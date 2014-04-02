Trending

Women's Tour of Flanders past winners

Champions 2004-2013

Past winners
2013Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo-Liv Giant
2012Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-Ais
2011Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Nederlands Bloeit
2010Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
2009Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Columbia-Highroad
2008Judith Arndt (Ger) Team High Road Women
2007Nicole Cooke (GBr) Raleigh Lifeforce Pro Cycling Team
2006Mirjam Melchers-Van Poppel (Ned) Buitenpoort-Flexpoint Team
2005Mirjam Melchers-Van Poppel (Ned) Buitenpoort-Flexpoint Team
2004Zoulfia Zabirova (Rus) Team Let's Go Finland

