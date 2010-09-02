Image 1 of 21 Euston schoolchildren dressed their bikes up to welcome the 2010 Elgas Tour of the Murray River. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 21 Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) in action during the stage nine criterium in Euston. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 21 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Porsche) takes out stage nine in Euston as teammate and new tour leader Stuart Shaw joins in the celebrations behind. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 21 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche) was delighted for his stage winning teammate Thomas Palmer but just as happy to regain the lead in Australia's longest multiple stage tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 5 of 21 Stage nine celebrations (l-r): Rico Rogers (2nd,Swan Hill Rural City Council), Thomas Palmer (1st,Drapac Porsche) and Harrif Saleh (3rd,Malaysian National Team). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 6 of 21 Most aggressive: Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake/Witness) won the jersey for having a go on stage nine and new tour leader Stuart Shaw requested a pic of him for his efforts. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 7 of 21 Wow your the new leader: Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche) will take a ten second lead over Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) going into stage ten in Ouyen. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 8 of 21 Bbq time: Sausages and hamburgers were on order for tour officials prior to racing in Euston. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 9 of 21 Rico Rogers (Swan Hill Rural City Council) formerly of New Zealand and now residing in Australia tries on his WHK Criterium Championship leader's jersey. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 10 of 21 Tour time-keeper George Underwood is a stalwart of the Caribou Publications run Scody Cup National Road Series. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 11 of 21 Alexander Ray (Hyster-Total Rush) leads Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche), Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) and Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) with a thirty second lead over the peloton. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 12 of 21 The team from Genesys Wealth Advisers on the front of the peloton trying to chase down four riders up ahead. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 13 of 21 Tim Walker (centre) of Genesys Wealth Advisers corners around the Euston street circuit. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 14 of 21 Tour leader Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) in the thick of it during stage nine in Euston. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 15 of 21 Jacob Sutherland (Hyster-Total Rush) in action during the 52km criterium in Euston. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 16 of 21 Riders charge towards an intermediate sprint point during stage nine in Euston. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 17 of 21 Riders corner at the top of the home straight in Euston. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 18 of 21 The field had to cover 40 laps of a 1.3km street circuit in Euston. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 19 of 21 Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) leads Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans), Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche) and Alexander Ray (Hyster-Total Rush) during the breakaway on stage nine. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 20 of 21 Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS) goes on the attack again in his most aggressive riders jersey from stage eight. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 21 of 21 Back in purple: Maybe not his colour but Drapac Porsche's Stuart Shaw is happy to be back in the tour lead with five stages remaining. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Canberra veteran Stuart Shaw outplayed his younger rivals to regain leadership of the Elgas Tour of the Murray River after a second criterium stage on Thursday.

Shaw, 32, who represented Australia twice in the world junior triathlon championships before taking up road cycling five years ago, collected 32 bonus at from intermediate sprints in the 52km afternoon criterium at the Euston Club Resort. That moved into the overall lead at the tour by 10secs from Gippslander Joel Pearson, with young New Zealander Jason Williamson 17secs back in third place.

As captain and strategist for the Drapac team, Shaw won the opening 155km road stage from Echuca to Rochester on Sunday but surrendered tour leadership to Pearson in the hectic 25.5km waterfront criterium in Echuca on Monday morning.

Trailing Pearson by 16 seconds after the crash-marred 48km criterium earlier in Robinvale, Shaw road so aggressively with a small break-away group at Euston that he smothered any impact that Pearson and his strong Genesys team had on the event.

The Euston stage was won by Thomas Palmer, who trains with Shaw in the ACT. Second place went to New Zealander Rico Rogers, with Saleh of the Malaysian national team filling the minor placing.

Despite his strong ride, Shaw was not super-confident about retaining the Elgas purple leader’s jersey until the tour ends in Mildura on Sunday afternoon. “Our team is young and damaged so we will have to ride with our brains and be clever,” he said.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1:13:30 2 Rico Rogers (Swan Hill Rural City Council) 3 Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 4 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS/QAS) 6 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 7 Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 8 Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush) 9 Rene Kolbach (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol) 10 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins) 11 Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) 12 James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush) 13 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 Russell Gill (Swan Hill Rural City Council) 15 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 16 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 17 Akmal Amrum (Mildura Rural City Council) 18 Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 19 Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins) 20 Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling) 21 Jack Beckinsale (New South Wales Instutite of) 22 Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles) 23 Benjamin Hill (New South Wales Instutite of) 24 Alex Carver (Jayco Skins) 25 Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling) 26 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 27 Luis Trueba (Mildura Rural City Council) 28 Sam Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol) 29 James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 30 Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS) 31 Charles Howlett (search2retain-myteam2) 32 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 33 Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush) 34 Jacob Sutherland (Hyster - Total Rush) 35 Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol) 36 Will Tehan (Hyster - Total Rush) 37 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 38 Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 39 Andy Mcnab (search2retain-myteam2) 40 Sean Joyce (Blackpeloton) 41 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team) 42 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling) 43 Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team) 44 Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins) 45 Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team) 46 Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team) 47 Christoper Williams (Merida Australia Road Team) 48 Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing Team) 49 Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 50 Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 51 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 52 Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing) 53 Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 54 David Melville (Merida Australia Road Team) 55 Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:00:17 56 Jay Mccarthy (Jayco/VIS/QAS) 57 Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team) 58 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team) 0:00:21 59 Scot Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 60 David Tozer (RACE - Fenton Green) 0:00:27 61 Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team) 0:00:29 62 Jackson Law (New South Wales Instutite of) 0:00:41 63 John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:50 64 Stuart Smith (Jayco/VIS/QAS) 65 Chris Steffanoni (search2retain-myteam2) 66 Brad Tilby (Blackpeloton) 67 Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling) 68 Jason Allen (Hyster - Total Rush) 69 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-myteam2) 70 Alexand Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling) 0:03:40 71 Rick Sanders (Jayco/VIS/QAS) 72 Matthe Wheatcroft (Blackpeloton) 73 Timothy Decker (Team SASI Cycling) 74 Gilbert Gutowski (Merida Australia Road Team) 75 Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia Road Team) 76 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 77 Christopher D'amelio (Apollo Bicycles) 78 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 79 James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 80 Jared Triggs (New South Wales Instutite of) 81 Logan Mort (Blackpeloton) 82 Tristan Jones (Swan Hill Rural City Council) 83 David Treacy (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol) 84 Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 85 Jason Rigg (Mildura Rural City Council) 0:05:30 86 Trent Williams (Apollo Bicycles) 87 Jared Rowney (GE Plumbing) 88 Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 89 Ethan Kimmince (New South Wales Instutite of) 90 Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol) 91 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 92 James Mcdulling (RACE - Fenton Green) 93 Mark Isaacs (search2retain-myteam2) 94 Liam Dove (Mildura Rural City Council) 0:07:20 95 Andrew Barlow (Blackpeloton) 96 James Northey (Blackpeloton) 97 Harry Rassie (RACE - Fenton Green) 98 Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia Road Team) 99 Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 100 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 101 Damian Harris (RACE - Fenton Green) 102 Louis Evangelista (GE Plumbing) 103 Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing) 104 Fergus Maclachlan (Swan Hill Rural City Council) 105 Daniel Hopper (Swan Hill Rural City Council) 106 Courtney Black (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carrol) 107 Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team) 0:09:10 108 Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling) 109 (DALGLIESH, Timothy Merida Australia Road Team) 110 Stephen Bomball (New South Wales Instutite of) 111 Ghazali Hamid (Mildura Rural City Council) 112 Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles) 113 James Henry (Apollo Bicycles) 114 Edward Bissaker (New South Wales Instutite of)

General Classification after Stage 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 14:08:44 2 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:10 3 James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush) 0:00:17 4 Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 0:00:19 5 Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush) 0:00:24 6 Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:00:30 7 Rico Rogers (Swan Hill Rural City Council) 8 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:31 9 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:00:36 10 Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS/QAS) 0:00:40 11 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:00:41 12 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 0:00:47 13 Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS) 14 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:57 15 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:59 16 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:00 17 Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) 18 Alex Carver (Jayco Skins) 0:01:01 19 Benjamin Hill (New South Wales Instutite of Sp) 0:01:03 20 Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 21 Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:01:06 22 Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling) 0:01:09 23 Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll &) 0:01:10 24 Sam Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll &) 0:01:11 25 Charles Howlett (search2retain-myteam2) 26 Rene Kolbach (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll &) 0:01:12 27 Russell Gill (Swan Hill Rural City Council) 28 Christoper Williams (Merida Australia Road Team) 0:01:17 29 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins) 0:01:19 30 Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team) 0:01:20 31 Luis Trueba (Mildura Rural City Council) 32 Will Tehan (Hyster - Total Rush) 33 Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team) 0:01:25 34 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team) 35 Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 0:01:27 36 Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 0:01:29 37 James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:01:31 38 Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins) 0:01:44 39 Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins) 0:01:47 40 David Melville (Merida Australia Road Team) 41 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 0:01:57 42 Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing) 0:01:59 43 Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush) 0:02:29 44 Scot Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 0:02:32 45 Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles) 0:03:09 46 Jason Allen (Hyster - Total Rush) 0:03:17 47 Jay Mccarthy (Jayco/VIS/QAS) 0:03:38 48 Brad Tilby (Blackpeloton) 0:04:09 49 Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:04:10 50 Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team) 0:04:13 51 Stuart Smith (Jayco/VIS/QAS) 0:04:47 52 Akmal Amrum (Mildura Rural City Council) 0:04:54 53 Sean Joyce (Blackpeloton) 0:05:12 54 Jacob Sutherland (Hyster - Total Rush) 0:05:13 55 John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:05:18 56 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-myteam2) 0:05:21 57 Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team) 0:05:48 58 Andy Mcnab (search2retain-myteam2) 0:05:50 59 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team) 0:05:59 60 Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia Road Team) 0:06:02 61 Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team) 0:06:06 62 Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 0:06:09 63 Christopher D'amelio (Apollo Bicycles) 0:06:25 64 Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling) 0:06:42 65 James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:07:47 66 Alexand Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling) 0:08:33 67 Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 0:08:42 68 Jack Beckinsale (New South Wales Instutite of Sp) 69 David Tozer (RACE - Fenton Green) 0:08:58 70 Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing Team) 0:10:17 71 Gilbert Gutowski (Merida Australia Road Team) 0:10:48 72 Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling) 0:11:27 73 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:11:44 74 David Treacy (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll &) 0:12:29 75 Matthe Wheatcroft (Blackpeloton) 0:12:56 76 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:13:20 77 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 0:13:23 78 Rick Sanders (Jayco/VIS/QAS) 0:13:26 79 Tristan Jones (Swan Hill Rural City Council) 80 Harry Rassie (RACE - Fenton Green) 0:13:36 81 Courtney Black (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll &) 0:13:42 82 Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing) 0:17:16 83 Chris Steffanoni (search2retain-myteam2) 0:17:38 84 Timothy Decker (Team SASI Cycling) 0:17:44 85 James Mcdulling (RACE - Fenton Green) 0:18:15 86 Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 0:18:22 87 Jared Rowney (GE Plumbing) 0:18:25 88 Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team) 0:19:42 89 Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia Road Team) 0:19:51 90 Jason Rigg (Mildura Rural City Council) 0:20:23 91 Daniel Hopper (Swan Hill Rural City Council) 0:20:42 92 Jackson Law (New South Wales Instutite of Sp) 0:21:40 93 Jared Triggs (New South Wales Instutite of Sp) 0:23:00 94 Timothy Dalgliesh (Merida Australia Road Team) 0:23:04 95 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 0:23:18 96 Mark Isaacs (search2retain-myteam2) 0:23:34 97 Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll &) 0:23:35 98 Logan Mort (Blackpeloton) 0:23:40 99 Edward Bissaker (New South Wales Instutite of Sp) 0:24:27 100 Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:24:49 101 Ethan Kimmince (New South Wales Instutite of Sp) 0:25:56 102 Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 0:26:03 103 Andrew Barlow (Blackpeloton) 0:26:51 104 Liam Dove (Mildura Rural City Council) 0:27:26 105 James Northey (Blackpeloton) 0:28:43 106 Ghazali Hamid (Mildura Rural City Council) 0:28:47 107 Trent Williams (Apollo Bicycles) 0:30:29 108 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:32:02 109 Stephen Bomball (New South Wales Instutite of Sp) 0:33:57 110 Fergus Maclachlan (Swan Hill Rural City Council) 0:42:44 111 James Henry (Apollo Bicycles) 0:43:11 112 Louis Evangelista (GE Plumbing) 0:44:06 113 Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles) 0:53:30 114 Damian Harris (RACE - Fenton Green) 1:05:31

Sprints # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 6 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 3 pts 6 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 6 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1 8 Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush) 3 8 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 2 8 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 1 10 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 10 Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush) 2 10 Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins) 1 12 Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush) 3 12 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 12 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 1 14 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 14 Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins) 2 14 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 1 16 Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush) 3 16 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 16 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 1 18 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 18 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 2 18 Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins) 1 20 Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush) 3 20 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 20 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 1 22 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 22 Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins) 2 22 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 1 24 Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush) 3 24 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 24 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 1 26 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 26 Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush) 2 26 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 1 28 Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush) 3 28 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 28 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 1 30 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 30 Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush) 2 30 Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins) 1 32 Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush) 3 32 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 2 32 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1 34 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 34 Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush) 2 34 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 1 36 Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush) 3 36 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 36 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins) 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 52 pts 2 Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush) 39 3 Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush) 36 4 Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS) 31 5 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 26 6 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling) 25 7 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 23 8 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 22 9 James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush) 20 10 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 19 11 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 16 12 Timothy Dalgliesh (Merida Australia Road Team) 12 13 Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins) 12 14 Christoper Williams (Merida Australia Road Team) 10 15 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 10 16 Benjamin Hill (New South Wales Instutite of Sport) 9 17 Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 9 18 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 19 Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 7 20 Alex Carver (Jayco Skins) 6 21 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team) 5 22 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 23 Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) 5 24 Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS/QAS) 5 25 Mark Isaacs (search2retain-myteam2) 4 26 James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 3 27 Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 3 28 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 29 Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 3 30 Rico Rogers (Swan Hill Rural City Council) 3 31 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team) 3 32 Alexander Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling) 3 33 Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling) 3 34 Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll & O'Dea) 2 35 Chris Steffanoni (search2retain-myteam2) 2 36 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 2 37 Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team) 2 38 Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins) 2 39 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 2 40 Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team) 2 41 Logan Mort (Blackpeloton) 2 42 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1 43 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins) 1 44 Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 1 45 John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 46 Sam Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll & O'Dea) 1 47 Christopher D'amelio (Apollo Bicycles) 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team) 5 pts 2 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 3 Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush) 3 4 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witnes) 3 5 Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 3 6 Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush) 3 7 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 3 8 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 3 9 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 2 10 Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia Road Tea) 2 11 Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS) 2 12 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 13 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 14 Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) 1 15 Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS/QAS) 1 16 Charles Howlett (search2retain-myteam2) 1 17 Andrew Barlow (Blackpeloton) 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1:13:30 2 Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 3 Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS/QAS) 4 Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 5 Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush) 6 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins) 7 James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush) 8 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 9 Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins) 10 Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling) 11 Jack Beckinsale (New South Wales Instutite of) 12 Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles) 13 Benjamin Hill (New South Wales Instutite of) 14 Alex Carver (Jayco Skins) 15 Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling) 16 James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 17 Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS) 18 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 19 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 20 Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 21 Andy Mcnab (search2retain-myteam2) 22 Sean Joyce (Blackpeloton) 23 Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team) 24 Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins) 25 Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team) 26 Jay Mccarthy (Jayco/VIS/QAS) 0:00:17 27 Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team) 28 Jackson Law (New South Wales Instutite of) 0:00:41 29 Stuart Smith (Jayco/VIS/QAS) 0:01:50 30 Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling) 31 Alexand Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling) 0:03:40 32 Rick Sanders (Jayco/VIS/QAS) 33 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 34 James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 35 Jared Triggs (New South Wales Instutite of) 36 Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 37 Ethan Kimmince (New South Wales Instutite of) 0:05:30 38 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 39 Liam Dove (Mildura Rural City Council) 0:07:20 40 James Northey (Blackpeloton) 41 Harry Rassie (RACE - Fenton Green) 42 Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia Road Team) 43 Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 44 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 45 Louis Evangelista (GE Plumbing) 46 Fergus Maclachlan (Swan Hill Rural City Council) 47 Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team) 0:09:10 48 Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling) 49 Stephen Bomball (New South Wales Instutite of) 50 Ghazali Hamid (Mildura Rural City Council) 51 Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles) 52 James Henry (Apollo Bicycles) 53 Edward Bissaker (New South Wales Instutite of)

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush) 14:09:01 2 Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 0:00:02 3 Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:00:13 4 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:14 5 Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS/QAS) 0:00:23 6 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 0:00:30 7 Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS) 8 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:43 9 Alex Carver (Jayco Skins) 0:00:44 10 Benjamin Hill (New South Wales Instutite of Sp) 0:00:46 11 Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling) 0:00:52 12 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins) 0:01:02 13 Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team) 0:01:08 14 Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 0:01:12 15 James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:01:14 16 Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins) 0:01:27 17 Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins) 0:01:30 18 Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush) 0:02:12 19 Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles) 0:02:52 20 Jay Mccarthy (Jayco/VIS/QAS) 0:03:21 21 Stuart Smith (Jayco/VIS/QAS) 0:04:30 22 Sean Joyce (Blackpeloton) 0:04:55 23 Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team) 0:05:31 24 Andy Mcnab (search2retain-myteam2) 0:05:33 25 Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team) 0:05:49 26 Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling) 0:06:25 27 James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:07:30 28 Alexand Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling) 0:08:16 29 Jack Beckinsale (New South Wales Instutite of Sp) 0:08:25 30 Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling) 0:11:10 31 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:11:27 32 Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:13:03 33 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 0:13:06 34 Rick Sanders (Jayco/VIS/QAS) 0:13:09 35 Harry Rassie (RACE - Fenton Green) 0:13:19 36 Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake - Witness) 0:18:05 37 Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team) 0:19:25 38 Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia Road Team) 0:19:34 39 Jackson Law (New South Wales Instutite of Sp) 0:21:23 40 Jared Triggs (New South Wales Instutite of Sp) 0:22:43 41 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 0:23:01 42 Edward Bissaker (New South Wales Instutite of Sp) 0:24:10 43 Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:24:32 44 Ethan Kimmince (New South Wales Instutite of Sp) 0:25:39 45 Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 0:25:46 46 Liam Dove (Mildura Rural City Council) 0:27:09 47 James Northey (Blackpeloton) 0:28:26 48 Ghazali Hamid (Mildura Rural City Council) 0:28:30 49 Stephen Bomball (New South Wales Instutite of Sp) 0:33:40 50 Fergus Maclachlan (Swan Hill Rural City Council) 0:42:27 51 James Henry (Apollo Bicycles) 0:42:54 52 Louis Evangelista (GE Plumbing) 0:43:49 53 Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles) 0:53:13

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Virgin Blue RBS Morgans 3:40:30 2 Genesys Wealth Advisers 3 Hyster - Total Rush 4 Jayco Skins 5 Drapac Professional Cycling 6 Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll & O 7 Malaysian National Team 8 Plan B Racing Team 9 Shortis.com.au Cycling Team 10 Jayco/VIS/QAS 0:00:17 11 McDonagh Blake - Witness 0:00:21 12 New South Wales Instutite of Spor 0:00:41 13 Team SASI Cycling 0:01:50 14 search2retain-myteam2 15 Swan Hill Rural City Council 0:03:40 16 Merida Australia Road Team 17 Mildura Rural City Council 0:05:30 18 Blackpeloton 19 Apollo Bicycles 0:09:10 20 GE Plumbing 0:12:50 21 RACE - Fenton Green 0:13:17