Image 1 of 27 Hey Brooksy, what about a game of golf after the stage today? Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) shares a joke with Brendan Brooks (r) of Shortis.com.au on the startline in Warragul. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 27 Leading four (l-r): Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing), Alistair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness), Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan), and Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) head towards the finish. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 27 Genesys Wealth Advisers steer the peloton with their tour leader, Ben Grenda, in third wheel as they close in on the leaders. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 27 The peloton was reducing the time-gap to the four leaders as the race hit the outskirts of Warragul. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 27 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing) was in a large group that had closed the gap to the leading four. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 6 of 27 The leaders were caught on the outskirts of Warragul and it came down to a bunch sprint. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 7 of 27 Rico Rogers (centre) of the Budget Forklifts team takes out his second stage in a row sprinting over the top of Daniel McConnell (Bass Coast Shire) and Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 8 of 27 Par for the course: Tasmanian Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) still holds onto a slender lead heading into the fourth stage tomorrow in Newborough. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 9 of 27 Gone fishing: The peloton pass a trout farm near Neerim South during stage three of the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 10 of 27 Search2Retain-MyTeam2 rider Alexander Smyth from Victoria receives treatment for a head injury after a nasty fall on day two of the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 11 of 27 The peloton speed towards Trafalgar as they chase a leading four still a minute up the road. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 12 of 27 Alastair Loutit (87, McDonagh Blake-Witness) with Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) in the lead group. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 13 of 27 Alistair Loutit (L) of the McDonagh Blake-Witness team alongside Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing) in the leading quartet that broke clear of the peloton just past the final climb of the day. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 14 of 27 New Zealander and 2005 winner, Gordon McCauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing), was in the leading quartet and awarded the most aggressive rider of the stage. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 15 of 27 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) sneaks a peek over the shoulder at the chasing peloton as the gap narrows in the final twenty kilometres. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 16 of 27 The peloton climb their way out of Warragul on the 134km third stage of the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 17 of 27 Search2Retain-My Team2 on the front of the peloton heading out of Warragul. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 18 of 27 Brendan Brooks (centre) of the Shortis.com.au team was glad to be in an early break on stage three. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 19 of 27 Tour leader Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) descends into a sharp right-hand corner during stage three. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 20 of 27 Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jacyo Skins) leans into a corner during the tough third stage near and around Warragul. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 21 of 27 Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire) in action during the hilly stage three of the tour on the out-and-back course in Warragul. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 22 of 27 Alexander Malone (Bike Hug North Sydney) is taking time out from reporting on cycling to being in the thick of it on tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 23 of 27 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes) in action for the Tasmanian based team on stage three. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 24 of 27 Riders enter a high risk area in the woods on stage three. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 25 of 27 Alexander Smyth (Search2Retain-My Team2)is attended to by tour medical staff after crashing on a slippery winding section of stage three. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 26 of 27 The peloton give chase to a leading quartet who had opened up a gap of almost two minutes in the final fifty kilometres. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 27 of 27 The stage three podium (l-r): Daniel McConnell (2nd,Bass Coast Shire), Rico Rogers (1st,Budget Forklifts) and Kane Walker (3rd,Apollo Bicycles) inside the Warragul Country Golf Club. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Rico Rogers is proving a valuable asset to his new squad, Team Budget Forklifts. The youngster claimed his second National Road Series stage win in as many days today, to close in on the overall lead of Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers).

Rogers won the stage three bunch sprint from Daniel McConnell (Bass Coast Shire) and Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles).

Rogers, 32, is the surprise packet of the 5-day tour, which started in Wonthaggi yesterday morning with a 33km town criterium – a race the Kiwi thought he had in the bag before crashing heavily 200metres from the finish. Bruised, bleeding, but undeterred, Rogers went out in the afternoon and captured the 68km Stage 2 on an out-and-back circuit at Wonthaggi which included a steep climb up Mt. Misery.

There was a little misery for Rogers today when he struggled to stay in touch with the peloton on testing ascents around the foothills of Mt. Baw Baw, but he was neatly positioned in a 70-rider bunch sprint at the Warragul Country Club finish line.

Rogers was the mystery man of the 160-man field until his two stage wins. Originally from Palmerston North, he represented New Zealand four times at the world mountain bike championships but crashed out on every occasion.

Lightly-built and exceptionally modest, he switched to road racing about three years ago and based himself in Europe where he achieved some impressive results.

He has lived in Fitzroy for the past 12 months and entered the Tour of Gippsland on the advice on his coach William Walker, the 2004 Scody Cup winner, whose international career was recently cut short through a heart ailment.

Walker, once touted as the future international star of Australian cycling, is managing the Malaysian national team on the Gippsland Tour.

Rogers, who expected to be competitive in only the criterium category on the Gippsland tour, was in equal second place after the Warragul stage, only one second behind overnight leader, Tasmanian Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers). Alongside Rogers in second position is his Budget Forklifts teammate Cameron Jennings and young Victorian Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins), who is also leading the King of the Mountains championship.

Grenda’s tour leadership appeared shaky after he punctured 40km into the Warragul stage but he was assisted back to the peloton by strong riding from his Genesys team-mates.

The crashes continued on the Tour of Gippsland’s second day, with Alexander Smyth (Search2Retain-Myteam2) transported to hospital with a suspected broken collarbone after crashing on a descend.



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts) 3:20:07 2 Daniel Mcconnell (Bass Coast Shire) 3 Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles) 4 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 6 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7 Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins) 8 Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au) 9 Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins) 10 Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing) 11 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 12 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 Joshua Taylor (AWCC Development) 14 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 15 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 16 James Mcdulling (Team Race-Fenton Green) 17 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 18 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 19 James Mowatt (Bass Coast Shire) 20 Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team) 21 Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia) 22 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 23 Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.) 24 Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil N.L.) 25 Nick Bensley (SP AusNet) 26 Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team) 27 David De Marco (Lakes Oil N.L.) 28 Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire) 29 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing) 30 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 31 Jaskson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010) 32 James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 33 Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) 34 Sam Davis (Plan B Racing) 35 Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010) 36 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS) 37 Christopher Williams (Merida Australia) 38 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 39 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing) 40 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/ACTAS) 41 Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 42 Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes) 43 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 44 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS) 45 Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins) 46 James Boal (AWCC Development) 47 Samuel Beveridge (Apollo Bicycles) 48 Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/ACTAS) 49 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 50 Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles) 51 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 52 Jacob Sutherland (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 53 Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 54 Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire) 55 Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010) 56 Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010) 57 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 58 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 59 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes) 60 David Melville (Merida Australia) 61 Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au) 62 Tristan Jones (Team Super Elliott) 63 Damien Turner (Bass Coast Shire) 64 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 65 Danny Pulbrook (Recab Cycling) 66 Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney/Caro) 67 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 68 Peter Aquilina (Bass Coast Shire) 69 Gordon Mccauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 70 Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney/Caro) 71 Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins) 72 Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins) 73 Rowan Dever (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 74 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 75 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes) 76 Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 77 John Groves (Apollo Bicycles) 78 Matthew Chew (Lakes Oil N.L.) 79 Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing) 80 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 81 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 82 Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Caro) 83 Kornelis Sietsma (SP AusNet) 84 Michael Stallard (Team Super Elliott) 85 Brent Miller (Suzuki/ACTAS) 86 Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team) 87 Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:00:36 88 Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:00:41 89 James Herd (Apollo Bicycles) 0:00:45 90 Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia) 0:00:49 91 Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia) 0:00:50 92 John Cornish (Recab Cycling) 93 Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:01:04 94 Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Caro) 0:02:18 95 Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 96 Nathan Haas (Recab Cycling) 97 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:04:16 98 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes) 0:05:31 99 Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling) 0:05:37 100 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:08:22 101 Jarrod Peachey (SP AusNet) 0:27:00 102 Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling) 0:31:38 103 Michael Gallagher (Jayco VIS) 104 Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott) 105 Eamon Ryan (SP AusNet) 106 Samuel Witmitz (Team Race-Fenton Green) 107 James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green) 108 Neil Manning (Plan B Racing) 109 Angus Morton (Drapac Professional Cycling) 110 Stephen Rossendell (Recab Cycling) 111 Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010) 112 David Abraham (Lawson Homes) 113 Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling) 114 Ben Hilleard (Bass Coast Shire) 115 Trent Williams (CreditCollect) 116 Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team) 117 Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team) 118 Thomas Donald (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 119 Jay Bourke (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 120 Dean Sanfiloppo (CreditCollect) 121 Oliver Kent-Spark (Team Race-Fenton Green) 122 Steven Martin (TFM Avanti) 123 Andrew Pike (TFM Avanti) 124 Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010) 125 Andrew Mcnab (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 126 Elliot Crowther (CreditCollect) 127 Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au) 128 Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 129 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 130 Nathan Elliott (CreditCollect) 131 Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott) 132 Andrew Dorman (TFM Avanti) 0:39:53 133 Jake Laine (SP AusNet) 134 Shane Way (AWCC Development) 135 Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Caro) 136 David Hampton (SP AusNet) 137 David Deery (Suzuki/ACTAS) 138 Mark Chadwick (Team Race-Fenton Green) 139 Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 140 Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 141 Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles) 142 Brendan Washington (AWCC Development) 143 Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil N.L.) DNF Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au) DNF Luke Cridland (Shortis.com.au) DNF Harry Rassie (Team Race-Fenton Green) DNF Alexander Smyth (Search2Retain-Myteam2) DNF Timothy White (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) DNF Daniel O’Keefe (SP AusNet) DNF James Henry (CreditCollect) DNS Ryan Obst (CreditCollect)

General Classification after Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5:42:38 2 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:01 3 Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) 4 Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:04 6 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:00:06 7 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:12 9 Gordon Mccauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 10 Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins) 0:00:13 11 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 12 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 13 Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins) 0:00:15 14 Daniel Mcconnell (Bass Coast Shire) 15 Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles) 0:00:16 16 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:17 18 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:18 19 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing) 20 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 21 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:00:19 22 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 23 Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au) 0:00:20 24 Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins) 25 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 26 Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins) 0:00:21 27 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS) 28 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 29 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:00:22 30 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS) 31 Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing) 0:00:23 32 James Mowatt (Bass Coast Shire) 33 James Mcdulling (Team Race-Fenton Green) 34 Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire) 35 Nick Bensley (SP AusNet) 36 Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia) 37 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing) 38 Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.) 39 Sam Davis (Plan B Racing) 40 David De Marco (Lakes Oil N.L.) 41 Joshua Taylor (AWCC Development) 42 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 43 Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil N.L.) 44 Christopher Williams (Merida Australia) 45 James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 46 Damien Turner (Bass Coast Shire) 47 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes) 48 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/ACTAS) 49 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 50 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 51 Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins) 52 Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010) 53 Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 54 Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/ACTAS) 55 Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 56 Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles) 57 Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au) 58 Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010) 59 Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010) 60 Danny Pulbrook (Recab Cycling) 61 James Boal (AWCC Development) 62 Rowan Dever (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 63 Brent Miller (Suzuki/ACTAS) 64 Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire) 65 Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing) 66 Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:00:55 67 Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:01:02 68 Tristan Jones (Team Super Elliott) 0:01:54 69 Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team) 70 Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:02:04 71 Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:02:41 72 Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia) 0:02:44 73 Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team) 0:04:27 74 Samuel Beveridge (Apollo Bicycles) 0:04:29 75 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes) 76 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 77 Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia) 0:05:18 78 Nathan Haas (Recab Cycling) 0:06:47 79 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:07:18 80 Jaskson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010) 0:07:21 81 Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes) 82 Jacob Sutherland (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 83 Kornelis Sietsma (SP AusNet) 84 John Groves (Apollo Bicycles) 85 Matthew Chew (Lakes Oil N.L.) 86 John Cornish (Recab Cycling) 0:08:10 87 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes) 0:08:26 88 Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 0:08:49 89 Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team) 0:08:52 90 Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 91 Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 0:09:38 92 Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 0:10:22 93 Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 0:10:26 94 Michael Stallard (Team Super Elliott) 95 Peter Aquilina (Bass Coast Shire) 96 David Melville (Merida Australia) 0:10:36 97 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:11:37 98 Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling) 0:16:08 99 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:18:42 100 James Herd (Apollo Bicycles) 0:21:21 101 James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green) 0:31:57 102 Nathan Elliott (CreditCollect) 0:32:01 103 Andrew Mcnab (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 104 Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au) 105 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:32:44 106 Jarrod Peachey (SP AusNet) 0:34:21 107 Jay Bourke (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 0:36:07 108 Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team) 0:38:33 109 Andrew Pike (TFM Avanti) 110 Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling) 0:38:54 111 Neil Manning (Plan B Racing) 112 Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010) 0:38:58 113 Samuel Witmitz (Team Race-Fenton Green) 0:38:59 114 Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott) 115 Michael Gallagher (Jayco VIS) 116 Thomas Donald (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 117 David Abraham (Lawson Homes) 118 Angus Morton (Drapac Professional Cycling) 119 Trent Williams (CreditCollect) 120 Steven Martin (TFM Avanti) 121 Elliot Crowther (CreditCollect) 122 Dean Sanfiloppo (CreditCollect) 123 Oliver Kent-Spark (Team Race-Fenton Green) 0:40:18 124 Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott) 0:40:28 125 Ben Hilleard (Bass Coast Shire) 0:40:36 126 Stephen Rossendell (Recab Cycling) 0:41:12 127 Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010) 0:42:01 128 Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:42:04 129 Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team) 130 Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling) 131 Eamon Ryan (SP AusNet) 0:42:43 132 Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 0:46:48 133 Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 0:47:14 134 David Deery (Suzuki/ACTAS) 135 Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 0:50:19 136 Mark Chadwick (Team Race-Fenton Green) 0:51:16 137 Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles) 0:51:21 138 Andrew Dorman (TFM Avanti) 0:51:46 139 Brendan Washington (AWCC Development) 0:53:31 140 David Hampton (SP AusNet) 0:54:48 141 Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil N.L.) 0:54:52 142 Jake Laine (SP AusNet) 0:56:19 143 Shane Way (AWCC Development) 0:57:02

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 16 pts 2 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 12 3 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 11 4 Gordon Mccauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 11 5 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 7 6 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7 7 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 8 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 9 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing) 5 10 Neil Manning (Plan B Racing) 5 11 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 12 Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 4 13 James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green) 4 14 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 4 15 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 16 Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au) 3 17 Alexander Smyth (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 3 18 Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 3 19 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 20 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 21 Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 22 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 23 Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team) 2 24 Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins) 2 25 Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling) 2 26 Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010) 1 27 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 1 28 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS) 1 29 Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles) 1 30 Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 1 31 John Cornish (Recab Cycling) 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) 22 pts 2 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 3 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 11 4 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 5 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 6 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 5 7 Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling) 5 8 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 9 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 3 10 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 11 Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins) 3 12 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS) 2 13 Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott) 2

Criterium championship classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins) 10 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 9 3 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 4 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7 5 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 6 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 7 Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team) 4 8 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 9 Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 2 10 Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Drapac Professional Cycling 10:00:21 2 Genesys Wealth Advisers 3 Team Budget Forklifts 4 Bass Coast Shire 5 Team Jayco Skins 6 Virgin Blue RBS Morgan 7 Plan B Racing 8 Lakes Oil N.L. 9 Apollo Bicycles 10 Merida Australia 11 GE Plumbing 2010 12 Malaysian National Team 13 Search2Retain-Myteam2 14 McDonagh Blake-Witness 15 Suzuki/ACTAS 16 Lawson Homes 17 AAL Hyster-Rush Racing 18 Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol 19 Recab Cycling 0:03:08 20 SP AusNet 0:27:00 21 Jayco VIS 0:31:38 22 Shortis.com.au 23 Team Super Elliott 24 AWCC Development 0:39:53 25 Team Race-Fenton Green 1:03:16 26 CreditCollect 1:34:54 27 TFM Avanti 1:43:09