Grashev stamps authority on penultimate stage time trial
Bissinger hangs on to lead as standings tighten
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Grashev (Bul)
|0:12:42
|2
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) KTM-Murcia
|0:00:13
|4
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Slovakia
|0:00:18
|5
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:00:20
|6
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|7
|Stefan Histrov (Bul)
|0:00:30
|8
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:00:32
|9
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|10
|Gabor Fejes (Hun) Hungary
|0:00:38
|11
|Anatoliy Sosnitskiy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|12
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|13
|Magkoyras Neofytos Sakellaridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:00:41
|14
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|0:00:48
|15
|Aleksandar Aleksiev (Bul)
|0:00:50
|16
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
|17
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgaria
|18
|Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
|0:00:51
|19
|Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Tusnad Cycling Team
|20
|Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|21
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:00:54
|22
|Johann Schwabik (Svk) Slovakia
|23
|Peter Simon (Hun) Hungary
|0:01:00
|24
|Sergii Shumilov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|25
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Serbia
|0:01:06
|26
|Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|27
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:01:08
|28
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|0:01:10
|29
|Spas Gyurov (Bul)
|30
|Nikolay Boyadziev (Bul) Bulgaria
|0:01:13
|31
|Vasileios Simantirakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:01:16
|32
|Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) KTM-Murcia
|0:01:22
|33
|Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:01:23
|34
|Zoltan Vigh (Hun)
|0:01:28
|35
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:01:30
|36
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:01:31
|37
|Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|38
|Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|39
|Tamas Pinter (Hun)
|0:01:35
|40
|Péter Palotai (Hun) Hungary
|41
|Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|42
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:01:47
|43
|Stefan Morcov (Rom)
|0:01:48
|44
|David Puskas (Hun) Hungary
|0:01:50
|45
|Plamen Dimov (Bul) Bulgaria
|0:01:53
|46
|Bogdan Coman (Rom)
|0:01:54
|47
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:01:56
|48
|Valentin Stoenchev (Bul)
|0:01:57
|49
|Csaba Pályi (Hun)
|0:01:58
|50
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|51
|Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia
|0:02:00
|52
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia
|0:02:01
|53
|Panagiotis Chatzakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:02:10
|54
|Istvan Molnar (Hun)
|55
|Nicolae Tintea (Rom)
|0:02:14
|56
|Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|57
|Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:02:20
|58
|Zoltan Sipos (Rom)
|0:02:27
|59
|Matúš Macák (Svk) Slovakia
|0:02:28
|60
|Philipp Grömer (Aut) KTM-Murcia
|0:02:32
|61
|Yordan Drumev (Bul)
|0:02:41
|62
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
|0:02:45
|63
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Serbia
|0:02:53
|64
|Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|65
|Lukas Ranacher (Aut) KTM-Murcia
|0:02:59
|66
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Slovakia
|0:03:01
|67
|Ádám Werderits (Hun) Hungary
|0:03:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) KTM-Murcia
|9:03:22
|2
|Martin Grashev (Bul)
|0:00:24
|3
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|4
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:00:40
|5
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:00:46
|6
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|7
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Slovakia
|0:01:02
|8
|Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|9
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|10
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:02:42
|11
|Anatoliy Sosnitskiy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:03:24
|12
|Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|13
|Stefan Histrov (Bul)
|0:03:51
|14
|Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia
|0:04:26
|15
|Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:05:20
|16
|Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:05:21
|17
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Serbia
|0:08:41
|18
|Vasileios Simantirakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:09:54
|19
|Sergii Shumilov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:10:41
|20
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:12:33
|21
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:12:42
|22
|Aleksandar Aleksiev (Bul)
|0:12:48
|23
|Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:14:05
|24
|Spas Gyurov (Bul)
|0:14:25
|25
|Tamas Pinter (Hun)
|0:14:29
|26
|Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|0:16:19
|27
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:16:33
|28
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgaria
|0:16:39
|29
|Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:17:12
|30
|Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:17:27
|31
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|0:17:30
|32
|Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:17:51
|33
|Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) KTM-Murcia
|0:17:54
|34
|Nikolay Boyadziev (Bul) Bulgaria
|0:17:55
|35
|David Puskas (Hun) Hungary
|0:18:03
|36
|Peter Simon (Hun) Hungary
|0:18:09
|37
|Bogdan Coman (Rom)
|0:18:49
|38
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:20:44
|39
|Gabor Fejes (Hun) Hungary
|0:21:05
|40
|Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
|0:21:06
|41
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia
|0:21:41
|42
|Matúš Macák (Svk) Slovakia
|0:22:36
|43
|Péter Palotai (Hun) Hungary
|0:23:26
|44
|Stefan Morcov (Rom)
|0:23:27
|45
|Istvan Molnar (Hun)
|0:23:38
|46
|Magkoyras Neofytos Sakellaridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:24:43
|47
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:25:46
|48
|Panagiotis Chatzakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:25:51
|49
|Ádám Werderits (Hun) Hungary
|0:26:48
|50
|Philipp Grömer (Aut) KTM-Murcia
|0:26:52
|51
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:26:55
|52
|Yordan Drumev (Bul)
|0:27:06
|53
|Johann Schwabik (Svk) Slovakia
|0:28:10
|54
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:28:22
|55
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
|0:28:57
|56
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
|0:31:02
|57
|Zoltan Vigh (Hun)
|0:31:08
|58
|Lukas Ranacher (Aut) KTM-Murcia
|0:31:11
|59
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Slovakia
|0:32:11
|60
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Serbia
|0:32:44
|61
|Valentin Stoenchev (Bul)
|0:34:18
|62
|Nicolae Tintea (Rom)
|0:35:29
|63
|Zoltan Sipos (Rom)
|0:35:42
|64
|Plamen Dimov (Bul) Bulgaria
|0:36:20
|65
|Csaba Pályi (Hun)
|0:36:29
|66
|Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:39:11
|67
|Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:42:27
