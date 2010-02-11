Second win for Boonen in Qatar
Bunch snatches victory from breakaway in tight finale
Tom Boonen (Quick Step) won the fifth stage of the Tour of Qatar on Thursday after his teammates chased down an attack just before the finish in Madinat al Shamal, at the very tip of the Qatar peninsula.
The dangerous 14-man group included Fabian Cancellara and Stuart O'Grady (Saxo Bank), Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions), John Murphy (BMC), Daniele Bennati (Liquigas) and overall race leader Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil). Boonen had been with them but cleverly let the move go clear and saved his energy for the sprint. It proved to be the right tactic and he outfoxed many of his rivals before producing another good sprint to win his second stage in this year's race.
Italy's Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) was second and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) was third, paying back his teammates for their work in the pursuit of the 14-rider attack.
Farrar finished 10th in the sprint after using most of his energy in the unsuccessful late attack, while Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) was 17th after breaking a spoke in the final kilometre.
Mol finished 22nd, in the same time as Boonen, and so kept his nine-second lead on Geert Steurs (Topsport Vlaanderen). Boonen pulled back 10 seconds for winning the stage but is still 1:45 behind Mol.
"I'm super happy to win again. It was a headwind and so it was hard to pass, so I think I did the sprint right," Boonen said.
"I stopped pedaling in the front echelon because it's stupid to ride there by yourself and waste all your strength. I was waiting for as many people as possible to come back so we could get organized. It was the right decision because I had so many teammates behind me to help in the chase."
With only a light breeze forecast for Friday's final stage, Boonen admitted he had no chance of taking time back on Mol and winning overall.
"I think Wouter Mol will be the winner, it's impossible to get back the time. We'll try for another stage win and hopefully I can finish second overall," he said.
Attackers fall into Boonen's trap
At the exposed start area near the Lusail fort, the wind seemed to be increasing and most riders went for a warm-up ride before the start, just in case the race exploded into echelons.
Saxo Bank tried to split the peloton several during the stage but the cross winds just weren't strong enough to do any real damage and threaten Mol's overall lead. Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia), Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha), Svein Tuft (Garmin), Martin Reimer (Cervélo TestTeam), Simon Zahner (BMC) and Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale) eventually broke clear but they were left to hang out front by the bunch, with the gap narrowing and opening several times. They opened a gap of 2:30 after 76km but were caught after 115km as a tailwind blew the race north.
When the road turned right after the last sprint, the wind blew from the left and broke the field into numerous echelons. The front group looked set to fight out the finish but first Heinrich Haussler (Cervélo TestTeam) sat up and drifted back to the chase group and then Boonen and others did the same.
Cancellara worked on the front for O'Grady and dragged the 14 riders clear, and Farrar and the Liquigas riders also took big turns on the front, but they had fallen into a trap. The chasers hunted them down as the finish approached on the horizon and they were doomed.
Daniele Oss (Liquigas) tried a solo attack in the final two kilometres and then his teammate Quinziato tried a move, followed by Murphy. However the chasers swallowed the 14-rider move and everything was set for another sprint finish.
Theo Bos (Cervélo TestTeam) again lead out the sprint with his formidable power. But he still has a lot to learn about road sprints, and his teammates again failed to get on his back wheel when he accelerated.
Best young rider in the race Roger Kluge (Milram) managed to get on and so too did Boonen, letting Bos give them a perfect lead out.
When Bos faded in the headwind, Boonen came around him and Kluge and opened up his own sprint. He may no longer be as fast as Mark Cavendish, but Boonen seems back to his best and on great early-season form. Napolitano and Boasson Hagen came out of his slipstream before the line but were unable to get past him into the strong headwind. It was win number 17 for Boonen in Qatar.
Boonen hogged the winner's podium but Mol was just as happy. With only Friday's 123.5km stage to go, he looks set to win overall and take the biggest victory of his five-year professional career.
"There is no way I can lose now," he said, happy to tempt fate before the final day's racing.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|3:13:00
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam
|5
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|7
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|8
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|9
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|11
|Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
|13
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|15
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|17
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
|18
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|19
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|20
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|21
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|22
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|24
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|25
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|26
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|27
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|28
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|30
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Katusha
|31
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
|32
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|33
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|34
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|35
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|36
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|37
|Luis-Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|38
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|40
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|41
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|42
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam
|43
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|44
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|45
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|46
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|47
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|48
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|49
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|50
|Styn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha
|51
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:13
|52
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:15
|53
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha
|0:00:26
|54
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:30
|55
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|56
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:52
|58
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:55
|59
|Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|60
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:21
|61
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:47
|62
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|63
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:10
|64
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|66
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|67
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|68
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|70
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|71
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha
|72
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|74
|Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
|75
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|76
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|79
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|80
|Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|81
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|82
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|83
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|85
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha
|86
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|87
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|88
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
|89
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|90
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|91
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|92
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|93
|Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|94
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|95
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|96
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|97
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
|98
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|99
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|100
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|102
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|103
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|104
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|105
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|106
|Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|108
|Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|109
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|110
|Lars Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|111
|Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|112
|Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|114
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|115
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|116
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|117
|Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|118
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|119
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|120
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:08:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|3
|pts
|2
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha
|2
|3
|Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|3
|pts
|2
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|30
|pts
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
|27
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|25
|4
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam
|23
|5
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|21
|6
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|19
|7
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|17
|8
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|15
|9
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|10
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|11
|11
|Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|12
|Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
|9
|13
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|8
|14
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|7
|15
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|6
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|5
|17
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
|4
|18
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|3
|19
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|20
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|3:13:00
|2
|Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
|4
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|5
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|6
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|7
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
|8
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|10
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|11
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:55
|12
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:47
|13
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|14
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:10
|15
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|16
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|17
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|19
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha
|20
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|21
|Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
|22
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|23
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|26
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|27
|Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|28
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|29
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|30
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|31
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|32
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
|33
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|34
|Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|35
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|36
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
|37
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|39
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|40
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|41
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|42
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|43
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cervelo Test Team
|9:39:00
|2
|Team Milram
|3
|Katusha Team
|4
|Team Saxo Bank
|5
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|6
|Garmin - Transitions
|7
|Saur-Sojasun
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|9
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:30
|11
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|12
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:52
|13
|AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:02:10
|14
|Team Sky
|0:03:25
|15
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:57
|16
|Trek Livestrong U23
|0:04:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|13:12:28
|2
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:09
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:45
|4
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:59
|5
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:05
|6
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
|0:02:09
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:02:17
|8
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:02:37
|9
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:38
|10
|Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:40
|11
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:02:47
|12
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:48
|13
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:02:53
|14
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:02:54
|15
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:03:00
|16
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:03:23
|17
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:03:35
|18
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:37
|19
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:41
|20
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:45
|21
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:03:53
|22
|Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
|0:03:56
|23
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|24
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:04:00
|25
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:04:31
|26
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:04:36
|27
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|28
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:04:40
|29
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:05:39
|30
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:48
|31
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:57
|32
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:59
|33
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha
|0:06:05
|34
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:06:06
|35
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:06:44
|36
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:06:57
|37
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:07:02
|38
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:07:52
|39
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:51
|40
|Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:54
|41
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:29
|42
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:42
|43
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:09:54
|44
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|45
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|0:09:56
|46
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|0:09:58
|47
|Styn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha
|0:10:06
|48
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Katusha
|0:10:10
|49
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:10:12
|50
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:10:40
|51
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:10:49
|52
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:11:03
|53
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:11:08
|54
|Luis-Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:11:13
|55
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|0:11:25
|56
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:11:47
|57
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:51
|58
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:12:01
|59
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:12:04
|60
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:12:09
|61
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:12:16
|62
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:12:20
|63
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|64
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:12:23
|65
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:12:26
|66
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:36
|67
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:12:43
|68
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:45
|69
|Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:12:48
|70
|Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:49
|71
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|0:12:56
|72
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:12:59
|73
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:11
|74
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:13:20
|75
|Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:29
|76
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:31
|77
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:32
|78
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:13:34
|79
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:13:35
|80
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|81
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:13:43
|82
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|83
|Lars Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|84
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:46
|85
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|86
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:13:47
|87
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|0:13:49
|88
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha
|0:13:58
|89
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:03
|90
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:14:08
|91
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:14:10
|92
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:14:18
|93
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:21
|94
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:32
|95
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:14:43
|96
|Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:52
|97
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:15:02
|98
|Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|0:15:12
|99
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:15
|100
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha
|0:15:23
|101
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:15:25
|102
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
|103
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:15:27
|104
|Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
|0:15:28
|105
|Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|0:15:31
|106
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:15:36
|107
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:16:24
|108
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:16:28
|109
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:40
|110
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:16:43
|111
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:16:56
|112
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:17:02
|113
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:14
|114
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|0:17:32
|115
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:17:43
|116
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:17:51
|117
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:18:31
|118
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:19:31
|119
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:19:34
|120
|Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:20:04
|121
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|0:20:12
|122
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:20:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|95
|pts
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|87
|3
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
|56
|4
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|55
|5
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|52
|6
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|47
|7
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam
|46
|8
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|46
|9
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|44
|10
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|43
|11
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|38
|12
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|36
|13
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|36
|14
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
|36
|15
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|34
|16
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|29
|17
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|24
|18
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|21
|19
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|20
|20
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|19
|21
|Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|22
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|23
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|15
|24
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|15
|25
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|26
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|10
|27
|Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
|9
|28
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|9
|29
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|9
|30
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|8
|31
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|8
|32
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha
|7
|33
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|7
|34
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|7
|35
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|7
|36
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|37
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|4
|38
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|39
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|3
|40
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|41
|Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|3
|42
|Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
|3
|43
|Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|44
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha
|2
|45
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|46
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|13:14:27
|2
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:01:01
|3
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:01:54
|4
|Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:57
|5
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:03:40
|6
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:49
|7
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:58
|8
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:04:07
|9
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:04:58
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:30
|11
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:08:13
|12
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:08:50
|13
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:48
|14
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:10:02
|15
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:10:10
|16
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:10:17
|17
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:10:21
|18
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:10:24
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:37
|20
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:10:44
|21
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:46
|22
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:11:21
|23
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:11:35
|24
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:11:36
|25
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:11:44
|26
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|27
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:47
|28
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|29
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|0:11:50
|30
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:12:33
|31
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha
|0:13:24
|32
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
|0:13:26
|33
|Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
|0:13:29
|34
|Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|0:13:32
|35
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:14:25
|36
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:14:29
|37
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:14:44
|38
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:14:57
|39
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:15
|40
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:15:52
|41
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:17:32
|42
|Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:18:05
|43
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|0:18:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|39:24:15
|2
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|4
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:01:55
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:13
|7
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:03:49
|8
|Team Milram
|0:07:59
|9
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:09:01
|10
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:23
|11
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:15:47
|12
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:17:28
|13
|AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:19:03
|14
|Team Sky
|0:19:41
|15
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:20:31
|16
|Trek Livestrong U23
|0:30:19
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy