Tour of Oman final stage shortened to 72km due to extreme weather

New Zealand's Finn Fisher-Black (UAE Team Emirates) holds flowers on the podium after taking the lead in the general classification during stage 4 of the Tour of Oman

A recent storm that unleashed a deluge of rain on Oman has caused a third consecutive stage of the Tour of Oman to be shortened due to the extreme weather event, the ASO announced on Tuesday.

After stage 3 was cut from 207.5 to 76km and stage 4 slashed from 205km to 104km, the final stage to Green Mountain has been cut in half. Scheduled to be run over 152.5km from Samail to Jabal al Akhdhar, the stage will be just 72km but will keep the same decisive finish.

"Due to the exceptional weather conditions and to ensure the safety of the riders, the Royal Oman Police, Oman Cycling Association and all relevant Omani authorities have worked in collaboration with the commissaires panel of the Union Cycliste Internationale, the representatives of the teams and riders (AIGCP, CPA) and the organisers of the event (ASO) have decided to shorten stage 5, Imty – Jabal Al Akhdhar (Green Mountain), and to propose another shorter and safe stage: Samail 'Al Fayhaa Resthouse' - Jabal Al Akhdhar 'Green Mountain' (72 kilometers)," read a statement posted to social media by Tour of Oman.

According to the Oman Observer, between 40mm and 135mm of rain fell in the country during the weather event. More thunderstorms are expected overnight in the region of Wednesday's stage.

Six people have been killed and two are missing in the country after roads and low-lying areas were inundated by flash floods on Monday and Tuesday.

Finn Fisher-Black (UAE Team Emirates) leads the Tour of Oman after four stages, having taken the jersey from Soudal-QuickStep's Luke Lamperti thanks to a three-second time bonus on Tuesday's stage 4.

The final stage begins Wednesday at Samail at 10 a.m. GST and is expected to conclude two hours later on Green Mountain, a 5.7km climb averaging 5.5%.