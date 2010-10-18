Markov takes win in Dongfang
Iglinskiy keeps lead with final stage to come
Confusion and controversy overshadowed the penultimate stage of the Tour of Hainan on Monday, with Kenny Van Hummel (Skil – Shimano) stripped of the win.
The Dutchman was in the running for his fourth stage win of the race and despite crossing the line first, and celebrating his with his teammates, he was disqualified for taking assistance from the team car after he punctured in the closing kilometres.
“The jury took my victory today! A flat tire, the mechanic struggled and I had to come back behind the car. And that was wrong, according to the jury,” Van Hummel said.
That meant that provisional second, Alexei Markov (Russian Federation) walked on to the podium to take the win ahead of Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) and Ivan Kovalev (Russian Federation).
Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) had a relatively easy day in the saddle and remains race leader with just one stage to go.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexei Markov (Rus) Russian Federation
|4:35:37
|2
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|3
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
|4
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|5
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|7
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) PSN
|8
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|9
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|10
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|11
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|12
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|13
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Ukraine
|14
|Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|15
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|16
|Roman Krasilnikov (Rus) PSN
|17
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|18
|Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
|19
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|20
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
|21
|Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|22
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|23
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian Federation
|24
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|25
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|26
|David Kopp (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|27
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|28
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|29
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|30
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|31
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|32
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|33
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|34
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|35
|Evgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|36
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Morocco
|37
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|38
|Ismail Ayoune (Mar) Morocco
|39
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|40
|Mohamed Elghoumari (Mar) Morocco
|41
|Mohcine Ichou (Mar) Morocco
|42
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|43
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|44
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|45
|Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
|46
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|47
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|48
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|49
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|50
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|51
|Patria Rastra (Ina) PSN
|52
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|53
|Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|54
|Valery Valynin (Rus) Russian Federation
|55
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Ukraine
|56
|Oleh Solomko (Ukr) Ukraine
|57
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|58
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|59
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|60
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|61
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|62
|Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|63
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|64
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|65
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russian Federation
|66
|Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|67
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
|68
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|69
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|70
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|71
|Yassin Ait El Attar (Mar) Morocco
|72
|Rahim Ememi (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|73
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian Federation
|74
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|75
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|76
|Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
|77
|Ting Deng (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|78
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|79
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|80
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|81
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|82
|Alexandre Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|83
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:00:11
|84
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|85
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) PSN
|0:00:13
|86
|Sergey Kuzin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|87
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|88
|Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|89
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|90
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) PSN
|91
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:00:17
|92
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
|93
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:19
|94
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:20
|95
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|96
|Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|97
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|98
|Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia
|99
|Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:00:31
|100
|Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:39
|101
|Matnur Matnur (Ina) PSN
|0:00:47
|102
|Nikolay Ivanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:59
|103
|Berik Kupeshov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|104
|Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|0:01:16
|105
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|106
|Zachary Davies (USA) Fly V Australia
|107
|Mario Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|108
|Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|109
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:07
|110
|Yuan Wei (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:11:15
|111
|David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:15:25
|112
|Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:23:27
|113
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Continental Team Differdange
|114
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|DNS
|Mads Christensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|DNS
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|DNF
|Michael Tronborg Kristensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|DNF
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|DSQ
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) PSN
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|21:32:57
|2
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:19
|3
|Alexei Markov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:20
|4
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:21
|5
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:00:23
|7
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:27
|8
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|9
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:00:30
|10
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Ukraine
|11
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|12
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|13
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:00:33
|14
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:35
|15
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:37
|16
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:39
|17
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:41
|18
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:00:42
|19
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|20
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|21
|Evgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|22
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|23
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|24
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|25
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|26
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian Federation
|27
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|28
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:48
|29
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|30
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:51
|31
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:55
|32
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:54
|33
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:02:32
|34
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:34
|35
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|36
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:42
|37
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) PSN
|0:02:44
|38
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:02:46
|39
|David Kopp (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:02:47
|40
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:48
|41
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:02:50
|42
|Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|43
|Valery Valynin (Rus) Russian Federation
|44
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:03:02
|45
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Morocco
|46
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|47
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|48
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|49
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Ukraine
|50
|Mohcine Ichou (Mar) Morocco
|51
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|52
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
|0:03:06
|53
|Michele Merlo Italy Footon-Servetto
|0:03:09
|54
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:03:13
|55
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:03:14
|56
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:03:15
|57
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russian Federation
|58
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:03:22
|59
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:03:28
|60
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:03:30
|61
|Alexandre Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:03:31
|62
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:03:35
|63
|Ting Deng (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|64
|Mohamed Elghoumari (Mar) Morocco
|0:03:37
|65
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) PSN
|0:03:43
|66
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|67
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|0:03:51
|68
|Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
|69
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) PSN
|0:03:52
|70
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:03:53
|71
|Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:03:54
|72
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:03:57
|73
|Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:03:58
|74
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:01
|75
|Sergey Kuzin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:04:14
|76
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:04:16
|77
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:04:22
|78
|Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:04:25
|79
|Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:04:33
|80
|Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:04:58
|81
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:05:02
|82
|Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:05:40
|83
|Yassin Ait El Attar (Mar) Morocco
|0:06:00
|84
|Berik Kupeshov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:06:09
|85
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:06:14
|86
|Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|0:06:17
|87
|Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:39
|88
|Nikolay Ivanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:06:59
|89
|Zachary Davies (USA) Fly V Australia
|0:07:26
|90
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:07:41
|91
|Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:07:58
|92
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:08:35
|93
|Roman Krasilnikov (Rus) PSN
|0:08:38
|94
|Patria Rastra (Ina) PSN
|95
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:08:51
|96
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:09:06
|97
|Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:09:43
|98
|Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
|0:09:59
|99
|Matnur Matnur (Ina) PSN
|0:10:34
|100
|Ismail Ayoune (Mar) Morocco
|0:11:51
|101
|Oleh Solomko (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:12:03
|102
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:12:45
|103
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|104
|Rahim Ememi (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|105
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:13:08
|106
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:13:56
|107
|Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|0:14:29
|108
|Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:14:46
|109
|Mario Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:16:20
|110
|Yuan Wei (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:16:53
|111
|David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:24:31
|112
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:26:29
|113
|Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:36:11
|114
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Continental Team Differdange
|0:49:32
