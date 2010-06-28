Peterson grabs solo stage win
Parker moves into overall lead
Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) claimed a solo stage victory on the Tour of Toowoomba’s third stage. Peterson crossed the line some seven seconds ahead of the chasing riders, with Dale Parker (National Junior Road Team) taking second as he was tailed across the line Peterson’s teammate Patrick Shaw.
Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) lead a group of seven riders across the line, taking fourth place for himself, a further 15 seconds behind.
While the peloton finished the gruelling stage spread over nearly 30 minutes, the battle for general classification honours remains tight. Parker holds the Queensland race’s overall lead by a narrow two seconds over Shaw heading into the final criterium.
Peterson sits third on general classification thanks to his solo victory, which came after he attacked his break away companions on the final climb. Peterson would need to make up 19 seconds to claim the tour, however the Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans team is likely to focus on securing time bonuses for Shaw on the final stage later today.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|2:16:32
|2
|Dale Parker (National Junior Road Team)
|0:00:07
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|4
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:22
|5
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|6
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|7
|Jay Mccarthy (National Junior Road Team)
|8
|Damien Howson (National Junior Road Team)
|9
|Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au)
|10
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|11
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:23
|12
|Nicholas Dougall (Fly V Team)
|0:00:35
|13
|Brodie Talbot (Hillbrick Bicycles)
|14
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:41
|15
|Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010)
|16
|Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:00:51
|17
|Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia Road Team)
|18
|Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia Road Team)
|19
|David Melville (Merida Australia Road Team)
|0:01:13
|20
|Stuart Cowin (Data#3 Racing Team)
|21
|David Edwards (National Junior Road Team)
|0:01:16
|22
|Kristian Juel (GuitarGym-Orbea)
|23
|Stuart Mulhern (Data#3 Racing Team)
|24
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Fenton Green)
|0:01:25
|25
|Alex Wohler (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)
|0:01:31
|26
|Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)
|0:01:33
|27
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:02:30
|28
|Matthew Williams (FKG Toowoomba Team)
|29
|David De Marco (Fly V Team)
|0:02:33
|30
|Bevan Mason (FKG Toowoomba Team)
|0:02:50
|31
|Samuel Spokes (National Junior Road Team)
|0:02:55
|32
|Mitchell Pearson (Fly V Team)
|0:03:00
|33
|Andrew Arundel (Hillbrick Bicycles)
|0:03:18
|34
|Peter Thompson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:03:53
|35
|James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:04:02
|36
|William Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|37
|Christopher Klem (FKG Toowoomba Team)
|0:04:25
|38
|Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:04:34
|39
|Matthew Chew (Data#3 Racing Team)
|0:06:13
|40
|Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010)
|0:06:22
|41
|Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:06:30
|42
|Jason Rigg (Hillbrick Bicycles)
|0:07:26
|43
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:08:24
|44
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:09:07
|45
|Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au)
|0:12:32
|46
|Lachlan Doak (Fenton Green)
|0:13:41
|47
|Christoper Williams (Merida Australia Road Team)
|0:13:55
|48
|Ryan Macanally (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)
|0:14:03
|49
|Trent Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)
|0:14:13
|50
|Matthew Murray (Fly V Team)
|0:14:15
|51
|James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)
|0:14:16
|52
|David Brown (Data#3 Racing Team)
|0:14:24
|53
|Sean Finning (FKG Toowoomba Team)
|0:15:05
|54
|Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010)
|0:15:23
|55
|Jackson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010)
|56
|Damon Stefani (Data#3 Racing Team)
|0:15:35
|57
|Jason Portas (Data#3 Racing Team)
|58
|James Mowatt (Fly V Team)
|0:16:08
|59
|Timothy Dalgliesh (Merida Australia Road Team)
|0:16:28
|60
|Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au)
|0:16:35
|61
|Calvin Watson (National Junior Road Team)
|0:16:44
|62
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|63
|Liam Mccarthy (FKG Toowoomba Team)
|64
|Bradley Nightingale (FKG Toowoomba Team)
|65
|Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)
|66
|Timothy Walker (Hillbrick Bicycles)
|0:18:08
|67
|Joel Lewis (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)
|0:18:38
|68
|Ben Grieve-Johnson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:18:55
|69
|Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010)
|0:21:12
|70
|Andrew Roe (Fly V Team)
|0:21:39
|71
|Brian Mcleod (GuitarGym-Orbea)
|72
|Peter Spencer (GE Plumbing 2010)
|0:28:02
|DNF
|Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|DNF
|Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|DNF
|James Ibrahim (Fenton Green)
|DNF
|Brendan Schultz (Fenton Green)
|DNF
|Harry Rassie (Fenton Green)
|DNF
|Douglas Freeburn (Merida Australia Road Team)
|DNF
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|DNF
|Nicholas Murphy (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)
|DNF
|Danny Mcdonald (FKG Toowoomba Team)
|DNF
|David Hampton (Hillbrick Bicycles)
|DNF
|Brent Skippen (Hillbrick Bicycles)
|DNS
|Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|DNS
|Miles Olman (Fenton Green)
|DNS
|James Mcdulling (Fenton Green)
|DNS
|Aaron Benson (Merida Australia Road Team)
|DNS
|John Freiberg (Team Budget Forklifts)
|DNS
|Luke Cridland (Shortis.com.au)
|DNS
|Jordan Kerby (National Junior Road Team)
|DNS
|Louis Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010)
|DNS
|Alex Kloppers (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)
|DNS
|Aiden Trevan (Data#3 Racing Team)
|DNS
|Aidan Mckenzie (GuitarGym-Orbea)
|DNS
|Thomas Lane-Porter (GuitarGym-Orbea)
|DNS
|Matthew Bolster (Fly V Team)
|DNS
|Joel Pearson (Hillbrick Bicycles)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dale Parker (National Junior Road Team)
|7:55:38
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:00:02
|3
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:00:19
|4
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:21
|5
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:24
|6
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:00:35
|7
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:00:56
|8
|Damien Howson (National Junior Road Team)
|9
|Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au)
|10
|Jay Mccarthy (National Junior Road Team)
|0:01:03
|11
|Brodie Talbot (Hillbrick Bicycles)
|0:01:08
|12
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:13
|13
|Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia Road Team)
|0:01:25
|14
|Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010)
|0:01:45
|15
|David Melville (Merida Australia Road Team)
|0:01:47
|16
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:03:09
|17
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:03:20
|18
|Samuel Spokes (National Junior Road Team)
|0:03:43
|19
|Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:04:47
|20
|Nicholas Dougall (Fly V Team)
|0:04:52
|21
|Stuart Cowin (Data#3 Racing Team)
|0:05:30
|22
|Stuart Mulhern (Data#3 Racing Team)
|0:05:33
|23
|Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)
|0:05:50
|24
|Mitchell Pearson (Fly V Team)
|0:06:00
|25
|Bevan Mason (FKG Toowoomba Team)
|0:06:43
|26
|Kristian Juel (GuitarGym-Orbea)
|0:06:48
|27
|David De Marco (Fly V Team)
|0:06:50
|28
|Andrew Arundel (Hillbrick Bicycles)
|0:07:30
|29
|William Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:07:57
|30
|Peter Thompson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:08:06
|31
|Alex Wohler (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)
|0:08:07
|32
|David Edwards (National Junior Road Team)
|0:08:09
|33
|Christopher Klem (FKG Toowoomba Team)
|0:08:42
|34
|Matthew Williams (FKG Toowoomba Team)
|0:09:39
|35
|Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010)
|0:10:39
|36
|Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:10:42
|37
|Jason Rigg (Hillbrick Bicycles)
|0:11:43
|38
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:13:16
|39
|Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia Road Team)
|0:14:36
|40
|Calvin Watson (National Junior Road Team)
|0:17:35
|41
|Matthew Chew (Data#3 Racing Team)
|0:18:00
|42
|James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:19:02
|43
|Sean Finning (FKG Toowoomba Team)
|0:19:30
|44
|Ryan Macanally (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)
|0:19:57
|45
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Fenton Green)
|0:20:36
|46
|Timothy Walker (Hillbrick Bicycles)
|0:22:25
|47
|Jackson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010)
|0:22:42
|48
|Andrew Roe (Fly V Team)
|0:25:56
|49
|Ben Grieve-Johnson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:27:37
|50
|Christoper Williams (Merida Australia Road Team)
|0:28:57
|51
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:30:07
|52
|Lachlan Doak (Fenton Green)
|0:30:16
|53
|Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au)
|0:31:43
|54
|Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:31:49
|55
|Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au)
|0:33:01
|56
|Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010)
|0:33:59
|57
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:34:22
|58
|Damon Stefani (Data#3 Racing Team)
|0:34:41
|59
|Timothy Dalgliesh (Merida Australia Road Team)
|0:34:56
|60
|Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:35:50
|61
|Bradley Nightingale (FKG Toowoomba Team)
|62
|James Mowatt (Fly V Team)
|0:36:19
|63
|Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010)
|0:37:26
|64
|Matthew Murray (Fly V Team)
|0:37:59
|65
|Trent Carman (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)
|0:41:33
|66
|James Szollosi (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)
|0:42:48
|67
|Joel Lewis (Erdinger Alkoholfrei)
|0:48:06
|68
|David Brown (Data#3 Racing Team)
|0:49:12
|69
|Jason Portas (Data#3 Racing Team)
|0:51:46
|70
|Peter Spencer (GE Plumbing 2010)
|0:51:58
|71
|Liam Mccarthy (FKG Toowoomba Team)
|0:53:29
|72
|Brian Mcleod (GuitarGym-Orbea)
|0:55:20
