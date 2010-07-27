Trending

Popkov prevails in Szeklerland opener

Ukrainian earns first leader's jersey

Full Results
1Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team4:03:16
2Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
3Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware
4Bruno Rizzi (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team0:00:06
5Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) SP Tableware
6Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware0:00:11
7Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware0:00:34
8Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:00:41
9Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:00:45
10Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:00:56
11Heinrich Berger (Ger)
12Sergiu Cioban (Mda)
13Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
14Borislav Ivanov (Bul)
15Emmanouil Daskalakis (Gre) SP Tableware
16Sven Krauss (Ger)0:01:02
17Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:01:04
18Goran Smelcerovic (Srb)
19Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:01:12
20Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:01:21
21Alexandr Braico (Mda)0:01:30
22Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)
23Marian Frunzeanu (Rom)
24Daniel Petrov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
25Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Tusnad Cycling Team0:01:39
26Istvan Molnar (Hun)0:02:02
27Martin Gaber (Ger)
28Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
29Dragan Spasic (Srb)
30Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
31Damyan Filipov (Bul)
32Viktor Verebélyi (Hun)0:02:10
33Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
34Veaceslav Verciuc (Mda)0:02:14
35Jiri Jezek (Cze) Tusnad Cycling Team
36Bjorn Trautmann (Ger)
37Valentin Stoenchev (Bul)
38Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
39Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)0:02:28
40Marcel Weber (Ger)0:02:36
41Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:02:47
42Pavel Chumanov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:03:26
43Aleksandar Dukic (Srb)0:04:16
44Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:05:02
45Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
46Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:05:41
47Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
48Mihail Rusu (Rom)0:07:23
49Vladyslav Gryn (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:07:46
50Lucian Logigan (Rom)
51Marton Szabo Biczok (Hun)0:08:41
52Timm Hortig (Ger)0:08:53
53Rino Zampilli (Ita) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:09:25
54Svetoslav Nedev (Bul)
55Daniel Crista (Rom)
56Albert-Filon Serban (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:10:25
57Plamen Dimov (Bul)0:12:18
58Dejan Maric (Srb)0:12:23
59Andrea Pinos (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team0:12:27
60Atanas Gocev (Bul)0:13:31
61Tim Rapczynski (Ger)0:14:28
62Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:15:17
63Vasileios Simantirakis (Gre) SP Tableware
64Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:17:58
65Marius-Cristian Petrache (Rom)0:21:53
66György Borbély (Hun)0:35:11
67Péter Huszár (Hun)
68Ivan Jezdimirovic (Srb)
69Csaba Pályi (Hun)0:36:43
DNFNedko Dyankov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
DNFIvan Satulov (Mda)
DNFVictor Mironov (Mda)
DNFMihai Varabiev (Rom)
DNFPredrag Prokic (Srb)
DNFManuel Enderle (Ger)
DNFNicolai Peglow (Ger)
DNFIlhan Mehmedov (Bul)
DNFKiril Kereziev (Bul)

General classification after stage 1
1Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team4:03:06
2Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:00:04
3Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware0:00:06
4Bruno Rizzi (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team0:00:16
5Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) SP Tableware
6Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware0:00:21
7Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware0:00:44
8Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:00:45
9Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:00:55
10Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:01:05
11Heinrich Berger (Ger)0:01:06
12Sergiu Cioban (Mda)
13Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
14Borislav Ivanov (Bul)
15Emmanouil Daskalakis (Gre) SP Tableware
16Sven Krauss (Ger)0:01:12
17Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:01:14
18Goran Smelcerovic (Srb)
19Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:01:22
20Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:01:31
21Alexandr Braico (Mda)0:01:40
22Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)
23Marian Frunzeanu (Rom)
24Daniel Petrov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
25Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Tusnad Cycling Team0:01:49
26Istvan Molnar (Hun)0:02:12
27Martin Gaber (Ger)
28Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
29Dragan Spasic (Srb)
30Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
31Damyan Filipov (Bul)
32Viktor Verebélyi (Hun)0:02:20
33Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
34Veaceslav Verciuc (Mda)0:02:24
35Jiri Jezek (Cze) Tusnad Cycling Team
36Bjorn Trautmann (Ger)
37Valentin Stoenchev (Bul)
38Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
39Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)0:02:38
40Marcel Weber (Ger)0:02:46
41Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:02:57
42Pavel Chumanov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:03:36
43Aleksandar Dukic (Srb)0:04:26
44Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:05:10
45Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:05:12
46Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:05:46
47Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:05:51
48Mihail Rusu (Rom)0:07:33
49Vladyslav Gryn (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:07:56
50Lucian Logigan (Rom)
51Marton Szabo Biczok (Hun)0:08:51
52Timm Hortig (Ger)0:09:03
53Rino Zampilli (Ita) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:09:35
54Svetoslav Nedev (Bul)
55Daniel Crista (Rom)
56Albert-Filon Serban (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:10:35
57Plamen Dimov (Bul)0:12:28
58Dejan Maric (Srb)0:12:33
59Andrea Pinos (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team0:12:37
60Atanas Gocev (Bul)0:13:41
61Tim Rapczynski (Ger)0:14:38
62Vasileios Simantirakis (Gre) SP Tableware0:15:23
63Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:15:27
64Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:18:08
65Marius-Cristian Petrache (Rom)0:22:03
66György Borbély (Hun)0:35:21
67Péter Huszár (Hun)
68Ivan Jezdimirovic (Srb)
69Csaba Pályi (Hun)0:36:53

Points classification
1Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team

Mountains classification
1Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team

