The tenacious New Zealander Gordon McCauley took a stranglehold on the Caterpillar Underground Mining Tour of Tasmania today with a superb display of power cycling in the classic penultimate stage from Ulverstone to Penguin.

McCauley, 38, the oldest rider in the original 128-man field, went into the 78.5km stage with some misgivings because of the notorious 6km hill climb at Gunns Plains - the ruination of many previous Tassie tour winning aspirants, including British open road champion Kristian House last year.

But the five-time New Zealand road champion, who embarked upon the stage with a 2:13 overall lead over countryman George Bennett, 20, managed to stay within 100 metres of his younger rival at the top of the climb to virtually clinch the six-day tour.

"I reckon I was lucky," McCauley said after the stage, won by Sydney university student Nathan Haas from Queenslander Cameron Jennings and Sydney's Chris Jory.

"There was a big headwind up the hill. I was able to draft behind the better climbers. I could not go any faster but I knew I could time trial back on.

"I am glad tomorrow is flat."

Haas, 21, who represented Australia in World Cup mountain bike races in Europe last year, was thrilled with his first victory in a Scody Cup race.

"I feel this has been a long time coming," he said. "Today surprised me a lot and I now know I can compete with the best of the road riders."

The 600km tour will end tomorrow with the 56km Shaw Contracting criterium, to be raced over 40 laps of a 1.4km village green circuit at Westbury.

McCauley (Total Rush-Hyster) will take a 2:07 advantage into the stage over Bennett, with the consistent New South Welshman Rhys Pollock (Drapac) 4:16 behind in third place.

Full Results 1 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1:57:09 2 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 4 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:00:04 5 Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:00:11 6 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 8 Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts) 9 Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins) 10 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 11 Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 12 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 13 Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 14 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 15 Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 16 Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 17 Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2) 18 Peter McDonald (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:31 19 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:54 20 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:02:06 21 Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:02:15 22 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team) 23 Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 24 Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2) 25 Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2) 26 Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) 0:02:20 27 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 28 Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD) 29 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 30 Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling) 0:02:28 31 Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:03:40 32 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:04:24 33 Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council) 0:04:32 34 Jeffrey McDowell (Black Peloton) 0:04:44 35 Aidan McKenzie (Central Coast Council) 0:04:56 36 Jason Rigg (West Coast Council) 37 Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:05:45 38 Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:07:03 39 Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD) 40 Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team) 41 Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster) 42 Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 43 Richard Lang (Jayco Skins) 44 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 45 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team) 46 Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 47 Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council) 48 Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 49 Steve Furminger (Black Peloton) 50 Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 51 Courtney Black (Strahan Village) 52 Ruan Benson (Strahan Village) 53 Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:07:07 54 Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster) 0:07:18 55 Liam Dove (West Coast Council) 0:10:38 56 Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council) 0:13:04 57 Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council) 58 Alex Carver (Jayco Skins) 59 Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster) 60 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling) 61 Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton) 62 James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 63 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 64 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:14:28 65 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 66 Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council) 67 Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council) 68 Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton) 69 Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2) 70 Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD) 71 Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 72 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 73 Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 74 Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2) 75 Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:22:30 76 John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 77 Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:22:32 78 Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:28:10 79 Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2) 80 Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 81 Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling) 82 Scott McPhee (Team SASI Cycling) 83 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 84 Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 85 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:28:19 86 Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:28:44 87 Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:30:26 88 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 89 David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling) 90 Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team) DNF Louis Crosby (Black Peloton) DNF Jason Christie (BikeNZ Ridestrong) DNF David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling) DNF Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins) DNF Luke Cridland (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)

Sprint 1 - Gawler General Store 1 Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster) 3 pts 2 Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 2 3 Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2) 1

Sprint 2 - Sprent Primary School 1 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2) 2 3 Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 1

Sprint 3 - Houses 1 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team) 3 pts 2 Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 2 3 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 1

Sprint 4 - House on right 1 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Richard Lang (Jayco Skins) 2 3 Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 1

Sprint 5 - JR Lee Picnic Ground 1 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Richard Lang (Jayco Skins) 2 3 Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 1

Sprint 6 - Eastley's Rd 1 Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 3 pts 2 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 1

Sprint 7 - Riana Store 1 Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 3 pts 2 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Sprint 8 - Penguin SLSC 1 Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 1

Mountain 1 - J.A. Allen (Cat. 3) 1 Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 5 pts 2 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 3 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 2

Mountain 2 - Tank of left (Cat. 4) 1 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 1

Mountain 3 - Preston Town Sign (Cat. 4) 1 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 1

Mountain 4 - Shed on right (Cat. 1) 1 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 10 pts 2 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 6 3 Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 4

Most aggressive rider 1 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)

Teams 1 Virgin Blue RBS Morgans 5:51:53 2 Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:02:00 3 Team Budget Forklifts 0:02:05 4 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:10 5 McDonagh Blake-Witness 0:04:06 6 Search2retain-myteam2 0:04:15 7 Lawson Homes Cycling 0:09:54 8 Plan B Racing Team 0:11:12 9 BikeNZ Ridestrong 0:13:00 10 Total Rush - Hyster 0:14:06 11 shortis.com.au Cycling Team 0:14:13 12 Recab-Burnie GHD 0:16:00 13 Pure Tasmania/TIS 0:17:20 14 Jayco Skins 0:19:52 15 Central Coast Council 0:22:06 16 West Coast Council 0:22:11 17 Black Peloton 0:24:25 18 Team SASI Cycling 0:58:22 19 Malaysian National Team 1:05:13

General classification after stage 9 1 Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 14:14:16 2 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 0:02:07 3 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:04:16 4 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:04:26 5 Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 0:04:33 6 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:05:18 7 Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:05:40 8 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:05:59 9 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:06:11 10 Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 0:06:19 11 Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins) 0:06:41 12 Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 0:08:28 13 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:18:56 14 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:19:19 15 Peter McDonald (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:24:34 16 Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:26:16 17 Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:27:16 18 Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:27:25 19 Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2) 0:27:47 20 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team) 0:29:50 21 Richard Lang (Jayco Skins) 0:31:13 22 Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster) 0:34:15 23 Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:35:59 24 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:36:07 25 Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2) 0:36:59 26 Jason Rigg (West Coast Council) 0:37:29 27 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:38:50 28 Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council) 0:39:25 29 Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:40:28 30 Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) 0:40:57 31 James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 0:41:17 32 Alex Carver (Jayco Skins) 0:43:15 33 Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:45:59 34 Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 0:47:02 35 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:47:05 36 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:51:14 37 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team) 0:51:21 38 Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:52:19 39 Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:55:30 40 Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2) 0:59:06 41 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:59:40 42 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 1:01:35 43 Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council) 1:02:27 44 Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 1:03:56 45 Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1:05:20 46 Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council) 1:05:32 47 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 1:06:14 48 Aidan McKenzie (Central Coast Council) 1:08:51 49 Steve Furminger (Black Peloton) 1:09:12 50 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 1:10:16 51 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 1:10:44 52 Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team) 1:12:12 53 Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD) 1:13:59 54 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1:15:56 55 Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling) 1:18:50 56 Liam Dove (West Coast Council) 1:20:08 57 Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 1:20:09 58 Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton) 1:20:44 59 John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1:22:42 60 Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster) 1:25:51 61 Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts) 1:26:55 62 Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 1:27:16 63 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 1:28:04 64 Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD) 1:28:49 65 Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling) 1:32:23 66 Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 1:33:56 67 Scott McPhee (Team SASI Cycling) 1:34:57 68 Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD) 1:37:28 69 Jeffrey McDowell (Black Peloton) 1:38:39 70 Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD) 1:46:03 71 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 1:46:24 72 Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton) 1:47:20 73 Courtney Black (Strahan Village) 1:52:34 74 Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD) 1:53:28 75 Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 1:56:28 76 Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster) 1:58:06 77 David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling) 2:04:27 78 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling) 2:05:09 79 Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2) 2:05:28 80 Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team) 2:09:00 81 Ruan Benson (Strahan Village) 2:11:31 82 Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council) 2:12:27 83 Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2) 2:14:55 84 Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council) 2:17:42 85 Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling) 2:21:22 86 Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD) 2:21:25 87 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 2:27:47 88 Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 2:27:56 89 Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council) 2:31:41 90 Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2) 3:10:08

Sprints classification 1 Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster) 65 pts 2 Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 28 3 Louis Crosby (Black Peloton) 25 4 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 24 5 Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) 15 6 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 7 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 12 8 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team) 12 9 Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 10 10 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 9 11 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 9 12 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 9 13 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 14 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 15 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 7 16 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 6 17 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 18 Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 6 19 Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 6 20 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 6 21 Richard Lang (Jayco Skins) 4 22 John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 23 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team) 4 24 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins) 4 25 Jason Rigg (West Coast Council) 4 26 Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 3 27 Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 28 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 29 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 30 Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2) 3 31 Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2) 2 32 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 2 33 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 34 Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2) 2 35 Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2) 2 36 Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 2 37 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 38 Alex Carver (Jayco Skins) 2 39 Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD) 2 40 Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 1 41 Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2) 1 42 Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD) 1 43 Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 1 44 Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 1

Mountains classification 1 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 38 pts 2 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 36 3 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 21 4 Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 17 5 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 17 6 Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 11 7 Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 10 8 Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 8 9 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 10 Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 5 11 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 12 Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD) 5 13 Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 14 Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2) 4 15 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 16 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 17 Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2) 3 18 Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 3 19 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 20 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 3 21 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team) 2 22 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 2 23 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 24 Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 1 25 Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 1 26 Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 1 27 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 1

Criterium championship classification 1 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 19 pts 2 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 17 3 Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 14 4 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling) 11 5 Alex Carver (Jayco Skins) 10 6 Richard Lang (Jayco Skins) 10 7 Jason Rigg (West Coast Council) 10 8 Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 9 9 Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD) 8 10 Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) 8 11 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 12 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 7 13 Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2) 6 14 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 15 Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2) 5 16 Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster) 4 17 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 3 18 Louis Crosby (Black Peloton) 3 19 Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 2 20 Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team) 2 21 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 2 22 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team) 1 23 James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 1

Most aggressive rider classification 1 Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster) 6 pts 2 Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 2 3 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 2 4 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 2 5 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 6 Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 1 7 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Tasmanian riders classification 1 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14:19:34 2 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team) 0:24:32 3 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:33:32 4 Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:47:01 5 Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:58:38 6 Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1:00:02 7 Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council) 1:00:14 8 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 1:04:58 9 Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD) 1:08:41 10 Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD) 1:23:31 11 Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling) 1:27:05 12 Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 1:28:38 13 Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD) 1:32:10 14 Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD) 1:40:45 15 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 1:41:06 16 Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD) 1:48:10 17 David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling) 1:59:09 18 Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling) 2:16:04 19 Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD) 2:16:07 20 Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 2:22:38