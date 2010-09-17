Trending

Brooks takes solo victory

Pollock remains atop general classification

Image 1 of 13

Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) takes out stage four just ahead of the converging peloton.

Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) takes out stage four just ahead of the converging peloton.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 2 of 13

Riders again faced miserable conditions on stage four from Queenstown to Zeehan on Tasmania's West Coast.

Riders again faced miserable conditions on stage four from Queenstown to Zeehan on Tasmania's West Coast.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 3 of 13

Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) leads the green jersey competition for sprint points on the tour.

Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) leads the green jersey competition for sprint points on the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 4 of 13

Chris Jory (Shortis.com.au) remains in the lead of the HostPlus King of the Mountains competition after four stages.

Chris Jory (Shortis.com.au) remains in the lead of the HostPlus King of the Mountains competition after four stages.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 5 of 13

Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au) was awarded the Goodstone Group most aggressive rider's jersey of the stage.

Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au) was awarded the Goodstone Group most aggressive rider's jersey of the stage.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 6 of 13

Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) remains in the lead of the TasGas leading Tasmanian rider on the tour.

Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) remains in the lead of the TasGas leading Tasmanian rider on the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 7 of 13

Stage four podium (l-r): Richard Lang (2nd,Jayco/Skins), Brendan Brooks (1st,Shortis.com.au), and Ben Grenda (3rd,Genesys Wealth Advisers).

Stage four podium (l-r): Richard Lang (2nd,Jayco/Skins), Brendan Brooks (1st,Shortis.com.au), and Ben Grenda (3rd,Genesys Wealth Advisers).
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 8 of 13

The peloton sprints for minor placings in Zeehan.

The peloton sprints for minor placings in Zeehan.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 9 of 13

Tour leader Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) was never too far from the front of the race during stage four.

Tour leader Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) was never too far from the front of the race during stage four.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 10 of 13

Peter McDonald (red) of Drapac Porsche in the peloton on stage four.

Peter McDonald (red) of Drapac Porsche in the peloton on stage four.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 11 of 13

Riders make their way towards the mining town of Zeehan on stage four of the 2010 Caterpillar Mining Underground Tour of Tasmania.

Riders make their way towards the mining town of Zeehan on stage four of the 2010 Caterpillar Mining Underground Tour of Tasmania.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 12 of 13

Cameron Jennings (Budget Forklifts) in action back in the peloton on the 86.4km fourth stage.

Cameron Jennings (Budget Forklifts) in action back in the peloton on the 86.4km fourth stage.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 13 of 13

Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) remains in the tour lead after four stages as the race now heads to the North West Coast.

Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) remains in the tour lead after four stages as the race now heads to the North West Coast.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Tweed Heads rider Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au) won stage four from fellow New South Welshman Richard Lang (Jayco Skins), with Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) sprinting into third place.

Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) remained in the leader's jersey and holds a 38 second advantage over Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team).

The atrocious conditions which pummeled riders in Thursday's opening two stages at Strahan and Rosebery continued today as heavy rain drenched the field on the 86.4km afternoon trek from Queenstown to Zeehan.

The tour, backed by Event Tasmania, moves to the North-West tomorrow with a 24km criterium in Burnie and a 98.4km road stage in West Mooreville.

Full Results
1Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)2:12:16
2Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)0:00:08
3Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
4Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster)
5Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
6Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
7Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
8Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
9Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
10Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
11Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
12Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
13Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)
14Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
15Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)
16Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
17David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
18Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
19Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
20Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council)
21Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
22Scott McPhee (Team SASI Cycling)
23Liam Dove (West Coast Council)
24Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)
25Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
26Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
27Steve Furminger (Black Peloton)
28Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)
29Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
30Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton)
31Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
32Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
33Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
34Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)
35George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
36Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
37Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)
38Peter McDonald (Drapac Professional Cycling)
39Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
40Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:02:16
41Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
42Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:03:07
43Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton)0:03:09
44Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
45Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council)
46Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
47John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
48Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
49Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
50Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
51Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts)
52Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
53Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
54Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
55Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
56Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
57Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
58Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)
59Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
60Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)
61Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village)
62Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)
63Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)
64Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
65Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
66James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:05:21
67Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts)
68Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)
69Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:05:27
70Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:06:58
71Jake Magee (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
72Courtney Black (Strahan Village)0:06:59
73Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:08:46
74Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster)
75Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
76Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)
77Jason Christie (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
78Aidan McKenzie (Central Coast Council)0:11:07
79Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:12:16
80Akmal Amrun (Strahan Village)
81Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
82Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council)
83Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster)
84Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
85Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
86Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
87Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
88David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)
89Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2)
90Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)
91Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:12:16
92Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
93Ruan Benson (Strahan Village)
94Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
95Luke Cridland (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
96Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)0:16:58
97Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council)0:23:41
98Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)
99Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
100Jeffrey McDowell (Black Peloton)
101Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
102Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)
103Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)0:23:44
104Rowan Dever (Total Rush - Hyster)
DNFJake Sutherland (Total Rush - Hyster)
DNFBen Cutajar (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
DNFJeremy Stephens (Black Peloton)
DNFRhys Gillett (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)

Sprint 1 - Strahan School
1Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster)1

Mountain 1 - Stone Cutting (Cat. 3)
1Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5pts
2Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)3
3David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)2

Mountain 2 - Scenic Lookout (Cat. 3)
1Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5pts
2Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)3
3Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)2

Most aggressive rider
1Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)

Teams
1shortis.com.au Cycling Team6:37:04
2Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:08
3Genesys Wealth Advisers
4McDonagh Blake-Witness
5West Coast Council
6Recab-Burnie GHD
7Black Peloton
8Lawson Homes Cycling0:02:16
9Team Budget Forklifts
10Jayco Skins0:03:09
11Team SASI Cycling
12BikeNZ Ridestrong
13Pure Tasmania/TIS0:05:27
14Malaysian National Team0:09:11
15Total Rush - Hyster0:11:47
16Plan B Racing Team
17Virgin Blue RBS Morgans0:12:16
18Search2retain-myteam20:15:17
19Strahan Village0:22:08
20Central Coast Council0:26:16

General classification after stage 4
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)5:47:11
2Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:00:38
3David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:17
4Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster)0:01:27
5Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:29
6Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:01:43
7Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:01:52
8Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:01:54
9Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:01:55
10Peter McDonald (Drapac Professional Cycling)
11Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:10
12Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
13Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)0:02:20
14Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)0:02:29
15Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:50
16Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)0:02:51
17Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:02:59
18Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)0:03:29
19Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:03:55
20Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:03:59
21George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:04:24
22Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)0:04:49
23Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton)0:05:30
24Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)0:06:38
25John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:06:41
26Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:06:42
27Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:06:48
28Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:06:53
29Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village)0:07:04
30Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)0:07:09
31James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:07:41
32Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)0:07:45
33Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council)0:09:40
34Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)0:10:12
35Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:10:34
36Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:10:38
37Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:10:45
38Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:10:58
39Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)0:11:36
40Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:12:18
41Rowan Dever (Total Rush - Hyster)0:13:07
42Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:13:27
43Steve Furminger (Black Peloton)0:13:46
44Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)0:14:12
45Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)0:14:16
46Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)0:14:24
47Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:15:20
48Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:16:12
49Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)0:16:21
50Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:16:58
51Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)0:17:30
52Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:17:50
53Scott McPhee (Team SASI Cycling)0:18:13
54Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:19:15
55Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council)0:19:30
56Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts)0:19:32
57Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:19:36
58Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)0:20:00
59Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)0:20:08
60Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:20:18
61Liam Dove (West Coast Council)0:20:56
62Jake Magee (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:21:23
63Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)0:22:05
64Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:22:26
65Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:23:24
66Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:24:19
67Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts)0:24:37
68Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton)0:25:08
69Luke Cridland (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:26:25
70Ruan Benson (Strahan Village)0:26:33
71Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:27:27
72Aidan McKenzie (Central Coast Council)0:28:40
73Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:28:51
74Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:30:30
75Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:31:40
76Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)0:31:53
77Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:35:34
78Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:35:57
79Jeffrey McDowell (Black Peloton)0:38:33
80David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:38:39
81Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)0:39:45
82Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:40:19
83Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)0:40:49
84Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:42:05
85Jason Christie (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:42:08
86Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)0:42:12
87Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:44:54
88Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:46:48
89Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:48:30
90Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:48:55
91Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)0:49:03
92Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster)0:50:08
93Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:50:55
94Akmal Amrun (Strahan Village)0:52:17
95Courtney Black (Strahan Village)0:53:12
96Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster)0:56:30
97Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:56:43
98Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:57:19
99Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania/TIS)1:01:10
100Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council)1:02:18
101Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)1:04:55
102Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2)1:09:20
103Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council)1:09:29
104Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)1:11:39

Sprints classification
1Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)14pts
2Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster)10
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
4Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)8
5Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)7
6Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
7Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
8Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
9Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)2
10Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
11Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)2
12Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
13Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)1
14Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)1
15Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1
16Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1
17Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1
18David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Mountains classification
1Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)17pts
2Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)15
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
4Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)3
5Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)2
6David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
7Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)2

Criterium championship classification
1Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)10pts
2Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster)9
3Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)8
4David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
5Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)6
6Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
7Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)4
8Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)3
9Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)2
10Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS)1

Most aggressive rider classificaiton
1Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)2pts
2Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)2
3Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)1
4Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Tasmanian riders classification
1Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5:48:40
2Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:21
3Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)0:08:43
4Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:09:29
5Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:11:58
6Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:13:51
7Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)0:16:01
8Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:18:07
9Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:20:57
10Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:21:55
11Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:29:01
12Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:34:05
13Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:34:28
14David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:37:10
15Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:40:36
16Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:43:25
17Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:45:19
18Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:47:01
19Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:47:26
20Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:49:26
21Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:55:50
22Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:59:41

Teams classification
1Drapac Professional Cycling17:02:05
2Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:01
3shortis.com.au Cycling Team0:01:10
4McDonagh Blake-Witness0:03:32
5Team Budget Forklifts0:04:26
6BikeNZ Ridestrong0:09:04
7Jayco Skins0:14:32
8Black Peloton0:14:37
9Virgin Blue RBS Morgans0:17:10
10Recab-Burnie GHD0:21:33
11Team SASI Cycling0:21:53
12Total Rush - Hyster0:23:17
13Pure Tasmania/TIS0:27:13
14West Coast Council0:28:11
15Search2retain-myteam20:31:41
16Plan B Racing Team0:40:52
17Lawson Homes Cycling0:57:19
18Central Coast Council1:07:17
19Strahan Village1:12:31
20Malaysian National Team1:24:54

Latest on Cyclingnews