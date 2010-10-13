Image 1 of 23 Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) is presented with his tour leader's yellow jersey in front of the Treasure Island Hotel in Xinglong. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 23 Arkaitz Duran (Footon Servetto) remains in the polka dot jersey of the King of the Mountains competition leader after three stages. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 23 Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) is cleaning up at the moment, he also leads the sprint points competition and wearer of the green jersey. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 23 Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) holds on to the tour lead after three stages. Iglinskiy recently competed for Kazahkstan at the World Road Championships held in Australia. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 23 Plenty of scooters and people awaited the start to stage three beneath the trees in Wuzihshan. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 6 of 23 Fly V Australia team-manager here in Hainan, Ed Beamon from the USA, issues instructions to his riders prior to the start of stage three. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 7 of 23 A local going about her daily business in Wuzihshan stopped to take in some of the tour on day three. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 8 of 23 The peloton finished beneath a Chinese archway or monument that welcomed the tour into Xinglong. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 9 of 23 Your the man: Stage winner Brad Huff is congratulated by a Jelly Belly teammate in Xinglong. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 10 of 23 Sign here please: A tour chaperone chats with stage winner Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) regarding post stage instructions for the American speedster. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 11 of 23 Kazahkstan rider, Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) remains the highest ranked Asian rider on the tour and wearer of the blue jersey. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 12 of 23 The stage three podium (l-r): Sergey Kudentsov (2nd,Polygon Sweetnice), Brad Huff (1st,Jelly Belly), and Yuriy Metlushenko (3rd,Ukrainian National Team). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 13 of 23 Stage winner Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) and Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukrainian National Team) share a moment on stage in Xinglong. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 14 of 23 Brad Huff (2nd from left) of Jelly Belly goes a fair way out and looks around to see where the challengers are going to come from in the sprint to the line. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 15 of 23 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) puts the hammer down as the challengers come in the sprint to the line in Xinglong. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 16 of 23 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) holds out Sergey Kudentsov (left) of Polygon Sweetnice and Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukrainian National Team) to win the third stage into Xinglong. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 17 of 23 Local performers doing their thing prior to the presentations of stage three in Xinglong. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 18 of 23 Performing with a plate: Local performers in Xinglong. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 19 of 23 Dancing with plates was on show for fans of the tour prior to the presentations in Xinglong. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 20 of 23 Some handy work from this local performer in Xinglong. This kind of festivity pre and post stages is a big part of cycling tours in Asia. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 21 of 23 That's either the biggest microphone going around or this performer is going to eat his shaker! (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 22 of 23 Floral headware for dancers in Xinglong. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 23 of 23 A congratulatory hug for Brad Huff from Jelly Belly teammate Sergio Hernandez after he proved too strong for all-comers in Xinglong. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) won the bunch sprint at the end of stage three of the Tour of Hainan. The American beat Sergey Kudentsov (Polygon Sweet Nice) into second place, while stage 1 winner Yuri Metluschenko (Ukraine) finished third.

The stage was animated by a long, lone break from Iran’s Ghader Mizbani, and he led over the day’s two climbs before the sprinters’ teams brought things back together in the finale.

Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) maintains his overall lead after finishing in the peloton. The Kazakh continues to lead Taji Nishitani (Asian Racing Team) and Johnnie Walker (Footon-Servetto) by 4 and 6 seconds respectively. Iglinskiy also leads the points classification, while Arkaitz Duran (Footon-Servetto) holds the king of the mountains jersey.



Stage result:

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 3:45:56 2 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice 3 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 4 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia 5 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 6 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 7 Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 8 Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Asia Racing Team 9 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 10 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 11 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 12 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 13 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 14 Patria Rastra (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 15 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 16 Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports 17 Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange 18 Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland 19 Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Continental Team Differdange 20 Alexei Markov (Rus) Russian Federation 21 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 22 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 23 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation 24 Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 25 Evgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 26 Valery Valynin (Rus) Russian Federation 27 Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 28 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 29 Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian Federation 30 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team 31 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 32 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 33 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 34 Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports 34 Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 36 Ismail Ayoune (Mar) Morocco 37 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 38 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 39 Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange 40 Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia 41 Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 42 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 43 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 44 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 45 Nikolay Ivanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 46 Roman Krasilnikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice 47 Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland 48 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Morocco 49 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team 50 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 51 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 52 Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 53 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 54 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 55 Mads Christensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 56 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian Federation 57 Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 58 Mohcine Ichou (Mar) Morocco 59 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 60 Yassin Ait El Attar (Mar) Morocco 61 Mohamed Elghoumari (Mar) Morocco 62 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 63 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 64 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team 65 Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 66 Lahcen Saber (Mar) Morocco 67 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine 68 Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland 69 Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 70 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 70 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 72 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team 73 Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team 74 Florenz Knauer (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland 75 Rahim Ememi (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 76 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 77 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana 78 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russian Federation 79 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Ukraine 80 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 81 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 82 Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports 83 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 84 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 85 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 86 Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia 87 Ting Deng (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 88 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 89 Mario Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 90 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 91 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 92 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 93 Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 94 Alexandre Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 95 Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Ukraine 96 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 97 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 97 Sergey Kuzin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 99 Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Ukraine 100 Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland 101 Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange 102 David Kopp (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland 103 Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan 104 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 105 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 106 Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland 107 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports 108 David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia 109 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:26 110 Matnur Matnur (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:00:30 111 Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:00:32 112 Berik Kupeshov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:38 113 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine 0:01:06 114 Oleh Solomko (Ukr) Ukraine 115 Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 116 Zachary Davies (USA) Fly V Australia 117 Yuan Wei (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:01:12 118 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 0:01:15 119 Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Continental Team Differdange 120 Michael Tronborg Kristensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 121 Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 122 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:31 DNF Bradeley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team DNF Khalid Bounida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team DNF Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team DNF Pavel Stuchlik (Cze) Marco Polo Cycling Team DNS Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange

General classification after stage 3: