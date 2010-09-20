Trending

Image 1 of 33

Hear ye, hear ye, hear ye: Tour leader Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) with the Town Crier in Ulverstone prior to stage nine.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 2 of 33

Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) was on the front of the race and putting the hammer down on the climb at Gunns Plains.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 3 of 33

Ben Dyball(Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) gasps for air on the climb at Gunns Plains.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 4 of 33

Riders at the back of the race wrestle with the climb at Gunns Plains.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 5 of 33

Stage eight winner, Alex Carver (Jayco/Skins), was happy to find his rhythm and get over the climb in his own time.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 6 of 33

Cameron Jennings (Budget Forklifts), Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers), and Adiq Othman (Drapac Porsche) attacked the leading group over the climb at Gunns Plains.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 7 of 33

Riders at the front of the race near South Riana as the race had well and truly split up.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 8 of 33

Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) corners near the General Store at South Riana as the race hits the final twenty kilometres.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 9 of 33

Tour leader Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) was keeping close to the front of the race with a buffer of 2:13 minutes ahead of nearest rival George Bennett.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 10 of 33

Nathan Haas (left) of Genesys Wealth Advisers and Cameron Jennings (Budget Forklifts) go toe-to-toe in the sprint to the stage nine finish in Penguin.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 11 of 33

Genesys Wealth Advisers team manager Andrew Christie-Johnson (left) congratulates Nathan Haas on his stage nine win in Penguin.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 12 of 33

Stage nine podium (l-r): Cameron Jennings (2nd,Budget Forklifts), Nathan Haas (1st,Genesys Wealth Advisers), and Chris Jory (3rd,Shortis.com.au Cycling Team).

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 13 of 33

Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) was awarded the Goodstone Group Most Aggressive rider of the stage jersey.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 14 of 33

Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) is the new leader of the Host Plus King of the Mountains competition and will win that jersey with only the final day criterium remaining.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 15 of 33

Alexander Ray (Hyster-Total Rush) holds onto the green jersey for sprint points with a commanding lead in that competition over tour leader and teammate Gordon McCauley.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 16 of 33

The race began to splinter on the ascent at Gunns Plains as the cream began to rise to the top.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 17 of 33

The peloton descends in the farming region on Tasmania's North-West Coast.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 18 of 33

Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) was putting the pressure on before the race hit the steep ascent at Gunns Plains.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 19 of 33

The peloton on stage nine from Ulverstone to Penguin with fine conditions - at last.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 20 of 33

Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) leads the peloton up the steep climb at Gunns Plains.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 21 of 33

Tour leader Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) finds his rhythm on the climb at Gunns Plains.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 22 of 33

Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) finds the going tough on the steep ascent at Gunns Plains.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 23 of 33

Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) climbing at Gunns Plains whilst a little snow remains on the mountains in the distance.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 24 of 33

Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing) wore the tour leader's jersey after the first stage way back in Strahan last week.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 25 of 33

Sprint points competition leader Alexander Ray (Hyster-Total Rush) was working hard to get over the climb at Gunns Plains.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 26 of 33

Jason Allen (Hyster-Total Rush) was trying to keep in touch with riders up ahead on the climb at Gunns Plains to be there for his teammate and tour leader Gordon McCauley.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 27 of 33

Michael Crosbie (Hyster-Total Rush) receives some encouragement from his team manager on the climb at Gunns Plains.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 28 of 33

Campbell Flakemore (47) of Pure Tasmania/TIS and teammate Fabio Calabria work together on a gravel section of the climb at Gunns Plains.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 29 of 33

Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake/Witness) from New South Wales has the climb to himself on a gravel section of the road near Gunns Plains.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 30 of 33

The tour leaves Ulverstone on Tasmania's North-West Coast on the 78.5km ninth stage to Penguin.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 31 of 33

The peloton on the rural roads of North-West Tasmania with Mt.Roland in the background.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 32 of 33

The peloton rolls around the roads near Castra on the penultimate stage of the tour.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 33 of 33

Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) will take a 2:07 minute lead into the final stage criterium in Westbury near Launceston.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)

The tenacious New Zealander Gordon McCauley took a stranglehold on the Caterpillar Underground Mining Tour of Tasmania today with a superb display of power cycling in the classic penultimate stage from Ulverstone to Penguin.

McCauley, 38, the oldest rider in the original 128-man field, went into the 78.5km stage with some misgivings because of the notorious 6km hill climb at Gunns Plains - the ruination of many previous Tassie tour winning aspirants, including British open road champion Kristian House last year.

But the five-time New Zealand road champion, who embarked upon the stage with a 2:13 overall lead over countryman George Bennett, 20, managed to stay within 100 metres of his younger rival at the top of the climb to virtually clinch the six-day tour.

"I reckon I was lucky," McCauley said after the stage, won by Sydney university student Nathan Haas from Queenslander Cameron Jennings and Sydney's Chris Jory.

"There was a big headwind up the hill. I was able to draft behind the better climbers. I could not go any faster but I knew I could time trial back on.

"I am glad tomorrow is flat."

Haas, 21, who represented Australia in World Cup mountain bike races in Europe last year, was thrilled with his first victory in a Scody Cup race.

"I feel this has been a long time coming," he said. "Today surprised me a lot and I now know I can compete with the best of the road riders."

The 600km tour will end tomorrow with the 56km Shaw Contracting criterium, to be raced over 40 laps of a 1.4km village green circuit at Westbury.

McCauley (Total Rush-Hyster) will take a 2:07 advantage into the stage over Bennett, with the consistent New South Welshman Rhys Pollock (Drapac) 4:16 behind in third place.

Full Results
1Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1:57:09
2Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
3Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
4Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:04
5Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:11
6Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
7Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
8Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)
9Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)
10Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
11Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
12Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
13Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
14George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
15Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster)
16Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
17Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)
18Peter McDonald (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:31
19Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:54
20Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:02:06
21Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:02:15
22Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
23Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
24Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)
25Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)
26Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)0:02:20
27Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
28Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
29Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
30Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)0:02:28
31Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:03:40
32Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:04:24
33Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council)0:04:32
34Jeffrey McDowell (Black Peloton)0:04:44
35Aidan McKenzie (Central Coast Council)0:04:56
36Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)
37Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:05:45
38Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:07:03
39Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)
40Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
41Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
42Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
43Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)
44Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
45Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
46Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
47Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council)
48Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
49Steve Furminger (Black Peloton)
50Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
51Courtney Black (Strahan Village)
52Ruan Benson (Strahan Village)
53Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts)0:07:07
54Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster)0:07:18
55Liam Dove (West Coast Council)0:10:38
56Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)0:13:04
57Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)
58Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
59Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster)
60Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
61Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton)
62James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
63Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
64Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:14:28
65Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
66Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council)
67Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council)
68Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton)
69Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)
70Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)
71Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
72Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
73Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
74Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)
75Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:22:30
76John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
77Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:22:32
78Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:28:10
79Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2)
80Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
81Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)
82Scott McPhee (Team SASI Cycling)
83Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
84Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
85Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)0:28:19
86Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:28:44
87Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:30:26
88Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
89David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)
90Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)
DNFLouis Crosby (Black Peloton)
DNFJason Christie (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
DNFDavid Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
DNFAaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)
DNFLuke Cridland (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)

Sprint 1 - Gawler General Store
1Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)3pts
2Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)2
3Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)1

Sprint 2 - Sprent Primary School
1Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)2
3Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1

Sprint 3 - Houses
1Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)3pts
2Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)2
3Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)1

Sprint 4 - House on right
1Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)2
3Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)1

Sprint 5 - JR Lee Picnic Ground
1Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)2
3Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1

Sprint 6 - Eastley's Rd
1Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)3pts
2Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)1

Sprint 7 - Riana Store
1Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster)3pts
2Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Sprint 8 - Penguin SLSC
1Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)3pts
2Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1

Mountain 1 - J.A. Allen (Cat. 3)
1Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)5pts
2Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
3George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)2

Mountain 2 - Tank of left (Cat. 4)
1Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)1

Mountain 3 - Preston Town Sign (Cat. 4)
1Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)1

Mountain 4 - Shed on right (Cat. 1)
1Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)10pts
2George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)6
3Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)4

Most aggressive rider
1Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)

Teams
1Virgin Blue RBS Morgans5:51:53
2Genesys Wealth Advisers0:02:00
3Team Budget Forklifts0:02:05
4Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:10
5McDonagh Blake-Witness0:04:06
6Search2retain-myteam20:04:15
7Lawson Homes Cycling0:09:54
8Plan B Racing Team0:11:12
9BikeNZ Ridestrong0:13:00
10Total Rush - Hyster0:14:06
11shortis.com.au Cycling Team0:14:13
12Recab-Burnie GHD0:16:00
13Pure Tasmania/TIS0:17:20
14Jayco Skins0:19:52
15Central Coast Council0:22:06
16West Coast Council0:22:11
17Black Peloton0:24:25
18Team SASI Cycling0:58:22
19Malaysian National Team1:05:13

General classification after stage 9
1Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster)14:14:16
2George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:02:07
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:04:16
4Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:04:26
5Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:04:33
6Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:05:18
7Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:05:40
8Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)0:05:59
9Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:06:11
10Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:06:19
11Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)0:06:41
12Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:08:28
13Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:18:56
14Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:19:19
15Peter McDonald (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:24:34
16Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:26:16
17Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:27:16
18Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)0:27:25
19Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)0:27:47
20Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)0:29:50
21Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)0:31:13
22Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)0:34:15
23Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:35:59
24Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:36:07
25Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)0:36:59
26Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)0:37:29
27Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:38:50
28Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council)0:39:25
29Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:40:28
30Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)0:40:57
31James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:41:17
32Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)0:43:15
33Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:45:59
34Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:47:02
35Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:47:05
36Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:51:14
37Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)0:51:21
38Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:52:19
39Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:55:30
40Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)0:59:06
41Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:59:40
42Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)1:01:35
43Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council)1:02:27
44Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)1:03:56
45Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1:05:20
46Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)1:05:32
47Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)1:06:14
48Aidan McKenzie (Central Coast Council)1:08:51
49Steve Furminger (Black Peloton)1:09:12
50Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)1:10:16
51Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)1:10:44
52Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)1:12:12
53Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:13:59
54Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)1:15:56
55Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)1:18:50
56Liam Dove (West Coast Council)1:20:08
57Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong)1:20:09
58Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton)1:20:44
59John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1:22:42
60Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster)1:25:51
61Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts)1:26:55
62Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)1:27:16
63Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1:28:04
64Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:28:49
65Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)1:32:23
66Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)1:33:56
67Scott McPhee (Team SASI Cycling)1:34:57
68Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:37:28
69Jeffrey McDowell (Black Peloton)1:38:39
70Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:46:03
71Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)1:46:24
72Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton)1:47:20
73Courtney Black (Strahan Village)1:52:34
74Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:53:28
75Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)1:56:28
76Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster)1:58:06
77David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)2:04:27
78Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)2:05:09
79Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)2:05:28
80Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)2:09:00
81Ruan Benson (Strahan Village)2:11:31
82Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)2:12:27
83Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)2:14:55
84Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council)2:17:42
85Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)2:21:22
86Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)2:21:25
87Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)2:27:47
88Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)2:27:56
89Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council)2:31:41
90Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2)3:10:08

Sprints classification
1Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)65pts
2Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster)28
3Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)25
4Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)24
5Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)15
6David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)13
7Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)12
8Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)12
9Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)10
10George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)9
11Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)9
12Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)9
13Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
14Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
15Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)7
16Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)6
17Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
18Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)6
19Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)6
20Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)6
21Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)4
22John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
23Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)4
24Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)4
25Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)4
26Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)3
27Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
28Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
29Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
30Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)3
31Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)2
32Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)2
33Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
34Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)2
35Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)2
36Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)2
37Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
38Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)2
39Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)2
40Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)1
41Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)1
42Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)1
43Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1
44Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)1

Mountains classification
1Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)38pts
2George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)36
3Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)21
4Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)17
5Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)17
6Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster)11
7Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)10
8Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)8
9Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
10Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)5
11Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
12Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)5
13Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
14Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)4
15Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)4
16Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
17Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)3
18Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)3
19Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
20Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)3
21Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)2
22Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)2
23David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
24Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)1
25Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)1
26Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)1
27Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)1

Criterium championship classification
1Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)19pts
2Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)17
3Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster)14
4David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)11
5Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)10
6Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)10
7Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)10
8Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)9
9Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)8
10Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)8
11Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
12Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)7
13Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)6
14Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
15Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)5
16Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)4
17Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)3
18Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)3
19Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)2
20Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)2
21Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)2
22Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)1
23James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)1

Most aggressive rider classification
1Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)6pts
2Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)2
3Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)2
4George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)2
5Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
6Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)1
7Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Tasmanian riders classification
1Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)14:19:34
2Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)0:24:32
3Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:33:32
4Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:47:01
5Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:58:38
6Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1:00:02
7Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)1:00:14
8Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)1:04:58
9Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:08:41
10Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:23:31
11Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)1:27:05
12Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)1:28:38
13Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:32:10
14Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:40:45
15Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)1:41:06
16Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:48:10
17David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)1:59:09
18Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)2:16:04
19Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)2:16:07
20Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)2:22:38

Teams classification
1Genesys Wealth Advisers42:33:45
2Drapac Professional Cycling0:19:41
3Team Budget Forklifts0:20:25
4McDonagh Blake-Witness0:23:11
5BikeNZ Ridestrong0:35:13
6shortis.com.au Cycling Team0:44:13
7Jayco Skins1:06:41
8Virgin Blue RBS Morgans1:15:29
9Total Rush - Hyster1:15:45
10Search2retain-myteam21:30:45
11Plan B Racing Team1:44:16
12West Coast Council1:59:06
13Pure Tasmania/TIS1:59:40
14Recab-Burnie GHD2:13:15
15Lawson Homes Cycling2:19:20
16Black Peloton2:33:37
17Central Coast Council3:21:27
18Team SASI Cycling4:33:21
19Malaysian National Team4:50:13

