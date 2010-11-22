Bakke bests break in Kibuye
Teklit once again in leader's jersey
The post-rest day stage of the Tour of Rwanda was fatal to Adrien Niyonshuti, leader of the general classification at his home race and one of the most popular athletes in his country. On Monday he fell to second overall behind Eritrean Tesfai Teklit while South African Jason Bakke won the sprint from the breakaway group in Kibuye.
Stage 6 was enthralling, covering 125.8km and seven climbs, which compensated for the frustration caused by the previous stage, where a “wait and see” policy had been the order of the day. After only 6km, Daniel Teklehaimanot, leader of the Eritrean team, tried to attack with French baroudeur Benjamin Trouche (CA Castelsarrasin) and then did so again just 7km later.
After the first ascent, a large breakaway developed and contained around fifeteen riders. All the favourites were in front: yellow jersey Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwanda), Reinardt and Jacques Janse Van Rensburg, Jason Bakke (South Africa), Ethiopians Tsgabu Grmay and Estifanos Gebresilassie (UCI Continental Center), Adil Jelloul (Morocco), Issiaka Fofana (Ivory Coast), Julien Schick (CA Castelsarrasin) and the whole Eritrean national team, which immediately highlighted itself as the big threat to the overall lead.
Niyonshuti was only supported for part of the race by his team-mate Nathan Byukunsenge, a former professional with South African team MTN. Forced to control each attack, he defended his jersey bravely in an heroic but unsuccessful struggle. His coach Jock Boyer was very disappointed after the stage: “I'm surprised that the guys in front rode against Adrien. There were Eritrean and South African riders. That was worthy for them to work together with him but they didn't do it.”
At the 40km mark, four riders went off the front of the breakaway: Teklit and Debesai (Eritrea), Bakke and Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa). Their gap grew to 3:10 after 70km and Niyonshuti did his well to reduce it to 57 seconds by the finish line, but that was still unfortunately 45 too many to keep his yellow jersey. He also lost time on two other rivals, Teklehaimanot and Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg, who counterattacked in the closing kilometres.
In the leading group, the Eritrean riders were defeated by Jason Bakke, who won the sprint after his teammate had attacked on the last descent. The stage win was the 19-year-old talent’s most prestigious success to date. At the end of September, he broke the record in the time trial of the Clover Nelspruit 4 Day Tour, in South Africa, knocking 45 seconds off the previous best time up the 7.3km climb. He signed for Team Medscheme, a candidate for a Continental licence.
Bakke's victory in Kibuye sealed his comeback from a serious crash last February, when his bike collided with a car. “I almost died,” he said. “I only could start riding in May. Since my accident I train more properly, I'm more focused on being stronger.” His win was South Africa’s second success after Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg’s victory on the first day.
Teklit, the new leader of the race, had already worn the yellow jersey after Stage 3. His management underlined that he took it again simply because he was the best placed Eritrean rider overall, but that the team doesn't have a single designated leader. Three other Eritrean riders are in the Top 7: Natnael is third at 0:55, Teklehaimanot fourth at 1:50 and Russom seventh at 2:32.
|1
|Jasson Bakke (RSA) South Africa
|3:23:31
|2
|Frekalsi Debesai (Eri) Eritrea
|3
|Tesfai Teklit (Eri) Eritrea
|0:00:04
|4
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa
|0:00:30
|5
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Eritrea
|0:00:50
|6
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa
|7
|Araya Medhin Dawit Haile (Eri) Eritrea
|0:00:57
|8
|Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane (Eri) Eritrea
|9
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco
|10
|Meron Russom (Eri) Eritrea
|11
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Rwanda
|12
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI Continental Center
|13
|Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI Continental Center
|0:01:14
|14
|Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco
|0:05:59
|15
|Sollomon Bittew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI Continental Center
|16
|Issiaka Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast
|17
|Julien Schick (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|0:06:07
|18
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:06:12
|19
|Issiaka Cisse (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:10:24
|20
|Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya
|0:15:02
|21
|Samuel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya
|0:15:08
|22
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda
|23
|Kipchumba Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya
|0:15:19
|24
|Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco
|0:16:14
|25
|Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:16:28
|26
|Nyandwi Uwase (Rwa) Rwanda
|27
|Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda
|28
|Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:16:36
|29
|David Matovu (Uga) Mixt Team Grands Lacs
|0:17:05
|30
|Peter Loriko (Ken) Kenya
|31
|Innocent Sibomana (Rwa) Rwanda
|32
|Samuel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya
|33
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|0:21:05
|34
|Fathi Ahmed Atunsi (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|35
|Philip Van Baele (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|36
|Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) South Africa
|37
|Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|38
|Adnane Aarbia (Mar) Morocco
|39
|Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|40
|Obert Chembe (Zam) UCI Continental Center
|41
|Amr Mahmoud Ahmed Mohamed (Egy) Egypt
|0:21:15
|42
|Javier Megias-Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|0:21:19
|43
|Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Morocco
|0:25:05
|44
|Youssef Belgasem Ahmed (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|45
|Mohamed Ali Almabruk (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|46
|Med Said El Ammoury (Mar) Morocco
|47
|Chris Germain (Sey) Seychelles
|48
|Simeon Green (GBr) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|49
|Guillaume Soula (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|50
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|51
|Raoul Herve Mbah (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:32:34
|52
|Mahmoud Mohamed Alaa Eddin (Egy) Egypt
|0:32:49
|53
|Eddin Asran Osamahussam (Egy) Egypt
|54
|Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:35:42
|55
|Issa Ntibitura (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:35:57
|56
|Benjamin Trouche (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|57
|Sah Noel Tanessop (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:39:04
|58
|Eric Sinamenye (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:39:44
|59
|Robert Tawedi Modi (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:39:57
|60
|Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1
|0:42:44
|61
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|62
|Stradford James Helms (USA) Team Type 1
|63
|Amin Abdelrazag Alkilani (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|64
|Ali Al-Sayed Ali Abdullah (Egy) Egypt
|65
|Faysal Alsharaa (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|66
|Ahmed Mohamed Abdalla (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|HD
|John Delong (USA) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|0:49:20
|HD
|Trust Munangandu (Zam) UCI Continental Center
|0:53:30
|DNS
|Dan Craven (Nam) UCI Continental Center
|DNF
|Luthando Kaka (RSA) South Africa
|DNF
|Ibrahim James Yousef (Egy) Egypt
|DNF
|Mohamed Saad Abou Hegazy (Egy) Egypt
|1
|Tesfai Teklit (Eri) Eritrea
|18:23:03
|2
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:00:45
|3
|Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane (Eri) Eritrea
|0:01:05
|4
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Eritrea
|0:01:50
|5
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa
|0:02:03
|6
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco
|0:02:29
|7
|Meron Russom (Eri) Eritrea
|0:02:32
|8
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI Continental Center
|0:02:50
|9
|Frekalsi Debesai (Eri) Eritrea
|0:03:58
|10
|Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI Continental Center
|0:05:49
|11
|Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco
|0:09:24
|12
|Julien Schick (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|0:10:11
|13
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa
|0:13:00
|14
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:16:40
|15
|Sollomon Bittew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI Continental Center
|0:18:32
|16
|Jasson Bakke (RSA) South Africa
|0:19:48
|17
|Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya
|0:22:00
|18
|Araya Medhin Dawit Haile (Eri) Eritrea
|0:22:20
|19
|Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) South Africa
|0:32:07
|20
|Issiaka Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:34:32
|21
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:38:24
|22
|Nyandwi Uwase (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:40:38
|23
|Fathi Ahmed Atunsi (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|0:42:06
|24
|Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:42:22
|25
|Issiaka Cisse (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:43:41
|26
|Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Morocco
|0:48:19
|27
|Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco
|0:49:52
|28
|Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:51:36
|29
|Amr Mahmoud Ahmed Mohamed (Egy) Egypt
|0:53:27
|30
|Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:55:42
|31
|Javier Megias-Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|0:58:46
|32
|Med Said El Ammoury (Mar) Morocco
|1:00:22
|33
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|1:01:10
|34
|Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|1:01:35
|35
|Eddin Asran Osamahussam (Egy) Egypt
|1:03:04
|36
|Samuel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya
|1:03:17
|37
|Adnane Aarbia (Mar) Morocco
|1:03:48
|38
|Kipchumba Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya
|1:07:22
|39
|Peter Loriko (Ken) Kenya
|1:10:21
|40
|Benjamin Trouche (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|1:12:51
|41
|Philip Van Baele (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|1:13:02
|42
|Guillaume Soula (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|1:13:18
|43
|David Matovu (Uga) Mixt Team Grands Lacs
|1:14:11
|44
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|1:19:39
|45
|Obert Chembe (Zam) UCI Continental Center
|1:19:46
|46
|Mohamed Ali Almabruk (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|1:22:48
|47
|Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|1:25:06
|48
|Samuel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya
|1:28:25
|49
|Youssef Belgasem Ahmed (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|1:30:28
|50
|Chris Germain (Sey) Seychelles
|1:30:50
|51
|Innocent Sibomana (Rwa) Rwanda
|1:37:17
|52
|Ahmed Mohamed Abdalla (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|1:38:48
|53
|Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda
|1:40:47
|54
|Ali Al-Sayed Ali Abdullah (Egy) Egypt
|1:49:06
|55
|Raoul Herve Mbah (Cmr) Cameroon
|1:49:43
|56
|Faysal Alsharaa (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|2:02:40
|57
|Mahmoud Mohamed Alaa Eddin (Egy) Egypt
|2:08:26
|58
|Sah Noel Tanessop (Cmr) Cameroon
|2:08:37
|59
|Issa Ntibitura (Rwa) Rwanda
|2:09:30
|60
|Robert Tawedi Modi (Cmr) Cameroon
|2:10:30
|61
|Simeon Green (GBr) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|2:15:28
|62
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|2:29:04
|63
|Amin Abdelrazag Alkilani (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|2:30:35
|64
|Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1
|2:34:37
|65
|Eric Sinamenye (Rwa) Rwanda
|2:42:08
|66
|Stradford James Helms (USA) Team Type 1
|2:47:46
