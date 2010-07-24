Image 1 of 25 ISD pushing the pace up the first KOM climb of the day. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 25 No time to check out the backdrop as the the riders enter 20km to go. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 25 The Russians were keen for a stage win and pushed the pace in the closing kilometres. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 25 Boris Sshpilevskiy (Russia) takes the stage win in front of a nice back drop. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 25 There was mayhem as the locals fight for a good podium viewing position. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 25 The local band was on stand by. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 25 The crowd squash in to watch the presentation. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 25 The place getters of stage 8. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 25 Boris Sshpilevskiy (Russia) was pleased to get win number two. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 25 Ghader Misbani (Tabriz) celebrates his KOM win for the tour (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 25 Boris Sshpilevskiy (Russia) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 25 Over the top of the climb (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 25 Jiao Pengda (China) and Thomas Rabou (TT1) out front on the climb. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 25 Jiao Pengda (China) working hard on the climb. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 25 Hossein Askari (Tabriz) looking strong up the first climb. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 25 As the first sprint approached Slovenia and Jelly Belly went to the front. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 25 Once again the peleton rode under blue skies. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 25 The peleton streched out as the pace was on. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 19 of 25 Like yesterday Amore & Vita was happy to help out on the front. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 20 of 25 Jiao Pengda (China) leads the break away group. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 21 of 25 Some horse men rode along side the riders. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 22 of 25 The main group contending with the cross winds. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 23 of 25 The main group contending with the start the main climb of the day. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 24 of 25 The attacks from the main group on the climb (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 25 of 25 Hossein Askari (Tabriz) looks set to take out this years tour. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Russian National Team rider Boris Shpilevskiy won his second stage of the Tour of Qinghai Lake on the penultimate day into Qingshizui. Shpilevskiy (27) defeated Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical) and Valentin Iglinskiy (Kazakhstan National Team) in a bunch sprint after the hors categorie climb at 94.6kms failed to crack the sprinters' legs.

Iranian Hossein Askari (Tabriz Petrochemical) will take the tour leader's yellow jersey into the final day tomorrow in Xining. Askari and his team have dominated the general classification categories with only today's winner, Shpilevskiy, foiling a clean sweep for them by taking an unassailable lead in the sprints points' competition.

Shpilevskiy commended his team after his win. "The winner of the stage was my team", he said. "Without my team and what they are doing, without their work, i could not win today". "The last forty kilometres they were on the front always working", he told a large crowd at the presentations.

The day began when 117 riders left the beautiful city of Qilian in the warmest conditions of the race to date. The Qilian prairie is known as "The land of white Tibetan sheep" and the city itself is nestled in-between breathtaking mountains that offered a magnificent backdrop to the start of the stage.

The peloton completed one lap on a street circuit in-front of thousands of fans before heading out onto the open road that was lined with locals cheering on the tour. Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz Petrochemical) made sure of his win in the King of the Mountains competition with more points at the first climb just fourteen kilometres into the stage.





Together the trio opened up a gap of more than one-and-a-half minutes as the tour travelled beside the Qilian mountain ranges. The margin began to drop as the leaders made their way through Ebao (Castle in the Mountain) near the 70 kilometre mark. With the road temperature recorded at forty degrees Rabou decided three was a crowd and attacked again.

Locals parked their motor-bikes on the edge of the road and waved on Rabou as he worked hard to hold a gap of 1:16 near the feed zone at 80kms. The chasing peloton began to fracture into several bunches as the pace was on to bring back the breakaway. Rabou had been joined by Volodymyr Starchyk (Amore & Vita-Conad) and Simon Clarke (ISD-Neri) on the approach to the climb but were soon gobbled up by chasing riders.

Former tour leader Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) led Tabriz Petrochemical teammates Hossein Alieadeh and Ghader Mizbani over the summit of the climb. On the descent a large group formed containing the yellow jersey of Askari. After two-and-a-half hours on the road and with the climb behind them it again seemed a bunch sprint into the finish was inevitable.

The Russian National Team, with the advantage of a tail wind, drove the peloton towards Qingshizui at high speed. Shpilevskiy was positioned in sixth wheel, and for a while had Askari right behind him. With twenty kilometres to the finish the Russians were in no mood for any assistance.

They catapulted Shpilevskiy to his second stage win in succession and were duly rewarded for their efforts in the final forty kilometres. "The finish was very fast", Shpilevskiy said. "I think maybe 75 km/h, it was very dangerous". "We see that Amore & Vita-Conad and their sprinter Metlushenko were at the back, so we went for it". "Tomorrow i will see, the conditions maybe different", he added.

On a stage where the thought was that a break may succeed, the hors categorie climb again proved a manageable task for the majority of the riders as King of the Mountains winner Ghader Mizbani explained. "In the race manual today was the hors categorie but it was not so tough and not such a big mountain", he said afterwards. "All the teams come together at the finish, it was a good result for us (today), we have the yellow jersey, now we wait for tomorrow", he added.

Tomorrow the tour concludes with a 66km circuit race around the streets of Xining. Shpilevskiy can be confident of obtaining three-in-a-row and the green jersey; Askari can be confident of holding the trophy aloft in Xining, and a night of celebrations with his team from Tabriz Petrochemical.

Full Results 1 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia 3:21:51 2 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 3 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 4 Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 5 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 6 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine 7 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 8 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 9 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 10 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 11 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 12 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 13 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 14 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 15 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 16 Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri 17 Kun Jiang (Chn) China 18 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 19 Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija 20 Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 21 David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team 22 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika 23 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 24 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 25 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 26 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine 27 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 28 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 29 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia 30 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 31 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 32 Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia 33 Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russia 34 Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 35 Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika 36 Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 37 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 38 Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika 39 Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija 40 Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 41 Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 42 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 43 Pengda Jiao (Chn) China 44 Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika 45 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 46 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 47 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 48 Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia 49 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 50 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 51 Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 52 Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russia 53 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 54 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 55 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 56 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika 57 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team 58 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 59 Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 60 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong 61 Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russia 0:00:12 62 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 0:00:16 63 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia 64 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:19 65 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 66 Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:00:25 67 Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia 68 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 0:01:30 69 Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:02:01 70 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 71 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti 72 Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano 73 Peng Liu (Chn) China 74 Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 75 Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine 76 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 77 Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 78 Yue Tu (Chn) China 79 Shijie Yu (Chn) China 80 Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team 81 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 82 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 83 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 84 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 85 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad 86 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 87 Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano 88 Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia 89 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 90 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti 0:02:53 91 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:05:53 92 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 93 Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:08:20 94 Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine 0:08:58 95 Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 96 Khalid Boulida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team 97 Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 98 Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika 99 Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika 100 Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 101 Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 102 Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti 0:13:00 103 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 104 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 105 Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri 106 Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 107 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 108 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 109 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti 110 Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 111 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 112 Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija 113 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:24:10 114 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 115 Gang Xu (Chn) China 116 James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti 0:27:16 117 Bo Liu (Chn) China

Sprint 1 1 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia 5 pts 2 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia 3 3 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 1

Sprint 2 1 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 5 pts 2 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 3 3 Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano 1

Sprint 3-Finish 1 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia 16 pts 2 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 14 3 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 13 4 Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 12 5 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 11 6 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine 10 7 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 9 8 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 8 9 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 7 10 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 6 11 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 5 12 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 4 13 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 3 14 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 2 15 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 1

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 3) 1 Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 2 3 Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 1

Mountain 2 - (HC) 1 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika 9 pts 2 Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 7 3 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 5 4 Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 3 5 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 2 6 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 1

Teams 1 ISD - Neri 10:05:33 2 Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 3 Kazakhstan 4 Ukraine 5 Team Type 1 6 Giant Asia Racing Team 7 Russia 8 Cyclingteam Jo Piels 9 Loborika 10 Slovenia 11 Amore & Vita - Conad 0:02:01 12 China 13 Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 14 Skil - Shimano 15 Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:02:26 16 Partizan Srbija 0:13:00 17 Hong Kong 18 Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 0:15:01 19 Subway - Avanti 0:17:54

General classification after stage 8 1 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 25:37:08 2 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika 0:00:44 3 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia 0:01:24 4 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 0:01:25 5 David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:01:28 6 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:01:32 7 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:01:34 8 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 0:01:52 9 Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:01:53 10 Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika 0:02:12 11 Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:02:57 12 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 0:03:17 13 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:03:20 14 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:05:30 15 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:05:34 16 Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia 0:07:13 17 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 0:08:15 18 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 0:08:46 19 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:09:37 20 Pengda Jiao (Chn) China 0:10:09 21 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:10:23 22 Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russia 0:13:21 23 Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:13:30 24 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:13:48 25 Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:15:22 26 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:16:44 27 Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia 0:19:32 28 Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:23:03 29 Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia 0:23:22 30 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:23:41 31 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:24:14 32 Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika 0:26:21 33 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 0:27:18 34 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 0:27:33 35 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:28:07 36 Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:28:23 37 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:28:43 38 Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija 0:30:11 39 Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika 0:30:37 40 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:30:40 41 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:31:02 42 Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russia 0:31:47 43 Kun Jiang (Chn) China 0:31:56 44 Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:34:15 45 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika 0:35:45 46 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 0:37:44 47 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:38:48 48 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 0:38:49 49 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 0:39:26 50 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia 0:39:58 51 Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:40:46 52 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong 0:41:42 53 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 0:42:14 54 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine 0:43:19 55 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:44:05 56 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:44:13 57 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:45:08 58 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 0:45:27 59 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 0:45:37 60 Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:45:57 61 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia 0:46:06 62 Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:49:24 63 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 0:50:55 64 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:52:24 65 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 0:52:30 66 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:53:49 67 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:54:13 68 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti 0:55:17 69 Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija 0:55:23 70 Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russia 0:55:40 71 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:56:15 72 Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 0:56:30 73 Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:57:42 74 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti 1:00:01 75 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 1:01:38 76 Peng Liu (Chn) China 1:02:04 77 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 1:02:17 78 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 1:02:55 79 Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team 1:04:17 80 Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 1:04:47 81 Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine 1:04:48 82 Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 1:05:21 83 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 1:05:29 84 Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija 1:05:50 85 Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia 1:05:56 86 Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika 1:06:15 87 Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri 1:07:15 88 Yue Tu (Chn) China 1:07:36 89 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 1:07:56 90 Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 1:08:04 91 Shijie Yu (Chn) China 1:08:50 92 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 1:11:02 93 Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika 1:12:46 94 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 1:12:50 95 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 1:14:06 96 Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 1:15:30 97 Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 1:16:41 98 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine 1:21:09 99 Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano 1:22:50 100 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 1:23:08 101 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 1:23:15 102 Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 1:23:40 103 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri 1:25:11 104 Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 1:25:31 105 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 1:25:40 106 Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 1:25:56 107 Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti 1:30:36 108 Khalid Boulida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team 1:32:10 109 Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 1:33:37 110 Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine 1:35:32 111 Gang Xu (Chn) China 1:37:19 112 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti 1:37:37 113 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 1:40:33 114 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 1:52:19 115 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 1:58:15 116 Bo Liu (Chn) China 2:01:12 117 James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti 2:21:55

Points classification 1 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia 79 pts 2 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 62 3 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 52 4 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 52 5 Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 47 6 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika 45 7 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 45 8 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia 42 9 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 40 10 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 40 11 David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team 40 12 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 35 13 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 35 14 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 34 15 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 32 16 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 30 17 Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri 25 18 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 25 19 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 23 20 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 22 21 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 22 22 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 20 23 Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia 19 24 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 19 25 Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 17 26 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine 17 27 Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija 17 28 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 16 29 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 15 30 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 14 31 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 14 32 Kun Jiang (Chn) China 13 33 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 13 34 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 11 35 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 11 36 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 8 37 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 6 38 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia 6 39 Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 6 40 Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 5 41 Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano 5 42 Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 4 43 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 4 44 Bo Liu (Chn) China 4 45 Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika 3 46 Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 3 47 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 3 48 Yue Tu (Chn) China 3 49 Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 3 50 Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad 1 51 Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia 1 52 Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano 1 53 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 1 54 Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika 1 55 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 1

Mountains classification 1 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 33 pts 2 Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 25 3 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika 22 4 Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 20 5 Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia 19 6 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 11 7 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 9 8 Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad 7 9 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 6 10 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 5 11 Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 5 12 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 5 13 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 3 14 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 2 15 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 1 16 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 1 17 Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija 1

Asian rider classification 1 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 25:37:08 2 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:01:32 3 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:01:34 4 Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:01:53 5 Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:02:57 6 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:05:34 7 Pengda Jiao (Chn) China 0:10:09 8 Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:13:30 9 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:13:48 10 Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:15:22 11 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:23:41 12 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:24:14 13 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:28:43 14 Kun Jiang (Chn) China 0:31:56 15 Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:34:15 16 Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:40:46 17 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong 0:41:42 18 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:44:05 19 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:44:13 20 Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:45:57 21 Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:49:24 22 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:53:49 23 Peng Liu (Chn) China 1:02:04 24 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 1:02:55 25 Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team 1:04:17 26 Yue Tu (Chn) China 1:07:36 27 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 1:07:56 28 Shijie Yu (Chn) China 1:08:50 29 Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 1:15:30 30 Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 1:16:41 31 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 1:23:15 32 Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 1:25:31 33 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 1:25:40 34 Gang Xu (Chn) China 1:37:19 35 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 1:58:15 36 Bo Liu (Chn) China 2:01:12

Teams classification 1 Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 76:51:35 2 Slovenia 0:05:17 3 Giant Asia Racing Team 0:10:02 4 Loborika 0:10:09 5 Russia 0:20:44 6 Amore & Vita - Conad 0:24:21 7 Kazakhstan 0:34:26 8 Skil - Shimano 0:37:00 9 ISD - Neri 0:38:47 10 Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 1:13:16 11 Team Type 1 1:24:38 12 China 1:26:46 13 Ukraine 1:38:51 14 Cyclingteam Jo Piels 1:55:44 15 Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 1:59:31 16 Hong Kong 2:01:31 17 Partizan Srbija 2:09:59 18 Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 3:04:46 19 Subway - Avanti 3:21:41