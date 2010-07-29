Trending

Rogers grabs another stage victory

Grenda retains slim overall lead

Image 1 of 27

Hey Brooksy, what about a game of golf after the stage today? Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) shares a joke with Brendan Brooks (r) of Shortis.com.au on the startline in Warragul.

Hey Brooksy, what about a game of golf after the stage today? Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) shares a joke with Brendan Brooks (r) of Shortis.com.au on the startline in Warragul.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 2 of 27

Leading four (l-r): Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing), Alistair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness), Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan), and Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) head towards the finish.

Leading four (l-r): Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing), Alistair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness), Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan), and Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) head towards the finish.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 3 of 27

Genesys Wealth Advisers steer the peloton with their tour leader, Ben Grenda, in third wheel as they close in on the leaders.

Genesys Wealth Advisers steer the peloton with their tour leader, Ben Grenda, in third wheel as they close in on the leaders.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 4 of 27

The peloton was reducing the time-gap to the four leaders as the race hit the outskirts of Warragul.

The peloton was reducing the time-gap to the four leaders as the race hit the outskirts of Warragul.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 5 of 27

Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing) was in a large group that had closed the gap to the leading four.

Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing) was in a large group that had closed the gap to the leading four.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 6 of 27

The leaders were caught on the outskirts of Warragul and it came down to a bunch sprint.

The leaders were caught on the outskirts of Warragul and it came down to a bunch sprint.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 7 of 27

Rico Rogers (centre) of the Budget Forklifts team takes out his second stage in a row sprinting over the top of Daniel McConnell (Bass Coast Shire) and Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles).

Rico Rogers (centre) of the Budget Forklifts team takes out his second stage in a row sprinting over the top of Daniel McConnell (Bass Coast Shire) and Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles).
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 8 of 27

Par for the course: Tasmanian Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) still holds onto a slender lead heading into the fourth stage tomorrow in Newborough.

Par for the course: Tasmanian Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) still holds onto a slender lead heading into the fourth stage tomorrow in Newborough.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 9 of 27

Gone fishing: The peloton pass a trout farm near Neerim South during stage three of the tour.

Gone fishing: The peloton pass a trout farm near Neerim South during stage three of the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 10 of 27

Search2Retain-MyTeam2 rider Alexander Smyth from Victoria receives treatment for a head injury after a nasty fall on day two of the tour.

Search2Retain-MyTeam2 rider Alexander Smyth from Victoria receives treatment for a head injury after a nasty fall on day two of the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 11 of 27

The peloton speed towards Trafalgar as they chase a leading four still a minute up the road.

The peloton speed towards Trafalgar as they chase a leading four still a minute up the road.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 12 of 27

Alastair Loutit (87, McDonagh Blake-Witness) with Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) in the lead group.

Alastair Loutit (87, McDonagh Blake-Witness) with Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) in the lead group.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 13 of 27

Alistair Loutit (L) of the McDonagh Blake-Witness team alongside Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing) in the leading quartet that broke clear of the peloton just past the final climb of the day.

Alistair Loutit (L) of the McDonagh Blake-Witness team alongside Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing) in the leading quartet that broke clear of the peloton just past the final climb of the day.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 14 of 27

New Zealander and 2005 winner, Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing), was in the leading quartet and awarded the most aggressive rider of the stage.

New Zealander and 2005 winner, Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing), was in the leading quartet and awarded the most aggressive rider of the stage.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 15 of 27

Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) sneaks a peek over the shoulder at the chasing peloton as the gap narrows in the final twenty kilometres.

Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) sneaks a peek over the shoulder at the chasing peloton as the gap narrows in the final twenty kilometres.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 16 of 27

The peloton climb their way out of Warragul on the 134km third stage of the tour.

The peloton climb their way out of Warragul on the 134km third stage of the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 17 of 27

Search2Retain-My Team2 on the front of the peloton heading out of Warragul.

Search2Retain-My Team2 on the front of the peloton heading out of Warragul.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 18 of 27

Brendan Brooks (centre) of the Shortis.com.au team was glad to be in an early break on stage three.

Brendan Brooks (centre) of the Shortis.com.au team was glad to be in an early break on stage three.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 19 of 27

Tour leader Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) descends into a sharp right-hand corner during stage three.

Tour leader Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) descends into a sharp right-hand corner during stage three.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 20 of 27

Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jacyo Skins) leans into a corner during the tough third stage near and around Warragul.

Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jacyo Skins) leans into a corner during the tough third stage near and around Warragul.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 21 of 27

Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire) in action during the hilly stage three of the tour on the out-and-back course in Warragul.

Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire) in action during the hilly stage three of the tour on the out-and-back course in Warragul.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 22 of 27

Alexander Malone (Bike Hug North Sydney) is taking time out from reporting on cycling to being in the thick of it on tour.

Alexander Malone (Bike Hug North Sydney) is taking time out from reporting on cycling to being in the thick of it on tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 23 of 27

Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes) in action for the Tasmanian based team on stage three.

Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes) in action for the Tasmanian based team on stage three.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 24 of 27

Riders enter a high risk area in the woods on stage three.

Riders enter a high risk area in the woods on stage three.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 25 of 27

Alexander Smyth (Search2Retain-My Team2)is attended to by tour medical staff after crashing on a slippery winding section of stage three.

Alexander Smyth (Search2Retain-My Team2)is attended to by tour medical staff after crashing on a slippery winding section of stage three.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 26 of 27

The peloton give chase to a leading quartet who had opened up a gap of almost two minutes in the final fifty kilometres.

The peloton give chase to a leading quartet who had opened up a gap of almost two minutes in the final fifty kilometres.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 27 of 27

The stage three podium (l-r): Daniel McConnell (2nd,Bass Coast Shire), Rico Rogers (1st,Budget Forklifts) and Kane Walker (3rd,Apollo Bicycles) inside the Warragul Country Golf Club.

The stage three podium (l-r): Daniel McConnell (2nd,Bass Coast Shire), Rico Rogers (1st,Budget Forklifts) and Kane Walker (3rd,Apollo Bicycles) inside the Warragul Country Golf Club.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Rico Rogers is proving a valuable asset to his new squad, Team Budget Forklifts. The youngster claimed his second National Road Series stage win in as many days today, to close in on the overall lead of Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers).

Rogers won the stage three bunch sprint from Daniel McConnell (Bass Coast Shire) and Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles).

Rogers, 32, is the surprise packet of the 5-day tour, which started in Wonthaggi yesterday morning with a 33km town criterium – a race the Kiwi thought he had in the bag before crashing heavily 200metres from the finish. Bruised, bleeding, but undeterred, Rogers went out in the afternoon and captured the 68km Stage 2 on an out-and-back circuit at Wonthaggi which included a steep climb up Mt. Misery.

There was a little misery for Rogers today when he struggled to stay in touch with the peloton on testing ascents around the foothills of Mt. Baw Baw, but he was neatly positioned in a 70-rider bunch sprint at the Warragul Country Club finish line.

Rogers was the mystery man of the 160-man field until his two stage wins. Originally from Palmerston North, he represented New Zealand four times at the world mountain bike championships but crashed out on every occasion.

Lightly-built and exceptionally modest, he switched to road racing about three years ago and based himself in Europe where he achieved some impressive results.

He has lived in Fitzroy for the past 12 months and entered the Tour of Gippsland on the advice on his coach William Walker, the 2004 Scody Cup winner, whose international career was recently cut short through a heart ailment.

Walker, once touted as the future international star of Australian cycling, is managing the Malaysian national team on the Gippsland Tour.

Rogers, who expected to be competitive in only the criterium category on the Gippsland tour, was in equal second place after the Warragul stage, only one second behind overnight leader, Tasmanian Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers). Alongside Rogers in second position is his Budget Forklifts teammate Cameron Jennings and young Victorian Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins), who is also leading the King of the Mountains championship.

Grenda’s tour leadership appeared shaky after he punctured 40km into the Warragul stage but he was assisted back to the peloton by strong riding from his Genesys team-mates.

The crashes continued on the Tour of Gippsland’s second day, with Alexander Smyth (Search2Retain-Myteam2) transported to hospital with a suspected broken collarbone after crashing on a descend.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)3:20:07
2Daniel Mcconnell (Bass Coast Shire)
3Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
4Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
5Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
6Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
7Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)
8Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)
9Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)
10Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing)
11Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
12Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
13Joshua Taylor (AWCC Development)
14Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
15Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
16James Mcdulling (Team Race-Fenton Green)
17Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
18Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
19James Mowatt (Bass Coast Shire)
20Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
21Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia)
22Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
23Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.)
24Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil N.L.)
25Nick Bensley (SP AusNet)
26Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
27David De Marco (Lakes Oil N.L.)
28Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire)
29Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing)
30Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
31Jaskson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010)
32James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
33Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)
34Sam Davis (Plan B Racing)
35Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010)
36Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)
37Christopher Williams (Merida Australia)
38Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
39Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)
40Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/ACTAS)
41Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
42Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)
43Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
44Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)
45Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)
46James Boal (AWCC Development)
47Samuel Beveridge (Apollo Bicycles)
48Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/ACTAS)
49Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
50Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)
51Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
52Jacob Sutherland (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
53Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
54Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire)
55Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010)
56Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010)
57Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
58Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
59Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)
60David Melville (Merida Australia)
61Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au)
62Tristan Jones (Team Super Elliott)
63Damien Turner (Bass Coast Shire)
64Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
65Danny Pulbrook (Recab Cycling)
66Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney/Caro)
67Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
68Peter Aquilina (Bass Coast Shire)
69Gordon Mccauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
70Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney/Caro)
71Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins)
72Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins)
73Rowan Dever (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
74Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
75Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)
76Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
77John Groves (Apollo Bicycles)
78Matthew Chew (Lakes Oil N.L.)
79Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing)
80Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
81Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)
82Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Caro)
83Kornelis Sietsma (SP AusNet)
84Michael Stallard (Team Super Elliott)
85Brent Miller (Suzuki/ACTAS)
86Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
87Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:00:36
88Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:00:41
89James Herd (Apollo Bicycles)0:00:45
90Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia)0:00:49
91Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia)0:00:50
92John Cornish (Recab Cycling)
93Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:01:04
94Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Caro)0:02:18
95Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
96Nathan Haas (Recab Cycling)
97Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:04:16
98Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)0:05:31
99Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling)0:05:37
100Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:08:22
101Jarrod Peachey (SP AusNet)0:27:00
102Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling)0:31:38
103Michael Gallagher (Jayco VIS)
104Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott)
105Eamon Ryan (SP AusNet)
106Samuel Witmitz (Team Race-Fenton Green)
107James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green)
108Neil Manning (Plan B Racing)
109Angus Morton (Drapac Professional Cycling)
110Stephen Rossendell (Recab Cycling)
111Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010)
112David Abraham (Lawson Homes)
113Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling)
114Ben Hilleard (Bass Coast Shire)
115Trent Williams (CreditCollect)
116Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
117Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
118Thomas Donald (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
119Jay Bourke (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
120Dean Sanfiloppo (CreditCollect)
121Oliver Kent-Spark (Team Race-Fenton Green)
122Steven Martin (TFM Avanti)
123Andrew Pike (TFM Avanti)
124Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010)
125Andrew Mcnab (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
126Elliot Crowther (CreditCollect)
127Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au)
128Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
129Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
130Nathan Elliott (CreditCollect)
131Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott)
132Andrew Dorman (TFM Avanti)0:39:53
133Jake Laine (SP AusNet)
134Shane Way (AWCC Development)
135Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Caro)
136David Hampton (SP AusNet)
137David Deery (Suzuki/ACTAS)
138Mark Chadwick (Team Race-Fenton Green)
139Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
140Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
141Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)
142Brendan Washington (AWCC Development)
143Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil N.L.)
DNFMatthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au)
DNFLuke Cridland (Shortis.com.au)
DNFHarry Rassie (Team Race-Fenton Green)
DNFAlexander Smyth (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
DNFTimothy White (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
DNFDaniel O’Keefe (SP AusNet)
DNFJames Henry (CreditCollect)
DNSRyan Obst (CreditCollect)

General Classification after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5:42:38
2Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:01
3Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)
4Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)
5Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:04
6Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:00:06
7Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
8Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:12
9Gordon Mccauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
10Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)0:00:13
11Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
12Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
13Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)0:00:15
14Daniel Mcconnell (Bass Coast Shire)
15Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)0:00:16
16Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
17Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:17
18Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:18
19Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)
20Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
21Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:00:19
22Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
23Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)0:00:20
24Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins)
25Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
26Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)0:00:21
27Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)
28Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)
29Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:00:22
30Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)
31Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing)0:00:23
32James Mowatt (Bass Coast Shire)
33James Mcdulling (Team Race-Fenton Green)
34Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire)
35Nick Bensley (SP AusNet)
36Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia)
37Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing)
38Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.)
39Sam Davis (Plan B Racing)
40David De Marco (Lakes Oil N.L.)
41Joshua Taylor (AWCC Development)
42Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
43Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil N.L.)
44Christopher Williams (Merida Australia)
45James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
46Damien Turner (Bass Coast Shire)
47Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)
48Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/ACTAS)
49Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
50Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
51Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins)
52Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010)
53Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
54Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/ACTAS)
55Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
56Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)
57Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au)
58Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010)
59Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010)
60Danny Pulbrook (Recab Cycling)
61James Boal (AWCC Development)
62Rowan Dever (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
63Brent Miller (Suzuki/ACTAS)
64Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire)
65Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing)
66Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:00:55
67Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:01:02
68Tristan Jones (Team Super Elliott)0:01:54
69Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
70Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:02:04
71Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:02:41
72Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia)0:02:44
73Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)0:04:27
74Samuel Beveridge (Apollo Bicycles)0:04:29
75Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)
76Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
77Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia)0:05:18
78Nathan Haas (Recab Cycling)0:06:47
79Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:07:18
80Jaskson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010)0:07:21
81Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)
82Jacob Sutherland (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
83Kornelis Sietsma (SP AusNet)
84John Groves (Apollo Bicycles)
85Matthew Chew (Lakes Oil N.L.)
86John Cornish (Recab Cycling)0:08:10
87Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)0:08:26
88Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)0:08:49
89Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)0:08:52
90Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
91Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)0:09:38
92Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2)0:10:22
93Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2)0:10:26
94Michael Stallard (Team Super Elliott)
95Peter Aquilina (Bass Coast Shire)
96David Melville (Merida Australia)0:10:36
97Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:11:37
98Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling)0:16:08
99Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:18:42
100James Herd (Apollo Bicycles)0:21:21
101James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green)0:31:57
102Nathan Elliott (CreditCollect)0:32:01
103Andrew Mcnab (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
104Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au)
105Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:32:44
106Jarrod Peachey (SP AusNet)0:34:21
107Jay Bourke (Search2Retain-Myteam2)0:36:07
108Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)0:38:33
109Andrew Pike (TFM Avanti)
110Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling)0:38:54
111Neil Manning (Plan B Racing)
112Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010)0:38:58
113Samuel Witmitz (Team Race-Fenton Green)0:38:59
114Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott)
115Michael Gallagher (Jayco VIS)
116Thomas Donald (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
117David Abraham (Lawson Homes)
118Angus Morton (Drapac Professional Cycling)
119Trent Williams (CreditCollect)
120Steven Martin (TFM Avanti)
121Elliot Crowther (CreditCollect)
122Dean Sanfiloppo (CreditCollect)
123Oliver Kent-Spark (Team Race-Fenton Green)0:40:18
124Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott)0:40:28
125Ben Hilleard (Bass Coast Shire)0:40:36
126Stephen Rossendell (Recab Cycling)0:41:12
127Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010)0:42:01
128Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:42:04
129Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
130Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling)
131Eamon Ryan (SP AusNet)0:42:43
132Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)0:46:48
133Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)0:47:14
134David Deery (Suzuki/ACTAS)
135Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)0:50:19
136Mark Chadwick (Team Race-Fenton Green)0:51:16
137Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)0:51:21
138Andrew Dorman (TFM Avanti)0:51:46
139Brendan Washington (AWCC Development)0:53:31
140David Hampton (SP AusNet)0:54:48
141Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil N.L.)0:54:52
142Jake Laine (SP AusNet)0:56:19
143Shane Way (AWCC Development)0:57:02

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)16pts
2Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)12
3Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)11
4Gordon Mccauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)11
5Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)7
6Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)7
7Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
8Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
9Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)5
10Neil Manning (Plan B Racing)5
11Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
12Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)4
13James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green)4
14Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)4
15Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)4
16Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)3
17Alexander Smyth (Search2Retain-Myteam2)3
18Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)3
19Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
20Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
21Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)2
22Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)2
23Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)2
24Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)2
25Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling)2
26Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010)1
27Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)1
28Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)1
29Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)1
30Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)1
31John Cornish (Recab Cycling)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)22pts
2Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)13
3Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)11
4Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
5Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
6Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2)5
7Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling)5
8Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)4
9Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)3
10Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)3
11Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins)3
12Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)2
13Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott)2

Criterium championship classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)10pts
2Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)9
3Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
4Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)7
5Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
6Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)5
7Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)4
8Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
9Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)2
10Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Professional Cycling10:00:21
2Genesys Wealth Advisers
3Team Budget Forklifts
4Bass Coast Shire
5Team Jayco Skins
6Virgin Blue RBS Morgan
7Plan B Racing
8Lakes Oil N.L.
9Apollo Bicycles
10Merida Australia
11GE Plumbing 2010
12Malaysian National Team
13Search2Retain-Myteam2
14McDonagh Blake-Witness
15Suzuki/ACTAS
16Lawson Homes
17AAL Hyster-Rush Racing
18Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol
19Recab Cycling0:03:08
20SP AusNet0:27:00
21Jayco VIS0:31:38
22Shortis.com.au
23Team Super Elliott
24AWCC Development0:39:53
25Team Race-Fenton Green1:03:16
26CreditCollect1:34:54
27TFM Avanti1:43:09

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers17:09:03
2Drapac Professional Cycling
3Team Jayco Skins
4Virgin Blue RBS Morgan
5Plan B Racing
6Bass Coast Shire
7Team Budget Forklifts
8McDonagh Blake-Witness
9Lakes Oil N.L.
10Search2Retain-Myteam2
11GE Plumbing 2010
12Merida Australia
13Suzuki/ACTAS
14Apollo Bicycles0:04:06
15Lawson Homes0:06:38
16Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol0:06:58
17AAL Hyster-Rush Racing
18Malaysian National Team0:11:04
19Recab Cycling0:14:12
20Shortis.com.au0:31:38
21Jayco VIS0:38:36
22SP AusNet0:40:56
23Team Super Elliott0:47:05
24AWCC Development0:52:06
25Team Race-Fenton Green1:10:14
26CreditCollect1:48:50
27TFM Avanti2:08:09

Latest on Cyclingnews