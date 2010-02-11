Image 1 of 25 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) signs in for the day's stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 25 Boonen gets it again! (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 25 Tom Boonen wins the hectic sprint ahead of Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 25 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) takes his 17th career stage win trophy in Qatar. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 25 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) secures his second stage win in Qatar. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 6 of 25 Heinrich Haussler was not happy after the stage. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 25 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) shows off his Swiss national champion's jersey. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 25 Stage four winner Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas - Doimo) is ready for stage five. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 25 Gatis Smukulis raids the AG2R toffee box. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 25 Trek-Livestrong gathers near the Lusail fort. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 25 Taylor Phinney shows his mix 'n' match Oakleys. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 25 Only God can judge this rider. Who is he? (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 25 It's Filippo Pozzato. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 14 of 25 Roger Kluge (Milram) is still the best young rider. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 15 of 25 BMC lines-up for the start (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 16 of 25 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) would later finish third. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 17 of 25 Wouter Mol in the leader's gold jersey. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 18 of 25 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) wins stage five. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 25 Team Quick step riders hanging out in Qatar. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 25 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) celebrates his win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 25 The peloton at the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 25 The peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 25 Tom Boonen and Philippe Gilbert share congratulations. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 25 It was another stage for the sprinters in Qatar. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 25 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) heads to a second stage win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) won the fifth stage of the Tour of Qatar on Thursday after his teammates chased down an attack just before the finish in Madinat al Shamal, at the very tip of the Qatar peninsula.

The dangerous 14-man group included Fabian Cancellara and Stuart O'Grady (Saxo Bank), Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions), John Murphy (BMC), Daniele Bennati (Liquigas) and overall race leader Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil). Boonen had been with them but cleverly let the move go clear and saved his energy for the sprint. It proved to be the right tactic and he outfoxed many of his rivals before producing another good sprint to win his second stage in this year's race.

Italy's Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) was second and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) was third, paying back his teammates for their work in the pursuit of the 14-rider attack.

Farrar finished 10th in the sprint after using most of his energy in the unsuccessful late attack, while Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) was 17th after breaking a spoke in the final kilometre.

Mol finished 22nd, in the same time as Boonen, and so kept his nine-second lead on Geert Steurs (Topsport Vlaanderen). Boonen pulled back 10 seconds for winning the stage but is still 1:45 behind Mol.

"I'm super happy to win again. It was a headwind and so it was hard to pass, so I think I did the sprint right," Boonen said.

"I stopped pedaling in the front echelon because it's stupid to ride there by yourself and waste all your strength. I was waiting for as many people as possible to come back so we could get organized. It was the right decision because I had so many teammates behind me to help in the chase."





With only a light breeze forecast for Friday's final stage, Boonen admitted he had no chance of taking time back on Mol and winning overall.

"I think Wouter Mol will be the winner, it's impossible to get back the time. We'll try for another stage win and hopefully I can finish second overall," he said.

Attackers fall into Boonen's trap

At the exposed start area near the Lusail fort, the wind seemed to be increasing and most riders went for a warm-up ride before the start, just in case the race exploded into echelons.

Saxo Bank tried to split the peloton several during the stage but the cross winds just weren't strong enough to do any real damage and threaten Mol's overall lead. Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia), Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha), Svein Tuft (Garmin), Martin Reimer (Cervélo TestTeam), Simon Zahner (BMC) and Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale) eventually broke clear but they were left to hang out front by the bunch, with the gap narrowing and opening several times. They opened a gap of 2:30 after 76km but were caught after 115km as a tailwind blew the race north.

When the road turned right after the last sprint, the wind blew from the left and broke the field into numerous echelons. The front group looked set to fight out the finish but first Heinrich Haussler (Cervélo TestTeam) sat up and drifted back to the chase group and then Boonen and others did the same.

Cancellara worked on the front for O'Grady and dragged the 14 riders clear, and Farrar and the Liquigas riders also took big turns on the front, but they had fallen into a trap. The chasers hunted them down as the finish approached on the horizon and they were doomed.

Daniele Oss (Liquigas) tried a solo attack in the final two kilometres and then his teammate Quinziato tried a move, followed by Murphy. However the chasers swallowed the 14-rider move and everything was set for another sprint finish.

Theo Bos (Cervélo TestTeam) again lead out the sprint with his formidable power. But he still has a lot to learn about road sprints, and his teammates again failed to get on his back wheel when he accelerated.

Best young rider in the race Roger Kluge (Milram) managed to get on and so too did Boonen, letting Bos give them a perfect lead out.

When Bos faded in the headwind, Boonen came around him and Kluge and opened up his own sprint. He may no longer be as fast as Mark Cavendish, but Boonen seems back to his best and on great early-season form. Napolitano and Boasson Hagen came out of his slipstream before the line but were unable to get past him into the strong headwind. It was win number 17 for Boonen in Qatar.

Boonen hogged the winner's podium but Mol was just as happy. With only Friday's 123.5km stage to go, he looks set to win overall and take the biggest victory of his five-year professional career.

"There is no way I can lose now," he said, happy to tempt fate before the final day's racing.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 3:13:00 2 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam 5 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 6 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 7 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 8 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 9 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 10 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 11 Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 12 Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha 13 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 14 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 15 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 17 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong 18 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 19 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 20 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 21 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 22 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 23 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 24 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 25 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 26 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 27 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 28 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 29 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 30 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Katusha 31 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam 32 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 33 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 34 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 35 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 36 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 37 Luis-Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 38 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 39 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 40 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 41 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 42 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam 43 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 44 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 45 Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram 46 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 47 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 48 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 49 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 50 Styn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha 51 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:13 52 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:15 53 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha 0:00:26 54 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:30 55 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 56 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 57 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:52 58 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:55 59 Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:01:15 60 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:21 61 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:47 62 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 63 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:10 64 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 65 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 66 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 67 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 68 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 69 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale 70 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 71 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha 72 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 73 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 74 Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong 75 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 76 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 77 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 78 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 79 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 80 Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong 81 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 82 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 83 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 84 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 85 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha 86 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 87 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 88 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha 89 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 90 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 91 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 92 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 93 Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 94 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 95 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 96 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 97 Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong 98 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 99 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 100 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 101 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale 102 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 103 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 104 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 105 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 106 Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 107 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 108 Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 109 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 110 Lars Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 111 Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team 112 Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 113 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 114 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 115 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 116 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 117 Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 118 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 119 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:02:33 120 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team 121 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 122 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:08:03

Sprint 1 - Umm Suwaiya, 46.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 3 pts 2 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha 2 3 Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 - Al Zubarah, 113.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 3 pts 2 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 3 Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 3 - Madinat Al Shamal, 142.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 30 pts 2 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 27 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 25 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam 23 5 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 21 6 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 19 7 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 17 8 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 15 9 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 13 10 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 11 11 Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 10 12 Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha 9 13 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 8 14 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 7 15 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 6 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 5 17 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong 4 18 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 3 19 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 20 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 3:13:00 2 Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong 4 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 5 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 6 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 7 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam 8 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 9 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 10 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 11 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:55 12 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:47 13 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 14 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:10 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 16 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 17 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 18 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale 19 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha 20 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 21 Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong 22 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 23 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 24 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 25 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 26 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 27 Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong 28 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 29 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 30 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 31 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 32 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha 33 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 34 Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 35 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 36 Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong 37 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 38 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale 39 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 40 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 41 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 42 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 43 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:02:33

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cervelo Test Team 9:39:00 2 Team Milram 3 Katusha Team 4 Team Saxo Bank 5 Quick Step Cycling Team 6 Garmin - Transitions 7 Saur-Sojasun 8 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 9 Omega Pharma - Lotto 10 BMC Racing Team 0:00:30 11 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 12 Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:52 13 AG2R-La Mondiale 0:02:10 14 Team Sky 0:03:25 15 Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:57 16 Trek Livestrong U23 0:04:20

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 13:12:28 2 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:09 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:45 4 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:59 5 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:05 6 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 0:02:09 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:02:17 8 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 0:02:37 9 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:38 10 Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:40 11 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 0:02:47 12 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:48 13 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 0:02:53 14 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:02:54 15 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:03:00 16 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 0:03:23 17 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 0:03:35 18 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:37 19 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:41 20 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:45 21 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:03:53 22 Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha 0:03:56 23 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 24 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:04:00 25 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam 0:04:31 26 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam 0:04:36 27 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 28 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 0:04:40 29 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 0:05:39 30 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:48 31 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:05:57 32 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:05:59 33 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha 0:06:05 34 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:06:06 35 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:06:44 36 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:06:57 37 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:07:02 38 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:07:52 39 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:08:51 40 Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:08:54 41 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:09:29 42 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:42 43 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:09:54 44 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 45 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 0:09:56 46 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 0:09:58 47 Styn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha 0:10:06 48 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Katusha 0:10:10 49 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:10:12 50 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:10:40 51 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:10:49 52 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:11:03 53 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:11:08 54 Luis-Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:11:13 55 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 0:11:25 56 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:11:47 57 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:51 58 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:12:01 59 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:12:04 60 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:12:09 61 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:12:16 62 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:12:20 63 Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram 64 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam 0:12:23 65 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:12:26 66 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:12:36 67 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:12:43 68 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:12:45 69 Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:12:48 70 Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:12:49 71 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 0:12:56 72 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 0:12:59 73 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:11 74 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:13:20 75 Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:29 76 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:31 77 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:13:32 78 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:13:34 79 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:13:35 80 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 81 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:13:43 82 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 83 Lars Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 84 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:46 85 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 86 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:13:47 87 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 0:13:49 88 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha 0:13:58 89 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:14:03 90 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:14:08 91 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:14:10 92 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:14:18 93 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:14:21 94 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:14:32 95 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:14:43 96 Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:14:52 97 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:15:02 98 Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 0:15:12 99 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:15:15 100 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha 0:15:23 101 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:15:25 102 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha 103 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:15:27 104 Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong 0:15:28 105 Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 0:15:31 106 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:15:36 107 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:16:24 108 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:16:28 109 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:16:40 110 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:16:43 111 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:16:56 112 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:17:02 113 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:17:14 114 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 0:17:32 115 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:17:43 116 Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:17:51 117 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:18:31 118 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:19:31 119 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:19:34 120 Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:20:04 121 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 0:20:12 122 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:20:44

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 95 pts 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 87 3 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 56 4 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 55 5 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 52 6 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 47 7 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam 46 8 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 46 9 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 44 10 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 43 11 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 38 12 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 36 13 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 36 14 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong 36 15 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 34 16 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 29 17 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 24 18 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 21 19 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 20 20 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 19 21 Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 16 22 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 23 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 15 24 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 15 25 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 26 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 10 27 Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha 9 28 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 9 29 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 9 30 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 8 31 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 8 32 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha 7 33 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 7 34 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 7 35 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 7 36 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 37 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 4 38 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 39 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 3 40 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 3 41 Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 3 42 Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong 3 43 Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 44 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha 2 45 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 46 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 13:14:27 2 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:01:01 3 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:01:54 4 Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha 0:01:57 5 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 0:03:40 6 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:49 7 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:03:58 8 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:04:07 9 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:04:58 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:07:30 11 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:08:13 12 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:08:50 13 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:48 14 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:10:02 15 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:10:10 16 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:10:17 17 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:10:21 18 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam 0:10:24 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:10:37 20 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:10:44 21 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:10:46 22 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:11:21 23 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:11:35 24 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:11:36 25 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:11:44 26 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 27 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:47 28 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 29 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 0:11:50 30 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:12:33 31 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha 0:13:24 32 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha 0:13:26 33 Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong 0:13:29 34 Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 0:13:32 35 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:14:25 36 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:14:29 37 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:14:44 38 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:14:57 39 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:15:15 40 Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:15:52 41 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:17:32 42 Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:18:05 43 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 0:18:13