Von Hoff returns to winning form in Cobram

Rogers, Thompson make up podium

Image 1 of 8

The peloton heads towards Cobram during stage two of the tour.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 2 of 8

The peloton beneath blue skies during stage two from Yarrawonga to Cobram.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 3 of 8

Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) is the new tour leader after the second stage.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 4 of 8

Attacks were hard to manufacture on the flat roads from Yarrawonga to Cobram.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 5 of 8

The peloton roll by some canola fields heading towards the finish in Cobram.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 6 of 8

Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) powers to the line to win stage two of the tour in Cobram.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 7 of 8

'Man of' Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) rides into the tour lead after winning stage two into Cobram.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 8 of 8

The stage two podium (l-r): Rico Rogers (2nd,Jayco/VIS), Steele Von Hoff (1st,Genesys Wealth Advisers), and Peter Thompson (3rd,Drapac Porsche).

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Full Results

Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1:44:27
2Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
3Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
4Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
5Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
6Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
7Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
8Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
9Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)
10Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)
11Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
12Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
13Scott Law (V Australia)
14Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)
15Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
16Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)
17Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
18Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
19Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)
20Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
21Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
22Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)
23Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
24Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
25George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
26Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
27Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
28Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
29Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
30David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
31Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
32Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)
33Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
34Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)
35Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
36Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)
37Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)
38Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
39Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
40Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)
41Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)
42Christopher Winn (V Australia)
43Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)
44Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
45Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)
46David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)
47Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)
48Andrew Martin (Plan B)
49Nick Walker (V Australia)
50Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
51Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
52Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)
53Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
54Logan Calder (Plan B)
55Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
56Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
57Samuel Davis (Plan B)
58Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
59Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
60Brad Davies (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
61Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
62James Henry (Moira Shire Council Team)
63Michael Verheyen (Plan B)
64Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
65Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
66Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
67Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
68Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
69Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
70Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
71Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
72Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
73Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)
74David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team)
75Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
76Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)
77Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team)
78Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
79Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)
80Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
81Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)
82David Kelly (Drapac Professional Cycling)
83Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)
84Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)
85Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)
86Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)
87Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)
88Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)0:00:32
89Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:43
90Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:00:49
91James Butler (John West Cycling Team)0:01:08
92Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:01:11
93Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
94Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:24
95Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)0:01:35
96Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)
97Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
98Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)
99Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
DNSMichael England (Team Budget Forklifts)

m38 McAlpine Rd Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)3pts
2Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)2
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

m45 St. Albans Anglican Church HC4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2
3Nick Walker (V Australia)1

m51 Land for Wildlife Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Andrew Martin (Plan B)2
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

m77 Katamatite Bazaar Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)3pts
2Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Johnnie Walker (V Australia)1

Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)2pts

General Classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2:29:56
2Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)0:00:02
3Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:03
4Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)0:00:07
5Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:00:09
6Johnnie Walker (V Australia)0:00:11
7Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:12
8Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
9Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:00:13
10Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
11Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:14
12Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:00:15
13Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
14Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:16
15Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)
16Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
17Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
18Nick Walker (V Australia)
19Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
20Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:00:17
21Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)
22Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
23Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
24Andrew Martin (Plan B)
25Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
26Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)0:00:18
27Scott Law (V Australia)0:00:19
28Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)
29Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)
30Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
31Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)
32Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)
33Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)
34David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
35Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
36Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)
37Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)
38Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
39Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
40Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)
41Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)
42Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)
43George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
44Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
45Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
46Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
47Christopher Winn (V Australia)
48Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
49Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
50Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
51Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
52Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
53Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
54Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
55David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)
56Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
57Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
58Samuel Davis (Plan B)
59Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
60Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)
61Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
62Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
63Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)
64Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
65David Kelly (Drapac Professional Cycling)
66Michael Verheyen (Plan B)
67Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)
68James Henry (Moira Shire Council Team)
69Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
70Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)
71Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
72Logan Calder (Plan B)
73Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)
74Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team)
75Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)
76Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
77Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)
78Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
79Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
80Brad Davies (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
81Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)
82Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
83Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
84Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)
85Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
86Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)
87Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
88Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
89Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:02
90Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:01:08
91Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)0:01:26
92James Butler (John West Cycling Team)0:01:27
93Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:01:30
94Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:43
95Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)0:01:54
96Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)0:01:58
97David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team)0:05:03
98Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)
99Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)12pts
2Johnnie Walker (V Australia)8
3Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
4Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)7
5Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)6
6Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
7Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
8Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
9Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)3
10Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)3
11Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
12Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)3
13Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
14Nick Walker (V Australia)2
15Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)2
16Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
17Andrew Martin (Plan B)2
18Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2
19Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2
20Michael Freiberg (V Australia)2

Criterium Championship after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)10pts
2Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)9
3Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
4Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)7
5Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)6
6Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)5
7Scott Law (V Australia)4
8Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
9Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
10Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)1

Hill Climb Championship after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2
3Nick Walker (V Australia)1

Most Aggressive Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)2pts
2Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)2

Rising Stars after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:14
2Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:00:15
3Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:00:16
4Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
5Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)0:00:17
6Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
7Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
8Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
9Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)0:00:18
10Scott Law (V Australia)0:00:19

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers7:30:45
2V Australia
3Drapac Professional Cycling
4BIKEBUG.COM
5Jayco VIS/Apollo
6Swan Hill Heart of the Murray
7Rabodirect New Zealand
8Suzuki/Trek
9Pure Tasmania & Deloitte
10Plan B
11Team SASI Cycling
12Moira Shire Council Team
13Team Budget Forklifts
14Paramatta Race Team
15Scouts SA - Super Elliotts
16John West Cycling Team0:05:52

Scody Cup Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)144pts
2Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors)107
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)90
4Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)73
5Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)66
6Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)65
7Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)60
8Ben Hill (Jayco-2XU)53
9Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)51
10Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)51

