Grashev stamps authority on penultimate stage time trial

Bissinger hangs on to lead as standings tighten

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Grashev (Bul)0:12:42
2Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:00:10
3Florian Bissinger (Ger) KTM-Murcia0:00:13
4Marek Canecky (Svk) Slovakia0:00:18
5Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:00:20
6Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:24
7Stefan Histrov (Bul)0:00:30
8Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware0:00:32
9Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:00:34
10Gabor Fejes (Hun) Hungary0:00:38
11Anatoliy Sosnitskiy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:40
12Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
13Magkoyras Neofytos Sakellaridis (Gre) SP Tableware0:00:41
14Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware0:00:48
15Aleksandar Aleksiev (Bul)0:00:50
16Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
17Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgaria
18Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)0:00:51
19Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Tusnad Cycling Team
20Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team0:00:52
21Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia0:00:54
22Johann Schwabik (Svk) Slovakia
23Peter Simon (Hun) Hungary0:01:00
24Sergii Shumilov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
25Gabor Kasa (Srb) Serbia0:01:06
26Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:01:07
27Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:01:08
28Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware0:01:10
29Spas Gyurov (Bul)
30Nikolay Boyadziev (Bul) Bulgaria0:01:13
31Vasileios Simantirakis (Gre) SP Tableware0:01:16
32Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) KTM-Murcia0:01:22
33Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Serbia0:01:23
34Zoltan Vigh (Hun)0:01:28
35Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:01:30
36Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:01:31
37Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
38Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:01:34
39Tamas Pinter (Hun)0:01:35
40Péter Palotai (Hun) Hungary
41Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:01:41
42Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia0:01:47
43Stefan Morcov (Rom)0:01:48
44David Puskas (Hun) Hungary0:01:50
45Plamen Dimov (Bul) Bulgaria0:01:53
46Bogdan Coman (Rom)0:01:54
47Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:01:56
48Valentin Stoenchev (Bul)0:01:57
49Csaba Pályi (Hun)0:01:58
50Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team0:01:59
51Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia0:02:00
52Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia0:02:01
53Panagiotis Chatzakis (Gre) SP Tableware0:02:10
54Istvan Molnar (Hun)
55Nicolae Tintea (Rom)0:02:14
56Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:02:15
57Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:02:20
58Zoltan Sipos (Rom)0:02:27
59Matúš Macák (Svk) Slovakia0:02:28
60Philipp Grömer (Aut) KTM-Murcia0:02:32
61Yordan Drumev (Bul)0:02:41
62Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)0:02:45
63Ivan Stevic (Srb) Serbia0:02:53
64Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:02:58
65Lukas Ranacher (Aut) KTM-Murcia0:02:59
66Michal Kolár (Svk) Slovakia0:03:01
67Ádám Werderits (Hun) Hungary0:03:14

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florian Bissinger (Ger) KTM-Murcia9:03:22
2Martin Grashev (Bul)0:00:24
3Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:38
4Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:00:40
5Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware0:00:46
6Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:00:52
7Marek Canecky (Svk) Slovakia0:01:02
8Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team0:01:53
9Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:02:17
10Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:02:42
11Anatoliy Sosnitskiy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:03:24
12Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:03:31
13Stefan Histrov (Bul)0:03:51
14Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia0:04:26
15Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:05:20
16Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Serbia0:05:21
17Gabor Kasa (Srb) Serbia0:08:41
18Vasileios Simantirakis (Gre) SP Tableware0:09:54
19Sergii Shumilov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:10:41
20Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:12:33
21Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:12:42
22Aleksandar Aleksiev (Bul)0:12:48
23Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Tusnad Cycling Team0:14:05
24Spas Gyurov (Bul)0:14:25
25Tamas Pinter (Hun)0:14:29
26Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware0:16:19
27Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia0:16:33
28Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgaria0:16:39
29Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:17:12
30Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:17:27
31Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware0:17:30
32Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:17:51
33Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) KTM-Murcia0:17:54
34Nikolay Boyadziev (Bul) Bulgaria0:17:55
35David Puskas (Hun) Hungary0:18:03
36Peter Simon (Hun) Hungary0:18:09
37Bogdan Coman (Rom)0:18:49
38Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team0:20:44
39Gabor Fejes (Hun) Hungary0:21:05
40Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)0:21:06
41Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia0:21:41
42Matúš Macák (Svk) Slovakia0:22:36
43Péter Palotai (Hun) Hungary0:23:26
44Stefan Morcov (Rom)0:23:27
45Istvan Molnar (Hun)0:23:38
46Magkoyras Neofytos Sakellaridis (Gre) SP Tableware0:24:43
47Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia0:25:46
48Panagiotis Chatzakis (Gre) SP Tableware0:25:51
49Ádám Werderits (Hun) Hungary0:26:48
50Philipp Grömer (Aut) KTM-Murcia0:26:52
51Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:26:55
52Yordan Drumev (Bul)0:27:06
53Johann Schwabik (Svk) Slovakia0:28:10
54Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:28:22
55Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)0:28:57
56Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary0:31:02
57Zoltan Vigh (Hun)0:31:08
58Lukas Ranacher (Aut) KTM-Murcia0:31:11
59Michal Kolár (Svk) Slovakia0:32:11
60Ivan Stevic (Srb) Serbia0:32:44
61Valentin Stoenchev (Bul)0:34:18
62Nicolae Tintea (Rom)0:35:29
63Zoltan Sipos (Rom)0:35:42
64Plamen Dimov (Bul) Bulgaria0:36:20
65Csaba Pályi (Hun)0:36:29
66Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:39:11
67Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:42:27

