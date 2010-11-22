Image 1 of 4 Every day has seen the crowds flock to the Tour of Rwanda. (Image credit: Cynthia Lou) Image 2 of 4 Rolling terrain whittled down the bunch on stage 6. (Image credit: Cynthia Lou) Image 3 of 4 Stage 6 was marked by some aggressive riding. (Image credit: Cynthia Lou) Image 4 of 4 Adrien Niyonshuti lost the overall lead on stage 6. (Image credit: Cynthia Lou)

The post-rest day stage of the Tour of Rwanda was fatal to Adrien Niyonshuti, leader of the general classification at his home race and one of the most popular athletes in his country. On Monday he fell to second overall behind Eritrean Tesfai Teklit while South African Jason Bakke won the sprint from the breakaway group in Kibuye.

Stage 6 was enthralling, covering 125.8km and seven climbs, which compensated for the frustration caused by the previous stage, where a “wait and see” policy had been the order of the day. After only 6km, Daniel Teklehaimanot, leader of the Eritrean team, tried to attack with French baroudeur Benjamin Trouche (CA Castelsarrasin) and then did so again just 7km later.

After the first ascent, a large breakaway developed and contained around fifeteen riders. All the favourites were in front: yellow jersey Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwanda), Reinardt and Jacques Janse Van Rensburg, Jason Bakke (South Africa), Ethiopians Tsgabu Grmay and Estifanos Gebresilassie (UCI Continental Center), Adil Jelloul (Morocco), Issiaka Fofana (Ivory Coast), Julien Schick (CA Castelsarrasin) and the whole Eritrean national team, which immediately highlighted itself as the big threat to the overall lead.

Niyonshuti was only supported for part of the race by his team-mate Nathan Byukunsenge, a former professional with South African team MTN. Forced to control each attack, he defended his jersey bravely in an heroic but unsuccessful struggle. His coach Jock Boyer was very disappointed after the stage: “I'm surprised that the guys in front rode against Adrien. There were Eritrean and South African riders. That was worthy for them to work together with him but they didn't do it.”

At the 40km mark, four riders went off the front of the breakaway: Teklit and Debesai (Eritrea), Bakke and Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa). Their gap grew to 3:10 after 70km and Niyonshuti did his well to reduce it to 57 seconds by the finish line, but that was still unfortunately 45 too many to keep his yellow jersey. He also lost time on two other rivals, Teklehaimanot and Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg, who counterattacked in the closing kilometres.

In the leading group, the Eritrean riders were defeated by Jason Bakke, who won the sprint after his teammate had attacked on the last descent. The stage win was the 19-year-old talent’s most prestigious success to date. At the end of September, he broke the record in the time trial of the Clover Nelspruit 4 Day Tour, in South Africa, knocking 45 seconds off the previous best time up the 7.3km climb. He signed for Team Medscheme, a candidate for a Continental licence.

Bakke's victory in Kibuye sealed his comeback from a serious crash last February, when his bike collided with a car. “I almost died,” he said. “I only could start riding in May. Since my accident I train more properly, I'm more focused on being stronger.” His win was South Africa’s second success after Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg’s victory on the first day.

Teklit, the new leader of the race, had already worn the yellow jersey after Stage 3. His management underlined that he took it again simply because he was the best placed Eritrean rider overall, but that the team doesn't have a single designated leader. Three other Eritrean riders are in the Top 7: Natnael is third at 0:55, Teklehaimanot fourth at 1:50 and Russom seventh at 2:32.

Full Results 1 Jasson Bakke (RSA) South Africa 3:23:31 2 Frekalsi Debesai (Eri) Eritrea 3 Tesfai Teklit (Eri) Eritrea 0:00:04 4 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa 0:00:30 5 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Eritrea 0:00:50 6 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa 7 Araya Medhin Dawit Haile (Eri) Eritrea 0:00:57 8 Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane (Eri) Eritrea 9 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco 10 Meron Russom (Eri) Eritrea 11 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Rwanda 12 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI Continental Center 13 Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI Continental Center 0:01:14 14 Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco 0:05:59 15 Sollomon Bittew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI Continental Center 16 Issiaka Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast 17 Julien Schick (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin 0:06:07 18 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda 0:06:12 19 Issiaka Cisse (CIv) Ivory Coast 0:10:24 20 Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya 0:15:02 21 Samuel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya 0:15:08 22 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda 23 Kipchumba Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya 0:15:19 24 Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco 0:16:14 25 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda 0:16:28 26 Nyandwi Uwase (Rwa) Rwanda 27 Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda 28 Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda 0:16:36 29 David Matovu (Uga) Mixt Team Grands Lacs 0:17:05 30 Peter Loriko (Ken) Kenya 31 Innocent Sibomana (Rwa) Rwanda 32 Samuel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya 33 Evert Verbist (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 0:21:05 34 Fathi Ahmed Atunsi (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 35 Philip Van Baele (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 36 Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) South Africa 37 Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 38 Adnane Aarbia (Mar) Morocco 39 Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 40 Obert Chembe (Zam) UCI Continental Center 41 Amr Mahmoud Ahmed Mohamed (Egy) Egypt 0:21:15 42 Javier Megias-Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 0:21:19 43 Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Morocco 0:25:05 44 Youssef Belgasem Ahmed (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 45 Mohamed Ali Almabruk (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 46 Med Said El Ammoury (Mar) Morocco 47 Chris Germain (Sey) Seychelles 48 Simeon Green (GBr) C.A. Castelsarrasin 49 Guillaume Soula (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin 50 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 51 Raoul Herve Mbah (Cmr) Cameroon 0:32:34 52 Mahmoud Mohamed Alaa Eddin (Egy) Egypt 0:32:49 53 Eddin Asran Osamahussam (Egy) Egypt 54 Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda 0:35:42 55 Issa Ntibitura (Rwa) Rwanda 0:35:57 56 Benjamin Trouche (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin 57 Sah Noel Tanessop (Cmr) Cameroon 0:39:04 58 Eric Sinamenye (Rwa) Rwanda 0:39:44 59 Robert Tawedi Modi (Cmr) Cameroon 0:39:57 60 Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 0:42:44 61 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 62 Stradford James Helms (USA) Team Type 1 63 Amin Abdelrazag Alkilani (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 64 Ali Al-Sayed Ali Abdullah (Egy) Egypt 65 Faysal Alsharaa (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 66 Ahmed Mohamed Abdalla (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya HD John Delong (USA) C.A. Castelsarrasin 0:49:20 HD Trust Munangandu (Zam) UCI Continental Center 0:53:30 DNS Dan Craven (Nam) UCI Continental Center DNF Luthando Kaka (RSA) South Africa DNF Ibrahim James Yousef (Egy) Egypt DNF Mohamed Saad Abou Hegazy (Egy) Egypt