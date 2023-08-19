Tour of Denmark: Mads Pedersen takes overall victory with stage 5 win
Mattias Skjelmose secures Lidl-Trek 1-2 finish after final stage time trial
Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) leapfrogged teammate Mattias Skjelmose and took overall victory at the Tour of Denmark by smashing the final stage individual time trial that started and finished in Helsingør.
Skjelmose started the day with a four-second lead over his Danish compatriot but was unable to hang on after the incredibly flat 16.1km ITT.
Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X) had gone onto the hot seat after beating Daan Hoole’s (Lidl-Trek) early benchmark, but when Pedersen crossed the second intermediate time check it was clear he was on a great day and his winning time of 17:50 was 24 seconds quicker than the Norwegian’s.
Skjelmose finished the stage 45 seconds down on Pedersen but did manage to secure the 1-2 finish for Lidl-Trek as he started the day 49 seconds ahead of the eventual third-place finisher, Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) to round off a full Danish podium.
More to follow.
Results
