Ünalan takes three in a row

Jarc second again as Turkish rider takes overall

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Recep Ünalan (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team6:35:25
2Blaz Jarc (Slo) Slovenia0:00:08
3Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia0:01:38
4Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:01:46
5Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) Ukraine0:01:52
6Nazim Bakirci (Tur)0:01:54
7Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:01:57
8Ali Riza Tanriverdi (Tur)0:01:59
9Mutlu Mert (Tur)0:02:05
10Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia0:02:24
11Oleksandr Surutkovych (Aze) Azerbaijan0:04:25
12Nevzat Kiral (Tur)0:05:03
13Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:05:55
14Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:06:01
15Ugur Marmara (Tur)0:06:15
16Ismail Aksoy (Tur) Turkey0:06:23
17Ghafari Vahid (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:06:30
18Primoz Segina (Slo) Slovenia0:06:45
19Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:08:14
20Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:08:30
21Anton Storchous (Ukr) Ukraine0:08:35
22Bogdan Ryaposov (Ukr) Ukraine0:08:48
23Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:10:15
24Gökhan Hasta (Tur)0:10:36
25Sergii Shumilov (Ukr) Ukraine0:12:01
26Aljaz Hocevar (Slo) Slovenia0:12:46
27Sergey Sevostianov (Ukr) Ukraine0:12:50
28Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia0:13:38
29Jure Zagar (Slo) Slovenia0:13:51
30Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:20:54
31Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:23:24
32Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Turkey0:23:55
33Karim Pourgholibelvirdi (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:24:21
34Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:28:00
35Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:29:38
36Ali Gulcan (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:29:41
37Dazkirli Secaattin (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:30:39
38Elchin Asadov (Aze) Azerbaijan0:38:00
39Kamil Akalp (Tur) Turkey0:39:44
40Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:42:23
41Rasim Reis (Tur)0:42:48
42Shahbolagh Alimohammadi (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:55:35

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Recep Ünalan (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team8:47:46
2Blaz Jarc (Slo) Slovenia0:00:06
3Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) Ukraine0:01:49
4Nazim Bakirci (Tur)0:01:55
5Ali Riza Tanriverdi (Tur)0:01:57
6Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:01:58
7Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:02:04
8Mutlu Mert (Tur)0:02:06
9Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia0:02:26
10Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia0:02:47
11Oleksandr Surutkovych (Aze) Azerbaijan0:04:18
12Nevzat Kiral (Tur)0:05:05
13Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:05:54
14Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:06:00
15Ismail Aksoy (Tur) Turkey0:06:10
16Ugur Marmara (Tur)0:06:21
17Ghafari Vahid (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:06:32
18Primoz Segina (Slo) Slovenia0:07:02
19Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:08:13
20Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:08:34
21Bogdan Ryaposov (Ukr) Ukraine0:08:55
22Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:10:14
23Gökhan Hasta (Tur)0:10:37
24Anton Storchous (Ukr) Ukraine0:11:14
25Sergii Shumilov (Ukr) Ukraine0:12:03
26Aljaz Hocevar (Slo) Slovenia0:12:37
27Sergey Sevostianov (Ukr) Ukraine0:12:50
28Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia0:13:36
29Jure Zagar (Slo) Slovenia0:14:25
30Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Turkey0:23:53
31Karim Pourgholibelvirdi (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:24:28
32Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:25:25
33Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:27:49
34Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:29:08
35Ali Gulcan (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:29:41
36Dazkirli Secaattin (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:30:40
37Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:35:02
38Elchin Asadov (Aze) Azerbaijan0:38:00
39Kamil Akalp (Tur) Turkey0:43:22
40Rasim Reis (Tur)0:43:30
41Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:45:25
42Shahbolagh Alimohammadi (IRI) Suren Cycling Team1:00:06

