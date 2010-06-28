Trending

Genesys strong as Newell claims finale

Shaw sneaks into overall win

Genesys Wealth Advisers dominated the final stage at the inaugural Tour of Toowoomba, taking four of the top six places including first and second with Dylan Newell and William Clarke respectively. Yet all eyes were on the battle for third place, which saw Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) pip Dale Parker (National Junior Road Team) on the line.

Shaw’s narrow third place secured him a time bonus that bumped him into the general classification lead, giving the rider the race win. The pair had started the criterium finale separated by just two seconds after the morning’s stage, with Parker having the upper hand.

While Parker had the time advantage on the final stage, Shaw had the benefit of a full complement of teammates while his rival was alone in the peloton.

As the five leaders reached the finish line two seconds ahead of the next group, Shaw nabbed third place from Parker to win the tour. Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) rounded out the group with fifth place while teammate Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) was first across the line of those that fell behind as the speed increased at the finish, just two second behind.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1:09:55
2William Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
3Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
4Dale Parker (National Junior Road Team)
5Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
6Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:02
7Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
8Bevan Mason (FKG Toowoomba Team)
9Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:03
10Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
11Christopher Klem (FKG Toowoomba Team)
12Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
13Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au)
14Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:00:04
15Jackson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010)0:00:06
16David Melville (Merida Australia Road Team)
17Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010)
18Christoper Williams (Merida Australia Road Team)0:00:07
19David De Marco (Fly V Team)
20Brodie Talbot (Hillbrick Bicycles)0:00:10
21Damon Stefani (Data#3 Racing Team)0:00:11
22Damien Howson (National Junior Road Team)
23Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)
24Stuart Cowin (Data#3 Racing Team)
25Stuart Mulhern (Data#3 Racing Team)
26Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010)
27Matthew Chew (Data#3 Racing Team)
28Jay Mccarthy (National Junior Road Team)
29Matthew Williams (FKG Toowoomba Team)0:00:13
30Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010)
31James Mowatt (Fly V Team)
32Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au)0:00:16
33Nicholas Dougall (Fly V Team)0:00:17
34Kristian Juel (GuitarGym-Orbea)
35Peter Thompson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
36Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:19
37David Edwards (National Junior Road Team)0:00:21
38Oliver Kent-Spark (Fenton Green)
39Mitchell Pearson (Fly V Team)0:00:22
40James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:25
41Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:29
42Samuel Spokes (National Junior Road Team)0:00:30
43Jason Rigg (Hillbrick Bicycles)
44Timothy Walker (Hillbrick Bicycles)0:00:31
45Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
46Sean Finning (FKG Toowoomba Team)
47Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia Road Team)
48Timothy Dalgliesh (Merida Australia Road Team)
49Matthew Murray (Fly V Team)
50Bradley Nightingale (FKG Toowoomba Team)
51James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)0:03:50
52Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)0:04:30
53Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:04:31
54Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au)0:04:40
55Liam Mccarthy (FKG Toowoomba Team)0:05:10
DNFMichael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
DNFBen Grieve-Johnson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
DNFLachlan Doak (Fenton Green)
DNFPeter Spencer (GE Plumbing 2010)
DNFJason Portas (Data#3 Racing Team)
DNSScott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
DNSHarry Rassie (Fenton Green)
DNSJoel Lewis (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)
DNSBrian Mcleod (GuitarGym-Orbea)
DNSAndrew Roe (Fly V Team)
DNSBrent Skippen (Hillbrick Bicycles)
DNSAndrew Arundel (Hillbrick Bicycles)
DQMitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia Road Team)

Final classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)9:05:28
2Dale Parker (National Junior Road Team)0:00:02
3Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:29
4Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
5Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:00:42
6Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:43
7Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:01:04
8Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au)
9Damien Howson (National Junior Road Team)0:01:12
10Jay Mccarthy (National Junior Road Team)0:01:19
11Brodie Talbot (Hillbrick Bicycles)0:01:23
12Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:49
13Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010)0:01:56
14David Melville (Merida Australia Road Team)0:01:58
15Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:03:04
16Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:03:28
17Samuel Spokes (National Junior Road Team)0:04:18
18Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:04:56
19Nicholas Dougall (Fly V Team)0:05:14
20Stuart Cowin (Data#3 Racing Team)0:05:46
21Stuart Mulhern (Data#3 Racing Team)0:05:49
22Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)0:06:06
23Mitchell Pearson (Fly V Team)0:06:27
24Bevan Mason (FKG Toowoomba Team)0:06:50
25David De Marco (Fly V Team)0:07:02
26Kristian Juel (GuitarGym-Orbea)0:07:10
27William Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:07:56
28Peter Thompson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:08:27
29David Edwards (National Junior Road Team)0:08:35
30Christopher Klem (FKG Toowoomba Team)0:08:50
31Matthew Williams (FKG Toowoomba Team)0:09:57
32Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010)0:10:55
33Jason Rigg (Hillbrick Bicycles)0:12:18
34Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:13:47
35Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia Road Team)0:15:12
36Matthew Chew (Data#3 Racing Team)0:18:16
37James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:19:32
38Sean Finning (FKG Toowoomba Team)0:20:06
39Oliver Kent-Spark (Fenton Green)0:21:02
40Jackson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010)0:22:53
41Timothy Walker (Hillbrick Bicycles)0:23:01
42Christoper Williams (Merida Australia Road Team)0:29:09
43Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au)0:33:22
44Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:34:27
45Damon Stefani (Data#3 Racing Team)0:34:57
46Timothy Dalgliesh (Merida Australia Road Team)0:35:32
47Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:36:25
48Bradley Nightingale (FKG Toowoomba Team)0:36:26
49Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au)0:36:28
50James Mowatt (Fly V Team)0:36:37
51Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010)0:37:44
52Matthew Murray (Fly V Team)0:38:35
53Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)0:40:25
54James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)0:46:43
55Liam Mccarthy (FKG Toowoomba Team)0:58:44

 

Latest on Cyclingnews