Image 1 of 7 Stage winner Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)is presented with his shades and oranges as runner-up Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) and third-placed Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) look on. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 7 The field on the skinny road adjacent to the Murray River in Robinvale. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 7 The peloton make their way around the streets of Robinvale on stage nine of the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 7 Look out everyone, the current Australian criterium champion is coming through (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 5 of 7 The peloton make their way down the home straight in Robinvale. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 6 of 7 Jonathan Cantwell (far left) of V Australia edges out Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) to win stage nine in Robinvale. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 7 of 7 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) takes out stage nine of the tour in Robinvale. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) won the morning criterium in Robinvale, taking the bunch sprint ahead of Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) and Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers). Pat Shaw remains on top in the overall standings, going into the afternoon's road stage in Euston.



Cantwell, 29, who has won nearly 100 races on the U.S. circuit, timed his finish line burst perfectly in the 48km Robinvale criterium, defeating Kersten and Von Hoff in a swashbuckling contest which required the judges’ camera to separate them.

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 1:04:04 2 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 3 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 5 Nick Walker (V Australia) 6 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 7 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 8 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 9 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 10 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 11 Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 12 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 13 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team) 14 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 15 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 16 Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 17 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 18 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 19 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 20 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team) 21 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 22 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 23 Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand) 24 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 25 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 26 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 27 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 28 Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts) 29 Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 30 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 31 Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team) 32 Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 33 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 34 Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand) 35 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com) 36 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 37 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 38 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 39 James Butler (John West Cycling Team) 40 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 41 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 42 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek) 43 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 44 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek) 45 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek) 46 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 47 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 48 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 49 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 50 Edward White (Paramatta Race Team) 51 Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 52 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 53 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 54 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 55 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 56 Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team) 57 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 58 David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 59 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 60 Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 61 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek) 62 Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling) 63 Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 64 Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 65 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 66 Logan Calder (Plan B) 67 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 68 Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com) 69 David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team) 70 David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team) 71 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 72 Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team) 73 Michael Verheyen (Plan B) 74 Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 75 Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team) 76 Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 77 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 78 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team) 79 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 80 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 0:00:21 81 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 0:00:22 82 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 0:00:47 83 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 84 Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling) 0:00:49 85 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:01:03 86 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:01:08 87 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 88 Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com) 89 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:01:17 90 Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:02:10 91 Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:06:24

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Logan Calder (Plan B) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 3 pts 2 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 3 pts 2 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 2 3 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek) 1

Sprint 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Sprint 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 3 pts 2 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 2 3 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Sprint 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 3 pts 2 Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling) 2 3 Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Sprint 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 3 pts 2 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 2 3 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Sprint 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 3 pts 2 Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team) 2 3 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Most Aggressive Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 2 pts

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 10:51:25 2 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:17 3 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:22 4 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 0:00:37 5 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:00:53 6 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 0:00:55 7 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:01:06 8 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 0:01:13 9 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:15 10 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 0:01:18 11 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 12 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:20 13 Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:01:21 14 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 0:01:23 15 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:28 16 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:33 17 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 0:01:34 18 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:01:36 19 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:45 20 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 0:01:47 21 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:01:49 22 Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand) 23 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 0:01:50 24 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 0:01:51 25 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 26 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com) 0:01:55 27 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:56 28 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 0:01:58 29 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:02:06 30 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team) 0:02:10 31 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 0:02:15 32 Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:02:16 33 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:02:22 34 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:02:30 35 Logan Calder (Plan B) 0:02:34 36 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:02:36 37 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:02:37 38 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:38 39 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 40 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:02:40 41 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 0:02:41 42 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team) 0:02:43 43 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:02:47 44 Edward White (Paramatta Race Team) 0:02:52 45 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 0:02:54 46 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:03:06 47 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 48 Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 0:03:08 49 Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 0:03:15 50 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek) 51 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek) 52 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 0:03:21 53 Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:03:25 54 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:03:32 55 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:03:33 56 Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:03:39 57 David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:03:43 58 Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:03:50 59 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:04:01 60 Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com) 0:04:08 61 Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team) 0:04:22 62 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:05:28 63 Nick Walker (V Australia) 0:05:54 64 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 0:06:28 65 Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling) 0:06:53 66 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:07:02 67 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:07:41 68 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:07:48 69 Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 0:08:10 70 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 0:08:20 71 Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:11:17 72 Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:12:20 73 Michael Verheyen (Plan B) 0:13:17 74 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:13:37 75 Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team) 0:13:40 76 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:14:05 77 Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:14:10 78 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:14:54 79 Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:15:15 80 David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:16:49 81 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:17:21 82 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 0:18:12 83 Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com) 0:19:12 84 Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:20:31 85 James Butler (John West Cycling Team) 0:20:55 86 Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling) 0:23:29 87 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team) 0:32:52 88 Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:41:23 89 Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:45:52 90 David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:46:46 91 Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team) 1:03:50

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 56 pts 2 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 49 3 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 44 4 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 43 5 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 29 6 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 23 7 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 22 8 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 18 9 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 10 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 11 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 12 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 13 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 8 14 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 8 15 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 7 16 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7 17 Nick Walker (V Australia) 6 18 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 5 19 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 5 20 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 4 21 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 4 22 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 23 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 24 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 4 25 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 3 26 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 27 Logan Calder (Plan B) 3 28 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 3 29 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 3 30 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 31 Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling) 2 32 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 2 33 Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com) 2 34 Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team) 2 35 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 2 36 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 2 37 Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts) 1 38 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek) 1 39 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com) 1 40 Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com) 1 41 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 1 42 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1 43 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team) 1

Criterium Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 40 pts 2 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 38 3 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 34 4 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 22 5 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 21 6 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 14 7 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 8 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 12 9 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 10 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 11 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 8 12 Nick Walker (V Australia) 6 13 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 6 14 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 6 15 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 16 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 3 17 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 2 18 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 19 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 1 20 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 1

Hill Climb Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 2 3 Nick Walker (V Australia) 1

Most Combatitive Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 pts 2 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 2 3 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 2 4 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 2 5 Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 6 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 2 7 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 2 8 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 2 9 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 2