Image 1 of 14

The team from Budget Forklifts heads for the clouds on the 4.8km team time trial in Queenstown.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 2 of 14

Tour Neutral Spares official Rick Martin from Latrobe in Tasmania has been a part of cycling in Australia in many various roles.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 3 of 14

Dylan Newell gives his all among his Genesys Wealth Advisers teammates as the team rides towards the stage victory in Queenstown.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 4 of 14

Richard Lang leads his Jayco/Skins teammates up the mountain on stage three.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 5 of 14

Budget Forklifts make their way up the mountain near Queenstown which is unique for its barren landscape.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 6 of 14

Search2Retain/MyTeam2 corners on the '99 Bends' road out of Queenstown during the team time trial on stage three.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 7 of 14

The team from Lawson Homes climbs out of Queenstown as team manager Ken Lawson yells encouragement from the following support vehicle.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 8 of 14

Tour leader Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) poses with a statue of a Queenstown mining family.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 9 of 14

Local joy: Genesys Wealth Advisers took out the team time trial on stage three in Queenstown.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 10 of 14

The Black Peloton team from New Zealand climb their way out of Queenstown.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 11 of 14

Search2Retain/MyTeam2 on the climb out of Queenstown during the team time trial on stage three of the tour.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 12 of 14

Riders encountered a stretch of road named '99 bends' in Queenstown on Tasmania's rugged West Coast for the stage three team time trial.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 13 of 14

The Malaysian National Team was a long way from home on the hills around Queenstown on stage three of the tour.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 14 of 14

Tour leader Rhys Pollock drives his Drapac Porsche teammates towards the top of the mountain on stage three.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)

The Tasmanian-based Genesys cycling contingent achieved one of its biggest important triumphs by eclipsing its overseas and interstate rivals in the spectacular Queenstown team time trial at the Caterpillar Underground Mining Tour of Tasmania today.

Piloted by the tenacious hill climbing specialist, Hobart's Nathan Earle, Genesys clocked 11:24 for the gruelling 4.8kms up the 99 twists and turns of the Mt Lyell Highway to win by 4 seconds over Virgin Blue RBS Morgans, with the powerful Drapac line-up a further seven seconds back in third place.

Held for the first time in a Tour of Tasmania, squads took off at two-minute intervals from the historic ABT railway station to contest the team time trial.

Official times were taken on the fourth rider over the line for each team, a saving grace for Genesys as Earle's aggressive performance saw Launceston's Ben Grenda dropped at the 3km mark, with the strong Dylan Newell also struggling.

Earle, 22, is shaping as the surprise contender of the 601km six-day tour, first held in 2005 in its current format.

His time trial effort moved him into fifth place overall on individual classification, 1:38 behind overnight leader, Albury's Rhys Pollock.

Earle has a clear advantage over Grenda in the prestigious Tas Gas leading Tasmanian rider award.

Earle is hoping to emulate Hadspen's Richie Porte who won the 2008 Tassie tour and is now a leading player on the international scene, winning a stage of this year's Giro d'Italia and currently running third in the Tour of Britain.

"It's very encouraging and inspirational to see what Richie is doing," said Earle who is in only his second season of serious professional road cycling.

"Like me, Richie started late. It just shows what you can achieve if you really want to and he's a good bloke, too.

"I think I am going to get better as this tour goes on. I like the hills and I'm looking forward to West Mooreville tomorrow and Gunns Plains on Monday."

Earle described the team time trial as a "terrific addition" to the Tassie tour's format, despite the zero temperature and 100km winds which greeted riders as they reached the Iron Blow open cut summit.

"It put a different spin on the tour and, as climbing is my specialty, it suited me real fine," he said.

Full Results
1Genesys Wealth Advisers0:11:24
2Virgin Blue RBS Morgans0:00:04
3Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:11
4McDonagh Blake-Witness0:00:12
5Team Budget Forklifts0:00:26
6shortis.com.au Cycling Team
7Total Rush - Hyster0:00:36
8BikeNZ Ridestrong0:00:44
9Jayco Skins0:00:45
10Search2retain-myteam20:00:50
11Lawson Homes Cycling0:00:51
12Black Peloton0:01:07
13Recab-Burnie GHD0:01:16
14Team SASI Cycling0:01:32
15Pure Tasmania/TIS0:01:41
16Central Coast Council0:01:52
17West Coast Council0:02:07
18Strahan Village0:02:19
19Malaysian National Team0:02:22
20Plan B Racing Team0:02:23

General classification after stage 3
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)3:34:47
2Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:00:44
3David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:19
4Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster)0:01:32
5Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:39
6Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:01:47
7Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:01:54
8Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:01:55
9Peter McDonald (Drapac Professional Cycling)
10Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:10
11Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
12Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
13Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)0:02:28
14James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
15Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)0:02:29
16Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)0:02:51
17Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:56
18Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:02:59
19Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)0:03:29
20John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:03:40
21Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:03:52
22Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:03:55
23Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:03:59
24Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village)0:04:03
25Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)0:04:08
26George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:04:24
27Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)0:04:44
28Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)0:04:49
29Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton)0:05:30
30Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:05:42
31Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:06:42
32Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)0:06:46
33Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:06:49
34Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:07:33
35Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:07:40
36Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)0:07:43
37Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:07:44
38Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council)0:09:40
39Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)0:10:12
40Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:10:58
41Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)0:11:15
42Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)0:11:23
43Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)0:11:36
44Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:12:11
45Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:12:18
46Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:12:19
47Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:12:24
48Rowan Dever (Total Rush - Hyster)0:13:15
49Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:13:27
50Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:13:28
51Steve Furminger (Black Peloton)0:13:46
52Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:13:59
53Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)0:14:12
54Luke Cridland (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:14:17
55Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts)0:14:19
56Ruan Benson (Strahan Village)0:14:25
57Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)0:14:29
58Jake Magee (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:14:33
59Jeffrey McDowell (Black Peloton)0:15:00
60Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:15:19
61Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:16:12
62Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council)0:16:29
63Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:16:37
64Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)0:16:59
65Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:17:07
66Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
67Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)0:17:13
68Aidan McKenzie (Central Coast Council)0:17:41
69Scott McPhee (Team SASI Cycling)0:18:13
70Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:18:22
71Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)0:19:04
72Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:19:32
73Liam Dove (West Coast Council)0:20:56
74Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts)0:21:36
75Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton)0:22:07
76Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:22:26
77Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)0:23:15
78Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:23:24
79Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)0:25:30
80Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:25:50
81David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:26:31
82Jeremy Stephens (Black Peloton)0:26:47
83Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:26:56
84Jason Christie (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:33:30
85Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:36:22
86Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)0:36:44
87Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:36:47
88Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:37:18
89Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:37:37
90Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster)0:38:00
91Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)0:39:11
92Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:39:57
93Akmal Amrun (Strahan Village)0:40:09
94Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:41:35
95Jake Sutherland (Total Rush - Hyster)0:44:20
96Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:44:35
97Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:44:54
98Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:45:11
99Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:45:36
100Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council)0:45:56
101Courtney Black (Strahan Village)0:46:21
102Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster)0:47:52
103Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)0:48:05
104Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)0:48:06
105Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council)0:50:10
106Ben Cutajar (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:55:51
107Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:56:26
108Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2)0:57:12

Tasmanian riders classification
1Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3:36:26
2Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:17
3Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)0:08:33
4Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:09:19
5Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:10:40
6Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:10:45
7Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:11:48
8Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)0:12:50
9Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:14:58
10Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:16:43
11Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:20:47
12Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:21:45
13David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:24:52
14Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:25:17
15Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:34:43
16Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:35:08
17Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:35:58
18Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:38:18
19Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:39:56
20Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:43:15
21Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:43:32
22Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:43:57

Teams classification
1Drapac Professional Cycling10:25:24
2Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:30
3shortis.com.au Cycling Team0:00:47
4Team Budget Forklifts0:01:47
5McDonagh Blake-Witness0:03:01
6Virgin Blue RBS Morgans0:04:31
7BikeNZ Ridestrong0:05:32
8Jayco Skins0:11:00
9Total Rush - Hyster0:11:07
10Black Peloton0:14:06
11Search2retain-myteam20:16:01
12Team SASI Cycling0:18:21
13Recab-Burnie GHD0:21:02
14Pure Tasmania/TIS0:21:23
15West Coast Council0:27:40
16Plan B Racing Team0:28:42
17Central Coast Council0:40:38
18Strahan Village0:50:00
19Lawson Homes Cycling0:54:40
20Malaysian National Team1:15:20

