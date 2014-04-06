Image 1 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) found time to drop back to the team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 143 A couple of former British champions, Wiggins and Thomas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 143 Thomas' face clearly shows the aftermath of an earlier crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 143 Robert Wagner (Belkin) tries to untangle his bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 143 Johnny Hoogerland (Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 143 Johan le Bon (FDJ) was one of may riders to hit the tarmac (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 143 Bananas for Omega Pharma Quick Step (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 143 David Millar has a new pair of shoes for every race this year in his final season (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 143 The early break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 143 Sebastian Langeveld (Garmin Sharp) drives the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 143 Luca Paolini (Katusha) out in front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 143 Greg van Avermaet (BMC) off the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) celebrates his victory (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 143 Greg van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 143 Nicki Sorenson (Tinkoff Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 143 Stig Broeckx (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 143 Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) with a cap and aero helmet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 143 Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 143 Taylor Phinney (BMC) leads the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 143 Guess where (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 143 Riders on the approach to the Oude Kwaremont (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 143 A flying bicycle... (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 143 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 143 Bradley Wiggins was a super domestique for Team Sky today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 143 David Millar's (Garmin Sharp) shoes on display (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 143 One of the many crashes in the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 143 Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) feels the full force of the crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 143 Jan Barta (NetApp Endura) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 143 The Cannondale mechanic has to quickly fix two bikes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 143 Michael Schwarzmann (NetApp Endura) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 143 Greg van Avermaet (BMC) launches an attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 143 Stig Broeckx (Lotto Belisol) on the Oudenaarde (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 143 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 143 Raymond Kreder (Garmin Sharp) and Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 143 Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) leads Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 143 Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in the final kilometres (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 143 Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) tries his break free from the leading four riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 143 Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) with Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 143 Lars Boom (Belkin) with Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on his wheel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 143 The peloton in anticipation of the 2014 De Ronde (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 143 Sep Vanmarcke and Fabian Cancellara congratulate each other (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 143 The agony and the ecstasy... (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 143 The start of the 2014 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 143 Martin Elmiger (IAM Cyling) spectacularly rolls out of a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 143 Martin Elmiger (IAM Cyling) takes a tumble (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 143 Stijn Devolder (Trek) attempts to get back on his bike after a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 143 Dayer Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 143 Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) can't hide his dissapointement (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 143 Greg van Avermaet (BMC) post race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 143 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) back at De Ronde for the first time since 2005 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 143 Martin Elmiger (IAM Cyling) retrieves his bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 143 Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge) and Maartern Wynants(Belkin) ride on while a Movistar rider watches from a ditch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 143 Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge) picks his bike out of a ditch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 143 Team Europcar presented to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 143 A Happy Fabian after claiming his third Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 143 Greg van Avermaet scratches his head thinking how he could have stopped Cancellara (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) wins the 2014 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 58 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) drags the race winning move along (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 143 Thor Hushovd (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 143 Oscar Gatto (Cannondale) tried to support Peter Sagan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 61 of 143 Andrea Palini (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 62 of 143 Luca Paolini (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 63 of 143 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 64 of 143 Fabio Sabatini (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 65 of 143 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 66 of 143 Nicola Testi (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 67 of 143 Jan Barta (Team NetApp - Endura) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 68 of 143 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 69 of 143 Andrey Amador (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 70 of 143 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 71 of 143 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 72 of 143 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) leads Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 73 of 143 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) starts to lose ground (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 74 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) climbs to victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 75 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) rode an almost perfect race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 76 of 143 Borut Bozic (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 77 of 143 Matti Breschel at the start of the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 78 of 143 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) was on the attack and finished second (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 79 of 143 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 80 of 143 Fabian Cancellara goes away with Sep Vanmarcke on the Oude Kwaremont (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 81 of 143 Tom Boonen on the Koppenberg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 82 of 143 Fabian Cancellara puts in an acceleration (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 83 of 143 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) rode strongly in Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 84 of 143 Cancellara puts in an attack on the Oude Kwaremont, and is marked by Vanmarcke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 85 of 143 Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 86 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) leads Zdenek Stybar (OPQS) on the Koppenberg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 87 of 143 Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) on the Koppenberg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 88 of 143 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) attacks the chase group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 89 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) victorious in Oudenaarde (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 90 of 143 Tom Boonen chasing with Niki Terpstra (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 91 of 143 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) rides in the pack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 92 of 143 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 93 of 143 Andrea Palini (Lampre - Merida) was in the main break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 94 of 143 Terpstra and Kristoff try to bridge (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 95 of 143 Stijn Vandenbergh on the Taaienberg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 96 of 143 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 97 of 143 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) rode his heart out in the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 98 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 99 of 143 Fabian Cancellara embraces his wife after winning his third Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 100 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) wins his third Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 101 of 143 Nicki Sorensen (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 102 of 143 Peter Sagan and Filippo Pozzato cross the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 103 of 143 Peter Sagan and Filippo Pozzato cross the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 104 of 143 Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) couldn't match the favourites (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 105 of 143 Cancellara checks the competition (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 106 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) wins the 2014 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 107 of 143 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma) chasing on the Patersberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 108 of 143 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) was left out of the fireworks on the Patersberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 109 of 143 Geraint Thomas (Sky) on the Paterberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 110 of 143 Björn Leukemans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) had a good Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 111 of 143 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) chasing on the Patersberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 112 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) hammers up the Patersberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 113 of 143 Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) on the attack (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 114 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) leads the breakaway home (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 115 of 143 Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Fabian Cancellara (Trek) in the finale of Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 116 of 143 The sprint finish in Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 117 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) was the fastest rider (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 118 of 143 The emotions pour out for Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 119 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) wins the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 120 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) on the podium after his win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 121 of 143 The final podium at Flanders with Van Avermaet, Cancellara and Vanmarcke (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 122 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 123 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 124 of 143 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) on the Patersberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 125 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) was head and shoulders above the rest in the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 126 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) handily defeated Greg Van Avermaet and Sep Vanmarcke to win Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 127 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) wins the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 128 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 129 of 143 Ronde van Vlaanderen tilte number three for Fabian Cancellara (Trek) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 130 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) timed his effort perfectly to out-sprint the breakaway (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 131 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) wins from a four-man group in the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 132 of 143 Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) collects his second podium finish in a Monument (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 133 of 143 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) took second in the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 134 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) inks his name in the record books with a third Tour of Flanders win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 135 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) champion the 2014 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 136 of 143 Fabian Cancellara celebrates his third Tour of Flanders victory (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 137 of 143 "Sorry Belgians", Cancellara collects the kisses at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 138 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 139 of 143 Fabian Cancellara wins the 2014 Tour of Flanders over Greg Van Avermaet and Sep Vanmarcke (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 140 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in the finale of the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 141 of 143 It was a soggy start to the 2014 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 142 of 143 The big breakaway of the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 143 of 143 Taylor Phinney (BMC) was one of the last riders of the day's breakaway to be caught (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) defended his Tour of Flanders title in a pulsating final sprint to beat Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) and Sep Vanmarcke (Team Belkin) to the line.

The Swiss rider attacked with Sep Vanmarcke on the final ascent of the Kwaremont and joined forces with Van Avermaet and Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) who had slipped clear earlier in the race.

The foursome held off a chase from Cannondale and Omega Pharma - Quick-Step with Alexander Kristoff leading home the rest of the field in fifth place. For all their dominance earlier in the race Patrick Lefevere’s team were forced to settle for three riders inside the top ten and Stijn Vandenbergh in fourth.

There was no doubting that this was Cancellara’s day with the Trek leader producing arguably his most complete performance to win his third Flanders crown. This may have lacked a long, lone solo attack but his race winning canvas was covered in masterstrokes; all of which were set against an uncertain background as his team lost both Stijn Devolder and Yaroslav Popovych through crashes.

His first real foray came on the Kwaremont, where he sailed clear with and eager Vanmarcke. The pair linked up on the penultimate climb, setting QuickStep’s plans alight in a move that also distanced Peter Sagan (Cannondale).

Even an attack from Vanmarcke on the Paterberg couldn't ruffle Cancellara’s feathers and on the Paterberg the duo reeled in a tiring Vandenbergh before setting their sights on Van Avermaet. The BMC rider was unquestionably the most aggressive rider in the race but when the four linked up inside the final run to the finish in Oudenaarde, Cancellara once again let his experience tell.

Vandenbergh was the first to attack from the leading group, having sat on for most of the day’s ride with Van Avermaet, but when the BMC rider countered Cancellara feigned exhaustion and ushered Vanmarcke to the front to chase down the two leaders.

Inside the finale kilometre, Cancellara appeared to draw away from the rest of the group. It gave him enough room, and enough time, to launch his sprint at the perfect moment.

New course, same magic

Big crowds welcomed the riders in Bruges for the start of the 98th Tour of Flanders. Rain showers also welcomed the riders and during most of the first hour the riders were treated to a spring soaking. Only when approaching Heule, town of the Ronde 2014, did a breakaway manage to distance the peloton. Eleven riders featured in front with Taylor Phinney (BMC) being the biggest name among them.

While the large group quickly collected a lead of four minutes, crashes scared the peloton. Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) and Johan Le Bon (FDJ.fr) were the first casualties and a little later Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Sharp) rode into an elderly woman who stood on a traffic island in Wielsbeke. After the horrible crash both Vansummeren and the woman were brought to the hospital in bad condition.

Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) also crashed but continued the race. Meanwhile, the lead group kept the pace high and when riding through Oudenaarde for the first time the gap was six minutes.

To the Oude Kwaremont

As the race tackled the first climbs, the gap of the lead group came back down. After the first ascent of the Oude Kwaremont the gap was five minutes. After three climbs, when approaching the 2650m pavé stretch of Kerkgate the bad luck for the Lotto-Belisol continued with their leader Jürgen Roelandts crashing out of the race.

On the descent of the Molenberg, and the peloton approached the Paddestraat there was another major crash. One rider slipped away in a left-hand corner and soon several riders were going down including Luca Paolini and former double winner Stijn Devolder. The peloton was split in two parts. On the Paddestraat, Omega Pharma – QuickStep put seven men on the front.

The crashes kept on coming. Popovych hooked into the clothing of a fan and went down hard, and on the wide roads towards the cobbles of the Haaghoek the second group with Devolder and Pozzato managed to come back to the front. Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol) crashed at a bus stop platform to compound Lotto’s problems.

At the beautiful cobbles of the Haaghoek there were seven leaders left in front with Phinney, Romain Zingle (Cofidis), Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge), Stig Broeckx (Lotto-Belisol), Aliaksander Kuchynski (Katusha), James Vanlandschoot (Wanty-Groupe Robert) and Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) all clear. The peloton hit the cobbles three minutes later, still being led by Boonen’s troops.

The action explodes

When moving on towards the Kanarieberg – the ninth climb of the day - the speed in the peloton increased and the leaders were no more than two minutes clear. On the Kanarieberg Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step) and Manuel Quinziato (BMC) attacked with Bernhard Eisel (Sky) managing to latch on.

At the foot of the 2.2km long Oude Kwaremont only Impey, Broeckx and Phinney had survived from the initial break.

Yet another crash occurred in the peloton when BMC-riders switched wheels. Stijn Devolder hit the deck again, along with four riders from Tinkoff-Saxo.

The situation after the Paterberg - just before the Koppenberg - saw Impey, Phinney and Broeckx with just over half a minute on a group of about forty riders. Belkin and QuickStep led this group to the tough cobbled Koppenberg climb. A second group with Bradley Wiggins (Sky), Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) followed; with a third group containing Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) at nearly a minute.

Impey led the race over the Koppenberg with a small gap over Terpstra, Boonen, Cancellara, Sagan, Vanmarcke, Geraint Thomas (Sky), John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano), Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida), Stybar, Vandenbergh and only a few others which formed a lead group of about twenty riders.

On the cobbles of the Mariaborrestraat and Steenbeekdries the second group came back but in the meantime Stijn Vandenbergh, Dries Devenyns (Giant-Shimano) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) snuck away.

On the Taaienberg, Boasson Hagen and Devenyns dropped Vandenbergh. The two leaders had a handful of seconds on a star-studded group featuring Sagan, Cancellara, Boonen, Vandenbergh, Stybar, Terpstra, Degenkolb, Vanmarcke, Van Avermaet, Björn Leukemans (Wanty – Groupe Gobert) and Sébastien Minard (AG2R La Mondiale).

At 33km from the finish the duo were caught back and thirteen riders were leading. Devenyns attacked again, and soon after Van Avermaet tried his luck and broke clear with Vandenbergh on his wheel. Nobody in the lead group wanted to chase the leaders down and the pace dropped.

Sagan led the favourites-group over the cobbles as Degenkolb began to lose contact. Cancellara took over shortly after the cobbles which clearly hurt many riders. In front Van Avermaet received no support from Vandenbergh but still the duo gained half a minute on the favourites group as Vanmarcke attacked without success.

Omega lose their grip

At twenty kilometres from the finish the race turned on its head, first as Paolini and little later a large group with Pozzato, Thomas, Wiggins and others bridged back up with the favourites. When approaching the third ascent of the Oude Kwaremont the two leaders had 25 seconds on Leukemans and 45 seconds on the peloton.

Halfway up the climb, with Omega Pharma scattered and Sagan lacking punch, Cancellara began to stamp his authority on the race. The rest would have to fall in line.

Full Results