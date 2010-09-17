Image 1 of 14 The team from Budget Forklifts heads for the clouds on the 4.8km team time trial in Queenstown. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 14 Tour Neutral Spares official Rick Martin from Latrobe in Tasmania has been a part of cycling in Australia in many various roles. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 14 Dylan Newell gives his all among his Genesys Wealth Advisers teammates as the team rides towards the stage victory in Queenstown. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 14 Richard Lang leads his Jayco/Skins teammates up the mountain on stage three. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 14 Budget Forklifts make their way up the mountain near Queenstown which is unique for its barren landscape. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 6 of 14 Search2Retain/MyTeam2 corners on the '99 Bends' road out of Queenstown during the team time trial on stage three. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 7 of 14 The team from Lawson Homes climbs out of Queenstown as team manager Ken Lawson yells encouragement from the following support vehicle. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 8 of 14 Tour leader Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) poses with a statue of a Queenstown mining family. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 9 of 14 Local joy: Genesys Wealth Advisers took out the team time trial on stage three in Queenstown. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 10 of 14 The Black Peloton team from New Zealand climb their way out of Queenstown. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 11 of 14 Search2Retain/MyTeam2 on the climb out of Queenstown during the team time trial on stage three of the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 12 of 14 Riders encountered a stretch of road named '99 bends' in Queenstown on Tasmania's rugged West Coast for the stage three team time trial. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 13 of 14 The Malaysian National Team was a long way from home on the hills around Queenstown on stage three of the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 14 of 14 Tour leader Rhys Pollock drives his Drapac Porsche teammates towards the top of the mountain on stage three. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

The Tasmanian-based Genesys cycling contingent achieved one of its biggest important triumphs by eclipsing its overseas and interstate rivals in the spectacular Queenstown team time trial at the Caterpillar Underground Mining Tour of Tasmania today.

Piloted by the tenacious hill climbing specialist, Hobart's Nathan Earle, Genesys clocked 11:24 for the gruelling 4.8kms up the 99 twists and turns of the Mt Lyell Highway to win by 4 seconds over Virgin Blue RBS Morgans, with the powerful Drapac line-up a further seven seconds back in third place.

Held for the first time in a Tour of Tasmania, squads took off at two-minute intervals from the historic ABT railway station to contest the team time trial.

Official times were taken on the fourth rider over the line for each team, a saving grace for Genesys as Earle's aggressive performance saw Launceston's Ben Grenda dropped at the 3km mark, with the strong Dylan Newell also struggling.

Earle, 22, is shaping as the surprise contender of the 601km six-day tour, first held in 2005 in its current format.

His time trial effort moved him into fifth place overall on individual classification, 1:38 behind overnight leader, Albury's Rhys Pollock.

Earle has a clear advantage over Grenda in the prestigious Tas Gas leading Tasmanian rider award.

Earle is hoping to emulate Hadspen's Richie Porte who won the 2008 Tassie tour and is now a leading player on the international scene, winning a stage of this year's Giro d'Italia and currently running third in the Tour of Britain.

"It's very encouraging and inspirational to see what Richie is doing," said Earle who is in only his second season of serious professional road cycling.

"Like me, Richie started late. It just shows what you can achieve if you really want to and he's a good bloke, too.

"I think I am going to get better as this tour goes on. I like the hills and I'm looking forward to West Mooreville tomorrow and Gunns Plains on Monday."

Earle described the team time trial as a "terrific addition" to the Tassie tour's format, despite the zero temperature and 100km winds which greeted riders as they reached the Iron Blow open cut summit.

"It put a different spin on the tour and, as climbing is my specialty, it suited me real fine," he said.

Full Results 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:11:24 2 Virgin Blue RBS Morgans 0:00:04 3 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:11 4 McDonagh Blake-Witness 0:00:12 5 Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:26 6 shortis.com.au Cycling Team 7 Total Rush - Hyster 0:00:36 8 BikeNZ Ridestrong 0:00:44 9 Jayco Skins 0:00:45 10 Search2retain-myteam2 0:00:50 11 Lawson Homes Cycling 0:00:51 12 Black Peloton 0:01:07 13 Recab-Burnie GHD 0:01:16 14 Team SASI Cycling 0:01:32 15 Pure Tasmania/TIS 0:01:41 16 Central Coast Council 0:01:52 17 West Coast Council 0:02:07 18 Strahan Village 0:02:19 19 Malaysian National Team 0:02:22 20 Plan B Racing Team 0:02:23

General classification after stage 3 1 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3:34:47 2 Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 0:00:44 3 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:19 4 Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 0:01:32 5 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:39 6 Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:01:47 7 Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:01:54 8 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:01:55 9 Peter McDonald (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:10 11 Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 12 Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 13 Richard Lang (Jayco Skins) 0:02:28 14 James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 15 Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins) 0:02:29 16 Louis Crosby (Black Peloton) 0:02:51 17 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:02:56 18 Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:02:59 19 Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2) 0:03:29 20 John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:03:40 21 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:03:52 22 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:03:55 23 Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 0:03:59 24 Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village) 0:04:03 25 Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster) 0:04:08 26 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 0:04:24 27 Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling) 0:04:44 28 Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:04:49 29 Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton) 0:05:30 30 Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:05:42 31 Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:06:42 32 Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2) 0:06:46 33 Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:06:49 34 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:07:33 35 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:07:40 36 Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) 0:07:43 37 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:07:44 38 Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council) 0:09:40 39 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team) 0:10:12 40 Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:10:58 41 Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2) 0:11:15 42 Alex Carver (Jayco Skins) 0:11:23 43 Jason Rigg (West Coast Council) 0:11:36 44 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:12:11 45 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:12:18 46 Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:12:19 47 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:12:24 48 Rowan Dever (Total Rush - Hyster) 0:13:15 49 Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:13:27 50 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:13:28 51 Steve Furminger (Black Peloton) 0:13:46 52 Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:13:59 53 Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling) 0:14:12 54 Luke Cridland (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 0:14:17 55 Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:14:19 56 Ruan Benson (Strahan Village) 0:14:25 57 Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council) 0:14:29 58 Jake Magee (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:14:33 59 Jeffrey McDowell (Black Peloton) 0:15:00 60 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 0:15:19 61 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:16:12 62 Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council) 0:16:29 63 Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:16:37 64 Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team) 0:16:59 65 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:17:07 66 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 67 Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council) 0:17:13 68 Aidan McKenzie (Central Coast Council) 0:17:41 69 Scott McPhee (Team SASI Cycling) 0:18:13 70 Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:18:22 71 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team) 0:19:04 72 Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:19:32 73 Liam Dove (West Coast Council) 0:20:56 74 Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:21:36 75 Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton) 0:22:07 76 Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:22:26 77 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins) 0:23:15 78 Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:23:24 79 Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2) 0:25:30 80 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:25:50 81 David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:26:31 82 Jeremy Stephens (Black Peloton) 0:26:47 83 Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:26:56 84 Jason Christie (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 0:33:30 85 Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:36:22 86 Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 0:36:44 87 Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:36:47 88 Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 0:37:18 89 Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:37:37 90 Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster) 0:38:00 91 Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team) 0:39:11 92 Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:39:57 93 Akmal Amrun (Strahan Village) 0:40:09 94 Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:41:35 95 Jake Sutherland (Total Rush - Hyster) 0:44:20 96 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:44:35 97 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:44:54 98 Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:45:11 99 Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:45:36 100 Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council) 0:45:56 101 Courtney Black (Strahan Village) 0:46:21 102 Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster) 0:47:52 103 Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team) 0:48:05 104 Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2) 0:48:06 105 Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council) 0:50:10 106 Ben Cutajar (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 0:55:51 107 Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:56:26 108 Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2) 0:57:12

Tasmanian riders classification 1 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3:36:26 2 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:17 3 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team) 0:08:33 4 Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:09:19 5 Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:10:40 6 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:10:45 7 Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:11:48 8 Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council) 0:12:50 9 Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:14:58 10 Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:16:43 11 Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:20:47 12 Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:21:45 13 David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:24:52 14 Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:25:17 15 Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:34:43 16 Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:35:08 17 Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:35:58 18 Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:38:18 19 Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:39:56 20 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:43:15 21 Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:43:32 22 Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:43:57