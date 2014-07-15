Ahmet Orken wins Tour of Qinghai Lake's ninth stage
Ilya Davidenok remains in leader's jersey
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|2:12:54
|2
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Mykhailo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|4
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Esp) Euskadi
|5
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
|6
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|7
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|8
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|9
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|10
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|39:09:02
|2
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 16
|0:00:29
|3
|Mykhailo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|4
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|5
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:01:35
|6
|Jose Goncalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 21
|0:01:42
|7
|Víctor Martín Hernandez (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:02:25
|8
|Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:02:30
|9
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:03:33
|10
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:04:31
