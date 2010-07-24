Trending

Image 1 of 25

ISD pushing the pace up the first KOM climb of the day.

ISD pushing the pace up the first KOM climb of the day.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 25

No time to check out the backdrop as the the riders enter 20km to go.

No time to check out the backdrop as the the riders enter 20km to go.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 25

The Russians were keen for a stage win and pushed the pace in the closing kilometres.

The Russians were keen for a stage win and pushed the pace in the closing kilometres.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 25

Boris Sshpilevskiy (Russia) takes the stage win in front of a nice back drop.

Boris Sshpilevskiy (Russia) takes the stage win in front of a nice back drop.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 25

There was mayhem as the locals fight for a good podium viewing position.

There was mayhem as the locals fight for a good podium viewing position.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 25

The local band was on stand by.

The local band was on stand by.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 25

The crowd squash in to watch the presentation.

The crowd squash in to watch the presentation.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 25

The place getters of stage 8.

The place getters of stage 8.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 25

Boris Sshpilevskiy (Russia) was pleased to get win number two.

Boris Sshpilevskiy (Russia) was pleased to get win number two.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 25

Ghader Misbani (Tabriz) celebrates his KOM win for the tour

Ghader Misbani (Tabriz) celebrates his KOM win for the tour
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 25

Boris Sshpilevskiy (Russia)

Boris Sshpilevskiy (Russia)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 25

Over the top of the climb

Over the top of the climb
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 25

Jiao Pengda (China) and Thomas Rabou (TT1) out front on the climb.

Jiao Pengda (China) and Thomas Rabou (TT1) out front on the climb.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 25

Jiao Pengda (China) working hard on the climb.

Jiao Pengda (China) working hard on the climb.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 25

Hossein Askari (Tabriz) looking strong up the first climb.

Hossein Askari (Tabriz) looking strong up the first climb.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 25

As the first sprint approached Slovenia and Jelly Belly went to the front.

As the first sprint approached Slovenia and Jelly Belly went to the front.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 25

Once again the peleton rode under blue skies.

Once again the peleton rode under blue skies.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 25

The peleton streched out as the pace was on.

The peleton streched out as the pace was on.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 19 of 25

Like yesterday Amore & Vita was happy to help out on the front.

Like yesterday Amore & Vita was happy to help out on the front.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 20 of 25

Jiao Pengda (China) leads the break away group.

Jiao Pengda (China) leads the break away group.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 21 of 25

Some horse men rode along side the riders.

Some horse men rode along side the riders.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 22 of 25

The main group contending with the cross winds.

The main group contending with the cross winds.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 23 of 25

The main group contending with the start the main climb of the day.

The main group contending with the start the main climb of the day.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 24 of 25

The attacks from the main group on the climb

The attacks from the main group on the climb
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 25 of 25

Hossein Askari (Tabriz) looks set to take out this years tour.

Hossein Askari (Tabriz) looks set to take out this years tour.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Russian National Team rider Boris Shpilevskiy won his second stage of the Tour of Qinghai Lake on the penultimate day into Qingshizui. Shpilevskiy (27) defeated Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical) and Valentin Iglinskiy (Kazakhstan National Team) in a bunch sprint after the hors categorie climb at 94.6kms failed to crack the sprinters' legs.

Sohrabi takes final stage to put icing on the cake for Tabriz Petrochemical

Iranian Hossein Askari (Tabriz Petrochemical) will take the tour leader's yellow jersey into the final day tomorrow in Xining. Askari and his team have dominated the general classification categories with only today's winner, Shpilevskiy, foiling a clean sweep for them by taking an unassailable lead in the sprints points' competition.

Shpilevskiy commended his team after his win. "The winner of the stage was my team", he said. "Without my team and what they are doing, without their work, i could not win today". "The last forty kilometres they were on the front always working", he told a large crowd at the presentations.

The day began when 117 riders left the beautiful city of Qilian in the warmest conditions of the race to date. The Qilian prairie is known as "The land of white Tibetan sheep" and the city itself is nestled in-between breathtaking mountains that offered a magnificent backdrop to the start of the stage.

The peloton completed one lap on a street circuit in-front of thousands of fans before heading out onto the open road that was lined with locals cheering on the tour. Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz Petrochemical) made sure of his win in the King of the Mountains competition with more points at the first climb just fourteen kilometres into the stage.

Together the trio opened up a gap of more than one-and-a-half minutes as the tour travelled beside the Qilian mountain ranges. The margin began to drop as the leaders made their way through Ebao (Castle in the Mountain) near the 70 kilometre mark. With the road temperature recorded at forty degrees Rabou decided three was a crowd and attacked again.

Locals parked their motor-bikes on the edge of the road and waved on Rabou as he worked hard to hold a gap of 1:16 near the feed zone at 80kms. The chasing peloton began to fracture into several bunches as the pace was on to bring back the breakaway. Rabou had been joined by Volodymyr Starchyk (Amore & Vita-Conad) and Simon Clarke (ISD-Neri) on the approach to the climb but were soon gobbled up by chasing riders.

Former tour leader Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) led Tabriz Petrochemical teammates Hossein Alieadeh and Ghader Mizbani over the summit of the climb. On the descent a large group formed containing the yellow jersey of Askari. After two-and-a-half hours on the road and with the climb behind them it again seemed a bunch sprint into the finish was inevitable.

The Russian National Team, with the advantage of a tail wind, drove the peloton towards Qingshizui at high speed. Shpilevskiy was positioned in sixth wheel, and for a while had Askari right behind him. With twenty kilometres to the finish the Russians were in no mood for any assistance.

They catapulted Shpilevskiy to his second stage win in succession and were duly rewarded for their efforts in the final forty kilometres. "The finish was very fast", Shpilevskiy said. "I think maybe 75 km/h, it was very dangerous". "We see that Amore & Vita-Conad and their sprinter Metlushenko were at the back, so we went for it". "Tomorrow i will see, the conditions maybe different", he added.

On a stage where the thought was that a break may succeed, the hors categorie climb again proved a manageable task for the majority of the riders as King of the Mountains winner Ghader Mizbani explained. "In the race manual today was the hors categorie but it was not so tough and not such a big mountain", he said afterwards. "All the teams come together at the finish, it was a good result for us (today), we have the yellow jersey, now we wait for tomorrow", he added.

Tomorrow the tour concludes with a 66km circuit race around the streets of Xining. Shpilevskiy can be confident of obtaining three-in-a-row and the green jersey; Askari can be confident of holding the trophy aloft in Xining, and a night of celebrations with his team from Tabriz Petrochemical.

Full Results
1Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia3:21:51
2Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
3Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
4Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
5Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
6Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
7Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
8Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
9Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
10Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
11Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
12Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
13Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
14Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
15Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
16Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
17Kun Jiang (Chn) China
18Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
19Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
20Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
21David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
22Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
23Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
24Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
25William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
26Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine
27Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
28Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
29Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
30Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
31Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
32Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia
33Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russia
34Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
35Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
36Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
37Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
38Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika
39Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
40Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
41Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
42Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
43Pengda Jiao (Chn) China
44Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika
45Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
46Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
47Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
48Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia
49Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
50Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
51Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
52Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russia
53Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
54Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
55Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
56Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika
57Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
58Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
59Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
60Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
61Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russia0:00:12
62Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 10:00:16
63Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia
64Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:19
65Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
66Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:00:25
67Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia
68Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 10:01:30
69Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad0:02:01
70Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
71Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti
72Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano
73Peng Liu (Chn) China
74Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
75Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine
76Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
77Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
78Yue Tu (Chn) China
79Shijie Yu (Chn) China
80Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
81Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
82Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
83Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
84Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
85Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
86Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
87Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
88Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia
89Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
90Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti0:02:53
91Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:05:53
92Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
93Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:08:20
94Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine0:08:58
95Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
96Khalid Boulida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
97Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
98Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika
99Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika
100Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
101Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
102Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti0:13:00
103Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
104Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
105Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri
106Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
107Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
108Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
109Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti
110Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
111Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
112Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
113King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong0:24:10
114Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
115Gang Xu (Chn) China
116James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti0:27:16
117Bo Liu (Chn) China

Sprint 1
1Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia5pts
2Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia3
3Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia1

Sprint 2
1Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri5pts
2Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 13
3Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano1

Sprint 3-Finish
1Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia16pts
2Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team14
3Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan13
4Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team12
5Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri11
6Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine10
7Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 19
8Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad8
9Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan7
10Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team6
11Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels5
12Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia4
13Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 13
14Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri2
15Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine1

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 3)
1Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team3pts
2Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team2
3Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team1

Mountain 2 - (HC)
1Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika9pts
2Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team7
3Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team5
4Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team3
5Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team2
6Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad1

Teams
1ISD - Neri10:05:33
2Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
3Kazakhstan
4Ukraine
5Team Type 1
6Giant Asia Racing Team
7Russia
8Cyclingteam Jo Piels
9Loborika
10Slovenia
11Amore & Vita - Conad0:02:01
12China
13Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
14Skil - Shimano
15Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:02:26
16Partizan Srbija0:13:00
17Hong Kong
18Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda0:15:01
19Subway - Avanti0:17:54

General classification after stage 8
1Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team25:37:08
2Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika0:00:44
3Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia0:01:24
4Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda0:01:25
5David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team0:01:28
6Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:01:32
7Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:01:34
8Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia0:01:52
9Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:01:53
10Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika0:02:12
11Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team0:02:57
12Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss0:03:17
13Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:03:20
14Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:05:30
15Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:05:34
16Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia0:07:13
17Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine0:08:15
18Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano0:08:46
19Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:09:37
20Pengda Jiao (Chn) China0:10:09
21Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:10:23
22Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russia0:13:21
23Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team0:13:30
24Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:13:48
25Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:15:22
26Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad0:16:44
27Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia0:19:32
28Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad0:23:03
29Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia0:23:22
30Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:23:41
31Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong0:24:14
32Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika0:26:21
33Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri0:27:18
34Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia0:27:33
35Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:28:07
36Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:28:23
37Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team0:28:43
38Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:30:11
39Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika0:30:37
40Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:30:40
41Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:31:02
42Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russia0:31:47
43Kun Jiang (Chn) China0:31:56
44Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:34:15
45Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika0:35:45
46Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 10:37:44
47Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad0:38:48
48Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 10:38:49
49William Dugan (USA) Team Type 10:39:26
50Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia0:39:58
51Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:40:46
52Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong0:41:42
53Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 10:42:14
54Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine0:43:19
55Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:44:05
56Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:44:13
57Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:45:08
58Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 10:45:27
59Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss0:45:37
60Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:45:57
61Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia0:46:06
62Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:49:24
63Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia0:50:55
64Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team0:52:24
65Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:52:30
66Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:53:49
67Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:54:13
68Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti0:55:17
69Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:55:23
70Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russia0:55:40
71Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:56:15
72Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda0:56:30
73Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:57:42
74Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti1:00:01
75Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda1:01:38
76Peng Liu (Chn) China1:02:04
77Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad1:02:17
78Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan1:02:55
79Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team1:04:17
80Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning1:04:47
81Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine1:04:48
82Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels1:05:21
83Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri1:05:29
84Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija1:05:50
85Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia1:05:56
86Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika1:06:15
87Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri1:07:15
88Yue Tu (Chn) China1:07:36
89Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong1:07:56
90Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels1:08:04
91Shijie Yu (Chn) China1:08:50
92Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning1:11:02
93Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika1:12:46
94Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels1:12:50
95Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad1:14:06
96Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team1:15:30
97Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team1:16:41
98Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine1:21:09
99Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano1:22:50
100Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda1:23:08
101Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong1:23:15
102Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning1:23:40
103Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri1:25:11
104Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team1:25:31
105Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong1:25:40
106Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels1:25:56
107Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti1:30:36
108Khalid Boulida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team1:32:10
109Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team1:33:37
110Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine1:35:32
111Gang Xu (Chn) China1:37:19
112Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti1:37:37
113Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning1:40:33
114Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 11:52:19
115King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong1:58:15
116Bo Liu (Chn) China2:01:12
117James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti2:21:55

Points classification
1Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia79pts
2Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team62
3Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team52
4Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan52
5Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team47
6Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika45
7Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda45
8Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia42
9Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia40
10Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri40
11David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team40
12Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss35
13Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad35
14Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia34
15Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad32
16Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri30
17Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri25
18Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine25
19Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad23
20Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team22
21Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team22
22Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri20
23Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia19
24Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 119
25Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team17
26Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine17
27Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija17
28Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 116
29Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri15
30Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano14
31Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels14
32Kun Jiang (Chn) China13
33Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan13
34Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong11
35Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano11
36Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong8
37Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team6
38Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia6
39Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels6
40Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team5
41Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano5
42Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan4
43Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia4
44Bo Liu (Chn) China4
45Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika3
46Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team3
47Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 13
48Yue Tu (Chn) China3
49Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team3
50Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad1
51Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia1
52Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano1
53Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine1
54Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika1
55King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong1

Mountains classification
1Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team33pts
2Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team25
3Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika22
4Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team20
5Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia19
6Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad11
7Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team9
8Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad7
9Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri6
10Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team5
11Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team5
12Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia5
13Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong3
14Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano2
15Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan1
16Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team1
17Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija1

Asian rider classification
1Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team25:37:08
2Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:01:32
3Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:01:34
4Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:01:53
5Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team0:02:57
6Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:05:34
7Pengda Jiao (Chn) China0:10:09
8Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team0:13:30
9Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:13:48
10Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:15:22
11Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:23:41
12Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong0:24:14
13Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team0:28:43
14Kun Jiang (Chn) China0:31:56
15Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:34:15
16Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:40:46
17Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong0:41:42
18Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:44:05
19Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:44:13
20Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:45:57
21Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:49:24
22Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:53:49
23Peng Liu (Chn) China1:02:04
24Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan1:02:55
25Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team1:04:17
26Yue Tu (Chn) China1:07:36
27Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong1:07:56
28Shijie Yu (Chn) China1:08:50
29Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team1:15:30
30Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team1:16:41
31Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong1:23:15
32Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team1:25:31
33Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong1:25:40
34Gang Xu (Chn) China1:37:19
35King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong1:58:15
36Bo Liu (Chn) China2:01:12

Teams classification
1Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team76:51:35
2Slovenia0:05:17
3Giant Asia Racing Team0:10:02
4Loborika0:10:09
5Russia0:20:44
6Amore & Vita - Conad0:24:21
7Kazakhstan0:34:26
8Skil - Shimano0:37:00
9ISD - Neri0:38:47
10Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team1:13:16
11Team Type 11:24:38
12China1:26:46
13Ukraine1:38:51
14Cyclingteam Jo Piels1:55:44
15Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda1:59:31
16Hong Kong2:01:31
17Partizan Srbija2:09:59
18Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning3:04:46
19Subway - Avanti3:21:41

Asian teams classification
1Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team76:51:35
2Kazakhstan0:34:26
3Giant Asia Racing Team0:45:05
4Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team1:13:16
5China1:26:46
6Hong Kong2:01:31

