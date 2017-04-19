Trending

Tour of the Alps: Thomas wins stage 3 to move into overall lead

Welshman beats Landa and Pozzovivo

Image 1 of 24

Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa at the finish

Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa at the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 24

Geraint Thomas (Sky) leads Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale)

Geraint Thomas (Sky) leads Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 24

Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa (Sky)

Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 24

Geraint Thomas (Sky) in the race lead

Geraint Thomas (Sky) in the race lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 24

Leigh Howard (Aqua Blue Sport)

Leigh Howard (Aqua Blue Sport)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 24

Geraint Thomas (Sky) in the race lead

Geraint Thomas (Sky) in the race lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 24

Mikel Landa, Geraint Thomas and Domenico Pozzovivo on the stage podium

Mikel Landa, Geraint Thomas and Domenico Pozzovivo on the stage podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 24

Geraint Thomas (Sky) accelerates

Geraint Thomas (Sky) accelerates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 24

Who is that masked man?

Who is that masked man?
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 24

Team Sky at the front

Team Sky at the front
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 24

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 24

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac)

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 24

Geraint Thomas (Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 24

Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa at the finish

Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa at the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 24

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 24

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 24

Geraint Thomas wins the stage with Mikel Landa

Geraint Thomas wins the stage with Mikel Landa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 24

Mikel Landa and Geraint Thomas

Mikel Landa and Geraint Thomas
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 24

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 24

Damiano Cunego (Nippo Vini Fantini)

Damiano Cunego (Nippo Vini Fantini)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 24

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) slipped out of the race lead

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) slipped out of the race lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 24

Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa at the finish

Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa at the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 24

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale)

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 24

Gazprom riders bundled up against the cold

Gazprom riders bundled up against the cold
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Geraint Thomas took control of the Tour of the Alps on Wednesday, claiming victory at the summit finish on stage 3 to take the race leader’s jersey from the shoulders of Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).

Team Sky bossed the 135.6km stage from Niederdoorf to Villnöß, which had been modified due to snow, and ended up with a one-two on the line as Mikel Landa, Thomas’ co-leader for next month’s Giro d’Italia, put in an impressive performance on the eight-kilometre final climb.

It was Landa who forged clear with Domenico Pozzovivo as the attacks started in the final five kilometres, and Thomas sprang from the 13-rider chasing group with just over a kilometre to go. As soon as he had cancelled out the 20-second gap and joined the two leaders he kicked again and, with Pozzovivo unable to follow, the Sky duo crossed the line together to celebrate a fine day’s work.

“I just went full gas – I didn’t expect to get across,” said Thomas. “But I managed to get across, took a couple of deep breaths and went again. Luckily I had the legs.”

The Welshman, who started the day in third place at four seconds, now leads the race from Pozzovivo by 16 seconds, with former race leader Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), slipping down to third at 19 seconds after finishing in the fragmented chasing group, 13 seconds down on Thomas and Landa.

Michele Scarponi also finished in that group and slipped to fourth overall, though it had looked for a moment like Dario Cataldo would take over Astana leadership as he followed the Landa-Pozzovivo move. He lost contact but was fresh enough to lead the chase for Scarponi before Thomas made his move.

It was a decent day for the Cannondale-Drapac team, who now have three riders in the top 10, including young rider classification leader Hugh Carthy, who was the one to break Sky’s grip on the final climb and kick off hostilities with five kilometres to go.

He was tracked by Landa but couldn’t respond when the Spaniard put in his own acceleration, though he, Pierre Rolland, and Davide Formolo all finished within 14 seconds of Thomas. Formolo, who tried to attack just before Thomas freed himself from the chasing group, is the American team’s best placed rider in fifth at 31 seconds.

For a second successive day snowfall caused a big mountain pass to be swerved, and the organisers introduced the Terneto climb in place of the high-altitude Erbe. The total distance was cut by seven kilometres but the second half of the route remained intact, throwing up the Alpe Rodengo – 12km in length with a brutal opening 8km section – some 30km before the final ascent.

And Sky’s one-two and leader’s jersey were a fair reflection of the way they imposed themselves throughout the day. Ian Boswell led from the bottom of the Rodengo to the top, cutting an assured figure as he made his way through the pine trees and round the hair-pins, Thomas, Landa, Kenny Elissonde, and Philip Deignan all tucked safely in his wake.

The pace wasn’t ridiculous but the bunch did thin out, and it didn’t seem like any of the overall favourites even considered going on the attack. In any case, it spelled trouble for the day’s breakaway, which only consisted of three riders: Davide Orrico (Sangemini), Leigh Howard (Aqua Blue Sport), and Filippo Fortin (Tirol Cycling).

Having built a lead of over six minutes, Orrico went solo on the climb and was the only one to survive over the top, with Fortin caught early on and Howard near the top. Orrico maintained an advantage on the descent but was soon caught on the final climb, 8.7km long at 6.5 per cent, whereupon Boswell reappeared at the head of affairs. It was soon over to Deignan to set the tempo, and the attacks began once the Sky leaders had just Elissonde for company.

Carthy lit it up with a strong acceleration from quite far back, Landa tracking it and a selection of around 10 almost immediately forming. Landa soon made his own move, with Pozzovivo and Cataldo the only riders able to follow, while Pinot led the chase. Cataldo was dropped as the leading duo stretched their lead to over 10 seconds, and then doubled it by the 3km to go banner.

13 riders were left in the chase, including Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Damiano Caruso (BMC) and, with the gap not closing, it was left until around 1.5km to go for a move to be made, with Formolo trying an acceleration.

Thomas was swiftly onto it and was soon away on his own, surging through the flamme rouge on his way to taking a strong grip on the race, further boosting his credentials ahead of the Giro.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky3:47:50
2Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:04
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:13
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:15
7Danilo Celano (Ita) Italy
8Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
10Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
12Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:20
13Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:23
14Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:27
15Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
16Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:13
17François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:01:16
19Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:19
20Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
21José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
22Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina0:01:21
23Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
24Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
25Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
26Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
27Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina0:01:31
28Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:01:42
29Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
30Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina0:02:18
31Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:31
32Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:10
33Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:03:18
34Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:03:22
35Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
36Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina0:03:26
37Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:31
38Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
39Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
40Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:03:44
41Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:15
42Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:05:45
43Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:46
44Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
45Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:48
46Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:53
47Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
48Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
49Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
50Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
51Davide Orrico (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
52Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
53Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:07:57
54Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:08:47
55Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis0:08:54
56Andrea Garosio (Ita) Italy
57Michele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
58Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:56
59Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Antonio Zullo (Ita) Italy
61Alberto Amici (Ita) Italy
62Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:11
63Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:10:03
64Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
65Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:01
66Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
67Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
68Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
69Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:15:52
70Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
71Filippo Fortin (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team
72Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Italy0:19:17
73Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
74Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
75Luca Raggio (Ita) Italy
76Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
77Matteo Natali (Ita) Italy
78Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
79Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid
80Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
81Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
82Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
83Enrico Salvador (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team
84Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
85Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
86Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
87Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
88Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
89Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
90Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
91David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
92Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
93Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
94Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
95Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
96Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
97Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
98Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
99Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
100Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:28
101Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:20:19
102Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:20:23
103Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina0:23:07
104Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
105Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
106Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
107Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
108Simone Bernardini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
109Lucas Schwarz (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
110Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
111Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid
112Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
113William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
114Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
115Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
116Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
117Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
118Martyn Irvine (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
119Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
120Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
121Leonardo Basso (Ita) Italy
122Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
123Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:23:15
124Timo Schäfer (Ger) Bike Aid
125Timothy Rugg (USA) Bike Aid
126Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:24:22
127Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:28:22
128Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
129Awet Habtom Tekle (Eri) Bike Aid
130Valens Ndaiasenga (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
131Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
132William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
133Paolo Prandini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis0:31:59
134Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
135Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFAntonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFHector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Sprint 1 - Luson
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport6pts
2Filippo Fortin (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team4
3Davide Orrico (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Passo Terento"
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Orrico (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis10pts
2Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport8
3Filippo Fortin (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team6
4Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo4
5Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Alpe Rodengo Zumis"
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Orrico (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis10pts
2Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo8
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ6
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4
5Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac3:48:05
2Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:08
3Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina0:01:06
4Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
5Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina0:01:16
6Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina0:02:03
7Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina0:03:11
8Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:38
9Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
10Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:08:32
11Andrea Garosio (Ita) Italy0:08:39
12Antonio Zullo (Ita) Italy0:08:41
13Alberto Amici (Ita) Italy
14Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:46
15Luca Raggio (Ita) Italy0:19:02
16Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
17Matteo Natali (Ita) Italy
18Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
19Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
20Enrico Salvador (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team
21Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
22Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
23Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
24Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
25Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
26Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:22:52
27Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
28Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid
29Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
30Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
31Leonardo Basso (Ita) Italy
32Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:23:00
33Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:28:07
34Awet Habtom Tekle (Eri) Bike Aid
35Valens Ndaiasenga (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
36Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
37Paolo Prandini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis0:31:44

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale-Drapac11:24:13
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:54
3Team Sky0:00:59
4Androni Sidermec0:01:28
5Astana Pro Team0:01:47
6BMC Racing Team0:02:04
7Wilier Triestina0:03:25
8FDJ0:08:59
9Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:52
10Nippo - Vini Fantini0:15:58
11Italy0:17:22
12Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:17
13Sangemini - Mg. K Vis0:23:57
14Bardiani CSF0:25:17
15Aqua Blue Sport0:26:43
16Gazprom – Rusvelo0:28:38
17Tirol Cycling Team0:43:13
18Bike Aid0:57:08

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky10:40:02
2Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:16
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:19
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:21
5Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:31
6Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:00:36
7Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:39
8Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:42
9Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:46
10Danilo Celano (Ita) Italy0:00:48
11Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:56
13Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:02
14Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:01:05
15Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:10
16José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:48
17Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:51
18François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:55
19Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:59
20Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:01
21Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:03
22Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
23Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:12
24Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:02:14
25Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina0:02:33
26Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina0:02:43
27Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:54
28Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:48
29Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:51
30Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:52
31Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina0:03:54
32Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:04:03
33Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:04:09
34Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:32
35Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina0:05:07
36Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:52
37Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:15
38Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:06:25
39Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:07:24
41Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:08:48
42Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:36
43Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ0:10:01
44Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:10:33
45Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:51
46Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:56
47Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
48Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:20
49Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:11:30
50Antonio Zullo (Ita) Italy0:11:59
51Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:12:00
52Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina0:13:46
53Michele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis0:13:48
54Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:13:57
55Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis0:14:07
56Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:16:46
57Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis0:17:16
58Alberto Amici (Ita) Italy0:18:19
59Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:16
60Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:19:31
61Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:08
62Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:20:21
63Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:29
64Davide Orrico (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis0:20:48
65Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:21:57
66Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:22:09
67Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:22:20
68Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
69Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:25:24
70Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport0:27:17
71Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:27:42
72Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:28:59
73Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:29:33
74Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:29:37
75Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
76Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
77Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
78Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:29:41
79Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:29:43
80Luca Raggio (Ita) Italy0:30:07
81Andrea Garosio (Ita) Italy0:30:27
82Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:30:29
83Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid0:32:56
84Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:33:45
85Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid0:34:39
86Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:34:59
87Matteo Natali (Ita) Italy
88Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:35:23
89Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:35:34
90Filippo Fortin (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team0:38:22
91Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:40:45
92Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:40:50
93Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:41:47
94Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Italy
95Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
96Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:41:58
97Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid0:42:17
98Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:42:49
99David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:43:37
100Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:45:12
101Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:45:37
102Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
103Leonardo Basso (Ita) Italy
104Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:46:09
105Enrico Salvador (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team0:46:22
106Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
107Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina0:47:20
108William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
109Lucas Schwarz (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:47:24
110Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:47:57
111Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:50:12
112Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid0:52:49
113Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:52:57
114Awet Habtom Tekle (Eri) Bike Aid0:53:11
115Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis0:54:29
116Simone Bernardini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis0:56:39
117Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
118Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
119Martyn Irvine (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
120Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
121Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
122Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:56:47
123Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:56:53
124Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis1:01:01
125Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
126Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport1:01:05
127Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:01:06
128Timo Schäfer (Ger) Bike Aid1:01:14
129Timothy Rugg (USA) Bike Aid1:01:23
130Valens Ndaiasenga (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:01:54
131Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:06:16
132Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:06:21
133William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
134Paolo Prandini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis1:09:53
135Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo27pts
2Davide Orrico (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis20
3Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport8
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ6
5Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky6
6Filippo Fortin (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team6
7Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac4
8Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4
9Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team3
10Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina2
11Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
12Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe12pts
2Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport6
3Filippo Fortin (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team4
4Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina4
5Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team4
6Davide Orrico (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis2
7Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
8Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis2

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac10:40:41
2Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:17
3Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:24
4Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina0:01:54
5Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina0:02:04
6Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina0:03:15
7Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:57
8Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:09:54
9Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:17
10Antonio Zullo (Ita) Italy0:11:20
11Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina0:13:07
12Alberto Amici (Ita) Italy0:17:40
13Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:29
14Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:50
15Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:21:41
16Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:24:45
17Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:28:20
18Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:28:54
19Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:28:58
20Luca Raggio (Ita) Italy0:29:28
21Andrea Garosio (Ita) Italy0:29:48
22Matteo Natali (Ita) Italy0:34:20
23Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:40:11
24Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid0:41:38
25Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:44:58
26Leonardo Basso (Ita) Italy
27Enrico Salvador (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team0:45:43
28Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:47:18
29Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid0:52:10
30Awet Habtom Tekle (Eri) Bike Aid0:52:32
31Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:56:08
32Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:56:14
33Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis1:00:22
34Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport1:00:26
35Valens Ndaiasenga (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:01:15
36Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:05:42
37Paolo Prandini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis1:09:14

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale-Drapac32:02:02
2AG2R La Mondiale0:01:21
3Astana Pro Team0:01:44
4Androni Sidermec0:01:46
5BMC Racing Team0:02:23
6Team Sky0:02:41
7Wilier Triestina0:05:34
8FDJ0:13:00
9Nippo - Vini Fantini0:19:12
10Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:48
11Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:27:10
12ITA0:29:08
13Gazprom – Rusvelo0:34:04
14Bardiani CSF0:42:14
15Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
16Aqua Blue Sport0:53:43
17Tirol Cycling Team1:10:12
18Bike Aid1:44:05

