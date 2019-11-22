Tour of Fuzhou: Sainbayar wins queen stage 6

Mongolia's Jambaljamts Sainbayar of Ferei Pro Cycling Team created a surprise as he won the queen stage of the 8th Tour of Fuzhou before Colombia's Carlos Quintero (Ningxia Sports Lottery Livall Gusto) and Artur Fedosseyev (Shenzhen XDS) who moved into the lead in the overall classification, taking over from his teammate and Kazakhstani compatriot Ilya Davidenok. The defending champion fell uphill on the slippery road to Yun Ding, the iconic climb of the county of Yongtai.

"I stayed quietly behind the top climbers and I took my chance before the last corner," Sainbayar explained. "I knew this stage could be a good one for me. It makes it a very big victory for me. It's my first international win."

Fedosseyev said he knew of the climbing abilities of the 23-year-old since he raced him on a number of occasion in hilly races in China at national level. He escorted the race leader uphill and slowed down the front group when Davidenok crashed but the four seconds time bonuses of the third place and the little gap between the two Kazakhs on the foggy finishing line of Yun Ding combined to earn him the yellow jersey on the eve of the conclusive stage in Yongtai.

Earlier on, a seven-man breakaway formed of Joseph Areruya (Delko Marseille), Peng Yuan Tang (Chinese Taipei), Ivar Slik (Monkey Town), Oleksandr Polivoda (Ningxia), Cristofer Jurado (Terengganu TSG), Daniel Pearson (Canyon DHB) and Edgar Nieto (Taiyuan Miogee) reached the bottom of the 20km uphill finish with an advantage of 2'40''. Areruya and Polivoda were the last two reeled in with 5km to go, just before Davidenok went down while following Fedosseyev, forcing Quintero and Lyu Xianjing to put their feet on the ground.

"I rode the whole climb at the service of Ilya," Fedosseyev said. "It's very unfortunate that he had this crash and his knee injury. Now I'm first and he's second. We'll have to control the last stage nicely to finish it off."

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jambaljamts Sainbayar (Mon) Ferei Pro Cycling Team 3:11:31 2 Carlos Quintero (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery-Livall Cycling Team 0:00:01 3 Artur Fedosseyev (Kaz) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 4 Xianjing Lyu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 5 Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 0:00:03 6 Maximillian Stedman (GBr) Canyon dhb p/b Bloor Homes 7 Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 0:00:05 8 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Cycling Team 9 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 10 Jeen De Jong (Ned) Monkey Town-a Bloc CT