Rogers grabs another stage victory
Grenda retains slim overall lead
Rico Rogers is proving a valuable asset to his new squad, Team Budget Forklifts. The youngster claimed his second National Road Series stage win in as many days today, to close in on the overall lead of Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers).
Rogers won the stage three bunch sprint from Daniel McConnell (Bass Coast Shire) and Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles).
Rogers, 32, is the surprise packet of the 5-day tour, which started in Wonthaggi yesterday morning with a 33km town criterium – a race the Kiwi thought he had in the bag before crashing heavily 200metres from the finish. Bruised, bleeding, but undeterred, Rogers went out in the afternoon and captured the 68km Stage 2 on an out-and-back circuit at Wonthaggi which included a steep climb up Mt. Misery.
There was a little misery for Rogers today when he struggled to stay in touch with the peloton on testing ascents around the foothills of Mt. Baw Baw, but he was neatly positioned in a 70-rider bunch sprint at the Warragul Country Club finish line.
Rogers was the mystery man of the 160-man field until his two stage wins. Originally from Palmerston North, he represented New Zealand four times at the world mountain bike championships but crashed out on every occasion.
Lightly-built and exceptionally modest, he switched to road racing about three years ago and based himself in Europe where he achieved some impressive results.
He has lived in Fitzroy for the past 12 months and entered the Tour of Gippsland on the advice on his coach William Walker, the 2004 Scody Cup winner, whose international career was recently cut short through a heart ailment.
Walker, once touted as the future international star of Australian cycling, is managing the Malaysian national team on the Gippsland Tour.
Rogers, who expected to be competitive in only the criterium category on the Gippsland tour, was in equal second place after the Warragul stage, only one second behind overnight leader, Tasmanian Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers). Alongside Rogers in second position is his Budget Forklifts teammate Cameron Jennings and young Victorian Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins), who is also leading the King of the Mountains championship.
Grenda’s tour leadership appeared shaky after he punctured 40km into the Warragul stage but he was assisted back to the peloton by strong riding from his Genesys team-mates.
The crashes continued on the Tour of Gippsland’s second day, with Alexander Smyth (Search2Retain-Myteam2) transported to hospital with a suspected broken collarbone after crashing on a descend.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3:20:07
|2
|Daniel Mcconnell (Bass Coast Shire)
|3
|Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
|4
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|5
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|6
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|7
|Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)
|8
|Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)
|9
|Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)
|10
|Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing)
|11
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|12
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|13
|Joshua Taylor (AWCC Development)
|14
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|15
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|16
|James Mcdulling (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|17
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|18
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|19
|James Mowatt (Bass Coast Shire)
|20
|Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
|21
|Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia)
|22
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|23
|Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|24
|Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|25
|Nick Bensley (SP AusNet)
|26
|Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
|27
|David De Marco (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|28
|Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire)
|29
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing)
|30
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|31
|Jaskson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010)
|32
|James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|33
|Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)
|34
|Sam Davis (Plan B Racing)
|35
|Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010)
|36
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)
|37
|Christopher Williams (Merida Australia)
|38
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|39
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)
|40
|Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/ACTAS)
|41
|Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|42
|Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)
|43
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|44
|Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)
|45
|Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)
|46
|James Boal (AWCC Development)
|47
|Samuel Beveridge (Apollo Bicycles)
|48
|Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/ACTAS)
|49
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|50
|Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)
|51
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|52
|Jacob Sutherland (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|53
|Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|54
|Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire)
|55
|Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010)
|56
|Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010)
|57
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|58
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|59
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)
|60
|David Melville (Merida Australia)
|61
|Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au)
|62
|Tristan Jones (Team Super Elliott)
|63
|Damien Turner (Bass Coast Shire)
|64
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|65
|Danny Pulbrook (Recab Cycling)
|66
|Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney/Caro)
|67
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|68
|Peter Aquilina (Bass Coast Shire)
|69
|Gordon Mccauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|70
|Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney/Caro)
|71
|Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins)
|72
|Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins)
|73
|Rowan Dever (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|74
|Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|75
|Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)
|76
|Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|77
|John Groves (Apollo Bicycles)
|78
|Matthew Chew (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|79
|Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing)
|80
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|81
|Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)
|82
|Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Caro)
|83
|Kornelis Sietsma (SP AusNet)
|84
|Michael Stallard (Team Super Elliott)
|85
|Brent Miller (Suzuki/ACTAS)
|86
|Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
|87
|Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|0:00:36
|88
|Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:00:41
|89
|James Herd (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:00:45
|90
|Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia)
|0:00:49
|91
|Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia)
|0:00:50
|92
|John Cornish (Recab Cycling)
|93
|Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:01:04
|94
|Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Caro)
|0:02:18
|95
|Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|96
|Nathan Haas (Recab Cycling)
|97
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:04:16
|98
|Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)
|0:05:31
|99
|Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling)
|0:05:37
|100
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:08:22
|101
|Jarrod Peachey (SP AusNet)
|0:27:00
|102
|Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling)
|0:31:38
|103
|Michael Gallagher (Jayco VIS)
|104
|Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott)
|105
|Eamon Ryan (SP AusNet)
|106
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|107
|James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|108
|Neil Manning (Plan B Racing)
|109
|Angus Morton (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|110
|Stephen Rossendell (Recab Cycling)
|111
|Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010)
|112
|David Abraham (Lawson Homes)
|113
|Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling)
|114
|Ben Hilleard (Bass Coast Shire)
|115
|Trent Williams (CreditCollect)
|116
|Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
|117
|Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
|118
|Thomas Donald (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|119
|Jay Bourke (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|120
|Dean Sanfiloppo (CreditCollect)
|121
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|122
|Steven Martin (TFM Avanti)
|123
|Andrew Pike (TFM Avanti)
|124
|Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010)
|125
|Andrew Mcnab (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|126
|Elliot Crowther (CreditCollect)
|127
|Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au)
|128
|Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|129
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|130
|Nathan Elliott (CreditCollect)
|131
|Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott)
|132
|Andrew Dorman (TFM Avanti)
|0:39:53
|133
|Jake Laine (SP AusNet)
|134
|Shane Way (AWCC Development)
|135
|Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Caro)
|136
|David Hampton (SP AusNet)
|137
|David Deery (Suzuki/ACTAS)
|138
|Mark Chadwick (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|139
|Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|140
|Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|141
|Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)
|142
|Brendan Washington (AWCC Development)
|143
|Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|DNF
|Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au)
|DNF
|Luke Cridland (Shortis.com.au)
|DNF
|Harry Rassie (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|DNF
|Alexander Smyth (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|DNF
|Timothy White (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|DNF
|Daniel O’Keefe (SP AusNet)
|DNF
|James Henry (CreditCollect)
|DNS
|Ryan Obst (CreditCollect)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5:42:38
|2
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:01
|3
|Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)
|4
|Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)
|5
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:04
|6
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|0:00:06
|7
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|8
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:12
|9
|Gordon Mccauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|10
|Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)
|0:00:13
|11
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|12
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|13
|Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)
|0:00:15
|14
|Daniel Mcconnell (Bass Coast Shire)
|15
|Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:00:16
|16
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|17
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:17
|18
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:18
|19
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)
|20
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|21
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:00:19
|22
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|23
|Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)
|0:00:20
|24
|Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins)
|25
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|26
|Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)
|0:00:21
|27
|Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)
|28
|Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)
|29
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:00:22
|30
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)
|31
|Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing)
|0:00:23
|32
|James Mowatt (Bass Coast Shire)
|33
|James Mcdulling (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|34
|Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire)
|35
|Nick Bensley (SP AusNet)
|36
|Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia)
|37
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing)
|38
|Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|39
|Sam Davis (Plan B Racing)
|40
|David De Marco (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|41
|Joshua Taylor (AWCC Development)
|42
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|43
|Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|44
|Christopher Williams (Merida Australia)
|45
|James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|46
|Damien Turner (Bass Coast Shire)
|47
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)
|48
|Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/ACTAS)
|49
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|50
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|51
|Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins)
|52
|Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010)
|53
|Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|54
|Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/ACTAS)
|55
|Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|56
|Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)
|57
|Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au)
|58
|Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010)
|59
|Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010)
|60
|Danny Pulbrook (Recab Cycling)
|61
|James Boal (AWCC Development)
|62
|Rowan Dever (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|63
|Brent Miller (Suzuki/ACTAS)
|64
|Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire)
|65
|Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing)
|66
|Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|0:00:55
|67
|Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:01:02
|68
|Tristan Jones (Team Super Elliott)
|0:01:54
|69
|Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
|70
|Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:02:04
|71
|Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:02:41
|72
|Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia)
|0:02:44
|73
|Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
|0:04:27
|74
|Samuel Beveridge (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:04:29
|75
|Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)
|76
|Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|77
|Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia)
|0:05:18
|78
|Nathan Haas (Recab Cycling)
|0:06:47
|79
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:07:18
|80
|Jaskson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010)
|0:07:21
|81
|Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)
|82
|Jacob Sutherland (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|83
|Kornelis Sietsma (SP AusNet)
|84
|John Groves (Apollo Bicycles)
|85
|Matthew Chew (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|86
|John Cornish (Recab Cycling)
|0:08:10
|87
|Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)
|0:08:26
|88
|Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|0:08:49
|89
|Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
|0:08:52
|90
|Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|91
|Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|0:09:38
|92
|Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|0:10:22
|93
|Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|0:10:26
|94
|Michael Stallard (Team Super Elliott)
|95
|Peter Aquilina (Bass Coast Shire)
|96
|David Melville (Merida Australia)
|0:10:36
|97
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:11:37
|98
|Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling)
|0:16:08
|99
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:18:42
|100
|James Herd (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:21:21
|101
|James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|0:31:57
|102
|Nathan Elliott (CreditCollect)
|0:32:01
|103
|Andrew Mcnab (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|104
|Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au)
|105
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:32:44
|106
|Jarrod Peachey (SP AusNet)
|0:34:21
|107
|Jay Bourke (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|0:36:07
|108
|Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
|0:38:33
|109
|Andrew Pike (TFM Avanti)
|110
|Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling)
|0:38:54
|111
|Neil Manning (Plan B Racing)
|112
|Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010)
|0:38:58
|113
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|0:38:59
|114
|Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott)
|115
|Michael Gallagher (Jayco VIS)
|116
|Thomas Donald (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|117
|David Abraham (Lawson Homes)
|118
|Angus Morton (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|119
|Trent Williams (CreditCollect)
|120
|Steven Martin (TFM Avanti)
|121
|Elliot Crowther (CreditCollect)
|122
|Dean Sanfiloppo (CreditCollect)
|123
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|0:40:18
|124
|Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott)
|0:40:28
|125
|Ben Hilleard (Bass Coast Shire)
|0:40:36
|126
|Stephen Rossendell (Recab Cycling)
|0:41:12
|127
|Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010)
|0:42:01
|128
|Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|0:42:04
|129
|Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
|130
|Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling)
|131
|Eamon Ryan (SP AusNet)
|0:42:43
|132
|Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|0:46:48
|133
|Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|0:47:14
|134
|David Deery (Suzuki/ACTAS)
|135
|Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|0:50:19
|136
|Mark Chadwick (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|0:51:16
|137
|Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:51:21
|138
|Andrew Dorman (TFM Avanti)
|0:51:46
|139
|Brendan Washington (AWCC Development)
|0:53:31
|140
|David Hampton (SP AusNet)
|0:54:48
|141
|Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|0:54:52
|142
|Jake Laine (SP AusNet)
|0:56:19
|143
|Shane Way (AWCC Development)
|0:57:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|16
|pts
|2
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|12
|3
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|11
|4
|Gordon Mccauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|11
|5
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|7
|6
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|7
|7
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|6
|8
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|6
|9
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)
|5
|10
|Neil Manning (Plan B Racing)
|5
|11
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|4
|12
|Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|4
|13
|James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|4
|14
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|4
|15
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|4
|16
|Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)
|3
|17
|Alexander Smyth (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|3
|18
|Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|3
|19
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|20
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|21
|Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2
|22
|Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2
|23
|Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
|2
|24
|Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)
|2
|25
|Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling)
|2
|26
|Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010)
|1
|27
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|1
|28
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)
|1
|29
|Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
|1
|30
|Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|1
|31
|John Cornish (Recab Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)
|22
|pts
|2
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|13
|3
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|11
|4
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|7
|5
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|7
|6
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|5
|7
|Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling)
|5
|8
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|4
|9
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|3
|10
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|11
|Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins)
|3
|12
|Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)
|2
|13
|Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)
|10
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|9
|3
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|8
|4
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|7
|5
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|6
|6
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|5
|7
|Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
|4
|8
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|9
|Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|2
|10
|Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|10:00:21
|2
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|3
|Team Budget Forklifts
|4
|Bass Coast Shire
|5
|Team Jayco Skins
|6
|Virgin Blue RBS Morgan
|7
|Plan B Racing
|8
|Lakes Oil N.L.
|9
|Apollo Bicycles
|10
|Merida Australia
|11
|GE Plumbing 2010
|12
|Malaysian National Team
|13
|Search2Retain-Myteam2
|14
|McDonagh Blake-Witness
|15
|Suzuki/ACTAS
|16
|Lawson Homes
|17
|AAL Hyster-Rush Racing
|18
|Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol
|19
|Recab Cycling
|0:03:08
|20
|SP AusNet
|0:27:00
|21
|Jayco VIS
|0:31:38
|22
|Shortis.com.au
|23
|Team Super Elliott
|24
|AWCC Development
|0:39:53
|25
|Team Race-Fenton Green
|1:03:16
|26
|CreditCollect
|1:34:54
|27
|TFM Avanti
|1:43:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|17:09:03
|2
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|Team Jayco Skins
|4
|Virgin Blue RBS Morgan
|5
|Plan B Racing
|6
|Bass Coast Shire
|7
|Team Budget Forklifts
|8
|McDonagh Blake-Witness
|9
|Lakes Oil N.L.
|10
|Search2Retain-Myteam2
|11
|GE Plumbing 2010
|12
|Merida Australia
|13
|Suzuki/ACTAS
|14
|Apollo Bicycles
|0:04:06
|15
|Lawson Homes
|0:06:38
|16
|Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol
|0:06:58
|17
|AAL Hyster-Rush Racing
|18
|Malaysian National Team
|0:11:04
|19
|Recab Cycling
|0:14:12
|20
|Shortis.com.au
|0:31:38
|21
|Jayco VIS
|0:38:36
|22
|SP AusNet
|0:40:56
|23
|Team Super Elliott
|0:47:05
|24
|AWCC Development
|0:52:06
|25
|Team Race-Fenton Green
|1:10:14
|26
|CreditCollect
|1:48:50
|27
|TFM Avanti
|2:08:09
