Tour of Hainan: Palini wins stage 2

Italian remain's overall race leader

Image 1 of 7

Stage 2 of the 2015 Tour of Hainan

Stage 2 of the 2015 Tour of Hainan
(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)
Image 2 of 7

Andrea Palini (Skydive Dubai) wins stage 2

Andrea Palini (Skydive Dubai) wins stage 2
(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)
Image 3 of 7

Andrea Palini (Skydive Dubai) repeated his win on stage 2

Andrea Palini (Skydive Dubai) repeated his win on stage 2
(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)
Image 4 of 7

Stage 2 of the 2015 Tour of Hainan

Stage 2 of the 2015 Tour of Hainan
(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)
Image 5 of 7

Andrea Palini (Skydive Dubai)

Andrea Palini (Skydive Dubai)
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 6 of 7

The stage 2 podium

The stage 2 podium
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 7 of 7

Andrea Palini (Skydive Dubai)

Andrea Palini (Skydive Dubai)
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Andrea Palini of Skydive Dubai claimed a back to back victories in the Tour of Hainan in Wenchang at the end of stage 2 as he outsprinted his former Lampre-Merida teammate Sacha Modolo who launched his sprint a bit too early.

"Yesterday I mentioned that luck had been on my side but today it's a well deserved win," Palini said. "I've beaten the world's strongest sprinter at the moment. I know him very well as I've always worked for him last year. I savour the second victory even more than the first one because of how it went. We demonstrated that our team isn't only about Palini and [Francisco] Mancebo. We kept the race under control and we'll repeat that as long as I'll be wearing the yellow jersey."

The seven-man breakaway that included Alessandro Malaguti (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Chris Williams (Novo Nordisk), Andrea Dal Col (Southeast), Sergey Vlassenko (Vino4ever), Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukraine), Rémy Di Gregorio (Marseille 13 KTM), as well as local favorite and China Games champion Ma Guangtong (Hengxiang) was kept on a leash within two minutes by the peloton led by the United Arab Emirates based squad.

"Until 30km to go, I had no hope that we could resist to the bunch," Malaguti explained. "But when we reached the 20km to go mark with an advantage of 2:20, I've believed in our chances. Legs were good. Breakaway companions were willing to ride. Unfortunately, the strong headwind at the end made our mission impossible."

It was all together again 15km before the line in Wenchang. Several teams seized the reins of the peloton but CCC and Drapac were overtaken by Lampre-Merida in the final kilometer. Until 400m to go, Palini looked too far behind but he was following the right train. "With this headwind, I probably launched my sprint too early," Modolo realized. "Yesterday, I got boxed in. Today I made a serious improvement. With seven stages remaining, I'm hoping to get a stage win soon."

Palini increased his lead with the time bonus but played low profile with regards to the overall classification. "Stages like those first two are accessible to me, I've showed it before even though not everyone recognises that," the Italian fast man from Brescia said. "But when we'll hit the climbs, it's a question mark for me since the last race with hills that I've done was about six months ago. I'll have to improvise, hoping that I'll be at the same level as the best climbers in this race."

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team4:32:22
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
3Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
4Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Rietumu - Delfin
5Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
6Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
7Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
8Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
9Eryk Laton (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
10Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team6:11:18
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:11
3Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:14
4Brad Evans (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:15
5Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:00:16
6Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
7Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:00:17
8Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:00:18
9Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
10Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:00:19

