Image 1 of 13 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) will take a 29 second lead over Chris Jory (Shortis.com.au) going into stage three in Queenstown. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 13 Stage two podium (L-R): Chris Jory (Shortis.com.au), Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) and Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans). (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 13 Stage runner-up Chris Jory (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) makes some adjustments as he prepares for the presentations in Rosebery. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 13 Drapac Porsche's David Pell feels the cold in Rosebery after a stage which many described as raced in the worst conditions ever seen. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 13 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) described the stage as 'unbelievably tough'. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 6 of 13 A pumped Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) takes out the stage to Rosebery on a day described by tour officials as the worst in the history of the event. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 7 of 13 Part-time rider Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) adds a stage of the Tour of Tasmania to his CV after sprinting clear of Chris Jory (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) in the home straight. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 8 of 13 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) sprints towards the line in Rosebery in horrendous conditions. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 9 of 13 Tour leader Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) was finding the going tough on the second stage from Strahan to Rosebery. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 10 of 13 The peloton in chase after the three riders up-ahead who had opened up a gap of more than a minute on a stage which was hit with heavy winds, hail and snow! (Image credit: James Huang) Image 11 of 13 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) leads Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) and Chris Jory (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) during the winning move in a break which they opened up around 25 kilometres from the start. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 12 of 13 The field in the tour leave the township of Strahan on Tasmania's rugged West Coast bound for Rosebery on stage two. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 13 of 13 Chris Jory (Shortis.com.au) is the leader of the HostPlus Pedal for Prostate King of the Mountains competition afte the second stage. (Image credit: James Huang)

Part-time bike rider Rhys Pollock (Drapac) displayed his liking for brutal conditions by claiming the Tour of Tasmania’s lead after the gruelling opening two stages today. The 127-man field was pummelled by wind, rain, hail and snow in the 89km road stage from Strahan to Rosebery.

Veteran cycling observers described the conditions as the worst ever experienced in the 15-year history of the Scody Cup - the four-part, three-state domestic cycling series of which the Tassie Tour is the fourth and final round this year.

Pollock, who attracted attention with a gutsy second placing behind Tasmanian Bernard Sulzberger in last year’s rain and snow-battered inaugural Launceston to New Norfolk Classic, mixes cycling with a university building administration course in his home town of Albury, NSW.

But he performed like the ultimate seasoned professional today. Pollock, Chris Jory (Shortis.com.au) and young New South Welshman Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) attacked the peloton soon after the departure from Strahan and had crept to a 1:20 min lead when snow fell on the field at the 25km mark.

Dyball eventually succumbed to the freezing conditions and it was left to reigning Victorian open road champion Cameron Peterson to launch a solo attack and scrape into third placing, only 12 seconds behind the leaders.

“That was unbelievably tough,” the jubilant Pollock said after he unleashed a victory screech upon conquering Jory in the uphill finish in Rosebery’s main street.

Jory was more direct: “That was crazy. I couldn’t believe it when it started snowing,” he said.

The luckless Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers), neatly placed in third position overall after his Strahan criterium triumph, punctured six kilometres from Rosebery and saw his winning tour chance disappear.

South Australian Andrew Roe was forced to withdraw from the event after sustaining facial injuries in a crash on a sharp, slippery descent during the Strahan - Rosebery stage.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2:20:15 2 Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 0:00:01 3 Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:00:13 4 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:01 5 Luke Cridland (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 6 Richard Lang (Jayco Skins) 7 Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 8 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 9 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD) 11 Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council) 12 Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts) 13 Jeffrey Mcdowell (Black Peloton) 14 James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 15 Louis Crosby (Black Peloton) 16 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 17 Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton) 18 Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD) 19 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:01 20 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling) 21 Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 22 Peter Mcdonald (Drapac Professional Cycling) 23 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 24 Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts) 25 Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 26 Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 27 Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village) 28 Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 29 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 30 Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins) 31 Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:07 32 Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:02:29 33 Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council) 34 Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2) 35 Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD) 36 Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling) 37 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 38 Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 0:02:32 39 Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2) 0:02:34 40 Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council) 0:02:40 41 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:02:55 42 John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:02:57 43 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 44 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 45 Rowan Dever (Total Rush - Hyster) 46 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 47 Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster) 48 Jason Rigg (West Coast Council) 49 Aidan Mckenzie (Central Coast Council) 50 Steve Furminger (Black Peloton) 51 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 0:04:05 52 Alex Carver (Jayco Skins) 0:04:06 53 Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:04:25 54 Jake Magee (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:04:39 55 Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:04:55 56 Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team) 57 Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council) 58 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team) 0:05:28 59 Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) 60 Ruan Benson (Strahan Village) 0:05:34 61 Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling) 0:06:08 62 Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton) 0:08:08 63 Liam Dove (West Coast Council) 0:09:07 64 Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:09:41 65 Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2) 0:09:42 66 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:11:28 67 Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts) 68 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 69 Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:11:36 70 Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2) 0:11:48 71 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:15:58 72 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team) 73 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins) 74 Jeremy Stephens (Black Peloton) 75 Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD) 76 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 77 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 78 David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling) 79 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 80 Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 81 Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 82 Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling) 83 Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:20:02 84 Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:26:14 85 Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling) 86 Jason Christie (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 87 Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 88 Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:30:37 89 Jake Sutherland (Total Rush - Hyster) 0:30:52 90 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling) 91 Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster) 92 Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 0:31:00 93 Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:33:58 94 Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:34:13 95 Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 96 Courtney Black (Strahan Village) 0:34:20 97 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:34:21 98 Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council) 0:34:22 99 Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster) 0:34:24 100 Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2) 0:34:26 101 Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team) 0:34:28 102 Akmal Amrun (Strahan Village) 103 Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council) 0:35:26 104 Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 0:35:51 105 Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team) 0:39:11 106 Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2) 0:43:30 107 Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 108 Ben Cutajar (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 0:45:43 DNF Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) DNF Bradley Robinson (Plan B Racing Team) DNF (FITZGERALD, Michael Plan B Racing Team) DNF James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) DNF Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) DNF Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team) DNF Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team) DNF Yong Li (Strahan Village) DNF Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing Team)

Sprint - Mount Dundas Regional Reser # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 2 3 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Sprint - Faffell Riveulet # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 2 3 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 1

Sprint - Bluestone - Renison Bell Proje # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 2 3 Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 1

Climb - Cat 3 West Coast Forests Si # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 pts 2 Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Tea) 3 3 Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2) 2

Climb - Cat 4 Clearing on Left # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Tea) 3 pts 2 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 1

Climb - Cat 3 White Gravel Siding # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Tea) 5 pts 2 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 3 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Te) 11 pts 2 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 5 3 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 4 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 3 5 Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2) 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Drapac Professional Cycling 7:02:47 2 Shortis.Com.Au Cycling Team 0:00:01 3 Black Peloton 0:01:01 4 Team Budget Forklifts 5 Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:01:07 6 Recab-Burnie Ghd 0:01:28 7 Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:02:29 8 Jayco Skins 0:04:06 9 Morgans Virgin Blue Rbs 0:04:07 10 Ridestrong Bikenz 0:04:28 11 West Coast Council 0:04:36 12 Total Rush - Hyster 0:04:53 13 Central Coast Council 0:08:19 14 Cycling Team Sasi 0:10:40 15 Search2Retain-Myteam2 0:12:43 16 Pure Tasmania/Tis 0:19:22 17 Plan B Racing Team 0:24:52 18 Lawson Homes Cycling 0:26:32 19 Strahan Village 0:38:53 20 Malaysian National Team 1:08:21

General Classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3:23:12 2 Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 0:00:29 3 Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 0:01:07 4 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:19 5 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:50 6 Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:01:53 7 Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:01:54 8 Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD) 9 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 10 Richard Lang (Jayco Skins) 11 Peter Mcdonald (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:55 12 Louis Crosby (Black Peloton) 13 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 14 James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 15 Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins) 16 Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 17 Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 18 Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village) 19 Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2) 0:02:50 20 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:03:07 21 Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling) 0:03:23 22 Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 0:03:26 23 Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster) 0:03:43 24 John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:03:51 25 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 26 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 27 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:03:54 28 Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:04:34 29 Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton) 30 Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:05:19 31 Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) 0:05:31 32 Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:05:49 33 Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2) 0:06:07 34 Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:06:49 35 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:07:40 36 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:07:44 37 Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council) 38 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 39 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team) 0:08:00 40 Jason Rigg (West Coast Council) 0:09:40 41 Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:09:53 42 Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2) 0:10:36 43 Alex Carver (Jayco Skins) 0:10:49 44 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:10:54 45 Ruan Benson (Strahan Village) 0:12:17 46 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:12:18 47 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 48 Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:12:22 49 Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:12:30 50 Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council) 0:12:33 51 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:12:48 52 Rowan Dever (Total Rush - Hyster) 0:12:50 53 Steve Furminger (Black Peloton) 54 Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling) 0:12:51 55 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 0:13:58 56 Luke Cridland (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 0:14:02 57 Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:14:04 58 Jeffrey Mcdowell (Black Peloton) 59 Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:14:10 60 Jake Magee (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:14:32 61 Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team) 0:14:48 62 Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council) 63 Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council) 0:15:32 64 Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD) 65 Aidan Mckenzie (Central Coast Council) 0:16:00 66 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:16:23 67 Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:16:52 68 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team) 69 Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling) 70 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 71 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 72 Liam Dove (West Coast Council) 0:19:00 73 Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:19:31 74 Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:20:56 75 Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton) 0:21:11 76 Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:21:21 77 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins) 0:22:41 78 Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:22:44 79 Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2) 0:24:51 80 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:25:49 81 Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:25:51 82 David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling) 83 Jeremy Stephens (Black Peloton) 84 Jason Christie (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 0:32:57 85 Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 0:34:33 86 Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:34:52 87 Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:36:07 88 Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling) 89 Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 0:36:45 90 Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team) 0:37:00 91 Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster) 0:37:35 92 Akmal Amrun (Strahan Village) 0:38:01 93 Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:39:17 94 Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:40:30 95 Jake Sutherland (Total Rush - Hyster) 0:43:55 96 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling) 97 Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:44:06 98 Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD) 99 Courtney Black (Strahan Village) 0:44:13 100 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:44:14 101 Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council) 0:44:15 102 Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team) 0:45:54 103 Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2) 0:47:27 104 Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster) 105 Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council) 0:48:29 106 Ben Cutajar (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 0:55:36 107 Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:56:33 108 Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2)

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) 14 pts 2 Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 9 3 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 4 Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster) 8 5 Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 7 6 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 7 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 8 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 2 9 Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 2 10 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 11 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 1 12 Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD) 1 13 Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 1 14 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 1 15 Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 1 16 Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 1 17 David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Best Tasmania rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3:25:02 2 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:17 3 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team) 0:06:10 4 Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:08:03 5 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:09:04 6 Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:10:32 7 Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:10:40 8 Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council) 0:10:43 9 Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:13:42 10 Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:15:02 11 Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:19:06 12 Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:20:54 13 Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:24:01 14 David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling) 15 Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:33:02 16 Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:34:17 17 Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling) 18 Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:37:27 19 Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:38:40 20 Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:42:16 21 Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 22 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:42:24