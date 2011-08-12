Bissinger solos to victory
German takes over leader's jersey
|1
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|4:31:51
|2
|Jozef Palcak (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|0:00:22
|3
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|4
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|5
|Martin Grashev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|6
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|7
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Serbia National Team
|0:00:31
|8
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|0:00:37
|9
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgarian National Team
|0:00:45
|10
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|11
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|12
|Stefan Hristov (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|0:00:51
|13
|Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|14
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|15
|David Puskas (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|0:01:19
|16
|Cristoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|0:01:26
|17
|Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|0:01:28
|18
|Anatoly Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:01:34
|19
|Vasileios Simanthrakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|20
|Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:01:38
|21
|Nikolay Boyadziev (Bul) Bulgarian National Team
|0:01:48
|22
|Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia National Team
|0:01:58
|23
|Bogdan Coman (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|24
|Peter Simon (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|0:02:15
|25
|Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|26
|Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|27
|Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:03:18
|28
|Sergii Shumilov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|29
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:04:07
|30
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:04:21
|31
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia National Team
|0:04:46
|32
|Aleksandar Aleksiev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|0:04:54
|33
|Matus Macak (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|0:05:14
|34
|Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:05:21
|35
|Gabor Fejes (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|0:05:33
|36
|Tamas Pinter (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:05:50
|37
|Barragan Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:06:10
|38
|Spas Gyurov (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|0:06:11
|39
|Istvan Molnar (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:06:34
|40
|Stefan Morcov (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team
|0:06:45
|41
|Peter Palotai (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|0:06:57
|42
|Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:08:27
|43
|Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|44
|Adam Werderits (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|0:08:40
|45
|Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:08:45
|46
|Panagiotis Chatzakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:08:47
|47
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|0:09:05
|48
|Mangkouras Sakellaridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:09:08
|49
|Philipp Gromer (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:09:26
|50
|Yordan Drumev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|0:09:31
|51
|Alexandru Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:11:18
|52
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:11:41
|53
|Johann Schwabik (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|0:12:22
|54
|Lukas Ranacher (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:13:21
|55
|Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:14:08
|56
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|0:14:16
|57
|Zoltan Vigh (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:14:46
|58
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|0:14:57
|59
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|0:15:18
|60
|Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:16:41
|61
|Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|0:17:27
|62
|Nicolae Tintea (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:18:21
|63
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|64
|Zoltan Sipos (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team
|65
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:19:22
|66
|Plamen Dimov (Bul) Bulgarian National Team
|0:19:33
|67
|Csaba Palyi (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:19:37
|DNF
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|DNF
|Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) Bulgarian National Team
|DNF
|Alexandru Stancu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|DNF
|Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|DNF
|George Wolters (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gergely Kiss (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|1
|Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|4
|3
|Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|2
|1
|Zoltan Vigh (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|4
|3
|Lukas Ranacher (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|2
|1
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|6
|pts
|2
|Spas Gyurov (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|4
|3
|Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|2
|1
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Gabor Fejes (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|16
|3
|Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|12
|4
|Stefan Hristov (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|9
|5
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgarian National Team
|6
|6
|Vasileios Simanthrakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|3
|7
|Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Barragan Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Tusnad Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|5
|4
|Cristoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|3
|5
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Serbia National Team
|1
|1
|Zoltan Vigh (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|16
|3
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|12
|4
|Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|9
|5
|Barragan Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Tusnad Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Bogdan Coman (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team
|3
|7
|Stefan Hristov (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|2
|8
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgarian National Team
|1
|1
|Anatoly Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|20
|pts
|2
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|16
|3
|Bogdan Coman (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team
|12
|4
|Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|9
|5
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|6
|6
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|3
|7
|Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|1
|1
|SPT Tableware
|13:38:03
|2
|Serbia National Team
|0:00:14
|3
|Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|4
|Kolss Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|5
|ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:03:38
|6
|Nessebar Bulgaria
|0:03:42
|7
|Hungarian National Team
|0:06:37
|8
|ARBO Gebruder Weiss
|0:08:34
|9
|Slovakia National Team
|0:15:28
|10
|Bulgarian National Team
|0:19:36
|11
|Mazicon EBP Cycling Team
|0:24:40
|12
|Aegon Cycling Team
|13
|Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:32:30
|1
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|8:50:27
|2
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:00:27
|3
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|4
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:00:33
|5
|Martin Grashev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|0:00:37
|6
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|7
|Jozef Palcak (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|0:00:57
|8
|Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|9
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|10
|Anatoly Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:02:15
|11
|Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|12
|Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia National Team
|0:02:39
|13
|Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:02:57
|14
|Stefan Hristov (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|0:03:34
|15
|Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:03:59
|16
|Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|0:04:11
|17
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Serbia National Team
|0:07:48
|18
|Vasileios Simanthrakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:08:51
|19
|Sergii Shumilov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:09:54
|20
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:11:24
|21
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:11:38
|22
|Aleksandar Aleksiev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|0:12:11
|23
|Tamas Pinter (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:13:07
|24
|Barragan Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:13:27
|25
|Spas Gyurov (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|0:13:28
|26
|Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:15:44
|27
|Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|28
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|29
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|0:15:52
|30
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgarian National Team
|31
|Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:16:09
|32
|David Puskas (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|0:16:26
|33
|Cristoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|0:16:33
|34
|Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:16:45
|35
|Nikolay Boyadziev (Bul) Bulgarian National Team
|0:16:55
|36
|Bogdan Coman (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team
|0:17:08
|37
|Peter Simon (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|0:17:22
|38
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:18:58
|39
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia National Team
|0:19:53
|40
|Matus Macak (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|0:20:21
|41
|Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:20:28
|42
|Gabor Fejes (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|0:20:40
|43
|Istvan Molnar (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:21:41
|44
|Stefan Morcov (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team
|0:21:52
|45
|Peter Palotai (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|0:22:04
|46
|Adam Werderits (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|0:23:47
|47
|Panagiotis Chatzakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:23:54
|48
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|0:24:12
|49
|Mangkouras Sakellaridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:24:15
|50
|Philipp Gromer (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:24:33
|51
|Yordan Drumev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|0:24:38
|52
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:25:38
|53
|Alexandru Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:26:25
|54
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:26:39
|55
|Johann Schwabik (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|0:27:29
|56
|Lukas Ranacher (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:28:25
|57
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|0:29:23
|58
|Zoltan Vigh (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:29:53
|59
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|0:30:04
|60
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|0:30:25
|61
|Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|0:32:34
|62
|Nicolae Tintea (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:33:28
|63
|Zoltan Sipos (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team
|64
|Plamen Dimov (Bul) Bulgarian National Team
|0:34:40
|65
|Csaba Palyi (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:34:44
|66
|Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:37:09
|67
|Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:39:42
|1
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|50
|pts
|2
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|38
|3
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|37
|4
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|37
|5
|Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|36
|6
|Martin Grashev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|24
|7
|Jozef Palcak (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|24
|8
|Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|19
|9
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|18
|10
|Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|11
|11
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Serbia National Team
|11
|12
|Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia National Team
|10
|13
|Stefan Hristov (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|10
|14
|Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|10
|15
|Anatoly Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|9
|16
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|8
|17
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|8
|18
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgarian National Team
|7
|19
|Zoltan Vigh (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|6
|20
|Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|5
|21
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|5
|22
|Sergii Shumilov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|4
|23
|Spas Gyurov (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|4
|24
|Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|4
|25
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|4
|26
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|4
|27
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|3
|28
|Lukas Ranacher (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|2
|29
|Aleksandar Aleksiev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
|1
|30
|David Puskas (Hun) Hungarian National Team
|1
|1
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|78
|pts
|2
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|30
|3
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|26
|4
|Barragan Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Tusnad Cycling Team
|25
|5
|Anatoly Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|20
|1
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|8:50:54
|2
|Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|3
|Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|4
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Serbia National Team
|0:07:21
|5
|Vasileios Simanthrakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:08:24
|1
|Tusnad Cycling Team
|26:35:26
|2
|Kolss Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|3
|Serbia National Team
|0:09:20
|4
|ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:10:11
|5
|Nessebar Bulgaria
|0:12:17
|6
|SPT Tableware
|0:20:59
|7
|ARBO Gebruder Weiss
|0:37:20
|8
|Slovakia National Team
|0:44:48
|9
|Hungarian National Team
|0:50:23
|10
|Aegon Cycling Team
|1:00:36
|11
|Bulgarian National Team
|1:03:22
|12
|Mazicon EBP Cycling Team
|1:08:23
|13
|Dinamo Bucuresti
|1:16:16
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy