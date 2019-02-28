Trending

Girmay claims stage 5 in Tour du Rwanda

Kudus continues as race leader

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Biniam Girmay Hailu (Eri) Eritrea3:42:01
2Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
3Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
4Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
5Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) France U23
6Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda
7Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
8Geoffrey Kiprotich Langat (Ken) Kenya
9Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda0:00:03
10Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:00:47
11Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:00:58
12Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria0:02:58
13Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea
14Micael Isidoro (Por) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
15Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
16Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
17Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria0:03:17
18Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
19Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
20Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
21Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy
22Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea
23Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
24Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental
25Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
26Josphat Githambo Kamau (Ken) Kenya
27Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
28Bruno Araújo (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
29David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
30Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
31Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Eritrea
32Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
33Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya
34John Kariuki (Ken) Kenya
35Aurélien Doleatto (Fra) France U23
36Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
37Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
38Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
39Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
40Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
41Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
42Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
43Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Rwanda
44Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental
45Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
46Antonio Dario (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:06:10
47James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
48Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:46
49Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France U23
50Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
51Abdelraouf Bengayou (Alg) Algeria
52Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
53Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
54Valentin Ferron (Fra) France U23
55Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
56Emanuel Mini (Arg) Team Novo Nordisk0:15:10
57Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
58Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
59Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Eritrea0:23:23
60Dylan Maldonado (Fra) France U23
61Mornay Van Heerden (RSA) Protouch0:24:19
62Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Kenya
63Timothy Rugg (USA) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:26:03
64Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk0:27:14
65Luca Mozzato (Ita) Dimension Data Continental0:30:15
66Oussama Cheblaoui (Alg) Algeria
67Clovis Kamzong Abessolo (Cmr) Cameroon0:37:19
DNFJean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda
DNFSamuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda
DNFGuillaume Almeida (Por) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
OTLAbderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria
OTLMichel Tientcheu (Cmr) Cameroon

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team17:33:37
2Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie0:00:17
3Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:45
4Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy0:01:00
5Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Eritrea0:04:14
6David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:40
7Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya0:04:56
8Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:05:00
9Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) France U230:06:19
10Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:37
11Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda0:06:50
12Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:07:53
13Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea0:07:58
14Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:08:17
15Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea0:09:41
16Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:48
17Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:23
18Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria0:10:24
19Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy0:11:02
20Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:13:36
21John Kariuki (Ken) Kenya
22Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy0:13:42
23Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental0:13:55
24Micael Isidoro (Por) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:14:13
25Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental0:14:45
26Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy0:14:58
27Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:15:07
28Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:16:38
29Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy0:18:00
30Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:18:42
31Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:21:36
32Biniam Girmay Hailu (Eri) Eritrea0:23:45
33Bruno Araújo (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:24:23
34Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:25:16
35Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch0:27:31
36Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Dimension Data Continental0:27:51
37Geoffrey Kiprotich Langat (Ken) Kenya0:28:44
38Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch0:29:17
39Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:29:58
40Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France U230:30:59
41Aurélien Doleatto (Fra) France U230:32:22
42Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Rwanda0:33:02
43Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria0:34:51
44Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:36:56
45Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Eritrea0:37:03
46Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:37:19
47Valentin Ferron (Fra) France U230:38:25
48Timothy Rugg (USA) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:38:37
49Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda0:38:40
50James Fourie (RSA) Protouch0:38:43
51Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk0:41:09
52Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:41:54
53Josphat Githambo Kamau (Ken) Kenya0:46:10
54Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:48:16
55Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:49:22
56Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:50:43
57Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Kenya0:53:51
58Mornay Van Heerden (RSA) Protouch0:55:51
59Antonio Dario (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:57:26
60Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch1:05:23
61Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk1:06:43
62Oussama Cheblaoui (Alg) Algeria1:07:13
63Emanuel Mini (Arg) Team Novo Nordisk1:10:14
64Abdelraouf Bengayou (Alg) Algeria1:12:20
65Dylan Maldonado (Fra) France U231:16:00
66Luca Mozzato (Ita) Dimension Data Continental1:26:43
67Clovis Kamzong Abessolo (Cmr) Cameroon1:28:33

