Trending

Tour of Fuzhou: Sainbayar wins queen stage 6

Artur Fedosseyev moves to the lead after Ilya Davidenok crashes

Tour of Fuzhou
Tour of Fuzhou
(Image credit: Tour of Fuzhou)

Mongolia's Jambaljamts Sainbayar of Ferei Pro Cycling Team created a surprise as he won the queen stage of the 8th Tour of Fuzhou before Colombia's Carlos Quintero (Ningxia Sports Lottery Livall Gusto) and Artur Fedosseyev (Shenzhen XDS) who moved into the lead in the overall classification, taking over from his teammate and Kazakhstani compatriot Ilya Davidenok. The defending champion fell uphill on the slippery road to Yun Ding, the iconic climb of the county of Yongtai.

"I stayed quietly behind the top climbers and I took my chance before the last corner," Sainbayar explained. "I knew this stage could be a good one for me. It makes it a very big victory for me. It's my first international win."

Fedosseyev said he knew of the climbing abilities of the 23-year-old since he raced him on a number of occasion in hilly races in China at national level. He escorted the race leader uphill and slowed down the front group when Davidenok crashed but the four seconds time bonuses of the third place and the little gap between the two Kazakhs on the foggy finishing line of Yun Ding combined to earn him the yellow jersey on the eve of the conclusive stage in Yongtai.

Earlier on, a seven-man breakaway formed of Joseph Areruya (Delko Marseille), Peng Yuan Tang (Chinese Taipei), Ivar Slik (Monkey Town), Oleksandr Polivoda (Ningxia), Cristofer Jurado (Terengganu TSG), Daniel Pearson (Canyon DHB) and Edgar Nieto (Taiyuan Miogee) reached the bottom of the 20km uphill finish with an advantage of 2'40''. Areruya and Polivoda were the last two reeled in with 5km to go, just before Davidenok went down while following Fedosseyev, forcing Quintero and Lyu Xianjing to put their feet on the ground. 

"I rode the whole climb at the service of Ilya," Fedosseyev said. "It's very unfortunate that he had this crash and his knee injury. Now I'm first and he's second. We'll have to control the last stage nicely to finish it off."

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jambaljamts Sainbayar (Mon) Ferei Pro Cycling Team 3:11:31
2Carlos Quintero (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery-Livall Cycling Team 0:00:01
3Artur Fedosseyev (Kaz) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
4Xianjing Lyu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
5Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 0:00:03
6Maximillian Stedman (GBr) Canyon dhb p/b Bloor Homes
7Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 0:00:05
8Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Cycling Team
9Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
10Jeen De Jong (Ned) Monkey Town-a Bloc CT

General classification after stage 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Artur Fedosseyev (Kaz) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 16:28:41
2Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 0:00:04
3Carlos Quintero (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery-Livall Cycling Team 0:00:45
4Xianjing Lyu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:00:51
5Michael Vink (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:01:04
6Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:01:09
7Lev Gonov (Rus) Russia 0:01:46
8Jambaljamts Sainbayar (Mon) Ferei Pro Cycling Team
9Bailey Walters (Aus) Memil-CCN Pro Cycling 0:01:54
10Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marselle Provence 0:01:59

Latest on Cyclingnews