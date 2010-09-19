Trending

Phelan flies high in Devonport

Kiwi veteran McCauley holds onto overall lead

Image 1 of 38

Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie-GHD) makes his way up the climb on the difficult 4.3km circuit in Devonport on stage seven.

Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie-GHD) makes his way up the climb on the difficult 4.3km circuit in Devonport on stage seven.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 2 of 38

Peter McDonald (left) of Drapac Porsche wrestles with his bike on the climb in Devonport.

Peter McDonald (left) of Drapac Porsche wrestles with his bike on the climb in Devonport.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 3 of 38

The top of the climb in Devonport was a prime location for fans to catch a glimpse of the tour.

The top of the climb in Devonport was a prime location for fans to catch a glimpse of the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 4 of 38

Riders descend on the back of the course in Devonport.

Riders descend on the back of the course in Devonport.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 5 of 38

A group of riders attempted to breakaway early into the seventh stage in Devonport.

A group of riders attempted to breakaway early into the seventh stage in Devonport.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 6 of 38

The peloton give chase to a leading group along the foreshore in Devonport.

The peloton give chase to a leading group along the foreshore in Devonport.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 7 of 38

Alexander Ray (Hyster-Total Rush) drives the peloton during the 86 kilometre seventh stage.

Alexander Ray (Hyster-Total Rush) drives the peloton during the 86 kilometre seventh stage.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 8 of 38

Riders cross a railway line in Devonport during another undulating stage of the tour.

Riders cross a railway line in Devonport during another undulating stage of the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 9 of 38

The tour head up the climb on the back of the course in Devonport.

The tour head up the climb on the back of the course in Devonport.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 10 of 38

Riders had a roller-coaster like climb to get over on the 4.3km street circuit in Devonport.

Riders had a roller-coaster like climb to get over on the 4.3km street circuit in Devonport.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 11 of 38

The peloton are out of the saddle on another leg-sapping climb during the tour.

The peloton are out of the saddle on another leg-sapping climb during the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 12 of 38

Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) receives some encouragement on the climb in Devonport.

Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) receives some encouragement on the climb in Devonport.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 13 of 38

Early tour leader Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) heads up the climb on the back roads of Devonport.

Early tour leader Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) heads up the climb on the back roads of Devonport.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 14 of 38

Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS) in action on the climb during stage seven.

Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS) in action on the climb during stage seven.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 15 of 38

A quartet of Tasmanian riders in action on the climb during stage seven in Devonport.

A quartet of Tasmanian riders in action on the climb during stage seven in Devonport.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 16 of 38

Tour leader Gordon McCauley (centre) of the Hyster-Total Rush team back in the peloton on stage seven.

Tour leader Gordon McCauley (centre) of the Hyster-Total Rush team back in the peloton on stage seven.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 17 of 38

Malaysian road champion Adiq Othman (Drapac Porsche) out of the saddle back in the chasing pack.

Malaysian road champion Adiq Othman (Drapac Porsche) out of the saddle back in the chasing pack.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 18 of 38

Tour leader Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) with a nice buffer over his nearest rival on the GC makes his way up the climb.

Tour leader Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) with a nice buffer over his nearest rival on the GC makes his way up the climb.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 19 of 38

Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) from Queensland grimaces his way to the top of the climb.

Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) from Queensland grimaces his way to the top of the climb.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 20 of 38

Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council) from Victoria finds his rythym on the climb.

Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council) from Victoria finds his rythym on the climb.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 21 of 38

Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) from Victoria works hard on the pedals as he makes his way up the climb in Devonport.

Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) from Victoria works hard on the pedals as he makes his way up the climb in Devonport.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 22 of 38

The peloton are over the top of the climb as they try and chase down a breakway rider.

The peloton are over the top of the climb as they try and chase down a breakway rider.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 23 of 38

Going solo: Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake/Witness) broke the race open when he rode clear of the rest at around the half-way mark.

Going solo: Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake/Witness) broke the race open when he rode clear of the rest at around the half-way mark.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 24 of 38

Tour leader Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) leans into a bend after descending the climb on stage seven.

Tour leader Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) leans into a bend after descending the climb on stage seven.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 25 of 38

Country Club Criterium Championship leader Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) in action on the back of the course in Devonport.

Country Club Criterium Championship leader Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) in action on the back of the course in Devonport.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 26 of 38

Breakaway rider Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake/Witness) was lapping the 4.3km circuit in around seven minutes and had a lead of one-and-a-half minutes over the chase group.

Breakaway rider Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake/Witness) was lapping the 4.3km circuit in around seven minutes and had a lead of one-and-a-half minutes over the chase group.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 27 of 38

The chasing bunch was finding the going tough to peg back breakway rider Adam Phelan with a smaller chasing group in-between.

The chasing bunch was finding the going tough to peg back breakway rider Adam Phelan with a smaller chasing group in-between.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 28 of 38

Phelan good: McDonagh Blake/Witness rider Adam Phelan from the Australian Capital Territory rode brilliantly to steal the show on stage seven.

Phelan good: McDonagh Blake/Witness rider Adam Phelan from the Australian Capital Territory rode brilliantly to steal the show on stage seven.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 29 of 38

Tough times: Drapac Porsche's David Pell has had a tough tour after crashing earlier in the race and had to work hard when teammate Rhys Pollock was in the lead.

Tough times: Drapac Porsche's David Pell has had a tough tour after crashing earlier in the race and had to work hard when teammate Rhys Pollock was in the lead.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 30 of 38

Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake/Witness) takes out the seventh stage of the tour in Devonport after breaking away around ten laps into the twenty lap race.

Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake/Witness) takes out the seventh stage of the tour in Devonport after breaking away around ten laps into the twenty lap race.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 31 of 38

Patrick Lane (Jayco/Skins) hadn't realised that Adam Phelan was the breakaway rider up front after the peloton had reeled in a smaller group in-between and duly saluted like a winner!

Patrick Lane (Jayco/Skins) hadn't realised that Adam Phelan was the breakaway rider up front after the peloton had reeled in a smaller group in-between and duly saluted like a winner!
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 32 of 38

Adam Phelan was number one on the stage and made McDonagh Blake/Witness team-manager Trent Wilson very happy.

Adam Phelan was number one on the stage and made McDonagh Blake/Witness team-manager Trent Wilson very happy.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 33 of 38

Stage seven podium (l-r): Patrick Lane (2nd.Jayco/Skins), Adam Phelan (1st,McDonagh Blake/Witness), and Adiq Othman (3rd,Drapac Porsche).

Stage seven podium (l-r): Patrick Lane (2nd.Jayco/Skins), Adam Phelan (1st,McDonagh Blake/Witness), and Adiq Othman (3rd,Drapac Porsche).
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 34 of 38

Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) accepts his Tas Gas Leading Tasmanian rider on the tour jersey in Devonport.

Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) accepts his Tas Gas Leading Tasmanian rider on the tour jersey in Devonport.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 35 of 38

No suprises here: Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake/Witness) was awarded the Goodstone Group most aggressive rider of the stage jersey and there were no arguments.

No suprises here: Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake/Witness) was awarded the Goodstone Group most aggressive rider of the stage jersey and there were no arguments.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 36 of 38

George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) remains the leader of the Host Plus King of the Mountains Championship of the tour.

George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) remains the leader of the Host Plus King of the Mountains Championship of the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 37 of 38

Phew, tough tour for a sprinter: New Zealander Alexander Ray (Hyster-Total Rush) still leads the sprint points competition on the tour.

Phew, tough tour for a sprinter: New Zealander Alexander Ray (Hyster-Total Rush) still leads the sprint points competition on the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 38 of 38

Plenty of muscle: Tour leader Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) has been showing his brute strength on the tour especially on stage six when he took over the lead in possibly the tour's defining stage.

Plenty of muscle: Tour leader Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) has been showing his brute strength on the tour especially on stage six when he took over the lead in possibly the tour's defining stage.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)2:16:06
2Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)0:00:57
3Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
4Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)
5Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
6Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
7Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
8Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
9Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
10Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
11Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
12Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster)
13Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
14George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
15Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)
16Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
17Peter McDonald (Drapac Professional Cycling)
18Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
19Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)
20Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)
21James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
22Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
23Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
24Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
25Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
26Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)
27Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
28Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
29Courtney Black (Strahan Village)
30Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:14
31Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
32Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
33Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council)0:01:20
34Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)0:01:28
35Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
36Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)0:01:35
37Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:01:41
38Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:02
39Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
40Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:04:11
41Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:06:42
42Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster)0:07:03
43Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:07:54
44David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:13:36
45Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
46Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)
47Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
48Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)
49Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
50Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
51Aidan Mckenzie (Central Coast Council)
52Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)
53Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:20:24
54Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
55Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
56Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
57Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
58Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
59Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)0:27:12
60Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
61Jason Christie (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
62Steve Furminger (Black Peloton)
63Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
64Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)
65Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts)
66Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster)
67Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)
68Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
69Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)
70Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
71Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
72Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)
73Liam Dove (West Coast Council)
74John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:34:00
75Jeffrey McDowell (Black Peloton)
76Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts)
77Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)
78Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)
79Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)
80Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)
81Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village)
82Luke Cridland (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
83David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)
84Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
85Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council)
86Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council)
87Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton)0:40:48
88Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)
89Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2)
90Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
91Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council)
92Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
93Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton)
94Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
95Ruan Benson (Strahan Village)
96Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
97Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
DNFJake Magee (McDonagh Blake-Witness)

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster)11:27:19
2George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:02:13
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:04:14
4Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:04:23
5Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:04:50
6Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:05:32
7Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:05:47
8Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:05:49
9Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)0:06:17
10Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:06:20
11Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)0:06:38
12Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:08:27
13David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:18:21
14Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:18:53
15Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:19:31
16Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:24:09
17Peter McDonald (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:24:11
18Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)0:24:22
19Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)0:25:08
20Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)0:25:40
21Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:26:47
22Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)0:27:22
23Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)0:27:46
24Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:29:04
25Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)0:29:27
26James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:29:57
27Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:31:55
28Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)0:32:07
29Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council)0:32:30
30Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:32:42
31Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:34:21
32Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)
33Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)0:36:31
34Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:38:38
35Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)0:38:45
36Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:38:54
37Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:40:26
38Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)0:42:33
39Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:43:17
40Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:43:52
41Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)0:44:28
42Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:45:24
43Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:48:39
44Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:48:40
45Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:51:55
46Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)0:52:36
47Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:55:24
48Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council)0:58:03
49Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:58:19
50Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts)0:58:51
51Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)0:59:05
52Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:59:39
53Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)1:01:36
54John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1:01:59
55Steve Furminger (Black Peloton)1:02:17
56Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village)1:02:32
57Aidan Mckenzie (Central Coast Council)1:04:03
58Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)1:04:21
59Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)1:05:17
60Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong)1:05:49
61Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)1:06:55
62Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton)1:07:48
63Liam Dove (West Coast Council)1:09:38
64Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)1:10:13
65Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:15:06
66Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)1:16:30
67Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)1:17:40
68Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster)1:18:41
69Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts)1:19:56
70Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)1:20:22
71Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)1:20:31
72Luke Cridland (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)1:21:53
73Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:21:54
74Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1:26:37
75Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)1:28:27
76Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)1:30:24
77Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:31:04
78Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton)1:33:00
79Jeffrey McDowell (Black Peloton)1:34:03
80David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)1:34:09
81Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)1:38:42
82Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:39:08
83Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster)1:45:10
84Courtney Black (Strahan Village)1:45:39
85Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)1:51:09
86Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)1:52:13
87Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:52:49
88Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)1:53:20
89Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)1:57:38
90Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)1:59:31
91Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)1:59:45
92Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)2:00:35
93Jason Christie (BikeNZ Ridestrong)2:01:01
94Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council)2:03:22
95Ruan Benson (Strahan Village)2:04:36
96Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council)2:17:21
97Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2)2:42:06

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)34pts
2Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster)25
3Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)24
4Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)16
5Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)15
6Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)9
7George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)8
8Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
9Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)8
10Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)7
11Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
12David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
13Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)6
14Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)6
15Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)4
16Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)4
17Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
18Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)3
19Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
20Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)3
21Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
22Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
23Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
24Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)2
25Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
26Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)2
27Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)2
28Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)2
29Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1
30Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1
31John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
32Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)1
33Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)1
34Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)1
35Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)1
36Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)28pts
2Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)23
3Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)18
4Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)17
5Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)17
6Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster)11
7Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)6
8Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
9Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)5
10Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)5
11Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
12Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)4
13Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
14Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)4
15Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)3
16Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)3
17Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)3
18Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
19Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)3
20Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)2
21Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village)2
22Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)2
23David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
24Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)1
25Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)1

Latest on Cyclingnews