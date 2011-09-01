Trending

Cantwell tops criterium to take V Australia's third win at Murray Tour

Kersten second again, with Von Hoff third

Image 1 of 7

Stage winner Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)is presented with his shades and oranges as runner-up Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) and third-placed Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) look on.

Stage winner Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)is presented with his shades and oranges as runner-up Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) and third-placed Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) look on.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 2 of 7

The field on the skinny road adjacent to the Murray River in Robinvale.

The field on the skinny road adjacent to the Murray River in Robinvale.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 3 of 7

The peloton make their way around the streets of Robinvale on stage nine of the tour.

The peloton make their way around the streets of Robinvale on stage nine of the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 4 of 7

Look out everyone, the current Australian criterium champion is coming through

Look out everyone, the current Australian criterium champion is coming through
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 5 of 7

The peloton make their way down the home straight in Robinvale.

The peloton make their way down the home straight in Robinvale.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 6 of 7

Jonathan Cantwell (far left) of V Australia edges out Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) to win stage nine in Robinvale.

Jonathan Cantwell (far left) of V Australia edges out Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) to win stage nine in Robinvale.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 7 of 7

Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) takes out stage nine of the tour in Robinvale.

Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) takes out stage nine of the tour in Robinvale.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) won the morning criterium in Robinvale, taking the bunch sprint ahead of Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) and Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers). Pat Shaw remains on top in the overall standings, going into the afternoon's road stage in Euston.

Cantwell, 29, who has won nearly 100 races on the U.S. circuit, timed his finish line burst perfectly in the 48km Robinvale criterium, defeating Kersten and Von Hoff in a swashbuckling contest which required the judges’ camera to separate them.

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)1:04:04
2Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
3Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
4Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
5Nick Walker (V Australia)
6Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
7Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)
8Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
9Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)
10Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
11Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
12Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
13Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)
14Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
15Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
16Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
17Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
18Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
19Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
20Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)
21Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
22Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
23Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)
24Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)
25Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
26Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
27Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
28Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
29Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
30Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
31Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)
32Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
33Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
34Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)
35Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)
36Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)
37Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
38Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
39James Butler (John West Cycling Team)
40Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
41Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
42Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)
43Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
44Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
45Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
46Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
47Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
48Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)
49Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
50Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)
51Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
52Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
53Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
54Samuel Davis (Plan B)
55Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)
56Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)
57Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
58David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
59Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
60Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
61Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)
62Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)
63Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
64Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
65Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
66Logan Calder (Plan B)
67Andrew Martin (Plan B)
68Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)
69David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)
70David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team)
71Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
72Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)
73Michael Verheyen (Plan B)
74Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
75Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team)
76Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
77Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
78Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)
79Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
80Christopher Winn (V Australia)0:00:21
81Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:00:22
82Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)0:00:47
83Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
84Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)0:00:49
85Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:01:03
86Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:01:08
87George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
88Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)
89Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:01:17
90Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)0:02:10
91Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)0:06:24

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Calder (Plan B)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)3pts
2Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradeley Hall (Plan B)3pts
2Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2
3Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)1

Sprint 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)3pts
2Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)2
3Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Sprint 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)3pts
2Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)2
3Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Sprint 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)3pts
2Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2
3Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)3pts
2Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)2
3Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Most Aggressive Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2pts

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)10:51:25
2Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:17
3Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:22
4Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)0:00:37
5Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:00:53
6Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)0:00:55
7Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:01:06
8Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)0:01:13
9Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:15
10Michael Freiberg (V Australia)0:01:18
11Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
12Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:20
13Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:01:21
14Bradeley Hall (Plan B)0:01:23
15Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:28
16Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:33
17Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)0:01:34
18Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:01:36
19Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:45
20Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)0:01:47
21Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)0:01:49
22Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)
23Cameron Peterson (V Australia)0:01:50
24Hayden Brooks (V Australia)0:01:51
25Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
26Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)0:01:55
27Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:56
28Andrew Martin (Plan B)0:01:58
29Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:02:06
30Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)0:02:10
31Samuel Davis (Plan B)0:02:15
32Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)0:02:16
33Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:02:22
34Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:02:30
35Logan Calder (Plan B)0:02:34
36Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:02:36
37Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:02:37
38Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:38
39Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
40Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:02:40
41Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)0:02:41
42Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)0:02:43
43Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:02:47
44Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)0:02:52
45Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)0:02:54
46Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:03:06
47Christopher Winn (V Australia)
48Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)0:03:08
49Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)0:03:15
50Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
51Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
52Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)0:03:21
53Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:03:25
54Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:03:32
55Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)0:03:33
56Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:03:39
57David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)0:03:43
58Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:03:50
59Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)0:04:01
60Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)0:04:08
61Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team)0:04:22
62Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:05:28
63Nick Walker (V Australia)0:05:54
64Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)0:06:28
65Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)0:06:53
66Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:07:02
67Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:07:41
68Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:07:48
69Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)0:08:10
70George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)0:08:20
71Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:11:17
72Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)0:12:20
73Michael Verheyen (Plan B)0:13:17
74Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:13:37
75Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)0:13:40
76Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:14:05
77Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)0:14:10
78Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:14:54
79Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:15:15
80David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:16:49
81Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)0:17:21
82Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:18:12
83Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)0:19:12
84Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:20:31
85James Butler (John West Cycling Team)0:20:55
86Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)0:23:29
87Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)0:32:52
88Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)0:41:23
89Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:45:52
90David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team)0:46:46
91Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)1:03:50

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)56pts
2Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)49
3Johnnie Walker (V Australia)44
4Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)43
5Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)29
6Michael Freiberg (V Australia)23
7Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)22
8Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)18
9Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
10Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)14
11Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)11
12Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)10
13Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)8
14Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)8
15Bradeley Hall (Plan B)7
16Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)7
17Nick Walker (V Australia)6
18Andrew Martin (Plan B)5
19Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)5
20Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)4
21Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)4
22Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)4
23Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
24Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)4
25Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)3
26Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
27Logan Calder (Plan B)3
28Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)3
29Cameron Peterson (V Australia)3
30Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
31Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)2
32Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)2
33Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)2
34Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)2
35Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2
36Christopher Winn (V Australia)2
37Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)1
38Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)1
39Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)1
40Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)1
41Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)1
42Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
43Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)1

Criterium Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)40pts
2Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)38
3Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)34
4Michael Freiberg (V Australia)22
5Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)21
6Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)14
7Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)13
8Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)12
9Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
10Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
11Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)8
12Nick Walker (V Australia)6
13Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)6
14Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)6
15Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
16Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)3
17Hayden Brooks (V Australia)2
18Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
19Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)1
20Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)1

Hill Climb Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2
3Nick Walker (V Australia)1

Most Combatitive Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)2pts
2Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2
3Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2
4Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)2
5Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
6Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2
7Cameron Peterson (V Australia)2
8Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2
9George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)2

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Professional Cycling32:38:13
2Rabodirect New Zealand0:00:18
3Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:32
4V Australia0:00:46
5Swan Hill Heart of the Murray0:01:11
6BIKEBUG.COM0:01:46
7Plan B0:01:52
8Team SASI Cycling0:02:27
9Jayco VIS/Apollo0:02:59
10Pure Tasmania & Deloitte0:03:10
11Team Budget Forklifts0:03:42
12Suzuki/Trek0:04:10
13Paramatta Race Team0:04:31
14Scouts SA - Super Elliotts0:06:53
15Moira Shire Council Team0:12:05
16John West Cycling Team0:52:00

 

