Image 1 of 24 Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa at the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 24 Geraint Thomas (Sky) leads Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 24 Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 24 Geraint Thomas (Sky) in the race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 24 Leigh Howard (Aqua Blue Sport) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 24 Geraint Thomas (Sky) in the race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 24 Mikel Landa, Geraint Thomas and Domenico Pozzovivo on the stage podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 24 Geraint Thomas (Sky) accelerates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 24 Who is that masked man? (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 24 Team Sky at the front (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 24 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 24 Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 24 Geraint Thomas (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 24 Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa at the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 24 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 24 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 24 Geraint Thomas wins the stage with Mikel Landa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 24 Mikel Landa and Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 24 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 24 Damiano Cunego (Nippo Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 24 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) slipped out of the race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 24 Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa at the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 24 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 24 Gazprom riders bundled up against the cold (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Geraint Thomas took control of the Tour of the Alps on Wednesday, claiming victory at the summit finish on stage 3 to take the race leader’s jersey from the shoulders of Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).

Related Articles Geraint Thomas puts Giro d'Italia rivals on the limit at Tour of the Alps

Team Sky bossed the 135.6km stage from Niederdoorf to Villnöß, which had been modified due to snow, and ended up with a one-two on the line as Mikel Landa, Thomas’ co-leader for next month’s Giro d’Italia, put in an impressive performance on the eight-kilometre final climb.

It was Landa who forged clear with Domenico Pozzovivo as the attacks started in the final five kilometres, and Thomas sprang from the 13-rider chasing group with just over a kilometre to go. As soon as he had cancelled out the 20-second gap and joined the two leaders he kicked again and, with Pozzovivo unable to follow, the Sky duo crossed the line together to celebrate a fine day’s work.

“I just went full gas – I didn’t expect to get across,” said Thomas. “But I managed to get across, took a couple of deep breaths and went again. Luckily I had the legs.”

The Welshman, who started the day in third place at four seconds, now leads the race from Pozzovivo by 16 seconds, with former race leader Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), slipping down to third at 19 seconds after finishing in the fragmented chasing group, 13 seconds down on Thomas and Landa.

Michele Scarponi also finished in that group and slipped to fourth overall, though it had looked for a moment like Dario Cataldo would take over Astana leadership as he followed the Landa-Pozzovivo move. He lost contact but was fresh enough to lead the chase for Scarponi before Thomas made his move.

It was a decent day for the Cannondale-Drapac team, who now have three riders in the top 10, including young rider classification leader Hugh Carthy, who was the one to break Sky’s grip on the final climb and kick off hostilities with five kilometres to go.

He was tracked by Landa but couldn’t respond when the Spaniard put in his own acceleration, though he, Pierre Rolland, and Davide Formolo all finished within 14 seconds of Thomas. Formolo, who tried to attack just before Thomas freed himself from the chasing group, is the American team’s best placed rider in fifth at 31 seconds.

For a second successive day snowfall caused a big mountain pass to be swerved, and the organisers introduced the Terneto climb in place of the high-altitude Erbe. The total distance was cut by seven kilometres but the second half of the route remained intact, throwing up the Alpe Rodengo – 12km in length with a brutal opening 8km section – some 30km before the final ascent.

And Sky’s one-two and leader’s jersey were a fair reflection of the way they imposed themselves throughout the day. Ian Boswell led from the bottom of the Rodengo to the top, cutting an assured figure as he made his way through the pine trees and round the hair-pins, Thomas, Landa, Kenny Elissonde, and Philip Deignan all tucked safely in his wake.

The pace wasn’t ridiculous but the bunch did thin out, and it didn’t seem like any of the overall favourites even considered going on the attack. In any case, it spelled trouble for the day’s breakaway, which only consisted of three riders: Davide Orrico (Sangemini), Leigh Howard (Aqua Blue Sport), and Filippo Fortin (Tirol Cycling).

Having built a lead of over six minutes, Orrico went solo on the climb and was the only one to survive over the top, with Fortin caught early on and Howard near the top. Orrico maintained an advantage on the descent but was soon caught on the final climb, 8.7km long at 6.5 per cent, whereupon Boswell reappeared at the head of affairs. It was soon over to Deignan to set the tempo, and the attacks began once the Sky leaders had just Elissonde for company.

Carthy lit it up with a strong acceleration from quite far back, Landa tracking it and a selection of around 10 almost immediately forming. Landa soon made his own move, with Pozzovivo and Cataldo the only riders able to follow, while Pinot led the chase. Cataldo was dropped as the leading duo stretched their lead to over 10 seconds, and then doubled it by the 3km to go banner.

13 riders were left in the chase, including Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Damiano Caruso (BMC) and, with the gap not closing, it was left until around 1.5km to go for a move to be made, with Formolo trying an acceleration.

Thomas was swiftly onto it and was soon away on his own, surging through the flamme rouge on his way to taking a strong grip on the race, further boosting his credentials ahead of the Giro.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 3:47:50 2 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:04 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:13 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:15 7 Danilo Celano (Ita) Italy 8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 10 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:20 13 Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:23 14 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:27 15 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 16 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:13 17 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:01:16 19 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:19 20 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 21 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 0:01:21 23 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 24 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 26 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 27 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 0:01:31 28 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:01:42 29 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina 0:02:18 31 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:31 32 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:10 33 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:03:18 34 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:03:22 35 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 36 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina 0:03:26 37 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:31 38 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 39 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 40 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:03:44 41 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:15 42 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:05:45 43 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:46 44 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 45 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:48 46 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:53 47 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 48 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 49 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 50 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis 51 Davide Orrico (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis 52 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 53 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:07:57 54 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:08:47 55 Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis 0:08:54 56 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Italy 57 Michele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis 58 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:56 59 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Antonio Zullo (Ita) Italy 61 Alberto Amici (Ita) Italy 62 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:11 63 Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 0:10:03 64 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 65 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:01 66 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 67 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 68 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 69 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:15:52 70 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 71 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team 72 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Italy 0:19:17 73 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 74 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 75 Luca Raggio (Ita) Italy 76 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 77 Matteo Natali (Ita) Italy 78 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 79 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid 80 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 81 Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid 82 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 83 Enrico Salvador (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team 84 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 85 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 86 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 87 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 88 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 89 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 90 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 91 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 92 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 93 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 94 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 95 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 96 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 97 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 98 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 99 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 100 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:28 101 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:20:19 102 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:20:23 103 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 0:23:07 104 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 105 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 106 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 107 Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis 108 Simone Bernardini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis 109 Lucas Schwarz (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 110 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 111 Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid 112 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 113 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 114 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 115 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 116 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 117 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 118 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 119 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid 120 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 121 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Italy 122 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 123 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:23:15 124 Timo Schäfer (Ger) Bike Aid 125 Timothy Rugg (USA) Bike Aid 126 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:24:22 127 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:22 128 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 129 Awet Habtom Tekle (Eri) Bike Aid 130 Valens Ndaiasenga (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 131 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 132 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 133 Paolo Prandini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis 0:31:59 134 Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis 135 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Sprint 1 - Luson # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 6 pts 2 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team 4 3 Davide Orrico (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Passo Terento" # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Orrico (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis 10 pts 2 Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 8 3 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team 6 4 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 4 5 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Alpe Rodengo Zumis" # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Orrico (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis 10 pts 2 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 8 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 6 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 5 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 3:48:05 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:08 3 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 0:01:06 4 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 0:01:16 6 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina 0:02:03 7 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina 0:03:11 8 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:38 9 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:08:32 11 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Italy 0:08:39 12 Antonio Zullo (Ita) Italy 0:08:41 13 Alberto Amici (Ita) Italy 14 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:46 15 Luca Raggio (Ita) Italy 0:19:02 16 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 17 Matteo Natali (Ita) Italy 18 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 19 Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid 20 Enrico Salvador (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team 21 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 22 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 23 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 24 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 25 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 26 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:22:52 27 Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis 28 Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid 29 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 30 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 31 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Italy 32 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:23:00 33 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:07 34 Awet Habtom Tekle (Eri) Bike Aid 35 Valens Ndaiasenga (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 36 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 37 Paolo Prandini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis 0:31:44

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cannondale-Drapac 11:24:13 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:54 3 Team Sky 0:00:59 4 Androni Sidermec 0:01:28 5 Astana Pro Team 0:01:47 6 BMC Racing Team 0:02:04 7 Wilier Triestina 0:03:25 8 FDJ 0:08:59 9 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:52 10 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:15:58 11 Italy 0:17:22 12 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:17 13 Sangemini - Mg. K Vis 0:23:57 14 Bardiani CSF 0:25:17 15 Aqua Blue Sport 0:26:43 16 Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:28:38 17 Tirol Cycling Team 0:43:13 18 Bike Aid 0:57:08

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 10:40:02 2 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:16 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:19 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:21 5 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:31 6 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:36 7 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:39 8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:42 9 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:46 10 Danilo Celano (Ita) Italy 0:00:48 11 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:56 13 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:02 14 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:05 15 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:10 16 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:48 17 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:51 18 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:55 19 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:59 20 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:01 21 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:03 22 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 23 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:12 24 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:02:14 25 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 0:02:33 26 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 0:02:43 27 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:54 28 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:48 29 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:51 30 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:52 31 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina 0:03:54 32 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:04:03 33 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:04:09 34 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:32 35 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 0:05:07 36 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:52 37 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:06:15 38 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:06:25 39 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 40 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:07:24 41 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:08:48 42 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:36 43 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 0:10:01 44 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:10:33 45 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:51 46 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:56 47 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 48 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:20 49 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:11:30 50 Antonio Zullo (Ita) Italy 0:11:59 51 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:12:00 52 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina 0:13:46 53 Michele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis 0:13:48 54 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:13:57 55 Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis 0:14:07 56 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:16:46 57 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis 0:17:16 58 Alberto Amici (Ita) Italy 0:18:19 59 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:16 60 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:19:31 61 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:08 62 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:20:21 63 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:29 64 Davide Orrico (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis 0:20:48 65 Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 0:21:57 66 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:22:09 67 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:22:20 68 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 69 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:25:24 70 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 0:27:17 71 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:27:42 72 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:28:59 73 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:29:33 74 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:29:37 75 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 76 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 77 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 78 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:29:41 79 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:29:43 80 Luca Raggio (Ita) Italy 0:30:07 81 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Italy 0:30:27 82 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:30:29 83 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 0:32:56 84 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:33:45 85 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid 0:34:39 86 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:34:59 87 Matteo Natali (Ita) Italy 88 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:35:23 89 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:35:34 90 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team 0:38:22 91 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:40:45 92 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:40:50 93 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:41:47 94 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Italy 95 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 96 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:41:58 97 Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid 0:42:17 98 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:42:49 99 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:43:37 100 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:45:12 101 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:45:37 102 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 103 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Italy 104 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:46:09 105 Enrico Salvador (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team 0:46:22 106 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 107 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 0:47:20 108 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 109 Lucas Schwarz (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:47:24 110 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:47:57 111 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:50:12 112 Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid 0:52:49 113 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:52:57 114 Awet Habtom Tekle (Eri) Bike Aid 0:53:11 115 Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis 0:54:29 116 Simone Bernardini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis 0:56:39 117 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 118 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 119 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 120 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 121 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 122 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:56:47 123 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:56:53 124 Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis 1:01:01 125 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid 126 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 1:01:05 127 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:01:06 128 Timo Schäfer (Ger) Bike Aid 1:01:14 129 Timothy Rugg (USA) Bike Aid 1:01:23 130 Valens Ndaiasenga (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:01:54 131 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:06:16 132 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:06:21 133 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 134 Paolo Prandini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis 1:09:53 135 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 27 pts 2 Davide Orrico (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis 20 3 Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 8 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 6 5 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 6 6 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team 6 7 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 4 8 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 9 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 3 10 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 2 11 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 12 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 pts 2 Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 6 3 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team 4 4 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 4 5 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 4 6 Davide Orrico (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis 2 7 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 8 Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis 2

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 10:40:41 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:17 3 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:24 4 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 0:01:54 5 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 0:02:04 6 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina 0:03:15 7 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:57 8 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:09:54 9 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:17 10 Antonio Zullo (Ita) Italy 0:11:20 11 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina 0:13:07 12 Alberto Amici (Ita) Italy 0:17:40 13 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:29 14 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:50 15 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:21:41 16 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:24:45 17 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:28:20 18 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:28:54 19 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:28:58 20 Luca Raggio (Ita) Italy 0:29:28 21 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Italy 0:29:48 22 Matteo Natali (Ita) Italy 0:34:20 23 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:40:11 24 Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid 0:41:38 25 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:44:58 26 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Italy 27 Enrico Salvador (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team 0:45:43 28 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:47:18 29 Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid 0:52:10 30 Awet Habtom Tekle (Eri) Bike Aid 0:52:32 31 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:56:08 32 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:56:14 33 Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis 1:00:22 34 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 1:00:26 35 Valens Ndaiasenga (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:01:15 36 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:05:42 37 Paolo Prandini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis 1:09:14