Pollock grabs snowy stage win, race lead

Jory moves into second place

Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) will take a 29 second lead over Chris Jory (Shortis.com.au) going into stage three in Queenstown.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Stage two podium (L-R): Chris Jory (Shortis.com.au), Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) and Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans).

(Image credit: James Huang)
Stage runner-up Chris Jory (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) makes some adjustments as he prepares for the presentations in Rosebery.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Drapac Porsche's David Pell feels the cold in Rosebery after a stage which many described as raced in the worst conditions ever seen.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) described the stage as 'unbelievably tough'.

(Image credit: James Huang)
A pumped Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) takes out the stage to Rosebery on a day described by tour officials as the worst in the history of the event.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Part-time rider Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) adds a stage of the Tour of Tasmania to his CV after sprinting clear of Chris Jory (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) in the home straight.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) sprints towards the line in Rosebery in horrendous conditions.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Tour leader Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) was finding the going tough on the second stage from Strahan to Rosebery.

(Image credit: James Huang)
The peloton in chase after the three riders up-ahead who had opened up a gap of more than a minute on a stage which was hit with heavy winds, hail and snow!

(Image credit: James Huang)
Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) leads Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) and Chris Jory (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) during the winning move in a break which they opened up around 25 kilometres from the start.

(Image credit: James Huang)
The field in the tour leave the township of Strahan on Tasmania's rugged West Coast bound for Rosebery on stage two.

(Image credit: James Huang)
Chris Jory (Shortis.com.au) is the leader of the HostPlus Pedal for Prostate King of the Mountains competition afte the second stage.

(Image credit: James Huang)

Part-time bike rider Rhys Pollock (Drapac) displayed his liking for brutal conditions by claiming the Tour of Tasmania’s lead after the gruelling opening two stages today. The 127-man field was pummelled by wind, rain, hail and snow in the 89km road stage from Strahan to Rosebery.

Veteran cycling observers described the conditions as the worst ever experienced in the 15-year history of the Scody Cup - the four-part, three-state domestic cycling series of which the Tassie Tour is the fourth and final round this year.

Pollock, who attracted attention with a gutsy second placing behind Tasmanian Bernard Sulzberger in last year’s rain and snow-battered inaugural Launceston to New Norfolk Classic, mixes cycling with a university building administration course in his home town of Albury, NSW.

But he performed like the ultimate seasoned professional today. Pollock, Chris Jory (Shortis.com.au) and young New South Welshman Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) attacked the peloton soon after the departure from Strahan and had crept to a 1:20 min lead when snow fell on the field at the 25km mark.

Dyball eventually succumbed to the freezing conditions and it was left to reigning Victorian open road champion Cameron Peterson to launch a solo attack and scrape into third placing, only 12 seconds behind the leaders.

“That was unbelievably tough,” the jubilant Pollock said after he unleashed a victory screech upon conquering Jory in the uphill finish in Rosebery’s main street.

Jory was more direct: “That was crazy. I couldn’t believe it when it started snowing,” he said.

The luckless Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers), neatly placed in third position overall after his Strahan criterium triumph, punctured six kilometres from Rosebery and saw his winning tour chance disappear.

South Australian Andrew Roe was forced to withdraw from the event after sustaining facial injuries in a crash on a sharp, slippery descent during the Strahan - Rosebery stage.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)2:20:15
2Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:00:01
3Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:13
4Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:01
5Luke Cridland (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
6Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)
7Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
8Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
9Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
10Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
11Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council)
12Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)
13Jeffrey Mcdowell (Black Peloton)
14James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
15Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
16Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
17Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton)
18Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)
19Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:01
20David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
21Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)
22Peter Mcdonald (Drapac Professional Cycling)
23Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
24Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts)
25Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
26Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
27Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village)
28Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
29Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
30Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)
31Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:07
32Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:02:29
33Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)
34Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)
35Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)
36Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)
37Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
38Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:02:32
39Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)0:02:34
40Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)0:02:40
41Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:02:55
42John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:57
43Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
44Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
45Rowan Dever (Total Rush - Hyster)
46George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
47Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
48Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)
49Aidan Mckenzie (Central Coast Council)
50Steve Furminger (Black Peloton)
51Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:04:05
52Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)0:04:06
53Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:04:25
54Jake Magee (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:04:39
55Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:04:55
56Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)
57Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council)
58Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)0:05:28
59Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
60Ruan Benson (Strahan Village)0:05:34
61Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)0:06:08
62Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton)0:08:08
63Liam Dove (West Coast Council)0:09:07
64Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:09:41
65Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)0:09:42
66Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:11:28
67Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts)
68Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
69Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:11:36
70Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)0:11:48
71Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:15:58
72Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
73Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)
74Jeremy Stephens (Black Peloton)
75Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)
76Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
77Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
78David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)
79Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
80Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
81Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
82Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
83Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:20:02
84Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:26:14
85Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)
86Jason Christie (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
87Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
88Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:30:37
89Jake Sutherland (Total Rush - Hyster)0:30:52
90Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
91Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster)
92Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)0:31:00
93Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:33:58
94Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:34:13
95Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
96Courtney Black (Strahan Village)0:34:20
97Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:34:21
98Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council)0:34:22
99Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster)0:34:24
100Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)0:34:26
101Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)0:34:28
102Akmal Amrun (Strahan Village)
103Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council)0:35:26
104Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:35:51
105Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)0:39:11
106Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2)0:43:30
107Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
108Ben Cutajar (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:45:43
DNFAndrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
DNFBradley Robinson (Plan B Racing Team)
DNF(FITZGERALD, Michael Plan B Racing Team)
DNFJames Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
DNFHarrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
DNFShahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
DNFYusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
DNFYong Li (Strahan Village)
DNFElliott Wells (Plan B Racing Team)

Sprint - Mount Dundas Regional Reser
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)3pts
2Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)2
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint - Faffell Riveulet
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)2
3Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1

Sprint - Bluestone - Renison Bell Proje
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)2
3Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1

Climb - Cat 3 West Coast Forests Si
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5pts
2Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Tea)3
3Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)2

Climb - Cat 4 Clearing on Left
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Tea)3pts
2Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1

Climb - Cat 3 White Gravel Siding
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Tea)5pts
2Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
3Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Te)11pts
2Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)5
3Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
4Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)3
5Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Professional Cycling7:02:47
2Shortis.Com.Au Cycling Team0:00:01
3Black Peloton0:01:01
4Team Budget Forklifts
5Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:07
6Recab-Burnie Ghd0:01:28
7Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:02:29
8Jayco Skins0:04:06
9Morgans Virgin Blue Rbs0:04:07
10Ridestrong Bikenz0:04:28
11West Coast Council0:04:36
12Total Rush - Hyster0:04:53
13Central Coast Council0:08:19
14Cycling Team Sasi0:10:40
15Search2Retain-Myteam20:12:43
16Pure Tasmania/Tis0:19:22
17Plan B Racing Team0:24:52
18Lawson Homes Cycling0:26:32
19Strahan Village0:38:53
20Malaysian National Team1:08:21

General Classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)3:23:12
2Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:00:29
3Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)0:01:07
4David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:19
5Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:50
6Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:01:53
7Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:01:54
8Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
9Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
10Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)
11Peter Mcdonald (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:55
12Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
13Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
14James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
15Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)
16Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
17Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
18Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village)
19Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)0:02:50
20Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:03:07
21Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)0:03:23
22Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:03:26
23Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)0:03:43
24John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:03:51
25George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
26Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
27Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:03:54
28Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)0:04:34
29Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton)
30Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:05:19
31Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)0:05:31
32Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:05:49
33Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)0:06:07
34Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:06:49
35Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:07:40
36Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:07:44
37Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council)
38Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
39Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)0:08:00
40Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)0:09:40
41Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:09:53
42Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)0:10:36
43Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)0:10:49
44Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:10:54
45Ruan Benson (Strahan Village)0:12:17
46Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:12:18
47Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
48Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:12:22
49Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:12:30
50Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)0:12:33
51Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:12:48
52Rowan Dever (Total Rush - Hyster)0:12:50
53Steve Furminger (Black Peloton)
54Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)0:12:51
55Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:13:58
56Luke Cridland (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:14:02
57Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts)0:14:04
58Jeffrey Mcdowell (Black Peloton)
59Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:14:10
60Jake Magee (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:14:32
61Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)0:14:48
62Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council)
63Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)0:15:32
64Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)
65Aidan Mckenzie (Central Coast Council)0:16:00
66Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:16:23
67Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:16:52
68Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
69Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
70Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
71Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
72Liam Dove (West Coast Council)0:19:00
73Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:19:31
74Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:20:56
75Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton)0:21:11
76Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts)0:21:21
77Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)0:22:41
78Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:22:44
79Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)0:24:51
80Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:25:49
81Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:25:51
82David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)
83Jeremy Stephens (Black Peloton)
84Jason Christie (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:32:57
85Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)0:34:33
86Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:34:52
87Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:36:07
88Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
89Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:36:45
90Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)0:37:00
91Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster)0:37:35
92Akmal Amrun (Strahan Village)0:38:01
93Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:39:17
94Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:40:30
95Jake Sutherland (Total Rush - Hyster)0:43:55
96Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
97Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:44:06
98Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)
99Courtney Black (Strahan Village)0:44:13
100Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:44:14
101Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council)0:44:15
102Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)0:45:54
103Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)0:47:27
104Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster)
105Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council)0:48:29
106Ben Cutajar (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:55:36
107Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:56:33
108Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2)

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)14pts
2Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)9
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
4Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)8
5Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)7
6Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
7Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
8Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)2
9Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)2
10Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
11Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)1
12Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)1
13Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1
14Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1
15Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1
16Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1
17David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Best Tasmania rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3:25:02
2Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:17
3Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)0:06:10
4Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:08:03
5Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:09:04
6Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:10:32
7Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:10:40
8Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)0:10:43
9Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:13:42
10Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:15:02
11Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:19:06
12Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:20:54
13Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:24:01
14David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)
15Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:33:02
16Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:34:17
17Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
18Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:37:27
19Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:38:40
20Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:42:16
21Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
22Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:42:24

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Professional Cycling10:13:49
2shortis.com.au Cycling Team0:00:32
3Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:41
4Team Budget Forklifts0:01:32
5McDonagh Blake-Witness0:03:00
6Virgin Blue RBS Morgans0:04:38
7BikeNZ Ridestrong0:04:59
8Jayco Skins0:10:26
9Total Rush - Hyster0:10:42
10Black Peloton0:13:10
11Search2retain-myteam20:15:22
12Team SASI Cycling0:17:00
13Pure Tasmania/TIS0:19:53
14Recab-Burnie GHD0:19:57
15West Coast Council0:25:44
16Plan B Racing Team0:26:30
17Central Coast Council0:38:57
18Strahan Village0:47:52
19Lawson Homes Cycling0:54:00
20Malaysian National Team1:13:09

 

