Girmay claims stage 5 in Tour du Rwanda
Kudus continues as race leader
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Biniam Girmay Hailu (Eri) Eritrea
|3:42:01
|2
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|5
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) France U23
|6
|Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda
|7
|Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|8
|Geoffrey Kiprotich Langat (Ken) Kenya
|9
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:00:03
|10
|Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:00:47
|11
|Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:00:58
|12
|Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria
|0:02:58
|13
|Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea
|14
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|15
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|16
|Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|17
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria
|0:03:17
|18
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|19
|Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
|20
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|21
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy
|22
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea
|23
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|24
|Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental
|25
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|26
|Josphat Githambo Kamau (Ken) Kenya
|27
|Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
|28
|Bruno Araújo (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|29
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|30
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Eritrea
|32
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|33
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya
|34
|John Kariuki (Ken) Kenya
|35
|Aurélien Doleatto (Fra) France U23
|36
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|37
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|38
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
|39
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|41
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|43
|Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Rwanda
|44
|Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental
|45
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Antonio Dario (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:06:10
|47
|James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
|48
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:46
|49
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France U23
|50
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|51
|Abdelraouf Bengayou (Alg) Algeria
|52
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|53
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|54
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) France U23
|55
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|56
|Emanuel Mini (Arg) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:15:10
|57
|Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
|58
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
|59
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Eritrea
|0:23:23
|60
|Dylan Maldonado (Fra) France U23
|61
|Mornay Van Heerden (RSA) Protouch
|0:24:19
|62
|Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Kenya
|63
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:26:03
|64
|Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:27:14
|65
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
|0:30:15
|66
|Oussama Cheblaoui (Alg) Algeria
|67
|Clovis Kamzong Abessolo (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:37:19
|DNF
|Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda
|DNF
|Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda
|DNF
|Guillaume Almeida (Por) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|OTL
|Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria
|OTL
|Michel Tientcheu (Cmr) Cameroon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|17:33:37
|2
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|0:00:17
|3
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:45
|4
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:01:00
|5
|Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Eritrea
|0:04:14
|6
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:40
|7
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya
|0:04:56
|8
|Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:05:00
|9
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) France U23
|0:06:19
|10
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:37
|11
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:06:50
|12
|Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:07:53
|13
|Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea
|0:07:58
|14
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:17
|15
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea
|0:09:41
|16
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:48
|17
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:23
|18
|Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria
|0:10:24
|19
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:11:02
|20
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:13:36
|21
|John Kariuki (Ken) Kenya
|22
|Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:13:42
|23
|Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental
|0:13:55
|24
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:14:13
|25
|Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental
|0:14:45
|26
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:14:58
|27
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:15:07
|28
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:16:38
|29
|Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:18:00
|30
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:18:42
|31
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:21:36
|32
|Biniam Girmay Hailu (Eri) Eritrea
|0:23:45
|33
|Bruno Araújo (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:24:23
|34
|Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:25:16
|35
|Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
|0:27:31
|36
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
|0:27:51
|37
|Geoffrey Kiprotich Langat (Ken) Kenya
|0:28:44
|38
|Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
|0:29:17
|39
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:29:58
|40
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France U23
|0:30:59
|41
|Aurélien Doleatto (Fra) France U23
|0:32:22
|42
|Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:33:02
|43
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria
|0:34:51
|44
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:36:56
|45
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Eritrea
|0:37:03
|46
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:37:19
|47
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) France U23
|0:38:25
|48
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:38:37
|49
|Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:38:40
|50
|James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
|0:38:43
|51
|Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:41:09
|52
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:41:54
|53
|Josphat Githambo Kamau (Ken) Kenya
|0:46:10
|54
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:48:16
|55
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:49:22
|56
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:50:43
|57
|Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Kenya
|0:53:51
|58
|Mornay Van Heerden (RSA) Protouch
|0:55:51
|59
|Antonio Dario (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:57:26
|60
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
|1:05:23
|61
|Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:06:43
|62
|Oussama Cheblaoui (Alg) Algeria
|1:07:13
|63
|Emanuel Mini (Arg) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:10:14
|64
|Abdelraouf Bengayou (Alg) Algeria
|1:12:20
|65
|Dylan Maldonado (Fra) France U23
|1:16:00
|66
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
|1:26:43
|67
|Clovis Kamzong Abessolo (Cmr) Cameroon
|1:28:33
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Wahoo Fitness range overview: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about the latest range of Wahoo Fitness computers, trainers and accessories
-
Transfer Mechanics: Analysing teams 2020 - Part 1How AG2R, Astana, Bahrain, Bora played the market
-
Munro wins junior women's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsGunsalas and Zoerner complete US 1-2-3
-
Strohmeyer takes junior men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsCarter takes second, Leliveld third
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy