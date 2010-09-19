Phelan flies high in Devonport
Kiwi veteran McCauley holds onto overall lead
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|2:16:06
|2
|Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)
|0:00:57
|3
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|4
|Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)
|5
|Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|6
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|7
|Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|8
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|9
|Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|10
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|11
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|12
|Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster)
|13
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|14
|George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|15
|Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)
|16
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|17
|Peter McDonald (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|18
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|19
|Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)
|20
|Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)
|21
|James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|22
|Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|23
|Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|24
|Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|25
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
|26
|Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|27
|Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|28
|Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|29
|Courtney Black (Strahan Village)
|30
|Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:14
|31
|Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
|32
|Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
|33
|Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council)
|0:01:20
|34
|Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)
|0:01:28
|35
|Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|36
|Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
|0:01:35
|37
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:01:41
|38
|Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:02:02
|39
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|40
|Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|0:04:11
|41
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:06:42
|42
|Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster)
|0:07:03
|43
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:07:54
|44
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:13:36
|45
|Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
|46
|Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|47
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
|48
|Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|49
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|50
|Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|51
|Aidan Mckenzie (Central Coast Council)
|52
|Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)
|53
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:20:24
|54
|Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|55
|Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|56
|Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|57
|Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|58
|Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|59
|Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)
|0:27:12
|60
|Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|61
|Jason Christie (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|62
|Steve Furminger (Black Peloton)
|63
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|64
|Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)
|65
|Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts)
|66
|Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster)
|67
|Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|68
|Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|69
|Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)
|70
|Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|71
|Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
|72
|Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)
|73
|Liam Dove (West Coast Council)
|74
|John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:34:00
|75
|Jeffrey McDowell (Black Peloton)
|76
|Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts)
|77
|Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|78
|Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|79
|Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|80
|Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|81
|Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village)
|82
|Luke Cridland (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|83
|David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|84
|Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|85
|Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council)
|86
|Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council)
|87
|Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton)
|0:40:48
|88
|Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)
|89
|Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2)
|90
|Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|91
|Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council)
|92
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|93
|Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton)
|94
|Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|95
|Ruan Benson (Strahan Village)
|96
|Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
|97
|Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|DNF
|Jake Magee (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster)
|11:27:19
|2
|George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|0:02:13
|3
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:04:14
|4
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:04:23
|5
|Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:04:50
|6
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:05:32
|7
|Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:05:47
|8
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:05:49
|9
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:06:17
|10
|Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:06:20
|11
|Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)
|0:06:38
|12
|Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|0:08:27
|13
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:18:21
|14
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:18:53
|15
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:19:31
|16
|Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:24:09
|17
|Peter McDonald (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:24:11
|18
|Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)
|0:24:22
|19
|Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
|0:25:08
|20
|Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)
|0:25:40
|21
|Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|0:26:47
|22
|Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:27:22
|23
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:27:46
|24
|Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|0:29:04
|25
|Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
|0:29:27
|26
|James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|0:29:57
|27
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:31:55
|28
|Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
|0:32:07
|29
|Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council)
|0:32:30
|30
|Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:32:42
|31
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:34:21
|32
|Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)
|33
|Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)
|0:36:31
|34
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:38:38
|35
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:38:45
|36
|Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:38:54
|37
|Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:40:26
|38
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:42:33
|39
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:43:17
|40
|Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:43:52
|41
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:44:28
|42
|Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|0:45:24
|43
|Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:48:39
|44
|Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:48:40
|45
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:51:55
|46
|Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)
|0:52:36
|47
|Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:55:24
|48
|Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council)
|0:58:03
|49
|Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:58:19
|50
|Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:58:51
|51
|Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)
|0:59:05
|52
|Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|0:59:39
|53
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1:01:36
|54
|John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1:01:59
|55
|Steve Furminger (Black Peloton)
|1:02:17
|56
|Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village)
|1:02:32
|57
|Aidan Mckenzie (Central Coast Council)
|1:04:03
|58
|Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|1:04:21
|59
|Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
|1:05:17
|60
|Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|1:05:49
|61
|Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
|1:06:55
|62
|Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton)
|1:07:48
|63
|Liam Dove (West Coast Council)
|1:09:38
|64
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|1:10:13
|65
|Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|1:15:06
|66
|Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|1:16:30
|67
|Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|1:17:40
|68
|Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster)
|1:18:41
|69
|Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1:19:56
|70
|Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|1:20:22
|71
|Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)
|1:20:31
|72
|Luke Cridland (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|1:21:53
|73
|Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|1:21:54
|74
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|1:26:37
|75
|Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|1:28:27
|76
|Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|1:30:24
|77
|Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|1:31:04
|78
|Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton)
|1:33:00
|79
|Jeffrey McDowell (Black Peloton)
|1:34:03
|80
|David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|1:34:09
|81
|Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)
|1:38:42
|82
|Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|1:39:08
|83
|Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster)
|1:45:10
|84
|Courtney Black (Strahan Village)
|1:45:39
|85
|Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)
|1:51:09
|86
|Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|1:52:13
|87
|Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|1:52:49
|88
|Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|1:53:20
|89
|Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|1:57:38
|90
|Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)
|1:59:31
|91
|Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
|1:59:45
|92
|Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)
|2:00:35
|93
|Jason Christie (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|2:01:01
|94
|Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council)
|2:03:22
|95
|Ruan Benson (Strahan Village)
|2:04:36
|96
|Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council)
|2:17:21
|97
|Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2)
|2:42:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
|34
|pts
|2
|Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster)
|25
|3
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|24
|4
|Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
|16
|5
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|15
|6
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
|9
|7
|George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|8
|8
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|8
|9
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|8
|10
|Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|7
|11
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|7
|12
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|7
|13
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|6
|14
|Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|6
|15
|Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)
|4
|16
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|4
|17
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|4
|18
|Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|3
|19
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|20
|Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|3
|21
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|22
|Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|23
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|24
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
|2
|25
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|26
|Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|2
|27
|Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)
|2
|28
|Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)
|2
|29
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|1
|30
|Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|1
|31
|John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|32
|Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)
|1
|33
|Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)
|1
|34
|Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|1
|35
|Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|1
|36
|Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|28
|pts
|2
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|23
|3
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|18
|4
|Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|17
|5
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|17
|6
|Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster)
|11
|7
|Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|6
|8
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|5
|9
|Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|5
|10
|Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|5
|11
|Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|4
|12
|Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)
|4
|13
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|4
|14
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|4
|15
|Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|3
|16
|Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)
|3
|17
|Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|3
|18
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|19
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|3
|20
|Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|2
|21
|Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village)
|2
|22
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
|2
|23
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|24
|Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|1
|25
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|1
