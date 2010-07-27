Popkov prevails in Szeklerland opener
Ukrainian earns first leader's jersey
|1
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|4:03:16
|2
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|3
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware
|4
|Bruno Rizzi (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) SP Tableware
|6
|Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
|0:00:11
|7
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|0:00:34
|8
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:00:41
|9
|Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:00:45
|10
|Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:00:56
|11
|Heinrich Berger (Ger)
|12
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda)
|13
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|14
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul)
|15
|Emmanouil Daskalakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|16
|Sven Krauss (Ger)
|0:01:02
|17
|Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:01:04
|18
|Goran Smelcerovic (Srb)
|19
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:01:12
|20
|Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|21
|Alexandr Braico (Mda)
|0:01:30
|22
|Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)
|23
|Marian Frunzeanu (Rom)
|24
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|25
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|26
|Istvan Molnar (Hun)
|0:02:02
|27
|Martin Gaber (Ger)
|28
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|29
|Dragan Spasic (Srb)
|30
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
|31
|Damyan Filipov (Bul)
|32
|Viktor Verebélyi (Hun)
|0:02:10
|33
|Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|34
|Veaceslav Verciuc (Mda)
|0:02:14
|35
|Jiri Jezek (Cze) Tusnad Cycling Team
|36
|Bjorn Trautmann (Ger)
|37
|Valentin Stoenchev (Bul)
|38
|Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|39
|Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
|0:02:28
|40
|Marcel Weber (Ger)
|0:02:36
|41
|Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|42
|Pavel Chumanov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:03:26
|43
|Aleksandar Dukic (Srb)
|0:04:16
|44
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:05:02
|45
|Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|46
|Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:05:41
|47
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|48
|Mihail Rusu (Rom)
|0:07:23
|49
|Vladyslav Gryn (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:07:46
|50
|Lucian Logigan (Rom)
|51
|Marton Szabo Biczok (Hun)
|0:08:41
|52
|Timm Hortig (Ger)
|0:08:53
|53
|Rino Zampilli (Ita) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:09:25
|54
|Svetoslav Nedev (Bul)
|55
|Daniel Crista (Rom)
|56
|Albert-Filon Serban (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:10:25
|57
|Plamen Dimov (Bul)
|0:12:18
|58
|Dejan Maric (Srb)
|0:12:23
|59
|Andrea Pinos (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:12:27
|60
|Atanas Gocev (Bul)
|0:13:31
|61
|Tim Rapczynski (Ger)
|0:14:28
|62
|Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:15:17
|63
|Vasileios Simantirakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|64
|Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:17:58
|65
|Marius-Cristian Petrache (Rom)
|0:21:53
|66
|György Borbély (Hun)
|0:35:11
|67
|Péter Huszár (Hun)
|68
|Ivan Jezdimirovic (Srb)
|69
|Csaba Pályi (Hun)
|0:36:43
|DNF
|Nedko Dyankov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|DNF
|Ivan Satulov (Mda)
|DNF
|Victor Mironov (Mda)
|DNF
|Mihai Varabiev (Rom)
|DNF
|Predrag Prokic (Srb)
|DNF
|Manuel Enderle (Ger)
|DNF
|Nicolai Peglow (Ger)
|DNF
|Ilhan Mehmedov (Bul)
|DNF
|Kiril Kereziev (Bul)
|1
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
