Tour of Hainan stage 1: Jackson continues winning streak

George Jackson’s impressive late season showed no sign of letting up this week as the New Zealand fastman claimed the opening bunch sprint stage victory in the Tour of Hainan.

The young Bolton Equities-Black Spoke racer has now racked up five wins in less than a month, starting with two stage victories. and the overall in the Tour of Taihu Lake and following that up with another triumph in the Tour de Langkawi.

Jackson’s victory in Hainan saw the 23-year-old fastman power across the finish line at Qionghai well ahead of closest pursuers Nicolas Dalla Valle (Corratec-Selle Italia) and Lucas Carstersen (Roojai Online Insurance).

The highest profile racer in this year’s race, Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech) finished safely in the main pack in 93rd place.

After the short, rolling opening stage, Jackson now leads the Tour of Hainan into stage 2, 215 kilometres long and culminating with a punchy uphill finish at Baoting.

Results

