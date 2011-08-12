Trending

Bissinger solos to victory

German takes over leader's jersey

Full Results
1Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer4:31:51
2Jozef Palcak (Svk) Slovakia National Team0:00:22
3Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:27
4Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
5Martin Grashev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria
6Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
7Gabor Kasa (Srb) Serbia National Team0:00:31
8Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware0:00:37
9Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgarian National Team0:00:45
10Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
11Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
12Stefan Hristov (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria0:00:51
13Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team0:01:04
14Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:01:11
15David Puskas (Hun) Hungarian National Team0:01:19
16Cristoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware0:01:26
17Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team0:01:28
18Anatoly Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:01:34
19Vasileios Simanthrakis (Gre) SP Tableware
20Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:01:38
21Nikolay Boyadziev (Bul) Bulgarian National Team0:01:48
22Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia National Team0:01:58
23Bogdan Coman (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team0:02:04
24Peter Simon (Hun) Hungarian National Team0:02:15
25Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:02:27
26Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:02:47
27Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:03:18
28Sergii Shumilov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
29Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:04:07
30Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:04:21
31Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia National Team0:04:46
32Aleksandar Aleksiev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria0:04:54
33Matus Macak (Svk) Slovakia National Team0:05:14
34Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:05:21
35Gabor Fejes (Hun) Hungarian National Team0:05:33
36Tamas Pinter (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:05:50
37Barragan Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Tusnad Cycling Team0:06:10
38Spas Gyurov (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria0:06:11
39Istvan Molnar (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:06:34
40Stefan Morcov (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team0:06:45
41Peter Palotai (Hun) Hungarian National Team0:06:57
42Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:08:27
43Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
44Adam Werderits (Hun) Hungarian National Team0:08:40
45Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:08:45
46Panagiotis Chatzakis (Gre) SP Tableware0:08:47
47Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia National Team0:09:05
48Mangkouras Sakellaridis (Gre) SP Tableware0:09:08
49Philipp Gromer (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:09:26
50Yordan Drumev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria0:09:31
51Alexandru Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:11:18
52Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team0:11:41
53Johann Schwabik (Svk) Slovakia National Team0:12:22
54Lukas Ranacher (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:13:21
55Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:14:08
56Michael Kolar (Svk) Slovakia National Team0:14:16
57Zoltan Vigh (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:14:46
58Ivan Stevic (Srb) Serbia National Team0:14:57
59Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungarian National Team0:15:18
60Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:16:41
61Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria0:17:27
62Nicolae Tintea (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:18:21
63Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
64Zoltan Sipos (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team
65Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:19:22
66Plamen Dimov (Bul) Bulgarian National Team0:19:33
67Csaba Palyi (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:19:37
DNFMaksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
DNFSvetoslav Nedev (Bul) Bulgarian National Team
DNFAlexandru Stancu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
DNFLars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
DNFGeorge Wolters (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team
DNFGergely Kiss (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Vlahita
1Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team6pts
2Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental4
3Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team2

Sprint 2 - Gheorghieni
1Zoltan Vigh (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team6pts
2Ivan Stevic (Srb) Serbia National Team4
3Lukas Ranacher (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer2

Sprint 3 - Miercurea Ciuc
1Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental6pts
2Spas Gyurov (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria4
3Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team2

Mountain 1 - Crucea B
1Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team20pts
2Gabor Fejes (Hun) Hungarian National Team16
3Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti12
4Stefan Hristov (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria9
5Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgarian National Team6
6Vasileios Simanthrakis (Gre) SP Tableware3
7Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team2
8Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Homorod C
1Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team10pts
2Barragan Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Tusnad Cycling Team7
3Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungarian National Team5
4Cristoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware3
5Gabor Kasa (Srb) Serbia National Team1

Mountain 3 - Liban B
1Zoltan Vigh (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team20pts
2Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team16
3Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungarian National Team12
4Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team9
5Barragan Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Tusnad Cycling Team6
6Bogdan Coman (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team3
7Stefan Hristov (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria2
8Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgarian National Team1

Mountain 4 - Crucea B
1Anatoly Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental20pts
2Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team16
3Bogdan Coman (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team12
4Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team9
5Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental6
6Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer3
7Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team2
8Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer1

Teams
1SPT Tableware13:38:03
2Serbia National Team0:00:14
3Tusnad Cycling Team0:00:30
4Kolss Cycling Team0:03:11
5ISD - Lampre Continental0:03:38
6Nessebar Bulgaria0:03:42
7Hungarian National Team0:06:37
8ARBO Gebruder Weiss0:08:34
9Slovakia National Team0:15:28
10Bulgarian National Team0:19:36
11Mazicon EBP Cycling Team0:24:40
12Aegon Cycling Team
13Dinamo Bucuresti0:32:30

General classification after stage 2
1Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer8:50:27
2Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware0:00:27
3Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
4Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:00:33
5Martin Grashev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria0:00:37
6Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:00:55
7Jozef Palcak (Svk) Slovakia National Team0:00:57
8Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team0:01:14
9Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:01:56
10Anatoly Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:02:15
11Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:02:37
12Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia National Team0:02:39
13Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:02:57
14Stefan Hristov (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria0:03:34
15Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:03:59
16Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team0:04:11
17Gabor Kasa (Srb) Serbia National Team0:07:48
18Vasileios Simanthrakis (Gre) SP Tableware0:08:51
19Sergii Shumilov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:09:54
20Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:11:24
21Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:11:38
22Aleksandar Aleksiev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria0:12:11
23Tamas Pinter (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:13:07
24Barragan Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Tusnad Cycling Team0:13:27
25Spas Gyurov (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria0:13:28
26Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:15:44
27Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
28Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware
29Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team0:15:52
30Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgarian National Team
31Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:16:09
32David Puskas (Hun) Hungarian National Team0:16:26
33Cristoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware0:16:33
34Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:16:45
35Nikolay Boyadziev (Bul) Bulgarian National Team0:16:55
36Bogdan Coman (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team0:17:08
37Peter Simon (Hun) Hungarian National Team0:17:22
38Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team0:18:58
39Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia National Team0:19:53
40Matus Macak (Svk) Slovakia National Team0:20:21
41Csicsaky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:20:28
42Gabor Fejes (Hun) Hungarian National Team0:20:40
43Istvan Molnar (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:21:41
44Stefan Morcov (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team0:21:52
45Peter Palotai (Hun) Hungarian National Team0:22:04
46Adam Werderits (Hun) Hungarian National Team0:23:47
47Panagiotis Chatzakis (Gre) SP Tableware0:23:54
48Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia National Team0:24:12
49Mangkouras Sakellaridis (Gre) SP Tableware0:24:15
50Philipp Gromer (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:24:33
51Yordan Drumev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria0:24:38
52Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:25:38
53Alexandru Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:26:25
54Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:26:39
55Johann Schwabik (Svk) Slovakia National Team0:27:29
56Lukas Ranacher (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:28:25
57Michael Kolar (Svk) Slovakia National Team0:29:23
58Zoltan Vigh (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:29:53
59Ivan Stevic (Srb) Serbia National Team0:30:04
60Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungarian National Team0:30:25
61Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria0:32:34
62Nicolae Tintea (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:33:28
63Zoltan Sipos (Rom) Mazicon EBP Cycling Team
64Plamen Dimov (Bul) Bulgarian National Team0:34:40
65Csaba Palyi (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:34:44
66Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:37:09
67Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:39:42

Points classification
1Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental50pts
2Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware38
3Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer37
4Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team37
5Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team36
6Martin Grashev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria24
7Jozef Palcak (Svk) Slovakia National Team24
8Georgi Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team19
9Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team18
10Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team11
11Gabor Kasa (Srb) Serbia National Team11
12Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia National Team10
13Stefan Hristov (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria10
14Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team10
15Anatoly Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental9
16Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team8
17Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware8
18Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgarian National Team7
19Zoltan Vigh (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team6
20Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team5
21Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team5
22Sergii Shumilov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team4
23Spas Gyurov (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria4
24Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team4
25Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental4
26Ivan Stevic (Srb) Serbia National Team4
27Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental3
28Lukas Ranacher (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer2
29Aleksandar Aleksiev (Bul) Nessebar Bulgaria1
30David Puskas (Hun) Hungarian National Team1

Mountains classification
1Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team78pts
2Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team30
3Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental26
4Barragan Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Tusnad Cycling Team25
5Anatoly Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental20

Young rider classification
1Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team8:50:54
2Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:02:30
3Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:03:32
4Gabor Kasa (Srb) Serbia National Team0:07:21
5Vasileios Simanthrakis (Gre) SP Tableware0:08:24

Teams classification
1Tusnad Cycling Team26:35:26
2Kolss Cycling Team0:02:06
3Serbia National Team0:09:20
4ISD - Lampre Continental0:10:11
5Nessebar Bulgaria0:12:17
6SPT Tableware0:20:59
7ARBO Gebruder Weiss0:37:20
8Slovakia National Team0:44:48
9Hungarian National Team0:50:23
10Aegon Cycling Team1:00:36
11Bulgarian National Team1:03:22
12Mazicon EBP Cycling Team1:08:23
13Dinamo Bucuresti1:16:16

Latest on Cyclingnews