Tour of Somerville: Dahlheim tops Myerson to win men's title in New Jersey
Quiterio on podium
Elite Men: Somerville, NJ -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|1:49:28
|2
|Adam Myerson (Astellas)
|3
|Stalin Quiterio Cuello (Dave Jordan Racing)
|4
|Darren Matthews (Team Coco's)
|5
|Luis Amaury Perez (Mengoni)
|6
|Wesley Kline (Airgas SAFEWAY Cycling)
|7
|Patrick Jones (Affinity Cycles)
|8
|Juan Carlos Polanco (GS Mengoni U.S.A.)
|9
|Emmanuel Gagne (Airgas - Safeway)
|10
|Guillaume Nelessen (EC Devo)
|11
|Noah Granigan (Hagens Berman U-23)
|12
|Donald Brew (Team Beyer Auto)
|13
|Thomas Barnett (EC Devo)
|14
|Geron Williams (ChampionSystems/Stan'sNoTubes)
|15
|Thomas Detwiler (PA Masters p/b Piscitello Law)
|16
|Scott Savory (Century Road Club Assoc)
|17
|Jermaine Burrowes (We Stand United (W.S.))
|18
|Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|19
|Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo)
|20
|William Elliston (EC Devo)
|21
|Norlandy Taveras (CRCA/Foundation)
|22
|Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|23
|Alanzo Greaves (G.S. Mengoni)
|24
|Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
|25
|Ismael Collado (Montecci Bikes)
|26
|Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)
|27
|Rudyard Peterson (NorthStar Development Cycling)
|28
|Elvys Reyes Acevedo (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|29
|Juan Pineda (Brands Cycles/Roslyn Porsche)
|30
|Augusto Sanchez (GS Mengoni USA)
|31
|Colin Sandberg (GPOA)
|32
|John Balmer (Century Road Club Of America)
|33
|Christopher Meacham (2 - Pro) (UCI CT: Airgas-Safeway Cycling)
|34
|Wilson Vasquez (Century Road Club Assoc)
|35
|Ryan Joyce (Finish Strong)
|36
|jason valenti (B1 -Evo Cycling)
|37
|Chris Strumolo (Blue Ribbon-Pennell Venture Par)
|38
|Rafal Urzedowski (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|39
|Logan Cornel (Veloselect Racing Team)
|40
|Colton Valentine (QCW Cycling)
|41
|Anthony Taylor (Dave Jordan Racing)
|42
|Michael Pincus (Super Squadra)
|43
|Alessandro Matteucci (Healthy and Happy Racing)
|44
|Dan Greene (East End Cycling Club)
|45
|Cristian Torres (CRCA/Foundation)
|46
|Erlin Garcia
|47
|Michael Chauner (Equipe Vitesse)
|48
|Ian Whaley (EC Devo)
|49
|Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni U.S.A.)
|50
|Ryan Rapolas (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Fel)
|51
|Diego Garavito
|52
|Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|53
|Jeremy Shirock (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Fel)
|0:00:07
|54
|Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|55
|Gregory Leach (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
|56
|John Harris (CT Cycling Advancement Program)
|57
|Gilbert Gomez Valverde (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|58
|Jayson Jacobs (The Weather Channel Giant Cycli)
|59
|David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenpl)
|60
|Steven Ward (High Gear/Trek/WW)
|61
|Anthony Rodriguez (CRCA/Foundation)
|62
|David Warner (Green Line Velo)
|63
|Mark Light (Team Cycle Solutions)
|64
|Adam Alexander (CRCA/ Foundation)
|65
|Steven Wentworth (Amoroso's Racing Team)
|0:00:13
|66
|Antony Barsi (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|67
|Franklin Burgos (Central New York Cyclist)
|68
|Ross Baldwin (Lupus Racing Team)
|69
|Alan Royek (EC Devo)
|70
|Nicholas Rogers (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Fel)
|71
|Matt Inconiglios (Stage 1 / fusionTHINK-VOSS)
|72
|John Durso (High Gear/Trek/WW)
|73
|Michael Black (QCW Cycling p.b. Breakawaybikes)
|74
|Horace Burrowes (We Stand United (W.S.))
|75
|Evan Lang (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|76
|Elvi Rodriguez Garcia (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|77
|Unknown
|78
|Jean Carlos Fernandez (Arco Iris)
|79
|Michael Rosenhaus (Central Jersey Cycling Team)
|0:00:24
|80
|David Hoyle (CT Cycling Advancement Program)
|0:00:27
|81
|Nima Ebrahimnejad (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|82
|Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:31
|83
|Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenpl)
|84
|Quinten Winkel (Foundation Cycling New York)
|0:00:43
|85
|Jason Meidhof (Team Beyer Auto)
|0:00:47
|86
|Mark Hyatt (DC Velo Limited)
|0:00:51
|87
|John Minturn (The Weather Channel Giant Cycli)
|0:01:00
|88
|Anthony Lowe (We Stand United)
|0:01:06
|89
|Paul Burrowes (We Stand United)
