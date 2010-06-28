Image 1 of 19 Cameron Peterson from Virgin Blue RBS Morgans solos to victory on the mountain top finish of Stage 3 of Tour of Toowoomba. (Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com) Image 2 of 19 A Merida rider gets into an aerodynamic position to begin a very quick descent. (Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com) Image 3 of 19 Scott Cronly-Dillon about to begin a big descent during the last phase of Stage 3 at Tour of Toowoomba. (Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com) Image 4 of 19 Cameron Peterson from Virgin Blue RBS Morgans displays signs that proves cycling is no easy sport. (Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com) Image 5 of 19 Two Mcdonagh Blake - Witness and Fly V riders managed to stay away from the peloton for more half of the race. (Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com) Image 6 of 19 Genesys Wealth Advisers controlling the front of the peloton. (Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com) Image 7 of 19 Rhys Gillett showing he has good pace during Stage 3 at Tour of Toowoomba. (Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com) Image 8 of 19 (Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com) Image 9 of 19 Typical colours of the outback during Winter season. (Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com) Image 10 of 19 The gap being shortened by the peloton as the breakaway group will soon be caught. (Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com) Image 11 of 19 Peter Thompson and James Hepburn in a breakaway group representing Virgin Blue RBS Morgans. (Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com) Image 12 of 19 Merida's Douglas Freeburn pushing down the peloton. (Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com) Image 13 of 19 The peloton just rolling off the New England Highway into the country surrounds of Toowoomba. (Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com) Image 14 of 19 Cameron Peterson from Virgin Blue RBS Morgans squad soloing up the last climb on his way to victory of stage 3. (Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com) Image 15 of 19 A breakaway group trying to catch a solo rider out in front. (Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com) Image 16 of 19 Brendan Brooks from Shortis.com.au squad shows a display of pain as the climbing sets in for a mountain top finish. (Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com) Image 17 of 19 Pegasus Racing teams Fly V Australia and Virgin Blue RBS Morgans squads form part of a breakaway. (Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com) Image 18 of 19 Kyle Marwood leads the peloton on stage 3 of Tour of Toowoomba. (Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com) Image 19 of 19 GE Plumbing rider takes caution before going down a large hill during Stage 3 at Tour of Toowoomba. (Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com)

Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) claimed a solo stage victory on the Tour of Toowoomba’s third stage. Peterson crossed the line some seven seconds ahead of the chasing riders, with Dale Parker (National Junior Road Team) taking second as he was tailed across the line Peterson’s teammate Patrick Shaw.

Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) lead a group of seven riders across the line, taking fourth place for himself, a further 15 seconds behind.

While the peloton finished the gruelling stage spread over nearly 30 minutes, the battle for general classification honours remains tight. Parker holds the Queensland race’s overall lead by a narrow two seconds over Shaw heading into the final criterium.

Peterson sits third on general classification thanks to his solo victory, which came after he attacked his break away companions on the final climb. Peterson would need to make up 19 seconds to claim the tour, however the Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans team is likely to focus on securing time bonuses for Shaw on the final stage later today.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 2:16:32 2 Dale Parker (National Junior Road Team) 0:00:07 3 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 4 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:22 5 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 6 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 7 Jay Mccarthy (National Junior Road Team) 8 Damien Howson (National Junior Road Team) 9 Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au) 10 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:23 12 Nicholas Dougall (Fly V Team) 0:00:35 13 Brodie Talbot (Hillbrick Bicycles) 14 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:41 15 Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010) 16 Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:00:51 17 Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia Road Team) 18 Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia Road Team) 19 David Melville (Merida Australia Road Team) 0:01:13 20 Stuart Cowin (Data#3 Racing Team) 21 David Edwards (National Junior Road Team) 0:01:16 22 Kristian Juel (GuitarGym-Orbea) 23 Stuart Mulhern (Data#3 Racing Team) 24 Oliver Kent-Spark (Fenton Green) 0:01:25 25 Alex Wohler (Erdinger Alkoholfrei) 0:01:31 26 Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au) 0:01:33 27 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:02:30 28 Matthew Williams (FKG Toowoomba Team) 29 David De Marco (Fly V Team) 0:02:33 30 Bevan Mason (FKG Toowoomba Team) 0:02:50 31 Samuel Spokes (National Junior Road Team) 0:02:55 32 Mitchell Pearson (Fly V Team) 0:03:00 33 Andrew Arundel (Hillbrick Bicycles) 0:03:18 34 Peter Thompson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:03:53 35 James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:04:02 36 William Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 37 Christopher Klem (FKG Toowoomba Team) 0:04:25 38 Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:04:34 39 Matthew Chew (Data#3 Racing Team) 0:06:13 40 Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010) 0:06:22 41 Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:06:30 42 Jason Rigg (Hillbrick Bicycles) 0:07:26 43 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:08:24 44 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:09:07 45 Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au) 0:12:32 46 Lachlan Doak (Fenton Green) 0:13:41 47 Christoper Williams (Merida Australia Road Team) 0:13:55 48 Ryan Macanally (Erdinger Alkoholfrei) 0:14:03 49 Trent Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei) 0:14:13 50 Matthew Murray (Fly V Team) 0:14:15 51 James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei) 0:14:16 52 David Brown (Data#3 Racing Team) 0:14:24 53 Sean Finning (FKG Toowoomba Team) 0:15:05 54 Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010) 0:15:23 55 Jackson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010) 56 Damon Stefani (Data#3 Racing Team) 0:15:35 57 Jason Portas (Data#3 Racing Team) 58 James Mowatt (Fly V Team) 0:16:08 59 Timothy Dalgliesh (Merida Australia Road Team) 0:16:28 60 Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au) 0:16:35 61 Calvin Watson (National Junior Road Team) 0:16:44 62 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 63 Liam Mccarthy (FKG Toowoomba Team) 64 Bradley Nightingale (FKG Toowoomba Team) 65 Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts) 66 Timothy Walker (Hillbrick Bicycles) 0:18:08 67 Joel Lewis (Erdinger Alkoholfrei) 0:18:38 68 Ben Grieve-Johnson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:18:55 69 Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010) 0:21:12 70 Andrew Roe (Fly V Team) 0:21:39 71 Brian Mcleod (GuitarGym-Orbea) 72 Peter Spencer (GE Plumbing 2010) 0:28:02 DNF Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) DNF Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) DNF James Ibrahim (Fenton Green) DNF Brendan Schultz (Fenton Green) DNF Harry Rassie (Fenton Green) DNF Douglas Freeburn (Merida Australia Road Team) DNF Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) DNF Nicholas Murphy (Erdinger Alkoholfrei) DNF Danny Mcdonald (FKG Toowoomba Team) DNF David Hampton (Hillbrick Bicycles) DNF Brent Skippen (Hillbrick Bicycles) DNS Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness) DNS Miles Olman (Fenton Green) DNS James Mcdulling (Fenton Green) DNS Aaron Benson (Merida Australia Road Team) DNS John Freiberg (Team Budget Forklifts) DNS Luke Cridland (Shortis.com.au) DNS Jordan Kerby (National Junior Road Team) DNS Louis Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010) DNS Alex Kloppers (Erdinger Alkoholfrei) DNS Aiden Trevan (Data#3 Racing Team) DNS Aidan Mckenzie (GuitarGym-Orbea) DNS Thomas Lane-Porter (GuitarGym-Orbea) DNS Matthew Bolster (Fly V Team) DNS Joel Pearson (Hillbrick Bicycles)