Image 1 of 21

Euston schoolchildren dressed their bikes up to welcome the 2010 Elgas Tour of the Murray River.

Euston schoolchildren dressed their bikes up to welcome the 2010 Elgas Tour of the Murray River.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 2 of 21

Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) in action during the stage nine criterium in Euston.

Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) in action during the stage nine criterium in Euston.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 3 of 21

Thomas Palmer (Drapac Porsche) takes out stage nine in Euston as teammate and new tour leader Stuart Shaw joins in the celebrations behind.

Thomas Palmer (Drapac Porsche) takes out stage nine in Euston as teammate and new tour leader Stuart Shaw joins in the celebrations behind.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 4 of 21

Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche) was delighted for his stage winning teammate Thomas Palmer but just as happy to regain the lead in Australia's longest multiple stage tour.

Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche) was delighted for his stage winning teammate Thomas Palmer but just as happy to regain the lead in Australia's longest multiple stage tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 5 of 21

Stage nine celebrations (l-r): Rico Rogers (2nd,Swan Hill Rural City Council), Thomas Palmer (1st,Drapac Porsche) and Harrif Saleh (3rd,Malaysian National Team).

Stage nine celebrations (l-r): Rico Rogers (2nd,Swan Hill Rural City Council), Thomas Palmer (1st,Drapac Porsche) and Harrif Saleh (3rd,Malaysian National Team).
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 6 of 21

Most aggressive: Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake/Witness) won the jersey for having a go on stage nine and new tour leader Stuart Shaw requested a pic of him for his efforts.

Most aggressive: Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake/Witness) won the jersey for having a go on stage nine and new tour leader Stuart Shaw requested a pic of him for his efforts.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 7 of 21

Wow your the new leader: Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche) will take a ten second lead over Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) going into stage ten in Ouyen.

Wow your the new leader: Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche) will take a ten second lead over Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) going into stage ten in Ouyen.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 8 of 21

Bbq time: Sausages and hamburgers were on order for tour officials prior to racing in Euston.

Bbq time: Sausages and hamburgers were on order for tour officials prior to racing in Euston.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 9 of 21

Rico Rogers (Swan Hill Rural City Council) formerly of New Zealand and now residing in Australia tries on his WHK Criterium Championship leader's jersey.

Rico Rogers (Swan Hill Rural City Council) formerly of New Zealand and now residing in Australia tries on his WHK Criterium Championship leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 10 of 21

Tour time-keeper George Underwood is a stalwart of the Caribou Publications run Scody Cup National Road Series.

Tour time-keeper George Underwood is a stalwart of the Caribou Publications run Scody Cup National Road Series.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 11 of 21

Alexander Ray (Hyster-Total Rush) leads Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche), Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) and Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) with a thirty second lead over the peloton.

Alexander Ray (Hyster-Total Rush) leads Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche), Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) and Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) with a thirty second lead over the peloton.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 12 of 21

The team from Genesys Wealth Advisers on the front of the peloton trying to chase down four riders up ahead.

The team from Genesys Wealth Advisers on the front of the peloton trying to chase down four riders up ahead.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 13 of 21

Tim Walker (centre) of Genesys Wealth Advisers corners around the Euston street circuit.

Tim Walker (centre) of Genesys Wealth Advisers corners around the Euston street circuit.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 14 of 21

Tour leader Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) in the thick of it during stage nine in Euston.

Tour leader Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) in the thick of it during stage nine in Euston.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 15 of 21

Jacob Sutherland (Hyster-Total Rush) in action during the 52km criterium in Euston.

Jacob Sutherland (Hyster-Total Rush) in action during the 52km criterium in Euston.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 16 of 21

Riders charge towards an intermediate sprint point during stage nine in Euston.

Riders charge towards an intermediate sprint point during stage nine in Euston.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 17 of 21

Riders corner at the top of the home straight in Euston.

Riders corner at the top of the home straight in Euston.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 18 of 21

The field had to cover 40 laps of a 1.3km street circuit in Euston.

The field had to cover 40 laps of a 1.3km street circuit in Euston.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 19 of 21

Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) leads Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans), Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche) and Alexander Ray (Hyster-Total Rush) during the breakaway on stage nine.

Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) leads Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans), Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche) and Alexander Ray (Hyster-Total Rush) during the breakaway on stage nine.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 20 of 21

Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS) goes on the attack again in his most aggressive riders jersey from stage eight.

Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS) goes on the attack again in his most aggressive riders jersey from stage eight.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 21 of 21

Back in purple: Maybe not his colour but Drapac Porsche's Stuart Shaw is happy to be back in the tour lead with five stages remaining.

Back in purple: Maybe not his colour but Drapac Porsche's Stuart Shaw is happy to be back in the tour lead with five stages remaining.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Canberra veteran Stuart Shaw outplayed his younger rivals to regain leadership of the Elgas Tour of the Murray River after a second criterium stage on Thursday.

Shaw, 32, who represented Australia twice in the world junior triathlon championships before taking up road cycling five years ago, collected 32 bonus at from intermediate sprints in the 52km afternoon criterium at the Euston Club Resort. That moved into the overall lead at the tour by 10secs from Gippslander Joel Pearson, with young New Zealander Jason Williamson 17secs back in third place.

As captain and strategist for the Drapac team, Shaw won the opening 155km road stage from Echuca to Rochester on Sunday but surrendered tour leadership to Pearson in the hectic 25.5km waterfront criterium in Echuca on Monday morning.

Trailing Pearson by 16 seconds after the crash-marred 48km criterium earlier in Robinvale, Shaw road so aggressively with a small break-away group at Euston that he smothered any impact that Pearson and his strong Genesys team had on the event.

The Euston stage was won by Thomas Palmer, who trains with Shaw in the ACT. Second place went to New Zealander Rico Rogers, with Saleh of the Malaysian national team filling the minor placing.

Despite his strong ride, Shaw was not super-confident about retaining the Elgas purple leader’s jersey until the tour ends in Mildura on Sunday afternoon. “Our team is young and damaged so we will have to ride with our brains and be clever,” he said.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)1:13:30
2Rico Rogers (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
3Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
4Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
5Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
6Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
7Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
8Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)
9Rene Kolbach (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol)
10Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)
11Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
12James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush)
13Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
14Russell Gill (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
15Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
16Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
17Akmal Amrum (Mildura Rural City Council)
18Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
19Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)
20Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling)
21Jack Beckinsale (New South Wales Instutite of)
22Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
23Benjamin Hill (New South Wales Instutite of)
24Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
25Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)
26Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
27Luis Trueba (Mildura Rural City Council)
28Sam Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol)
29James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
30Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
31Charles Howlett (search2retain-myteam2)
32Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
33Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)
34Jacob Sutherland (Hyster - Total Rush)
35Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol)
36Will Tehan (Hyster - Total Rush)
37Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
38Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
39Andy Mcnab (search2retain-myteam2)
40Sean Joyce (Blackpeloton)
41Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
42David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
43Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team)
44Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)
45Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
46Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
47Christoper Williams (Merida Australia Road Team)
48Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing Team)
49Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
50Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
51Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
52Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing)
53Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
54David Melville (Merida Australia Road Team)
55Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:17
56Jay Mccarthy (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
57Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
58Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team)0:00:21
59Scot Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
60David Tozer (RACE - Fenton Green)0:00:27
61Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)0:00:29
62Jackson Law (New South Wales Instutite of)0:00:41
63John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:50
64Stuart Smith (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
65Chris Steffanoni (search2retain-myteam2)
66Brad Tilby (Blackpeloton)
67Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
68Jason Allen (Hyster - Total Rush)
69Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-myteam2)
70Alexand Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)0:03:40
71Rick Sanders (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
72Matthe Wheatcroft (Blackpeloton)
73Timothy Decker (Team SASI Cycling)
74Gilbert Gutowski (Merida Australia Road Team)
75Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia Road Team)
76Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
77Christopher D'amelio (Apollo Bicycles)
78Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
79James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
80Jared Triggs (New South Wales Instutite of)
81Logan Mort (Blackpeloton)
82Tristan Jones (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
83David Treacy (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol)
84Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
85Jason Rigg (Mildura Rural City Council)0:05:30
86Trent Williams (Apollo Bicycles)
87Jared Rowney (GE Plumbing)
88Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
89Ethan Kimmince (New South Wales Instutite of)
90Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol)
91George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
92James Mcdulling (RACE - Fenton Green)
93Mark Isaacs (search2retain-myteam2)
94Liam Dove (Mildura Rural City Council)0:07:20
95Andrew Barlow (Blackpeloton)
96James Northey (Blackpeloton)
97Harry Rassie (RACE - Fenton Green)
98Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia Road Team)
99Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
100Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
101Damian Harris (RACE - Fenton Green)
102Louis Evangelista (GE Plumbing)
103Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing)
104Fergus Maclachlan (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
105Daniel Hopper (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
106Courtney Black (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol)
107Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)0:09:10
108Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling)
109(DALGLIESH, Timothy Merida Australia Road Team)
110Stephen Bomball (New South Wales Instutite of)
111Ghazali Hamid (Mildura Rural City Council)
112Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)
113James Henry (Apollo Bicycles)
114Edward Bissaker (New South Wales Instutite of)

General Classification after Stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)14:08:44
2Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:10
3James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush)0:00:17
4Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)0:00:19
5Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)0:00:24
6Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:30
7Rico Rogers (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
8Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:31
9Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:36
10Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS/QAS)0:00:40
11Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:41
12Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:00:47
13Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
14David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:57
15Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:59
16Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:00
17Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
18Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)0:01:01
19Benjamin Hill (New South Wales Instutite of Sp)0:01:03
20Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
21Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:01:06
22Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)0:01:09
23Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll &)0:01:10
24Sam Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll &)0:01:11
25Charles Howlett (search2retain-myteam2)
26Rene Kolbach (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll &)0:01:12
27Russell Gill (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
28Christoper Williams (Merida Australia Road Team)0:01:17
29Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)0:01:19
30Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)0:01:20
31Luis Trueba (Mildura Rural City Council)
32Will Tehan (Hyster - Total Rush)
33Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team)0:01:25
34Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
35Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:01:27
36Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:01:29
37James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:01:31
38Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)0:01:44
39Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)0:01:47
40David Melville (Merida Australia Road Team)
41Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:01:57
42Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing)0:01:59
43Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)0:02:29
44Scot Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:02:32
45Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)0:03:09
46Jason Allen (Hyster - Total Rush)0:03:17
47Jay Mccarthy (Jayco/VIS/QAS)0:03:38
48Brad Tilby (Blackpeloton)0:04:09
49Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:04:10
50Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)0:04:13
51Stuart Smith (Jayco/VIS/QAS)0:04:47
52Akmal Amrum (Mildura Rural City Council)0:04:54
53Sean Joyce (Blackpeloton)0:05:12
54Jacob Sutherland (Hyster - Total Rush)0:05:13
55John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:05:18
56Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-myteam2)0:05:21
57Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)0:05:48
58Andy Mcnab (search2retain-myteam2)0:05:50
59Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team)0:05:59
60Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia Road Team)0:06:02
61Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)0:06:06
62Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:06:09
63Christopher D'amelio (Apollo Bicycles)0:06:25
64Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling)0:06:42
65James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:07:47
66Alexand Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)0:08:33
67Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)0:08:42
68Jack Beckinsale (New South Wales Instutite of Sp)
69David Tozer (RACE - Fenton Green)0:08:58
70Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing Team)0:10:17
71Gilbert Gutowski (Merida Australia Road Team)0:10:48
72Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)0:11:27
73Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:11:44
74David Treacy (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll &)0:12:29
75Matthe Wheatcroft (Blackpeloton)0:12:56
76Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:13:20
77George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)0:13:23
78Rick Sanders (Jayco/VIS/QAS)0:13:26
79Tristan Jones (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
80Harry Rassie (RACE - Fenton Green)0:13:36
81Courtney Black (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll &)0:13:42
82Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing)0:17:16
83Chris Steffanoni (search2retain-myteam2)0:17:38
84Timothy Decker (Team SASI Cycling)0:17:44
85James Mcdulling (RACE - Fenton Green)0:18:15
86Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:18:22
87Jared Rowney (GE Plumbing)0:18:25
88Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)0:19:42
89Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia Road Team)0:19:51
90Jason Rigg (Mildura Rural City Council)0:20:23
91Daniel Hopper (Swan Hill Rural City Council)0:20:42
92Jackson Law (New South Wales Instutite of Sp)0:21:40
93Jared Triggs (New South Wales Instutite of Sp)0:23:00
94Timothy Dalgliesh (Merida Australia Road Team)0:23:04
95Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:23:18
96Mark Isaacs (search2retain-myteam2)0:23:34
97Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll &)0:23:35
98Logan Mort (Blackpeloton)0:23:40
99Edward Bissaker (New South Wales Instutite of Sp)0:24:27
100Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:24:49
101Ethan Kimmince (New South Wales Instutite of Sp)0:25:56
102Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:26:03
103Andrew Barlow (Blackpeloton)0:26:51
104Liam Dove (Mildura Rural City Council)0:27:26
105James Northey (Blackpeloton)0:28:43
106Ghazali Hamid (Mildura Rural City Council)0:28:47
107Trent Williams (Apollo Bicycles)0:30:29
108Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:32:02
109Stephen Bomball (New South Wales Instutite of Sp)0:33:57
110Fergus Maclachlan (Swan Hill Rural City Council)0:42:44
111James Henry (Apollo Bicycles)0:43:11
112Louis Evangelista (GE Plumbing)0:44:06
113Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)0:53:30
114Damian Harris (RACE - Fenton Green)1:05:31

Sprints
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
6Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)3pts
6Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
6David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
8Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)3
8Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)2
8Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)1
10Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
10Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)2
10Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)1
12Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)3
12Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
12Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1
14Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
14Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)2
14Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1
16Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)3
16Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
16Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1
18Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
18Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)2
18Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)1
20Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)3
20Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
20Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1
22Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
22Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)2
22Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1
24Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)3
24Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
24Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1
26Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
26Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)2
26Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1
28Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)3
28Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
28Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1
30Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
30Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)2
30Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)1
32Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)3
32Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)2
32Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
34Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
34Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)2
34Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1
36Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)3
36David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
36Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)52pts
2Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)39
3Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)36
4Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS)31
5Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)26
6David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)25
7Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)23
8Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)22
9James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush)20
10Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)19
11Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)16
12Timothy Dalgliesh (Merida Australia Road Team)12
13Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)12
14Christoper Williams (Merida Australia Road Team)10
15Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)10
16Benjamin Hill (New South Wales Instutite of Sport)9
17Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)9
18Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
19Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)7
20Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)6
21Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)5
22Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
23Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)5
24Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS/QAS)5
25Mark Isaacs (search2retain-myteam2)4
26James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)3
27Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)3
28Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
29Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)3
30Rico Rogers (Swan Hill Rural City Council)3
31Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team)3
32Alexander Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)3
33Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)3
34Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll & O'Dea)2
35Chris Steffanoni (search2retain-myteam2)2
36Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness)2
37Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)2
38Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)2
39George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)2
40Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)2
41Logan Mort (Blackpeloton)2
42Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
43Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)1
44Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)1
45John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
46Sam Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll & O'Dea)1
47Christopher D'amelio (Apollo Bicycles)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team)5pts
2Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
3Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)3
4Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witnes)3
5Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)3
6Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)3
7Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)3
8Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cyclin)3
9Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)2
10Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia Road Tea)2
11Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS)2
12Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
13Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
14Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)1
15Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS/QAS)1
16Charles Howlett (search2retain-myteam2)1
17Andrew Barlow (Blackpeloton)1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)1:13:30
2Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
3Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
4Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
5Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)
6Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)
7James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush)
8Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
9Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)
10Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling)
11Jack Beckinsale (New South Wales Instutite of)
12Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
13Benjamin Hill (New South Wales Instutite of)
14Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
15Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)
16James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
17Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
18Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
19Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
20Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
21Andy Mcnab (search2retain-myteam2)
22Sean Joyce (Blackpeloton)
23Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team)
24Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)
25Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
26Jay Mccarthy (Jayco/VIS/QAS)0:00:17
27Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
28Jackson Law (New South Wales Instutite of)0:00:41
29Stuart Smith (Jayco/VIS/QAS)0:01:50
30Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
31Alexand Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)0:03:40
32Rick Sanders (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
33Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
34James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
35Jared Triggs (New South Wales Instutite of)
36Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
37Ethan Kimmince (New South Wales Instutite of)0:05:30
38George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
39Liam Dove (Mildura Rural City Council)0:07:20
40James Northey (Blackpeloton)
41Harry Rassie (RACE - Fenton Green)
42Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia Road Team)
43Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
44Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
45Louis Evangelista (GE Plumbing)
46Fergus Maclachlan (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
47Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)0:09:10
48Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling)
49Stephen Bomball (New South Wales Instutite of)
50Ghazali Hamid (Mildura Rural City Council)
51Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)
52James Henry (Apollo Bicycles)
53Edward Bissaker (New South Wales Instutite of)

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush)14:09:01
2Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)0:00:02
3Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:13
4Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:14
5Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS/QAS)0:00:23
6Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:00:30
7Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
8Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:43
9Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)0:00:44
10Benjamin Hill (New South Wales Instutite of Sp)0:00:46
11Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)0:00:52
12Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)0:01:02
13Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team)0:01:08
14Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:01:12
15James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:01:14
16Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)0:01:27
17Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)0:01:30
18Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)0:02:12
19Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)0:02:52
20Jay Mccarthy (Jayco/VIS/QAS)0:03:21
21Stuart Smith (Jayco/VIS/QAS)0:04:30
22Sean Joyce (Blackpeloton)0:04:55
23Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)0:05:31
24Andy Mcnab (search2retain-myteam2)0:05:33
25Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)0:05:49
26Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling)0:06:25
27James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:07:30
28Alexand Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)0:08:16
29Jack Beckinsale (New South Wales Instutite of Sp)0:08:25
30Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)0:11:10
31Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:11:27
32Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:13:03
33George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)0:13:06
34Rick Sanders (Jayco/VIS/QAS)0:13:09
35Harry Rassie (RACE - Fenton Green)0:13:19
36Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:18:05
37Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)0:19:25
38Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia Road Team)0:19:34
39Jackson Law (New South Wales Instutite of Sp)0:21:23
40Jared Triggs (New South Wales Instutite of Sp)0:22:43
41Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:23:01
42Edward Bissaker (New South Wales Instutite of Sp)0:24:10
43Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:24:32
44Ethan Kimmince (New South Wales Instutite of Sp)0:25:39
45Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:25:46
46Liam Dove (Mildura Rural City Council)0:27:09
47James Northey (Blackpeloton)0:28:26
48Ghazali Hamid (Mildura Rural City Council)0:28:30
49Stephen Bomball (New South Wales Instutite of Sp)0:33:40
50Fergus Maclachlan (Swan Hill Rural City Council)0:42:27
51James Henry (Apollo Bicycles)0:42:54
52Louis Evangelista (GE Plumbing)0:43:49
53Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)0:53:13

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Virgin Blue RBS Morgans3:40:30
2Genesys Wealth Advisers
3Hyster - Total Rush
4Jayco Skins
5Drapac Professional Cycling
6Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll & O
7Malaysian National Team
8Plan B Racing Team
9Shortis.com.au Cycling Team
10Jayco/VIS/QAS0:00:17
11McDonagh Blake - Witness0:00:21
12New South Wales Instutite of Spor0:00:41
13Team SASI Cycling0:01:50
14search2retain-myteam2
15Swan Hill Rural City Council0:03:40
16Merida Australia Road Team
17Mildura Rural City Council0:05:30
18Blackpeloton
19Apollo Bicycles0:09:10
20GE Plumbing0:12:50
21RACE - Fenton Green0:13:17

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hyster - Total Rush42:29:22
2Virgin Blue RBS Morgans0:00:14
3Genesys Wealth Advisers
4Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll & O0:00:26
5Jayco Skins0:00:36
6Malaysian National Team0:00:43
7Jayco/VIS/QAS0:00:51
8Plan B Racing Team0:01:02
9McDonagh Blake - Witness0:01:31
10Shortis.com.au Cycling Team0:02:24
11Drapac Professional Cycling0:04:39
12Merida Australia Road Team0:05:21
13search2retain-myteam20:08:44
14Team SASI Cycling0:09:53
15Swan Hill Rural City Council0:11:59
16New South Wales Instutite of Spor0:12:35
17Blackpeloton0:15:28
18Mildura Rural City Council0:20:03
19RACE - Fenton Green0:28:24
20Apollo Bicycles0:28:46
21GE Plumbing0:30:30

 

