Shpilevskiy scores one for the team on stage eight
Askari takes yellow into final stage
Russian National Team rider Boris Shpilevskiy won his second stage of the Tour of Qinghai Lake on the penultimate day into Qingshizui. Shpilevskiy (27) defeated Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical) and Valentin Iglinskiy (Kazakhstan National Team) in a bunch sprint after the hors categorie climb at 94.6kms failed to crack the sprinters' legs.
Iranian Hossein Askari (Tabriz Petrochemical) will take the tour leader's yellow jersey into the final day tomorrow in Xining. Askari and his team have dominated the general classification categories with only today's winner, Shpilevskiy, foiling a clean sweep for them by taking an unassailable lead in the sprints points' competition.
Shpilevskiy commended his team after his win. "The winner of the stage was my team", he said. "Without my team and what they are doing, without their work, i could not win today". "The last forty kilometres they were on the front always working", he told a large crowd at the presentations.
The day began when 117 riders left the beautiful city of Qilian in the warmest conditions of the race to date. The Qilian prairie is known as "The land of white Tibetan sheep" and the city itself is nestled in-between breathtaking mountains that offered a magnificent backdrop to the start of the stage.
The peloton completed one lap on a street circuit in-front of thousands of fans before heading out onto the open road that was lined with locals cheering on the tour. Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz Petrochemical) made sure of his win in the King of the Mountains competition with more points at the first climb just fourteen kilometres into the stage.
Together the trio opened up a gap of more than one-and-a-half minutes as the tour travelled beside the Qilian mountain ranges. The margin began to drop as the leaders made their way through Ebao (Castle in the Mountain) near the 70 kilometre mark. With the road temperature recorded at forty degrees Rabou decided three was a crowd and attacked again.
Locals parked their motor-bikes on the edge of the road and waved on Rabou as he worked hard to hold a gap of 1:16 near the feed zone at 80kms. The chasing peloton began to fracture into several bunches as the pace was on to bring back the breakaway. Rabou had been joined by Volodymyr Starchyk (Amore & Vita-Conad) and Simon Clarke (ISD-Neri) on the approach to the climb but were soon gobbled up by chasing riders.
Former tour leader Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) led Tabriz Petrochemical teammates Hossein Alieadeh and Ghader Mizbani over the summit of the climb. On the descent a large group formed containing the yellow jersey of Askari. After two-and-a-half hours on the road and with the climb behind them it again seemed a bunch sprint into the finish was inevitable.
The Russian National Team, with the advantage of a tail wind, drove the peloton towards Qingshizui at high speed. Shpilevskiy was positioned in sixth wheel, and for a while had Askari right behind him. With twenty kilometres to the finish the Russians were in no mood for any assistance.
They catapulted Shpilevskiy to his second stage win in succession and were duly rewarded for their efforts in the final forty kilometres. "The finish was very fast", Shpilevskiy said. "I think maybe 75 km/h, it was very dangerous". "We see that Amore & Vita-Conad and their sprinter Metlushenko were at the back, so we went for it". "Tomorrow i will see, the conditions maybe different", he added.
On a stage where the thought was that a break may succeed, the hors categorie climb again proved a manageable task for the majority of the riders as King of the Mountains winner Ghader Mizbani explained. "In the race manual today was the hors categorie but it was not so tough and not such a big mountain", he said afterwards. "All the teams come together at the finish, it was a good result for us (today), we have the yellow jersey, now we wait for tomorrow", he added.
Tomorrow the tour concludes with a 66km circuit race around the streets of Xining. Shpilevskiy can be confident of obtaining three-in-a-row and the green jersey; Askari can be confident of holding the trophy aloft in Xining, and a night of celebrations with his team from Tabriz Petrochemical.
|1
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia
|3:21:51
|2
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|3
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|4
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|5
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|6
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|7
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|8
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|9
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|10
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|11
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|12
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|13
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|14
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|15
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|16
|Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|17
|Kun Jiang (Chn) China
|18
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|19
|Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|20
|Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|21
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|22
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
|23
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|24
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|25
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
|26
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine
|27
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|28
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|29
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
|30
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|31
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|32
|Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia
|33
|Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russia
|34
|Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|35
|Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
|36
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|37
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|38
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika
|39
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|40
|Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|41
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|42
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|43
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) China
|44
|Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika
|45
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|46
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|47
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|48
|Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia
|49
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|50
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|51
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|52
|Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russia
|53
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|54
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|55
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|56
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika
|57
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|58
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|59
|Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|60
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
|61
|Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russia
|0:00:12
|62
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|0:00:16
|63
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia
|64
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:19
|65
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|66
|Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|67
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia
|68
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|0:01:30
|69
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:02:01
|70
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|71
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|72
|Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|73
|Peng Liu (Chn) China
|74
|Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|75
|Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|76
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|77
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|78
|Yue Tu (Chn) China
|79
|Shijie Yu (Chn) China
|80
|Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
|81
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|82
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|83
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|84
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|85
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
|86
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|87
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|88
|Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia
|89
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|90
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|0:02:53
|91
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:05:53
|92
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|93
|Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:08:20
|94
|Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:08:58
|95
|Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|96
|Khalid Boulida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|97
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|98
|Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika
|99
|Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika
|100
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|101
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|102
|Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|0:13:00
|103
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|104
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|105
|Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri
|106
|Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|107
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|108
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|109
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|110
|Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|111
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|112
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|113
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:24:10
|114
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|115
|Gang Xu (Chn) China
|116
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|0:27:16
|117
|Bo Liu (Chn) China
|1
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
|5
|pts
|2
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia
|3
|3
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|1
|1
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|3
|3
|Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|1
|1
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia
|16
|pts
|2
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|13
|4
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|11
|6
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|10
|7
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|9
|8
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|8
|9
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|7
|10
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|6
|11
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|5
|12
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|4
|13
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|3
|14
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|2
|15
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|1
|1
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|1
|1
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
|9
|pts
|2
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|3
|5
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|1
|1
|ISD - Neri
|10:05:33
|2
|Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|3
|Kazakhstan
|4
|Ukraine
|5
|Team Type 1
|6
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|7
|Russia
|8
|Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|9
|Loborika
|10
|Slovenia
|11
|Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:02:01
|12
|China
|13
|Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|14
|Skil - Shimano
|15
|Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|16
|Partizan Srbija
|0:13:00
|17
|Hong Kong
|18
|Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|0:15:01
|19
|Subway - Avanti
|0:17:54
|1
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|25:37:08
|2
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
|0:00:44
|3
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
|0:01:24
|4
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|0:01:25
|5
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:01:28
|6
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|7
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|8
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|0:01:52
|9
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|10
|Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
|0:02:12
|11
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:02:57
|12
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|0:03:17
|13
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:03:20
|14
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:05:30
|15
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:05:34
|16
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia
|0:07:13
|17
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:08:15
|18
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|0:08:46
|19
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:09:37
|20
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) China
|0:10:09
|21
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:10:23
|22
|Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russia
|0:13:21
|23
|Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:13:30
|24
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:13:48
|25
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:15:22
|26
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:16:44
|27
|Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia
|0:19:32
|28
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:23:03
|29
|Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia
|0:23:22
|30
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:23:41
|31
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:24:14
|32
|Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika
|0:26:21
|33
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|0:27:18
|34
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|0:27:33
|35
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:28:07
|36
|Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:28:23
|37
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:28:43
|38
|Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|0:30:11
|39
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika
|0:30:37
|40
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:30:40
|41
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:31:02
|42
|Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russia
|0:31:47
|43
|Kun Jiang (Chn) China
|0:31:56
|44
|Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:34:15
|45
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika
|0:35:45
|46
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|0:37:44
|47
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:38:48
|48
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|0:38:49
|49
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
|0:39:26
|50
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia
|0:39:58
|51
|Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:40:46
|52
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:41:42
|53
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|0:42:14
|54
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:43:19
|55
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:44:05
|56
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:44:13
|57
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:45:08
|58
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|0:45:27
|59
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|0:45:37
|60
|Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:45:57
|61
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia
|0:46:06
|62
|Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:49:24
|63
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|0:50:55
|64
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:52:24
|65
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:52:30
|66
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:53:49
|67
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:54:13
|68
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|0:55:17
|69
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|0:55:23
|70
|Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russia
|0:55:40
|71
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:56:15
|72
|Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|0:56:30
|73
|Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:57:42
|74
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|1:00:01
|75
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|1:01:38
|76
|Peng Liu (Chn) China
|1:02:04
|77
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|1:02:17
|78
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|1:02:55
|79
|Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
|1:04:17
|80
|Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|1:04:47
|81
|Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|1:04:48
|82
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|1:05:21
|83
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|1:05:29
|84
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|1:05:50
|85
|Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia
|1:05:56
|86
|Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika
|1:06:15
|87
|Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri
|1:07:15
|88
|Yue Tu (Chn) China
|1:07:36
|89
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|1:07:56
|90
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|1:08:04
|91
|Shijie Yu (Chn) China
|1:08:50
|92
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|1:11:02
|93
|Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika
|1:12:46
|94
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|1:12:50
|95
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|1:14:06
|96
|Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|1:15:30
|97
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|1:16:41
|98
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine
|1:21:09
|99
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|1:22:50
|100
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|1:23:08
|101
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|1:23:15
|102
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|1:23:40
|103
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|1:25:11
|104
|Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|1:25:31
|105
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|1:25:40
|106
|Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|1:25:56
|107
|Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|1:30:36
|108
|Khalid Boulida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|1:32:10
|109
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|1:33:37
|110
|Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine
|1:35:32
|111
|Gang Xu (Chn) China
|1:37:19
|112
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|1:37:37
|113
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|1:40:33
|114
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|1:52:19
|115
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|1:58:15
|116
|Bo Liu (Chn) China
|2:01:12
|117
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|2:21:55
|1
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia
|79
|pts
|2
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|62
|3
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|52
|4
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|52
|5
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|47
|6
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
|45
|7
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|45
|8
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
|42
|9
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|40
|10
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|40
|11
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|40
|12
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|35
|13
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|35
|14
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|34
|15
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|32
|16
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|30
|17
|Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|25
|18
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|25
|19
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|23
|20
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|22
|21
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|22
|22
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|20
|23
|Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia
|19
|24
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|19
|25
|Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|17
|26
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|17
|27
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|17
|28
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|16
|29
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|15
|30
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|14
|31
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|14
|32
|Kun Jiang (Chn) China
|13
|33
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|13
|34
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|11
|35
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|11
|36
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|8
|37
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|6
|38
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia
|6
|39
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|6
|40
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|5
|41
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|5
|42
|Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|4
|43
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|4
|44
|Bo Liu (Chn) China
|4
|45
|Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
|3
|46
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|3
|47
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|3
|48
|Yue Tu (Chn) China
|3
|49
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|3
|50
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|1
|51
|Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia
|1
|52
|Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|1
|53
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|1
|54
|Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika
|1
|55
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|1
|1
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|33
|pts
|2
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|25
|3
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
|22
|4
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|20
|5
|Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia
|19
|6
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|11
|7
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|7
|9
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|6
|10
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|5
|11
|Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|5
|12
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|5
|13
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|3
|14
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|2
|15
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|1
|16
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|1
|17
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|1
|1
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|25:37:08
|2
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|3
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|4
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|5
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:02:57
|6
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:05:34
|7
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) China
|0:10:09
|8
|Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:13:30
|9
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:13:48
|10
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:15:22
|11
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:23:41
|12
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:24:14
|13
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:28:43
|14
|Kun Jiang (Chn) China
|0:31:56
|15
|Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:34:15
|16
|Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:40:46
|17
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:41:42
|18
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:44:05
|19
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:44:13
|20
|Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:45:57
|21
|Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:49:24
|22
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:53:49
|23
|Peng Liu (Chn) China
|1:02:04
|24
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|1:02:55
|25
|Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
|1:04:17
|26
|Yue Tu (Chn) China
|1:07:36
|27
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|1:07:56
|28
|Shijie Yu (Chn) China
|1:08:50
|29
|Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|1:15:30
|30
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|1:16:41
|31
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|1:23:15
|32
|Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|1:25:31
|33
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|1:25:40
|34
|Gang Xu (Chn) China
|1:37:19
|35
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|1:58:15
|36
|Bo Liu (Chn) China
|2:01:12
|1
|Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|76:51:35
|2
|Slovenia
|0:05:17
|3
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:10:02
|4
|Loborika
|0:10:09
|5
|Russia
|0:20:44
|6
|Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:24:21
|7
|Kazakhstan
|0:34:26
|8
|Skil - Shimano
|0:37:00
|9
|ISD - Neri
|0:38:47
|10
|Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|1:13:16
|11
|Team Type 1
|1:24:38
|12
|China
|1:26:46
|13
|Ukraine
|1:38:51
|14
|Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|1:55:44
|15
|Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|1:59:31
|16
|Hong Kong
|2:01:31
|17
|Partizan Srbija
|2:09:59
|18
|Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|3:04:46
|19
|Subway - Avanti
|3:21:41
|1
|Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|76:51:35
|2
|Kazakhstan
|0:34:26
|3
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:45:05
|4
|Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|1:13:16
|5
|China
|1:26:46
|6
|Hong Kong
|2:01:31
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy