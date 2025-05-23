Recommended reading

'I would have given this victory to Vacek' – Mads Pedersen maintains generosity at Giro d'Italia as he breaks personal Grand Tour record

A fourth stage win but no greed from Dane, who is keen for teammates to succeed as well

Stage 13 winner Mads Pedersen (Lidl - Trek) won his fourth stage of the event on Friday and padded his lead in the points classification (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

For riders who are used to winning, personal victory can become an obsession. You're used to your team working solely for you, you always see records to beat, you feel you've attained the right to have things go your way.

For some riders that's true, but not for Mads Pedersen. The Lidl-Trek star earnt his fourth stage win of this Giro d'Italia on Friday – breaking his personal record for wins in one Grand Tour. But just as he was overcome with joy for Daan Hoole's TT victory, or willing to spend all his energy for Giulio Ciccone in the hills, Pedersen would have happily traded his stage 13 win for one for a teammate.

