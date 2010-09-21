Image 1 of 25 Hobart based team Genesys Wealth Advisers won the best team overall on the tour's GC competition. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 25 Troubles for the tour leader and his team prior to the final stage in Westbury when the team vehicle became bogged! (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 25 A group of riders got clear from the peloton and tried to steal the show in Westbury. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 25 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) and Joshua Prete (partially obscured) of Budget Forklifts kicked away from the leading group of riders and made the race their own. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 25 The peloton make their way beneath the banner in Westbury on the final day of the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 6 of 25 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) takes out the final stage ahead of Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) in Westbury. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 7 of 25 Alex Carver (Jayco/Skins) finished third ahead of Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) with the peloton well back in the distance. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 8 of 25 Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) crosses the line in Westbury as the 2010 Caterpillar Underground Mining Tour of Tasmania Champion. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 9 of 25 Stage ten podium (l-r): Joshua Prete (2nd,Budget Forklifts), Cameron Peterson (1st,Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans), and Alex Carver (3rd,Jayco/Skins). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 10 of 25 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) won the Tas Gas leading Tasmanian rider's jersey on the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 11 of 25 Local boy Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) took out the Country Club Criterium Championship competition on the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 12 of 25 Alexander Ray (Hyster-Total Rush) was awarded the Goodstone Group most aggressive rider's jersey for the final stage in Westbury. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 13 of 25 The pint-sized Kiwi Alexander Ray (Hyster-Total Rush) also won the green jersey competition for sprint points on the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 14 of 25 More Kiwi success: Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) from New Zealand was crowned the 2010 Caterpillar Underground Mining Tour of Tasmania Champion. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 15 of 25 Victorian Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) has won the overall classification in the 2010 Scody Cup National Road Series. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 16 of 25 The peloton corner out of the home straight in Westbury for the final stage of the 2010 Caterpillar Underground Mining Tour of Tasmania. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 17 of 25 School was out in Westbury to catch a glimpse of the tour as it sped by. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 18 of 25 Riders corner around an old Inn at Westbury during the final stage criterium. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 19 of 25 Riders pass one of Westbury's many churches in perfect conditions for the final stage. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 20 of 25 The tour roll by a car enthusiast's home in Westbury. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 21 of 25 A unique trophy was on offer for the tour winner of the 2010 Caterpillar Underground Mining Tour of Tasmania. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 22 of 25 Malaysian National Team Manager and former Pro-rider William Walker keeps a close watch on proceedings in Westbury. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 23 of 25 Breakaway duo: Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) leads Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) on their mission for a stage victory in Westbury. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 24 of 25 Oh, well this is different: Tour winner Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) accepts his trophy on the podium in Westbury. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 25 of 25 Final tour podium: George Bennett (2nd,BikeNZ Ridestrong), Gordon McCauley (1st,Hyster-Total Rush), and Rhys Pollock (3rd,Drapac Porsche). (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Veteran Gordon McCauley spearheaded a New Zealand whitewash of the Caterpillar Underground Mining Tour of Tasmania at Westbury today.

The 38-year-old Total Rush-Hyster rider, the oldest man in the original 127-man field, topped the general classification, with countryman George Bennett 1:52 behind and Rhys Pollock (Drapac) another 2:06 back in third.

Diminutive Aucklander Alexander Ray bolstered the kiwi haul further by claiming the sprint championship category and the most aggressive rider award.

McCauley, whose 25-year cycling career has netted him countless honours, including five New Zealand road titles, was simply too tough for his younger rivals in the brutal conditions of the 600km tour.

Riders were battered by rain, hail, snow and 100km winds over the first four days of the six-day event, but McCauley thrived as more than 30 competitors succumbed to the elements and failed to complete the course.

He rode a smart, patient race in the 56km Shaw Contracting final criterium at Westbury, finishing in 44th place behind Victorian open road champion Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans), with Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) second and Alex Carver (Jayco Skins) third.

The aggressive Peterson and Prete boldly broke away from the weary field with 15km remaining and were still 41 seconds clear at race's end.

McCauley will represent New Zealand in the time trial at the world road championships in Geelong later this month before moving on to New Delhi in October for his fourth Commonwealth Games.

He rated his Tasmanian tour victory as one of the most enjoyable of his career and declared he was a gold medal prospect in the New Delhi time trial, having taken bronze at the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games.

"I wouldn't be going to India if I didn't think I could win," he said. "Realistically, though, I'd be pleased to finish in the top 25 at the worlds. It's a different standard."

McCauley's victory elevated him into second place overall in the 2010 Scody Cup series, won in fine fashion by Ballarat's Patrick Shaw.

Shaw, 24, thoroughly deserved his victory in the four-event road series, winning the Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland (July 28-August 1), finishing runner-up in the GMHBA Tour of Geelong (August 11-15), seventh in the Elgas Tour of the Murray River (August 29- September 5) and seventh again in the Tassie tour.

"This is a dream victory," said an emotional Shaw, who also won the Tas Gas Launceston to New Norfolk Classic on September 14.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 1:18:42 2 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 Alex Carver (Jayco Skins) 0:00:41 4 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2) 7 Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:00:44 8 Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster) 0:00:47 9 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 10 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team) 11 Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 12 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 13 Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 14 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 15 Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2) 16 Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 17 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 18 Louis Crosby (Black Peloton) 19 Jason Rigg (West Coast Council) 20 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 21 Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 22 Richard Lang (Jayco Skins) 23 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 24 Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2) 25 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 26 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 27 Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD) 28 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team) 29 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 30 Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts) 31 Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins) 32 Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 33 Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 34 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 35 Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:54 36 Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 37 Peter Mcdonald (Drapac Professional Cycling) 38 Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 39 Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) 40 Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts) 41 Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 42 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:59 43 Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2) 44 Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 0:01:01 45 Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 0:01:38 46 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:01:58 47 Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster) 48 Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council) 0:03:56 49 Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD) 50 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling) 51 Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team) 52 Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team) 53 Steve Furminger (Black Peloton) 54 Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster) 55 Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 56 Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 57 Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling) 58 Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling) 59 Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling) 60 Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council) 61 Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2) 62 John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 63 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 64 David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling) 65 Aidan Mckenzie (Central Coast Council) 66 Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 67 Courtney Black (Strahan Village) 0:05:54 68 Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD) 69 Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD) 70 Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD) 71 Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD) 72 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 73 Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 74 James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 75 Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton) 76 Jeffrey Mcdowell (Black Peloton) 77 Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton) 78 Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD) 79 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling) 80 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 81 Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 82 Liam Dove (West Coast Council) 83 Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council) 84 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 0:07:52 85 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 86 Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council) 87 Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling) 88 Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council) 89 Ruan Benson (Strahan Village) 90 Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council) 91 Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 15:33:59 2 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 0:01:52 3 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:03:58 4 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:04:12 5 Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 0:04:19 6 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:05:04 7 Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:05:26 8 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:05:45 9 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:05:56 10 Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 0:06:05 11 Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins) 0:06:27 12 Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 0:08:21 13 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:19:05 14 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:23:49 15 Peter Mcdonald (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:24:27 16 Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:25:57 17 Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:27:11 18 Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2) 0:27:33 19 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team) 0:29:36 20 Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD) 0:30:11 21 Richard Lang (Jayco Skins) 0:30:59 22 Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster) 0:33:58 23 Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:35:45 24 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:35:53 25 Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2) 0:36:45 26 Jason Rigg (West Coast Council) 0:37:15 27 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:38:21 28 Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:40:21 29 Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) 0:40:50 30 Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council) 0:42:20 31 Alex Carver (Jayco Skins) 0:42:44 32 Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:45:45 33 James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 0:46:10 34 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:46:51 35 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:50:35 36 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team) 0:50:59 37 Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 0:51:55 38 Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 0:52:05 39 Louis Crosby (Black Peloton) 0:53:20 40 Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:54:03 41 Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2) 0:58:37 42 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling) 1:02:35 43 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 1:04:30 44 Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1:05:13 45 Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council) 1:05:22 46 Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 1:06:51 47 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 1:07:11 48 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 1:09:17 49 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 1:10:02 50 Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council) 1:10:25 51 Aidan Mckenzie (Central Coast Council) 1:11:46 52 Steve Furminger (Black Peloton) 1:12:07 53 Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team) 1:15:07 54 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1:15:54 55 Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD) 1:18:52 56 Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 1:20:46 57 Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling) 1:21:45 58 Liam Dove (West Coast Council) 1:25:01 59 John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1:25:37 60 Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton) 61 Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts) 1:26:48 62 Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD) 1:28:34 63 Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster) 1:28:46 64 Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 1:30:11 65 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 1:32:57 66 Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 1:33:49 67 Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling) 1:35:18 68 Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling) 1:37:52 69 Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD) 1:42:21 70 Jeffrey Mcdowell (Black Peloton) 1:43:32 71 Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD) 1:50:56 72 Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton) 1:52:13 73 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 1:53:15 74 Courtney Black (Strahan Village) 1:57:27 75 Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD) 1:58:21 76 Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster) 1:59:03 77 Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 2:01:21 78 David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling) 2:07:22 79 Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2) 2:08:23 80 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling) 2:10:02 81 Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team) 2:11:55 82 Ruan Benson (Strahan Village) 2:18:22 83 Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council) 2:19:18 84 Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2) 2:21:46 85 Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council) 2:24:33 86 Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD) 2:26:18 87 Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling) 2:28:13 88 Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 2:30:51 89 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 2:34:38 90 Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council) 2:38:32 91 Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2) 3:10:06

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster) 68 pts 2 Louis Crosby (Black Peloton) 32 3 Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster) 28 4 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 24 5 Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 22 6 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 19 7 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 18 8 Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) 15 9 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team) 12 10 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team) 12 11 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 12 12 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 12 13 Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2) 10 14 George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 10 15 Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 10 16 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 9 17 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 9 18 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 19 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS) 7 20 Alex Carver (Jayco Skins) 7 21 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 22 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 23 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 6 24 Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 6 25 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 6 26 Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 4 27 Jason Rigg (West Coast Council) 4 28 John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 29 Richard Lang (Jayco Skins) 4 30 Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 31 Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2) 3 32 Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 3 33 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 34 Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2) 2 35 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 36 Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD) 2 37 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 2 38 Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2) 2 39 Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong) 1 40 Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2) 1 41 Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 1 42 Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD) 1 43 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 1 44 Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 1 45 Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD) 1