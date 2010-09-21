Trending

Image 1 of 25

Hobart based team Genesys Wealth Advisers won the best team overall on the tour's GC competition.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 2 of 25

Troubles for the tour leader and his team prior to the final stage in Westbury when the team vehicle became bogged!

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 3 of 25

A group of riders got clear from the peloton and tried to steal the show in Westbury.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 4 of 25

Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) and Joshua Prete (partially obscured) of Budget Forklifts kicked away from the leading group of riders and made the race their own.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 5 of 25

The peloton make their way beneath the banner in Westbury on the final day of the tour.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 6 of 25

Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) takes out the final stage ahead of Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) in Westbury.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 7 of 25

Alex Carver (Jayco/Skins) finished third ahead of Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) with the peloton well back in the distance.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 8 of 25

Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) crosses the line in Westbury as the 2010 Caterpillar Underground Mining Tour of Tasmania Champion.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 9 of 25

Stage ten podium (l-r): Joshua Prete (2nd,Budget Forklifts), Cameron Peterson (1st,Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans), and Alex Carver (3rd,Jayco/Skins).

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 10 of 25

Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) won the Tas Gas leading Tasmanian rider's jersey on the tour.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 11 of 25

Local boy Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) took out the Country Club Criterium Championship competition on the tour.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 12 of 25

Alexander Ray (Hyster-Total Rush) was awarded the Goodstone Group most aggressive rider's jersey for the final stage in Westbury.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 13 of 25

The pint-sized Kiwi Alexander Ray (Hyster-Total Rush) also won the green jersey competition for sprint points on the tour.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 14 of 25

More Kiwi success: Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) from New Zealand was crowned the 2010 Caterpillar Underground Mining Tour of Tasmania Champion.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 15 of 25

Victorian Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) has won the overall classification in the 2010 Scody Cup National Road Series.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 16 of 25

The peloton corner out of the home straight in Westbury for the final stage of the 2010 Caterpillar Underground Mining Tour of Tasmania.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 17 of 25

School was out in Westbury to catch a glimpse of the tour as it sped by.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 18 of 25

Riders corner around an old Inn at Westbury during the final stage criterium.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 19 of 25

Riders pass one of Westbury's many churches in perfect conditions for the final stage.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 20 of 25

The tour roll by a car enthusiast's home in Westbury.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 21 of 25

A unique trophy was on offer for the tour winner of the 2010 Caterpillar Underground Mining Tour of Tasmania.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 22 of 25

Malaysian National Team Manager and former Pro-rider William Walker keeps a close watch on proceedings in Westbury.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 23 of 25

Breakaway duo: Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) leads Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) on their mission for a stage victory in Westbury.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 24 of 25

Oh, well this is different: Tour winner Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) accepts his trophy on the podium in Westbury.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 25 of 25

Final tour podium: George Bennett (2nd,BikeNZ Ridestrong), Gordon McCauley (1st,Hyster-Total Rush), and Rhys Pollock (3rd,Drapac Porsche).

(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Veteran Gordon McCauley spearheaded a New Zealand whitewash of the Caterpillar Underground Mining Tour of Tasmania at Westbury today.

The 38-year-old Total Rush-Hyster rider, the oldest man in the original 127-man field, topped the general classification, with countryman George Bennett 1:52 behind and Rhys Pollock (Drapac) another 2:06 back in third.

Diminutive Aucklander Alexander Ray bolstered the kiwi haul further by claiming the sprint championship category and the most aggressive rider award.

McCauley, whose 25-year cycling career has netted him countless honours, including five New Zealand road titles, was simply too tough for his younger rivals in the brutal conditions of the 600km tour.

Riders were battered by rain, hail, snow and 100km winds over the first four days of the six-day event, but McCauley thrived as more than 30 competitors succumbed to the elements and failed to complete the course.

He rode a smart, patient race in the 56km Shaw Contracting final criterium at Westbury, finishing in 44th place behind Victorian open road champion Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans), with Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) second and Alex Carver (Jayco Skins) third.

The aggressive Peterson and Prete boldly broke away from the weary field with 15km remaining and were still 41 seconds clear at race's end.

McCauley will represent New Zealand in the time trial at the world road championships in Geelong later this month before moving on to New Delhi in October for his fourth Commonwealth Games.

He rated his Tasmanian tour victory as one of the most enjoyable of his career and declared he was a gold medal prospect in the New Delhi time trial, having taken bronze at the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games.

"I wouldn't be going to India if I didn't think I could win," he said. "Realistically, though, I'd be pleased to finish in the top 25 at the worlds. It's a different standard."

McCauley's victory elevated him into second place overall in the 2010 Scody Cup series, won in fine fashion by Ballarat's Patrick Shaw.

Shaw, 24, thoroughly deserved his victory in the four-event road series, winning the Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland (July 28-August 1), finishing runner-up in the GMHBA Tour of Geelong (August 11-15), seventh in the Elgas Tour of the Murray River (August 29- September 5) and seventh again in the Tassie tour.

"This is a dream victory," said an emotional Shaw, who also won the Tas Gas Launceston to New Norfolk Classic on September 14.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1:18:42
2Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
3Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)0:00:41
4Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
5Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
6Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)
7Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:00:44
8Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)0:00:47
9Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
10Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
11Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
12Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
13Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
14Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
15Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)
16Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
17Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
18Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
19Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)
20Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
21Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
22Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)
23Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
24Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)
25Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
26George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
27Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)
28Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
29Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
30Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)
31Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)
32Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
33Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
34Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
35Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:54
36Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
37Peter Mcdonald (Drapac Professional Cycling)
38Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
39Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
40Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts)
41Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
42Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:59
43Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2)
44Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)0:01:01
45Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:01:38
46Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:01:58
47Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster)
48Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council)0:03:56
49Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
50Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)
51Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
52Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)
53Steve Furminger (Black Peloton)
54Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster)
55Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
56Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
57Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)
58Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
59Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
60Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council)
61Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)
62John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
63Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
64David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)
65Aidan Mckenzie (Central Coast Council)
66Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
67Courtney Black (Strahan Village)0:05:54
68Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)
69Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)
70Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)
71Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)
72Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
73Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
74James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
75Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton)
76Jeffrey Mcdowell (Black Peloton)
77Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton)
78Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)
79Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
80Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
81Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
82Liam Dove (West Coast Council)
83Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)
84Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:07:52
85Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
86Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council)
87Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
88Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)
89Ruan Benson (Strahan Village)
90Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council)
91Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)15:33:59
2George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:01:52
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:03:58
4Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:04:12
5Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:04:19
6Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:05:04
7Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:05:26
8Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)0:05:45
9Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:05:56
10Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:06:05
11Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)0:06:27
12Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:08:21
13Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:19:05
14Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:23:49
15Peter Mcdonald (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:24:27
16Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:25:57
17Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)0:27:11
18Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)0:27:33
19Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)0:29:36
20Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:30:11
21Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)0:30:59
22Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)0:33:58
23Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:35:45
24Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:35:53
25Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)0:36:45
26Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)0:37:15
27Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:38:21
28Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:40:21
29Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)0:40:50
30Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council)0:42:20
31Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)0:42:44
32Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:45:45
33James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:46:10
34Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:46:51
35Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:50:35
36Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)0:50:59
37Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:51:55
38Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:52:05
39Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)0:53:20
40Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:54:03
41Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)0:58:37
42Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)1:02:35
43Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)1:04:30
44Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1:05:13
45Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council)1:05:22
46Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)1:06:51
47Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)1:07:11
48Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)1:09:17
49Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)1:10:02
50Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)1:10:25
51Aidan Mckenzie (Central Coast Council)1:11:46
52Steve Furminger (Black Peloton)1:12:07
53Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)1:15:07
54Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)1:15:54
55Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:18:52
56Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong)1:20:46
57Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)1:21:45
58Liam Dove (West Coast Council)1:25:01
59John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1:25:37
60Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton)
61Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts)1:26:48
62Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:28:34
63Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster)1:28:46
64Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)1:30:11
65Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1:32:57
66Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)1:33:49
67Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)1:35:18
68Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)1:37:52
69Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:42:21
70Jeffrey Mcdowell (Black Peloton)1:43:32
71Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:50:56
72Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton)1:52:13
73Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)1:53:15
74Courtney Black (Strahan Village)1:57:27
75Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:58:21
76Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster)1:59:03
77Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)2:01:21
78David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)2:07:22
79Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)2:08:23
80Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)2:10:02
81Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)2:11:55
82Ruan Benson (Strahan Village)2:18:22
83Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)2:19:18
84Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)2:21:46
85Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council)2:24:33
86Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)2:26:18
87Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)2:28:13
88Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)2:30:51
89Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)2:34:38
90Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council)2:38:32
91Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2)3:10:06

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)68pts
2Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)32
3Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)28
4Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)24
5Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)22
6Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)19
7Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)18
8Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)15
9Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)12
10Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)12
11Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)12
12Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)12
13Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)10
14George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)10
15Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)10
16Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)9
17Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)9
18Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
19Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)7
20Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)7
21Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
22Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
23Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)6
24Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)6
25Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)6
26Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)4
27Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)4
28John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
29Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)4
30Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
31Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)3
32Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)3
33Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
34Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)2
35Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
36Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)2
37Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)2
38Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)2
39Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)1
40Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)1
41Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)1
42Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)1
43Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)1
44Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1
45Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)38pts
2George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)36
3Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)21
4Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Te)17
5Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)17
6Gordon Mccauley (Total Rush - Hyster)11
7Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Te)10
8Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)8
9Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)5
10Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)5
11Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
12Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)5
13Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
14Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)4
15Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)4
16Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cyclin)4
17Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)3
18Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Te)3
19Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
20Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)3
21Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)2
22Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)2
23Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)1
24Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)1
25Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)1
26Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)1

 

