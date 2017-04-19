Tour of the Alps: Thomas wins stage 3 to move into overall lead
Welshman beats Landa and Pozzovivo
Stage 3: Villabassa - Niederdorf-Funes/Villnöß
Geraint Thomas took control of the Tour of the Alps on Wednesday, claiming victory at the summit finish on stage 3 to take the race leader’s jersey from the shoulders of Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).
Team Sky bossed the 135.6km stage from Niederdoorf to Villnöß, which had been modified due to snow, and ended up with a one-two on the line as Mikel Landa, Thomas’ co-leader for next month’s Giro d’Italia, put in an impressive performance on the eight-kilometre final climb.
It was Landa who forged clear with Domenico Pozzovivo as the attacks started in the final five kilometres, and Thomas sprang from the 13-rider chasing group with just over a kilometre to go. As soon as he had cancelled out the 20-second gap and joined the two leaders he kicked again and, with Pozzovivo unable to follow, the Sky duo crossed the line together to celebrate a fine day’s work.
“I just went full gas – I didn’t expect to get across,” said Thomas. “But I managed to get across, took a couple of deep breaths and went again. Luckily I had the legs.”
The Welshman, who started the day in third place at four seconds, now leads the race from Pozzovivo by 16 seconds, with former race leader Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), slipping down to third at 19 seconds after finishing in the fragmented chasing group, 13 seconds down on Thomas and Landa.
Michele Scarponi also finished in that group and slipped to fourth overall, though it had looked for a moment like Dario Cataldo would take over Astana leadership as he followed the Landa-Pozzovivo move. He lost contact but was fresh enough to lead the chase for Scarponi before Thomas made his move.
It was a decent day for the Cannondale-Drapac team, who now have three riders in the top 10, including young rider classification leader Hugh Carthy, who was the one to break Sky’s grip on the final climb and kick off hostilities with five kilometres to go.
He was tracked by Landa but couldn’t respond when the Spaniard put in his own acceleration, though he, Pierre Rolland, and Davide Formolo all finished within 14 seconds of Thomas. Formolo, who tried to attack just before Thomas freed himself from the chasing group, is the American team’s best placed rider in fifth at 31 seconds.
For a second successive day snowfall caused a big mountain pass to be swerved, and the organisers introduced the Terneto climb in place of the high-altitude Erbe. The total distance was cut by seven kilometres but the second half of the route remained intact, throwing up the Alpe Rodengo – 12km in length with a brutal opening 8km section – some 30km before the final ascent.
And Sky’s one-two and leader’s jersey were a fair reflection of the way they imposed themselves throughout the day. Ian Boswell led from the bottom of the Rodengo to the top, cutting an assured figure as he made his way through the pine trees and round the hair-pins, Thomas, Landa, Kenny Elissonde, and Philip Deignan all tucked safely in his wake.
The pace wasn’t ridiculous but the bunch did thin out, and it didn’t seem like any of the overall favourites even considered going on the attack. In any case, it spelled trouble for the day’s breakaway, which only consisted of three riders: Davide Orrico (Sangemini), Leigh Howard (Aqua Blue Sport), and Filippo Fortin (Tirol Cycling).
Having built a lead of over six minutes, Orrico went solo on the climb and was the only one to survive over the top, with Fortin caught early on and Howard near the top. Orrico maintained an advantage on the descent but was soon caught on the final climb, 8.7km long at 6.5 per cent, whereupon Boswell reappeared at the head of affairs. It was soon over to Deignan to set the tempo, and the attacks began once the Sky leaders had just Elissonde for company.
Carthy lit it up with a strong acceleration from quite far back, Landa tracking it and a selection of around 10 almost immediately forming. Landa soon made his own move, with Pozzovivo and Cataldo the only riders able to follow, while Pinot led the chase. Cataldo was dropped as the leading duo stretched their lead to over 10 seconds, and then doubled it by the 3km to go banner.
13 riders were left in the chase, including Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Damiano Caruso (BMC) and, with the gap not closing, it was left until around 1.5km to go for a move to be made, with Formolo trying an acceleration.
Thomas was swiftly onto it and was soon away on his own, surging through the flamme rouge on his way to taking a strong grip on the race, further boosting his credentials ahead of the Giro.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|3:47:50
|2
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|3
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:04
|4
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:13
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:15
|7
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Italy
|8
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:20
|13
|Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:23
|14
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:27
|15
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|16
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:13
|17
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:01:16
|19
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:19
|20
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|21
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|0:01:21
|23
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|27
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|0:01:31
|28
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:01:42
|29
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina
|0:02:18
|31
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:31
|32
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:10
|33
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:03:18
|34
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:03:22
|35
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|36
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina
|0:03:26
|37
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:31
|38
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|39
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:03:44
|41
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:15
|42
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:45
|43
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:46
|44
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|45
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:48
|46
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:53
|47
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|48
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|49
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|51
|Davide Orrico (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|52
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:07:57
|54
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:08:47
|55
|Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|0:08:54
|56
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Italy
|57
|Michele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|58
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:56
|59
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Antonio Zullo (Ita) Italy
|61
|Alberto Amici (Ita) Italy
|62
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:11
|63
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:10:03
|64
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|65
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:01
|66
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|67
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|68
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|69
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:15:52
|70
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|71
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team
|72
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Italy
|0:19:17
|73
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|74
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|75
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Italy
|76
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|77
|Matteo Natali (Ita) Italy
|78
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid
|80
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
|82
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|83
|Enrico Salvador (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team
|84
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|85
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|86
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|87
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|88
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|89
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|90
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|91
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|92
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|93
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|95
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|96
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|97
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|98
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|99
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|100
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:28
|101
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:20:19
|102
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:20:23
|103
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|0:23:07
|104
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|105
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|106
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|107
|Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|108
|Simone Bernardini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|109
|Lucas Schwarz (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|110
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|111
|Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid
|112
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|113
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|114
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|115
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|116
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|117
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|118
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|119
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
|120
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|121
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Italy
|122
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|123
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:15
|124
|Timo Schäfer (Ger) Bike Aid
|125
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Bike Aid
|126
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:22
|127
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:28:22
|128
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|129
|Awet Habtom Tekle (Eri) Bike Aid
|130
|Valens Ndaiasenga (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|131
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|132
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|133
|Paolo Prandini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|0:31:59
|134
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|135
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|6
|pts
|2
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Davide Orrico (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Orrico (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|10
|pts
|2
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|8
|3
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|4
|5
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Orrico (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|10
|pts
|2
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|8
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|5
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:48:05
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:08
|3
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|0:01:06
|4
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|0:01:16
|6
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina
|0:02:03
|7
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina
|0:03:11
|8
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:38
|9
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:08:32
|11
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Italy
|0:08:39
|12
|Antonio Zullo (Ita) Italy
|0:08:41
|13
|Alberto Amici (Ita) Italy
|14
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:46
|15
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Italy
|0:19:02
|16
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|17
|Matteo Natali (Ita) Italy
|18
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
|20
|Enrico Salvador (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team
|21
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|22
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|24
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|25
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|26
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:22:52
|27
|Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|28
|Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid
|29
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|30
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|31
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Italy
|32
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:00
|33
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:28:07
|34
|Awet Habtom Tekle (Eri) Bike Aid
|35
|Valens Ndaiasenga (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|36
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|37
|Paolo Prandini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|0:31:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale-Drapac
|11:24:13
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:54
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:59
|4
|Androni Sidermec
|0:01:28
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:47
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:04
|7
|Wilier Triestina
|0:03:25
|8
|FDJ
|0:08:59
|9
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:52
|10
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:15:58
|11
|Italy
|0:17:22
|12
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:17
|13
|Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|0:23:57
|14
|Bardiani CSF
|0:25:17
|15
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:26:43
|16
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:28:38
|17
|Tirol Cycling Team
|0:43:13
|18
|Bike Aid
|0:57:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|10:40:02
|2
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:16
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:19
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:21
|5
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:31
|6
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:36
|7
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:39
|8
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:42
|9
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:46
|10
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Italy
|0:00:48
|11
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:56
|13
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:02
|14
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:05
|15
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:10
|16
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:48
|17
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:51
|18
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:55
|19
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:59
|20
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:01
|21
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:03
|22
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|23
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:12
|24
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:02:14
|25
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|0:02:33
|26
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|0:02:43
|27
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:54
|28
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:48
|29
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:51
|30
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:52
|31
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina
|0:03:54
|32
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:04:03
|33
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:04:09
|34
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:32
|35
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|0:05:07
|36
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:52
|37
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:15
|38
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:06:25
|39
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:07:24
|41
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:48
|42
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:36
|43
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|0:10:01
|44
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:10:33
|45
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:51
|46
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:56
|47
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|48
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:20
|49
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:11:30
|50
|Antonio Zullo (Ita) Italy
|0:11:59
|51
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:12:00
|52
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina
|0:13:46
|53
|Michele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|0:13:48
|54
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:13:57
|55
|Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|0:14:07
|56
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:16:46
|57
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|0:17:16
|58
|Alberto Amici (Ita) Italy
|0:18:19
|59
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:16
|60
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:19:31
|61
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:08
|62
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:20:21
|63
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:29
|64
|Davide Orrico (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|0:20:48
|65
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:21:57
|66
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:22:09
|67
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:22:20
|68
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|69
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:25:24
|70
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:27:17
|71
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:42
|72
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:28:59
|73
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:29:33
|74
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:29:37
|75
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|77
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|78
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:29:41
|79
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:43
|80
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Italy
|0:30:07
|81
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Italy
|0:30:27
|82
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:30:29
|83
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:32:56
|84
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:33:45
|85
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid
|0:34:39
|86
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:59
|87
|Matteo Natali (Ita) Italy
|88
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:35:23
|89
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:35:34
|90
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:38:22
|91
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:40:45
|92
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:40:50
|93
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:41:47
|94
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Italy
|95
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|96
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:58
|97
|Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid
|0:42:17
|98
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:42:49
|99
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:43:37
|100
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:45:12
|101
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:45:37
|102
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|103
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Italy
|104
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:46:09
|105
|Enrico Salvador (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:46:22
|106
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|107
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|0:47:20
|108
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|109
|Lucas Schwarz (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:47:24
|110
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:47:57
|111
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:50:12
|112
|Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
|0:52:49
|113
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:57
|114
|Awet Habtom Tekle (Eri) Bike Aid
|0:53:11
|115
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|0:54:29
|116
|Simone Bernardini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|0:56:39
|117
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|118
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|119
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|120
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|121
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|122
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:56:47
|123
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:56:53
|124
|Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|1:01:01
|125
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
|126
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|1:01:05
|127
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:01:06
|128
|Timo Schäfer (Ger) Bike Aid
|1:01:14
|129
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Bike Aid
|1:01:23
|130
|Valens Ndaiasenga (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:01:54
|131
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:06:16
|132
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:06:21
|133
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|134
|Paolo Prandini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|1:09:53
|135
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|27
|pts
|2
|Davide Orrico (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|20
|3
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|8
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|5
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|6
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team
|6
|7
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|8
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|9
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|3
|10
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|2
|11
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|12
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|pts
|2
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|6
|3
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|4
|5
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Davide Orrico (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|2
|7
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|8
|Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|10:40:41
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:17
|3
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:24
|4
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|0:01:54
|5
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|0:02:04
|6
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina
|0:03:15
|7
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:57
|8
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:09:54
|9
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:17
|10
|Antonio Zullo (Ita) Italy
|0:11:20
|11
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina
|0:13:07
|12
|Alberto Amici (Ita) Italy
|0:17:40
|13
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:29
|14
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:50
|15
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:21:41
|16
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:24:45
|17
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:28:20
|18
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:28:54
|19
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:58
|20
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Italy
|0:29:28
|21
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Italy
|0:29:48
|22
|Matteo Natali (Ita) Italy
|0:34:20
|23
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:40:11
|24
|Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid
|0:41:38
|25
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:44:58
|26
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Italy
|27
|Enrico Salvador (Ita) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:45:43
|28
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:47:18
|29
|Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
|0:52:10
|30
|Awet Habtom Tekle (Eri) Bike Aid
|0:52:32
|31
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:56:08
|32
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:56:14
|33
|Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|1:00:22
|34
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|1:00:26
|35
|Valens Ndaiasenga (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:01:15
|36
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:05:42
|37
|Paolo Prandini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|1:09:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale-Drapac
|32:02:02
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:21
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:44
|4
|Androni Sidermec
|0:01:46
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:23
|6
|Team Sky
|0:02:41
|7
|Wilier Triestina
|0:05:34
|8
|FDJ
|0:13:00
|9
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:19:12
|10
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:48
|11
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:27:10
|12
|ITA
|0:29:08
|13
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:34:04
|14
|Bardiani CSF
|0:42:14
|15
|Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
|16
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:53:43
|17
|Tirol Cycling Team
|1:10:12
|18
|Bike Aid
|1:44:05
