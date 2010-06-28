Genesys strong as Newell claims finale
Shaw sneaks into overall win
Genesys Wealth Advisers dominated the final stage at the inaugural Tour of Toowoomba, taking four of the top six places including first and second with Dylan Newell and William Clarke respectively. Yet all eyes were on the battle for third place, which saw Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) pip Dale Parker (National Junior Road Team) on the line.
Shaw’s narrow third place secured him a time bonus that bumped him into the general classification lead, giving the rider the race win. The pair had started the criterium finale separated by just two seconds after the morning’s stage, with Parker having the upper hand.
While Parker had the time advantage on the final stage, Shaw had the benefit of a full complement of teammates while his rival was alone in the peloton.
As the five leaders reached the finish line two seconds ahead of the next group, Shaw nabbed third place from Parker to win the tour. Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) rounded out the group with fifth place while teammate Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) was first across the line of those that fell behind as the speed increased at the finish, just two second behind.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1:09:55
|2
|William Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|4
|Dale Parker (National Junior Road Team)
|5
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|6
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:02
|7
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|8
|Bevan Mason (FKG Toowoomba Team)
|9
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:03
|10
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|11
|Christopher Klem (FKG Toowoomba Team)
|12
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|13
|Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au)
|14
|Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:00:04
|15
|Jackson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010)
|0:00:06
|16
|David Melville (Merida Australia Road Team)
|17
|Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010)
|18
|Christoper Williams (Merida Australia Road Team)
|0:00:07
|19
|David De Marco (Fly V Team)
|20
|Brodie Talbot (Hillbrick Bicycles)
|0:00:10
|21
|Damon Stefani (Data#3 Racing Team)
|0:00:11
|22
|Damien Howson (National Junior Road Team)
|23
|Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)
|24
|Stuart Cowin (Data#3 Racing Team)
|25
|Stuart Mulhern (Data#3 Racing Team)
|26
|Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010)
|27
|Matthew Chew (Data#3 Racing Team)
|28
|Jay Mccarthy (National Junior Road Team)
|29
|Matthew Williams (FKG Toowoomba Team)
|0:00:13
|30
|Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010)
|31
|James Mowatt (Fly V Team)
|32
|Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au)
|0:00:16
|33
|Nicholas Dougall (Fly V Team)
|0:00:17
|34
|Kristian Juel (GuitarGym-Orbea)
|35
|Peter Thompson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|36
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:00:19
|37
|David Edwards (National Junior Road Team)
|0:00:21
|38
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Fenton Green)
|39
|Mitchell Pearson (Fly V Team)
|0:00:22
|40
|James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:00:25
|41
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:29
|42
|Samuel Spokes (National Junior Road Team)
|0:00:30
|43
|Jason Rigg (Hillbrick Bicycles)
|44
|Timothy Walker (Hillbrick Bicycles)
|0:00:31
|45
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|46
|Sean Finning (FKG Toowoomba Team)
|47
|Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia Road Team)
|48
|Timothy Dalgliesh (Merida Australia Road Team)
|49
|Matthew Murray (Fly V Team)
|50
|Bradley Nightingale (FKG Toowoomba Team)
|51
|James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)
|0:03:50
|52
|Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:04:30
|53
|Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:04:31
|54
|Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au)
|0:04:40
|55
|Liam Mccarthy (FKG Toowoomba Team)
|0:05:10
|DNF
|Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|DNF
|Ben Grieve-Johnson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|DNF
|Lachlan Doak (Fenton Green)
|DNF
|Peter Spencer (GE Plumbing 2010)
|DNF
|Jason Portas (Data#3 Racing Team)
|DNS
|Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|DNS
|Harry Rassie (Fenton Green)
|DNS
|Joel Lewis (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)
|DNS
|Brian Mcleod (GuitarGym-Orbea)
|DNS
|Andrew Roe (Fly V Team)
|DNS
|Brent Skippen (Hillbrick Bicycles)
|DNS
|Andrew Arundel (Hillbrick Bicycles)
|DQ
|Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia Road Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|9:05:28
|2
|Dale Parker (National Junior Road Team)
|0:00:02
|3
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:29
|4
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:00:42
|6
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:00:43
|7
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:01:04
|8
|Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au)
|9
|Damien Howson (National Junior Road Team)
|0:01:12
|10
|Jay Mccarthy (National Junior Road Team)
|0:01:19
|11
|Brodie Talbot (Hillbrick Bicycles)
|0:01:23
|12
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:49
|13
|Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010)
|0:01:56
|14
|David Melville (Merida Australia Road Team)
|0:01:58
|15
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:03:04
|16
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:03:28
|17
|Samuel Spokes (National Junior Road Team)
|0:04:18
|18
|Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:04:56
|19
|Nicholas Dougall (Fly V Team)
|0:05:14
|20
|Stuart Cowin (Data#3 Racing Team)
|0:05:46
|21
|Stuart Mulhern (Data#3 Racing Team)
|0:05:49
|22
|Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)
|0:06:06
|23
|Mitchell Pearson (Fly V Team)
|0:06:27
|24
|Bevan Mason (FKG Toowoomba Team)
|0:06:50
|25
|David De Marco (Fly V Team)
|0:07:02
|26
|Kristian Juel (GuitarGym-Orbea)
|0:07:10
|27
|William Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:07:56
|28
|Peter Thompson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:08:27
|29
|David Edwards (National Junior Road Team)
|0:08:35
|30
|Christopher Klem (FKG Toowoomba Team)
|0:08:50
|31
|Matthew Williams (FKG Toowoomba Team)
|0:09:57
|32
|Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010)
|0:10:55
|33
|Jason Rigg (Hillbrick Bicycles)
|0:12:18
|34
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:13:47
|35
|Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia Road Team)
|0:15:12
|36
|Matthew Chew (Data#3 Racing Team)
|0:18:16
|37
|James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:19:32
|38
|Sean Finning (FKG Toowoomba Team)
|0:20:06
|39
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Fenton Green)
|0:21:02
|40
|Jackson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010)
|0:22:53
|41
|Timothy Walker (Hillbrick Bicycles)
|0:23:01
|42
|Christoper Williams (Merida Australia Road Team)
|0:29:09
|43
|Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au)
|0:33:22
|44
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:34:27
|45
|Damon Stefani (Data#3 Racing Team)
|0:34:57
|46
|Timothy Dalgliesh (Merida Australia Road Team)
|0:35:32
|47
|Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:36:25
|48
|Bradley Nightingale (FKG Toowoomba Team)
|0:36:26
|49
|Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au)
|0:36:28
|50
|James Mowatt (Fly V Team)
|0:36:37
|51
|Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010)
|0:37:44
|52
|Matthew Murray (Fly V Team)
|0:38:35
|53
|Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:40:25
|54
|James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)
|0:46:43
|55
|Liam Mccarthy (FKG Toowoomba Team)
|0:58:44
