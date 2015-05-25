Trending

Tour of Somerville: Hanson upsets Van Gilder to win Women's Kugler Open

Hayduk rounds out podium

Image 1 of 16

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 2 of 16

Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing) Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing) and Colleen Hayduk (Argon18Racing p/b November & Fast Freddie)

Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing) Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing) and Colleen Hayduk (Argon18Racing p/b November & Fast Freddie)
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 3 of 16

The pros size each other up for the last lap and decide which wheel to sit on.

The pros size each other up for the last lap and decide which wheel to sit on.
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 4 of 16

With four to go, Lauren Dagostino (Healthy and Happy Racing) took a flyer and built up a twenty second lead.

With four to go, Lauren Dagostino (Healthy and Happy Racing) took a flyer and built up a twenty second lead.
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 5 of 16

Lenore Pipes (Van Dessel Factory Team) guides the fields through turn two.

Lenore Pipes (Van Dessel Factory Team) guides the fields through turn two.
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 6 of 16

Renee Engelhardt (Radical Media) battles the pros.

Renee Engelhardt (Radical Media) battles the pros.
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 7 of 16

Fiona Meade, Irish National Crit Champion.

Fiona Meade, Irish National Crit Champion.
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 8 of 16

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 9 of 16

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 10 of 16

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 11 of 16

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 12 of 16

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 13 of 16

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 14 of 16

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 15 of 16

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 16 of 16

Womens podium: Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing), Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing) and Colleen Hayduk (Argon18Racing p/b November & Fast Freddie)

Womens podium: Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing), Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing) and Colleen Hayduk (Argon18Racing p/b November & Fast Freddie)
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)1:00:14
2Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
3Colleen Hayduk (Argon18Racing p/b November &Fas)
4Lauren Dagostino (Healthy and Happy Racing)
5Lenore Pipes (Van Dessel Factory Team)
6Kristin Lotito (Houlihan Lokey)
7Rebecca Chan (ABRT (Annapolis Bicycle Racing)
8Monica Volk (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebe)
9Laura Summers (Greater Hartford Cycling Club)
10Colleen Gulick (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebe)
11Mary Costelloe (Alliance Environmental)
12Meredith Uhl (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
13Emily Spence (Healthy and Happy Racing)
14Vanessa Drigo (Argon18Racing p/b November &Fas)
15Kristie Nichols James (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Fel)
16Meredith Ehn (CAWES p/b Specialized)
17Emily Underwood (Zimmer Capital Orthopedics p/b)
18Camie Kornely (Breakaway/NSX/Carve Systems)
19Jessica Chong
20Patricia Buerkle (The Weather Channel Giant Cycli)
21Elspeth Huyett (South Mountain Cycle & Cafe)
22Masha Schneider
23Sue McQuiston (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team)
24Arley Kemmerer (Mid-Atlantic Colavita Women's T)
25Hannah Todd (Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic)0:00:04
26CarolLynn Mills (Bicycle Roots p/b Hatchmap)
27Marianna Williams (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Fel)0:00:14
28Dana Stryk (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long)
29Renee Engelhardt (Radical Media)
30Jacqueline Paull (Team ProPower Coaching)
31Fiona Meade (Fearless Femme p/bHaute Wheels)0:00:18
32Tiffany Pezzulo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:00:22
33Tess Senty (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Fel)0:00:23
34Sara Ferrara (Penn State)0:00:27
35Lenore Imhof (Team Montclair Bikery)0:00:46
36Kacey Lloyd (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels)0:00:55

Latest on Cyclingnews