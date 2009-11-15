Trending

Image 1 of 21

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) on the podium.

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) on the podium.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 21

Riders mingle at the sign on.

Riders mingle at the sign on.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 21

Enthusiasm plus on the Tour of Hainan.

Enthusiasm plus on the Tour of Hainan.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 21

The Korean team Seoul Cycling were unaware of the day would have at the sign on.

The Korean team Seoul Cycling were unaware of the day would have at the sign on.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 21

The riders head out of Haikou along the shoreline.

The riders head out of Haikou along the shoreline.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 21

James Reijnen (Jelly Belly) has a turn on the front during the break.

James Reijnen (Jelly Belly) has a turn on the front during the break.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 21

The break speed along the motorway.

The break speed along the motorway.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 21

CarmioOro A-Style start the chase.

CarmioOro A-Style start the chase.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 21

A man dressed in traditional theatrical costume in the town of Lingao.

A man dressed in traditional theatrical costume in the town of Lingao.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 21

Kazakhstan lead the bunch with 60Km to go.

Kazakhstan lead the bunch with 60Km to go.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 21

Francisco Ventoso (CarmioOro A-Style) in the bunch.

Francisco Ventoso (CarmioOro A-Style) in the bunch.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 21

Cheung King Wai (Hong Kong) leads a three man break.

Cheung King Wai (Hong Kong) leads a three man break.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 21

Andrey Mizurov (Kazakhstan) out front with team mates in hand.

Andrey Mizurov (Kazakhstan) out front with team mates in hand.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 21

Laurent Beuret (CarmioOro A-Style) leads the charge as the finish line approaches.

Laurent Beuret (CarmioOro A-Style) leads the charge as the finish line approaches.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 21

With 15Km to go the peloton were spread out as the pace picked up.

With 15Km to go the peloton were spread out as the pace picked up.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 21

Wang Mei Ying (Trek Marco-Polo) working hard with the trio break with home so close.

Wang Mei Ying (Trek Marco-Polo) working hard with the trio break with home so close.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 21

With the peloton all together the sprint was a big one.

With the peloton all together the sprint was a big one.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 21

Park Seon Ho (Seoul) takes out a strong win.

Park Seon Ho (Seoul) takes out a strong win.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 19 of 21

Hui Guo (China), having a great time in the blue jersey.

Hui Guo (China), having a great time in the blue jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 20 of 21

Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) holds onto the polka dot jersey.

Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) holds onto the polka dot jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 21 of 21

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) is a proud Russian.

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) is a proud Russian.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Last year's winner of the Tour of Hainan Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) now has a nine second lead in this years event after being runner up to Korean Park Seon Ho (Seoul) after stage 5.

158Km of motorway. Straight and flat. That was the story of stage 5 of the 2009 Tour of Hainan. Riders set off from the capital of Hainan Haikou, following the coast before setting out the journey to Chengmai along the motorway. At 30Km 18 riders quickly made 30 seconds on the group, working well together to try and get clear. By 50Km the break had two minutes advantage, and was joined several other riders making the size of the break to 34 riders. Kazakhstan took it upon them selves to chase down the break, and sure enough the strength of the main bunch began to reel back the break.

After the break was caught, Wang Mei Ying (Trek Marco-Polo), Cheung King Wai (Hong Kong) and Slovenian Gasper Svab attacked and gave themselves a two minute gap. CarmioOro A-Style felt the urgency putting in a big effort to retain the yellow jersey. The Russians and Nutrixxion Sparkasse also started to help out with the finish line within 15Km.

The break was caught and with the last couple of kilometres having a steep descent the speed was high as the bunch all together came onto the finishing straight. Riders spread across the wide road, but in the end it was Park Seon Ho (Seoul) taking the win ahead of now yellow jersey wearer Boris Shpilevsky (Russia).

Results
1Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling3:31:21
2Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
3Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
4Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
5Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
6Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine
7Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
8Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
9Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
10Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
11Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
12Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
13James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
14Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
15Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
16Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
17Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly
18Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
19Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
20Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
21Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
22Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
23Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
24Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team
25Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
26Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
27Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
28Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
29Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
30David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
31Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
32Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
33Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
34Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team
35Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
36Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
37Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
38Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
39Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
40Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
41Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
42Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
43Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
44Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
45Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands
46Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
47Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
48Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
49Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
50Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
51Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
52Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
53Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
54Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
55Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
56Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus
57Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
58James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
59Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
60Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
61Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
62Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia
63Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
64Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
65Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
66Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
67Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
68Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
69Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
70Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
71Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
72Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
73Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine
74Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus
75Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
76William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
77Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
78Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
79Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
80Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
81Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
82Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
83Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly
84Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
85Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
86Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
87Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
88Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
89Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
90Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
91Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
92Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
93Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
94Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
95Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
96Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
97Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style
98Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
99Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
100Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
101Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
102Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
103Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
104Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
105Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
106Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia
107Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style
108Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
109Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia
110Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia
111Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
112Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
113Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
114Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
115Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia
116Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style3:31:39
117Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team3:45:15
118Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
119Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands
120Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team3:50:51
DQPhillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly
DQJeremy Yates (NZl) LeTua Cycling Team

Points
1Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine16pts
2Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team8
3Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine5
4Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan3
5Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team3
6Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China2
7Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China2
8Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly1
9Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands1

Sprint 1
1Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia5pts
2Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style3
3Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia1

Finish
1Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling16pts
2Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia14
3Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus13
4Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team12
5Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style11
6Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine10
7Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia9
8Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team8
9Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine7
10Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia6
11Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands5
12Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style4
13James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team3
14Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse2
15Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan1

Teams
1ELK HAUS10:34:03
2Slovenia
3Ukraine
4Seoul
5China
6Netherlands
7The Savings and Loans
8Trek–Marco Polo
9Subway–Avanti
10Kazakhstan
11Nutrixxion Sparkasse
12Carmiooro A-Style
13Mroz Continental
14LeTua
15Polygon Sweet Nice
16Russia
17Jelly Belly
18Giant Asia
19AC Sparta Praha
20Hong Kong China

General classification after stage 5
1Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia18:19:11
2Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style18:19:20
3Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine18:19:21
4Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine18:19:31
5Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team18:19:32
6Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia18:19:35
7Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine18:19:41
8Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China18:19:42
9Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
10Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
11Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly
12Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style18:19:43
13Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
14Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
15Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
16Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
17Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China18:19:44
18Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
19Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
20Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
21Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team18:19:45
22Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
23Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
24Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
25Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
26Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
27Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
28Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
29Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
30James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
31Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
32Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
33Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
34Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
35David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
36Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
37Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
38Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
39Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
40Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
41Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
42Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
43Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
44Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
45Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
46Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus
47Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
48Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
49Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia
50Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
51Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
52Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
53Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style
54Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
55Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
56Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
57Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
58Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
59Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
60Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
61Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team18:20:05
62James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team18:20:09
63Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style18:20:17
64Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team18:20:18
65Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha18:20:25
66Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly18:20:40
67Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine18:20:45
68Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia18:20:47
69Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia18:21:23
70Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus18:21:26
71Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team18:21:54
72Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style18:22:20
73Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team18:22:41
74Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team18:23:50
75Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands18:33:39
76Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
77Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine18:41:47
78Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team18:41:50
79Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus18:41:57
80Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team
81Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
82Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
83Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
84Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
85Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
86Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia
87Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse18:42:55
88Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling18:45:54
89Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus18:54:01
90Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
91Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team18:54:05
92Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
93Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
94Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
95Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
96Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
97Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
98Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
99Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
100Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
101Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus
102Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
103Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style
104Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia
105William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
106Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team18:54:39
107Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team18:54:54
108Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling18:54:58
109Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse18:54:59
110Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team18:55:39
111Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia18:57:09
112Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team18:58:06
113Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team18:58:12
114Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands18:58:16
115Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
116Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia19:11:15
117Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands19:11:48
118Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team19:12:02
119Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team19:25:09
120Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team19:34:52

Points classification
1Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia75pts
2Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style72
3Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia48
4Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine47
5Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling39
6Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine34
7Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine33
8Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team30
9Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team30
10Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style26
11Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse23
12Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus22
13Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus21
14Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team18
15Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team18
16Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team15
17Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team12
18Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China10
19Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly10
20Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan10
21David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team9
22Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia8
23Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China8
24Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China7
25Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia7
26Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine6
27Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team6
28Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse6
29Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus5
30Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse5
31Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly5
32Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China5
33Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling5
34Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands5
35Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling4
36Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team4
37Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team3
38Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling3
39James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team3
40Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team2
41Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan2
42Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team1
43Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style1
44Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus1
45Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team1

Asian classification
1Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China18:19:42
2Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling18:19:43
3Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
4Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China18:19:44
5Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
6Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan18:19:45
7Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
8Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
9Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
10Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
11Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
12Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
13Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
14Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
15Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
16Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
17Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
18Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
19Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
20Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
21Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
22Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
23Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
24Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
25Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team18:20:05
26Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team18:21:54
27Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team18:23:50
28Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China18:33:39
29Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling18:41:57
30Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
31Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
32Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling18:45:54
33Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team18:54:01
34Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team18:54:05
35Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
36Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
37Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
38Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
39Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team18:54:39
40Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team18:54:54
41Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling18:54:58
42Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China18:58:16

Teams classification
1Ukraine54:58:59
2Subway–Avanti54:59:08
3ELK HAUS54:59:15
4Seoul
5China
6Netherlands
7The Savings and Loans
8Kazakhstan
9Nutrixxion Sparkasse
10Carmiooro A-Style
11Mroz Continental
12LeTua
13Russia
14Jelly Belly
15Giant Asia
16Hong Kong China
17Trek–Marco Polo55:00:10
18Slovenia55:00:17
19Polygon Sweet Nice55:21:27
20AC Sparta Praha55:33:35

 

