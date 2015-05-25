Trending

Tour of Somerville: Dahlheim tops Myerson to win men's title in New Jersey

Quiterio on podium

The Menâ€™s field takes off for their two hour odyssey of their Tour of Somerville.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Photo Finish! Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) takes the win away from Adam Myerson (Astellas Cycling) right at the line.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
The last lap- itâ€™s all out for everyone.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
A very calm and collected Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) gathers his thoughts for the final push.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Another set of riders, another flyer hoping to succeed.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Adam Myerson (Astellas Cycling Team) celebrates his 25th Tour of Somerville

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Several riders roll the dice and hope they can stay away.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Chris Meacham (Airgas Safeway) did a lot of work today for the team.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Teams worked together to keep the pace high.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Scott Savory (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team) has the eye of the tiger waiting to attack.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Somerville residents celebrate and remember those fallen as they watch the passing of the peloton.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Guyanese National Crit Champion, Geron Williams (Champion Systems/Stanâ€™s No Tubes) waits to take a pull.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Stalin Quiterio (Dave Jordan Racing) is nicely tucked into the field.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
The EC Devo Team strings out and gets ready for the long haul.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
The Menâ€™s podium: 2nd place: Adam Myerson (Astellas Cycling) 1st place: Andrew Dalhleim (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 3rd place: Stalin Quiterio Cuello (Dave Jordan Racing)

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)1:49:28
2Adam Myerson (Astellas)
3Stalin Quiterio Cuello (Dave Jordan Racing)
4Darren Matthews (Team Coco's)
5Luis Amaury Perez (Mengoni)
6Wesley Kline (Airgas SAFEWAY Cycling)
7Patrick Jones (Affinity Cycles)
8Juan Carlos Polanco (GS Mengoni U.S.A.)
9Emmanuel Gagne (Airgas - Safeway)
10Guillaume Nelessen (EC Devo)
11Noah Granigan (Hagens Berman U-23)
12Donald Brew (Team Beyer Auto)
13Thomas Barnett (EC Devo)
14Geron Williams (ChampionSystems/Stan'sNoTubes)
15Thomas Detwiler (PA Masters p/b Piscitello Law)
16Scott Savory (Century Road Club Assoc)
17Jermaine Burrowes (We Stand United (W.S.))
18Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
19Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo)
20William Elliston (EC Devo)
21Norlandy Taveras (CRCA/Foundation)
22Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
23Alanzo Greaves (G.S. Mengoni)
24Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
25Ismael Collado (Montecci Bikes)
26Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)
27Rudyard Peterson (NorthStar Development Cycling)
28Elvys Reyes Acevedo (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
29Juan Pineda (Brands Cycles/Roslyn Porsche)
30Augusto Sanchez (GS Mengoni USA)
31Colin Sandberg (GPOA)
32John Balmer (Century Road Club Of America)
33Christopher Meacham (2 - Pro) (UCI CT: Airgas-Safeway Cycling)
34Wilson Vasquez (Century Road Club Assoc)
35Ryan Joyce (Finish Strong)
36jason valenti (B1 -Evo Cycling)
37Chris Strumolo (Blue Ribbon-Pennell Venture Par)
38Rafal Urzedowski (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
39Logan Cornel (Veloselect Racing Team)
40Colton Valentine (QCW Cycling)
41Anthony Taylor (Dave Jordan Racing)
42Michael Pincus (Super Squadra)
43Alessandro Matteucci (Healthy and Happy Racing)
44Dan Greene (East End Cycling Club)
45Cristian Torres (CRCA/Foundation)
46Erlin Garcia
47Michael Chauner (Equipe Vitesse)
48Ian Whaley (EC Devo)
49Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni U.S.A.)
50Ryan Rapolas (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Fel)
51Diego Garavito
52Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
53Jeremy Shirock (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Fel)0:00:07
54Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
55Gregory Leach (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
56John Harris (CT Cycling Advancement Program)
57Gilbert Gomez Valverde (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
58Jayson Jacobs (The Weather Channel Giant Cycli)
59David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenpl)
60Steven Ward (High Gear/Trek/WW)
61Anthony Rodriguez (CRCA/Foundation)
62David Warner (Green Line Velo)
63Mark Light (Team Cycle Solutions)
64Adam Alexander (CRCA/ Foundation)
65Steven Wentworth (Amoroso's Racing Team)0:00:13
66Antony Barsi (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
67Franklin Burgos (Central New York Cyclist)
68Ross Baldwin (Lupus Racing Team)
69Alan Royek (EC Devo)
70Nicholas Rogers (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Fel)
71Matt Inconiglios (Stage 1 / fusionTHINK-VOSS)
72John Durso (High Gear/Trek/WW)
73Michael Black (QCW Cycling p.b. Breakawaybikes)
74Horace Burrowes (We Stand United (W.S.))
75Evan Lang (Van Dessel Factory Team)
76Elvi Rodriguez Garcia (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
77Unknown
78Jean Carlos Fernandez (Arco Iris)
79Michael Rosenhaus (Central Jersey Cycling Team)0:00:24
80David Hoyle (CT Cycling Advancement Program)0:00:27
81Nima Ebrahimnejad (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
82Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:31
83Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenpl)
84Quinten Winkel (Foundation Cycling New York)0:00:43
85Jason Meidhof (Team Beyer Auto)0:00:47
86Mark Hyatt (DC Velo Limited)0:00:51
87John Minturn (The Weather Channel Giant Cycli)0:01:00
88Anthony Lowe (We Stand United)0:01:06
89Paul Burrowes (We Stand United)

