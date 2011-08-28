Von Hoff returns to winning form in Cobram
Rogers, Thompson make up podium
Image 1 of 8
Image 2 of 8
Image 3 of 8
Image 4 of 8
Image 5 of 8
Image 6 of 8
Image 7 of 8
Image 8 of 8
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1:44:27
|2
|Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|3
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|4
|Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|5
|Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|6
|Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
|7
|Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|8
|Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
|9
|Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)
|10
|Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)
|11
|Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|12
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
|13
|Scott Law (V Australia)
|14
|Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|15
|Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
|16
|Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)
|17
|Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
|18
|Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|19
|Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)
|20
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|21
|Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|22
|Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|23
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|24
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|25
|George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
|26
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|27
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
|28
|Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|29
|Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|30
|David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|31
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|32
|Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)
|33
|Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
|34
|Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)
|35
|Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|36
|Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)
|37
|Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)
|38
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|39
|Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|40
|Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|41
|Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)
|42
|Christopher Winn (V Australia)
|43
|Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|44
|Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|45
|Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)
|46
|David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)
|47
|Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|48
|Andrew Martin (Plan B)
|49
|Nick Walker (V Australia)
|50
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|51
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|52
|Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|53
|Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|54
|Logan Calder (Plan B)
|55
|Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|56
|Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|57
|Samuel Davis (Plan B)
|58
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|59
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
|60
|Brad Davies (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
|61
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
|62
|James Henry (Moira Shire Council Team)
|63
|Michael Verheyen (Plan B)
|64
|Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
|65
|Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
|66
|Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|67
|Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
|68
|Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
|69
|Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
|70
|Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|71
|Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
|72
|Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|73
|Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)
|74
|David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team)
|75
|Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
|76
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)
|77
|Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team)
|78
|Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|79
|Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)
|80
|Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
|81
|Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)
|82
|David Kelly (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|83
|Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)
|84
|Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)
|85
|Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)
|86
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)
|87
|Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)
|88
|Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)
|0:00:32
|89
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:43
|90
|Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|0:00:49
|91
|James Butler (John West Cycling Team)
|0:01:08
|92
|Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:01:11
|93
|Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|94
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:01:24
|95
|Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)
|0:01:35
|96
|Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)
|97
|Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
|98
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)
|99
|Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|DNS
|Michael England (Team Budget Forklifts)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)
|3
|pts
|2
|Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
|2
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|pts
|2
|Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|2
|3
|Nick Walker (V Australia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Andrew Martin (Plan B)
|2
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
|3
|pts
|2
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|3
|Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
|2
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2:29:56
|2
|Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
|0:00:02
|3
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:03
|4
|Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)
|0:00:07
|5
|Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|0:00:09
|6
|Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
|0:00:11
|7
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:12
|8
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|9
|Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|0:00:13
|10
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|11
|Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:14
|12
|Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|0:00:15
|13
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|14
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:16
|15
|Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|16
|Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
|17
|Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|18
|Nick Walker (V Australia)
|19
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|20
|Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|0:00:17
|21
|Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)
|22
|Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|23
|Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|24
|Andrew Martin (Plan B)
|25
|Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
|26
|Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:00:18
|27
|Scott Law (V Australia)
|0:00:19
|28
|Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|29
|Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)
|30
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
|31
|Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)
|32
|Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|33
|Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)
|34
|David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|35
|Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|36
|Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)
|37
|Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)
|38
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|39
|Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
|40
|Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)
|41
|Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)
|42
|Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|43
|George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
|44
|Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|45
|Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|46
|Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
|47
|Christopher Winn (V Australia)
|48
|Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|49
|Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|50
|Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|51
|Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
|52
|Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|53
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|54
|Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|55
|David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)
|56
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
|57
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
|58
|Samuel Davis (Plan B)
|59
|Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|60
|Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)
|61
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|62
|Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
|63
|Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)
|64
|Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|65
|David Kelly (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|66
|Michael Verheyen (Plan B)
|67
|Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)
|68
|James Henry (Moira Shire Council Team)
|69
|Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|70
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)
|71
|Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
|72
|Logan Calder (Plan B)
|73
|Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|74
|Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team)
|75
|Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)
|76
|Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|77
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)
|78
|Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|79
|Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
|80
|Brad Davies (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
|81
|Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)
|82
|Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
|83
|Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
|84
|Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)
|85
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
|86
|Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)
|87
|Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
|88
|Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|89
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:01:02
|90
|Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|0:01:08
|91
|Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)
|0:01:26
|92
|James Butler (John West Cycling Team)
|0:01:27
|93
|Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:01:30
|94
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:01:43
|95
|Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)
|0:01:54
|96
|Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:01:58
|97
|David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team)
|0:05:03
|98
|Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)
|99
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)
|12
|pts
|2
|Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
|8
|3
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|7
|4
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|7
|5
|Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
|6
|6
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|6
|7
|Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|5
|8
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|4
|9
|Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|3
|10
|Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|3
|11
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|12
|Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
|3
|13
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|14
|Nick Walker (V Australia)
|2
|15
|Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)
|2
|16
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|17
|Andrew Martin (Plan B)
|2
|18
|Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|2
|19
|Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|2
|20
|Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
|10
|pts
|2
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|9
|3
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|8
|4
|Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|7
|5
|Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|6
|6
|Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
|5
|7
|Scott Law (V Australia)
|4
|8
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|9
|Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|2
|10
|Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|pts
|2
|Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|2
|3
|Nick Walker (V Australia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
|2
|pts
|2
|Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:14
|2
|Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|0:00:15
|3
|Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|0:00:16
|4
|Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|5
|Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)
|0:00:17
|6
|Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|7
|Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|8
|Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
|9
|Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:00:18
|10
|Scott Law (V Australia)
|0:00:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|7:30:45
|2
|V Australia
|3
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|BIKEBUG.COM
|5
|Jayco VIS/Apollo
|6
|Swan Hill Heart of the Murray
|7
|Rabodirect New Zealand
|8
|Suzuki/Trek
|9
|Pure Tasmania & Deloitte
|10
|Plan B
|11
|Team SASI Cycling
|12
|Moira Shire Council Team
|13
|Team Budget Forklifts
|14
|Paramatta Race Team
|15
|Scouts SA - Super Elliotts
|16
|John West Cycling Team
|0:05:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|144
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|107
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|90
|4
|Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)
|73
|5
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|66
|6
|Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|65
|7
|Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|60
|8
|Ben Hill (Jayco-2XU)
|53
|9
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
|51
|10
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|51
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy