida Australia Road Team) 49 Matthew Murray (Fly V Team) 50 Bradley Nightingale (FKG Toowoomba Team) 51 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei) 0:03:50 52 Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:04:30 53 Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:04:31 54 Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au) 0:04:40 55 Liam Mccarthy (FKG Toowoomba Team) 0:05:10 DNF Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) DNF Ben Grieve-Johnson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) DNF Lachlan Doak (Fenton Green) DNF Peter Spencer (GE Plumbing 2010) DNF Jason Portas (Data#3 Racing Team) DNS Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) DNS Harry Rassie (Fenton Green) DNS Joel Lewis (Erdinger Alkoholfrei) DNS Brian Mcleod (GuitarGym-Orbea) DNS Andrew Roe (Fly V Team) DNS Brent Skippen (Hillbrick Bicycles) DNS Andrew Arundel (Hillbrick Bicycles) DQ Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia Road Team)