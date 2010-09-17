Pollock grabs snowy stage win, race lead
Jory moves into second place
Part-time bike rider Rhys Pollock (Drapac) displayed his liking for brutal conditions by claiming the Tour of Tasmania’s lead after the gruelling opening two stages today. The 127-man field was pummelled by wind, rain, hail and snow in the 89km road stage from Strahan to Rosebery.
Veteran cycling observers described the conditions as the worst ever experienced in the 15-year history of the Scody Cup - the four-part, three-state domestic cycling series of which the Tassie Tour is the fourth and final round this year.
Pollock, who attracted attention with a gutsy second placing behind Tasmanian Bernard Sulzberger in last year’s rain and snow-battered inaugural Launceston to New Norfolk Classic, mixes cycling with a university building administration course in his home town of Albury, NSW.
But he performed like the ultimate seasoned professional today. Pollock, Chris Jory (Shortis.com.au) and young New South Welshman Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) attacked the peloton soon after the departure from Strahan and had crept to a 1:20 min lead when snow fell on the field at the 25km mark.
Dyball eventually succumbed to the freezing conditions and it was left to reigning Victorian open road champion Cameron Peterson to launch a solo attack and scrape into third placing, only 12 seconds behind the leaders.
“That was unbelievably tough,” the jubilant Pollock said after he unleashed a victory screech upon conquering Jory in the uphill finish in Rosebery’s main street.
Jory was more direct: “That was crazy. I couldn’t believe it when it started snowing,” he said.
The luckless Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers), neatly placed in third position overall after his Strahan criterium triumph, punctured six kilometres from Rosebery and saw his winning tour chance disappear.
South Australian Andrew Roe was forced to withdraw from the event after sustaining facial injuries in a crash on a sharp, slippery descent during the Strahan - Rosebery stage.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2:20:15
|2
|Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:00:01
|3
|Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:00:13
|4
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:01:01
|5
|Luke Cridland (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|6
|Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)
|7
|Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|8
|Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|9
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|10
|Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|11
|Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council)
|12
|Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)
|13
|Jeffrey Mcdowell (Black Peloton)
|14
|James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|15
|Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
|16
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|17
|Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton)
|18
|Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|19
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:01
|20
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|21
|Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)
|22
|Peter Mcdonald (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|23
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|24
|Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts)
|25
|Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|26
|Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|27
|Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village)
|28
|Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|29
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|30
|Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)
|31
|Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:01:07
|32
|Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|0:02:29
|33
|Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)
|34
|Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)
|35
|Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|36
|Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)
|37
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|38
|Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|0:02:32
|39
|Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)
|0:02:34
|40
|Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)
|0:02:40
|41
|Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:02:55
|42
|John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:02:57
|43
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|44
|Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|45
|Rowan Dever (Total Rush - Hyster)
|46
|George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|47
|Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
|48
|Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)
|49
|Aidan Mckenzie (Central Coast Council)
|50
|Steve Furminger (Black Peloton)
|51
|Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:04:05
|52
|Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
|0:04:06
|53
|Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|0:04:25
|54
|Jake Magee (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:04:39
|55
|Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:04:55
|56
|Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)
|57
|Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council)
|58
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:05:28
|59
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|60
|Ruan Benson (Strahan Village)
|0:05:34
|61
|Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:06:08
|62
|Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton)
|0:08:08
|63
|Liam Dove (West Coast Council)
|0:09:07
|64
|Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:09:41
|65
|Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)
|0:09:42
|66
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:11:28
|67
|Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts)
|68
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|69
|Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:11:36
|70
|Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)
|0:11:48
|71
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:15:58
|72
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
|73
|Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)
|74
|Jeremy Stephens (Black Peloton)
|75
|Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|76
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|77
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|78
|David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|79
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|80
|Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|81
|Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|82
|Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
|83
|Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|0:20:02
|84
|Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:26:14
|85
|Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|86
|Jason Christie (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|87
|Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|88
|Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|0:30:37
|89
|Jake Sutherland (Total Rush - Hyster)
|0:30:52
|90
|Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|91
|Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster)
|92
|Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|0:31:00
|93
|Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|0:33:58
|94
|Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|0:34:13
|95
|Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|96
|Courtney Black (Strahan Village)
|0:34:20
|97
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:34:21
|98
|Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council)
|0:34:22
|99
|Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster)
|0:34:24
|100
|Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)
|0:34:26
|101
|Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
|0:34:28
|102
|Akmal Amrun (Strahan Village)
|103
|Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council)
|0:35:26
|104
|Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|0:35:51
|105
|Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
|0:39:11
|106
|Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2)
|0:43:30
|107
|Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|108
|Ben Cutajar (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:45:43
|DNF
|Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|DNF
|Bradley Robinson (Plan B Racing Team)
|DNF
|(FITZGERALD, Michael Plan B Racing Team)
|DNF
|James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|DNF
|Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|DNF
|Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
|DNF
|Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
|DNF
|Yong Li (Strahan Village)
|DNF
|Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|2
|3
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|pts
|2
|Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Tea)
|3
|3
|Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Tea)
|3
|pts
|2
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|3
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Tea)
|5
|pts
|2
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|3
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Te)
|11
|pts
|2
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|5
|3
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|4
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|3
|5
|Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|7:02:47
|2
|Shortis.Com.Au Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Black Peloton
|0:01:01
|4
|Team Budget Forklifts
|5
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:01:07
|6
|Recab-Burnie Ghd
|0:01:28
|7
|Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|0:02:29
|8
|Jayco Skins
|0:04:06
|9
|Morgans Virgin Blue Rbs
|0:04:07
|10
|Ridestrong Bikenz
|0:04:28
|11
|West Coast Council
|0:04:36
|12
|Total Rush - Hyster
|0:04:53
|13
|Central Coast Council
|0:08:19
|14
|Cycling Team Sasi
|0:10:40
|15
|Search2Retain-Myteam2
|0:12:43
|16
|Pure Tasmania/Tis
|0:19:22
|17
|Plan B Racing Team
|0:24:52
|18
|Lawson Homes Cycling
|0:26:32
|19
|Strahan Village
|0:38:53
|20
|Malaysian National Team
|1:08:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3:23:12
|2
|Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:00:29
|3
|Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)
|0:01:07
|4
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:01:19
|5
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:01:50
|6
|Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:01:53
|7
|Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:01:54
|8
|Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|9
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|10
|Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)
|11
|Peter Mcdonald (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:01:55
|12
|Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
|13
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|14
|James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|15
|Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)
|16
|Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|17
|Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|18
|Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village)
|19
|Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)
|0:02:50
|20
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:03:07
|21
|Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:03:23
|22
|Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|0:03:26
|23
|Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
|0:03:43
|24
|John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:03:51
|25
|George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|26
|Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|27
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:03:54
|28
|Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:04:34
|29
|Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton)
|30
|Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|0:05:19
|31
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:05:31
|32
|Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:05:49
|33
|Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)
|0:06:07
|34
|Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:06:49
|35
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:07:40
|36
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:07:44
|37
|Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council)
|38
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|39
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:08:00
|40
|Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)
|0:09:40
|41
|Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|0:09:53
|42
|Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)
|0:10:36
|43
|Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
|0:10:49
|44
|Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|0:10:54
|45
|Ruan Benson (Strahan Village)
|0:12:17
|46
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:12:18
|47
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|48
|Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|0:12:22
|49
|Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:12:30
|50
|Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)
|0:12:33
|51
|Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:12:48
|52
|Rowan Dever (Total Rush - Hyster)
|0:12:50
|53
|Steve Furminger (Black Peloton)
|54
|Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:12:51
|55
|Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:13:58
|56
|Luke Cridland (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:14:02
|57
|Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:14:04
|58
|Jeffrey Mcdowell (Black Peloton)
|59
|Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:14:10
|60
|Jake Magee (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:14:32
|61
|Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)
|0:14:48
|62
|Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council)
|63
|Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)
|0:15:32
|64
|Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|65
|Aidan Mckenzie (Central Coast Council)
|0:16:00
|66
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:16:23
|67
|Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|0:16:52
|68
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
|69
|Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
|70
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|71
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|72
|Liam Dove (West Coast Council)
|0:19:00
|73
|Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:19:31
|74
|Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|0:20:56
|75
|Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton)
|0:21:11
|76
|Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:21:21
|77
|Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)
|0:22:41
|78
|Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:22:44
|79
|Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)
|0:24:51
|80
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:25:49
|81
|Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|0:25:51
|82
|David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|83
|Jeremy Stephens (Black Peloton)
|84
|Jason Christie (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|0:32:57
|85
|Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|0:34:33
|86
|Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|0:34:52
|87
|Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|0:36:07
|88
|Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|89
|Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|0:36:45
|90
|Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
|0:37:00
|91
|Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster)
|0:37:35
|92
|Akmal Amrun (Strahan Village)
|0:38:01
|93
|Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:39:17
|94
|Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|0:40:30
|95
|Jake Sutherland (Total Rush - Hyster)
|0:43:55
|96
|Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|97
|Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|0:44:06
|98
|Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|99
|Courtney Black (Strahan Village)
|0:44:13
|100
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:44:14
|101
|Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council)
|0:44:15
|102
|Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
|0:45:54
|103
|Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)
|0:47:27
|104
|Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster)
|105
|Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council)
|0:48:29
|106
|Ben Cutajar (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:55:36
|107
|Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:56:33
|108
|Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|14
|pts
|2
|Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)
|9
|3
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|8
|4
|Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
|8
|5
|Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|7
|6
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|4
|7
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|8
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|2
|9
|Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|2
|10
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|11
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|1
|12
|Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|1
|13
|Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|1
|14
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|1
|15
|Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|1
|16
|Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|1
|17
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3:25:02
|2
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:01:17
|3
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:06:10
|4
|Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|0:08:03
|5
|Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|0:09:04
|6
|Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|0:10:32
|7
|Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:10:40
|8
|Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)
|0:10:43
|9
|Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|0:13:42
|10
|Matthew Rice (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|0:15:02
|11
|Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|0:19:06
|12
|Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:20:54
|13
|Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|0:24:01
|14
|David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|15
|Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|0:33:02
|16
|Jack Matthews (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|0:34:17
|17
|Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|18
|Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:37:27
|19
|Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|0:38:40
|20
|Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|0:42:16
|21
|Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|22
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:42:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|10:13:49
|2
|shortis.com.au Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|3
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:41
|4
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:32
|5
|McDonagh Blake-Witness
|0:03:00
|6
|Virgin Blue RBS Morgans
|0:04:38
|7
|BikeNZ Ridestrong
|0:04:59
|8
|Jayco Skins
|0:10:26
|9
|Total Rush - Hyster
|0:10:42
|10
|Black Peloton
|0:13:10
|11
|Search2retain-myteam2
|0:15:22
|12
|Team SASI Cycling
|0:17:00
|13
|Pure Tasmania/TIS
|0:19:53
|14
|Recab-Burnie GHD
|0:19:57
|15
|West Coast Council
|0:25:44
|16
|Plan B Racing Team
|0:26:30
|17
|Central Coast Council
|0:38:57
|18
|Strahan Village
|0:47:52
|19
|Lawson Homes Cycling
|0:54:00
|20
|Malaysian National Team
|1:13:09
