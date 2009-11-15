Image 1 of 21 Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) on the podium. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 21 Riders mingle at the sign on. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 21 Enthusiasm plus on the Tour of Hainan. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 21 The Korean team Seoul Cycling were unaware of the day would have at the sign on. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 21 The riders head out of Haikou along the shoreline. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 21 James Reijnen (Jelly Belly) has a turn on the front during the break. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 21 The break speed along the motorway. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 21 CarmioOro A-Style start the chase. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 21 A man dressed in traditional theatrical costume in the town of Lingao. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 21 Kazakhstan lead the bunch with 60Km to go. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 21 Francisco Ventoso (CarmioOro A-Style) in the bunch. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 21 Cheung King Wai (Hong Kong) leads a three man break. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 21 Andrey Mizurov (Kazakhstan) out front with team mates in hand. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 21 Laurent Beuret (CarmioOro A-Style) leads the charge as the finish line approaches. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 21 With 15Km to go the peloton were spread out as the pace picked up. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 21 Wang Mei Ying (Trek Marco-Polo) working hard with the trio break with home so close. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 21 With the peloton all together the sprint was a big one. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 21 Park Seon Ho (Seoul) takes out a strong win. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 19 of 21 Hui Guo (China), having a great time in the blue jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 20 of 21 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) holds onto the polka dot jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 21 of 21 Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) is a proud Russian. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Last year's winner of the Tour of Hainan Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) now has a nine second lead in this years event after being runner up to Korean Park Seon Ho (Seoul) after stage 5.

158Km of motorway. Straight and flat. That was the story of stage 5 of the 2009 Tour of Hainan. Riders set off from the capital of Hainan Haikou, following the coast before setting out the journey to Chengmai along the motorway. At 30Km 18 riders quickly made 30 seconds on the group, working well together to try and get clear. By 50Km the break had two minutes advantage, and was joined several other riders making the size of the break to 34 riders. Kazakhstan took it upon them selves to chase down the break, and sure enough the strength of the main bunch began to reel back the break.

After the break was caught, Wang Mei Ying (Trek Marco-Polo), Cheung King Wai (Hong Kong) and Slovenian Gasper Svab attacked and gave themselves a two minute gap. CarmioOro A-Style felt the urgency putting in a big effort to retain the yellow jersey. The Russians and Nutrixxion Sparkasse also started to help out with the finish line within 15Km.

The break was caught and with the last couple of kilometres having a steep descent the speed was high as the bunch all together came onto the finishing straight. Riders spread across the wide road, but in the end it was Park Seon Ho (Seoul) taking the win ahead of now yellow jersey wearer Boris Shpilevsky (Russia).

Results 1 Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling 3:31:21 2 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 3 Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus 4 Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 5 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 6 Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine 7 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 8 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 9 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 10 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia 11 Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands 12 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 13 James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 14 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 15 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 16 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 17 Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly 18 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 19 Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus 20 Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 21 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China 22 Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 23 Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands 24 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team 25 Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 26 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 27 Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 28 Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus 29 Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 30 David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 31 Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China 32 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 33 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 34 Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team 35 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 36 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 37 Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China 38 Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 39 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 40 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 41 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 42 Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 43 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 44 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 45 Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands 46 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 47 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine 48 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 49 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 50 Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 51 Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 52 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 53 Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 54 Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team 55 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 56 Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus 57 Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine 58 James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 59 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 60 Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 61 Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 62 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia 63 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 64 Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 65 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 66 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 67 Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 68 Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 69 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus 70 Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 71 Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China 72 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 73 Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine 74 Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus 75 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 76 William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 77 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 78 Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 79 Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 80 Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 81 Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands 82 Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China 83 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly 84 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 85 Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 86 Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style 87 Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China 88 Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China 89 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 90 Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 91 Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 92 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 93 Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 94 Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 95 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 96 Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China 97 Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style 98 Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 99 Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 100 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 101 Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 102 Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia 103 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 104 Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling 105 Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 106 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia 107 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style 108 Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 109 Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia 110 Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia 111 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 112 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 113 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 114 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 115 Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia 116 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style 3:31:39 117 Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 3:45:15 118 Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China 119 Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands 120 Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 3:50:51 DQ Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly DQ Jeremy Yates (NZl) LeTua Cycling Team

Points 1 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 16 pts 2 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 8 3 Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine 5 4 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 3 5 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 3 6 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 2 7 Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China 2 8 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 1 9 Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands 1

Sprint 1 1 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 5 pts 2 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 3 3 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia 1

Finish 1 Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling 16 pts 2 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 14 3 Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus 13 4 Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 12 5 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 11 6 Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine 10 7 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 9 8 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 8 9 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 7 10 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia 6 11 Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands 5 12 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 4 13 James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 3 14 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 2 15 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 1

Teams 1 ELK HAUS 10:34:03 2 Slovenia 3 Ukraine 4 Seoul 5 China 6 Netherlands 7 The Savings and Loans 8 Trek–Marco Polo 9 Subway–Avanti 10 Kazakhstan 11 Nutrixxion Sparkasse 12 Carmiooro A-Style 13 Mroz Continental 14 LeTua 15 Polygon Sweet Nice 16 Russia 17 Jelly Belly 18 Giant Asia 19 AC Sparta Praha 20 Hong Kong China

General classification after stage 5 1 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 18:19:11 2 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 18:19:20 3 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 18:19:21 4 Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine 18:19:31 5 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 18:19:32 6 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 18:19:35 7 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 18:19:41 8 Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 18:19:42 9 Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus 10 Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 11 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly 12 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 18:19:43 13 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia 14 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 15 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 16 Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 17 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 18:19:44 18 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China 19 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 20 Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style 21 Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 18:19:45 22 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 23 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 24 Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 25 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 26 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 27 Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 28 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 29 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 30 James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 31 Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands 32 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 33 Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 34 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine 35 David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 36 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 37 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 38 Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China 39 Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China 40 Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China 41 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 42 Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 43 Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 44 Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 45 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 46 Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus 47 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 48 Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands 49 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia 50 Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 51 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 52 Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 53 Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style 54 Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 55 Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 56 Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China 57 Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China 58 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 59 Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 60 Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia 61 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 18:20:05 62 James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 18:20:09 63 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 18:20:17 64 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 18:20:18 65 Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 18:20:25 66 Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly 18:20:40 67 Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine 18:20:45 68 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 18:20:47 69 Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia 18:21:23 70 Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus 18:21:26 71 Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 18:21:54 72 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style 18:22:20 73 Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 18:22:41 74 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 18:23:50 75 Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands 18:33:39 76 Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China 77 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 18:41:47 78 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team 18:41:50 79 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus 18:41:57 80 Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team 81 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 82 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 83 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 84 Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 85 Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine 86 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia 87 Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 18:42:55 88 Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling 18:45:54 89 Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus 18:54:01 90 Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 91 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 18:54:05 92 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 93 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 94 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 95 Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 96 Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team 97 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 98 Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China 99 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 100 Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 101 Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus 102 Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 103 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style 104 Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia 105 William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 106 Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 18:54:39 107 Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 18:54:54 108 Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling 18:54:58 109 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 18:54:59 110 Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 18:55:39 111 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 18:57:09 112 Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 18:58:06 113 Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 18:58:12 114 Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands 18:58:16 115 Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China 116 Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia 19:11:15 117 Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands 19:11:48 118 Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 19:12:02 119 Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 19:25:09 120 Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 19:34:52

Points classification 1 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 75 pts 2 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 72 3 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 48 4 Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine 47 5 Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling 39 6 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 34 7 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 33 8 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team 30 9 Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 30 10 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 26 11 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 23 12 Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus 22 13 Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus 21 14 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 18 15 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 18 16 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 15 17 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 12 18 Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 10 19 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 10 20 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 10 21 David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 9 22 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia 8 23 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 8 24 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 7 25 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 7 26 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 6 27 Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 6 28 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 6 29 Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus 5 30 Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 5 31 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly 5 32 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China 5 33 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 5 34 Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands 5 35 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 4 36 Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 4 37 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 3 38 Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 3 39 James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 3 40 Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 2 41 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 2 42 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 1 43 Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style 1 44 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus 1 45 Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team 1

Asian classification 1 Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 18:19:42 2 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 18:19:43 3 Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 4 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 18:19:44 5 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China 6 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 18:19:45 7 Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 8 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 9 Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 10 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 11 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 12 Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China 13 Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China 14 Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China 15 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 16 Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 17 Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 18 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 19 Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 20 Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 21 Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 22 Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 23 Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China 24 Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China 25 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 18:20:05 26 Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 18:21:54 27 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 18:23:50 28 Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China 18:33:39 29 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 18:41:57 30 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 31 Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 32 Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling 18:45:54 33 Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 18:54:01 34 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 18:54:05 35 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 36 Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China 37 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 38 Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 39 Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 18:54:39 40 Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 18:54:54 41 Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling 18:54:58 42 Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China 18:58:16