Image 1 of 19 The jersey wearers line up for the last time this year in Xining (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 19 Hossein Askari (Tabriz) has had a lot of success at Qinghai Lake over the years. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 19 Hossein Askari (Tabriz) celebrates with the bubbly after taking out this year's edition (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 19 Boris Shpilevskiy (Russia) finished off the race as sprint leader (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 19 Ghader Misbani (Tabriz) celebrates his KOM victory. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 19 Hossein Askari (Tabriz) finished the Tour as Asian leader (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 19 The stage winners had a bit of fun on the podium (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 19 Plenty of youngster turned out to see the presentation. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 19 The Russians make their way to the team cars. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 19 Loborika put in a big effort on this race but it was not to be (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 19 Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz) adds to the spoils for Tabriz by winning stage 9. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 19 Hossein Askari (Tabriz) with some Tabriz teammates. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 19 The peloton racing through the streets of Xining. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 19 Jiang Kun (China) puts in a big effort with two other compatriots. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 19 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 19 Ghader Misbani (Tabriz) leads the peloton up a small incline. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 19 As usual, crowds lined the street during the final stage. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 19 Niki Ostergaard (Glud & Marstrand) leads a break early on (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 19 of 19 The jersey wearers pose for a quick photo at the conclusion of the final presentation (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical) has taken out the final stage criterium in Xining to complete a tour to remember for his team. Sohrabi defeated Ruslan Tleubayev (Kazakhstan National Team) with the sprint points competition winner, Boris Shpilevskiy (Russian National Team), back in third place.

The tour has been won by Hossein Askari (Tabrz Petrochemical) who had a quiet day proudly wearing yellow around the street circuit with ample time to savour every moment of what is the greatest win of his career. Askari defeated Croatian Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) by 44 seconds with American Keil Reijnen (Jelly Belly) regaining third place a further 35 seconds back.

The affable Iranian finished second here in 2006 and third in 2008 and was delighted to finally win the top spot on the podium. “I am very happy, my team worked very well,” he said after the stage. “I have third, i have second, and now i have first,” he smiled. “I am also very happy for Mehdi to win the final stage, it is great for my team”, he added.

The tour wound up in sultry conditions around the streets of Xining before an estimated crowd of more than 50,000. On a fast and furious six kilometre circuit, breaks were almost impossible to organise. In the second half of the twelve lap race a small group of five riders managed to sneak away and open up a gap of around thirty seconds. Kun Jiang (China National Team), Vitaliy Kondrut (ISD-Neri), Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1), Gregor Gazvoda (Arbo KTM-Gebruder Weiss), and Joseph Cooper (Subway-Avanti) tried valiantly to escape the peloton’s clutches.

In the concluding laps the tour leader sent his charges to the front and at an average speed of 50.86 km/h the field was lapping at around six minutes and twenty five seconds. With a lap to go the peloton was all together and fans rushed to get vantage points. Riders spread out across the road on the run into the finish.

But it was the strength of Tabriz Petrochemical and their solidly-built speedster Mehdi Sohrabi that won the day. He took his second stage of the tour after winning on day six, a day which proved to be the definitive moment of the tour when he guided Askari into the yellow jersey.

Tabriz Petrochemical team manager Khatoun Abadi Azar Kazem was ecstatic as expected. “My team is about teamwork”, he said. “I am happy for Mehdi Sohrabi to win the stage but the yellow jersey was most important, I am very happy today”, he added. He hopes to take his team to France next month before returning for the Tour of China later in the year.

Their dominance of the race showed on the podium with Askari winning the best Asian rider classification as well as the overall tour, while teammate Ghader Mizbani won the King of the Mountains category and the team won the best Asian team and best team overall categories. Only Russian sprinter Boris Shpilevskiy could split Tabriz Petrochemical’s clean sweep by taking out the green jersey for the sprint point’s competition.

After nine days of racing the tour had seven different stage winners and there was something for everyone across its 1,171 kilometres. Some breathtaking scenery spread out across the country that had team support staff snap happy with their compact cameras. Thousands of people lined the race route and supported the event in a festival like manner. Security was never an issue with local police and members of the Chinese armed forces always on hand. The highest race in the world certainly is a unique event and holds a place on the racing calendar with plenty of respect.

So it’s Zaijaian (goodbye) from China.

Full Results 1 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 1:17:51 2 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 3 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia 4 Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano 5 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 6 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 7 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 8 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 9 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 10 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 11 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 12 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 13 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 14 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika 15 Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija 16 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 17 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 18 Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 19 Shijie Yu (Chn) China 20 Yue Tu (Chn) China 21 Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine 22 Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri 23 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 24 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 25 Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 26 Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 27 Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija 28 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 29 Kun Jiang (Chn) China 30 Pengda Jiao (Chn) China 31 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 32 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 33 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 34 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia 35 Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika 36 Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 37 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 38 David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team 39 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 40 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 41 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 42 James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti 43 Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika 44 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 45 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 46 Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 47 Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 48 Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika 49 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 50 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 51 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 52 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 53 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 54 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine 55 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 56 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika 57 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 58 Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika 59 Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:00:09 60 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti 61 Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team 62 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 63 Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 64 Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia 65 Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia 66 Khalid Boulida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team 67 Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russia 68 Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 69 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 70 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 71 Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija 72 Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 73 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong 74 Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russia 75 Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 76 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 77 Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano 78 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team 79 Bo Liu (Chn) China 80 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine 81 Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 82 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 83 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 84 Peng Liu (Chn) China 85 Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 86 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 87 Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 88 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 89 Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine 90 Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:00:16 91 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 92 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 93 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti 94 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 95 Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika 96 Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia 97 Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia 98 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 99 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia 100 Gang Xu (Chn) China 101 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 102 Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 103 Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri 104 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 105 Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:00:21 106 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 0:00:31 107 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad 108 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 109 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 0:00:47 110 Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:00:59 111 Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti 0:01:08 112 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 113 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:02:17 114 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti 0:05:00 115 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 DNS Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russia DNS Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda

Sprint 1 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 5 pts 2 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 3 3 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 1

Sprint 2 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 5 pts 2 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 3 3 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia 1

Sprint 3 1 Kun Jiang (Chn) China 5 pts 2 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri 3 3 Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 1

Sprint 4 - Finish 1 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 16 pts 2 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 14 3 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia 13 4 Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano 12 5 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 11 6 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 10 7 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 9 8 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 8 9 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 7 10 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 6 11 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 5 12 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 4 13 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 3 14 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika 2 15 Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija 1

Teams 1 ISD - Neri 3:53:33 2 Ukraine 3 Team Type 1 4 Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 5 Slovenia 6 Cyclingteam Jo Piels 7 China 8 Kazakhstan 9 Amore & Vita - Conad 10 Loborika 11 Skil - Shimano 12 Giant Asia Racing Team 13 Partizan Srbija 0:00:09 14 Hong Kong 15 Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 16 Russia 0:00:18 17 Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 18 Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 19 Subway - Avanti 0:00:25

Final general classification 1 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 26:54:59 2 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika 0:00:44 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 0:01:19 4 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia 0:01:23 5 David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:01:28 6 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:01:34 7 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:01:41 8 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 0:01:52 9 Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:01:53 10 Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika 0:02:12 11 Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:03:06 12 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 0:03:17 13 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:03:29 14 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:05:30 15 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:05:34 16 Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia 0:07:22 17 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 0:08:15 18 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 0:08:46 19 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:09:37 20 Pengda Jiao (Chn) China 0:10:09 21 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:10:23 22 Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:13:30 23 Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russia 24 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:13:40 25 Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:15:31 26 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:17:00 27 Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia 0:19:48 28 Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia 0:23:31 29 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:23:50 30 Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:24:02 31 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:25:22 32 Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika 0:26:21 33 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 0:27:18 34 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 0:27:33 35 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:28:07 36 Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:28:32 37 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:28:43 38 Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija 0:30:11 39 Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika 0:30:37 40 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:30:40 41 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:31:02 42 Kun Jiang (Chn) China 0:31:53 43 Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russia 0:31:56 44 Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:34:15 45 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika 0:35:45 46 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 0:38:31 47 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 0:38:49 48 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:39:19 49 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 0:39:26 50 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia 0:40:14 51 Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:40:55 52 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong 0:41:51 53 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine 0:43:28 54 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:44:03 55 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:44:05 56 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:45:24 57 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 0:45:37 58 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 0:45:43 59 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia 0:46:02 60 Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:46:06 61 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 0:47:14 62 Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:49:33 63 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 0:51:10 64 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 0:52:30 65 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:52:33 66 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:53:58 67 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:54:22 68 Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija 0:55:23 69 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti 0:55:33 70 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:56:15 71 Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:57:42 72 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 1:01:36 73 Peng Liu (Chn) China 1:02:13 74 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 1:02:17 75 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 1:02:55 76 Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team 1:04:26 77 Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine 1:04:48 78 Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 1:04:56 79 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti 1:05:01 80 Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 1:05:21 81 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 1:05:29 82 Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija 1:05:59 83 Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia 1:06:12 84 Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika 1:06:15 85 Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri 1:07:31 86 Yue Tu (Chn) China 1:07:36 87 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 1:08:05 88 Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 1:08:12 89 Shijie Yu (Chn) China 1:08:50 90 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 1:11:11 91 Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika 1:13:02 92 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 1:13:06 93 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 1:14:06 94 Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 1:15:39 95 Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 1:16:41 96 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine 1:21:09 97 Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano 1:22:50 98 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 1:23:15 99 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 1:23:17 100 Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 1:23:40 101 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 1:25:40 102 Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 1:25:47 103 Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 1:26:12 104 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri 1:27:26 105 Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti 1:31:44 106 Khalid Boulida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team 1:32:19 107 Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 1:33:58 108 Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine 1:35:41 109 Gang Xu (Chn) China 1:37:35 110 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti 1:37:46 111 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 1:41:04 112 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 1:52:19 113 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 1:58:31 114 Bo Liu (Chn) China 2:01:21 115 James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti 2:21:55

Points classification 1 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia 92 pts 2 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 78 3 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 69 4 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 55 5 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 52 6 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 48 7 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika 47 8 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 47 9 Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 47 10 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia 43 11 David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team 40 12 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 39 13 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 37 14 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 36 15 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 35 16 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 35 17 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 34 18 Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri 25 19 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 23 20 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 22 21 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 22 22 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 20 23 Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia 19 24 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 19 25 Kun Jiang (Chn) China 18 26 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 18 27 Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 17 28 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine 17 29 Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija 17 30 Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano 17 31 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 16 32 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 15 33 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 14 34 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 13 35 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 11 36 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 11 37 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 10 38 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 8 39 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 6 40 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 6 41 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia 6 42 Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 6 43 Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 5 44 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 5 45 Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 4 46 Bo Liu (Chn) China 4 47 Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika 3 48 Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 3 49 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 3 50 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 3 51 Yue Tu (Chn) China 3 52 Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 3 53 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri 3 54 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 3 55 Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia 1 56 Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad 1 57 Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano 1 58 Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija 1 59 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 1 60 Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika 1 61 Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 1 62 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 1

Mountains classification 1 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 33 pts 2 Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 25 3 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika 22 4 Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 20 5 Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia 19 6 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 11 7 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 9 8 Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad 7 9 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 6 10 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 5 11 Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 5 12 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 5 13 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 3 14 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 2 15 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 1 16 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 1 17 Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija 1

Asian rider classification 1 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 26:54:59 2 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:01:34 3 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:01:41 4 Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:01:53 5 Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:03:06 6 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:05:34 7 Pengda Jiao (Chn) China 0:10:09 8 Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:13:30 9 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:13:40 10 Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:15:31 11 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:23:50 12 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:25:22 13 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:28:43 14 Kun Jiang (Chn) China 0:31:53 15 Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:34:15 16 Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:40:55 17 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong 0:41:51 18 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:44:03 19 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:44:05 20 Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:46:06 21 Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:49:33 22 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:53:58 23 Peng Liu (Chn) China 1:02:13 24 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 1:02:55 25 Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team 1:04:26 26 Yue Tu (Chn) China 1:07:36 27 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 1:08:05 28 Shijie Yu (Chn) China 1:08:50 29 Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 1:15:39 30 Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 1:16:41 31 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 1:23:15 32 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 1:25:40 33 Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 1:25:47 34 Gang Xu (Chn) China 1:37:35 35 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 1:58:31 36 Bo Liu (Chn) China 2:01:21

Teams classification 1 Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 80:45:08 2 Slovenia 0:05:17 3 Giant Asia Racing Team 0:10:02 4 Loborika 0:10:09 5 Russia 0:21:02 6 Amore & Vita - Conad 0:24:21 7 Kazakhstan 0:34:26 8 Skil - Shimano 0:37:00 9 ISD - Neri 0:38:47 10 Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 1:13:34 11 Team Type 1 1:24:38 12 China 1:26:46 13 Ukraine 1:38:51 14 Cyclingteam Jo Piels 1:55:44 15 Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 1:59:40 16 Hong Kong 2:01:40 17 Partizan Srbija 2:10:08 18 Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 3:05:04 19 Subway - Avanti 3:22:06