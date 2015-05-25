Tour of Somerville: Hanson upsets Van Gilder to win Women's Kugler Open
Hayduk rounds out podium
Elite Women: Somerville, NJ -
Image 1 of 16
Image 2 of 16
Image 3 of 16
Image 4 of 16
Image 5 of 16
Image 6 of 16
Image 7 of 16
Image 8 of 16
Image 9 of 16
Image 10 of 16
Image 11 of 16
Image 12 of 16
Image 13 of 16
Image 14 of 16
Image 15 of 16
Image 16 of 16
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
|1:00:14
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|3
|Colleen Hayduk (Argon18Racing p/b November &Fas)
|4
|Lauren Dagostino (Healthy and Happy Racing)
|5
|Lenore Pipes (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|6
|Kristin Lotito (Houlihan Lokey)
|7
|Rebecca Chan (ABRT (Annapolis Bicycle Racing)
|8
|Monica Volk (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebe)
|9
|Laura Summers (Greater Hartford Cycling Club)
|10
|Colleen Gulick (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebe)
|11
|Mary Costelloe (Alliance Environmental)
|12
|Meredith Uhl (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|13
|Emily Spence (Healthy and Happy Racing)
|14
|Vanessa Drigo (Argon18Racing p/b November &Fas)
|15
|Kristie Nichols James (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Fel)
|16
|Meredith Ehn (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|17
|Emily Underwood (Zimmer Capital Orthopedics p/b)
|18
|Camie Kornely (Breakaway/NSX/Carve Systems)
|19
|Jessica Chong
|20
|Patricia Buerkle (The Weather Channel Giant Cycli)
|21
|Elspeth Huyett (South Mountain Cycle & Cafe)
|22
|Masha Schneider
|23
|Sue McQuiston (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team)
|24
|Arley Kemmerer (Mid-Atlantic Colavita Women's T)
|25
|Hannah Todd (Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic)
|0:00:04
|26
|CarolLynn Mills (Bicycle Roots p/b Hatchmap)
|27
|Marianna Williams (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Fel)
|0:00:14
|28
|Dana Stryk (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long)
|29
|Renee Engelhardt (Radical Media)
|30
|Jacqueline Paull (Team ProPower Coaching)
|31
|Fiona Meade (Fearless Femme p/bHaute Wheels)
|0:00:18
|32
|Tiffany Pezzulo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:00:22
|33
|Tess Senty (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Fel)
|0:00:23
|34
|Sara Ferrara (Penn State)
|0:00:27
|35
|Lenore Imhof (Team Montclair Bikery)
|0:00:46
|36
|Kacey Lloyd (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)
|0:00:55
