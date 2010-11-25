Trending

Teklehaimanot wins Tour of Rwanda

Debesai caps Eritrean joy with stage win

The final stage of Tour of Rwanda was a triumph for Team of Eritrea which kept the lead through Daniel Teklehaimanot and claimed another victory in Kigali with Frekalsi Debesai.

The first half of the stage was an unexpectedly slow affair with an average speed of 33kmph in the first hour. However everything changed three kilometers before reaching the border: the bunch suddenly accelerating and splitting briefly.

Frenchman Benjamin Trouche (CA Castelsarrasin), winner of stage 3, was the first to make a gap and led by 39 seconds for five kilometres. Then the Moroccans tried for glory with attempts from Adnane Aarbia and Mouhssine Lahsaini. Then the two of the leaders punctured, yellow jersey Teklehaimanot (twice) and then third overall, South African Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg.

With 35 kilometres to go Belgian Guy Smet (Avia Cycling Team) attacked and took an advantage up to 1:55. A kermesses expert, aged 38, Smet, was caught with three hundred meters to go.

Eritrean Frekalsi Debesai, already winner of stage 5 in Rwanda, launched a powerful attack. All the major contenders of the general classification went in his slipstream: Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwanda), Adil Jelloul(Morocco), Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa) and the two first leaders in the podium, Eritrean Daniel Teklehaimanot and Natnael Berhane.

Debesai was so strong when he took off than nobody managed to follow his rhythm and the 27-year-old Eritrean won his second stage. Smet was second, while Teklehaimanot defeated Niyonshuti and Jelloul in the sprint.

Obviously very happy to win the Tour of Rwanda, Teklehaimanot recalled that this was his first success in an African stages race outside of his country.

Including the two stages he won in Rwanda, the overall is his eighth victory in two weeks as was successful at the Africa Continental Championships capturing five gold medals.

He's still looking for a professional team for 2011, the end of Cervélo Test Team where he was stagiaire last Summer having changed his future.

Natnael Berhane, second of GC, could follow Teklehaimanot's example as next year he'll join the UCI Continental Centre near to Johannesburg, South Africa, after a participation to Tropicale Amissa Bongo – Tour du Gabon (2.1) with his national team. His federation would like him to ride in Europe.

His dream is to take part to the Tour de France. Two days before the finish of Tour of Rwanda he was leader of the race. “I wanted him to win,” Teklehaimanot told Cyclingnews. “My team expected I win but I wanted to help my friend. I only took the jersey because I felt I had to in front that time.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frekalsi Debesai (Eri) Eritrea3:12:06
2Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Team0:00:04
3Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Eritrea
4Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Rwanda
5Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco
6Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa
7Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane (Eri) Eritrea0:00:11
8Tesfai Teklit (Eri) Eritrea
9Meron Russom (Eri) Eritrea
10Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco0:00:15
11Evert Verbist (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
12Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI Continental Center0:00:19
13Araya Medhin Dawit Haile (Eri) Eritrea
14Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
15Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda
16Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI Continental Center
17Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya0:00:25
18Obert Chembe (Zam) UCI Continental Center0:00:26
19Sollomon Bittew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI Continental Center0:00:27
20Nyandwi Uwase (Rwa) Rwanda
21Samuel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya0:00:31
22Julien Schick (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin0:00:32
22Issiaka Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast0:00:37
23Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda
24Philip Van Baele (Bel) Flanders Avia Team0:00:48
25Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa
26Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda0:00:49
27Jasson Bakke (RSA) South Africa
28Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Team0:00:50
29Adnane Aarbia (Mar) Morocco0:00:53
30David Matovu (Uga) Mixt Team Grands Lacs0:01:05
31Samuel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya0:01:07
32Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda0:01:18
33Kipchumba Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya
34Raoul Herve Mbah (Cmr) Cameroon0:01:21
35Fathi Ahmed Atunsi (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya0:01:25
36Javier Megias-Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
37Robert Tawedi Modi (Cmr) Cameroon0:01:29
38Amr Mahmoud Ahmed Mohamed (Egy) Egypt0:01:30
39Mohamed Ali Almabruk (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya0:01:40
40Ali Al-Sayed Ali Abdullah (Egy) Egypt0:01:46
41Chris Germain (Sey) Seychelles
42Eddin Asran Osamahussam (Egy) Egypt0:02:01
43Innocent Sibomana (Rwa) Rwanda
44Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda0:02:11
45Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Morocco0:02:16
46Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco0:01:46
47Med Said El Ammoury (Mar) Morocco0:03:14
48Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda0:03:48
49Issa Ntibitura (Rwa) Rwanda0:04:00
50Amin Abdelrazag Alkilani (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya0:04:23
51Youssef Belgasem Ahmed (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya0:04:34
52Sah Noel Tanessop (Cmr) Cameroon0:05:31
53Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) South Africa0:06:51
54Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 10:08:25
55Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1
56Stradford James Helms (USA) Team Type 1
57Simeon Green (GBr) C.A. Castelsarrasin
58Guillaume Soula (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin0:08:45
59Benjamin Trouche (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin
60Ahmed Mohamed Abdalla (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
61Faysal Alsharaa (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
62Eric Sinamenye (Rwa) Rwanda0:11:18
63Peter Loriko (Ken) Kenya
64Mahmoud Mohamed Alaa Eddin (Egy) Egypt0:15:34

Final general classification after stage 9:
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Eritrea29:02:32
2Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane (Eri) Eritrea0:00:56
3Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa0:02:11
4Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco0:02:19
5Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI Continental Center0:03:04
6Meron Russom (Eri) Eritrea0:04:41
7Tesfai Teklit (Eri) Eritrea0:04:44
8Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Rwanda0:04:45
9Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI Continental Center0:06:03
10Frekalsi Debesai (Eri) Eritrea0:07:27
11Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco0:11:58
12Julien Schick (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin0:15:41
13Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda0:21:25
14Sollomon Bittew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI Continental Center0:23:15
15Araya Medhin Dawit Haile (Eri) Eritrea0:27:19
16Jasson Bakke (RSA) South Africa0:27:39
17Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa0:29:22
18Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya0:33:33
19Issiaka Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast0:39:05
20Fathi Ahmed Atunsi (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya0:47:40
21Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Morocco0:49:33
22Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda0:57:37
23Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) South Africa1:00:26
24Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco1:02:26
25Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda1:04:36
26Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda1:07:18
27Javier Megias-Leal (Spa) Team Type 11:15:32
28Amr Mahmoud Ahmed Mohamed (Egy) Egypt1:16:34
29Nyandwi Uwase (Rwa) Rwanda1:19:50
30Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda1:23:35
31Med Said El Ammoury (Mar) Morocco1:24:05
32Evert Verbist (Bel) Flanders Avia Team1:26:36
33Samuel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya1:27:23
34Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Team1:27:36
35Adnane Aarbia (Mar) Morocco1:30:12
36Eddin Asran Osamahussam (Egy) Egypt1:33:50
37Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Team1:36:34
38David Matovu (Uga) Mixt Team Grands Lacs1:37:16
39Philip Van Baele (Bel) Flanders Avia Team1:39:01
40Benjamin Trouche (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin1:39:22
41Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Flanders Avia Team1:42:05
42Peter Loriko (Ken) Kenya1:42:59
43Obert Chembe (Zam) UCI Continental Center1:47:30
44Guillaume Soula (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin1:49:28
45Samuel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya1:49:58
46Kipchumba Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya1:50:50
47Innocent Sibomana (Rwa) Rwanda2:00:58
48Youssef Belgasem Ahmed (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya2:09:49
49Ahmed Mohamed Abdalla (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya2:13:07
50Mohamed Ali Almabruk (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya2:26:01
51Chris Germain (Sey) Seychelles2:34:09
52Ali Al-Sayed Ali Abdullah (Egy) Egypt2:35:09
53Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda2:36:14
54Raoul Herve Mbah (Cmr) Cameroon2:52:37
55Faysal Alsharaa (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya3:07:59
56Robert Tawedi Modi (Cmr) Cameroon3:13:32
57Sah Noel Tanessop (Cmr) Cameroon3:15:55
58Mahmoud Mohamed Alaa Eddin (Egy) Egypt3:22:13
59Issa Ntibitura (Rwa) Rwanda3:22:39
60Simeon Green (GBr) C.A. Castelsarrasin3:29:56
61Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 13:39:02
62Amin Abdelrazag Alkilani (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya3:42:18
63Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 13:44:35
64Eric Sinamenye (Rwa) Rwanda3:47:05
65Stradford James Helms (USA) Team Type 13:57:44

 

Latest on Cyclingnews