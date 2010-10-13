Huff takes sprint in Xinglong
Iglinskiy retains overall lead
Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) won the bunch sprint at the end of stage three of the Tour of Hainan. The American beat Sergey Kudentsov (Polygon Sweet Nice) into second place, while stage 1 winner Yuri Metluschenko (Ukraine) finished third.
The stage was animated by a long, lone break from Iran’s Ghader Mizbani, and he led over the day’s two climbs before the sprinters’ teams brought things back together in the finale.
Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) maintains his overall lead after finishing in the peloton. The Kazakh continues to lead Taji Nishitani (Asian Racing Team) and Johnnie Walker (Footon-Servetto) by 4 and 6 seconds respectively. Iglinskiy also leads the points classification, while Arkaitz Duran (Footon-Servetto) holds the king of the mountains jersey.
Stage result:
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|3:45:56
|2
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice
|3
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|4
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
|5
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|6
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|7
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|8
|Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|9
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|10
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|11
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|12
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|13
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|14
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|15
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|16
|Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
|17
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
|18
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|19
|Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|20
|Alexei Markov (Rus) Russian Federation
|21
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|22
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|23
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
|24
|Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|25
|Evgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|26
|Valery Valynin (Rus) Russian Federation
|27
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|28
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|29
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian Federation
|30
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|31
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|32
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|33
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|34
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|34
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|36
|Ismail Ayoune (Mar) Morocco
|37
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|38
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|39
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|40
|Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia
|41
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|42
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|43
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|44
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|45
|Nikolay Ivanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|46
|Roman Krasilnikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice
|47
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|48
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Morocco
|49
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|50
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|51
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|52
|Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|53
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|54
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|55
|Mads Christensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|56
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian Federation
|57
|Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|58
|Mohcine Ichou (Mar) Morocco
|59
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|60
|Yassin Ait El Attar (Mar) Morocco
|61
|Mohamed Elghoumari (Mar) Morocco
|62
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|63
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|64
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|65
|Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|66
|Lahcen Saber (Mar) Morocco
|67
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|68
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|69
|Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|70
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|70
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|72
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|73
|Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
|74
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|75
|Rahim Ememi (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|76
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|77
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|78
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russian Federation
|79
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Ukraine
|80
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|81
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|82
|Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports
|83
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|84
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|85
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|86
|Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia
|87
|Ting Deng (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|88
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|89
|Mario Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|90
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|91
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|92
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|93
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|94
|Alexandre Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|95
|Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
|96
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|97
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|97
|Sergey Kuzin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|99
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Ukraine
|100
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|101
|Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
|102
|David Kopp (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|103
|Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|104
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|105
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|106
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|107
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|108
|David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
|109
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:26
|110
|Matnur Matnur (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:00:30
|111
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:32
|112
|Berik Kupeshov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:38
|113
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:01:06
|114
|Oleh Solomko (Ukr) Ukraine
|115
|Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|116
|Zachary Davies (USA) Fly V Australia
|117
|Yuan Wei (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|118
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:01:15
|119
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Continental Team Differdange
|120
|Michael Tronborg Kristensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|121
|Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|122
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:31
|DNF
|Bradeley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|DNF
|Khalid Bounida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|DNF
|Pavel Stuchlik (Cze) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|DNS
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange
General classification after stage 3:
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|9:45:56
|2
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:06
|4
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:07
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:08
|6
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|7
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:09
|8
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|9
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:10
|10
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|11
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|12
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|13
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|14
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Ukraine
|15
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|16
|Mads Christensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|17
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|18
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|19
|Evgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|20
|Alexei Markov (Rus) Russian Federation
|21
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|22
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|23
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|24
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|25
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|26
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|27
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|28
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian Federation
|29
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|30
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|31
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|32
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:00:16
|33
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian Federation
|34
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:25
|35
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:02:16
|36
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:02:20
|37
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:02:24
|38
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|39
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:26
|40
|David Kopp (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:02:27
|41
|Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|42
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:28
|43
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:02:29
|44
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:02:30
|45
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
|46
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|47
|Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|48
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|49
|Valery Valynin (Rus) Russian Federation
|50
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|51
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|52
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Morocco
|53
|Nikolay Ivanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|54
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|55
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|56
|Yassin Ait El Attar (Mar) Morocco
|57
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Ukraine
|58
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|59
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|60
|Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia
|61
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|62
|Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
|63
|Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|64
|Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports
|65
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|66
|Lahcen Saber (Mar) Morocco
|67
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|68
|Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
|69
|Sergey Kuzin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|70
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|71
|Mohcine Ichou (Mar) Morocco
|72
|Alexandre Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|73
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|74
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|75
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|76
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|77
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|78
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|79
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|80
|Mohamed Elghoumari (Mar) Morocco
|81
|Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
|82
|Ting Deng (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|83
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|84
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|85
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|86
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|87
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russian Federation
|88
|Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
|89
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:02:40
|90
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:02:56
|91
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:02
|92
|Berik Kupeshov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:03:22
|93
|Zachary Davies (USA) Fly V Australia
|0:03:36
|94
|Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|95
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:03:45
|96
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:04:01
|97
|Yuan Wei (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:04:02
|98
|Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:05:14
|99
|Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|0:06:00
|100
|Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:19
|101
|Michael Tronborg Kristensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:06:36
|102
|Roman Krasilnikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:08:06
|103
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|104
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|105
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:08:29
|106
|Ismail Ayoune (Mar) Morocco
|0:08:34
|107
|Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|108
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|109
|David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
|110
|Mario Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|111
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:08:57
|112
|Matnur Matnur (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:09:04
|113
|Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:09:31
|114
|Oleh Solomko (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:09:40
|115
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:12:10
|116
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:12:13
|117
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|118
|Rahim Ememi (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|119
|Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:12:17
|120
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:12:19
|121
|Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:13:37
|122
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Continental Team Differdange
|0:19:36
