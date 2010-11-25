The final stage of Tour of Rwanda was a triumph for Team of Eritrea which kept the lead through Daniel Teklehaimanot and claimed another victory in Kigali with Frekalsi Debesai.

The first half of the stage was an unexpectedly slow affair with an average speed of 33kmph in the first hour. However everything changed three kilometers before reaching the border: the bunch suddenly accelerating and splitting briefly.

Frenchman Benjamin Trouche (CA Castelsarrasin), winner of stage 3, was the first to make a gap and led by 39 seconds for five kilometres. Then the Moroccans tried for glory with attempts from Adnane Aarbia and Mouhssine Lahsaini. Then the two of the leaders punctured, yellow jersey Teklehaimanot (twice) and then third overall, South African Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg.

With 35 kilometres to go Belgian Guy Smet (Avia Cycling Team) attacked and took an advantage up to 1:55. A kermesses expert, aged 38, Smet, was caught with three hundred meters to go.

Eritrean Frekalsi Debesai, already winner of stage 5 in Rwanda, launched a powerful attack. All the major contenders of the general classification went in his slipstream: Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwanda), Adil Jelloul(Morocco), Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa) and the two first leaders in the podium, Eritrean Daniel Teklehaimanot and Natnael Berhane.

Debesai was so strong when he took off than nobody managed to follow his rhythm and the 27-year-old Eritrean won his second stage. Smet was second, while Teklehaimanot defeated Niyonshuti and Jelloul in the sprint.

Obviously very happy to win the Tour of Rwanda, Teklehaimanot recalled that this was his first success in an African stages race outside of his country.

Including the two stages he won in Rwanda, the overall is his eighth victory in two weeks as was successful at the Africa Continental Championships capturing five gold medals.

He's still looking for a professional team for 2011, the end of Cervélo Test Team where he was stagiaire last Summer having changed his future.

Natnael Berhane, second of GC, could follow Teklehaimanot's example as next year he'll join the UCI Continental Centre near to Johannesburg, South Africa, after a participation to Tropicale Amissa Bongo – Tour du Gabon (2.1) with his national team. His federation would like him to ride in Europe.

His dream is to take part to the Tour de France. Two days before the finish of Tour of Rwanda he was leader of the race. “I wanted him to win,” Teklehaimanot told Cyclingnews. “My team expected I win but I wanted to help my friend. I only took the jersey because I felt I had to in front that time.”

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frekalsi Debesai (Eri) Eritrea 3:12:06 2 Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 0:00:04 3 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Eritrea 4 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Rwanda 5 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco 6 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa 7 Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane (Eri) Eritrea 0:00:11 8 Tesfai Teklit (Eri) Eritrea 9 Meron Russom (Eri) Eritrea 10 Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco 0:00:15 11 Evert Verbist (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 12 Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI Continental Center 0:00:19 13 Araya Medhin Dawit Haile (Eri) Eritrea 14 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 15 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda 16 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI Continental Center 17 Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya 0:00:25 18 Obert Chembe (Zam) UCI Continental Center 0:00:26 19 Sollomon Bittew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI Continental Center 0:00:27 20 Nyandwi Uwase (Rwa) Rwanda 21 Samuel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya 0:00:31 22 Julien Schick (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin 0:00:32 22 Issiaka Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast 0:00:37 23 Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda 24 Philip Van Baele (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 0:00:48 25 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa 26 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda 0:00:49 27 Jasson Bakke (RSA) South Africa 28 Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 0:00:50 29 Adnane Aarbia (Mar) Morocco 0:00:53 30 David Matovu (Uga) Mixt Team Grands Lacs 0:01:05 31 Samuel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya 0:01:07 32 Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda 0:01:18 33 Kipchumba Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya 34 Raoul Herve Mbah (Cmr) Cameroon 0:01:21 35 Fathi Ahmed Atunsi (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 0:01:25 36 Javier Megias-Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 37 Robert Tawedi Modi (Cmr) Cameroon 0:01:29 38 Amr Mahmoud Ahmed Mohamed (Egy) Egypt 0:01:30 39 Mohamed Ali Almabruk (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 0:01:40 40 Ali Al-Sayed Ali Abdullah (Egy) Egypt 0:01:46 41 Chris Germain (Sey) Seychelles 42 Eddin Asran Osamahussam (Egy) Egypt 0:02:01 43 Innocent Sibomana (Rwa) Rwanda 44 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda 0:02:11 45 Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Morocco 0:02:16 46 Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco 0:01:46 47 Med Said El Ammoury (Mar) Morocco 0:03:14 48 Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda 0:03:48 49 Issa Ntibitura (Rwa) Rwanda 0:04:00 50 Amin Abdelrazag Alkilani (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 0:04:23 51 Youssef Belgasem Ahmed (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 0:04:34 52 Sah Noel Tanessop (Cmr) Cameroon 0:05:31 53 Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) South Africa 0:06:51 54 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 0:08:25 55 Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 56 Stradford James Helms (USA) Team Type 1 57 Simeon Green (GBr) C.A. Castelsarrasin 58 Guillaume Soula (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin 0:08:45 59 Benjamin Trouche (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin 60 Ahmed Mohamed Abdalla (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 61 Faysal Alsharaa (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 62 Eric Sinamenye (Rwa) Rwanda 0:11:18 63 Peter Loriko (Ken) Kenya 64 Mahmoud Mohamed Alaa Eddin (Egy) Egypt 0:15:34