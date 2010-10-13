Trending

Huff takes sprint in Xinglong

Iglinskiy retains overall lead

Image 1 of 23

Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) is presented with his tour leader's yellow jersey in front of the Treasure Island Hotel in Xinglong.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 2 of 23

Arkaitz Duran (Footon Servetto) remains in the polka dot jersey of the King of the Mountains competition leader after three stages.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 3 of 23

Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) is cleaning up at the moment, he also leads the sprint points competition and wearer of the green jersey.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 4 of 23

Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) holds on to the tour lead after three stages. Iglinskiy recently competed for Kazahkstan at the World Road Championships held in Australia.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 5 of 23

Plenty of scooters and people awaited the start to stage three beneath the trees in Wuzihshan.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 6 of 23

Fly V Australia team-manager here in Hainan, Ed Beamon from the USA, issues instructions to his riders prior to the start of stage three.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 7 of 23

A local going about her daily business in Wuzihshan stopped to take in some of the tour on day three.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 8 of 23

The peloton finished beneath a Chinese archway or monument that welcomed the tour into Xinglong.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 9 of 23

Your the man: Stage winner Brad Huff is congratulated by a Jelly Belly teammate in Xinglong.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 10 of 23

Sign here please: A tour chaperone chats with stage winner Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) regarding post stage instructions for the American speedster.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 11 of 23

Kazahkstan rider, Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) remains the highest ranked Asian rider on the tour and wearer of the blue jersey.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 12 of 23

The stage three podium (l-r): Sergey Kudentsov (2nd,Polygon Sweetnice), Brad Huff (1st,Jelly Belly), and Yuriy Metlushenko (3rd,Ukrainian National Team).

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 13 of 23

Stage winner Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) and Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukrainian National Team) share a moment on stage in Xinglong.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 14 of 23

Brad Huff (2nd from left) of Jelly Belly goes a fair way out and looks around to see where the challengers are going to come from in the sprint to the line.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 15 of 23

Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) puts the hammer down as the challengers come in the sprint to the line in Xinglong.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 16 of 23

Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) holds out Sergey Kudentsov (left) of Polygon Sweetnice and Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukrainian National Team) to win the third stage into Xinglong.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 17 of 23

Local performers doing their thing prior to the presentations of stage three in Xinglong.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 18 of 23

Performing with a plate: Local performers in Xinglong.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 19 of 23

Dancing with plates was on show for fans of the tour prior to the presentations in Xinglong.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 20 of 23

Some handy work from this local performer in Xinglong. This kind of festivity pre and post stages is a big part of cycling tours in Asia.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 21 of 23

That's either the biggest microphone going around or this performer is going to eat his shaker!

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 22 of 23

Floral headware for dancers in Xinglong.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 23 of 23

A congratulatory hug for Brad Huff from Jelly Belly teammate Sergio Hernandez after he proved too strong for all-comers in Xinglong.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) won the bunch sprint at the end of stage three of the Tour of Hainan. The American beat Sergey Kudentsov (Polygon Sweet Nice) into second place, while stage 1 winner Yuri Metluschenko (Ukraine) finished third.

The stage was animated by a long, lone break from Iran’s Ghader Mizbani, and he led over the day’s two climbs before the sprinters’ teams brought things back together in the finale.

Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) maintains his overall lead after finishing in the peloton. The Kazakh continues to lead Taji Nishitani (Asian Racing Team) and Johnnie Walker (Footon-Servetto) by 4 and 6 seconds respectively. Iglinskiy also leads the points classification, while Arkaitz Duran (Footon-Servetto) holds the king of the mountains jersey.

Stage result:

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda3:45:56
2Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice
3Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
4Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
5Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
6Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
7Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
8Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Asia Racing Team
9Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
10Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
11Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
12Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
13Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
14Patria Rastra (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
15Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
16Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
17Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
18Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
19Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
20Alexei Markov (Rus) Russian Federation
21Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
22Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
23Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
24Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
25Evgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
26Valery Valynin (Rus) Russian Federation
27Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
28Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
29Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian Federation
30Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
31Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
32Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
33Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
34Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports
34Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
36Ismail Ayoune (Mar) Morocco
37Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
38Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
39Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
40Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia
41Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
42Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
43Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
44Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
45Nikolay Ivanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
46Roman Krasilnikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice
47Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
48Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Morocco
49Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
50Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
51Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
52Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
53Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
54Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
55Mads Christensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
56Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian Federation
57Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
58Mohcine Ichou (Mar) Morocco
59Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
60Yassin Ait El Attar (Mar) Morocco
61Mohamed Elghoumari (Mar) Morocco
62Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
63Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
64Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
65Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
66Lahcen Saber (Mar) Morocco
67Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
68Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
69Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
70Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
70Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
72Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
73Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
74Florenz Knauer (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
75Rahim Ememi (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
76Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
77Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
78Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russian Federation
79Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Ukraine
80Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
81David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
82Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports
83Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
84Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
85Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
86Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia
87Ting Deng (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
88Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
89Mario Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
90Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
91Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
92Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
93Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
94Alexandre Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
95Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
96Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
97Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
97Sergey Kuzin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
99Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Ukraine
100Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
101Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
102David Kopp (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
103Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
104Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
105Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
106Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
107Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
108David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
109Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:26
110Matnur Matnur (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice0:00:30
111Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:00:32
112Berik Kupeshov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:38
113Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine0:01:06
114Oleh Solomko (Ukr) Ukraine
115Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
116Zachary Davies (USA) Fly V Australia
117Yuan Wei (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:01:12
118Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana0:01:15
119Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Continental Team Differdange
120Michael Tronborg Kristensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
121Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
122William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:31
DNFBradeley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
DNFKhalid Bounida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
DNFAhmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
DNFPavel Stuchlik (Cze) Marco Polo Cycling Team
DNSMorten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange

General classification after stage 3:

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana9:45:56
2Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:00:04
3Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto0:00:06
4Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:00:07
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:08
6Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
7Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:09
8Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
9Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:10
10Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
11Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
12Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
13Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
14Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Ukraine
15Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
16Mads Christensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
17Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
18Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
19Evgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
20Alexei Markov (Rus) Russian Federation
21Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
22Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
23Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
24Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
25Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
26Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
27Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
28Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian Federation
29Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
30Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
31Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
32Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:00:16
33Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian Federation
34Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana0:00:25
35Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine0:02:16
36Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:20
37Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice0:02:24
38Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
39Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:02:26
40David Kopp (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland0:02:27
41Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
42Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:28
43Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports0:02:29
44Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia0:02:30
45Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
46Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
47Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
48Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
49Valery Valynin (Rus) Russian Federation
50Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
51Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
52Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Morocco
53Nikolay Ivanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
54Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
55Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
56Yassin Ait El Attar (Mar) Morocco
57Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Ukraine
58Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
59Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
60Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia
61Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
62Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
63Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
64Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports
65Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
66Lahcen Saber (Mar) Morocco
67Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports
68Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
69Sergey Kuzin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
70Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
71Mohcine Ichou (Mar) Morocco
72Alexandre Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
73Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
74Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
75Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
76Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
77Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
78Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
79Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
80Mohamed Elghoumari (Mar) Morocco
81Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
82Ting Deng (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
83David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
84Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
85Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
86Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
87Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russian Federation
88Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
89Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team0:02:40
90Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation0:02:56
91Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:03:02
92Berik Kupeshov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:03:22
93Zachary Davies (USA) Fly V Australia0:03:36
94Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
95Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana0:03:45
96William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:04:01
97Yuan Wei (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:04:02
98Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:05:14
99Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Continental Team Differdange0:06:00
100Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:19
101Michael Tronborg Kristensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:06:36
102Roman Krasilnikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice0:08:06
103Patria Rastra (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
104Florenz Knauer (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
105Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation0:08:29
106Ismail Ayoune (Mar) Morocco0:08:34
107Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
108Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
109David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
110Mario Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
111Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine0:08:57
112Matnur Matnur (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice0:09:04
113Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Asia Racing Team0:09:31
114Oleh Solomko (Ukr) Ukraine0:09:40
115Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:12:10
116Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:12:13
117Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
118Rahim Ememi (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
119Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia0:12:17
120Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:12:19
121Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:13:37
122Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Continental Team Differdange0:19:36

 

