Sohrabi takes final stage to put icing on the cake for Tabriz Petrochemical
Iranians complete their domination of race
Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical) has taken out the final stage criterium in Xining to complete a tour to remember for his team. Sohrabi defeated Ruslan Tleubayev (Kazakhstan National Team) with the sprint points competition winner, Boris Shpilevskiy (Russian National Team), back in third place.
The tour has been won by Hossein Askari (Tabrz Petrochemical) who had a quiet day proudly wearing yellow around the street circuit with ample time to savour every moment of what is the greatest win of his career. Askari defeated Croatian Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) by 44 seconds with American Keil Reijnen (Jelly Belly) regaining third place a further 35 seconds back.
The affable Iranian finished second here in 2006 and third in 2008 and was delighted to finally win the top spot on the podium. “I am very happy, my team worked very well,” he said after the stage. “I have third, i have second, and now i have first,” he smiled. “I am also very happy for Mehdi to win the final stage, it is great for my team”, he added.
The tour wound up in sultry conditions around the streets of Xining before an estimated crowd of more than 50,000. On a fast and furious six kilometre circuit, breaks were almost impossible to organise. In the second half of the twelve lap race a small group of five riders managed to sneak away and open up a gap of around thirty seconds. Kun Jiang (China National Team), Vitaliy Kondrut (ISD-Neri), Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1), Gregor Gazvoda (Arbo KTM-Gebruder Weiss), and Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti) tried valiantly to escape the peloton’s clutches.
In the concluding laps the tour leader sent his charges to the front and at an average speed of 50.86 km/h the field was lapping at around six minutes and twenty five seconds. With a lap to go the peloton was all together and fans rushed to get vantage points. Riders spread out across the road on the run into the finish.
But it was the strength of Tabriz Petrochemical and their solidly-built speedster Mehdi Sohrabi that won the day. He took his second stage of the tour after winning on day six, a day which proved to be the definitive moment of the tour when he guided Askari into the yellow jersey.
Tabriz Petrochemical team manager Khatoun Abadi Azar Kazem was ecstatic as expected. “My team is about teamwork”, he said. “I am happy for Mehdi Sohrabi to win the stage but the yellow jersey was most important, I am very happy today”, he added. He hopes to take his team to France next month before returning for the Tour of China later in the year.
Their dominance of the race showed on the podium with Askari winning the best Asian rider classification as well as the overall tour, while teammate Ghader Mizbani won the King of the Mountains category and the team won the best Asian team and best team overall categories. Only Russian sprinter Boris Shpilevskiy could split Tabriz Petrochemical’s clean sweep by taking out the green jersey for the sprint point’s competition.
After nine days of racing the tour had seven different stage winners and there was something for everyone across its 1,171 kilometres. Some breathtaking scenery spread out across the country that had team support staff snap happy with their compact cameras. Thousands of people lined the race route and supported the event in a festival like manner. Security was never an issue with local police and members of the Chinese armed forces always on hand. The highest race in the world certainly is a unique event and holds a place on the racing calendar with plenty of respect.
So it’s Zaijaian (goodbye) from China.
|1
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|1:17:51
|2
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|3
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia
|4
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|5
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|6
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|7
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|8
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|9
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|10
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
|11
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|12
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|13
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|14
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
|15
|Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|16
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|17
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|18
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|19
|Shijie Yu (Chn) China
|20
|Yue Tu (Chn) China
|21
|Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|22
|Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|23
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|24
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|25
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|26
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|27
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|28
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|29
|Kun Jiang (Chn) China
|30
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) China
|31
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|32
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|33
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|34
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
|35
|Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika
|36
|Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|37
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|38
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|39
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|40
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|41
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|42
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|43
|Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
|44
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|45
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|46
|Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|47
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|48
|Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika
|49
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|50
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|51
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|52
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|53
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|54
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine
|55
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|56
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika
|57
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|58
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika
|59
|Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|60
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|61
|Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
|62
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|63
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|64
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia
|65
|Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia
|66
|Khalid Boulida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|67
|Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russia
|68
|Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|69
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|70
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|71
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|72
|Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|73
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
|74
|Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russia
|75
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|76
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|77
|Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|78
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|79
|Bo Liu (Chn) China
|80
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|81
|Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|82
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|83
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|84
|Peng Liu (Chn) China
|85
|Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|86
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|87
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|88
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|89
|Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine
|90
|Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|91
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|92
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|93
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|94
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|95
|Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika
|96
|Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia
|97
|Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia
|98
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|99
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia
|100
|Gang Xu (Chn) China
|101
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|102
|Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|103
|Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri
|104
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|105
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|106
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:00:31
|107
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
|108
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|109
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|0:00:47
|110
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:00:59
|111
|Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|0:01:08
|112
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|113
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:02:17
|114
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|0:05:00
|115
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|DNS
|Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russia
|DNS
|Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|5
|pts
|2
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|3
|3
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|1
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|5
|pts
|2
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|3
|3
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
|1
|1
|Kun Jiang (Chn) China
|5
|pts
|2
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|3
|3
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|1
|1
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|14
|3
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia
|13
|4
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|12
|5
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|11
|6
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|10
|7
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|9
|8
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|8
|9
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|7
|10
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
|6
|11
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|5
|12
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|4
|13
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|3
|14
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
|2
|15
|Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|1
|1
|ISD - Neri
|3:53:33
|2
|Ukraine
|3
|Team Type 1
|4
|Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|5
|Slovenia
|6
|Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|7
|China
|8
|Kazakhstan
|9
|Amore & Vita - Conad
|10
|Loborika
|11
|Skil - Shimano
|12
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|13
|Partizan Srbija
|0:00:09
|14
|Hong Kong
|15
|Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|16
|Russia
|0:00:18
|17
|Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|18
|Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|19
|Subway - Avanti
|0:00:25
|1
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|26:54:59
|2
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
|0:00:44
|3
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|0:01:19
|4
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
|0:01:23
|5
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:01:28
|6
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|7
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|8
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|0:01:52
|9
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|10
|Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
|0:02:12
|11
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:03:06
|12
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|0:03:17
|13
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:03:29
|14
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:05:30
|15
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:05:34
|16
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia
|0:07:22
|17
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:08:15
|18
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|0:08:46
|19
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:09:37
|20
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) China
|0:10:09
|21
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:10:23
|22
|Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:13:30
|23
|Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russia
|24
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:13:40
|25
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:15:31
|26
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:17:00
|27
|Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia
|0:19:48
|28
|Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia
|0:23:31
|29
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:23:50
|30
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:24:02
|31
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:25:22
|32
|Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika
|0:26:21
|33
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|0:27:18
|34
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|0:27:33
|35
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:28:07
|36
|Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:28:32
|37
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:28:43
|38
|Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|0:30:11
|39
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika
|0:30:37
|40
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:30:40
|41
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:31:02
|42
|Kun Jiang (Chn) China
|0:31:53
|43
|Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russia
|0:31:56
|44
|Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:34:15
|45
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika
|0:35:45
|46
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|0:38:31
|47
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|0:38:49
|48
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:39:19
|49
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
|0:39:26
|50
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia
|0:40:14
|51
|Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:40:55
|52
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:41:51
|53
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:43:28
|54
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:44:03
|55
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:44:05
|56
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:45:24
|57
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|0:45:37
|58
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|0:45:43
|59
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia
|0:46:02
|60
|Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:46:06
|61
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|0:47:14
|62
|Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:49:33
|63
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|0:51:10
|64
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:52:30
|65
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:52:33
|66
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:53:58
|67
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:54:22
|68
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|0:55:23
|69
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|0:55:33
|70
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:56:15
|71
|Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:57:42
|72
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|1:01:36
|73
|Peng Liu (Chn) China
|1:02:13
|74
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|1:02:17
|75
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|1:02:55
|76
|Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
|1:04:26
|77
|Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|1:04:48
|78
|Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|1:04:56
|79
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|1:05:01
|80
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|1:05:21
|81
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|1:05:29
|82
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|1:05:59
|83
|Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia
|1:06:12
|84
|Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika
|1:06:15
|85
|Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri
|1:07:31
|86
|Yue Tu (Chn) China
|1:07:36
|87
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|1:08:05
|88
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|1:08:12
|89
|Shijie Yu (Chn) China
|1:08:50
|90
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|1:11:11
|91
|Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika
|1:13:02
|92
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|1:13:06
|93
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|1:14:06
|94
|Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|1:15:39
|95
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|1:16:41
|96
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine
|1:21:09
|97
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|1:22:50
|98
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|1:23:15
|99
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|1:23:17
|100
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|1:23:40
|101
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|1:25:40
|102
|Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|1:25:47
|103
|Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|1:26:12
|104
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|1:27:26
|105
|Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|1:31:44
|106
|Khalid Boulida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|1:32:19
|107
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|1:33:58
|108
|Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine
|1:35:41
|109
|Gang Xu (Chn) China
|1:37:35
|110
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|1:37:46
|111
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|1:41:04
|112
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|1:52:19
|113
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|1:58:31
|114
|Bo Liu (Chn) China
|2:01:21
|115
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|2:21:55
|1
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia
|92
|pts
|2
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|78
|3
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|69
|4
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|55
|5
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|52
|6
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|48
|7
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
|47
|8
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|47
|9
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|47
|10
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
|43
|11
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|40
|12
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|39
|13
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|37
|14
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|36
|15
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|35
|16
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|35
|17
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|34
|18
|Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|25
|19
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|23
|20
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|22
|21
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|22
|22
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|20
|23
|Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia
|19
|24
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|19
|25
|Kun Jiang (Chn) China
|18
|26
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|18
|27
|Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|17
|28
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|17
|29
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|17
|30
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|17
|31
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|16
|32
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|15
|33
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|14
|34
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|13
|35
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|11
|36
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|11
|37
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|10
|38
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|8
|39
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|6
|40
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
|6
|41
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia
|6
|42
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|6
|43
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|5
|44
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|5
|45
|Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|4
|46
|Bo Liu (Chn) China
|4
|47
|Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
|3
|48
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|3
|49
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|3
|50
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|3
|51
|Yue Tu (Chn) China
|3
|52
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|3
|53
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|3
|54
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|3
|55
|Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia
|1
|56
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|1
|57
|Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|1
|58
|Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|1
|59
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|1
|60
|Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika
|1
|61
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|1
|62
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|1
|1
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|33
|pts
|2
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|25
|3
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
|22
|4
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|20
|5
|Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia
|19
|6
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|11
|7
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|7
|9
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|6
|10
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|5
|11
|Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|5
|12
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|5
|13
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|3
|14
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|2
|15
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|1
|16
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|1
|17
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|1
|1
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|26:54:59
|2
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|3
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|4
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|5
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:03:06
|6
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:05:34
|7
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) China
|0:10:09
|8
|Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:13:30
|9
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:13:40
|10
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:15:31
|11
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:23:50
|12
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:25:22
|13
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:28:43
|14
|Kun Jiang (Chn) China
|0:31:53
|15
|Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:34:15
|16
|Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:40:55
|17
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:41:51
|18
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:44:03
|19
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:44:05
|20
|Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:46:06
|21
|Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:49:33
|22
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:53:58
|23
|Peng Liu (Chn) China
|1:02:13
|24
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|1:02:55
|25
|Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
|1:04:26
|26
|Yue Tu (Chn) China
|1:07:36
|27
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|1:08:05
|28
|Shijie Yu (Chn) China
|1:08:50
|29
|Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|1:15:39
|30
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|1:16:41
|31
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|1:23:15
|32
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|1:25:40
|33
|Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|1:25:47
|34
|Gang Xu (Chn) China
|1:37:35
|35
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|1:58:31
|36
|Bo Liu (Chn) China
|2:01:21
|1
|Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|80:45:08
|2
|Slovenia
|0:05:17
|3
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:10:02
|4
|Loborika
|0:10:09
|5
|Russia
|0:21:02
|6
|Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:24:21
|7
|Kazakhstan
|0:34:26
|8
|Skil - Shimano
|0:37:00
|9
|ISD - Neri
|0:38:47
|10
|Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|1:13:34
|11
|Team Type 1
|1:24:38
|12
|China
|1:26:46
|13
|Ukraine
|1:38:51
|14
|Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|1:55:44
|15
|Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|1:59:40
|16
|Hong Kong
|2:01:40
|17
|Partizan Srbija
|2:10:08
|18
|Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|3:05:04
|19
|Subway - Avanti
|3:22:06
|1
|Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|80:45:08
|2
|Kazakhstan
|0:34:26
|3
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:45:14
|4
|Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|1:13:34
|5
|China
|1:26:46
|6
|Hong Kong
|2:01:40
