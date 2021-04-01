Women's Tour of Flanders past winners
Champions 2004-2020
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2020
|Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans
|2019
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Virtu Cycling
|2018
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels-Dolmans
|2017
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb
|2016
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels-Dolmans
|2015
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle-Honda
|2014
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Boels-Dolmans
|2013
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo-Liv Giant
|2012
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-Ais
|2011
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Nederlands Bloeit
|2010
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|2009
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Columbia-Highroad
|2008
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Team High Road Women
|2007
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Raleigh Lifeforce Pro Cycling Team
|2006
|Mirjam Melchers-van Poppel (Ned) Buitenpoort-Flexpoint Team
|2005
|Mirjam Melchers-van Poppel (Ned) Buitenpoort-Flexpoint Team
|2004
|Zoulfia Zabirova (Rus) Team Let's Go Finland
