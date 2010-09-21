McCauley claims Tassie title
Veteran Gordon McCauley spearheaded a New Zealand whitewash of the Caterpillar Underground Mining Tour of Tasmania at Westbury today.
The 38-year-old Total Rush-Hyster rider, the oldest man in the original 127-man field, topped the general classification, with countryman George Bennett 1:52 behind and Rhys Pollock (Drapac) another 2:06 back in third.
Diminutive Aucklander Alexander Ray bolstered the kiwi haul further by claiming the sprint championship category and the most aggressive rider award.
McCauley, whose 25-year cycling career has netted him countless honours, including five New Zealand road titles, was simply too tough for his younger rivals in the brutal conditions of the 600km tour.
Riders were battered by rain, hail, snow and 100km winds over the first four days of the six-day event, but McCauley thrived as more than 30 competitors succumbed to the elements and failed to complete the course.
He rode a smart, patient race in the 56km Shaw Contracting final criterium at Westbury, finishing in 44th place behind Victorian open road champion Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans), with Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) second and Alex Carver (Jayco Skins) third.
The aggressive Peterson and Prete boldly broke away from the weary field with 15km remaining and were still 41 seconds clear at race's end.
McCauley will represent New Zealand in the time trial at the world road championships in Geelong later this month before moving on to New Delhi in October for his fourth Commonwealth Games.
He rated his Tasmanian tour victory as one of the most enjoyable of his career and declared he was a gold medal prospect in the New Delhi time trial, having taken bronze at the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games.
"I wouldn't be going to India if I didn't think I could win," he said. "Realistically, though, I'd be pleased to finish in the top 25 at the worlds. It's a different standard."
McCauley's victory elevated him into second place overall in the 2010 Scody Cup series, won in fine fashion by Ballarat's Patrick Shaw.
Shaw, 24, thoroughly deserved his victory in the four-event road series, winning the Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland (July 28-August 1), finishing runner-up in the GMHBA Tour of Geelong (August 11-15), seventh in the Elgas Tour of the Murray River (August 29- September 5) and seventh again in the Tassie tour.
"This is a dream victory," said an emotional Shaw, who also won the Tas Gas Launceston to New Norfolk Classic on September 14.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|1:18:42
|2
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
|0:00:41
|4
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|6
|Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)
|7
|Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:00:44
|8
|Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
|0:00:47
|9
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|10
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
|11
|Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|12
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|13
|Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|14
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|15
|Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)
|16
|Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|17
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|18
|Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
|19
|Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)
|20
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|21
|Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|22
|Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)
|23
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|24
|Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)
|25
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|26
|George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|27
|Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|28
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
|29
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|30
|Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)
|31
|Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)
|32
|Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|33
|Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|34
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|35
|Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:54
|36
|Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|37
|Peter Mcdonald (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|38
|Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|39
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|40
|Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts)
|41
|Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|42
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:59
|43
|Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2)
|44
|Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)
|0:01:01
|45
|Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|0:01:38
|46
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:01:58
|47
|Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster)
|48
|Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council)
|0:03:56
|49
|Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|50
|Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|51
|Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
|52
|Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)
|53
|Steve Furminger (Black Peloton)
|54
|Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster)
|55
|Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|56
|Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|57
|Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|58
|Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
|59
|Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|60
|Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council)
|61
|Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)
|62
|John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|63
|Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|64
|David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|65
|Aidan Mckenzie (Central Coast Council)
|66
|Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|67
|Courtney Black (Strahan Village)
|0:05:54
|68
|Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|69
|Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|70
|Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|71
|Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|72
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|73
|Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|74
|James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|75
|Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton)
|76
|Jeffrey Mcdowell (Black Peloton)
|77
|Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton)
|78
|Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|79
|Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|80
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|81
|Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|82
|Liam Dove (West Coast Council)
|83
|Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)
|84
|Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:07:52
|85
|Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|86
|Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council)
|87
|Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|88
|Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)
|89
|Ruan Benson (Strahan Village)
|90
|Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council)
|91
|Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)
|15:33:59
|2
|George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|0:01:52
|3
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:03:58
|4
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:04:12
|5
|Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:04:19
|6
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:05:04
|7
|Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:05:26
|8
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:05:45
|9
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:05:56
|10
|Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:06:05
|11
|Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)
|0:06:27
|12
|Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|0:08:21
|13
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:19:05
|14
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:23:49
|15
|Peter Mcdonald (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:24:27
|16
|Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:25:57
|17
|Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:27:11
|18
|Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)
|0:27:33
|19
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:29:36
|20
|Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|0:30:11
|21
|Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)
|0:30:59
|22
|Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
|0:33:58
|23
|Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|0:35:45
|24
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:35:53
|25
|Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)
|0:36:45
|26
|Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)
|0:37:15
|27
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:38:21
|28
|Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:40:21
|29
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:40:50
|30
|Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council)
|0:42:20
|31
|Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
|0:42:44
|32
|Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:45:45
|33
|James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|0:46:10
|34
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:46:51
|35
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:50:35
|36
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:50:59
|37
|Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:51:55
|38
|Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|0:52:05
|39
|Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
|0:53:20
|40
|Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:54:03
|41
|Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)
|0:58:37
|42
|Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|1:02:35
|43
|Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|1:04:30
|44
|Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1:05:13
|45
|Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council)
|1:05:22
|46
|Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|1:06:51
|47
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|1:07:11
|48
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1:09:17
|49
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|1:10:02
|50
|Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)
|1:10:25
|51
|Aidan Mckenzie (Central Coast Council)
|1:11:46
|52
|Steve Furminger (Black Peloton)
|1:12:07
|53
|Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
|1:15:07
|54
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1:15:54
|55
|Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|1:18:52
|56
|Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|1:20:46
|57
|Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|1:21:45
|58
|Liam Dove (West Coast Council)
|1:25:01
|59
|John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1:25:37
|60
|Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton)
|61
|Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1:26:48
|62
|Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|1:28:34
|63
|Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster)
|1:28:46
|64
|Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|1:30:11
|65
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|1:32:57
|66
|Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|1:33:49
|67
|Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|1:35:18
|68
|Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
|1:37:52
|69
|Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|1:42:21
|70
|Jeffrey Mcdowell (Black Peloton)
|1:43:32
|71
|Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|1:50:56
|72
|Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton)
|1:52:13
|73
|Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|1:53:15
|74
|Courtney Black (Strahan Village)
|1:57:27
|75
|Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|1:58:21
|76
|Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster)
|1:59:03
|77
|Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|2:01:21
|78
|David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|2:07:22
|79
|Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)
|2:08:23
|80
|Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|2:10:02
|81
|Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)
|2:11:55
|82
|Ruan Benson (Strahan Village)
|2:18:22
|83
|Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)
|2:19:18
|84
|Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)
|2:21:46
|85
|Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council)
|2:24:33
|86
|Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|2:26:18
|87
|Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|2:28:13
|88
|Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|2:30:51
|89
|Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
|2:34:38
|90
|Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council)
|2:38:32
|91
|Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2)
|3:10:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
|68
|pts
|2
|Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
|32
|3
|Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)
|28
|4
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|24
|5
|Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|22
|6
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|19
|7
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|18
|8
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|15
|9
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
|12
|10
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
|12
|11
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|12
|12
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|12
|13
|Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)
|10
|14
|George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|10
|15
|Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|10
|16
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|9
|17
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|9
|18
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|8
|19
|Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|7
|20
|Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
|7
|21
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|7
|22
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|6
|23
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|6
|24
|Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|6
|25
|Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|6
|26
|Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|4
|27
|Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)
|4
|28
|John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|4
|29
|Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)
|4
|30
|Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|31
|Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)
|3
|32
|Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|3
|33
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|34
|Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)
|2
|35
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|36
|Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|2
|37
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|2
|38
|Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)
|2
|39
|Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|1
|40
|Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)
|1
|41
|Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|1
|42
|Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|1
|43
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|1
|44
|Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|1
|45
|Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|38
|pts
|2
|George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|36
|3
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|21
|4
|Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Te)
|17
|5
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|17
|6
|Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)
|11
|7
|Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Te)
|10
|8
|Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|8
|9
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|5
|10
|Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|5
|11
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|12
|Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|5
|13
|Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|4
|14
|Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)
|4
|15
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|4
|16
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|4
|17
|Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)
|3
|18
|Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Te)
|3
|19
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|20
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|3
|21
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
|2
|22
|Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|2
|23
|Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|1
|24
|Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|1
|25
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|1
|26
|Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|1
