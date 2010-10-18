Trending

Markov takes win in Dongfang

Iglinskiy keeps lead with final stage to come

Commissaire Martin Bruin from Holland joins in the pre-stage festivities in Danzhou.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Arkaitz Duran (Footon Servetto) from Spain remains in the lead of the King of the Mountains competition with one stage to go.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Kentucky Fried Chicken in Dongfang: Polka-Dot jersey wearer, Arkaitz Duran (Footon Servetto) won't be sampling the local chicken in Dongfang but he could be sampling to the local beer in Sanya where the race concludes.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) still holds onto the lead of the Sprint Points competition with the long 220 kilometres final stage from Dongfang to Sanya to go.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Tour leader Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) remains in the yellow jersey after the eighth stage from Danzhou to Dongfang.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Local Chinese army found the presentations a little un-interesting in Dongfang.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
(l-r): Commissaires Martin Bruin from Holland, Alexander Donike from Germany, Qiu Jijin from China and Martijn Swinkels from Holland get together prior to the start of stage eight in Danzhou.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
The peloton head out of Danzhou for the 194.6 kilometre eighth stage to Dongfang.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Too good Kenny: Kenny 'The Hummer' Van Hummel is congratulated by a Skil-Shimano teammate after his stage win, but drama was to follow.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
That's another beer Kenny: Stage winner Kenny 'The Hummer' Van Hummel (right) is congratulated by teammate Long Jin from China.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Sorry mate: Kiel Reijnen hugs Jelly Belly teammate Brad Huff after leading him out in the sprint to the line, Huff finished third but was later promoted to second with the relegation of winner Kenny Van Hummel.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
I hear what your saying Katie: Stage runner-up Brad Huff and Jelly Belly masseur Katie Spurdle share a moment awaiting the presentations in Dongfang.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Chief Commissaire, Alexander Donike, tells Kenny Van Hummel the bad news prior to the presentations.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Skil-Shimano team-manager, Rudi Kemna, explains the situation when Kenny Van Hummel punctured to Chief Commissaire Alexander Donike (left) as Martijn Swinkels looks on.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
It's all happening as discussions are going on everwhere, here Skil-Shimano team-manager Rudi Kemna (second from right), chats with Chief Commissaire Alexander Donike, as Brad Huff (left) of Jelly Belly and Martijn Swinkels hold their own conversation on the drama at the finish in Dongfang.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Skil-Shimano's Kenny 'The Hummer' Van Hummel (centre) listens in as Chief Commissaire Alexander Donike and Van Hummel's team-manager, Rudi Kemna, try to unravel the drama that saw Van Hummel stripped of his fourth stage win.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
As the drama goes on behind tour podium girls await their duties in Dongfang.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Shooting straight: Jelly Belly sprinter, Brad ' The Huffmiester' Huff, gets ready to step onto the podium again on the tour after being promoted to second in Dongfang.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Stage eight podium (l-r): Brad Huff (2nd,Jelly Belly), Alexey Markov (1st,Russian National Team), and Ivan Kovalev (3rd,Russian National Team) prepare to spray photographers in Dongfang.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) ponders the commissaire's decision to take the stage off him after being found to have drafted too long behind a team-car when he punctured in the final twenty-five kilometres.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
More Chinese culture prior to the presentations in Dongfang.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
The peloton make their way on the penultimate stage of the tour from Danzhou to Dongfang.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Fiver riders broke away early into the 194.6km stage from Danzhou to Dongfang.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz Petrochemical) from Iran on one of the many climbs during stage eight of the tour.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Vidal Celis (Footon Servetto) from Spain makes his way up a climb on stage eight.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
The peloton climb their way towards the top of a King of the Mountains section of stage eight with a small group up ahead.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
The peloton had to endure wet roads again on stage eight.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
The peloton in search of a leading group around three minutes up the road.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
The peloton string-out beneath tree-lined roads near Baisha.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Master men leaders Marzio Deho (left) and Massimo De Bertolis

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Skil-Shimano got to the front late in the stage to try and bring the race back together for the in-form sprinter Kenny "The Flying Dutchman" Van Hummel.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical) from Iran and Volodymyr Duma (Ukrainian National Team) from the Ukraine tried to pinch the stage nearing the final thirty kilometres.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical) tried to replicate his stage win from the Tour of Qinghai Lake in July when he broke free of the leading group of five riders with Volodymyr Duma (Ukrainian National Team).

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Skil-Shimano was working hard to bridge the gap to the leading duo closing in on the final twenty kilometres, moments later, their sprinting ace, Kenny Van Hummel punctured.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Tour leader Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) has had some quality helpers during the tour and would have to fall in a hole to lose from here.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
The peloton speed to the line in Dongfang to complete stage eight.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Van Hummel makes it four: Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) takes out his fourth stage of the tour in Dongfang.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Four of the best for Kenny: He is the 'Flying Dutchman' but now has a new nickname - Kenny 'The Hummer' Van Hummel wins the eighth stage into Dongfang.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Spains Arkaitz Duran (Footon Servetto) is presented with his Polka-Dot jersey but that doesn't faze one of the local servicemen in Dongfang.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Confusion and controversy overshadowed the penultimate stage of the Tour of Hainan on Monday, with Kenny Van Hummel (Skil – Shimano) stripped of the win.

The Dutchman was in the running for his fourth stage win of the race and despite crossing the line first, and celebrating his with his teammates, he was disqualified for taking assistance from the team car after he punctured in the closing kilometres.

“The jury took my victory today! A flat tire, the mechanic struggled and I had to come back behind the car. And that was wrong, according to the jury,” Van Hummel said.

That meant that provisional second, Alexei Markov (Russian Federation) walked on to the podium to take the win ahead of Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) and Ivan Kovalev (Russian Federation).

Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) had a relatively easy day in the saddle and remains race leader with just one stage to go.

 

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexei Markov (Rus) Russian Federation4:35:37
2Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
3Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
4Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
5Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
6Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
7Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) PSN
8Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
9Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
10Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
11Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
12Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
13Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Ukraine
14Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
15Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
16Roman Krasilnikov (Rus) PSN
17Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
18Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
19Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
20Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
21Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
22Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
23Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian Federation
24Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
25Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
26David Kopp (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
27Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
28Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
29Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
30Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
31Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
32Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
33Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
34Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
35Evgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
36Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Morocco
37Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
38Ismail Ayoune (Mar) Morocco
39Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
40Mohamed Elghoumari (Mar) Morocco
41Mohcine Ichou (Mar) Morocco
42Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
43Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
44Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
45Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
46Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
47Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
48Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
49Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
50Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
51Patria Rastra (Ina) PSN
52Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
53Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
54Valery Valynin (Rus) Russian Federation
55Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Ukraine
56Oleh Solomko (Ukr) Ukraine
57Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
58Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
59Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
60Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
61Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
62Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
63Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
64Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
65Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russian Federation
66Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
67Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
68Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
69Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
70Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
71Yassin Ait El Attar (Mar) Morocco
72Rahim Ememi (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
73Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian Federation
74Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
75Florenz Knauer (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
76Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
77Ting Deng (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
78Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
79Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
80David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
81Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
82Alexandre Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
83Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland0:00:11
84Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
85Herwin Jaya (Ina) PSN0:00:13
86Sergey Kuzin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
87Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
88Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
89Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports
90Jimmy Pranata (Ina) PSN
91Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:00:17
92Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
93William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:19
94Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:20
95Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
96Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:00:27
97Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
98Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia
99Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports0:00:31
100Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:39
101Matnur Matnur (Ina) PSN0:00:47
102Nikolay Ivanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:59
103Berik Kupeshov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
104Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia0:01:16
105Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:01:17
106Zachary Davies (USA) Fly V Australia
107Mario Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
108Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:01:39
109Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:04:07
110Yuan Wei (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:11:15
111David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia0:15:25
112Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia0:23:27
113Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Continental Team Differdange
114Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
DNSMads Christensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
DNSShengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
DNFMichael Tronborg Kristensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
DNFOleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine
DSQHari Fitrianto (Ina) PSN

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana21:32:57
2Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto0:00:19
3Alexei Markov (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:20
4Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:21
5Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
6Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland0:00:23
7Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:27
8Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
9Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland0:00:30
10Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Ukraine
11Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
12Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
13Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:00:33
14Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:35
15Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:00:37
16Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:00:39
17Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:41
18Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:00:42
19Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
20Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
21Evgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
22Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
23Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
24Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
25Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
26Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian Federation
27Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
28Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:48
29Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
30Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:51
31Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana0:00:55
32Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:01:54
33Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine0:02:32
34Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:34
35Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
36Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:42
37Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) PSN0:02:44
38Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia0:02:46
39David Kopp (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland0:02:47
40Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:48
41Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:02:50
42Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
43Valery Valynin (Rus) Russian Federation
44Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:02
45Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Morocco
46Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
47Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
48Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
49Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Ukraine
50Mohcine Ichou (Mar) Morocco
51David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
52Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange0:03:06
53Michele Merlo Italy Footon-Servetto0:03:09
54Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland0:03:13
55Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland0:03:14
56Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team0:03:15
57Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russian Federation
58Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:03:22
59Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:03:28
60Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports0:03:30
61Alexandre Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:03:31
62Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team0:03:35
63Ting Deng (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
64Mohamed Elghoumari (Mar) Morocco0:03:37
65Herwin Jaya (Ina) PSN0:03:43
66Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
67Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana0:03:51
68Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
69Jimmy Pranata (Ina) PSN0:03:52
70Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:03:53
71Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports0:03:54
72Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:57
73Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:03:58
74Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:04:01
75Sergey Kuzin (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:04:14
76Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:04:16
77Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana0:04:22
78Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports0:04:25
79Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:04:33
80Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia0:04:58
81Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation0:05:02
82Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team0:05:40
83Yassin Ait El Attar (Mar) Morocco0:06:00
84Berik Kupeshov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:06:09
85William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:06:14
86Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia0:06:17
87Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:39
88Nikolay Ivanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:06:59
89Zachary Davies (USA) Fly V Australia0:07:26
90Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:07:41
91Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:07:58
92Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation0:08:35
93Roman Krasilnikov (Rus) PSN0:08:38
94Patria Rastra (Ina) PSN
95Florenz Knauer (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland0:08:51
96Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:09:06
97Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:09:43
98Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange0:09:59
99Matnur Matnur (Ina) PSN0:10:34
100Ismail Ayoune (Mar) Morocco0:11:51
101Oleh Solomko (Ukr) Ukraine0:12:03
102Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:12:45
103Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
104Rahim Ememi (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
105Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:13:08
106Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:13:56
107Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Continental Team Differdange0:14:29
108Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:14:46
109Mario Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:16:20
110Yuan Wei (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:16:53
111David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia0:24:31
112Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland0:26:29
113Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia0:36:11
114Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Continental Team Differdange0:49:32

 

