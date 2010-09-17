Image 1 of 13 Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) takes out stage four just ahead of the converging peloton. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 13 Riders again faced miserable conditions on stage four from Queenstown to Zeehan on Tasmania's West Coast. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 13 Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) leads the green jersey competition for sprint points on the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 13 Chris Jory (Shortis.com.au) remains in the lead of the HostPlus King of the Mountains competition after four stages. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 13 Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au) was awarded the Goodstone Group most aggressive rider's jersey of the stage. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 6 of 13 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) remains in the lead of the TasGas leading Tasmanian rider on the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 7 of 13 Stage four podium (l-r): Richard Lang (2nd,Jayco/Skins), Brendan Brooks (1st,Shortis.com.au), and Ben Grenda (3rd,Genesys Wealth Advisers). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 8 of 13 The peloton sprints for minor placings in Zeehan. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 9 of 13 Tour leader Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) was never too far from the front of the race during stage four. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 10 of 13 Peter McDonald (red) of Drapac Porsche in the peloton on stage four. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 11 of 13 Riders make their way towards the mining town of Zeehan on stage four of the 2010 Caterpillar Mining Underground Tour of Tasmania. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 12 of 13 Cameron Jennings (Budget Forklifts) in action back in the peloton on the 86.4km fourth stage. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 13 of 13 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) remains in the tour lead after four stages as the race now heads to the North West Coast. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Tweed Heads rider Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au) won stage four from fellow New South Welshman Richard Lang (Jayco Skins), with Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) sprinting into third place.

Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) remained in the leader's jersey and holds a 38 second advantage over Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team).

The atrocious conditions which pummeled riders in Thursday's opening two stages at Strahan and Rosebery continued today as heavy rain drenched the field on the 86.4km afternoon trek from Queenstown to Zeehan.

The tour, backed by Event Tasmania, moves to the North-West tomorrow with a 24km criterium in Burnie and a 98.4km road stage in West Mooreville.

Full Results 1 Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 2:12:16 2 Richard Lang (Jayco Skins) 0:00:08 3 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 5 Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 6 Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 7 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 9 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 11 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 12 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 13 Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2) 14 Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 15 Jason Rigg (West Coast Council) 16 Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 17 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling) 18 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 19 Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD) 20 Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council) 21 Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 22 Scott McPhee (Team SASI Cycling) 23 Liam Dove (West Coast Council) 24 Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins) 25 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team) 26 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 27 Steve Furminger (Black Peloton) 28 Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD) 29 Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 30 Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton) 31 Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 32 Louis Crosby (Black Peloton) 33 Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 34 Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD) 35 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 36 Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling) 37 Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts) 38 Peter McDonald (Drapac Professional Cycling) 39 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 40 Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:02:16 41 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 42 Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:03:07 43 Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton) 0:03:09 44 Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team) 45 Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council) 46 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 47 John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 48 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 49 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 50 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team) 51 Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts) 52 Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster) 53 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 54 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 55 Alex Carver (Jayco Skins) 56 Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 57 Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 58 Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2) 59 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 60 Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling) 61 Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village) 62 Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council) 63 Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team) 64 Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 65 Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 66 James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 0:05:21 67 Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts) 68 Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD) 69 Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:05:27 70 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:06:58 71 Jake Magee (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 72 Courtney Black (Strahan Village) 0:06:59 73 Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:08:46 74 Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster) 75 Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) 76 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins) 77 Jason Christie (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 78 Aidan McKenzie (Central Coast Council) 0:11:07 79 Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:12:16 80 Akmal Amrun (Strahan Village) 81 Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling) 82 Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council) 83 Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster) 84 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 85 Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 86 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling) 87 Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 88 David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling) 89 Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2) 90 Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2) 91 Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:12:16 92 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 93 Ruan Benson (Strahan Village) 94 Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 95 Luke Cridland (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 96 Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team) 0:16:58 97 Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council) 0:23:41 98 Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2) 99 Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 100 Jeffrey McDowell (Black Peloton) 101 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 102 Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2) 103 Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council) 0:23:44 104 Rowan Dever (Total Rush - Hyster) DNF Jake Sutherland (Total Rush - Hyster) DNF Ben Cutajar (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) DNF Jeremy Stephens (Black Peloton) DNF Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)

Sprint 1 - Strahan School 1 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 1

Mountain 1 - Stone Cutting (Cat. 3) 1 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 pts 2 Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 3 3 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2

Mountain 2 - Scenic Lookout (Cat. 3) 1 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 pts 2 Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 3 3 Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 2

Most aggressive rider 1 Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)

Teams 1 shortis.com.au Cycling Team 6:37:04 2 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:08 3 Genesys Wealth Advisers 4 McDonagh Blake-Witness 5 West Coast Council 6 Recab-Burnie GHD 7 Black Peloton 8 Lawson Homes Cycling 0:02:16 9 Team Budget Forklifts 10 Jayco Skins 0:03:09 11 Team SASI Cycling 12 BikeNZ Ridestrong 13 Pure Tasmania/TIS 0:05:27 14 Malaysian National Team 0:09:11 15 Total Rush - Hyster 0:11:47 16 Plan B Racing Team 17 Virgin Blue RBS Morgans 0:12:16 18 Search2retain-myteam2 0:15:17 19 Strahan Village 0:22:08 20 Central Coast Council 0:26:16

General classification after stage 4 1 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5:47:11 2 Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 0:00:38 3 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:17 4 Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 0:01:27 5 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:29 6 Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:01:43 7 Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 0:01:52 8 Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:01:54 9 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:01:55 10 Peter McDonald (Drapac Professional Cycling) 11 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:10 12 Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 13 Richard Lang (Jayco Skins) 0:02:20 14 Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins) 0:02:29 15 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:02:50 16 Louis Crosby (Black Peloton) 0:02:51 17 Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:02:59 18 Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2) 0:03:29 19 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:03:55 20 Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 0:03:59 21 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 0:04:24 22 Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:04:49 23 Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton) 0:05:30 24 Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2) 0:06:38 25 John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:06:41 26 Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:06:42 27 Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:06:48 28 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:06:53 29 Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village) 0:07:04 30 Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster) 0:07:09 31 James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 0:07:41 32 Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling) 0:07:45 33 Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council) 0:09:40 34 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team) 0:10:12 35 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:10:34 36 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:10:38 37 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:10:45 38 Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:10:58 39 Jason Rigg (West Coast Council) 0:11:36 40 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:12:18 41 Rowan Dever (Total Rush - Hyster) 0:13:07 42 Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:13:27 43 Steve Furminger (Black Peloton) 0:13:46 44 Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling) 0:14:12 45 Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2) 0:14:16 46 Alex Carver (Jayco Skins) 0:14:24 47 Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:15:20 48 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:16:12 49 Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) 0:16:21 50 Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:16:58 51 Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council) 0:17:30 52 Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:17:50 53 Scott McPhee (Team SASI Cycling) 0:18:13 54 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:19:15 55 Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council) 0:19:30 56 Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:19:32 57 Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:19:36 58 Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team) 0:20:00 59 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:20:08 60 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:20:18 61 Liam Dove (West Coast Council) 0:20:56 62 Jake Magee (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:21:23 63 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team) 0:22:05 64 Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:22:26 65 Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:23:24 66 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:24:19 67 Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:24:37 68 Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton) 0:25:08 69 Luke Cridland (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 0:26:25 70 Ruan Benson (Strahan Village) 0:26:33 71 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 0:27:27 72 Aidan McKenzie (Central Coast Council) 0:28:40 73 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:28:51 74 Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:30:30 75 Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:31:40 76 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins) 0:31:53 77 Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:35:34 78 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:35:57 79 Jeffrey McDowell (Black Peloton) 0:38:33 80 David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:38:39 81 Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 0:39:45 82 Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 0:40:19 83 Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council) 0:40:49 84 Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:42:05 85 Jason Christie (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 0:42:08 86 Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team) 0:42:12 87 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:44:54 88 Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:46:48 89 Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:48:30 90 Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:48:55 91 Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2) 0:49:03 92 Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster) 0:50:08 93 Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:50:55 94 Akmal Amrun (Strahan Village) 0:52:17 95 Courtney Black (Strahan Village) 0:53:12 96 Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster) 0:56:30 97 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:56:43 98 Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:57:19 99 Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 1:01:10 100 Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council) 1:02:18 101 Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team) 1:04:55 102 Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2) 1:09:20 103 Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council) 1:09:29 104 Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2) 1:11:39

Sprints classification 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) 14 pts 2 Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 10 3 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 4 Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster) 8 5 Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 7 6 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 7 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 8 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 9 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 2 10 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 11 Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 2 12 Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 13 Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD) 1 14 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 1 15 Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 1 16 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 1 17 Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 1 18 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Mountains classification 1 Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 17 pts 2 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 15 3 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 4 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 3 5 Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2) 2 6 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 7 Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 2

Criterium championship classification 1 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 10 pts 2 Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 9 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) 8 4 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 5 Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2) 6 6 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 7 Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster) 4 8 Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 3 9 Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 2 10 Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 1

Most aggressive rider classificaiton 1 Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 2 pts 2 Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster) 2 3 Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 1 4 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Tasmanian riders classification 1 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5:48:40 2 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:21 3 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team) 0:08:43 4 Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:09:29 5 Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:11:58 6 Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:13:51 7 Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council) 0:16:01 8 Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:18:07 9 Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:20:57 10 Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:21:55 11 Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:29:01 12 Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:34:05 13 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:34:28 14 David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:37:10 15 Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:40:36 16 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:43:25 17 Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:45:19 18 Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:47:01 19 Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:47:26 20 Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:49:26 21 Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:55:50 22 Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:59:41