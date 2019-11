Image 1 of 7 (l-r): Cameron Peterson (V Australia), Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche), Johnnie Walker (V Australia) and Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) almost stole the show on stage ten with their breakaway attempt. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 7 A leading group head towards the final 15 kilometres during the third stage between Hamilton and Bronte Park. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 7 The peloton on a small rise near Liapootah during stage three of the Tour of Tasmania. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 7 Genesys Wealth Advisers Nathan Earle used all his local knowledge of the roads to try and escape the peloton's clutches on stage three. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 5 of 7 Tour leader Dale Parker (Jayco-2XU) drives a chasing group towards solo leader Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 6 of 7 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) takes out the third of the tour in Bronte Park after breaking clear of a lead group around eight kilometres from the finish. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 7 of 7 The stage three podium at Bronte Park Chalet (l-r): Jay Bourke (2nd,Search2Retain), Cameron Peterson (1st,V Australia) and Nathan Haas (3rd,Genesys Wealth Advisers). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

It was a case of double happiness for V Australia, claiming their second stage of the day at the Tour of Tasmania via Cam Peterson on the third stage over 78.6 kilometres, a steady climb north from Hamilton to Bronte Park.

Wednesday afternoon's victory was also enough to give the 27-year-old who earlier in the season took out a stage at the Joe Martin Stage Race in the US, the CAT Underground Mining leader's jersey heading into Thursday's fourth stage.

Peterson's win was a sweet one, finishing solo ahead of many of the NRS's big names and bringing back all of the deficit - and then some - to previous leader Dale Parker (Jayco-2XU).

How it unfolded

The race was characterised by an early break that included Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers), Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling), Taylor Shelden (V Australia), Phil Grenfell and Andrew Crawley (BikeBug.com), Alexander Ray (TDU), Ben Dyball (Jayco-AIS), Ben Mather and Malcolm Rudolph.

That group stayed away for the most of the day before being brought back as the bunch approached the final 20 kilometres. As the bunch closed on cresting the day's final climb up Tungatinah Lagoon the field split to pieces.

Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers), tried to jump away but was marked astutely by the Jayco-2XU duo of Josh Atkins and Dale Parker.

With Haas' move neutralised, V Australia, who had avoided much of the early action, attacked with Cameron Peterson who took advantage of the foxing of Jayco-2XU and Genesys. His advantage built up quickly and by the time there was a reaction victory was assured.

He crossed the line 1:05 in front of second place Jay Bourke (search2retain), and holds the overall lead by 19 seconds ahead of Dale Parker (Jayco-2XU).

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 2:06:52 2 Jay Bourke (Search2Retain) 0:01:05 3 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:07 4 Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia) 5 Calvin Watson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 Alexander Khatuntsev (Team Russia) 7 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 8 Alex Clements (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 9 Dale Parker (Jayco - 2XU) 10 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 11 Alexander Serov (Team Russia) 12 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 13 Mark O'Brien (Team Down Under) 14 Valery Valynin (Team Russia) 15 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 16 Blake Hose (John West Cycling Team) 17 Ben Dyball (Jayco - AIS) 18 Samuel Davis (Plan B Racing) 19 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 20 Joshua Atkins (Jayco - 2XU) 21 Jai Crawford (Jayco - 2XU) 22 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 0:07:06 23 Jamie Lacey (Team Down Under) 24 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes) 25 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 26 John Darcey (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 27 Aaron Kemps (V Australia) 28 Mark Jamieson (Jayco - 2XU) 29 Taylor Sheldon (V Australia) 30 Nick Woods (Team Down Under) 31 Ben Mather (Lawson Homes) 0:09:46 32 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 33 Jake McMahon (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 34 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 35 Matvey Zubov (Team Russia) 36 Alex Carver (Jayco - AIS) 37 Joshua Aldride (Central Coast Council) 38 Malcolm Rudolph (Jayco - AIS) 39 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco - AIS) 40 Stuart Mulhern (Team Down Under) 41 Valery Kaikov (Team Russia) 42 Chris Jory (Bikebug.Com) 43 Nicholas Dougall (Jayco - 2XU) 44 Logan Calder (Plan B Racing) 45 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 46 Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain) 47 Jacob Langham (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 48 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 49 James Boal (Central Coast Council) 50 Alexi Markov (Team Russia) 51 Stuart Smith (John West Cycling Team) 52 Sean Sullivan (V Australia) 53 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 54 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling Team) 55 Timothy Cameron (Central Coast Council) 56 Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council) 57 Trent Morey (Lawson Homes) 58 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 59 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 0:13:14 60 Nick Morgan (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 0:14:16 61 Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes) 62 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 63 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 64 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes) 65 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 66 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling Team) 67 James Bennett (John West Cycling Team) 68 Ben Hill (Jayco - 2XU) 69 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 70 Justin Vanstone (Team Down Under) 71 Nicolay Zhurkin (Team Russia) 0:16:18 72 Evgeny Kovalev (Team Russia) 73 Alex Wohler (Team Down Under) 0:23:19 74 Liam Dove (Lawson Homes) 0:24:31 75 Alexander Ray (Team Down Under) 0:25:49 76 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team) 77 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 78 Mathew Wheatcroft (Team Down Under) 79 Andrew Martin (Plan B Racing) 80 James Mowatt (Search2Retain) 81 Jack Matthews (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 82 Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes) 83 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 84 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes) 85 Peter Loft (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 86 James Hepburn (Jayco - 2XU) 87 Trenton Day (Jayco - 2XU) 88 Mark Guy (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 0:26:32 89 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 0:29:05 90 Jake McGee (Bikebug.Com) 91 Aaron Jones (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 92 Andrew Crawley (Bikebug.Com) 93 Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain) 94 Cameron Bayly (Central Coast Council) 95 Nicholas Horsley (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 96 Mike Henton (Central Coast Council) 97 David Abraham (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) dns Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain)

Intermediate Sprints and Climbs - m14 Ouse District School Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 3 pts 2 Malcolm Rudolph (Jayco - AIS) 2 3 James Mowatt (Search2Retain) 1

m19 Anonymous Crest HC3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 pts 2 Taylor Sheldon (V Australia) 3 3 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling Team) 2

m22 Gate and Driveway HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling Team) 2 3 Taylor Sheldon (V Australia) 1

m29 Yellow When Frosty Sign HC2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7 pts 2 Ben Dyball (Jayco - AIS) 5 3 Taylor Sheldon (V Australia) 3

m31 Gravel Rd HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Ben Dyball (Jayco - AIS) 2 3 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 1

m41 Tungatinah Lagoon Sign HC1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 10 pts 2 Dale Parker (Jayco - 2XU) 6 3 Joshua Atkins (Jayco - 2XU) 4

Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malcolm Rudolph (Jayco - AIS) 2 pts

General Classification after Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 4:26:04 2 Dale Parker (Jayco - 2XU) 0:00:19 3 Joshua Atkins (Jayco - 2XU) 0:00:22 4 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:26 5 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:32 6 Jai Crawford (Jayco - 2XU) 0:00:33 7 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:50 8 Valery Valynin (Team Russia) 0:00:53 9 Alexander Khatuntsev (Team Russia) 0:01:03 10 Alexander Serov (Team Russia) 0:01:04 11 Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia) 0:01:07 12 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 0:01:17 13 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 0:02:52 14 Jay Bourke (Search2Retain) 0:03:39 15 Mark O'Brien (Team Down Under) 0:04:22 16 Calvin Watson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:05:52 17 Blake Hose (John West Cycling Team) 0:05:57 18 Ben Dyball (Jayco - AIS) 0:06:16 19 Mark Jamieson (Jayco - 2XU) 0:06:32 20 Taylor Sheldon (V Australia) 0:07:09 21 Samuel Davis (Plan B Racing) 0:07:42 22 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 0:08:17 23 Alex Clements (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:08:30 24 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:09:26 25 Valery Kaikov (Team Russia) 0:09:43 26 Jamie Lacey (Team Down Under) 0:11:13 27 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 0:11:42 28 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 0:12:03 29 Chris Jory (Bikebug.Com) 0:12:27 30 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 0:12:28 31 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes) 0:12:45 32 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 0:12:52 33 Stuart Mulhern (Team Down Under) 0:13:01 34 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:13:36 35 John Darcey (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 0:13:54 36 Nick Woods (Team Down Under) 0:14:02 37 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 0:14:15 38 Matvey Zubov (Team Russia) 0:14:18 39 Stuart Smith (John West Cycling Team) 0:14:36 40 Malcolm Rudolph (Jayco - AIS) 0:14:58 41 Alex Carver (Jayco - AIS) 0:15:02 42 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco - AIS) 43 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 0:15:11 44 Alexi Markov (Team Russia) 0:15:18 45 Joshua Aldride (Central Coast Council) 0:15:20 46 Timothy Cameron (Central Coast Council) 47 Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council) 48 Trent Morey (Lawson Homes) 0:15:25 49 James Boal (Central Coast Council) 0:15:28 50 Jacob Langham (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 0:16:34 51 Aaron Kemps (V Australia) 0:16:43 52 Jake McMahon (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:17:09 53 Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain) 0:18:22 54 Logan Calder (Plan B Racing) 0:18:40 55 Ben Mather (Lawson Homes) 0:18:49 56 Nicholas Dougall (Jayco - 2XU) 0:18:53 57 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 58 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling Team) 0:19:02 59 James Bennett (John West Cycling Team) 0:19:06 60 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes) 0:19:55 61 Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes) 0:20:59 62 Nick Morgan (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 0:21:37 63 Justin Vanstone (Team Down Under) 0:22:48 64 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 0:23:12 65 Sean Sullivan (V Australia) 0:23:33 66 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:23:55 67 Ben Hill (Jayco - 2XU) 0:25:48 68 Alex Wohler (Team Down Under) 0:26:34 69 Trenton Day (Jayco - 2XU) 0:27:02 70 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling Team) 0:28:26 71 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 0:28:31 72 Alexander Ray (Team Down Under) 0:29:02 73 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:29:17 74 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:29:25 75 Liam Dove (Lawson Homes) 0:30:34 76 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team) 0:30:39 77 Andrew Crawley (Bikebug.Com) 0:31:03 78 Evgeny Kovalev (Team Russia) 0:31:18 79 Nicolay Zhurkin (Team Russia) 0:31:44 80 Cameron Bayly (Central Coast Council) 0:34:39 81 Andrew Martin (Plan B Racing) 0:35:53 82 Peter Loft (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:36:42 83 Mark Guy (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 0:36:49 84 Jack Matthews (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:37:29 85 Mathew Wheatcroft (Team Down Under) 0:39:11 86 Aaron Jones (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:39:53 87 Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain) 0:41:57 88 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes) 0:42:18 89 James Hepburn (Jayco - 2XU) 0:42:35 90 James Mowatt (Search2Retain) 0:43:08 91 Jake McGee (Bikebug.Com) 0:46:15 92 Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes) 0:47:22 93 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:47:52 94 Nicholas Horsley (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 0:49:43 95 Mike Henton (Central Coast Council) 0:56:02 96 David Abraham (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 0:57:56 97 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 0:59:19 dnf Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain)

Avantiplus Sprint Championship after Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 6 pts 2 Malcolm Rudolph (Jayco - AIS) 4 3 Valery Valynin (Team Russia) 3 4 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 2 5 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 6 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 1 7 James Mowatt (Search2Retain) 1

Derrico King of the Mountains Championship after Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 18 pts 2 Dale Parker (Jayco - 2XU) 14 3 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 4 Joshua Atkins (Jayco - 2XU) 11 5 Valery Valynin (Team Russia) 8 6 Ben Dyball (Jayco - AIS) 7 7 Taylor Sheldon (V Australia) 7 8 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 5 9 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling Team) 4 10 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 11 Ben Mather (Lawson Homes) 2 12 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 2

Goodstone Group Most Aggressive Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malcolm Rudolph (Jayco - AIS) 2 pts 2 Ben Mather (Lawson Homes) 2

Elgas Leading Tasmanian Rider after Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4:26:36 2 Jai Crawford (Jayco - 2XU) 0:00:01 3 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:18 4 Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia) 0:00:35 5 Mark Jamieson (Jayco - 2XU) 0:06:00 6 Alex Clements (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:07:58 7 John Darcey (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 0:13:22 8 Jacob Langham (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 0:16:02 9 Jake McMahon (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:16:37 10 Ben Mather (Lawson Homes) 0:18:17 11 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:18:21 12 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes) 0:19:23 13 Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes) 0:20:27 14 Nick Morgan (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 0:21:05 15 Sean Sullivan (V Australia) 0:23:01 16 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:23:23 17 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:28:53 18 Peter Loft (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:36:10 19 Mark Guy (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 0:36:17 20 Jack Matthews (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:36:57 21 Aaron Jones (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:39:21 22 Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes) 0:46:50 23 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:47:20 24 Nicholas Horsley (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 0:49:11 25 David Abraham (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 0:57:24