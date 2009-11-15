Shpilevsky takes over Hainan classification from Ventoso
Korea's Park wins stage to Chengmai
Last year's winner of the Tour of Hainan Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) now has a nine second lead in this years event after being runner up to Korean Park Seon Ho (Seoul) after stage 5.
158Km of motorway. Straight and flat. That was the story of stage 5 of the 2009 Tour of Hainan. Riders set off from the capital of Hainan Haikou, following the coast before setting out the journey to Chengmai along the motorway. At 30Km 18 riders quickly made 30 seconds on the group, working well together to try and get clear. By 50Km the break had two minutes advantage, and was joined several other riders making the size of the break to 34 riders. Kazakhstan took it upon them selves to chase down the break, and sure enough the strength of the main bunch began to reel back the break.
After the break was caught, Wang Mei Ying (Trek Marco-Polo), Cheung King Wai (Hong Kong) and Slovenian Gasper Svab attacked and gave themselves a two minute gap. CarmioOro A-Style felt the urgency putting in a big effort to retain the yellow jersey. The Russians and Nutrixxion Sparkasse also started to help out with the finish line within 15Km.
The break was caught and with the last couple of kilometres having a steep descent the speed was high as the bunch all together came onto the finishing straight. Riders spread across the wide road, but in the end it was Park Seon Ho (Seoul) taking the win ahead of now yellow jersey wearer Boris Shpilevsky (Russia).
|1
|Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|3:31:21
|2
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|3
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
|4
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|5
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|6
|Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine
|7
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|8
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|9
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|10
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|11
|Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
|12
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|13
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|14
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|15
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|16
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|17
|Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly
|18
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|19
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
|20
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|21
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|22
|Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|23
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
|24
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team
|25
|Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|26
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|27
|Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|28
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
|29
|Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|30
|David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|31
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
|32
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|33
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|34
|Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team
|35
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|36
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|37
|Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
|38
|Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|39
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|40
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|41
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|42
|Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|43
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|44
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|45
|Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands
|46
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|47
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|48
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|49
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|50
|Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|51
|Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|52
|Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|53
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|54
|Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
|55
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|56
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus
|57
|Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
|58
|James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|59
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|60
|Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|61
|Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|62
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia
|63
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|64
|Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|65
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|66
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|67
|Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|68
|Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|69
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
|70
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|71
|Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|72
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|73
|Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine
|74
|Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus
|75
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|76
|William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|77
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|78
|Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|79
|Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|80
|Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|81
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
|82
|Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|83
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly
|84
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|85
|Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|86
|Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
|87
|Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
|88
|Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|89
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|90
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|91
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|92
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|93
|Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|94
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|95
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|96
|Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|97
|Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style
|98
|Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|99
|Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|100
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|101
|Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|102
|Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
|103
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|104
|Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|105
|Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|106
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia
|107
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style
|108
|Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|109
|Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia
|110
|Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia
|111
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|112
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|113
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|114
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|115
|Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia
|116
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style
|3:31:39
|117
|Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|3:45:15
|118
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|119
|Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands
|120
|Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|3:50:51
|DQ
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly
|DQ
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) LeTua Cycling Team
|1
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|16
|pts
|2
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine
|5
|4
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|3
|5
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|3
|6
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|2
|7
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|2
|8
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|1
|9
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
|1
|1
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|5
|pts
|2
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|3
|3
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|1
|1
|Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|16
|pts
|2
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|14
|3
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
|13
|4
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|11
|6
|Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine
|10
|7
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|9
|8
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|7
|10
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|6
|11
|Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|12
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|4
|13
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|2
|15
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|1
|1
|ELK HAUS
|10:34:03
|2
|Slovenia
|3
|Ukraine
|4
|Seoul
|5
|China
|6
|Netherlands
|7
|The Savings and Loans
|8
|Trek–Marco Polo
|9
|Subway–Avanti
|10
|Kazakhstan
|11
|Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|12
|Carmiooro A-Style
|13
|Mroz Continental
|14
|LeTua
|15
|Polygon Sweet Nice
|16
|Russia
|17
|Jelly Belly
|18
|Giant Asia
|19
|AC Sparta Praha
|20
|Hong Kong China
|1
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|18:19:11
|2
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|18:19:20
|3
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|18:19:21
|4
|Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine
|18:19:31
|5
|Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|18:19:32
|6
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|18:19:35
|7
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|18:19:41
|8
|Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|18:19:42
|9
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
|10
|Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|11
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly
|12
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|18:19:43
|13
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|14
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|15
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|16
|Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|17
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|18:19:44
|18
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|19
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|20
|Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
|21
|Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|18:19:45
|22
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|23
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|24
|Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|25
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|26
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|27
|Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|28
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|29
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|30
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|31
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
|32
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|33
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|34
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|35
|David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|36
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|37
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|38
|Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|39
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
|40
|Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|41
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|42
|Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|43
|Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|44
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|45
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|46
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus
|47
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|48
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
|49
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia
|50
|Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|51
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|52
|Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|53
|Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style
|54
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|55
|Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|56
|Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
|57
|Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|58
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|59
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|60
|Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
|61
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|18:20:05
|62
|James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|18:20:09
|63
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|18:20:17
|64
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|18:20:18
|65
|Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|18:20:25
|66
|Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly
|18:20:40
|67
|Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine
|18:20:45
|68
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|18:20:47
|69
|Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia
|18:21:23
|70
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
|18:21:26
|71
|Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|18:21:54
|72
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style
|18:22:20
|73
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|18:22:41
|74
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|18:23:50
|75
|Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands
|18:33:39
|76
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|77
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|18:41:47
|78
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team
|18:41:50
|79
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
|18:41:57
|80
|Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team
|81
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|82
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|83
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|84
|Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|85
|Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
|86
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia
|87
|Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|18:42:55
|88
|Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|18:45:54
|89
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
|18:54:01
|90
|Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|91
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|18:54:05
|92
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|93
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|94
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|95
|Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|96
|Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
|97
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|98
|Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
|99
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|100
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|101
|Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus
|102
|Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|103
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style
|104
|Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia
|105
|William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|106
|Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|18:54:39
|107
|Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|18:54:54
|108
|Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|18:54:58
|109
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|18:54:59
|110
|Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|18:55:39
|111
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|18:57:09
|112
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|18:58:06
|113
|Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|18:58:12
|114
|Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
|18:58:16
|115
|Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|116
|Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia
|19:11:15
|117
|Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands
|19:11:48
|118
|Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|19:12:02
|119
|Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|19:25:09
|120
|Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|19:34:52
|1
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|75
|pts
|2
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|72
|3
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|48
|4
|Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine
|47
|5
|Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|39
|6
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|34
|7
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|33
|8
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team
|30
|9
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|30
|10
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|26
|11
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|23
|12
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
|22
|13
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
|21
|14
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|18
|15
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|18
|16
|Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|15
|17
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|12
|18
|Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|10
|19
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|10
|20
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|10
|21
|David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|9
|22
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|8
|23
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|8
|24
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|7
|25
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|7
|26
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|6
|27
|Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|6
|28
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|6
|29
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
|5
|30
|Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|5
|31
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly
|5
|32
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|5
|33
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|5
|34
|Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|35
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|4
|36
|Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|4
|37
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|3
|38
|Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|3
|39
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|3
|40
|Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|2
|41
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|2
|42
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|1
|43
|Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
|1
|44
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
|1
|45
|Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|18:19:42
|2
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|18:19:43
|3
|Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|4
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|18:19:44
|5
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|6
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|18:19:45
|7
|Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|8
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|9
|Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|10
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|11
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|12
|Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|13
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
|14
|Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|15
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|16
|Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|17
|Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|18
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|19
|Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|20
|Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|21
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|22
|Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|23
|Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
|24
|Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|25
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|18:20:05
|26
|Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|18:21:54
|27
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|18:23:50
|28
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|18:33:39
|29
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|18:41:57
|30
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|31
|Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|32
|Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|18:45:54
|33
|Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|18:54:01
|34
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|18:54:05
|35
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|36
|Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
|37
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|38
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|39
|Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|18:54:39
|40
|Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|18:54:54
|41
|Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|18:54:58
|42
|Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|18:58:16
|1
|Ukraine
|54:58:59
|2
|Subway–Avanti
|54:59:08
|3
|ELK HAUS
|54:59:15
|4
|Seoul
|5
|China
|6
|Netherlands
|7
|The Savings and Loans
|8
|Kazakhstan
|9
|Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|10
|Carmiooro A-Style
|11
|Mroz Continental
|12
|LeTua
|13
|Russia
|14
|Jelly Belly
|15
|Giant Asia
|16
|Hong Kong China
|17
|Trek–Marco Polo
|55:00:10
|18
|Slovenia
|55:00:17
|19
|Polygon Sweet Nice
|55:21:27
|20
|AC Sparta Praha
|55:33:35
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy