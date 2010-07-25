Trending

Sohrabi takes final stage to put icing on the cake for Tabriz Petrochemical

Iranians complete their domination of race

Image 1 of 19

The jersey wearers line up for the last time this year in Xining

The jersey wearers line up for the last time this year in Xining
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 19

Hossein Askari (Tabriz) has had a lot of success at Qinghai Lake over the years.

Hossein Askari (Tabriz) has had a lot of success at Qinghai Lake over the years.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 19

Hossein Askari (Tabriz) celebrates with the bubbly after taking out this year's edition

Hossein Askari (Tabriz) celebrates with the bubbly after taking out this year's edition
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 19

Boris Shpilevskiy (Russia) finished off the race as sprint leader

Boris Shpilevskiy (Russia) finished off the race as sprint leader
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 19

Ghader Misbani (Tabriz) celebrates his KOM victory.

Ghader Misbani (Tabriz) celebrates his KOM victory.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 19

Hossein Askari (Tabriz) finished the Tour as Asian leader

Hossein Askari (Tabriz) finished the Tour as Asian leader
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 19

The stage winners had a bit of fun on the podium

The stage winners had a bit of fun on the podium
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 19

Plenty of youngster turned out to see the presentation.

Plenty of youngster turned out to see the presentation.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 19

The Russians make their way to the team cars.

The Russians make their way to the team cars.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 19

Loborika put in a big effort on this race but it was not to be

Loborika put in a big effort on this race but it was not to be
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 19

Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz) adds to the spoils for Tabriz by winning stage 9.

Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz) adds to the spoils for Tabriz by winning stage 9.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 19

Hossein Askari (Tabriz) with some Tabriz teammates.

Hossein Askari (Tabriz) with some Tabriz teammates.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 19

The peloton racing through the streets of Xining.

The peloton racing through the streets of Xining.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 19

Jiang Kun (China) puts in a big effort with two other compatriots.

Jiang Kun (China) puts in a big effort with two other compatriots.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 19

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 19

Ghader Misbani (Tabriz) leads the peloton up a small incline.

Ghader Misbani (Tabriz) leads the peloton up a small incline.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 19

As usual, crowds lined the street during the final stage.

As usual, crowds lined the street during the final stage.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 19

Niki Ostergaard (Glud & Marstrand) leads a break early on

Niki Ostergaard (Glud & Marstrand) leads a break early on
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 19 of 19

The jersey wearers pose for a quick photo at the conclusion of the final presentation

The jersey wearers pose for a quick photo at the conclusion of the final presentation
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical) has taken out the final stage criterium in Xining to complete a tour to remember for his team. Sohrabi defeated Ruslan Tleubayev (Kazakhstan National Team) with the sprint points competition winner, Boris Shpilevskiy (Russian National Team), back in third place.

The tour has been won by Hossein Askari (Tabrz Petrochemical) who had a quiet day proudly wearing yellow around the street circuit with ample time to savour every moment of what is the greatest win of his career. Askari defeated Croatian Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) by 44 seconds with American Keil Reijnen (Jelly Belly) regaining third place a further 35 seconds back.

The affable Iranian finished second here in 2006 and third in 2008 and was delighted to finally win the top spot on the podium. “I am very happy, my team worked very well,” he said after the stage. “I have third, i have second, and now i have first,” he smiled. “I am also very happy for Mehdi to win the final stage, it is great for my team”, he added.

The tour wound up in sultry conditions around the streets of Xining before an estimated crowd of more than 50,000. On a fast and furious six kilometre circuit, breaks were almost impossible to organise. In the second half of the twelve lap race a small group of five riders managed to sneak away and open up a gap of around thirty seconds. Kun Jiang (China National Team), Vitaliy Kondrut (ISD-Neri), Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1), Gregor Gazvoda (Arbo KTM-Gebruder Weiss), and Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti) tried valiantly to escape the peloton’s clutches.

In the concluding laps the tour leader sent his charges to the front and at an average speed of 50.86 km/h the field was lapping at around six minutes and twenty five seconds. With a lap to go the peloton was all together and fans rushed to get vantage points. Riders spread out across the road on the run into the finish.

But it was the strength of Tabriz Petrochemical and their solidly-built speedster Mehdi Sohrabi that won the day. He took his second stage of the tour after winning on day six, a day which proved to be the definitive moment of the tour when he guided Askari into the yellow jersey.

Tabriz Petrochemical team manager Khatoun Abadi Azar Kazem was ecstatic as expected. “My team is about teamwork”, he said. “I am happy for Mehdi Sohrabi to win the stage but the yellow jersey was most important, I am very happy today”, he added. He hopes to take his team to France next month before returning for the Tour of China later in the year.

Their dominance of the race showed on the podium with Askari winning the best Asian rider classification as well as the overall tour, while teammate Ghader Mizbani won the King of the Mountains category and the team won the best Asian team and best team overall categories. Only Russian sprinter Boris Shpilevskiy could split Tabriz Petrochemical’s clean sweep by taking out the green jersey for the sprint point’s competition.

After nine days of racing the tour had seven different stage winners and there was something for everyone across its 1,171 kilometres. Some breathtaking scenery spread out across the country that had team support staff snap happy with their compact cameras. Thousands of people lined the race route and supported the event in a festival like manner. Security was never an issue with local police and members of the Chinese armed forces always on hand. The highest race in the world certainly is a unique event and holds a place on the racing calendar with plenty of respect.

So it’s Zaijaian (goodbye) from China.

Full Results
1Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team1:17:51
2Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
3Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia
4Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
5Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
6Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
7Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
8Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
9Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
10William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
11Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
12Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
13Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
14Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
15Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
16Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
17Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
18Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
19Shijie Yu (Chn) China
20Yue Tu (Chn) China
21Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine
22Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
23Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
24Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
25Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
26Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
27Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
28Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
29Kun Jiang (Chn) China
30Pengda Jiao (Chn) China
31Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
32Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
33Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
34Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
35Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika
36Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
37Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
38David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
39Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
40Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
41Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
42James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti
43Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
44Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
45Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
46Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
47Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
48Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika
49Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
50Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
51Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
52Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
53Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
54Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine
55Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
56Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika
57Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
58Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika
59Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:00:09
60Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti
61Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
62Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
63Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
64Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia
65Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia
66Khalid Boulida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
67Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russia
68Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
69Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
70Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
71Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
72Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
73Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
74Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russia
75Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
76Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
77Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano
78Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
79Bo Liu (Chn) China
80Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
81Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
82Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
83Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
84Peng Liu (Chn) China
85Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
86Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
87Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
88Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
89Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine
90Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:00:16
91Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
92Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
93Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti
94Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
95Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika
96Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia
97Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia
98King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
99Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia
100Gang Xu (Chn) China
101Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
102Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
103Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri
104Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
105Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:00:21
106Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:00:31
107Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
108Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
109Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 10:00:47
110Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad0:00:59
111Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti0:01:08
112Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
113Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:02:17
114Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti0:05:00
115Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
DNSAlexander Arekeev (Rus) Russia
DNSAnthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda

Sprint 1
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda5pts
2Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda3
3Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia1

Sprint 2
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda5pts
2Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan3
3Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia1

Sprint 3
1Kun Jiang (Chn) China5pts
2Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri3
3Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels1

Sprint 4 - Finish
1Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team16pts
2Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan14
3Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia13
4Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano12
5Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine11
6Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong10
7Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri9
8Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia8
9Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri7
10William Dugan (USA) Team Type 16
11Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad5
12Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels4
13Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 13
14Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika2
15Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija1

Teams
1ISD - Neri3:53:33
2Ukraine
3Team Type 1
4Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
5Slovenia
6Cyclingteam Jo Piels
7China
8Kazakhstan
9Amore & Vita - Conad
10Loborika
11Skil - Shimano
12Giant Asia Racing Team
13Partizan Srbija0:00:09
14Hong Kong
15Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
16Russia0:00:18
17Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
18Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
19Subway - Avanti0:00:25

Final general classification
1Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team26:54:59
2Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika0:00:44
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda0:01:19
4Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia0:01:23
5David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team0:01:28
6Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:01:34
7Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:01:41
8Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia0:01:52
9Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:01:53
10Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika0:02:12
11Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team0:03:06
12Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss0:03:17
13Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:03:29
14Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:05:30
15Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:05:34
16Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia0:07:22
17Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine0:08:15
18Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano0:08:46
19Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:09:37
20Pengda Jiao (Chn) China0:10:09
21Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:10:23
22Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team0:13:30
23Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russia
24Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:13:40
25Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:15:31
26Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad0:17:00
27Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia0:19:48
28Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia0:23:31
29Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:23:50
30Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad0:24:02
31Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong0:25:22
32Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika0:26:21
33Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri0:27:18
34Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia0:27:33
35Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:28:07
36Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:28:32
37Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team0:28:43
38Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:30:11
39Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika0:30:37
40Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:30:40
41Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:31:02
42Kun Jiang (Chn) China0:31:53
43Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russia0:31:56
44Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:34:15
45Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika0:35:45
46Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 10:38:31
47Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 10:38:49
48Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad0:39:19
49William Dugan (USA) Team Type 10:39:26
50Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia0:40:14
51Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:40:55
52Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong0:41:51
53Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine0:43:28
54Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:44:03
55Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:44:05
56Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:45:24
57Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss0:45:37
58Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 10:45:43
59Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia0:46:02
60Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:46:06
61Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 10:47:14
62Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:49:33
63Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia0:51:10
64Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:52:30
65Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team0:52:33
66Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:53:58
67Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:54:22
68Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:55:23
69Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti0:55:33
70Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:56:15
71Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:57:42
72Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda1:01:36
73Peng Liu (Chn) China1:02:13
74Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad1:02:17
75Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan1:02:55
76Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team1:04:26
77Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine1:04:48
78Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning1:04:56
79Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti1:05:01
80Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels1:05:21
81Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri1:05:29
82Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija1:05:59
83Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia1:06:12
84Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika1:06:15
85Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri1:07:31
86Yue Tu (Chn) China1:07:36
87Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong1:08:05
88Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels1:08:12
89Shijie Yu (Chn) China1:08:50
90Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning1:11:11
91Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika1:13:02
92Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels1:13:06
93Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad1:14:06
94Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team1:15:39
95Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team1:16:41
96Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine1:21:09
97Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano1:22:50
98Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong1:23:15
99Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda1:23:17
100Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning1:23:40
101Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong1:25:40
102Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team1:25:47
103Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels1:26:12
104Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri1:27:26
105Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti1:31:44
106Khalid Boulida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team1:32:19
107Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team1:33:58
108Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine1:35:41
109Gang Xu (Chn) China1:37:35
110Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti1:37:46
111Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning1:41:04
112Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 11:52:19
113King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong1:58:31
114Bo Liu (Chn) China2:01:21
115James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti2:21:55

Points classification
1Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia92pts
2Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team78
3Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan69
4Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda55
5Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team52
6Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia48
7Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika47
8Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri47
9Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team47
10Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia43
11David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team40
12Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri39
13Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad37
14Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine36
15Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss35
16Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad35
17Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia34
18Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri25
19Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad23
20Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team22
21Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team22
22Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri20
23Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia19
24Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 119
25Kun Jiang (Chn) China18
26Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels18
27Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team17
28Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine17
29Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija17
30Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano17
31Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 116
32Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri15
33Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano14
34Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan13
35Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong11
36Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano11
37Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong10
38Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong8
39Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team6
40William Dugan (USA) Team Type 16
41Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia6
42Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels6
43Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team5
44Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia5
45Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan4
46Bo Liu (Chn) China4
47Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika3
48Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team3
49Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 13
50Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda3
51Yue Tu (Chn) China3
52Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team3
53Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri3
54Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 13
55Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia1
56Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad1
57Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano1
58Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija1
59Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine1
60Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika1
61Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels1
62King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong1

Mountains classification
1Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team33pts
2Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team25
3Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika22
4Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team20
5Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia19
6Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad11
7Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team9
8Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad7
9Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri6
10Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team5
11Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team5
12Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia5
13Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong3
14Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano2
15Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan1
16Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team1
17Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija1

Asian rider classification
1Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team26:54:59
2Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:01:34
3Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:01:41
4Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:01:53
5Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team0:03:06
6Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:05:34
7Pengda Jiao (Chn) China0:10:09
8Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team0:13:30
9Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:13:40
10Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:15:31
11Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:23:50
12Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong0:25:22
13Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team0:28:43
14Kun Jiang (Chn) China0:31:53
15Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:34:15
16Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:40:55
17Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong0:41:51
18Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:44:03
19Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:44:05
20Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:46:06
21Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:49:33
22Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:53:58
23Peng Liu (Chn) China1:02:13
24Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan1:02:55
25Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team1:04:26
26Yue Tu (Chn) China1:07:36
27Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong1:08:05
28Shijie Yu (Chn) China1:08:50
29Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team1:15:39
30Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team1:16:41
31Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong1:23:15
32Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong1:25:40
33Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team1:25:47
34Gang Xu (Chn) China1:37:35
35King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong1:58:31
36Bo Liu (Chn) China2:01:21

Teams classification
1Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team80:45:08
2Slovenia0:05:17
3Giant Asia Racing Team0:10:02
4Loborika0:10:09
5Russia0:21:02
6Amore & Vita - Conad0:24:21
7Kazakhstan0:34:26
8Skil - Shimano0:37:00
9ISD - Neri0:38:47
10Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team1:13:34
11Team Type 11:24:38
12China1:26:46
13Ukraine1:38:51
14Cyclingteam Jo Piels1:55:44
15Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda1:59:40
16Hong Kong2:01:40
17Partizan Srbija2:10:08
18Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning3:05:04
19Subway - Avanti3:22:06

Asian teams classification
1Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team80:45:08
2Kazakhstan0:34:26
3Giant Asia Racing Team0:45:14
4Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team1:13:34
5China1:26:46
6Hong Kong2:01:40

