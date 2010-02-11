Trending

Second win for Boonen in Qatar

Bunch snatches victory from breakaway in tight finale

Image 1 of 25

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) signs in for the day's stage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 25

Boonen gets it again!

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 25

Tom Boonen wins the hectic sprint ahead of Danilo Napolitano (Katusha)

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 4 of 25

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) takes his 17th career stage win trophy in Qatar.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 5 of 25

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) secures his second stage win in Qatar.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 6 of 25

Heinrich Haussler was not happy after the stage.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 7 of 25

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) shows off his Swiss national champion's jersey.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 8 of 25

Stage four winner Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas - Doimo) is ready for stage five.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 9 of 25

Gatis Smukulis raids the AG2R toffee box.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 10 of 25

Trek-Livestrong gathers near the Lusail fort.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 11 of 25

Taylor Phinney shows his mix 'n' match Oakleys.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 12 of 25

Only God can judge this rider. Who is he?

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 13 of 25

It's Filippo Pozzato.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 14 of 25

Roger Kluge (Milram) is still the best young rider.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 15 of 25

BMC lines-up for the start

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 16 of 25

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) would later finish third.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 17 of 25

Wouter Mol in the leader's gold jersey.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 18 of 25

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) wins stage five.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 25

Team Quick step riders hanging out in Qatar.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 25

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) celebrates his win.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 25

The peloton at the Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 25

The peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 25

Tom Boonen and Philippe Gilbert share congratulations.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 25

It was another stage for the sprinters in Qatar.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 25

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) heads to a second stage win.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) won the fifth stage of the Tour of Qatar on Thursday after his teammates chased down an attack just before the finish in Madinat al Shamal, at the very tip of the Qatar peninsula.

The dangerous 14-man group included Fabian Cancellara and Stuart O'Grady (Saxo Bank), Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions), John Murphy (BMC), Daniele Bennati (Liquigas) and overall race leader Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil). Boonen had been with them but cleverly let the move go clear and saved his energy for the sprint. It proved to be the right tactic and he outfoxed many of his rivals before producing another good sprint to win his second stage in this year's race.

Italy's Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) was second and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) was third, paying back his teammates for their work in the pursuit of the 14-rider attack.

Farrar finished 10th in the sprint after using most of his energy in the unsuccessful late attack, while Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) was 17th after breaking a spoke in the final kilometre.

Mol finished 22nd, in the same time as Boonen, and so kept his nine-second lead on Geert Steurs (Topsport Vlaanderen). Boonen pulled back 10 seconds for winning the stage but is still 1:45 behind Mol.

"I'm super happy to win again. It was a headwind and so it was hard to pass, so I think I did the sprint right," Boonen said.

"I stopped pedaling in the front echelon because it's stupid to ride there by yourself and waste all your strength. I was waiting for as many people as possible to come back so we could get organized. It was the right decision because I had so many teammates behind me to help in the chase."

With only a light breeze forecast for Friday's final stage, Boonen admitted he had no chance of taking time back on Mol and winning overall.

"I think Wouter Mol will be the winner, it's impossible to get back the time. We'll try for another stage win and hopefully I can finish second overall," he said.

Attackers fall into Boonen's trap

At the exposed start area near the Lusail fort, the wind seemed to be increasing and most riders went for a warm-up ride before the start, just in case the race exploded into echelons.

Saxo Bank tried to split the peloton several during the stage but the cross winds just weren't strong enough to do any real damage and threaten Mol's overall lead. Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia), Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha), Svein Tuft (Garmin), Martin Reimer (Cervélo TestTeam), Simon Zahner (BMC) and Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale) eventually broke clear but they were left to hang out front by the bunch, with the gap narrowing and opening several times. They opened a gap of 2:30 after 76km but were caught after 115km as a tailwind blew the race north.

When the road turned right after the last sprint, the wind blew from the left and broke the field into numerous echelons. The front group looked set to fight out the finish but first Heinrich Haussler (Cervélo TestTeam) sat up and drifted back to the chase group and then Boonen and others did the same.

Cancellara worked on the front for O'Grady and dragged the 14 riders clear, and Farrar and the Liquigas riders also took big turns on the front, but they had fallen into a trap. The chasers hunted them down as the finish approached on the horizon and they were doomed.

Daniele Oss (Liquigas) tried a solo attack in the final two kilometres and then his teammate Quinziato tried a move, followed by Murphy. However the chasers swallowed the 14-rider move and everything was set for another sprint finish.

Theo Bos (Cervélo TestTeam) again lead out the sprint with his formidable power. But he still has a lot to learn about road sprints, and his teammates again failed to get on his back wheel when he accelerated.
Best young rider in the race Roger Kluge (Milram) managed to get on and so too did Boonen, letting Bos give them a perfect lead out.

When Bos faded in the headwind, Boonen came around him and Kluge and opened up his own sprint. He may no longer be as fast as Mark Cavendish, but Boonen seems back to his best and on great early-season form. Napolitano and Boasson Hagen came out of his slipstream before the line but were unable to get past him into the strong headwind. It was win number 17 for Boonen in Qatar.

Boonen hogged the winner's podium but Mol was just as happy. With only Friday's 123.5km stage to go, he looks set to win overall and take the biggest victory of his five-year professional career.

"There is no way I can lose now," he said, happy to tempt fate before the final day's racing.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step3:13:00
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
4Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam
5Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
6Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
7Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
8Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
9Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
10Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
11Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
12Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
13Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
14Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
15Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
17Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
18Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
19Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
20Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
21Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
22Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
23Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
24Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
25Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
26Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
27Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
28Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
29Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
30Nikita Eskov (Rus) Katusha
31Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
32Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
33Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
34Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
35Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
36Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
37Luis-Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
38Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
39Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
40Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
41Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
42Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam
43Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
44Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
45Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
46Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
47Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
48Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
49Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
50Styn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha
51Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:00:13
52Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step0:00:15
53Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha0:00:26
54John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:30
55Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
56Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
57Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:52
58Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:55
59Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:01:15
60Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step0:01:21
61Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:47
62Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
63Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:10
64Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
65Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
66Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
67Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
68Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
69Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
70Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
71Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha
72Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
73Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
74Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
75Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
76Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
77Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
78Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
79Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
80Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong
81Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
82Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
83Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
84Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
85Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha
86Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
87Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
88Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
89Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
90Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
91Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
92Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
93Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
94Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
95Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
96Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
97Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
98Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
99Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
100Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
101Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
102Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
103Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
104Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
105Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
106Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
107Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
108Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
109Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
110Lars Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
111Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team
112Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
113Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
114Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
115Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
116Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
117Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
118Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
119Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:02:33
120Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
121Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
122Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:08:03

Sprint 1 - Umm Suwaiya, 46.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam3pts
2Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha2
3Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2 - Al Zubarah, 113.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam3pts
2Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
3Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 3 - Madinat Al Shamal, 142.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step30pts
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha27
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team25
4Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam23
5Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank21
6Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram19
7Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo17
8Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam15
9Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia13
10Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions11
11Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank10
12Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha9
13Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team8
14Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram7
15Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam6
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto5
17Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong4
18Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun3
19Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
20Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team3:13:00
2Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
3Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
4Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
5Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
6Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
7Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
8Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
9Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
10Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
11Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:55
12Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:47
13Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
14Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:10
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
16Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
17Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
18Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
19Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha
20Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
21Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
22Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
23Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
24Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
25Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
26Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
27Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong
28Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
29Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
30Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
31Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
32Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
33Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
34Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
35Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
36Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
37Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
38Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
39Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
40Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
41Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
42Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
43Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:02:33

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cervelo Test Team9:39:00
2Team Milram
3Katusha Team
4Team Saxo Bank
5Quick Step Cycling Team
6Garmin - Transitions
7Saur-Sojasun
8Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
9Omega Pharma - Lotto
10BMC Racing Team0:00:30
11Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
12Liquigas-Doimo0:00:52
13AG2R-La Mondiale0:02:10
14Team Sky0:03:25
15Team HTC - Columbia0:03:57
16Trek Livestrong U230:04:20

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team13:12:28
2Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:09
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step0:01:45
4Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:01:59
5Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:05
6Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha0:02:09
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:02:17
8Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam0:02:37
9Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:38
10Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:02:40
11Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step0:02:47
12Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:48
13Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam0:02:53
14Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:02:54
15Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:03:00
16Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam0:03:23
17Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam0:03:35
18Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:03:37
19Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:41
20Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:45
21Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:03:53
22Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha0:03:56
23Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
24Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:04:00
25Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam0:04:31
26Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam0:04:36
27Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
28Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram0:04:40
29Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam0:05:39
30Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:48
31Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:05:57
32Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:05:59
33Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha0:06:05
34Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:06:06
35Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:06:44
36Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:06:57
37Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:07:02
38Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:07:52
39Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:08:51
40Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:08:54
41Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:09:29
42Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:09:42
43Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:09:54
44Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
45Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram0:09:56
46Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram0:09:58
47Styn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha0:10:06
48Nikita Eskov (Rus) Katusha0:10:10
49Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong0:10:12
50Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:10:40
51Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:10:49
52Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:11:03
53Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:11:08
54Luis-Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:11:13
55Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram0:11:25
56Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:11:47
57John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:51
58Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:12:01
59Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:12:04
60Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:12:09
61Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:12:16
62Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:12:20
63Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
64Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam0:12:23
65Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:12:26
66Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:12:36
67Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:12:43
68Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:12:45
69Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:12:48
70Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:12:49
71Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step0:12:56
72Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo0:12:59
73Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:13:11
74Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:13:20
75Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:29
76Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:31
77Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:13:32
78Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:13:34
79Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:13:35
80Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
81Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:13:43
82Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
83Lars Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
84Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:46
85Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
86Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:13:47
87Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong0:13:49
88Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha0:13:58
89Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:14:03
90Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:14:08
91Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:14:10
92Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:14:18
93Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:14:21
94Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:14:32
95Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:14:43
96Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:14:52
97Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:15:02
98Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step0:15:12
99Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:15:15
100Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha0:15:23
101Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:15:25
102Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
103Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:15:27
104Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong0:15:28
105Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong0:15:31
106Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:15:36
107Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:16:24
108Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:16:28
109Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:16:40
110Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:16:43
111Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong0:16:56
112Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:17:02
113Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:17:14
114Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram0:17:32
115Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:17:43
116Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong0:17:51
117Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:18:31
118Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:19:31
119Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:19:34
120Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong0:20:04
121Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong0:20:12
122Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:20:44

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam95pts
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step87
3Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha56
4Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank55
5Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo52
6Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram47
7Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam46
8Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram46
9Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto44
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto43
11Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam38
12Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team36
13Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank36
14Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong36
15Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator34
16Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team29
17Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions24
18Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo21
19Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team20
20Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia19
21Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank16
22John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team16
23Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam15
24Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam15
25Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15
26Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator10
27Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha9
28Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale9
29Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia9
30Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam8
31Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator8
32Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha7
33Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun7
34Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram7
35Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator7
36Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
37Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step4
38Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
39Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step3
40Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions3
41Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team3
42Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong3
43Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
44Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha2
45Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
46Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram13:14:27
2Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:01:01
3Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:01:54
4Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha0:01:57
5Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam0:03:40
6Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:49
7Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:03:58
8Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:04:07
9Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:04:58
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:07:30
11Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong0:08:13
12Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:08:50
13Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:48
14Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:10:02
15Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:10:10
16Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:10:17
17Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:10:21
18Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam0:10:24
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:10:37
20Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:10:44
21Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:10:46
22Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:11:21
23Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:11:35
24Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:11:36
25Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:11:44
26Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
27Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:47
28Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
29Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong0:11:50
30Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:12:33
31Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha0:13:24
32Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha0:13:26
33Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong0:13:29
34Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong0:13:32
35Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:14:25
36Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:14:29
37Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:14:44
38Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong0:14:57
39Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:15:15
40Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong0:15:52
41Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:17:32
42Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong0:18:05
43Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong0:18:13

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator39:24:15
2Cervelo Test Team0:00:09
3Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:17
4Quick Step Cycling Team0:01:35
5Katusha Team0:01:55
6BMC Racing Team0:02:13
7Garmin - Transitions0:03:49
8Team Milram0:07:59
9Omega Pharma - Lotto0:09:01
10Team Saxo Bank0:09:23
11Saur-Sojasun0:15:47
12Liquigas-Doimo0:17:28
13AG2R-La Mondiale0:19:03
14Team Sky0:19:41
15Team HTC - Columbia0:20:31
16Trek Livestrong U230:30:19

 

