Trending

Peterson grabs solo stage win

Parker moves into overall lead

Image 1 of 19

Cameron Peterson from Virgin Blue RBS Morgans solos to victory on the mountain top finish of Stage 3 of Tour of Toowoomba.

Cameron Peterson from Virgin Blue RBS Morgans solos to victory on the mountain top finish of Stage 3 of Tour of Toowoomba.
(Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com)
Image 2 of 19

A Merida rider gets into an aerodynamic position to begin a very quick descent.

A Merida rider gets into an aerodynamic position to begin a very quick descent.
(Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com)
Image 3 of 19

Scott Cronly-Dillon about to begin a big descent during the last phase of Stage 3 at Tour of Toowoomba.

Scott Cronly-Dillon about to begin a big descent during the last phase of Stage 3 at Tour of Toowoomba.
(Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com)
Image 4 of 19

Cameron Peterson from Virgin Blue RBS Morgans displays signs that proves cycling is no easy sport.

Cameron Peterson from Virgin Blue RBS Morgans displays signs that proves cycling is no easy sport.
(Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com)
Image 5 of 19

Two Mcdonagh Blake - Witness and Fly V riders managed to stay away from the peloton for more half of the race.

Two Mcdonagh Blake - Witness and Fly V riders managed to stay away from the peloton for more half of the race.
(Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com)
Image 6 of 19

Genesys Wealth Advisers controlling the front of the peloton.

Genesys Wealth Advisers controlling the front of the peloton.
(Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com)
Image 7 of 19

Rhys Gillett showing he has good pace during Stage 3 at Tour of Toowoomba.

Rhys Gillett showing he has good pace during Stage 3 at Tour of Toowoomba.
(Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com)
Image 8 of 19

(Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com)
Image 9 of 19

Typical colours of the outback during Winter season.

Typical colours of the outback during Winter season.
(Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com)
Image 10 of 19

The gap being shortened by the peloton as the breakaway group will soon be caught.

The gap being shortened by the peloton as the breakaway group will soon be caught.
(Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com)
Image 11 of 19

Peter Thompson and James Hepburn in a breakaway group representing Virgin Blue RBS Morgans.

Peter Thompson and James Hepburn in a breakaway group representing Virgin Blue RBS Morgans.
(Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com)
Image 12 of 19

Merida's Douglas Freeburn pushing down the peloton.

Merida's Douglas Freeburn pushing down the peloton.
(Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com)
Image 13 of 19

The peloton just rolling off the New England Highway into the country surrounds of Toowoomba.

The peloton just rolling off the New England Highway into the country surrounds of Toowoomba.
(Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com)
Image 14 of 19

Cameron Peterson from Virgin Blue RBS Morgans squad soloing up the last climb on his way to victory of stage 3.

Cameron Peterson from Virgin Blue RBS Morgans squad soloing up the last climb on his way to victory of stage 3.
(Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com)
Image 15 of 19

A breakaway group trying to catch a solo rider out in front.

A breakaway group trying to catch a solo rider out in front.
(Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com)
Image 16 of 19

Brendan Brooks from Shortis.com.au squad shows a display of pain as the climbing sets in for a mountain top finish.

Brendan Brooks from Shortis.com.au squad shows a display of pain as the climbing sets in for a mountain top finish.
(Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com)
Image 17 of 19

Pegasus Racing teams Fly V Australia and Virgin Blue RBS Morgans squads form part of a breakaway.

Pegasus Racing teams Fly V Australia and Virgin Blue RBS Morgans squads form part of a breakaway.
(Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com)
Image 18 of 19

Kyle Marwood leads the peloton on stage 3 of Tour of Toowoomba.

Kyle Marwood leads the peloton on stage 3 of Tour of Toowoomba.
(Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com)
Image 19 of 19

GE Plumbing rider takes caution before going down a large hill during Stage 3 at Tour of Toowoomba.

GE Plumbing rider takes caution before going down a large hill during Stage 3 at Tour of Toowoomba.
(Image credit: Beau Chenery/www.pelotonimages.com)

Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) claimed a solo stage victory on the Tour of Toowoomba’s third stage. Peterson crossed the line some seven seconds ahead of the chasing riders, with Dale Parker (National Junior Road Team) taking second as he was tailed across the line Peterson’s teammate Patrick Shaw.

Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) lead a group of seven riders across the line, taking fourth place for himself, a further 15 seconds behind.

While the peloton finished the gruelling stage spread over nearly 30 minutes, the battle for general classification honours remains tight. Parker holds the Queensland race’s overall lead by a narrow two seconds over Shaw heading into the final criterium.

Peterson sits third on general classification thanks to his solo victory, which came after he attacked his break away companions on the final climb. Peterson would need to make up 19 seconds to claim the tour, however the Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans team is likely to focus on securing time bonuses for Shaw on the final stage later today.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)2:16:32
2Dale Parker (National Junior Road Team)0:00:07
3Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
4Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:22
5Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
6Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
7Jay Mccarthy (National Junior Road Team)
8Damien Howson (National Junior Road Team)
9Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au)
10Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
11Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:23
12Nicholas Dougall (Fly V Team)0:00:35
13Brodie Talbot (Hillbrick Bicycles)
14Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:41
15Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010)
16Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:00:51
17Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia Road Team)
18Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia Road Team)
19David Melville (Merida Australia Road Team)0:01:13
20Stuart Cowin (Data#3 Racing Team)
21David Edwards (National Junior Road Team)0:01:16
22Kristian Juel (GuitarGym-Orbea)
23Stuart Mulhern (Data#3 Racing Team)
24Oliver Kent-Spark (Fenton Green)0:01:25
25Alex Wohler (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)0:01:31
26Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)0:01:33
27Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:30
28Matthew Williams (FKG Toowoomba Team)
29David De Marco (Fly V Team)0:02:33
30Bevan Mason (FKG Toowoomba Team)0:02:50
31Samuel Spokes (National Junior Road Team)0:02:55
32Mitchell Pearson (Fly V Team)0:03:00
33Andrew Arundel (Hillbrick Bicycles)0:03:18
34Peter Thompson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:03:53
35James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:04:02
36William Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
37Christopher Klem (FKG Toowoomba Team)0:04:25
38Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:04:34
39Matthew Chew (Data#3 Racing Team)0:06:13
40Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010)0:06:22
41Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:06:30
42Jason Rigg (Hillbrick Bicycles)0:07:26
43Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:08:24
44Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:09:07
45Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au)0:12:32
46Lachlan Doak (Fenton Green)0:13:41
47Christoper Williams (Merida Australia Road Team)0:13:55
48Ryan Macanally (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)0:14:03
49Trent Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)0:14:13
50Matthew Murray (Fly V Team)0:14:15
51James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)0:14:16
52David Brown (Data#3 Racing Team)0:14:24
53Sean Finning (FKG Toowoomba Team)0:15:05
54Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010)0:15:23
55Jackson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010)
56Damon Stefani (Data#3 Racing Team)0:15:35
57Jason Portas (Data#3 Racing Team)
58James Mowatt (Fly V Team)0:16:08
59Timothy Dalgliesh (Merida Australia Road Team)0:16:28
60Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au)0:16:35
61Calvin Watson (National Junior Road Team)0:16:44
62Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
63Liam Mccarthy (FKG Toowoomba Team)
64Bradley Nightingale (FKG Toowoomba Team)
65Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)
66Timothy Walker (Hillbrick Bicycles)0:18:08
67Joel Lewis (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)0:18:38
68Ben Grieve-Johnson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:18:55
69Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010)0:21:12
70Andrew Roe (Fly V Team)0:21:39
71Brian Mcleod (GuitarGym-Orbea)
72Peter Spencer (GE Plumbing 2010)0:28:02
DNFRhys Gillett (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
DNFScott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
DNFJames Ibrahim (Fenton Green)
DNFBrendan Schultz (Fenton Green)
DNFHarry Rassie (Fenton Green)
DNFDouglas Freeburn (Merida Australia Road Team)
DNFJoshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
DNFNicholas Murphy (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)
DNFDanny Mcdonald (FKG Toowoomba Team)
DNFDavid Hampton (Hillbrick Bicycles)
DNFBrent Skippen (Hillbrick Bicycles)
DNSDale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
DNSMiles Olman (Fenton Green)
DNSJames Mcdulling (Fenton Green)
DNSAaron Benson (Merida Australia Road Team)
DNSJohn Freiberg (Team Budget Forklifts)
DNSLuke Cridland (Shortis.com.au)
DNSJordan Kerby (National Junior Road Team)
DNSLouis Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010)
DNSAlex Kloppers (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)
DNSAiden Trevan (Data#3 Racing Team)
DNSAidan Mckenzie (GuitarGym-Orbea)
DNSThomas Lane-Porter (GuitarGym-Orbea)
DNSMatthew Bolster (Fly V Team)
DNSJoel Pearson (Hillbrick Bicycles)

General Classification after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dale Parker (National Junior Road Team)7:55:38
2Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:02
3Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:19
4Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:21
5Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:24
6Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:00:35
7Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:00:56
8Damien Howson (National Junior Road Team)
9Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au)
10Jay Mccarthy (National Junior Road Team)0:01:03
11Brodie Talbot (Hillbrick Bicycles)0:01:08
12Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:13
13Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia Road Team)0:01:25
14Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010)0:01:45
15David Melville (Merida Australia Road Team)0:01:47
16Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:03:09
17Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:03:20
18Samuel Spokes (National Junior Road Team)0:03:43
19Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:04:47
20Nicholas Dougall (Fly V Team)0:04:52
21Stuart Cowin (Data#3 Racing Team)0:05:30
22Stuart Mulhern (Data#3 Racing Team)0:05:33
23Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)0:05:50
24Mitchell Pearson (Fly V Team)0:06:00
25Bevan Mason (FKG Toowoomba Team)0:06:43
26Kristian Juel (GuitarGym-Orbea)0:06:48
27David De Marco (Fly V Team)0:06:50
28Andrew Arundel (Hillbrick Bicycles)0:07:30
29William Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:07:57
30Peter Thompson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:08:06
31Alex Wohler (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)0:08:07
32David Edwards (National Junior Road Team)0:08:09
33Christopher Klem (FKG Toowoomba Team)0:08:42
34Matthew Williams (FKG Toowoomba Team)0:09:39
35Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010)0:10:39
36Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:10:42
37Jason Rigg (Hillbrick Bicycles)0:11:43
38Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:13:16
39Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia Road Team)0:14:36
40Calvin Watson (National Junior Road Team)0:17:35
41Matthew Chew (Data#3 Racing Team)0:18:00
42James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:19:02
43Sean Finning (FKG Toowoomba Team)0:19:30
44Ryan Macanally (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)0:19:57
45Oliver Kent-Spark (Fenton Green)0:20:36
46Timothy Walker (Hillbrick Bicycles)0:22:25
47Jackson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010)0:22:42
48Andrew Roe (Fly V Team)0:25:56
49Ben Grieve-Johnson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:27:37
50Christoper Williams (Merida Australia Road Team)0:28:57
51Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:30:07
52Lachlan Doak (Fenton Green)0:30:16
53Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au)0:31:43
54Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:31:49
55Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au)0:33:01
56Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010)0:33:59
57Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:34:22
58Damon Stefani (Data#3 Racing Team)0:34:41
59Timothy Dalgliesh (Merida Australia Road Team)0:34:56
60Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)0:35:50
61Bradley Nightingale (FKG Toowoomba Team)
62James Mowatt (Fly V Team)0:36:19
63Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010)0:37:26
64Matthew Murray (Fly V Team)0:37:59
65Trent Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)0:41:33
66James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)0:42:48
67Joel Lewis (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)0:48:06
68David Brown (Data#3 Racing Team)0:49:12
69Jason Portas (Data#3 Racing Team)0:51:46
70Peter Spencer (GE Plumbing 2010)0:51:58
71Liam Mccarthy (FKG Toowoomba Team)0:53:29
72Brian Mcleod (GuitarGym-Orbea)0:55:20

 

Latest on Cyclingnews