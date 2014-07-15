Trending

Ahmet Orken wins Tour of Qinghai Lake's ninth stage

Ilya Davidenok remains in leader's jersey

Image 1 of 4

Riders leave Tianshui for the start of stage 9

Riders leave Tianshui for the start of stage 9
(Image credit: 7Cycling)
Image 2 of 4

Ahmet Örken wins his first professional race

Ahmet Örken wins his first professional race
(Image credit: 7Cycling)
Image 3 of 4

The top three from stage 9

The top three from stage 9
(Image credit: 7Cycling)
Image 4 of 4

Ahmet Örken celebrate with a spray of champagne on the podium

Ahmet Örken celebrate with a spray of champagne on the podium
(Image credit: 7Cycling)

Results

Stage 9 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor2:12:54
2Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
3Mykhailo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
4Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Esp) Euskadi
5Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
6Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
7Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
8Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
9Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
10Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP

General classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Continental Team Astana39:09:02
2Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 160:00:29
3Mykhailo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:45
4Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:54
5Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura0:01:35
6Jose Goncalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 210:01:42
7Víctor Martín Hernandez (Esp) Burgos-BH0:02:25
8Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:02:30
9Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura0:03:33
10Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:04:31

Latest on Cyclingnews