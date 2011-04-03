Image 1 of 93 Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank-SunGard) is the happiest man in the world (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 93 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) with Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) in tow (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 93 Stijn Devolder chases up the Kapelmuur (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 93 Simon Clarke (Astana) followed by Chavanel (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 93 George Hincapie (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 93 Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) on the Patersberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 93 The crowds were out en force in Flanders (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 93 Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) pushing the pace on the climb (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 93 Edvald Boasson Hagen trying to get up to Chavanel (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 93 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) early in his solo move. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 93 Sylvain Chavanel didn't have enough to contend with Nick Nuyens (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 93 The Belgian fans go crazy for two non-Belgians battling up the Kapelmuur (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 93 Nick Nuyens (behind) goes across to Fabian Cancellara and Sylvain Chavanel (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 93 Geraint Thomas (Sky) leads Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 93 Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) puts in a dig (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 93 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 93 Thor Hushovd at the front of the race (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 93 Chavanel and Cancellara are propelled up the Kapelmuur by the enthusiastic crowds (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 93 Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank Sungard) crests the Kapelmuur (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 93 Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank Sungard), winner of the 2011 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 93 Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank Sungard) on the podium at Tour of Flanders (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 93 Stijn Devolder suffered an unlucky puncture (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 93 Chavanel looks back to see Cancellara coming up on the Valkenberg (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 93 Cancellara didn't panic and rode back to the front of the race. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 25 of 93 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) heads over the Paterberg (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 26 of 93 Fabian Cancellara lacked the snap to detonate Sylvain Chavanel on the Kapelmuur (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 27 of 93 Simon Clarke of Astana was in the picture for a moment (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 28 of 93 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) wasn't quite on form for Flanders. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 29 of 93 George Hincapie (BMC) had a good ride in Flanders (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 30 of 93 Tom Boonen followed by Geraint Thomas (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 31 of 93 Philippe Gilbert on the Paterberg (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 32 of 93 Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil) was never in the thick of the action (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 93 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) gets a taste of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 93 Chavanel raced hard but was only second (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 93 Cancellara showed his superb form but failed to win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 93 Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) in action (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 93 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) on a cobbled climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 93 Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank-SunGard) on the Muur (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 93 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) again failed to deliver (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 93 An early moment in the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 93 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) goes on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 93 Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) shows his love for Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 93 The riders leave the start in Brugge (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 93 The crowds along the race route were huge (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 93 An alternative view of the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 93 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) grits his teeth and fights to stay in contention (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 93 Three years after coming second, Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank) wins the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 48 of 93 Tom Boonen broke free to take fourth. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 49 of 93 Nick Nuyens is congratulated by his Saxo Bank Sungard teammate (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 50 of 93 Nuyens has a little inspiration on his forearm (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 51 of 93 There was much jubliation in the Saxo Bank camp after Nick Nuyens defeated Cancellara and Chavanel to win Tour of Flanders. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 52 of 93 Staf Schierlinckx (Veranda's Willems) with Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) on the Bosberg (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 53 of 93 Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank Sungard) overjoyed after winning the Ronde Van Vlaanderen (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 54 of 93 Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil) chases on the Bosberg (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 55 of 93 Philippe Gilbert comes across with Geraint Thomas to round out the top 10 in Flanders. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 56 of 93 BMC's George Hincapie looking a bit dismayed at sixth place (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 57 of 93 Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 58 of 93 Philippe Gilbert leads the chase group ahead of Bjorn Leukemans (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 59 of 93 Nuyens gets the kisses (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 60 of 93 Nuyens savours the moment on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 61 of 93 Sylvain Chavanel (Quickstep) struggled to find a smile after his second place (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 62 of 93 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) was arguably the strongest rider in the race but finished third (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 63 of 93 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) finished ninth and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) was tenth (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 64 of 93 George Hincapie (BMC) finished sixth (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 65 of 93 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the Koppenberg. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 66 of 93 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) on the Koppenberg, biding his time. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 67 of 93 Philippe Gilbert going for broke after the Bosberg. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 68 of 93 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) splintered the front group with his attack on the Bosberg, but it came to naught. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 69 of 93 Nuyens tops Chavanel and Cancellara in a mad dash for the line. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 70 of 93 Nick Nuyens had the fresher legs against Chavanel and Cancellara, who had been off the front together earlier in the race. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 71 of 93 Nick Nuyens blasts to the win in the Tour of Flanders. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 72 of 93 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) put in a strong move on the Bosberg (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 73 of 93 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) waiting to make his move. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 74 of 93 As usual there were huge crowds on the Muur (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 75 of 93 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) got away on the Bosberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 76 of 93 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) goes in pursuit of Gilbert of the Bosberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 77 of 93 Nuyens suffers on the Muur of Geraardsbergen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 78 of 93 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 79 of 93 Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank-SunGard) celebrates and Chavanel despairs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 80 of 93 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) and the pain of finishing fourth (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 81 of 93 Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank-SunGard) can hardly comprehend he's won (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 82 of 93 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) fights the gradient of the Muur (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 83 of 93 Filippo Pozzato needs a drink after a tough finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 84 of 93 Nuyens gets it on the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 85 of 93 Ballan gets a pat on the back for his aggressive race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 86 of 93 A disappointed Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 87 of 93 Nuyens takes the top spot after out smarting Chavanel and Cancellara in the finale (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 88 of 93 The Tour of Flanders podium: Sylvain Chavanel, Nick Nuyens and Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 89 of 93 Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank-SunGard) collects the winner's trophy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 90 of 93 Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank-SunGard) celebrates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 91 of 93 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step), Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank) and Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) sprint to the line in Ninove. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 92 of 93 Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank) wins the 2011 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 93 of 93 Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank) wins the 2011 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank-SunGard) pulled off a perfectly executed win at the Tour of Flanders, finally proving to his Belgian supporters that his second here in 2008 was no fluke.

The Belgian got away with Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) and Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) in the final five kilometres, took advantage of being in a decisive move and then beat them in the sprint to the line. Tom Boonen (Quick-Step) finished fourth at short distance.

Right after finishing Nuyens couldn't realize what he had just accomplished. "I'll need some time before it sinks in. It's special because I didn't have a great day and ran into a lot of bad luck," Nuyens said. "I know that I'm not the best rider of all, but I also know that if I have a good day, they have to take me into account."

In one of the most unpredictable editions of the Tour of Flanders in years, the action changed continuously. Cancellara tried an audacious attack some 60km from the finish and joined Chavanel who was already up the road since the Oude Kwaremont. Cancellara didn't get any help from Chavanel and suddenly he faded when approaching the famous Muur in Geraardsbergen. On the Kapelmuur they were caught by a group of race favourites and the race was wide open again.

"It showed that superman can have weak moments too. I had cramps," Cancellara said. "Probably I didn't drink enough. This was like a summer day in Flanders and everybody expected rain. I asked Sylvain to help me. If he helped me we could go to the finish line, but they played for Boonen."

In hindsight Chavanel regretted he didn't support last year's winner. "I'm sorry that I didn't work with him. I have a good sprint so I had my chances but we have Tom for the sprint," Chavanel said.

A group of twelve riders including previous winners Boonen, Cancellara and Ballan battled for the win on the flat roads towards Meerbeke. The attacks were flying around but when Cancellara went again within the final five kilometres only Chavanel and Nuyens were able to stay with him and the Saxo Bank rider played it perfectly. Cancellara lead out the sprint but Nuyens came through on the line, struggling to believe he had won.

"They say I'm good in that sort of stuff. There was a little bit of time to gamble in the sprint. I knew I could beat Cancellara but I was unsure about Chavanel," Nuyens said. "I was on a too small gear. I saw something blue on my right and for a brief moment a Hoste-scenario [Leif Hoste defeated by Alessandro Ballan in 2007] flashed through my head. When I shifted up I felt I had dash left and I think I rode a professional sprint."

In the sprint Chavanel had to hold his legs still twice but the French rider didn't blame his sprint rivals. "Cancellara started the sprint and I followed. I came back but had to stop once to move right. Then I come back but I have to stop again. That's when I knew it was over. I've never been so good for the Spring Classics. Finishing on the podium isn't bad," Chavanel stated.

The early action

The race was fast and aggressive from the start. Numerous riders tried to get in the early breakaway but the peloton didn't allow anything to get away, thus the average speed during the first hour reached almost 50km/h.

Eventually a group of five riders was allowed some distance: Mitchell Docker (Skil-Shimano), Stefan van Dijk (Veranda Willems-Accent), Roger Hammond (Garmin-Cervélo), Sébastien Turgot (Europcar) and Jeremy Hunt (Sky). They built up a lead of almost eight minutes but the gap came down near Zwalm when several new attacks followed in the peloton.

When a sizable group of about twenty riders escaped the peloton, Cancellara's Leopard Trek teammates were forced to do the work in the peloton. The front group included Maarten Tjallingii, André Greipel, Bernard Eisel and Gert Steegmans but was brought back just before the fourth climb of the day, the Kaperij.

he five leaders only had three minutes left on the peloton at this point and the race was wide open. While heading to the important trio of climbs, the Oude Kwaremont, Paterberg, and Koppenberg, Jurgen Roelandts, Joost Posthuma plus BMC's Marcus Burghardt and Karsten Kroon all crashed, while world champion Thor Hushovd and Sep Vanmarcke punctured.

Chavanel anticipates the attacks

On the Oude Kwaremont Sylvain Chavanel accelerated away and quickly bridged up to Simon Clarke (Astana) who had moved clear of the peloton just before. The duo caught up with the remaining three leaders (Hammond, Van Dijk and Turgot) while heading to the Koppenberg. The peloton trailed by only half a minute on the leaders, thanks to a surge from Philippe Gilbert.

At the second feed zone after 185km, Chavanel and Clarke were the only riders left in front, with the first peloton trailing by just twenty seconds. Before the Taaienberg climb, Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) attacked and his move was marked by Boonen, Langeveld and Flecha, but on the climb Hushovd brought the peloton back to the high-quality group of four.

Two riders then bridged up to the leaders: First Edvald Boasson Hagen sneaked away, then on the Eikenberg it was Lars Boom who then powered away from the peloton. For the second time Leopard Trek was forced to work and Martin Mortensen emptied his tank for Cancellara.

Former Paris-Roubaix winner Fréderic Guesdon (FDJ) accelerated on the pavé section of Mater and he was joined by Greg Van Avermaet and watchdogs Hayman and Leezer. On the Molenberg, where Boonen and Cancellara attacked last year, Chavanel went clear alone, with Boom and Boasson Hagen the closest chasers. Right after the Molenberg there was a tactical move from outsider Bjorn Leukemans who slipped away with Baden Cooke. However this duo caught with Hayman, Van Avermaet and Leezer.

Cancellara makes his move

The race amongst the favourites heated up with 45km to go on the cobbles of Haaghoek. Hushovd led the peloton but then suddenly Boonen blasted past the world champion. Cancellara and Pozzato followed him as the trio quickly passed Van Avermaet, Hayman, Leezer, Leukemans and Cooke.

On the Leberg climb, Cancellara took over and turned on the turbo, causing panic and pain behind. Only Boonen and Pozzato were able to go with him but then he accelerated again and blew them off his wheel. On the steepest part of the Leberg, Cancellara blasted past Boom and Boasson Hagen and was away alone.

Chavanel still had a 40 second gap on Cancellara, but he had already gained twenty seconds on the first chase group that included Boonen, Pozzato, Boasson Hagen, Van Avermaet, Leukemans and Boom. The race seemed over.

On the fifteenth climb of the day, the Valkenberg, Cancellara caught up with Chavanel while the first chasers were at 40 seconds. In between the Valkenberg and the climb of the Tenbosse, Cancellara increased the gap on the chasers to a minute while the BMC team tried to organise an impressive seven-rider chase.

At the top of the Tenbosse, four BMC riders were still in front and the gap was only ten seconds smaller. Cancellara didn't get any help from Chavanel but he managed to keep the peloton at a minute as the Geraardsbergen climb approached.

Cancellara cracks

The race seemed over but then the biggest turnaround in the history of the Tour of Flanders unfolded in just a few kilometres. All of a sudden the gap between Cancellara and Chavanel and the peloton plummeted. Cancellara seemed in trouble and lost his sparkle.

On the famous Muur in Geraardsbergen the pair were caught by an aggressive Gilbert, followed by Leukemans, Ballan and the rest of the peloton. Cancellara accelerated in the second half of the Muur to stay at the front but the race was suddenly wide open again where it is usually decided.

After the Muur, five men were leading the race: Cancellara, Gilbert, Ballan, Leukemans and Chavanel. At the foot of the last climb of the day, the Bosberg, Flecha, Nuyens, Boonen, Langeveld, Thomas, Hincapie and Staf Scheirlinckx bridged up too. On the Bosberg, Gilbert attacked while the group splintered.

Gilbert opened a small lead on the rest on the flat and fast road to the finish. But it was not to be and he was pulled back as Thomas did a lot of work to bring Flecha back to the first chase group. At eight kilometres from the finish, twelve men were battling for the win in the Ronde.

Cancellara decides the race

Attacks from Ballan, Nuyens, Thomas and Flecha were neutralized while Cancellara seemed to have recovered from his efforts. A move from Langeveld at four kilometres from the finish was neutralized by Ballan but then Cancellara managed to pull off one final attack that was only followed by Chavanel and Nuyens.

At two kilometres from the finish the trio had about ten seconds on the nine chasers. It was a breathtaking finish.

Inside the last kilometre, Boonen tried a counter-attack from but it was just a little too late. After the final corner, Cancellara started the sprint early to hold off Boonen. Nuyens took over but struggled to hold on until the line. Both Cancellara and Chavanel came back at him but both fell short and Nuyens hit the line first and began to celebrate.

Chavanel could only wave his arm in disappointment and anger, while Cancellara took a tired and disappointed third. Boonen finished fourth just a few metres behind. The chase group filled the top-ten a few seconds further back, while Farrar won the bunch sprint 1:24 behind Nuyens, the new hero of Flemish cycling.